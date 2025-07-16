21 Best Co-Op Games on Xbox: The Complete Guide

The best co-op games on Xbox turn casual gaming nights into hours of chaotic fun, clutch wins, and unexpected betrayals. Whether you’re teaming up on the couch or online with friends across the globe, Xbox has one of the strongest co-op libraries out there. From split-screen brawlers to deep RPGs, there’s no shortage of titles that are better with backup.

As a lifelong gamer and couch co-op enthusiast, I’ve logged countless hours exploring these titles to bring you the complete guide. Ready to squad up? Let’s find the best co-op games on Xbox for you and your crew to dive into next.

Top Picks: Best Xbox Co-Op Games

Looking for the ultimate cooperative experience on Xbox? Whether you dream of sailing the high seas with friends, embarking on heartfelt story-driven adventures, surviving in wild, untamed worlds, or building entire realms together, these top picks deliver unforgettable multiplayer gameplay and are often available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves (2018) – Set sail in this shared-world pirate adventure where you and your friends can explore a vast open ocean filled with treasures, mysterious islands, and fearsome enemies. It Takes Two (2021) – A perfect blend of heartfelt storytelling and creative gameplay, this game demands true teamwork as you and a partner navigate whimsical levels filled with unique puzzles and challenges. Palworld (2024) – Dive into a vibrant, creature-filled open world where survival meets creativity. In Palworld, you and your friends will work together to tame fantastical creatures, build bases, craft tools, and battle threats. Deep Rock Galactic (2020) – In this co-op shooter, you’re playing as space dwarves. You’ll mine valuable resources, fight off alien hordes, and complete challenging objectives. Portal 2 (2011) – Step into the shoes of two quirky robots and work together to solve intricate, mind-bending puzzles.

And this is just the start of the best co-op game Xbox lineup. From creative sandbox adventures to action-packed team challenges, there’s something to suit every player. Read on to discover my full list of co-op games for you, and the entire crew.

21 Best Xbox Co-Op Games: Play Together

The best Xbox co-op games transform play into a shared, unforgettable experience. From casual couch co-op games to intensive online multiplayer, there’s nothing like playing co-op games with friends. It’s by far the most fun way to play. If you’re an Xbox gamer then you’re in luck! Xbox and Xbox Game Pass offers some of the best cooperative experiences available.

1. Sea of Thieves (Best Ongoing Co-Op)

Type of game First-person, action-adventure, open-world, sandbox, co-op multiplayer Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 Year of release 2018 Developer Rare Publisher Xbox Game Studios Unique features Shared-world pirate adventure, ship-to-ship combat, fully cooperative sailing, dynamic world quests

Sea of Thieves is the best co-op game on Xbox, bringing the golden age of sailing to life. Whether you’re manning a massive galleon with a full crew or sailing a nimble sloop with just one friend, every session is a blast.

The game shines brightest as a cooperative experience, where you each take on crucial roles aboard the ship. One person might handle navigation, someone else manages the sails, while a third keeps watch for rival crews. The seamless integration of these roles makes Sea of Thieves one of the best adventure games you can play on Xbox.

Recent updates have expanded the game significantly, adding story-driven Tall Tales, underwater exploration, and regular seasonal events that keep the experience fresh. The persistent world means you’ll encounter other crews, leading to either fierce battles or unexpected alliances.

Sea of Thieves tops our list of the best co-op games on Xbox for a reason. It’s chaotic, creative, and built around teamwork. If you want a game where every session feels different and every crewmate matters, this is the one to try.

2. It Takes Two (Best Innovative Co-Op)

Type of game Action-adventure, platformer, puzzle, co-op only Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Unique features Mandatory co-op, genre-bending gameplay, split-screen only, Friend Pass

It Takes Two innovates the co-op experience by making teamwork essential to both its story and gameplay. In this imaginative adventure, you follow Cody and May, a couple transformed into dolls who must work together to return to their human forms. Every puzzle, challenge, and moment is crafted specifically for two players, making it impossible to play alone.

The game constantly introduces new mechanics and gameplay styles, ensuring the experience stays fresh. From timing-based platforming challenges to creative puzzle-solving sequences, It Takes Two delivers an unforgettable journey that will strengthen your gaming bond. Bonus points if you play with your partner.

The story tackles mature themes while maintaining a whimsical atmosphere that makes it accessible to players of all ages.

3. Palworld (Best Survival Co-Op)

Type of game Open-world survival, creature-collection, crafting, shooter Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2024 Developer Pocketpair Publisher Pocketpair Unique features Creature collection meets survival crafting, open-world exploration, automation with Pals

Palworld combines open-world monster collecting with survival crafting in a unique cooperative experience. As one of the best indie games of recent years, it offers you the chance to build bases, capture Pokémon-like creatures called Pals, and explore a vast world together. The game’s blend of familiar mechanics with fresh ideas creates an addictive multiplayer experience.

Working together with friends amplifies the fun as you coordinate base building, Pal management, and resource gathering. The ability to share Pals and resources makes cooperative play not just enjoyable but highly beneficial for progress. The game’s survival elements add depth, requiring players to manage hunger, temperature, and other vital stats while exploring the world.

The comprehensive building system allows you and your friends to create elaborate bases together, while the combat system encourages tactical cooperation when facing powerful wild Pals or rival players.

4. Deep Rock Galactic (Best 4-Player Shooter Co-Op)

Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), roguelike Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Developer Ghost Ship Games Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Unique features Co-op dwarf mining, class-based gameplay, fully destructible environments, randomized missions, team-dependent mechanics

Deep Rock Galactic proves that innovative co-op design can elevate a game from good to exceptional. As space dwarves mining dangerous alien planets, your crew work together to survive increasingly challenging missions. If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, you might also be interested in top Battlefield games, but Deep Rock Galactic offers a unique cooperative twist on the genre.

Each class brings essential abilities to the team, from the Scout’s flare gun illuminating dark caverns to the Engineer’s defensive turrets. The procedurally generated caves ensure every mission feels fresh, while the tight cooperation required for survival creates intense moments of teamwork.

The game’s progression system rewards long-term play with new weapons, cosmetics, and mission types, while the four distinct classes ensure that every player has a vital role in the team’s success.

5. Portal 2 (Best Puzzle Co-Op)

Type of game First-person puzzle-platformer Platforms Xbox 360, PC PS3, MacOS, Linux Year of release 2011 Developer Valve Publisher Valve Unique features Mind-bending puzzle mechanics, seamless learning curve, surprisingly emotional narrative

Portal 2’s cooperative campaign remains a gold standard in gaming puzzle experiences. Two players control robots Atlas and P-Body through a series of test chambers that require perfect coordination and creative thinking. The dedicated co-op campaign features unique puzzles that can only be solved by two players working in tandem.

The game’s humor and charm make even the most challenging puzzles enjoyable, while the gradual introduction of new mechanics ensures players are never overwhelmed. The precision required for some solutions creates memorable moments of triumph when players finally sync their timing perfectly. Portal 2 is a true legend of the gaming world and is not to be missed.

6. Diablo IV (Best action RPG Co-Op)

Type of game Action RPG, hack-and-slash Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC PS4, PS5 Year of release 2023 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Unique features Open-world exploration, dark gothic aesthetics, deep class customization, seasonal content

Diablo IV brings the legendary action RPG series into the modern era with stunning visuals and seamless cooperative play. Up to four players can team up to battle through Sanctuary’s darkest dungeons, combining different character classes for devastating effect. The game’s seasonal content ensures there’s always something new for you and your friends to discover.

The five distinct character classes offer varied playstyles that complement each other perfectly in cooperative play. Whether you’re providing support as a Druid or dealing massive damage as a Sorcerer, every role feels vital to the team’s success. The shared world design means you’ll regularly encounter other players during your adventures, creating opportunities for impromptu cooperation.

7. Gears 5 (Best Third-Person Shooter Co-Op)

Type of game Third-person shooter (TPS) Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Developer The Coalition Publisher Xbox Game Studios Unique features 3-player co-op campaign, expansive environments, Jack the support bot, Escape mode, Horde 2.0

Gears 5 elevates the series’ signature cover-based shooting with expansive levels and versatile combat options. The campaign supports three-player cooperative play, with two players taking main character roles while a third controls the robotic companion JACK. This unique approach to co-op adds strategic depth to the intense action.

The game’s Horde mode is a blast in co-op mode, challenging you and up to five players to survive waves of increasingly difficult enemies. Each character class brings unique abilities and ultimates to the team, encouraging strategy and coordination.

8. Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Best Chaotic Co-Op)

Type of game Cooking simulation Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Team17 Publisher Team17 Unique features Online and local co-op, cross-platform multiplayer, assist mode, accessibility options.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat combines both Overcooked! games with all DLC in a deliciously remastered package. Work together in increasingly chaotic kitchens, preparing meals while dealing with obstacles like moving platforms, magical portals, and kitchen fires. The game’s genius lies in how it makes communication and coordination both essential and hilarious.

Each level introduces new recipes and challenges, requiring players to develop efficient systems and clear communication. The remastered visuals and new accessibility options make this the definitive version of an already exceptional cooperative experience.

9. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Best Co-Op FPS Collection)

Type of game First-person shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2014 Developer 343 Industries Publisher Xbox Game Studios Unique features All main Halo campaigns, cross-platform multiplayer, custom game browser, mod support (PC), unified progression system, adjustable FOV

The Master Chief Collection bundles six classic Halo campaigns with modernized graphics and enhanced cooperative features. Tackle iconic missions together either locally via split-screen or online, with support for up to four players in most campaigns. The ability to mix and match different games’ skulls and modifiers adds incredible replay value.

Beyond the campaigns, the collection offers one of the best multiplayer Xbox games including cooperative firefight modes. The shared progression system ensures that time spent in any game mode contributes to unlocking new customization options.

10. A Way Out (Best Narrative Co-Op)

Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Xbox One, PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Unique features Two-player story-driven gameplay, unique character perspectives, synchronized actions and puzzles, cinematic storytelling, local and online co-op support, Friend Pass

A Way Out is uniquely designed for two players, telling the story of two prisoners planning and executing their escape. The game constantly splits the screen between you and the other players’ perspectives, creating unique cooperative scenarios where timing and communication are crucial.

The variety of gameplay sequences keeps things fresh, from stealth sections to driving sequences and intense action moments. The game can only be played cooperatively, either online or locally, making it a perfect choice for you and a friend.

11. Monster Hunter: World (Best Monster-Hunting Co-Op)

Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms Xbox One, PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Unique features Open-world hunting gameplay, extensive monster roster, dynamic weather and ecosystems, cooperative multiplayer, deep weapon customization, layered crafting system, seamless transitions between zones, robust progression and upgrade paths

Monster Hunter: World makes the series more accessible than ever while maintaining its deep combat and progression systems. Team up to hunt massive creatures, using 14 different weapon types and countless armor combinations. The seamless multiplayer integration allows you to easily join friends’ hunts or call for help during your own.

The extensive endgame content and regular event quests ensure there’s always a new challenge to tackle. The Iceborne expansion adds even more monsters, weapons, and areas to explore.

12. Stardew Valley (Best Farming Sim Co-Op)

Type of game Farming sim, life sim Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android Year of release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Publisher Chucklefish Unique features Farming and life simulation, pixel art style, multiplayer co-op, deep crafting and farming systems, relationship building with townsfolk, seasonal events and festivals, extensive mining and fishing activities, mod support

Stardew Valley’s multiplayer update transformed the peaceful farming sim into a satisfying cooperative experience. Similar to other games like Stardew Valley, you and your friends share a farm, dividing tasks like farming, mining, fishing, and socializing with townspeople. The ability to marry other players adds an extra layer of relationship-building to the already rich social system.

Each player can pursue their own interests while contributing to the farm’s overall success. Shared achievements and events make cooperative play feel rewarding, while individual cabins give players their own space to customize. Stardew Valley is truly timeless and not to be missed.

13. Minecraft (Best Creative Co-Op)

Type of game Sandbox survival Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android Year of release 2011 Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Unique features Open-world sandbox gameplay, endless building and crafting, multiplayer servers, survival and creative modes, regular content updates, redstone engineering and automation, diverse biomes and mobs, cross-platform play, extensive modding community

Minecraft’s endless possibilities make it an exceptional cooperative experience. Whether building massive structures, exploring vast cave systems, or surviving dangerous nights together, Minecraft is even more fun when played with friends.

The game’s creative mode allows you to work together on ambitious building projects without limitations, while survival mode creates opportunities for teamwork as you and your friends gather resources and defend against monsters. Regular updates add new content and features, ensuring there’s always something new to discover.

14. Remnant II (Best Souls-Like Co-Op)

Type of game Third-person shooter (TPS), action RPG Platforms Xbox X|S, PC, PS5 Year of release 2023 Developer Gunfire Games Publisher Gunfire Games Unique features Procedurally generated worlds, challenging third-person shooter combat, cooperative multiplayer, deep customization of weapons and armor, dynamic boss encounters, rich lore and environments, extensive crafting system, adaptive AI enemies

Remnant II builds on its predecessor’s foundation with improved graphics, expanded gameplay mechanics, and deeper cooperative features. You and up to three players can journey through procedurally generated worlds, combining gunplay with souls-like combat mechanics. The game’s dynamic scaling ensures challenges remain balanced regardless of party size.

The Archetype system allows players to mix and match different abilities and playstyles, creating unique combinations that complement each other in combat. Each playthrough feels fresh thanks to randomized elements and multiple possible world events.

15. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Best Fantasy Looter-Shooter Co-Op)

Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), action RPG Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Developer Gearbox Software Publisher 2K Games Unique features chaotic combat with magic and guns, character class customization, extensive skill trees

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings the Borderlands formula into a fantasy setting with spectacular results. Adventure together through a tabletop-inspired world, combining gun combat with spell casting and melee weapons. The game’s humor and creativity are at their best when experienced with mates.

The class system allows for diverse character builds, while the multiclass feature lets players combine different skill trees for unique playstyles. The endgame Chaos Chamber mode offers endless replayability for dedicated crews.

16. Borderlands 3 (Best Looter-Shooter Co-Op)

Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), looter shooter Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2019 Developer Gearbox Software Publisher 2K Games Unique features diverse character classes with unique skill trees, procedurally generated weapons, chaotic co-op multiplayer, humorous story and dialogue, vibrant cel-shaded art style, extensive customization

Borderlands 3 takes the series’ signature style and humor to new planets with enhanced cooperative features. Up to four players can adventure together, with options for both couch co-op and online play. The game’s instanced loot system ensures everyone gets their own drops, reducing competition between players.

Each Vault Hunter’s unique abilities create opportunities for powerful synergies in combat. The endgame Mayhem modes and regular events provide long-term challenges for dedicated groups.

17. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Best Family-Friendly Co-Op)

Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer TT Games Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Unique features All nine Skywalker saga films in one game, open-world planet exploration, humorous LEGO-style storytelling, puzzle-solving gameplay, extensive character roster from across the Star Wars universe

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers the most ambitious LEGO game yet, with drop-in/drop-out cooperative play across all nine main Star Wars films. The refined combat system and expanded exploration make this more engaging than previous LEGO titles while maintaining the series’ signature charm and humor.

The massive roster of characters and various gameplay styles ensure something for everyone. Local co-op support makes this perfect for family gaming sessions.

18. Cuphead (Best Challenging Co-Op Platformer)

Type of game Run-and-gun, platformer, side-scrolling Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, macOS Year of release 2017 Developer Studio MDHR Entertainment Publisher Studio MDHR Entertainment Unique features Hand-drawn 1930s cartoon art style, challenging run-and-gun gameplay, unique animation techniques, no checkpoints during levels

Cuphead is a visually stunning, hand-drawn masterpiece that delivers a tough-as-nails platforming and boss rush experience. Its cooperative mode lets you and a friend control Cuphead and Mugman as you tackle creatively designed, challenging bosses inspired by 1930s animation.

Precision, timing, and communication are crucial to succeed, making co-op a rewarding test of skill and teamwork. The DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course, adds even more battles, characters, and content, solidifying Cuphead as a must-play for gamers who crave a tough but fair challenge.

19. Streets of Rage 4 (Best Beat ‘Em Up Co-Op)

Type of game Beat ’em up, side-scrolling Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Dotemu Publisher Dotemu Unique features Retro-inspired beat ’em up gameplay, hand-drawn visuals and animations

Streets of Rage 4 modernizes the classic beat ’em up formula with gorgeous hand-drawn graphics and refined combat mechanics. Up to four players locally (two online) can fight through the streets together, combining moves for devastating team attacks. The unique art style and soundtrack create an incredible atmosphere.

The variety of playable characters and multiple difficulty options keep the game fresh through repeated playthroughs. The survival mode offers an extra challenge for skilled players.

20. Back 4 Blood (Best Zombie-Slaying Co-Op)

Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), survival horror Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Turtle Rock Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Unique features 4-player co-op zombie shooter, card-based perk system, dynamic AI “Game Director” that adapts enemy spawns

This title, among some of the best horror games of our time, modernizes the Left 4 Dead formula with enhanced graphics and deeper gameplay systems. You and your friends fight through zombie-infested levels, with the card system adding strategic depth and replayability. Each character brings unique abilities to the team, encouraging diverse party compositions.

The game director AI ensures no two runs feel the same, while the PvP mode offers a competitive alternative when players want to face human opponents. Regular updates continue to add new content and features.

21. Elden Ring Nightreign

Type of game Action RPG, souls‑like, roguelike, optional co‑op Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2025 Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Unique features Dynamic day‑night cycle, seamless three‑player co‑op, reactive world events, customizable Ashes

Elden Ring Nightreign drops you into the Shattered Realm of Noctis, a sprawling map split between neon ruins and moonlit wastelands. Combat sticks to the tight, weighty feel fans expect: measured swings, brutal counters, and bosses that punish greedy plays. The new Umbra Gauge lets you blend weapon arts with shadow magic, adding fresh ways to break enemy posture or escape hairy trades.

Co‑op on Xbox feels natural – up to three Tarnished can link up with no awkward summoning hoops. Shared progress saves for everyone, and world events scale on the fly, so fights stay tense instead of turning into a walk. Exploration rewards patience: secret catacombs pop open only at certain moon phases, and roaming warbands react if you torch their patrol camps first.

Gear customization goes deeper too. Ashes now slot into armor as well as weapons, letting you tailor defense and mobility without hunting a full set. If you want a souls‑like that respects your time and still kicks your teeth in, Nightreign delivers.

Best Split Screen Games on Xbox

While online gaming dominates in many of the best co-op games Xbox offers, few experiences match the fun of sharing a screen with friends.

Split-screen play keeps the spirit of local multiplayer alive, with some of the best split-screen games like Dirt 5 offering thrilling off-road races for up to four players and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III providing engaging cooperative and competitive modes, including the iconic zombie survival experience.

Whether racing through dynamic tracks or battling waves of undead, split-screen games are sure to create unforgettable moments for you, your friends, and your family.

Best Couch Co-op Games on Xbox

Nothing beats sitting on the same couch and jumping into a game together. The best co-op games on Xbox let you do exactly that. It Takes Two is a standout – a relationship rollercoaster with tight platforming and constant surprises. Overcooked! All You Can Eat turns your living room into a shouting match (in the best way), and Streets of Rage 4 brings old-school brawling back with modern polish.

These games are easy to pick up, quick to get into, and perfect for short or long sessions. You don’t need to explain controls or deal with lag – just pass the controller and go. If you want local co-op games that are pure fun from start to finish, these are the ones to play.

Explore More Co-Op Games

Looking for more cooperative experiences? The best co-op games offer exciting opportunities to team up with friends, whether it’s battling through the cinematic campaigns of Resident Evil 6 or testing your skills together in Mortal Kombat 1‘s challenging Towers mode.

These games demonstrate the creativity and variety in co-op play, where teamwork and shared victories take center stage. No matter your playstyle, this ultimate guide to the best co-op games on Xbox has you covered.

FAQs

What is the difference between co-op and multiplayer gaming?

Co-op gaming focuses on players working together toward shared goals, while multiplayer can include both cooperative and competitive play. Co-op specifically emphasizes collaboration and teamwork rather than competition between players.

What is the difference between local and online co-op?

Local co-op happens when multiple players share the same console and screen, often called “couch co-op” or “split-screen.” Online co-op connects players over the internet, each using their own console and screen to play together remotely.

Is Elden Ring co-op on Xbox?

Yes, Elden Ring features online co-op on Xbox. Players can summon others for help with bosses and exploration, though the co-op system has some restrictions to maintain game balance and atmosphere.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 co-op multiplayer?

No, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t support co-op multiplayer. It’s a single-player RPG built around AI companions called Pawns. If you’re after the best co-op games on Xbox, you’ll have to look elsewhere for true multiplayer action.