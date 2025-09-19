20 Games Like Horizon Zero Dawn in 2025 Ready To Have You Locked In

There have only ever been a handful of instances where people have managed to fish out games like Horizon Zero Dawn. The reason? Turns out that it’s terribly difficult to produce something similar to the beautiful mismatch of post-apocalyptic, breathtaking environments with bleeding-edge dino robots .

But all hope is not lost. After channeling our burning passion for playing open-world role-playing games, I’ve compiled the best picks that successfully replicate the thrill of playing an award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn.

From Cyberpunk 2077 to Days Gone, let’s have a look at proven titles that are sure to get you all hyped up!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Horizon Zero Dawn

For our top picks, we’ve carefully rummaged through our rucksack to bring you only those who have mastered the balance between open world gameplay, storyline, deadly weaponry, and having a heckin’ good time. Let’s dive in!

God of War (2018) – Step into the shoes of Kratos, a once-god now navigating both brutal combat and fatherhood in a mythic, Norse-inspired world. Its cinematic battles and emotional storytelling make it unmissable. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – Geralt’s sprawling journey across war-torn lands delivers rich lore, memorable quests, and monster-hunting gameplay that’s become the gold standard for open-world RPGs. Monster Hunter Wilds (2025) – Capcom’s latest beast-slaying adventure lets you and your friends take on jaw-dropping monsters in vibrant ecosystems with smooth, refined combat systems. Far Cry Primal (2016) – Travel back to the Stone Age to master primitive weapons, tame wild animals, and survive in a world where only the fiercest thrive. Mad Max (2015) – Tear across a desolate wasteland in your customizable death machine, the Magnum Opus. It’s gritty vehicular combat at its finest.

There’s a lot more to unpack in each of these and even more titles, so keep scrolling to see the full list of amazing games like Horizon Zero Dawn!

20 Games Like Horizon Zero Dawn: Worthy Picks Ready To Have You Binging!

It takes more than running and gunning to make an impact these days, and our lineup goes beyond the cookie-cutter titles to welcome players into carefully crafted worlds teeming with opportunity.

These are 20 games like Horizon Zero Dawn. How many of these have you played?

1. God of War [Best Cinematic Narrative Adventure with Expansive Realms]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2018 Creators Santa Monica Studio, Jetpack Interactive Average playtime 34 hours Metacritic score 94%

While God of War may be a dramatic reboot of the series, it is in no way any less perfect than its previous adventures. This one gives you a mythic father-son journey with brutal, cinematic combat.

The game introduces a more grounded combat system, focusing on strategic use of the Leviathan Axe, shield blocks, and elemental magic. Atreus assists in combat, offering ranged support and helping solve environmental puzzles.

The semi-open world design encourages exploration, with hidden areas and side quests that enrich the main narrative. The seamless camera work and lack of loading screens immerse you deeply into the journey, making every battle and conversation feel immediate and personal.

Pro tip Make sure your gear is at least level 6 or 7 and that you stock up on superior Resurrection Stones from Brok or Sindri for extra health before you duel the Valkyries!

The leveling system in this game has been built from the ground up, and it’s always a treat to unlock a new trait for Kratos or his son, Atreus, as you go about experiencing what a next-gen hack-and-slash game feels like. God of War also rewards you for curiosity and partaking in side quests, so keep that in mind.

My Verdict: This is the game for you if you’re into raging through hordes of enemies with blades and an axe and fathering a stubborn in-game son.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Action RPG with Deep Storytelling]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED Average playtime 100 hours Metacritic score 92%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a massive open-world RPG with deep storytelling and monster hunting. Toss a coin to your Witcher, O valley of plenty! This lyric accurately sums up what the

Witcher, a.k.a Geralt of Rivia, is mostly up to in the entire game.

The game offers a rich narrative with branching choices that impact the world around you. Combat is dynamic, allowing for a mix of swordplay, magic, and alchemy. The expansive open world is teeming with side quests, each offering unique stories and challenges.

As you progress, you can customize Geralt’s abilities and gear to suit your playstyle, ensuring a personalized experience. Whether you’re slaying beasts or uncovering ancient secrets, The Witcher 3 delivers an immersive and action-packed adventure.

Pro tip In the beginning, focus on leveling up to at least level 7 or 8 before you start exploring the land. Side quests are a great way to speed up the process.

CD Projekt RED did a pretty bang-up job with the role-playing elements in this because Geralt can actively switch between magic, weapons, and explosive tools to lay waste to his enemies.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3 is the perfect pick for those who like the slow burn- taking their time with side quests, reading through swathes of lore, or simply getting it on with the ladies. It’s the true Witcher experience.

3. Monster Hunter Wilds [Best Co-Op Action RPG with Monster Hunts]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now Year of release 2025 Creators Capcom Average playtime ~30 hours Metacritic score 88%

Monster Hunter Wilds lets you hunt colossal beasts in vibrant, living ecosystems. What more would you really need?

It centers on the player, a hunter investigating the mysterious disappearance of a boy named Nata from his village in the uncharted Forbidden Lands, which is plagued by the enigmatic “White Wraith” monster.

Capcom even went the extra mile and rejuvenated the classic hunting mechanics with significant quality-of-life improvements and new features like the “focus” and “wound” systems for a more fluid combat experience.

Why we chose it You know how sometimes you come back home from work or school, super frustrated about something, and just want to pop some heads? Monster Hunter Wilds is the best, legal way to do just that.

You can also solo play it, but this game’s true charm is how it encourages friends to band together to take on sabor toothed behemoths with the Linked Party feature.

If you’re on the lookout for one of the best action RPG games like Horizon Zero Dawn sans all the post-dystopian tech? Monster Hunter Wilds will do you good.

My Verdict: Monster Hunter Wilds is a fun time for those looking to catch up with their friends online as they simultaneously whack monsters in grueling landscapes with a good score running in the background.

4. Far Cry Primal [Best Survival and Exploration in the Stone Age]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna Year of release 2016 Creators Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Shanghai Average playtime 30-40 hours Metacritic score 76%

The Far Cry series took a risky move by throwing a full-fledged AAA title into the Stone Age with primitive weapons and wild animal taming. And man, did it pay off!

You play as Takkar, a member of the Wenja tribe, who becomes the sole survivor of his hunting party and is stranded in the land of Oros during the Mesolithic period.

The game offers a refreshing departure from modern settings, focusing on raw, brutal survival where players must hunt, craft, and use their environment to thrive. Make no mistake about it, this isn’t a surface level survival, action game. Far Cry Primal will throw you into a visually stunning wilderness where only the rule of the jungle applies.

Pro tip Early in the game just rest at night, wolf packs will terrorize you at night until you have the health and fire supplies to fend them off.

Although the world was somewhat borrowed from Far Cry 4, Primal feels very much evolved in many ways. The exploration is fantastic as the map was filled with enemies, outposts, beacons, and wildlife that truly feel dangerous.

My Verdict: If you want a fresh take on what life was like during the Stone Age, get Far Cry Primal. It’s not just history, it’s immersive history told the right way.

5. Mad Max [Best Vehicular Combat and Wasteland Survival]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems Year of release 2015 Creators Avalanche Studios Group, Feral Interactive, Avalanche Studios Group AB Average playtime ~40 hours Metacritic score 69%

If you think this game is all about driving modded, rusty cars and blowing things up to kingdom come, you’re only 80% right. Mad Max is all about vehicular combat and survival in a gritty post-apocalyptic wasteland.

In Mad Max, you take control of Max Rockatansky, a former police officer surviving in a desolate, post-apocalyptic Australia where societal collapse, war, and resource shortages have led to a lawless wasteland.

The game emphasizes vehicular combat, allowing you to build and customize your car, the Magnum Opus, to battle against hostile raiders and explore the vast open world. On foot, Max engages in brutal melee combat, using a variety of weapons and moves to defeat enemies. The dynamic weather system and day-night cycle add to the immersive experience, making each journey through the wasteland unique.

Pro tip Upgrade your car’s suspension for races and invest in Griffa’s longevity upgrades first to survive harder encounters.

Our biggest gripe with the game is that there’s no proper soundtrack. But with the engine revving and lots of things blowing up, that little caveat gets smudged out in the smoke.

My Verdict: If you’re a fan of the movies and truly enjoy driving (and upgrading) a car that is a true menace in every sense of the world, get this game!

6. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Immersive Western Frontier Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2018 Creators Rockstar Games Average playtime 80-100 hours Metacritic score 97%

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an immersive Wild West drama with unmatched open-world detail. You get to be Arthur Morgan, an outlaw on the run after a botched robbery, trying to survive in a world where the age of outlaws is ending.

The game offers a vast open world teeming with life, from bustling towns to serene wilderness. Combat is immersive, allowing for a mix of gunplay, stealth, and strategic planning. The dynamic weather system and realistic day-night cycle further enhance the experience, making each moment feel realistically authentic.

Pro tip Take it as slow as you can, the story is fundamentally built around having a slower pace than usual.

Tired of missions? Take a hunting trip. Rob a train. Play poker. Live the true outlaw cowboy life that you saw only in the movies. An exhilarating cowboy experience like this remains exclusive, even now, to the best western game in the market: RDR2!

My Verdict: RDR2 is a gem that every gamer should experience at least once. It’s unique in its setting, dialogue, and mechanics.

7. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Choice-Driven RPG in a Futuristic City]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creators CD Projekt RED, CD Projekt Average playtime 80-100 hours Metacritic score 86%

Cyberpunk 2077 is a high-tech, neon-lit RPG with intense action. This absolutely immersive game offers a rich narrative with branching choices that impact the world around you.

Combat is dynamic, allowing for a mix of gunplay, hacking, and stealth. The expansive open world is teeming with side missions, each offering unique stories and challenges. As you progress, you can customize your abilities and cyberware to suit your playstyle, ensuring a completely personalized experience.

Pro tip We recommend buying the DLC, Phantom Liberty, once you’re through the base game. It offers a conclusive ending to all your hard work (if you’re not satisfied with any of the regular endings).

There are a lot of morally ambiguous choices to be made, and you will love learning about what sort of human you want to be as you weave through the story. Religion, corporate greed, two-faced megalomaniacs- there’s a lot to be explored in games like Cyberpunk.

My Verdict: Having redeemed itself, Cyberpunk 2077 is now a breathtaking game perfect for those who want to experience a dystopian city rich with easter eggs and unfiltered mayhem.

8. Death Stranding [Best Exploration and Storytelling in a Fractured World]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, macOS, iOS, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2019 Creators Kojima Productions, Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. Average playtime 60 hours Metacritic score 82%

Death Stranding is absolutely bizarre, with its bottled babies, death dolphins, and upside-down rainbows, but that’s also why it stands out as one of the best open-world games today! It offers unique traversal and delivery gameplay set in a truly haunting world.

You step into the boots of Sam Porter Bridges, navigating a fractured America to reconnect isolated cities. The game emphasizes strategic planning, as you balance your cargo load and choose optimal routes to avoid treacherous terrains and hostile entities.

Why we chose it Fantastical exploration and a philosophical story make this game a killer formula to have players think introspectively as they go about delivering packages.

Basically, you’re a delivery boy with a baby strapped to your chest. The package deliveries are interspersed with plenty of story, lore, memorable characters, stealth, fighting, and boss battles.

My Verdict: Death Stranding is for the casual gamer who wants to explore the open world, think about every little thing in it, and wonder how it relates to real life.

9. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Best Superhero Action in New York]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2022 Creators Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software, Marvel Entertainment Average playtime 26-28 hours Metacritic score 87%

With the remastered version, Marvel’s Spider-Man has cemented its place in the hall of gaming’s greats, enabling you to swing freely through New York with fluid combat and heartfelt story, matching other top-notch Marvel games.

Traversing New York City feels exhilarating, thanks to the intuitive web-swinging mechanics that let you glide seamlessly between skyscrapers. The open-world environment is rich with side missions, collectibles, and hidden secrets, ensuring that every corner offers something new to discover.

Why we chose it Fluid web-slinging, stunning, and visually appealing New York and tons of comic-accurate Spidey suits to choose from!

However, the entire combat feels different, much more satisfying and impactful than 2018’s game. It feels like they built the entire game from scratch again while improving everything that came before and implementing/adding a ton of entirely new mechanics.

My Verdict: This is the perfect game for Marvel fans. New and old. Take control of Peter Parker and save your city!

10. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey [Best Ancient Greek Action Adventure]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna Year of release 2018 Creators Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Average playtime 55-60 hours Metacritic score 83%

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an epic Ancient Greece adventure with choice-driven RPG elements. It takes pride in not following traditional AC titles in how they go about the story or game mechanics.

The game introduces a dynamic combat system, allowing you to mix stealth, ranged, and melee attacks. With three distinct skill trees (Hunter, Warrior, and Assassin) you can tailor your abilities to suit your preferred playstyle.

Dialogue choices and branching quests add layers of depth, making each decision impactful. The vast open world of Ancient Greece is rich with historical landmarks, side quests, and naval exploration, ensuring that every corner offers something new to discover.

Pro tip Utilize your environment and scout with Ikaros to gain an advantage in combat, prioritize dismantling unused gear for materials, and regularly hunt cultists to collect legendary gear!

Gameplay-wise, AC Odyssey has a robust combat system with tons of weapons to use, both melee and ranged. The abilities start off pretty standard, but by level 50, you’re nothing short of a demigod.

My Verdict: AC Odyssey is a game best played on a top gaming monitor that’ll help you relive the sights, sounds, and brutality of Ancient Greece as you uncover dark secrets seething beneath the surface.

11. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Best Alien World Exploration and Survival]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2023 Creators Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Average playtime 44 hours Metacritic score 72%

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you play as a Na’vi who was abducted and raised by the RDA as a child soldier. You’ll be able to explore lush alien worlds with human-versus-nature conflict.

After a period of cryosleep, you escape to find yourself a stranger in your own birthplace, and thus begins the fight to push back against the RDA colonization. The game has room for improvement, but if you’re into Avatar and its lore, you’ll probably have a lot of fun regardless.

Pro tip Get your Ikran as soon as possible by completing the “Take Flight” main mission, as it unlocks fast travel and better exploration of Pandora’s large map.

Moving about the biomes, searching for resources, and hunting is a blast. The game offers fluid and exhilarating movement as a Na’vi, with responsive controls and environmental aids for traversal. The main drawbacks are a safe and somewhat repetitive story, but it’s not an issue if you’re out exploring the land and taking your time with the game.

There’s a fresh third-person perspective update coming on December 5, 2025, so if you want to lead the resistance, feeling like you’re playing a top TPS game, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer.

My Verdict: Get this if you want to dive first-hand into the world of Avatar!

12. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [Best Lightsaber Combat and Force-Powered Adventure]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2023 Creators Respawn Entertainment, Respawn Average playtime 35 hours Metacritic score 85%

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gives you force-powered exploration and cinematic lightsaber combat. It continues the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis as he fights to survive and protect his allies against the Empire’s constant pursuit, while struggling to control the darkness within him.

It’s an incredibly well-done 3rd-person action metroidvania game, with great combat, progression, world design, and exploration. They took everything they had in Fallen Order and improved it. The combat stances and the number of options you have are great.

Pro tip Blaster-wielding enemies can be distracted or eliminated quickly using Force powers.

Additionally, the world feels alive with dynamic patrols, enemies have fun banter, and it’s a joy to explore. There are tons of secret stuff to find and come back to when you gain certain abilities.

My Verdict: SWJ: Survivor is a true Star Wars game that doesn’t shy away from highlighting all the good bits about the franchise. It’s a must-play for newbies to the series and longtime fans.

13. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen [Best Action RPG with Dynamic Monster Battles]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Xbox 360, Amazon Luna Year of release 2013 Creators Capcom, QLOC Average playtime 40-50 hours Metacritic score 81%

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is full of dynamic combat with climbable monsters in a rich fantasy world. This game has such a loyal fanbase that it has become a cult classic at this point.

DD starts with a dragon attacking your character’s village and ripping out their heart, which miraculously leaves you alive but cursed to become the “Arisen” – a soul destined to hunt the dragon and reclaim your heart.

The Pawn system alone in this game is absolutely ingenious. You create your pawn, and rent two more from other players. If “raised” right, pawns can be merciless killing machines. If “raised” wrong, though, they run circles around you. You also have a very nice characterisation system where size and weight impact gameplay.

Pro tip Exploit environmental hazards, such as cliffs, to your advantage by pushing enemies to their doom, especially when dealing with tough foes.

And then you have the different playstyles – a sword-and-shield fighter plays differently from a bow/dagger-wielding and enemy-climbing strider or a devastating magic-summoning mage. You can experiment and find your playstyle.

My Verdict: Dragon’s Dogma is a super fun game for those who want the thrill of playing an old classic that still has a good kick to it.

14. Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Best Jungle Stealth and Tomb Exploration]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, Stadia Year of release 2018 Creators Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Europe Average playtime ~27 hours Metacritic score 75%

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is praised by many for its return to classic Tomb Raider elements like massive tombs and a darker, more introspective story that cements its status as one of the best puzzle games available today.

As Lara Croft, you’ll navigate dense jungles, uncover hidden tombs, and engage in tactical combat. The game’s focus on stealth mechanics, such as mud camouflage and silent takedowns, adds depth to the gameplay.

With a semi-open world to explore and a compelling narrative, it delivers a satisfying conclusion to Lara’s origin story.

Pro tip Unlock the Caiman’s Breath skill for stealth tactics first chance you get.

Tomb Raider excels with its atmospheric Peruvian jungle setting, focus on exploration, stealth, and fluid traversal, alongside strong puzzle design– all the classic elements that got ’90s kids crazy about the original games.

My Verdict: It breathes life into the concept of the older Tomb Raider games, bringing back all the good stuff and none of the bad.

15. Days Gone [Best Motorcycle Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2019 Creators Bend Studio Average playtime 50 hours Metacritic score 71%

Days Gone hits the nail on the head in finding the perfect essence of a top stealth game. It’s motorcycle survival against hordes in a hostile open world.

This title lets you roam a vast, dangerous world on your motorcycle, scavenging supplies, upgrading your bike, and planning your attacks on Freaker hordes.

Stealth and strategy are just as important as combat, and every encounter can turn deadly if you rush in. The dynamic weather and day-night cycle make the world feel alive, keeping tension high as you try to survive and uncover Deacon’s story.

Pro tip Quick-save by your bike before any significant engagement including tearing up camps, scouting for bounties, clearing NERO checkpoints etc.

Deacon must navigate the harsh wilderness, deal with hostile human gangs like the Rippers, fight massive Freaker hordes, and manage his trusty motorcycle, his main tool for survival and transportation.

My Verdict: Days Gone will satisfy fans looking for a straightforward survival game in which they can drive and upgrade a very cool bike.

16. Prey [Best Sci-Fi FPS with Immersive Simulation]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming Year of release 2017 Creators Arkane Studios Average playtime 30 hours Metacritic score 79%

Prey reminds us to be really careful about how we name our games or it becomes tough to Google information about them. It’s a mind-bending sci-fi thriller set aboard a mysterious space station.

Prey is all about exploring the eerie Talos 1 station, figuring out what is real and what is a trap while using an arsenal of weapons and psychic powers. Every choice matters, from how you approach enemies to how you interact with the station’s systems.

The game mixes survival tension with clever puzzles and a constantly shifting story that keeps you on edge from start to finish.

Pro tip Use explosive canisters and environmental hazards like gas or flammable pipes to chip away extra health.

Prey may be one of the top survival games yet, but it is also an immersive sim that heavily focuses on how players solve problems the game throws at them. It can be very challenging at times, depending on the play style, but all play styles are viable.

My Verdict: This is a thriller simulator that forces the player to explore if they want to understand what’s happening. It was built for those who seek thrills, not given them.

17. NieR: Automata [Best Fast-Paced Combat and Philosophical Storytelling]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2017 Creators PlatinumGames, PlatinumGames Inc. Average playtime 35-40 hours Metacritic score 88%

NieR: Automata brings us fast-paced combat mixed with profound, philosophical storytelling. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic conflict on Earth, where humanity, having fled to the moon, deploys an android army, led by 2B, to fight alien-created machine lifeforms and reclaim their devastated home planet in a proxy war.

NieR: Automata also lets you switch between high-speed melee combat, ranged attacks, and hacking mini-games on the fly, keeping every fight intense and unpredictable.

The story changes depending on your choices, and multiple playthroughs reveal new perspectives, secrets, and endings. With haunting music and striking visuals, the game blends action and philosophy into a unique experience that just sticks with you.

Pro tip Exploit the chip system by combining and upgrading them to create powerful builds!

Make no mistake about it, NieR: Automata is a passion project. And that’s why it’s so brutally different (in a good way). It’s mainly about the story, the interesting direction it takes, and the way it takes advantage of the medium to present it.

My Verdict: NieR: Automata is an incredibly eccentric game. It makes some truly bizarre game design decisions and asks a lot from the player before it starts showing its true colors. Not for the faint-hearted.

18. Mass Effect Andromeda [Best Sci-Fi RPG with Galaxy Exploration]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2017 Creators BioWare, BioWare Montreal Average playtime 27 hours Metacritic score 71%

Pretty sure Mass Effect: Andromeda was the game that got many top space games like Outer Worlds and Starfield to hop on the sci-fi exploration rocketship.

The game’s story is about a desperate, multi-species expedition from the Milky Way to the Andromeda galaxy to find a new home for the races of the Citadel Council, who face potential extinction due to dwindling resources and mounting threats.

The worlds are beautiful, and the scenery is breathtaking in all of them. It really does a good job of making you feel like you’re exploring new places. The animations for the aliens are pretty good, too, which makes you wonder what they were thinking with facial animations for humans.

Pro tip Master power combos by pairing your abilities with your squad’s!

But that little smidge can easily be skipped if you focus on what the game really aims to deliver: exploration and combat! When combined with the shooting, powers, companions, and locations, the power to dash and jump makes for deeply engrossing fights that never get boring!

My Verdict: If you’re a fan of sci-fi games that have you explore worlds with a whole squad and pummel creepy otherworldly beings, Mass Effect: Andromeda is a perfect pick.

19. Fallout 4 [Best Post-Apocalyptic RPG with Settlement Building]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creators Bethesda Game Studios Average playtime 80 hours Metacritic score 87%

Fallout 4 puts you in the shoes of the Sole Survivor, a pre-war vault dweller who wakes up 210 years after a nuclear apocalypse. Now you’re roaming a post-apocalyptic Boston, scavenging, fighting raiders and mutants, and trying to track down your kidnapped kid.

The combat feels smoother, crafting is way better, and the world looks way sharper than Fallout 3 or New Vegas. You can build and upgrade your own settlements, manage resources, and customize your gear. Plus, every choice you make affects how the world reacts, so no two playthroughs feel exactly the same.

Why we chose it Improved combat, engaging gameplay loop of exploration and resource gathering, robust settlement building, and a visually appealing Boston Commonwealth.

Although it is “Number 4,” the story isn’t directly linked to any previous titles, even if they all share the same universe and timeline. The open-world settlement-building system makes this survival hit tons of fun with lots of replay value.

My Verdict: The game is humorous, action-packed, and even sometimes scary. You really can’t go wrong on this purchase. Plus, there are some really awesome expansions available!

20. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Best Cyberpunk Stealth RPG with Player Choice]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2016 Creators Eidos-Montréal, Feral Interactive, Nixxes Software Average playtime 30 hours Metacritic score 83%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided drops you into 2029, two years after the “Aug Incident,” and the world is divided between augmented and normal humans. It’s a a cyberpunk stealth-RPG with player-driven moral decisions.

You play as Adam Jensen, a mechanically enhanced agent, sneaking through corporate facilities, hacking systems, and making choices that can change the outcome of the story. Stealth, combat, and dialogue all matter, so you can approach missions your way, go in guns blazing, stay in the shadows, or manipulate your environment to your advantage.

Pro tip Fully upgrade the Remote Hacking augmentation for stealthy disabling of security systems.

What stands out in this game compared to its previous titles is that there are many ways to tackle any given problem – maybe there’s a corridor filled with poison gas and you have to get the rebreather augment, or you can go through a door if you have a high enough hacking skill.

The best part? In almost all cases, you can do those things you’re wondering about. There’s a reason why this title stands tall in the best FPS games category, even now.

My Verdict: Get this if you like getting lost and exploring a world that will spur questions like “I wonder if I could go here” or “I wonder if I could shoot this button with this weapon.”

FAQs

What is the best game like Horizon Zero Dawn?

There’s no “single” best game like Horizon Zero Dawn, but, depending on your play style, you won’t go wrong with any of our top picks mentioned above starting with God of War.

What type of game is Horizon Zero Dawn?

Horizon Zero Dawn is a third-person, open-world action RPG. You play as Aloy in a post-apocalyptic setting overrun by robotic creatures. The game includes quests, crafting, stealth, and a skill tree for leveling.

How long is the gameplay for Horizon Zero Dawn?

Horizon Zero Dawn takes roughly 23 hours for the main story, while adding the main extras increases the total to about 45 hours, and a completionist playthrough, including all side quests, collectibles, and achievements, averages around 62 hours.

Which is better, Horizon or God of War?

Both are fantastic games in their own right. It largely comes down to your preference when considering the worlds, action, story, and mechanics for either title.