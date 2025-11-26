17 Games Like Catan To Play in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you are hunting for games like Catan, this is the right place. I still remember the first time I traded two sheep for a single brick. It felt like a robbery, but it was the only way to build my settlement.

That specific tension – balancing your own plans with the unpredictable nature of dice and opponents – is what makes Catan a masterpiece.

But after playing it a hundred times, you might start looking for something new.

You want that same thrill of resource management and strategy, but with fresh mechanics.

I have compiled a massive list of titles that capture the spirit of island settlement. Some focus on trading, others on territory control, and some take the concept into outer space or history.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Catan

With so many unique titles on this list, finding the perfect replacement for Catan depends on your specific taste. I have narrowed down the top three choices that consistently deliver the best experience for different types of players.

Ticket to Ride (2025) – This is the ultimate family game that keeps the fun of blocking routes while simplifying the rules for beginners. Carcassonne (2014) – If you enjoy watching the board grow, this tile-placement game offers a strategic territory puzzle that eliminates frustration from bad dice rolls. Wingspan (2019) – Strategy lovers will appreciate how this deep engine-builder takes Catan’s concepts and ramps them up for a more complex challenge.

Keep scrolling to see the full breakdown of all 17 games. I promise you will find something that hits the table (or screen) at your next game night.

17 Games Like Catan Every Fan of Board Games Should Play

How many of these have you played? Some are modern classics, while others are hidden gems that digital players love. I have ranked them based on how well they scratch that strategic itch.

If you enjoy trading resources, blocking friends, and building empires, you are going to love these games like Catan.

1. Ticket to Ride [A Route-Building Game Like Catan for Travel Lovers]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Designer: Alan R. Moon; Publisher: Days of Wonder Unique Features Route blocking, Set collection

Ticket to Ride is often mentioned in the same breath as Catan for a reason. It is a game about building train routes across a map, connecting iconic cities like New York and Los Angeles. You collect colored train cards, similar to gathering resources, and spend them to claim tracks.

It fits the “like Catan” theme perfectly because of the competition for space on the board. In Catan, you hate it when someone builds a road that cuts you off. In Ticket to Ride, that feeling is the core of the game.

You have to watch your opponents’ eyes to see where they are building. If you wait too long to claim a route, it might be gone forever.

Pro tip Always keep an eye on the “longest route” bonus. Just like the “Longest Road” card in Catan, those extra points often decide the winner at the very end of the game.

The gameplay loop is fast. On your turn, you either draw cards, claim a route, or draw new destination tickets. Easy-to-learn route-building gameplay with strategic blocking makes it accessible.

I have introduced this to people who have never played a board game, and they understood it in five minutes. It supports 2–5 players, and the digital ports are fantastic for quick solo rounds.

My Verdict: If you love the map control aspect of Catan but hate the dice rolling, Ticket to Ride is your game. It is one of the best family board games ever made.

and

2. Carcassonne [A Tile-Placement Game Similar to Catan’s Territorial Play]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile, Switch, Xbox 360 Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Designer: Klaus-Jürgen Wrede; Publisher: Hans im Glück Unique Features Map building, Meeple placement

Carcassonne allows you to build the board as you play. Instead of a fixed map like Catan, players draw tiles featuring parts of French cities, roads, and fields.

You connect these tiles to create a sprawling landscape, placing your “meeples” (little wooden people) to claim features and score points.

This game shares the territorial spirit of Catan. You are constantly trying to expand your influence while limiting your opponents.

If you place a tile cleverly, you can steal a city someone else has been working on. That direct, passive-aggressive competition feels very familiar to Catan veterans.

Why we chose it Carcassonne because it removes the frustration of bad dice rolls. It offers the same satisfaction of building a map and controlling territory, but your success depends entirely on where you place your tiles.

The main gameplay loop involves drawing a tile, placing it logically, and deciding whether to commit a meeple to it. Simple tile-placement rules but deep strategic choices ensure it stays fresh.

It is incredibly friendly to mixed-skill groups, meaning you can play with beginners and veterans together. The matches are quick, usually wrapping up in 30 to 45 minutes.

My Verdict: Carcassonne is ideal for players who enjoy watching their empire grow visually on the table.

and

3. Wingspan [A Relaxing Engine-Building Game Like Catan for Nature Fans]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, Xbox One, Mobile, PS4, PS5 Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Designer: Elizabeth Hargrave; Publisher: Stonemaier Games Unique Features Engine building, Bird facts

Wingspan took the world by storm with its gorgeous art and unique theme. You play as a bird enthusiast seeking to attract the best birds to your wildlife preserve. While it sounds peaceful, the engine-building mechanics are sharp and competitive.

It relates to Catan through resource management. Instead of wood and brick, you are managing food tokens and eggs. You need to gather specific resources to play bird cards, which in turn generate more resources.

It creates a satisfying loop of production, similar to having a city on a high-probability ore hex in Catan.

Pro tip Don’t ignore the egg-laying strategy in the final round. Just like upgrading to cities in Catan gives a point boost, laying mass eggs in the late game is often the most efficient way to rack up victory points.

The gameplay focuses on three different habitats on your player board. Engine-building card play with satisfying combo depth allows you to pull off massive turns late in the game.

It is a calm, non-confrontational competition, making it perfect for families who end up arguing too much over Catan trades. The digital version is also stunning, with recorded bird calls for every card.

My Verdict: If you want the satisfaction of gathering resources without the stress of someone stealing them, Wingspan is a masterpiece.

and

4. Takenoko [A Charming Hex-Strategy Game Like Catan for Families]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Format Board Game Board Game Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Designer: Antoine Bauza; Publishers: Bombyx, Matagot Unique Features Cute art, gardening element

Takenoko is arguably the cutest game on this list, but don’t let the adorable panda fool you – it is a cutthroat optimization puzzle. You play as court gardeners cultivating bamboo for the Emperor’s hungry bear.

The visual connection to Catan is immediate. You build the map tile-by-tile using familiar hexagonal pieces. You also have to irrigate these plots to make resources (bamboo) grow, which feels very similar to connecting roads to settlements to expand your reach.

The gameplay relies on a weather die that adds a layer of randomness to every turn. Cultivate plots, grow bamboo, and manage the panda’s appetite to complete secret objectives.

Pro tip Don’t waste actions placing irrigation channels early unless you need them immediately. Instead, try to place new tiles next to the central pond. They are automatically irrigated, saving you precious actions.

It is much more peaceful than Catan since you aren’t destroying each other’s work, but you are competing for the limited space on the garden map.

My Verdict: If your family loves the hex-grid look of Catan but wants a theme that is more whimsical and less industrial, Takenoko is a perfect choice.

and

5. Terraforming Mars [A Deep Strategy Game Like Catan Set in Space]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile, macOS Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Designer: Jacob Fryxelius; Publisher: FryxGames Unique Features Planetary terraforming, Card drafting

Terraforming Mars is what happens when you take Catan’s economy and inject it with rocket fuel. Players act as corporations working to make Mars habitable by raising the temperature, oxygen, and ocean coverage. It is one of the best strategy games for players who crave complexity.

The connection to Catan is the economic engine. You produce resources (mega-credits, steel, titanium, plants) based on your production levels, which are used to buy cards and claim territory on the planet’s surface.

The hex-grid map on Mars even looks a bit like a sci-fi Catan board, where placement bonuses matter immensely.

Why we chose it Terraforming Mars is for the hardcore strategists. It takes the concept of “producing resources to build things” to its absolute peak, offering a rich, thematic experience that feels like running a real space corporation.

You will draft cards and manage a complex budget every turn. Deep resource management and card-driven engine building provide a heavy mental workout.

It feels like the trading and production loop of Catan but expanded into a multi-hour epic. The replayability is endless because of the sheer number of unique project cards.

My Verdict: Terraforming Mars is the logical next step for Catan fans who think the base game is too simple and want a heavier challenge.

and

6. Kingdom Builder [A Settlement Game Like Catan with Infinite Replayability]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Format Board Game Board Game Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Designer: Donald X. Vaccarino; Publisher: Queen Games Unique Features Variable scoring cards, Modular board

Kingdom Builder was designed by the creator of Dominion, and it often replaces Catan for groups who are tired of the same old strategies. You place settlements on a modular board to secure gold and special location abilities.

It fixes the “static strategy” problem of Catan. In Catan, ore and wheat are always good. In Kingdom Builder, the scoring rules change every single game.

One game you might get points for building next to water; the next game, you might lose points for doing the same thing. You have to adapt your strategy from turn one.

Why we chose it Kingdom Builder has incredible variability. With a modular board and randomized scoring cards, you will never play the exact same game twice, keeping the experience fresh for years.

The “mandatory adjacency” rule forces you to build next to your existing settlements if possible. Strategic blocking and variable scoring conditions create a fresh puzzle every time. This simple rule makes blocking your opponents extremely powerful. You can force them into a corner of the map they don’t want to be in.

My Verdict: This is widely considered the “Catan Killer” for serious gamers because it rewards skill and adaptation over lucky dice rolls.

7. Pandemic [A Cooperative Game Like Catan Focused on Teamwork]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Browser Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Designer: Matt Leacock; Publisher: Z-Man Games Unique Features Cooperative play, Global map

Pandemic flips the script. Instead of fighting each other, you work together to save humanity from four deadly diseases. You travel the globe, treat infections, and search for cures before time runs out. It is widely considered one of the best co-op games available.

While it isn’t competitive like Catan, it shares the hand management and set collection mechanics. You have to trade cards with other players to find cures, similar to trading resources to build roads.

The social interaction is high, as everyone discusses the best strategy to survive the next turn.

Why we chose it Pandemic transforms the social aspect of board gaming. It takes the negotiation and planning of Catan and turns it into a shared puzzle where you win or lose as a team.

The gameplay is tense. Every turn, the diseases spread, and outbreaks can cause a chain reaction of disaster. Cooperative teamwork instead of rivalry makes it a great palette cleanser after a heated game of Catan.

The roles, like Medic or Scientist, give everyone a special power that synergy relies on.

My Verdict: If your group fights too much over the Robber in Catan, switch to Pandemic. It forces you to collaborate to win.

and

8. 7 Wonders [A Card-Drafting Civilization Game Like Catan]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile, PC Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Designer: Antoine Bauza; Publisher: Repos Production Unique Features Simultaneous turns, Ancient Wonders

7 Wonders lets you build an ancient civilization in about 30 minutes. You play as one of the great cities of the ancient world, gathering resources, building military might, and constructing scientific marvels.

This game is similar to Catan because it is all about resource requirements. To build a library, you might need two stones and one glass. If you don’t have them, you can buy them from your neighbors.

This “neighbor trading” mechanic keeps you constantly aware of what the players sitting next to you are doing.

Pro tip Don’t neglect your military. Even if you are focusing on science or blue civic cards, having just enough military to beat your neighbors scores easy points and denies them victory tokens.

The gameplay uses a card-drafting system. You pick one card to play and pass the rest of your hand to the next player. Card-drafting and set collection with simultaneous play means there is zero downtime.

You never have to wait for someone else to take their turn because everyone plays at the same time. It scales beautifully up to 7 players.

My Verdict: Ideally suited for larger groups who want a civilization-building feel without a three-hour time commitment.

9. Splendor [A Quick Economic Strategy Game Similar to Catan]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Designer: Marc André; Publisher: Space Cowboys Unique Features Poker chip components, Pure economy

Splendor creates a rich experience with very simple components. You play as a Renaissance merchant collecting gem mines, transportation, and shops. The goal is to acquire enough prestige points to impress the nobility.

It strips the Catan formula down to its purest economic elements. You take chips (gems) to buy cards. Those cards act as permanent gems for future purchases. It is an engine-building game where your buying power grows every turn.

If you like the feeling of upgrading from settlements to cities to get more resources, Splendor is that feeling distilled.

Why we chose it Splendor proves you don’t need complex rules to have a deep strategy game. It is purely about efficiency and timing, making it a staple for any game night.

The turns are lightning fast. You either take chips, buy a card, or reserve a card. Clean, tactile resource-engine gameplay makes it incredibly satisfying to handle the heavy, poker-style chips included in the box.

It is an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master economy game.

My Verdict: Splendor is a fantastic warm-up game. It offers the economic satisfaction of Catan in a tight, 30-minute package, which puts it on lists of the best games for game night.

and

10. Armello [A Fantasy Digital Game Like Catan with Political Intrigue]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Android Format Video Game Video Game Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: League of Geeks Unique Features Animated board, RPG elements

Armello is a digital board game brought to life. It takes place in a fantasy animal kingdom where the king is corrupted by “Rot.” Players choose heroes from different clans (Wolf, Rabbit, Rat, Bear) to claim the throne through war, diplomacy, or collecting spirit stones.

It feels like Catan meets an RPG. You move across a hex-based map, claiming settlements and exploring dungeons. There is a day/night cycle that affects gameplay, and you manage gold and magic as resources.

By blending board game tactics with character progression, it delivers an experience that sits comfortably alongside the best RPG games you can play digitally.

Why we chose it Armello is one of the few games designed specifically as a digital board game first. It takes advantage of the medium with animations and hidden information mechanics that would be hard to track physically.

The production value is incredible. Board + RPG hybrid mechanics combine turn-based strategy with card combat.

The characters have unique stats and win conditions, offering rich variety. You can play online against friends or strangers in a match that feels like a living storybook.

My Verdict: Armello is perfect for digital gamers who want the board game feel with the visual flair that only a video game can provide.

11. Monopoly [A Trading Game Like Catan for Casual Players]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Format Video Game / Board Game Board Game Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Developer: Asobo Studio; Publisher: Ubisoft Unique Features 3D Living Board, House Rules

Everyone knows Monopoly, but Monopoly Plus brings the classic board to life digitally. It features a 3D city in the center of the board that evolves as you play. It is the quintessential trading and property game that inspired generations.

It is the grandfather of Catan’s trading mechanics. The core of the game is negotiation – trading properties to get a monopoly so you can build houses.

If you enjoy the “I’ll give you this for that” conversation in Catan, Monopoly is purely focused on that interaction.

Why we chose it Monopoly Plus remains the most accessible trading game in the world. The digital version speeds up the gameplay significantly, removing the tedious cash counting and making it a viable option for a quick game night.

The digital version fixes many complaints about the physical game by handling the math and enforcing rules instantly. Faithful digital adaptation with a lively presentation makes it fun to watch. It supports house rules, so if you play with “Free Parking money,” the game can handle it.

My Verdict: While Catan is more strategic, Monopoly Plus is excellent for a casual, nostalgic night with friends who aren’t ready for complex rules.

and

12. The Battle of Polytopia [A Civilization Game Like Catan for Quick Rounds]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile, PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch Format Video Game Video Game Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Midjiwan AB Unique Features Low poly art, Fast 4X

The Battle of Polytopia is one of the top 4X strategy games (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) stripped down to its absolute essentials. You pick a tribe, explore a square grid map, gather resources, and conquer villages.

It feels like a fast-paced, combat-heavy Catan. You are constantly managing resources (stars) to research technology or build units.

The map exploration and resource gathering on different terrain types (forests, mountains, water) will feel instantly comfortable to a Catan player.

Pro tip In the early game, prioritize economy over military. Buying the “Custom Houses” tech and placing them near ports generates massive stars per turn, fueling your late-game army.

The beauty of Polytopia is its speed. Bite-sized 4X gameplay allows you to finish a full civilization war in 30 minutes. It has intuitive controls and distinct tribes with unique aesthetics.

You can play against AI or multiplayer, making it perfect for commutes or quick breaks. This title proves that the best indie games can rival big-budget titles in strategic depth.

My Verdict: If you want the feeling of building an empire but only have 20 minutes, The Battle of Polytopia is the best game on the market.

13. Small World [A Territory-Control Game Like Catan with Fantasy Races]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Designer: Philippe Keyaerts; Publisher: Days of Wonder Unique Features Decline mechanic, Race combos

In Small World, the board is simply too small for everyone. You choose fantasy races like Flying Orcs or Seafaring Ratmen and try to conquer regions to score coins. The catch is that your civilization eventually dies out, and you must pick a new one to continue the fight.

This appeals to the aggressive side of Catan. It is purely about area control. You look at the map, find the weakest spot, and take it. The constant shifting of power dynamics keeps everyone engaged, similar to how the longest road title shifts hands in Catan.

This chaotic mix of powers sets it apart from serious top fantasy games by embracing pure strategy and aggression.

Why we chose it Small World has a unique “Decline” mechanic. It teaches players that letting go of what you built is sometimes necessary to win – a valuable strategic lesson that sets it apart from standard empire builders.

The gameplay loop involves expanding your active race until they are overextended, then putting them into “decline” to score passive points while you start a new invasion.

Light-to-medium area control with fun asymmetric combos ensures high replayability. It is colorful, brutal, and funny.

My Verdict: Small World is a fantastic game for players who enjoy direct conflict and adapting to a constantly changing board state.

and

14. Through the Ages [A Civilization-Building Game Similar to Catan’s Long-Term Strategy]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Designer: Vlaada Chvátil; Publisher: Czech Games Edition Unique Features No map, Card-based Civ

Through the Ages is widely regarded as one of the best civilization board games ever made. You guide a civilization from antiquity to the modern age, managing science, culture, military, and food.

It expands on the “development” aspect of Catan. While there is no map to build on, the resource management is incredibly deep. You have to balance your population’s happiness with your need for resources, all while drafting leaders like Julius Caesar or Bill Gates.

Pro tip Do not ignore your military strength. You don’t need to be the strongest, but if you are the weakest, other players will target you with aggressions and wars that can ruin your economy.

The game is heavy on strategy. Civilization-building with deep resources and timing decisions creates a satisfying crunch.

The digital version is exceptionally good because it handles all the fiddly bookkeeping for you. It is a long game, but every decision is impactful.

My Verdict: For players who want an epic experience where they build a nation from scratch, Through the Ages is the ultimate test of skill.

and

15. Stone Age [A Resource-Management Game Like Catan from the Prehistoric Era]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile, Switch Format Board Game / Video Game Board Game Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Designer: Michael Tummelhofer; Publisher: Hans im Glück Unique Features Worker placement, Dice gathering

Stone Age is a worker placement game that feels like a direct cousin to Catan. You lead a tribe of prehistoric people, sending them to the forest for wood, the quarry for stone, or the river for gold.

It uses dice to determine resources, just like Catan. However, you can mitigate the luck. If you send 3 workers to the forest, you roll 3 dice. This risk-management system feels very familiar. You then use those resources to build huts (points) or buy civilization cards.

Why we chose it Stone Age is the perfect bridge between luck and strategy. It lets you roll handfuls of dice (which is fun) but gives you tools to control the outcome, solving a common complaint about Catan.

The gameplay is intuitive. Classic worker placement with dice-based resource gathering makes it easy to teach.

You have to feed your tribe every round, adding a survival pressure that keeps you focused. It is a balanced economy game where meaningful choices happen every turn.

My Verdict: Stone Age is often called the “Catan Killer” because it offers similar resource gathering but with more strategic mitigation of bad luck.

and

16. Azul [A Beautiful Tile-Placement Game Like Catan for Strategy Lovers]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Format Board Game Board Game Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Designer: Michael Kiesling; Publisher: Plan B Games Unique Features Abstract strategy, high-quality components

Azul is an abstract strategy game where you are an artisan tiling the walls of a Portuguese palace. You draft colored tiles from shared factories and arrange them on your board to score points.

It captures the “blocking” aspect of Catan beautifully. You have to watch what tiles your opponents need. If you take the red tiles they want, you force them to take penalties. It is a game of hate-drafting disguised as a beautiful puzzle.

Pro tip Watch out for the “floor line” penalty. Sometimes it is better to take fewer points on your turn if it forces your opponent to take a massive pile of tiles they can’t use, causing them to lose points.

The components are lovely, chunky resin tiles. Design stunning mosaics by carefully selecting and arranging colorful tiles. Every move counts as you compete to complete patterns efficiently.

It is simple to learn but offers deep tactical gameplay that rewards looking ahead.

My Verdict: If you enjoy the spatial puzzle of Catan’s board setup, Azul focuses entirely on pattern building and opponent blocking.

17. Machi Koro [A City-Building Dice Game Like Catan with a Modern Twist]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Format Board Game Board Game Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Designer: Masao Suganuma; Publisher: Grounding Unique Features Card-based city, Fast dice play

Machi Koro is arguably the closest game to Catan on this list in terms of mechanics. You are the mayor of a city, buying cards that represent buildings like bakeries, wheat fields, and cafes.

The core loop is identical to Catan: roll dice, earn income based on the number rolled, and buy things. Some buildings activate on your turn, some on opponents’ turns (like Catan’s resource generation). It triggers that same dopamine hit when your number is rolled.

Pro tip Machi Koro is essentially Catan. It streamlines the experience, removing the board setup while keeping the dice-rolling, income-generating excitement intact.

It plays faster than Catan and uses cards instead of a board. A quick-playing city-building strategy game that combines resource management and dice-driven mechanics.

You expand your town, unlock landmarks, and balance luck with planning. It is lighthearted and very easy to set up.

My Verdict: If you want “Catan in 20 minutes” with cute art and Japanese city vibes, Machi Koro is the answer.

and

My Overall Verdict on Games Like Catan

So, which of these games like Catan should you buy? It depends entirely on who you are playing with.

For families and casual players → Ticket to Ride . It replaces resource complexity with simple color matching while keeping the fun of blocking opponents.

→ . It replaces resource complexity with simple color matching while keeping the fun of blocking opponents. For deep strategy lovers → Terraforming Mars . It takes the economic engine of Catan and expands it into a massive, scientific strategy experience.

→ . It takes the economic engine of Catan and expands it into a massive, scientific strategy experience. For digital gamers → Armello. It brings the board game feel to life with animation, RPG elements, and a living world.

No matter your style, there’s a game here that captures the spirit of Catan while offering its own unique twists. Explore the options and find the one that fits your table or digital setup best.

FAQs