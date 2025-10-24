15 Best Games for Game Night in 2025: All Fun and Games

The best games for game night save you from awkward silences and rules disputes. I’ve hosted sessions where someone read the instructions wrong, and the group spent 30 minutes arguing before even starting.

After years of trial and error, I’ve found games that are simple to learn but still exciting. I’ve watched friends and family pick them up without too much trouble, and even the least competitive players stay involved.

I’ve compiled the best ones here to save you the headache. Some of these just might become your new tradition during gatherings.

Our Top Picks for Games for Game Night

The games listed here are the ones I highly recommend for a night of guaranteed fun and chaos at every turn. If you find yourself overwhelmed by all the options, just go for any of these games – they won’t let you down.

Secret Hitler – The best game for game nights where players are divided into Liberals and Fascists in a tense social deduction game with the ultimate goal of stopping Hitler from gaining power. Catan – Recommended for a small group, this classic board game has an excellent mix of strategic gameplay and social interaction, and it also offers plenty of ways to play the digital version for flexibility. Monikers – A team-based guessing game that works great for different group sizes, where the shifting rules per round increase the difficulty and allow for more hilarious moments.

If these top picks don’t seem like the right fit for your group, check out all the other games in the full list below.

15 Best Games for Game Night: Prepare for Total Chaos

Normal parties are boring. Give your friends and family a more memorable evening with these best games for game night, where everyone will be arguing and laughing until the very end.

1. Secret Hitler [Best Game for Game Night]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Social deduction game Players 5-10 players Age rating 17+ Playing time 45 minutes Designers Max Temkin, Mike Boxleiter, Tommy Maranges Digital No official release

Secret Hitler is a fast-paced board game of hidden roles and political intrigue, set in pre-World War II Germany.

Players secretly take on the roles of either Liberals or Fascists, with one player acting as Hitler. The goal is to pass laws and uncover loyalties before it’s too late.

Why we chose it Secret Hitler is a sharp, psychological social deduction game where strategy and deception collide for endless replayability.

Each round, players elect a President and Chancellor, propose laws, and debate who might be lying, which creates tense and unpredictable discussions.

My Verdict: Easy to learn but strategically deep, Secret Hitler is the best game for game nights with friends who enjoy debate, bluffing, and clever strategy.

What do players say?

JauntyAngle ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The most fun I have had playing a board game.

2. Catan [Trade, Build, and Betray]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Strategy game Players 3-4 players Age rating 10+ Playing time 60-90 minutes Designers Klaus Teuber Digital Online, Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Catan is a board game where players settle a new island and gather resources to build roads, villages, and cities, which earn them points. Dice rolls, resource management, and player negotiation shape every gaming session.

Players roll two six-sided dice to see which hexes produce resources, then trade and expand settlements while competing for the longest road or largest army. The hexagonal board and colorful pieces make it easy to track progress and plan moves.

Why we chose it As one of the best games for game nights, Catan excels in balancing competition with social interaction.

The game also has digital versions available on multiple platforms that allow for faster setup and scoring while keeping all trading and expansion mechanics from the board game.

My Verdict: With its focus on trading, expansion, and negotiation, Catan makes for lively game nights among friends and family who enjoy strategic gameplay.

What do players say?

ShaperLord777 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a great gateway game to modern boardgaming.

What do players say?

ShrekInAPotato ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I do think this game is great for scratching the Catan itch if you don’t have the people to play

3. Monikers [Hilarious Guessing in Three Rounds]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Guessing party game Players 4-16 players Age rating 17+ Playing time 30-60 minutes Designers Alex Hague, Justin Vickers Digital No official release

Monikers is a cooperative game with simple rules where players guess the names of famous people, characters, and pop culture references. Teams give clues, act out, or use single words to help their teammates identify as many names as possible.

Played in three rounds, the game has incrementing difficulty. The first round allows full descriptions, the second is limited to one-word clues, and the third relies on gestures.

Why we chose it Monikers stands out for its escalating challenge that drives laughter and chaos.

Colorful cards and a playful design make the game approachable for friends, families, and casual party groups, while quick thinking and humor keep every round entertaining.

My Verdict: Monikers is one of the best games for game nights that blends wit, speed, and inside jokes for nonstop fun.

What do players say?

blueslander ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s just so easy to get into, you can play it drunk, it’s really silly - every time I’ve played it it’s just been a blast and everyone has had fun

4. Exploding Kittens [Fast, Funny, and Unexpected]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Dedicated deck card game Players 2-10 players Age rating 7+ Playing time 15 minutes Designers Matthew Inman, Elan Lee, Shane Small Digital Online, Android, iOS

Exploding Kittens is an unpredictable card game that combines luck and strategy for short, exciting sessions. Players draw from a deck while avoiding the Exploding Kitten card that knocks them out.

You can use action cards to skip turns, shuffle the deck, or force opponents to draw extra cards, which creates chaotic and surprising moments. The cartoon-style illustrations and absurd humor make the game visually fun and easy to pick up for everyone.

Why we chose it Exploding Kittens keeps everyone on edge with its mix of adorable kittens and unexpected twists every round.

Playable through browsers and mobile devices, the official digital version offers additional content, solo play against AI, and a streamlined setup.

My Verdict: If you want a great party game with chaotic, fast-paced gameplay that keeps players engaged, check out Exploding Kittens.

What do players say?

rcrow2009 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Definitely a fun, quick, silly game. Good mix of chance and strategy. Easy to learn.

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Turn-based strategy game Players 2-5 players Age rating 8+ Playing time 30-60 minutes Designers Alan R. Moon Digital Online, Android, iOS, PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Ticket to Ride is a fun board game where players race to claim train routes across colorful maps and connect cities to complete secret destination tickets. Its straightforward gameplay makes it easy for everyone to join, even younger kids.

The gameplay revolves around collecting colored train cards to claim routes, block opponents, and plan long-term connections. This creates friendly competition and tactical choices that spark conversation and laughs.

Why we chose it Ticket to Ride is a beautiful, strategic game that turns every friendly or family gathering into a playful race for the rails.

Perfect for remote game nights, the official digital version mirrors the board game and features interactive maps, quick setup/cleanup, automatic scoring, and online play against AI or strangers.

My Verdict: Ticket to Ride is a great pick for casual gatherings with friends and family game nights, with a nice blend of strategic gameplay and rules that are easy to learn for younger players and adults alike.

What do players say?

FirehawkShadowchild ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Ticket to Ride is a wonderful game for any collection - easy, approachable but still devious enough to destroy friendships

What do players say?

Guy615 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The matches I was able to finish were classic TTR experiences.

6. UNO [Classic Chaos in Every Color]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Shedding-type card game Players 2-10 players Age rating 7+ Playing time Varies Designers Merle Robbins Digital Android, iOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Created in 1971, UNO is a color-matching card game that never goes out of style. It’s known for its quick, accessible mechanics that promote light competition, which makes it a fun family game.

Players compete to be the first to discard all their cards by matching the color or number of the card on top of the pile and saying “Uno” when only one card remains. The deck includes four colors and action cards like Skip, Reverse, Draw Two, and Wild Draw Four that affect gameplay.

Why we chose it UNO remains a popular party game that stands out with its combination of easy accessibility and broad appeal across generations.

A digital version is available on mobiles and modern gaming systems with online multiplayer and features adapted for virtual play while keeping the same rules as the physical game.

My Verdict: UNO is a great game that emphasizes simple rules and fast-paced interaction between participants.

What do players say?

doooom ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Uno’s hardcore, man. I think it’s tons of fun, but it can get super cut throat.

What do players say?

jor301 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a quick and fun game to play with friends late at night after grinding ranked all night.

7. Cards Against Humanity [The Party Game for Horrible People]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Card-based party game Players 4-20+ Age rating 17+ Playing time 30-90 minutes Designers Josh Dillon, Daniel Dranove, Eli Halpern, Ben Hantoot, David Munk, David Pinsof, Max Temkin, Eliot Weinstein Digital No official release

Cards Against Humanity is a favorite pick among adults, known for its fill-in-the-blank format and politically incorrect humor.

Using black prompt cards and white answer cards, players complete sentences to form the funniest or most absurd combinations that bring plenty of laughs.

Why we chose it Cards Against Humanity is an adult-oriented game notable for giving players the freedom to create unexpected and humorous card combinations.

Each round, one player (called the Card Czar) chooses the winning response and can award points. The game’s design prioritizes humor and social interaction rather than strategic play, with the flexibility for players to freely tweak win conditions.

My Verdict: Cards Against Humanity is a highly entertaining game for game nights centered on dark humor and satire, recommended for adults looking to play games for pure fun instead of competition.

What do players say?

PHPH ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s great to have around if you’re entertaining guests who aren’t gamers since it’s a great social game

8. Carcassonne [Build Your Medieval Kingdom]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Tile-based German-style game Players 2-5 players Age rating 7+ Playing time 35 minutes Designers Klaus-Jurgen Wrede Digital Online, Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch

Carcassonne is a tile-placement board game that blends strategy and relaxation. The objective is to draw and place tiles to gradually build a medieval landscape by connecting cities, roads, and fields, while also placing followers to claim features.

With its turn-based system, the game encourages tactical thinking as each person decides when to expand their holdings or block rivals. Its colorful tiles, modular board, and easy rules make it accessible for adults and kids alike.

Why we chose it Carcassonne is one of the best games for game night, with a flexible yet tactical gameplay that suits any group.

Playable on PC and handheld/mobile devices, the digital version keeps the original mechanics while incorporating useful features like automated scoring and rule management.

My Verdict: Carcassonne is an easy game to enjoy that turns every game night into a strategic puzzle-building experience.

What do players say?

D6Desperados ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a great modern board game. It’s pretty easy to learn but still has room for strategy and depth.

What do players say?

CUTLAA ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I play carcassonne sometimes with a couple of friends and didn’t run in any issue so far. The controls are fine for a boardgame on the switch.

9. Monopoly [The Modern Money Battle]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Economics-themed game Players 2-8 players Age rating 8+ Playing time 60+ minutes Designers Elizabeth J. Magie Phillips, Charles Darrow Digital Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Take control of the board with Monopoly, the classic game of buying, trading, and building your way to victory. Navigate familiar streets and iconic properties while you manage money and outsmart other players.

The game is perfect for both casual and competitive game nights with your friends and family. Roll the dice, snap up key properties, and build houses or hotels to grow your income. Each turn combines luck and strategy, which keeps the action tense and competitive.

Why we chose it With its dynamic mix of property management, negotiation, and dice-based movement, Monopoly makes every game unique.

Official digital adaptations of Monopoly – like Monopoly Plus on PlayStation and Xbox consoles – preserve the classic gameplay while featuring immersive visuals and online multiplayer.

My Verdict: Monopoly is an excellent board game that challenges players to manage resources and make strategic choices.

What do players say?

llewotheno ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I played the Family Fun Pack version.Had no issues at Plus

What do players say?

lippenhoffer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Gameplay and game is fine. Buying, selling, trading is fairly easy and intuitive.

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Guessing party game Players 4-8 players Age rating 12+ Playing time 30 minutes Designers N/A Digital No official release

Telestrations is a lively party game where players draw and guess ideas in a fun mix of the games Pictionary and Telephone. Players alternate between sketching a word and guessing what the previous drawing represents.

Why we chose it Telestrations guarantees a laughter-filled game night with absolutely wild and hilarious misinterpretations every round that bring everyone together

Ideal for large groups, the game is pretty easy to pick up, with minimal rules to explain. It allows players to be creative as drawings morph into unexpected guesses that spark laughter and conversation.

My Verdict: Telestrations is one of the top games for game nights that you can set up easily and works great as an icebreaker in both big parties and small gatherings.

What do players say?

BriMarsh ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is an amazing game! I don’t like party games, particularly those that get loud but this is a winner.

11. The Chameleon [Blend In or Be Found Out]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Social deduction game Players 3-8 players Age rating 14+ Playing time 15 minutes Designers Rikki Tahta Digital Online

The Chameleon is an engaging social deduction game where players spot the one person who doesn’t know the secret topic. Everyone else gets the same word, and players give clever clues to prove they’re in the know.

Fast-paced and witty, the game encourages bluffing and quick thinking, which makes it perfect for small groups who enjoy interactive game nights.

Why we chose it The Chameleon stands out with its secret role twist that keeps everyone guessing until the very end.

The game’s physical version offers simple components that are portable for road trips, while the online browser version adds timers and score tracking for convenience.

My Verdict: The Chameleon is among the best game night games if you want something that works well for short bursts to keep the energy high.

What do players say?

ShiningSoup ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really enjoy the tabletop version of this - one of my favorite casual games to bring out.

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Deck-building worker placement game Players 1-4 players (Imperium), 1-6 players (Imperium: Uprising) Age rating 14+ Playing time 60-120 minutes Designers Paul Dennen Digital Android, iOS, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

In Dune: Imperium, players mix deck-building and worker placement in a strategy-packed board game. You compete for resources, influence, and control while navigating politics and alliances.

Clever planning and risk-taking are rewarded here. Each turn, players deploy agents to locations, play cards from their decks, and make tactical choices.

Why we chose it Dune: Imperium impresses with its masterful fusion of deck-building and worker placement mechanics that keeps every round exciting.

With online multiplayer, additional content, and automated game tracking, the game’s digital version also stands out as one of the best video games based on board games.

My Verdict: Dune: Imperium is a fantastic game for strategy lovers and small groups looking for a deep, engaging game night experience.

What do players say?

ohhgreatheavens ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s phenomenal. Base Dune Imperium was my favorite game before and I think Uprising definitively tops it, mainly because of the spies.

What do players say?

Signiference ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Probably the best digital adaptation I’ve played.

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Social deduction card game Players 2-6 players Age rating 13+ Playing time 15 minutes Designers Rikki Tahta Digital Online

Coup turns deception into an art form, where players bluff, challenge, and outsmart each other as hidden roles drive a constant battle for control.

Every round feels like a standoff – one bold lie or smart challenge can change everything. It’s fast and ruthless, which makes it a good choice for people who drift off easily in longer, more complicated games.

Why we chose it Coup is a social strategy game at its finest, where every move tests your nerve and timing.

The tabletop version has stylish, portable cards that keep the gameplay quick, while the online version adds slick animations and instant matchmaking for fast rematches.

My Verdict: Coup is one of the best social deduction games, perfect for friends who love reading faces and testing their luck.

What do players say?

NaimedNeverEndingLab ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s an absolute blast to play, and I guarantee it’ll have you and your friends plotting and scheming in no time!

14. Scattergories [Think Fast, Win Faster]

Our score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Creative-thinking category-based game Players 2-6 players Age rating 13+ Playing time Varies Designers N/A Digital No official release

Scattergories is a creative word game that rewards quick thinking and originality. Players try to fill categories with unique words that all start with the same letter before time runs out.

Why we chose it Scattergories is one of the best game night games that turns quick wordplay into a competitive challenge, which stays fresh every time you play.

The game is a mix of speed and wit as everyone scrambles to think fast and avoid repeating answers. It’s easy to learn and ideal for a small group of people who love a fun mental challenge.

My Verdict: Scattergories is a great game for social interaction and for keeping the energy high and laughter flowing during game nights.

What do players say?

FartGoblin420 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Scattergories rules and nobody can tell me otherwise.

15. Smart Ass [Be the Fastest Thinker]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game type Trivia game Players 2-6 players Age rating 12+ Playing time 30 minutes Designer Rob Elliot Digital No official release

Smart Ass is a trivia game that involves players shouting answers out of turn to beat opponents to the clue. It tests quick recall and knowledge across categories that range from history to pop culture.

Why we chose it With its out-of-turn answering mechanic, Smart Ass turns every moment into a chance to win.

The game’s design rewards bold guesses and being attentive to the clues, which promote active participation. It’s recommended for small gatherings with friends or family who enjoy competitive games full of laughter and energy.

My Verdict: Smart Ass is one of the best games for game night that offers nonstop excitement in every round.

What do players say?

CardBoardClover ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ You might also check out Smart Ass. It’s sort of an everyday person’s trivia, progressively giving more clues until someone gets it

How To Plan a Game Night

A great game night doesn’t happen by accident. A little planning turns a random hangout into a night full of laughs and bragging rights. If you need help planning for a game night, either in-person or online, use this quick checklist.

Choose the right group size – Four to six players is usually the sweet spot. Fewer, and it feels like a study group. More, and you might spend half the night explaining rules.

– Four to six players is usually the sweet spot. Fewer, and it feels like a study group. More, and you might spend half the night explaining rules. Pick the mood – Decide if you want a lighthearted vibe or a competitive one. Set the tone early so everyone knows what kind of trouble they’re walking into.

– Decide if you want a lighthearted vibe or a competitive one. Set the tone early so everyone knows what kind of trouble they’re walking into. Select your games – Mix familiar games with one or two new games. Include options that encourage social interaction (like Telestrations), alongside silly games (like Exploding Kittens) to keep things light.

– Mix familiar games with one or two new games. Include options that encourage social interaction (like Telestrations), alongside silly games (like Exploding Kittens) to keep things light. Set up your space – Clear the table, grab extra chairs, and keep snacks within reach. Playing online? Check your audio and internet connection before the first round begins.

– Clear the table, grab extra chairs, and keep snacks within reach. Playing online? Check your audio and internet connection before the first round begins. Establish rules/roles early – Explain the basics and any rule tweaks. To stay organized, pick someone to handle scores, manage turns, or refill the snack bowl.

– Explain the basics and any rule tweaks. To stay organized, pick someone to handle scores, manage turns, or refill the snack bowl. Keep the energy balanced – Alternate between quick rounds and longer games. Add short breaks for food or just small talk, so no one gets burned out.

– Alternate between quick rounds and longer games. Add short breaks for food or just small talk, so no one gets burned out. Add fun challenges/rewards – Offer silly prizes or playful dares to add variety, but keep stakes low so the game stays friendly.

– Offer silly prizes or playful dares to add variety, but keep stakes low so the game stays friendly. End with highlights – Wrap up by sharing the night’s funniest fails or most surprising moments. A quick recap ends things on a high note.

Finding the right balance between competition, laughter, and social connection is the key to having a great time with the best games for game night with your friends or family. So make sure you’re well prepared.

