Game Awards 2025: Nominees and Categories You Need to Know

The Game Awards nominees are out, and the biggest names in gaming are going head-to-head. This year’s list includes bold new releases, fan-favorite sequels, and unexpected indie surprises. Here’s your complete guide to every category and nominee.

Key Takeaways

The Game Awards 2025 features 29 categories covering everything from Game of the Year and Best Narrative to Best Indie, Best Performance, and the full slate of esports awards.

Top Contenders for Game of the Year

The six Game of the Year nominees reflect the industry’s range in the past year. Each game stands out for a specific reason – original mechanics, narrative execution, or sheer polish.

While some reimagined beloved formulas, others broke new ground entirely. Together, they show where gaming is headed and what players valued most this year.

Complete List of The Game Awards 2025 Nominations, Category by Category

Best Game Direction

The Best Game Direction category this year highlights a bold variety of creative vision. Clair Obscur and Ghost of Yōtei show ambition through style and atmosphere, while Hades II and Split Fiction impress with refined mechanics and cohesive pacing.

Best Narrative

Narrative in 2025 spans haunting psychological horror, philosophical introspection, and grounded realism. Clair Obscur contemplates memory and mortality, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II offers a grounded medieval tale rooted in consequence and realism.

These stories belong among the standout list of the best story games.

Best Art Direction

Visual design remains a strong differentiator across nominees. Clair Obscur feels like a moving painting, Hollow Knight: Silksong continues its dark, hand‑drawn charm, and Ghost of Yōtei along with Death Stranding 2 combine surrealism with realism in striking ways.

Best Music and Score

This year’s nominees show how powerful a soundtrack can be. Hades II marries combat rhythm with musical beats, and Silksong uses ambient melodies to amplify exploration.

Together, they offer some of the most memorable music in recent years, a strong entry into the collection of top video game soundtracks this year.

Best Audio Design

Audio design in 2025 shapes immersion. Battlefield 6 impresses with realistic soundscapes, Silent Hill f weaponizes silence and subtle distortion for fear, and Clair Obscur layers sound to enhance its painter‑like atmosphere.

Best Performance

The acting in 2025 games offers emotional range and presence. The cast of Clair Obscur earned multiple noms, reflecting strong ensemble depth, while Erika Ishii’s work in Ghost of Yōtei and Konatsu Kato’s performance in Silent Hill f stand out for psychological intensity. And let’s not forget that Troy Baker sounds exactly like Harrison Ford.

Innovation in Accessibility

This category underscores progress in making games welcoming and usable for more players. Developers seem committed to bringing accessibility tools and thoughtful UI design, an encouraging trend for inclusivity in gaming.

Games for Impact

Here, games approach serious themes with care and subtlety. Titles like Despelote and Wanderstop tackle memory, identity, and personal history, proving that video game awards can evoke empathy and reflection.

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV and No Man’s Sky remain strong thanks to consistent updates and active communities, while Helldivers II and Fortnite continue to evolve. The “ongoing game” model proves its value when developers stay committed beyond launch.

Best Community Support

Community engagement and open communication defined this category. Studios behind Baldur’s Gate III and Helldivers II were appreciated for listening to players and updating accordingly.

Best Independent Game

From Blue Prince’s charm to Silksong’s refined platforming and Clair Obscur’s ambitious design, indies continue to push boundaries.

From Blue Prince's charm to Silksong's refined platforming and Clair Obscur's ambitious design, indies continue to push boundaries.

Best Debut Indie Game

New voices stood out in debut entries. Blue Prince and Despelote show creativity and ambition, while Clair Obscur defies expectations for a first release.

This category reminds us that sometimes fresh perspectives bring the most surprising and memorable experiences.

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising Persona 5: The Phantom X Sonic Rumble Umamusume: Pretty Derby Wuthering Waves

On mobile platforms, variety reigned. Studios showed that mobile games need not be stripped-down.

Titles like Persona 5: The Phantom X and Wuthering Waves suggest that deep, engaging experiences can thrive on phones as much as on consoles.

Best VR/AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion Arken Age Ghost Town Deadpool VR The Midnight Walk

Immersive and experimental, these VR/AR nominees showcase different approaches – horror, action, exploration, and comedy.

The range shows that virtual reality is a growing space where developers take creative risks to redefine how we play.

Best Action Game

The action category blends intensity with precision. Hades II stands for stylized combat and flow, DOOM: The Dark Ages pushes brutal momentum, and Battlefield 6 stakes its claim with scale and realism.

Action fans have plenty to look forward to this year.

Best Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei offer ambitious, atmospheric trips, while Silksong and Indiana Jones lean on design and pacing.

Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei offer ambitious, atmospheric trips, while Silksong and Indiana Jones lean on design and pacing.

Best RPG

The RPG field shows both polish and ambition. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II embraces realism and player choice; Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 carry forward expansive world-building.

A well-rounded set for all tastes. Worth a look among the best RPG games of 2025.

Best Fighting Game

Fighting games continue to honour classics while renewing competition. Between legacy collections and fresh entries like 2XKO, the best fighting game category balances nostalgia and modern mechanics.

Best Family Game

Family-friendly games this year mix light-hearted fun with polished design. Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World carry familiar joy, while LEGO Party and Sonic Racing CrossWorlds offer accessible multiplayer.

Great for anyone browsing family-friendly games on Switch. Really, you can play all of these titles on your Switch.

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Strategy and simulation fans get a range from complex world-builders to lighter management games. Civ VII and FF Tactics bring grand strategy and tactical depth, while The Alters and Two Point Museum serve lighter, more casual management experiences.

The versatility of the top strategy games wins here.

Best Sports / Racing Game

This best racing games category shows variety. EA Sports FC 26 offers realism for sports enthusiasts, while Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing CrossWorlds capture the playful side of racing. A balanced mix for both competitive and casual players.

A balanced mix for both competitive and casual players.

Best Multiplayer Game

Multiplayer gaming in 2025 spans looters, shooters, and hybrid experiences. Battlefield 6 returns with large‑scale combat, ARC Raiders explores coop action, and Elden Ring Nightreign (if it offers) could redefine open-world multiplayer.

For players who enjoy playing together, the best multiplayer game category offers diverse options.

Best Adaptation

Adaptation nominations reflect game‑to‑other‑media crossovers and reimaginings.

Long‑standing franchises like Minecraft and The Last of Us sit beside newer efforts such as Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, showing respect for legacy and willingness to reinterpret.

Most Anticipated Game

GTA 6 007 First Light Marvel’s Wolverine Resident Evil Requiem The Witcher IV

Excitement remains high for what’s next. With franchises like GTA, The Witcher, and Resident Evil, anticipation mixes nostalgia, expectation, and curiosity.

This category captures dreams as much as predictions. Worth checking the full most anticipated games of 2026 lists.

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel Kai Cenat MoistCr1tikal Sakura Miko The Burn Peanut

This nomination list shows how creators continue to shape gaming culture beyond titles and studios.

Nominees reflect a variety of content styles. Recognition here highlights community engagement as part of what makes gaming vibrant and shared.

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 DOTA 2 League of Legends Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Valorant

Esports titles remain central to competitive gaming in GOTY 2025. With staples like CS2 and Dota 2 alongside popular shooters like Valorant, this category underlines both longevity and adaptation.

Competitive players have a solid selection of the most popular esports games to follow.

Best Esports Athlete

brawk (NRG – Valorant) Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends) F0rsakeN (Paper Rex – Valorant) Kakeru (Street Fighter) MenaRD (Street Fighter) ZywOo (Team Vitality – Counter‑Strike 2)

The nominees reflect top-tier skill across a variety of esports. From precision shooters to fighting games, each athlete brings different strengths.

This variety highlights how competitive gaming continues to value both individual mastery and diverse disciplines.

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends) NRG (Valorant) Team Falcons (DOTA 2) Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) Team Vitality (Counter‑Strike 2)

Esports in 2025 remains team-driven and global. Teams like Gen.G and Team Vitality represent strong competitive history, while others show rising regional power.

The spread reveals where talent is concentrated.

My Overall Verdict on The Game Awards Nominees

This year’s nominations feel unusually balanced, with strong showings from both AAA titles and ambitious indie releases. Although many think Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the clear winner, the competition is tough and Silksong has snatched the PC Game of the Year award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2025.

Hades II and Ghost of Yōtei also stand out for their consistency in design, direction, and impact.

Narrative and art direction categories are especially competitive, while Best Performance and Best Indie show surprising depth. No single game dominates, which suggests a GOTY race shaped by execution rather than hype. It’s a year defined by risk, restraint, and creative vision across genres.

How To Vote and When To Watch the Ceremony?

Voting in The Game Awards 2025 is already open. To cast your vote, go to the official website and click “Vote Now.” You’ll need to sign in (via social media or a supported account), then select your favourites across all 29 categories.

Fan votes count for 10% of the final result; the remaining 90% comes from the expert jury.

The ceremony will be held on December 11, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST, which corresponds to 01:30 CET (Central European Time) for many European viewers.

You can watch the live stream globally on official channels, including Twitch, YouTube, and, for the first time, also on Amazon Prime Video.

FAQs