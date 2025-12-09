Best Player’s Voice at The Game Awards 2025: All Nominees

The Best Player’s Voice 2025 category is the only award fully decided by fans. Round 1 voting has now closed, but the finalists are still under wraps. Players’ Voice Round 2 begins on December 5, with the final Players’ Voice Game Awards vote (Round 3) starting on December 8.

What Is the Players’ Voice Award?

The Players’ Voice Award stands out as the only category at The Game Awards that is decided entirely by public vote. Unlike other awards that rely on a panel of industry experts or media juries, this one puts full control in the hands of the community.

That’s what makes it so important: players get to champion the titles that meant the most to them, regardless of critical reviews or mainstream recognition.

The voting process is broken into three phases. In Round 1, a pool of 30 games was presented, and fans voted for their favorites. That round is now complete, with the top 10 advancing. Players’ Voice Round 2 opens on December 5, narrowing the field from 10 to 5.

The final showdown happens in Round 3, starting December 8, where the top 5 titles go head-to-head and players choose the single winner. This process makes the Players’ Voice Game Awards truly community-driven.

All 30 Players’ Voice Round 1 Nominees

The Best Player’s Voice 2025 nominees reflect a wide mix of genres, styles, and fan communities. These 30 titles were selected for Round 1, and only the top 10 will move forward.

ARC Raiders – A cooperative sci-fi shooter emphasizing teamwork and tactical survival. Battlefield 6 – The latest installment in the long-running military FPS franchise with dynamic multiplayer warfare. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – A visually striking RPG blending turn-based strategy with dreamlike art design. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – A narrative-driven sequel continuing Hideo Kojima’s world of fragile connections and survival. Delta Force – A modern reboot of the tactical military shooter with large-scale combat scenarios. Dispatch – A grounded narrative game exploring emotional storytelling through radio communication. Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo’s colorful platformer revival of a classic mascot with fresh mechanics. Doom: The Dark Ages – A brutal prequel that takes the iconic shooter franchise into medieval chaos. Elden Ring: Nightreign – A rumored DLC continuation that keeps momentum in the Lands Between. Final Fantasy 14 – The enduring MMO that continues to grow with new expansions and global player support. Fortnite – A cultural juggernaut that constantly reinvents itself through seasons, events, and crossovers. Genshin Impact – An open-world RPG with consistent updates, new characters, and global community presence. Ghost of Yotei – A samurai action-adventure with strong stealth and exploration systems. Hades 2 – The follow-up to the acclaimed roguelike, introducing a new mythic heroine and powers. Helldivers 2 – A chaotic co-op shooter with alien extermination missions and intense friendly fire. Hollow Knight: Silksong – A long-awaited metroidvania sequel known for its fluid combat and exploration. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – An action-adventure with cinematic exploration and puzzles. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – A realistic medieval RPG grounded in historical storytelling. Mario Kart World – The newest evolution of Nintendo’s kart racing franchise with global tracks. Marvel Rivals – A hero shooter focused on competitive team play with iconic Marvel characters. Megabonk – A wacky, physics-driven party game with wild character abilities and chaotic energy. Ninja Gaiden 4 – A return to hardcore ninja action with tight combat and skill-driven gameplay. No Man’s Sky – The space exploration sim that keeps expanding with massive free updates. Peak – A social climbing game with mountain-based challenges and minimalist design. REPO – A narrative-rich bounty hunting game set in a retrofuturistic world. Silent Hill f – A psychological horror entry set in 1960s Japan with unsettling atmosphere. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds – A new twist on Sonic racing with speed zones and team boosts. Split Fiction – An experimental storytelling game with branching paths and stylized visuals. Warframe – A long-running online looter-shooter with fast-paced action and evolving story arcs. Wuthering Waves – A post-apocalyptic action RPG praised for its combat flow and exploration.

When Does Round 2 Voting Start?

Players’ Voice Round 2 officially begins on December 5, 2025. On that day, The Game Awards will reveal the top 10 finalists, selected from the 30 games that competed in Round 1. Once announced, fans will be able to vote again, this time narrowing the list down to just five titles.

The stakes grow higher in this second phase, as only the most supported games will advance. Since this is the only fully fan-voted award at the show, each vote directly shapes the outcome. And with some overlaps between this list and the Game of the Year 2025 nominees, competition is expected to be fierce. Round 2 runs for three days, ending ahead of the final vote.

Final Round: Choosing the Winner (Dec 8)

The final phase of voting begins on December 8, featuring the top 5 games chosen by the community in Round 2. This last round is where every vote counts, as fans make their final pick for the Players’ Voice winner. The result will be announced live during The Game Awards 2025 ceremony.

Out of all the Game Awards 2025 nominees and categories, this one remains the most direct expression of what players actually love and support. It’s a final celebration of community engagement before the spotlight lands on one standout game.

My Verdict

The 30 games featured in the Players’ Voice category this year highlight the depth, creativity, and variety across the industry. From blockbuster sequels and live-service giants to bold new indie entries, the lineup reflects a wide range of tastes and genres.

Because voting is fully open to the public, the outcome can shift quickly based on fan momentum and online communities rallying behind their favorites. With such a strong and diverse field, predicting the final result is nearly impossible. That’s what makes the Players’ Voice Award one of the most exciting to follow heading into the final rounds.