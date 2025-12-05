Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2025: All Nominees

The Best Fighting Game 2025 lineup is one of the most competitive in recent memory, reflecting how far the genre has evolved. Fighting games have always stood out for their mechanical depth, one-on-one intensity, and potential for esports mastery.

But this year’s nominees push the envelope further with smarter design, deeper balance, and greater accessibility for new players. From classic reworks to new IPs, the 2025 list offers something for every type of fighter. The nominees are:

2XKO

Riot's 2v2 tag fighter blends League of Legends champions with tight, assist-driven combat. Early builds impressed players with responsive controls and high team synergy potential.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – A polished anthology bringing back obscure classics like Cyberbots and Pocket Fighter. The rollback netcode and custom training tools make retro competition viable again.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – SNK revives its long-dormant franchise with a modern 2.5D art style and crisp strike-based mechanics. Praise centers on its aggressive pacing and clean hit feedback.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection – This remastered trilogy offers upgraded visuals and smoother mechanics for MK9, X, and 11. It's a celebration of gore, with solid rollback and revised tutorials.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – SEGA's latest revision sharpens VF5's deep 3D combat while adding esports tools, spectating upgrades, and onboarding modes for new players.

With such a diverse and exciting group of nominees, this year’s Best Fighting Game category promises fierce competition. No matter your preferred style, these games are setting new standards for the genre in 2025.

Which Games were Nominated for Best Fighting Game in 2025?

The Best Fighting Game 2025 category reflects the genre’s evolution, blending tradition with innovation. This year’s nominees span legacy franchises and new experiments, each pushing competitive design, accessibility, and player engagement in unique ways.

2XKO

Riot Games’ debut in the genre, 2XKO, brings tag-team combat into sharp focus by pairing League of Legends champions with streamlined fighting mechanics. Designed from the ground up for 2v2 gameplay, it introduces a dynamic assist system that rewards team coordination and mid-match strategy.

Pro tip Focus on building assist synergy by practicing tag-in setups mid-combo – smart timing can completely shift control in 2v2 battles.

Unlike traditional tag fighters, 2XKO simplifies execution while preserving depth, letting players focus on spacing, mix-ups, and partner synergy. The game has been built with the Fighting Game Community in mind, including rollback netcode, strong mod support, and accessible training tools from day one.

Early competitive showcases earned praise for its fluid animations, responsive controls, and tight stage design, with a cast of instantly recognizable characters like Ahri and Darius, the game appeals to both casual fans and competitive players.

What stands out most is 2XKO’s ability to bridge MOBA fandom with fighting fundamentals – a combination that could reshape the genre’s audience.

Blending nostalgia with competitive modern features, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 resurrects a range of cult classics and fan favorites in one cohesive package. This installment includes rare entries like Cyberbots, Star Gladiator, and Pocket Fighter, now equipped with rollback netcode, improved input response, and full-featured lobbies.

Pro tip Use the custom training tools to recreate classic mix-up scenarios; each game has different block stun windows you’ll need to master separately.

While some titles lean into casual fun, others showcase serious combo depth and footsie-heavy mechanics, appealing to both old-school players and new learners. The training tools allow precise scenario setups across all games, which makes this more than just a retro celebration – it’s a viable playground for lab work and sparring.

Visual filters, custom button mapping, and move list overlays contribute to strong accessibility updates. For long-time fans of 90s Capcom fighters, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 offers a faithful yet functional revival, made even better by how well it performs online.

After over two decades of silence, SNK returns to its roots with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, a bold revival that blends retro identity with modern polish. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game features a sharp 2.5D visual style, smooth hit detection, and a strong emphasis on aggressive neutral play.

Pro tip Learn to control corner space early – this game heavily rewards pressure strings and quick momentum shifts once your opponent’s back is to the wall.

Returning legends like Rock Howard and Terry Bogard join new challengers in a roster that leans into fast-paced, strike-first combat. Unlike more defensive fighters, City of the Wolves rewards momentum and corner pressure, while maintaining tight frame data for competitive balance.

Accessibility is a core focus, with simplified inputs and a flexible training mode that breaks down advanced mechanics. Sound design and soundtrack remixes echo the arcade era, reinforcing its identity without feeling outdated. For many longtime fans, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is a revival done right; faithful, fresh, and fit for modern competition.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection compiles three major modern entries – MK9, MKX, and MK11 – into a single remastered package with visual upgrades, unified netcode, and refined input buffering. This is a fully playable archive of over a decade of Mortal Kombat evolution, highlighting changes in combo systems, defensive mechanics, and pacing across titles.

Pro tip Master the different meter systems in MK9, X, and 11 – adapting your combo enders to the game’s era is key to staying optimal across the trilogy.

Fatalities remain brutal and cinematic, but the real depth comes from learning the rhythm of each game’s unique combat flow. The package adds new training tools, modernized tutorials, and rollback support for online matches across all top fighting games, which makes it more accessible than ever.

Character rosters are massive, with a wide range of styles (including rushdown and zoning), which gives players plenty of room to find their fit. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection is a thoughtful retrospective that respects the series’ legacy while sharpening it for today’s competitive environment.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage continues SEGA’s long-standing legacy of pure 3D martial arts combat, now retooled for today’s online and esports ecosystem.

The core mechanics remain intact – frame-tight strikes, circular vs linear movement, and intricate stance dynamics – but the experience is now elevated with rollback netcode, improved matchmaking, and spectator features built for tournaments.

Pro tip Prioritize learning each character’s sabaki and evasion properties – movement and counterplay timing are more important here than raw offense.

The game adds quality-of-life features like guided tutorials, simplified input options for new players, and detailed frame data overlays for serious competitors. Every character’s style is grounded in real martial arts, offering a level of animation clarity and tech-driven matchups rarely seen elsewhere.

While the combat is notoriously unforgiving, it also rewards discipline and study like few others in the genre. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage doesn’t reinvent the franchise – it perfects its platform, giving one of the genre’s most technical fighters a fresh lease on life.

What Makes a Fighting Game Award-Worthy?

To earn a spot in the Fighting Game Awards, a title needs to go beyond basic brawling. The nominees share key traits that define excellence in the genre:

Mechanical depth – Top-tier fighters reward mastery, offering advanced systems like cancels, frame traps, and mix-ups that evolve as skill improves.

Balance and competitive fairness – A strong roster avoids overpowered characters or broken strategies, letting players win through skill, not exploits.

Unique combat identity – Great games stand out with a distinct rhythm, visual style, or control scheme that sets them apart from others.

Online performance – Rollback netcode, smooth lobbies, and stable matchmaking are essential for a healthy competitive scene today.

Accessibility for new players – Clear tutorials, simplified input options, and practice tools help beginners enter without feeling overwhelmed.

Replay and content value – Extra modes, character variety, and polish keep players engaged long after the first tournament.

With these qualities in mind, it’s clear why the nominees for Best Fighting Game 2025 have set a new bar for the genre. No matter if you’re a casual player or a seasoned pro, these games offer something to elevate your experience.

How to Vote for The Game Awards 2025

Voting for The Game Awards 2025 is open to the public and takes place entirely online through the official Game Awards website. To participate, users must sign in using a supported platform such as Google, Twitch, Facebook, or X.

Once logged in, you can browse the full list of the 2025 nominees across multiple categories and submit your picks. Voters may only cast one set of votes per account. While fan votes contribute 10% to the final outcome, the remaining 90% comes from a panel of industry experts, journalists, and game critics worldwide.

My Verdict

The Best Fighting Game 2025 category highlights just how diverse and competitive the genre has become. Each nominee brings something different, from 2XKO’s tag-team strategy to Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.’s refined technical play. What makes this year special is the balance between accessibility and complexity across the board.

While all five games stand out in unique ways, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves arguably offers the most complete modern fighting package, blending classic intensity with forward-thinking design. Still, every title on this list deserves recognition for how it contributes to the future of the fighting game space.

FAQs