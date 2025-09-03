20 Hardest Video Games in 2025: Ultimate Challenge Guide

The best and hardest video games have a way of pulling you in and refusing to let go, no matter how many times you fail.

I’ve faced boss fights that seemed impossible, levels that demanded pixel-perfect timing, and puzzles that left me staring at the screen for far too long. These aren’t the kind of games you play to relax; they challenge you to think differently, react faster, and push through frustration until you finally succeed .

In this list, I’ve brought together titles that have earned their reputation for difficulty. Each one will test a different skill, whether it’s strategic planning, mechanical precision, or pure endurance when enemies attack. They’re brutal, but that’s exactly what makes beating them so satisfying.

Now it’s your turn – pick up the controller, dive into these brutal challenges, and see which of these hardest games you can conquer.

Our Top Picks for Hardest Video Games

When it comes to the hardest video games, there’s a certain thrill in taking on challenges that push your patience, skill, and determination to the absolute limit. These aren’t just tough; they’re legendary for their difficulty, with reputations that span gaming communities worldwide.

Some Flash games were surprisingly challenging, and if you loved those, you’ll enjoy tackling these modern hardest video games.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – A brutal test of timing and precision where every sword clash matters. Its parry-based combat system demands absolute focus, and even the smallest mistake can lead to defeat. Every victory is a hard-earned triumph. Dark Souls III (2016) – Relentless, punishing combat with enemies that show no mercy. The intricate level design hides traps, deadly foes, and secrets that reward only the most observant players. Victory feels sweeter because the game gives nothing away for free. Elden Ring (2022) – An open-world nightmare that combines breathtaking exploration with crushing difficulty. You’re free to roam, but every corner hides bosses and enemies ready to end your journey in seconds. It’s gorgeous, terrifying, and unforgettable. Nioh 2 (2020) – Fast-paced samurai combat with unforgiving enemies and deep customization. The variety of weapons, skills, and enemy types keeps you constantly adapting, and the steep learning curve ensures only the truly dedicated succeed. Battletoads (2020) – Classic co-op chaos where the hardest part might not be the enemies, but keeping your friendships intact. Its infamous hover bike level still haunts gamers decades later, and every stage offers a new kind of pain.

Each of these games challenges you in unique ways through precise mechanics, unpredictable enemies, or overwhelming odds. They aren’t just hard for the sake of reward persistence, strategy, and skill in ways few other titles can match.

20 Hardest Video Games to Test All Your Skills

Some games leave a lasting impression not just for their story or graphics, but for how much they test your skills.

These twenty titles are the kind that keep you coming back for “just one more try,” each offering a unique mix of challenge and reward. How many of these have you played? They’re some of the hardest video games ever made.

1. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [The Hardest Video Game for Precision Swordplay]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Stadia Year of release 2019 (March; Stadia port in October 2020) Creator(s) FromSoftware (developer), Activision (publisher) Average playtime ~30 hours on main story; completionist runs closer to 47 hours

Sekiro builds gameplay entirely around parry-or-die swordplay, emphasizing posture breaking and perfect timing over brute force. As you set foot in the game, each successful parry opens the door to lethal counterattacks, which feels like facing the devil, while missed timing often ends in defeat. Stealth and vertical traversal, facilitated by a grappling hook, add depth to both combat and exploration.

The visual aesthetic captures Sengoku-era Japan with moody lighting, meticulously detailed environments, and atmospheric weather effects that heighten tension and immersion.

Its intense difficulty and deep swordplay mechanics make it a standout for fans of the best soulslike games.

Also, after the research, the redditors also mentioned how Sekiro forces the player to play a certain way (parrying). From Reddit comments, many players mention how Sekiro rewires reflexes, making other games feel overly forgiving in comparison.

Pro tip Try tuning your ears to the distinct clang sound when a parry lands and play it on the best gaming laptops. That audio cue helps solidify the rhythm of deflecting blows, especially when muscle memory needs fine-tuning for high-pressure fights.

Final Verdict: Sekiro is unforgiving, demanding razor-sharp timing and relentless composure when it comes to the best stealth games. But when that final parry lands and victory comes, the payoff is one of the most satisfying moments gaming can offer.

2. Dark Souls III [The Hardest Video Game for Relentless, Unforgiving Combat]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, Soulslike Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average Playtime 50–100+ hours depending on skill level

Dark Souls III is a relentless gauntlet of punishing enemies, intricate level design, and some of the most infamous bosses in gaming history. In the beginning, the game’s faster pace compared to previous Souls entries keeps players constantly on edge, demanding quick reflexes, smart stamina management, and an unyielding will to press on.

Dark Souls III combines precise melee combat, varied weapon builds, and unforgiving stamina-based mechanics to create an unrelenting challenge.

Boss fights like the Nameless King or Pontiff Sulyvahn are masterclasses in attack pattern memorization and dodging skill. The gothic, decaying landscapes that are filled with haunting cathedrals, ashen ruins, and flickering bonfires set a dark, oppressive mood that matches the game’s brutal difficulty.

Why we chose it Dark Souls III combines brutal combat, intricate environments, and memorable bosses. It represents the pinnacle of the best soulslike games and rewards strategy as well as reflexes

Final Verdict: If you want a game that punishes every mistake but rewards mastery with an unmatched sense of accomplishment, Dark Souls III delivers. It’s a grueling yet deeply satisfying journey through a dying world where survival is the ultimate victory.

3. Elden Ring [The Hardest Video Game for Open-World Suffering]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, Soulslike Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC Year of release 2022 Creator(s) FromSoftware (developer), Bandai Namco Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 60–100 hours for main story; 150+ hours for deep exploration and DLC

Elden Ring is the third game in the hardest games that redefines the open-world Soulslike by blending vast exploration with the series’ signature difficulty. The mystic Lands Between invite curiosity, but every hidden final boss, including the legendary Malenia, packs a punishment legendary even within FromSoftware’s toughest lineup.

At its heart, Elden Ring marries freedom and fear. In this one of the best open-world games, you ride as Torrent, your spectral steed, across sweeping landscapes to encounter demigods, labyrinthine dungeons, and enemies that punish hesitation with deadly precision.

Visually, it earns praise not through flashy graphics but through mood and atmosphere: sprawling fields, ruined castles, and ethereal lighting deliver a haunting beauty that commands respect.

In Elden Ring, Torrent is your trusty spectral mount (part horse, part goat) that can be summoned almost anywhere in the open world. Using Torrents can make a huge difference in survival, possibly. Mounted combat lets you strike enemies while keeping your distance, and its Double Jump helps you navigate cliffs, dodge attacks, or reach hidden spots.

Pro tip You can also use Torrent’s speed to quickly backtrack, reposition during final boss fights, or escape encounters you’re not ready for, and this all makes it one of the best dungeon crawler games. Mastering its movement turns risky moments into smart, strategic plays.

Final Verdict: The game dares you to wander its world and punishes you accordingly. But when you finally topple Malenia or uncover a hidden ruin, that sense of victory is unlike anything else in gaming.

4. Nioh 2 [The Hardest Video Game for Samurai Masochists]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG / Hack and slash Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Windows Year of release 2020 (Complete Edition in 2021) Creator(s) Team Ninja (developer), Koei Tecmo (publisher) Average playtime 50–100 hours for main + DLCs (varies with difficulty mode)

Nioh 2 is one of the best hack-and-slash games. It offers a deadly ballet of stance-switching combat, where players fluidly swap between high, mid, and low stances; each optimized for different attack types, speed, and defense.

From brutal overhead strikes in high stance to quicker, safer blows in low stance, mastering this system lets you adapt mid-combo, keep up offense, and outmaneuver relentless enemies.

The visual presentation channels feudal Japan’s mythic side with ornate armor, ethereal Yokai designs, and gritty realism. Its environments are war-torn castles, misty shrines, and demons lurking in shadows, enhancing the sense of dying and being reborn for one more brutal battle.

Nioh 2 stands out for rewarding aggressive, adaptive play that demands quick thinking and reflexes. Stance-switching defines your moves in the complex grand strategy games and sets this title apart in the realm of punishing action RPGs.

Pro tip Use Yokai abilities and experiment with stances to adapt to enemy weaknesses.

Final Verdict: For players who crave relentless combat depth and tons of personal customization, Nioh 2 delivers. It demands focus, adaptation, and rhythm, but nails the payoff when you finally land the perfect combo and survive another wave of assassins.

5. Battletoads [The Hardest Video Game for Co-Op Controller Throwing]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up / Platformer Platforms Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2020 Creator(s) Dlala Studios & Rare (developer), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 5–7 hours

I remember the first time I hit that infamous bike level, just one wrong move, and you were toast. Battletoads leans into nostalgic, Saturday-morning-cartoon visuals, pairing them with gameplay that flat-out refuses to let you relax. You switch between Rash, Zitz, and Pimple, each with their own goofy transformations and combo moves.

One moment, you’re mashing through guy goons in a beat-’em-up, and the next, you’re racing on a hoverbike, spitting bubblegum, or pulling enemies in with your tongue.

What sets this reboot apart is those pixel-perfect bike sequences that have become the gold standard of “Nintendo-hard.” They require razor-sharp timing; anything less, and you’ll be restarting from the last checkpoint before you know it.

Despite its humor and charm, the game never shies away from throwing curveballs. One stage might have you in a bullet-hell frenzy, and the next will demand quick thinking to match surfaces at high speed. The built-in checkpoint system helps soften the blow, but make no mistake—this is a game designed to test your patience and reflexes.

Why we chose it Battletoads challenges players with precision platforming and pixel-perfect sequences. Its co-op chaos and retro difficulty make it a unique experience for those seeking the hardest games.

Final Verdict: If you’re craving a challenge wrapped in cartoon charm, Battletoads delivers both laughs and rage in abundance, perfect for gamers with nostalgic grit and stubborn thumbs.

6. NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black [The Hardest Video Game for Old-School Masochists]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action / Hack & Slash Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox One (via backward compatibility), Windows Year of release 2008 (Black version) Creator(s) Team Ninja (developer), Tecmo (publisher) Average playtime 15–25 hours

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black doesn’t just throw enemies at you; it brings an army of relentless, input-reading predators that punish hesitation. In the whole game, every fight feels like a dance where one misstep costs you dearly, and your only way forward is a hope to master blisteringly fast combos, dodge with perfect timing, and use every tool at your disposal.

The core gameplay revolves around fluid, high-speed sword combat, projectile counters, and environmental kills that reward aggressive play. The game’s visuals are drenched in sharp, stylized violence. Limbs fly, enemies swarm from all angles, and your screen becomes a chaotic ballet of steel, blood, and lightning-fast movement.

From narrow corridors lined with ninja assassins to massive boss encounters that dwarf your character, it’s a constant adrenaline rush. It’s not an inherently difficult game requiring a “git gud” mentality, but there’s a different type of mental challenge where you have to stay committed.

Unlike many modern action games, enemies don’t politely wait their turn. They adapt, flank, and counter you the moment you slip. Health pickups are scarce, and checkpoints feel miles apart, pushing you to play smarter, not safer. It might be frustrating to you, but you have to accept the challenges and conquer them.

Pro tip Learn enemy attack patterns to chain counters effectively and avoid punishing damage.

Final Verdict: Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is a brutal masterclass in precision combat. If you crave a pure, no-nonsense challenge that rewards skill and punishes complacency, this is where you prove your worth through achievements.

7. Cuphead [The Hardest Video Game for 1930s-Style Pain]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Run-and-Gun / Boss Rush Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator(s) Studio MDHR (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours

Cuphead blends the charm of 1930s hand-drawn animation with some of the most unforgiving gameplay in modern gaming. Beneath its whimsical visuals and jazzy soundtrack lies a relentless run-and-gun challenge where bosses dominate the spotlight by getting achievements throughout the game.

Each fight is a meticulously crafted test of reflexes, pattern recognition, and precision. With no mid-battle checkpoints, a single mistake sends you back to the start, and the game isn’t shy about switching attack patterns just when you’ve adapted.

Your toolkit is simple: a basic peashooter, unlockable weapons, a parry mechanic for pink objects, and a “super” meter for special attacks. The challenge comes not from complexity, but from executing everything perfectly while dodging a storm of bullets, fire, and screen-filling hazards.

Why we chose it Cuphead delivers precise platforming and intense boss battles with a 1930s cartoon style. Its punishing difficulty and no-checkpoint design make it a must-play for perfectionists.

Final Verdict: Cuphead is a masterpiece of style and substance that is gorgeous to watch, punishing to play, and immensely satisfying to conquer. If you crave a challenge wrapped in vintage charm, this is an essential experience.

8. Hollow Knight [The Hardest Video Game for Metroidvania Fans]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Metroidvania / Action-Adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator(s) Team Cherry (developer & publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours (main story + exploration)

Hollow Knight drops you into the haunting, hand-drawn world of Hallownest, which is a beautifully decaying kingdom filled with secrets, tight platforming, and relentless combat. You move fluidly across interconnected caverns, unlocking skills that let you dash, bounce, and nail enemies with pinpoint precision.

The visual style is gothic and intricate, with muted tones that catch the light just right, giving every wall and enemy a sense of ancient history.

What really defines Hollow Knight’s difficulty is the gauntlet of 42 bosses, each one testing your limits with no option to save between them, even if you’ve already bested dozens before. It’s a sign of true Metroidvania endurance when you fight one boss, get close, die, and still press on without a checkpoint safety net.

Players often describe feeling “constantly on edge,” leaning into the game’s demand for patience, exploration, and raw reflexes. Critics and fans highlight Hollow Knight’s mix of atmospheric storytelling and multiplayer-level combat design, noting it rewards calm persistence just as much as twitch accuracy. The best games like Hollow Knight give you the fuel to challenge and make you conquer them.

Pro tip Use dash momentum strategically to overcome tricky sections and avoid repeated deaths.

Final Verdict: Hollow Knight is about mastering every movement, building memory of the world, and facing everything it throws at you head-on. For fans of the best Metroidvanias games that make every triumph feel hard-earned, this game stands among the greatest and toughest.

9. Celeste [The Hardest Video Game for Platforming Perfectionists]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platformer Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator(s) Maddy Makes Games (now Extremely OK Games) Average playtime 8–10 hours (main story), 20+ hours (with B-sides & C-sides)

Climbing the mountain in Celeste is a test of patience, precision, and perseverance. Every jump and dash must be perfectly timed, with even the slightest mistake sending you back.

While the game’s pixel-art style and heartfelt story about overcoming inner struggles add emotional depth, the difficulty curve is relentless. For those chasing true mastery, the hidden B-sides and C-sides crank the challenge up to near-impossible levels, making Celeste one of the hardest yet most rewarding platformers ever made.

Pro tip Focus on learning dash timing and wall jumps early on as mastering these two moves is the key to surviving the toughest sections of the mountain.

Final Verdict: Celeste blends tight controls, punishing levels, and an inspiring narrative, cementing its place as one of the greatest (and toughest) indie platformers of all time.

10. Super Meat Boy [The Hardest Video Game for Speedrunning Masochists]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Precision Platformer Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2010 Creator(s) Team Meat Average playtime 15–20 hours (main story), endless replay for speedrunners

Super Meat Boy is an exercise in reflexes, patience, and the kind of determination only the most stubborn gamers possess. You play as Meat Boy, a cube of raw courage on a mission to rescue Bandage Girl, leaping through saw blades, collapsing platforms, and spike-laden corridors.

The controls are razor-sharp, with instant restarts after each of the thousands of inevitable deaths, making every failure a lesson and every success a rush.

Being one of the best platformer games, it’s simple yet punchy: cartoonish gore, bold colors, and frenetic animations that match its relentless pacing. Many fans on Reddit call it “the purest platforming experience since the 8-bit era” and a game that “teaches you muscle memory through pain.” Its momentum-based movement rewards flow and punishes hesitation, making it a natural playground for speedrunners chasing perfect runs.

Final Verdict: Super Meat Boy is brutal, fast, and endlessly addictive, a perfect storm for players who thrive on split-second precision and relentless repetition.

11. La‑Mulana [The Hardest Video Game for Archaeologists]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Metroidvania / Puzzle-Platformer Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Wii Year of release 2012 (remake of 2005 original) Creator(s) Nigoro Average playtime 25–30 hours (main story), 50+ hours for full completion

La-Mulana puts you in the shoes of Lemeza Kosugi, a whip-wielding archaeologist on a quest to uncover the secrets of an ancient ruin. The game is notorious for its cryptic puzzles, hidden passages, and a complete lack of hand-holding. Every clue, symbol, or environmental detail can be a vital piece of the larger mystery, forcing players to think like a true explorer rather than just running and gunning.

The platforming is precise but unforgiving, with traps that can kill you instantly and enemies that punish carelessness. The soundtrack perfectly matches the ancient, mysterious atmosphere, making each discovery or death even more memorable. Unlike most modern games, La-Mulana expects you to take notes, map areas, and sometimes even walk away to think before you find the answer.

Pro tip Take notes while exploring to solve puzzles and avoid repeated deaths.

Final Verdict: La-Mulana is not for the faint of heart. It is a brutal yet brilliantly designed puzzle platformer that rewards persistence and observation. If you crave an intellectual challenge paired with old-school difficulty, few games match its depth.

12. Returnal [The Hardest Video Game for Sci-Fi Horror Fans]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike / Bullet Hell / Third Person Shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2021 Creator(s) Housemarque (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 40–50 hours (main story), 80+ hours for full completion

Returnal traps you in a hostile alien world that resets every time you die. The core gameplay blends frantic third-person shooting with shifting levels, unpredictable enemy patterns, and horror-tinted environments drenched in an eerie sci-fi atmosphere. You rely on fast reflexes, smart dodging, and quick adaptations to randomized builds, weapons, and upgrades to survive the loop.

What sets Returnal apart is its design, which is one of the best brutal bullet hell game designs combined with roguelike permadeath. One slip means starting entirely over, with only your growing instincts and knowledge to carry you forward. Players talk about the tension of each run and how every room alters the rhythm. Critics mention how the world’s haunting sound design and visual distortion elevate its oppressive, atmospheric dread.

Pro tip Focus on dodging and prioritizing survival over aggressive attacks early in runs.

Final Verdict: Returnal forces resilience with every loop. It demands constant adaptation and rewards determination. For fans of top sci-fi games who don’t shy away from ruthless gameplay, it delivers one of the most tense and rewarding loops in modern gaming.

13. XCOM 2 [The Hardest Video Game for Tactical Heartbreak]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-based tactics / Strategy Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator(s) Firaxis Games (developer), 2K Games (publisher) Average playtime 40 to 80 hours

XCOM 2 builds pressure from the first mission. You manage a resistance ship, research upgrades, and field a small squad into maps full of line-of-sight traps and timed objectives. Firing percentages rule every decision. I have watched a 95 percent shot whiff and turn a clean plan into a scramble to evac, and those moments define the game’s cruelty.

Enemies flank hard, armor soaks poor damage rolls, and timers push you into risk. Visually, it leans into gritty sci-fi with readable silhouettes and bold ability effects, so you always understand why a fight tilted against you.

Veterans often recommend redundancy in every turn. Grenades for guaranteed damage. Crowd control to shut down high-value targets. The mod scene extends its life for hundreds of hours, but the base campaign already hits like a truck.

Pro tip Always cover your soldiers and use overwatch to minimize misses and squad wipes.

Final Verdict: XCOM 2 is for tacticians who accept that good plans sometimes implode and still press end turn with a smile. If you enjoy calculated risk and real consequences, this is a brutal classic.

14. Mushihimesama [The Hardest Video Game for Bullet Hell Psychopaths]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Bullet Hell / Shoot ’em Up Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of release 2004 (Arcade), later ports for PC & consoles Creator(s) Cave (developer), Degica (publisher for PC) Average playtime 6–8 hours for main modes, infinite replayability for score chasing

Mushihimesama is a legendary vertical-scrolling bullet hell shooter that has earned a cult following among hardcore players. The premise is deceptively simple: pilot Reco, a princess riding a giant beetle, through a world infested with colossal insectoid enemies. The moment the game begins, the screen becomes a swirling tapestry of brightly colored bullets moving in hypnotic yet deadly patterns.

The gameplay demands micro-precision. Players must thread their hitbox through impossibly tight gaps in bullet curtains while managing enemy spawns, boss phases, and power-ups. Even on the easiest difficulty, Mushihimesama is notorious for its relentless intensity in Ultra Mode; it borders on visual overload, with so many projectiles that the screen becomes a shifting mosaic of danger.

Visually, it’s a feast of vibrant colors and intricate enemy designs, with each stage feeling like an alien ecosystem. The soundtrack keeps the adrenaline high, syncing perfectly with the game’s unrelenting pace.

Why we chose it A bullet-hell shooter where the screen is so packed with projectiles it looks like a living painting of death. It’s hypnotic and horrifying at once

Final Verdict: Mushihimesama is pure bullet hell mastery. It’s punishing, beautiful, and endlessly addictive for those who live for the challenge.

15. FTL: Faster Than Light [The Hardest Video Game for Roguelike Despair]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike / Strategy Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, iPad Year of release 2012 (Advanced Edition update in 2014) Creator(s) Subset Games Average playtime 10–20 hours per run, endless replay value

Your mission: jump sector to sector, fend off enemies, manage limited resources, and make critical decisions under pressure. Each playthrough is procedurally generated, meaning encounters, map layouts, and rewards change every time, ensuring no two runs feel the same.

Gameplay blends real-time combat with a pause mechanic, allowing you to issue commands, redistribute power between weapons, shields, and engines, and coordinate your crew. You’ll negotiate with alien species, rescue stranded ships, and occasionally make sacrifices to survive.

The visual style is simple yet effective with crisp 2D graphics that keep the focus on tactical choices, with a clean UI that makes complex ship management intuitive. The soundtrack, often praised by players, adds a tense yet atmospheric tone that perfectly matches the game’s pacing.

Pro tip Always upgrade shields and engines first, as survivability beats firepower

Final Verdict: FTL is a punishing yet addictive roguelike where every decision counts that making it the best PC game. It is perfect for strategy fans seeking high replayability and meaningful challenge.

16. 1001 Spikes [The Hardest Video Game for Retro Platforming]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Retro Platformer / Action Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2014 (expanded editions later) Creator(s) Nicalis / 8bits Fanatics Average playtime 10–15 hours (main arcade), 30+ hours for full completion

1001 Spikes takes “one-hit kills” to obsessive extremes. You star as Tina or Aban in a deadly, retro-styled world filled to the brim with traps, spikes, and surprises. While you technically have 1001 lives, each level is a labyrinth of cunning traps and hidden threats that test your memory, reflexes, and patience. Two hits, blink and you’re gone.

The core gameplay is pixel-perfect platforming mixed with exploration; you never know when a false floor or flying axe will end your run. The aesthetic is a nostalgic throwback to ’80s adventure games, with bright pixel art and simple animations, but it hides an unforgiving design philosophy under that charmed surface.

Reddit players often note it’s the kind of game that “punishes muscle memory lapses instantly,” making each death both infuriating and educational. On Metacritic, fans praise its level design and difficulty, but warn it’s a game for masochists who enjoy physical reflex challenges and mental stamina.

Pro tip Take each section slowly and memorize trap patterns to survive longer.

Final Verdict: 1001 Spikes is pure old-school, pixel-perfect brutality with a heart. If you’re wired to learn through repeated failure and appreciate precise platforming, this game rewards grit with rare satisfaction.

17. Crusader Kings III [The Hardest Video Game for Medieval Scheming & Betrayal]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Grand Strategy / RPG Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 2020 Creator(s) Paradox Development Studio (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–100 hours per campaign, endless sandbox potential

Crusader Kings III drops you into the shoes of medieval rulers, where your greatest threat may not be invading armies but your own family. You manage titles, marriages, vassals, and schemes in a highly reactive world. Every decision ripples across generations—appointing the wrong heir or trusting a scheming sibling can unravel centuries of effort in a heartbeat.

Mechanically, this game is about balancing personality traits, alliances, and cunning. You negotiate marriages not for love but for land and loyalty. You decide between forging alliances through diplomacy or orchestrating bloody betrayals. The visuals are stylized and accessible with a clean map overlay and character portraits that bring nobles to life, making even political events feel personal.

Community feedback highlights how the game makes you care about your dynasty: players share stories of heirless tragedies, last-minute betrayals, and miraculous comebacks. It’s a game about stories as much as strategy.

Pro tip Keep heirs and alliances in mind to prevent generational setbacks.

Final Verdict: Crusader Kings III is a sandbox of medieval chaos where every new generation brings fresh challenges. If you love ruling by cunning, crafting dynastic legacies, and surviving family drama, this medieval sandbox will keep you scheming for hundreds of hours.

18. Sifu [The Hardest Video Game for Kung Fu Masters]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action Beat ’em Up / Martial Arts Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 Creator(s) Sloclap (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours (main story) with high replay value

Sifu blends gorgeous kung fu choreography with punishing gameplay. You play as a young martial artist on a revenge quest. Each time you die, you age significantly – your punches lose power, your body slows, but your resolve gets sharper. The battle system rewards fluid combos, parries, and precise timing. Every encounter becomes a study in risk and recovery.

Visually, Sifu blends realistic environments with cinematic lighting and motion. Fight venues include narrow kung fu studios, antique furniture stores, and open rooftops drenched in neon glow. The animations are fluid, impactful, and weighty; each punch and kick feels grounded in human strength.

Players often remark how the aging mechanic transforms failure into strategy. One Reddit gamer said that after several deaths, they felt like a “grandmaster drawing from centuries of pain.” On Metacritic, users praise how Sifu makes death feel meaningful while building competence and clarity with every run.

Pro tip Learn enemy attack windows and prioritize counters to minimize aging penalties.

Final Verdict: Sifu is a masterclass in combat design that turns each death into a lesson rather than a setback. For players who embrace challenge and mastery in equal measure, it’s an unforgettable martial arts journey.

19. Lisa: The Painful [The Hardest Video Game for Emotional Trauma]

Our score enebameter rating=”8.8″ scale=”10″ text=”8.8″] Genre Post-apocalyptic RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 (Definitive Edition in 2023) Creator(s) Dingaling Productions Average playtime 10–20 hours (main story), with high replay value

LISA: The Painful is one of the darkest and twisted action RPG games that delves into themes of trauma, addiction, and the consequences of one’s actions. Players control Brad Armstrong, a middle-aged man in a post-apocalyptic world, on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Buddy. Along the way, Brad recruits various companions, each with unique abilities, but the game introduces a brutal mechanic: permanent party deaths. Choices are dire, and every decision carries weight.

The gameplay combines turn-based combat with side-scrolling exploration. Brad’s addiction to a drug called Joy adds complexity, affecting both gameplay mechanics and narrative choices. The game’s art style is reminiscent of 16-bit RPGs, with a gritty and unsettling atmosphere that complements its dark themes.

Metacritic reviews highlight the game’s unique storytelling and emotional depth. One reviewer noted, “A diamond in the rough, a unique post-apocalyptic world filled with dark humor, quirky situations, and an intense central story”.

Why we chose it Lisa challenges players with permanent party deaths and emotionally heavy choices. Its storytelling and difficulty make it an unforgettable experience for the best RPG games.

Final Verdict: 1 is a harrowing journey that challenges players emotionally and morally. Its unforgiving mechanics and profound narrative make it a standout in indie RPGs.

20. Spelunky 2 [The Hardest Video Game for ‘Fair’ Unfairness]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike / Platformer Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator(s) Mossmouth, BlitWorks Average playtime 10–20 hours per run, endless replay value

Spelunky 2 builds upon its predecessor’s foundation, offering a challenging roguelike platformer experience. Players control Ana, the daughter of the original game’s protagonist, as she embarks on a journey to the Moon in search of her missing parents. The game features procedurally generated levels filled with traps, enemies, and treasures, ensuring each playthrough is unique.

The core gameplay revolves around exploration, resource management, and quick reflexes. Players must navigate through various environments, avoiding hazards like arrow traps, bear traps, and environmental dangers. The introduction of new mechanics, such as liquid physics and rideable mounts, adds depth to the gameplay.

Visually, Spelunky 2 presents a more refined art style compared to its predecessor. The environments are richly detailed, with dynamic lighting effects and expressive animations that bring the world to life. The game’s aesthetic maintains a balance between retro charm and modern design sensibilities.

Pro tip Move cautiously, observe trap patterns, and always carry bombs or ropes for safe progression.

Final Verdict: Spelunky 2 is a masterclass in roguelike design, offering a challenging yet rewarding experience. Its blend of tight platforming mechanics, strategic depth, and charming visuals makes it a must-play for fans of the genre.

FAQs

What is the hardest video game?

The hardest video game depends on player skill and genre preference. Titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls III, and Elden Ring are widely regarded as some of the most challenging due to unforgiving combat, precise timing, and punishing mechanics that test patience and strategy.

What’s the most complicated game in the world?

The most complicated games are Crusader Kings III and XCOM 2, as they require long-term planning, tactical foresight, and constant adaptation to unpredictable scenarios. Complexity comes from managing multiple mechanics simultaneously, including diplomacy, combat, and resource management.

What’s the hardest game to 100%?

Games like Celeste, Super Meat Boy, and Hollow Knight are notoriously difficult to fully complete. Achieving 100% completion demands mastering every mechanic, defeating optional bosses, and completing hidden challenges. These games push both skill and endurance, rewarding precision and persistence.

Is Elden Ring the hardest?

Not necessarily. Elden Ring is extremely challenging, especially for open-world exploration and boss fights, but its difficulty varies with player experience. It combines elements from other Soulslike games, offering freedom that can make some encounters manageable while others remain punishingly hard.

Is Ghost of Tsushima hard?

Ghost of Tsushima is moderately difficult. While its combat can challenge timing and strategy, it’s more accessible than hardcore Soulslike titles. The game offers adjustable difficulty settings, allowing players to focus on the story, exploration, or precise combat depending on their skill level.