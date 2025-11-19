Most Anticipated Games Coming Out in 2026: Titles to Watch

When it comes to the most anticipated games coming out in 2026, everyone’s got their own priorities. Some might be waiting for big drops like Grand Theft Auto VI, others might be hoping for new titles, and there’s also a crowd waiting for remasters. Whatever the case, 2026 is shaping up to be a great year for gamers.

I’m sure you have your own titles to watch out for in the upcoming year, but focusing on a few titles can give one tunnel vision. To help you keep up to speed with what’s happening in the gaming world, I’ve prepared a list of 25 games for you to keep an eye on.

Our Top Picks for Games Coming Out In 2026

Now, there are a lot of games coming out next year, but these titles are particularly hotly anticipated:

Grand Theft Auto VI – This open-world crime sandbox has been a very long time coming, and even got pushed back to November. Maybe 2026 will be its year? Resident Evil: Requiem – Capcom’s return to its survival horror roots has served it well, and a return to Raccoon City makes this title immediately stand out. Pragmata – A new IP from Capcom where you play as an investigator navigating an abandoned lunar station with an android companion.

These aren’t the only big games to watch out for, so do read on.

25 Most Anticipated Games Coming Out In 2026

This list is far from complete; after all, there are a ton of games coming out in 2026. What we do have here, however, are 25 games that have definitely stirred the pot and are among the most hyped.

And now, let’s get to the list. How many of these games are you personally watching?

1. Grand Theft Auto VI [A Next-Gen, Open World Criminal Sandbox]

Announced Release Date November 19, 2026 Confirmed Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator Rockstar Games

To likely no one’s surprise, Grand Theft Auto VI leads the pack when it comes to the most anticipated games of 2026. After the utterly massive success of Grand Theft Auto V, it was only natural that fans would be eager for more.

Why we chose it When you say “open world crime sim”, GTA is almost certainly the first game to come to mind, and while VI has big shoes to fill, few will deny the hype that’s already built up around it.

This installation of the epic series deals with the escapades of crime couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in sunny Leonida and promises to be bigger, bolder, and more brazen than any of its predecessors, all of which were already intense open-world games.

Now, Grand Theft Auto VI has had many setbacks when it comes to release date (2026 for sure, right?), but it’s done nothing to dampen the fanbase’s excitement; if anything, it’s only stoked the embers and has left fans eagerly awaiting any news. Let’s hope the hype pays off and we get another GTA on the same level as Vice City.

My Verdict: While I’m personally adopting a “wait and see” approach on Grand Theft Auto VI, I’m very confident in Rockstar’s ability to release a polished and, most importantly, fun product.

2. Resident Evil: Requiem [A Twist on the Resident Evil Camera]

Announced Release Date February 27, 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator Capcom

After the high notes of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, the series has been experiencing a bit of renaissance as it returned to its survival horror roots. Don’t get me wrong: I loved 5 and 6’s co-op, but they were definitely a bit short in the survival horror department. Luckily, Requiem is another game in that vein.

In this upcoming survival horror game, you’ll play as FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as she returns to Raccoon City. But this time, you’ll be forced to take a different approach, since Grace is no Jill, Chris, or Ethan. In the words of director Koshi Nakanishi (who directed 7), Requiem will swing wildly between the extremes of tense horror and cathartic victory.

Why we chose it It’s hard to go wrong with Resident Evil. While they’re definitely not created equal, each Resident Evil game is chock-full of horrific surprises and dynamic action, and Resident Evil Requiem will offer a new spin on that.

What’s especially notable in Resident Evil Requiem is the addition of swapping perspectives. Whereas previous games had you locked in either first or third person, Requiem will allow you to switch between them on the fly, each of which will offer a completely different experience that’s almost certain to leave a mark on players.

My Verdict: Resident Evil Requiem’s shift in gears and perspective already set it apart from its predecessors. Horror fans, this one should definitely be on your watchlist.

3. Pragmata [A New Sci-Fi IP from Capcom]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Capcom

Next up is Pragmata, which is (rather surprisingly) a new IP from Capcom. If you’re like me, you’re probably tired of seeing remakes, remasters, and sequels all the time, which is why titles like Pragmata stand out.

In this sci-fi action adventure game, you play as Hugh Williams, a man investigating a seemingly-abandoned lunar station. Before long, disaster strikes, and he’s saved by an android girl named Diana. Together, the two will need to navigate the station and find a way to return to Earth. A Youtube comment called it “Dad Space” and yeah, that’s pretty accurate.

Why we chose it Don’t get me wrong: remakes are nice, but it’s new IPs that drive the way forward, and it’s great that Capcom, a triple-A company, is trying something new.

Pragmata seeks to distinguish itself from its peers via its unique hacking system. While Hugh will have a variety of tools and weapons to take down the station’s rampaging robots, you’ll need to use Diana to hack them. Thus, you’ll need to not just be quick with your reflexes, but also swift and decisive in solving hacking puzzles while in the heat of combat.

My Verdict: I’m optimistic about Pragmata. Going by the trailers and gameplay videos, it looks and plays very well, and the hybrid action combat looks like it’ll be fun to engage with.

4. Fable [A Series Reboot]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios

Speaking of reboots, Fable is set to receive its own in 2026. After a long and troubled past, starting from the shuttering of Lionhead Studios and the passing of the project from studio to studio, it looks like it’s finally happening.

As this is intended to be a series reboot, Fable will have players embark on a massive adventure in a fairy tale-esque world. At least, it’ll be that on paper; I’m just going off on the fact that they called it a reboot. These are big shoes to fill, especially since the original Fable was a particularly great fantasy game.

Why we chose it Honestly, I’m just glad we’re getting another Fable game. I thought The Journey would be the end of it.

Fable sets itself apart from its peers with its dry humor, consequence-driven choices, and irreverence towards its own genre. Oftentimes, things like these get lost in translation with remakes, so I’m really hoping that this reboot manages to capture that signature feel.

My Verdict: More Fable is good, and I’m cautiously optimistic that the reboot will manage to capture the magic of the original.

5. Marvel’s Wolverine [A Mature Game for a Beloved Character]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PlayStation 5 Creator/s Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Wolverine has long been known for being the best at what he does, and in this particular case, what he does is star in mature superhero games, such as the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine.

This gritty action RPG game puts you in the yellow jumpsuit of Logan, a character that needs no introduction at this point. While we don’t know much about the story at this point, what we do have is extremely kickass and super promising: slicing and dicing bad guys in spectacularly bloody fashion, running and dashing across rooftops, and likely getting drunk at bars.

Why we chose it Even if you aren’t a fan of superhero games, Marvel’s Wolverine looks and feels like you’re playing an action movie. There’s also supposedly going to be a lot of throwbacks to the X-Men and Logan’s personal mythos, which is sure to score big with fans of the character.

I should also point out that Marvel’s Wolverine also has the backing of some great devs, namely, Insomniac Entertainment, the studio that made the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. This means that you can rest assured that the source material will be handled carefully and respectfully, and that Wolverine will be a very solid addition to your library.

My Verdict: The stage is set perfectly for Marvel’s Wolverine: a great developer with a history of great superhero games, a powerful, engaging character, and a more mature spin on the usual cape fare.

6. Saros [Expanding the Returnal Universe]

Announced Release Date March 20, 2026 Confirmed Platforms PlayStation 5 Creator/s Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal was a pretty great game all-around, but Saros, its 2026 spiritual sequel, seems set on outdoing Housemarque’s previous hit. By all accounts, it certainly seems possible.

Why we chose it As I mentioned earlier, getting new blood into the modern gaming industry is a fantastic thing. While Saros isn’t exactly new, it’s still pretty fresh, and I’m all for it looking for a path to move forward.

Gameplay-wise, Saros is close to Returnal. Its core gameplay may be simple, yes, but it’s enhanced not just by cinematic action, but also by how far Housemarque can stretch the concept of “enemies shooting at you”. It also helps that the execution is incredibly on-point, leading to an action shooter experience that’s sure to satisfy.

This time, you’ll play as Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer seeking answers on the shapeshifting planet of Carcosa, which kinda looks very Arrakis-inspired. As mentioned, this one is a spiritual successor, and so Arjun can gain powerful permanent upgrades and meta resources that will hopefully let you uncover more of the story on your next try.

My Verdict: Saros is shaping up to be a serious contender in the action shooter genre, and its spiritual successor status means that you can enjoy it even if you didn’t touch Returnal.

7. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection [The Spin-Off’s Next Tale]

Announced Release Date March 13, 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Capcom

I’ll be honest: I didn’t think that Monster Hunter Stories would take off. It did take off though, and it did it so well that we’re now looking at the third installment in the series, which is set to arrive early next year.

Why we chose it As with remakes and reboots, I’m glad that Capcom isn’t afraid to experiment with an already established title.

Unlike the main Monster Hunter games where you stab rare and exotic wildlife and turn them into hats, the spin-offs are story-focused monster-riding JRPGs. If this sounds lighter and softer, it is, and the vibrant worlds, emotional bonds with monsters, and tactical turn-based battles offer a markedly different experience from the usual fare.

In this title, you’ll bear witness to the ravages of the Crystal Encroachment (Zoh Shia?), a disaster that’s affecting the rival kingdoms of Azuria and Vermeil. As this is a traditional JRPG, I’m sure you’ll be able to predict where the story goes, but that likely won’t detract from Capcom’s storytelling, visuals, and overall feel.

My Verdict: Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is the next evolution of Capcom’s already formidable spin-off, and is sure to delight both Monster Hunter fans and JRPG lovers.

8. Forza Horizon 6 [Next-Gen Racing]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 (release date TBA), Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios

When it comes to the best racing games, the Forza series instantly comes to mind. It’s not hard to see why, what with its jaw-dropping visuals and tight driving physics. That said, you probably weren’t surprised at all by the announcement of Forza Horizon 6, though it did take a while for it to be confirmed.

This time around, you’ll be racing in and around Japan, with areas such as Mount Fuji, Hokkaido, and Tokyo already confirmed for the game. While they’re not 1:1 recreations of the real places, they’ve been heavily studied by Forza Horizon’s team, and are curated to provide an authentically Japanese look and feel.

Why we chose it With their stylized physics, realistic cars, and dynamic weather, it’s hard not to recommend any of the Forza Horizon games, and 6 will likely be even better in every regard.

When it comes to racing, Forza Horizon does it like no other. Sure, it’s not the most precise physics around, but one can’t deny that driving around in both fictional and real cars across gorgeous landscapes is incredibly fun, even if you aren’t too keen on racing games.

My Verdict: Forza Horizon 6 presents the same great gameplay as previous Forza titles while offering a step up in terms of both visuals and mechanics.

9. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade [Finally Coming to Switch and Xbox]

Announced Release Date January 22, 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 4/5 (already released), Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S (upcoming) Creator/s Square Enix

Okay, so it’s not technically a new game, but I can’t understate the massive sigh of relief a lot of people released when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was finally confirmed for Switch 2 and Series X/S. It only took half a decade, but at least it’s finally here.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a retelling of the original Final Fantasy VII. So yes, it’s the story of Cloud Strife in the world of Midgar. But it’s not just a simple translation, as Remake Intergrade’s stronger engine, enhanced graphics, better combat, and powerful storytelling chops mean that while FF7’s tale has been told, it’s 100% worth revisiting.

Why we chose it Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a fantastic JRPG that’s 100% worth playing through even if you played the original way back when. Really, I can’t recommend this game enough.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the full remake of Final Fantasy VII comes in three parts. Remake Intergrade is the first of the trilogy, Rebirth is the second, and the third hasn’t been released. Thankfully, Rebirth is already available on Switch 2 and Series X/S, so if you’re worried about being left out, you can rest easy.

My Verdict: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a JRPG tour de force, and if you haven’t been able to play it yet because of console restrictions, your wait has come to an end.

10. Subnautica 2 [Survival in the Deep Blue Sea]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Krafton

Subnautica is a literal leviathan of a game, and if you haven’t tried this amazing sci-fi game yet, you’re seriously missing out. Subnautica’s core gameplay and premise is simple: you crash on an ocean planet, and, armed only with a fabricator, you’ll need to learn to thrive in your new home.

Naturally, Subnautica 2 expands on everything that the original has. Most importantly, however, is this: Subnautica 2 has multiplayer support for up to 4 people. Not that having company will make the oceans any less scary, mind, as you’ll still need to dive into the dark depths for essential materials. At least someone can act as bait now, I guess.

Why we chose it Subnautica is an impressive entry in the survival genre, thanks to its different premise and frankly terrifying exploration, and Subnautica 2 looks to offer an even more refined take than the first game.

While Subnautica 2 is eagerly anticipated, I must point out that it’s experiencing a lot of developer woes ranging from people leaving to lawsuits. We haven’t heard any word about how this might impact the actual release date, but I really hope this one both releases on time and doesn’t suffer from the internal conflicts.

My Verdict: Subnautica 2 looks set to outdo its predecessor in scope and literal depth, and those looking for a new take on the survival genre should keep an eye on this one.

11. Star Wars: Zero Company [Squad Tactics in Star Wars]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Bit Reactor, Electronic Arts

If you’re familiar with the Star Wars series, you’ve surely heard about the Clone Wars. And while we have lots of great TPS games and RPGs on the topic, it only took until this year before we got what a lot of us wanted: we’re finally getting XCOM in Star Wars in the form of Star Wars: Zero Company.

Why we chose it Not only does Zero Company start with a strong premise, but the combination of a galactic war, a beloved franchise, and a game genre that’s a perfect fit means that the game starts on steady ground.

Zero Company will take place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. You’ll play as Hawks, a fully-customizable ex-officer of the Republic who will lead the titular Zero Company into battle against an unknown foe that threatens the entire existence of the galaxy.

Your host of fighters will be composed of a cast of rich characters, from mercenaries to ex-soldiers (probably), all of whom are also customizable and come with their own backstories and motivations. But ultimately, the fate of the universe rests in Hawks’ hands, and whatever choices they make will have far-reaching consequences.

My Verdict: What scattered hopes we had for a tactical Star Wars game has been realized in Star Wars: Zero Company, and this one’s definitely going on my watchlist.

12. Onimusha: Way of the Sword [A Long-Awaited Revival]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Capcom

It seems like the entire year is shaping up to be full of surprises: Onimusha is not a name that I thought I’d hear again, but we’re getting a new game in the series via Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a tense yet fluid action adventure game set in a darker version of Kyoto in the Edo Period.

As Miyamoto Musashi, you’ll need to explore the land and cut down hordes of swordsmen, demons, and other supernatural baddies. Don’t be fooled: this is no dynamic hack-and-slash game, but a thoughtful exercise in swordplay, with parries, stance breaks, and deathblows aplenty. It’s not a Soulslike though, so don’t worry.

Why we chose it If there’s one thing that really stuck with me in Way of the Sword’s previews and gameplay trailers, it’s the combat. Battles in Way of the Sword look super fluid and stylish, and while there’s definitely room for skill expression, they don’t seem to be as demanding as Sekiro.

Apart from this, Musashi is also armed with a magical gauntlet-slash-vacuum that eats the souls of fallen foes, each of which serve as a certain type of currency. Yellow souls heal, red souls can be spent on upgrades, and blue souls work as ammo for certain weapons.

My Verdict: What we know so far about Onimusha: Way of the Sword paints it as an incredibly fluid action RPG that wows in the presentation department.

13. 007: First Light [A James Bond Game from the Hitman Devs]

Announced Release Date March 27, 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s IO Interactive

James Bond wasn’t always a suave, sexy super spy. Like any consummate professional, he had to learn and grow from his days as a trainee, and that’s where 007: First Light comes in.

In this original story, you’ll play as James Bond, who isn’t 007. Yet. Getting his license to kill will require him to pursue a rogue agent across the globe, and in the process, you’ll get to do cool spy stuff such as sneak about and use your gadgets to gain the upper hand, shoot bad guys, and drive sports cars. Hopefully, on that last one.

Why we chose it What’s especially notable about 007: First Light is its developers, IO Interactive. For reference, these are the same guys that made Hitman, so I’m kinda confident that it will succeed.

As if that wasn’t enough, what footage we do have of 007: First Light is both gorgeous and cinematic, and really evokes the feeling of a blockbuster James Bond-style set. It’s also had a long time to cook (production started after the full release of the Hitman trilogy), so I’m hoping IO managed to fully capture the feel of being in a spy movie.

My Verdict: 007: First Light is the spy game I didn’t know I wanted, and its freeform approach to the genre is sure to delight both those who play sneaky and those who want things loud.

14. Lords of the Fallen 2 [A Brutal and Dark Soulslike]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Hexworks, CI Games

Yup, we’re getting another Lords of the Fallen. This time, it actually has a number, since Lords of the Fallen 2 serves as a sequel to the 2023 Lords of the Fallen. They finally added a number to one of their games, and I wish they’d done that earlier.

We don’t know much about the story as of yet, apart from the return of the Lampbearer (or is it a new one?) and the fact that he’s very angry. However, Lords of the Fallen 2 will continue its tradition of gloriously bloody and visceral battle, with deep combat systems, hefty weapons, and of course, punishing boss fights. It’s a Soulslike, after all.

Why we chose it As much as I love the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring, we need more devs throwing their hats in the ring to help the genre grow. Lords of the Fallen (all of them) are a new and refreshing take in the genre, and this sequel will hopefully help the series distinguish itself.



Lords of the Fallen 2, as with the rest of the series, is unabashedly grim, bleak, and very edgy. Not that that’s a bad thing, mind you: the gothic aesthetic and commitment to the part really help sell the idea that it takes place in a messed-up world, and the sole partner you can rely on is your sword arm.

My Verdict: Lords of the Fallen 2 offers a different take on the Soulslike genre with its more overtly dark aesthetic and spectacular action combat.

15. Super Meat Boy 3D [An Immensely Difficult Platformer]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator/s Team Meat, Sluggerfly

While a lot of Edmund McMillen’s fans (myself included) are looking forward to the release of Mewgenics, let’s not forget that Super Meat Boy 3D, a fun but super difficult platformer game, will also be dropping next year. And as with everything that Ed touches (though he didn’t work on this game), Super Meat Boy 3D will be zany, bloody, and tons of fun.

Super Meat Boy 3D is pretty much a direct translation of the original game into a 3D world. You’ll once again play as Super Meat Boy, who’s on a quest to save his girlfriend Bandage Girl from the diabolical Dr. Fetus. You heard me right.

Why we chose it While it’s not for everyone, those who do love intensely difficult precision platformers will no doubt enjoy Super Meat Boy 3D. The transition to 3D will also no doubt add a whole host of nasty and bloody surprises for veterans of the genre as well.



As a platformer, Super Meat Boy 3D’s gameplay is deceptively simple: go from point A to point B. What isn’t said, however, is the sheer amount of sawblades, shredders, enemies, and other hazards that’ll chunk our hero if he so much as touches them. The game thrives around fast restarts and intense action, and I’ll attest that while it’s hard, it’s also very approachable.

My Verdict: Those looking for hard yet rewarding platformers should keep Super Meat Boy 3D in their sights.

16. The Sinking City 2 [Lovecraftian Survival Horror]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creator Frogwares

And now for something completely different. There’s been a sore lack of big Lovecraftian games in recent years; apart from Outlast: The Bunker, I can’t name any mainstream ones off the top of my head. Luckily, The Sinking City 2 is here to fix that mistake, and will be a tense survival horror and a sequel to the first game.

Gameplay-wise, Frogwares describes The Sunken City 2 as a little bit survival horror, a little bit investigation, and a big bit Lovecraftian. You’ll explore the flooded streets of Arkham, navigating abandoned homes and decaying buildings while confronting horrors that the human mind was not meant to comprehend.

Why we chose it The Sinking City 2 packs a lot of great stuff in one eldritch-sized box: gameplay genres that perfectly match the theme, fantastic environmental design, and a semi-open world design that you can sink your teeth into.



Based on what we currently have, I can confidently say that The Sinking City 2’s biggest asset is its presentation. Arkham captures the feeling of a once-lived-in-city, and there’s always a pervading feeling of “something is wrong but I can’t put my finger on it”, which I believe is the essence of Lovecraft’s works.

My Verdict: Lovecraft games thrive on creating unsettling and eerie environments, and The Sinking City 2 looks set to deliver. Definitely one to watch if you like survival horror.

17. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Remake) [A Faithful Reimagining]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms None, but very likely PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X/S Creator Ubisoft



If you’ve been following the progress of this remake, you’re likely fully aware of its ups and downs. For those not familiar, it was first announced in 2020, but kept getting dropped and delayed before finally being re-confirmed in 2024.

While we’re still waiting for full gameplay videos, the fact that this one is tagged as a remake means we can expect it to be faithful to the original. However, “remake” also implies we’ll have all the benefits of modern production, such as a better engine, nicer visuals, more immersive audio, and QOL tweaks.

Why we chose it The original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was a huge hit, and if this remake is 1:1 (or close) translation, it’ll be even better than the first game.



Lastly, I should point out that while the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming soon, the original is still very much worth playing in 2025. If you haven’t had the opportunity to experience this masterpiece in its purest form, this might be your last chance.

My Verdict: Based on how good the original was, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake should prove to be one of 2026’s biggest action adventure releases.

18. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight [A Playful Yet Heroic LEGO Adventure]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creators Traveller’s Tales, Warner Bros. Games



Don’t be misled by the LEGO title; while this Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. is plenty playful, it’s still a heroic adventure that celebrates Batman’s legacy. In the words of DC Comics president Jim Lee, this game is “a love letter to Batman”.

This upcoming game will follow a new chapter in the caped crusader’s story as he seeks to protect Gotham City. You’ll be able to play not just as Batman, but also choose among 7 other playable characters, each with their own special skills and equipment that you’ll need to solve the many challenges you’ll run into.

Why we chose it LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight perfectly toes the line between being charming and cute while still offering action-packed combat. Which, by the way, can also be played in local multiplayer.



No Batman game would be complete without an ensemble cast, so LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight not only brings back familiar faces such as the Joker, The Penguin, Catwoman, and Bane, but also based them on the actors who portrayed them in the films. That’s right, we’re getting legally distinct Danny Devito and Tom Hardy.

My Verdict: LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight offers a fun, mischievous, yet accurate take on the iconic hero that’s sure to please both newcomers and longtime fans.

19. Sea of Remnants [A Free-to-Play Pirate RPG]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS Creators Joker Studio, NetEase Games

A mobile game on this list? Why not? Joker Studio’s Sea of Remnants is certainly interesting, with its pirate RPG premise, puppet-like characters, and sheer ambition. Seriously, this thing looks like it’s poised to duke it out with titles like Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Remnants puts you in the boots of an amnesiac sailor accompanied by a mysterious girl. Together, you’ll explore an expansive living world, meet a huge cast of characters, make world-altering choices, upgrade your ship, and of course, fight monsters and pirates for booty.

Why we chose it Sea of Remnants’ combination of an eye-catching artstyle and a huge, dynamic open world pirate RPG help it stand out among other 2026 releases.

Surprisingly, Sea of Remnants is unique on this list for being free-to-play. While this usually comes with a caveat (gacha, gated mechanics, etc.), we don’t have any confirmation on any of those yet. At the very least, it’ll cost you nothing to give Sea of Remnants a solid try.

My Verdict: Sea of Remnants combines great graphics with solid gameplay elements as well as a mobile release, all of which will offer it an explosive entry come 2026.

20. Slay the Spire 2 [Even More Deckbuilding Perfection]

Announced Release Date March 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC Creator Mega Crit

Bar none, Slay the Spire is one of the best roguelike deck building games. Yeah, it wasn’t the first, but it’s so refined and nearly perfect in every conceivable way that it serves as a shining example of the genre. So how do we trump that? Why, with Slay the Spire 2, of course.

Slay the Spire 2 has the same core gameplay as the original: you pick a class, build a deck, fight monsters, and try to defeat the final boss of the Spire. However, Slay the Spire 2 will build upon everything that made Slay the Spire great.

Why we chose it The sequel to one of the absolute best roguelike deck builders means that it must surpass its original in every way. Difficult, to be sure, but Mega Crit’s had some experience.

All this to say that Slay the Spire 2 is essentially the same game, but even bigger and better. With even more tactical choices, branching strategies, more devious monsters, and likely even more troublesome bosses, Slay the Spire 2 will be gunning for its predecessor’s top spot.

My Verdict: If anyone can land the perfect roguelike deck builder formula twice, it’s Mega Crit, and Slay the Spire 2 is sure to be a massive hit for lovers of the genre.

21. Squadron 42 [A Star Citizen Spin-Off]

Announced Release Date March 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC Creator Cloud Imperium Games, Foundry 42 Ltd.



Before we begin, I should warn you that Squadron 42 is a single-player spin-off of Star Citizen universe. Yes, that Star Citizen. Consider yourself forewarned, though I’m still hoping that it’ll eventually release and surpass all expectations.

With that said, Squadron 42 does deserve all the hype it gets. No other spaceship action game comes close to just how crisp and crunchy Squadron 42 feels, and everything looks and feels like a sci-fi epic. It wouldn’t surprise me if, in the next few years, Squadron 42 is pointed to as the benchmark for all other action games.

Why we chose it No two ways about it: Squadron 42 is very likely the one spaceship game you’ve been waiting for. Everything about it exceeds expectations, and I hope that the devs can finally walk away with a win with this game’s release.

Apart from Squadron 42’s cinematic graphics, it’s also backed by Hollywood-level performance capture and actors, with names such as Gary Oldman, Mark Hamill, Liam Cunningham, Andy Serkis, John Rhys-Davies, and Henry Cavill, among many others.

My Verdict: Squadron 42’s troubled production looks like it’s about to pay dividends with just how outstanding it is. Don’t just take my word for it though: go and see the Youtube trailer for yourself. I promise that it’s like watching a movie.

22. Thick as Thieves [PvPvE Stealth Extraction]

Announced Release Date March 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creators Otherside Entertainment, Megabit Publishing



I don’t know about you, but I’m a little tired of the battle royale genre. Run around, shoot other players, fight to be the last thing standing. Fun, sure, but it got old pretty fast for me. Which is why Thick as Thieves immediately stood out: this royale’s about sneakily nabbing loot and getting out before you get noticed.

This stylish co-op heist game eschews the usual run and gun gameplay (hopefully) for stealthy planning, daring escapades, and adrenaline-fueled escapades; it’s sort of like a complex puzzle game that you’ll need to play on the fly due to its multiplayer nature.

Why we chose it Thick of Thieves has a very novel take on a niche genre (one that I don’t think has ever been done before), and I’m very curious to see if it succeeds.

On top of that, Thick of Thieves is being worked on by industry veterans, most especially Warren Spector, who worked on Thief and Deus Ex. While it’s far from a guarantee of success, having old hands work with a new idea is a promising sign.

My Verdict: Thick as Thieves’ adaptation of what’s usually a single-player game into a multiplayer setting is very ambitious, and stealth lovers will 100% want to follow this game.

23. Titan Quest II [Mythological Hack-And-Slash ARPG]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creators Grimlore Games, THQ Nordic

I never expected Titan Quest to get a sequel. After the dissolution of Iron Lore Entertainment and the creation of the most excellent Grim Dawn, the Titan Quest IP seemed doomed until a sudden announcement promised to not just revive it, but bring it back bigger and better than ever before.

In this ARPG, you’ll play as a mortal warrior hounded by Nemesis, the goddess of vengeance. Her mighty hand will carve a bloody swathe through your life, and so you must take up arms, strengthen yourself, and find allies who are willing to stand against fate itself. Oh, and collect epic loot, because apparently ancient Greece was full of treasure chests, too.

Why we chose it Titan Quest II is a game that does everything well. While it’s nothing new when it comes to ARPG mechanics, what we do have is solid, and the difficulty curve feels just right at every step.

I’ve been having fun with the early access build of Titan Quest II; while it’s nothing new when it comes to ARPG mechanics (though dual-classing and actual combat are very well done), Titan Quest II drips with personality and offers a consistent difficulty curve that always feels just right.

My Verdict: Titan Quest II offers a deliciously mythological slant to the usual ARPG fare, and everything from its UI to its voice acting helps immerse you in the hero’s epic.

24. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book [Simple yet Fun Platforming]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Creator Nintendo



As mentioned earlier, Super Meat Boy 3D is going to be great, but it’ll be intense. Nintendo’s Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, on the other hand, offers a more relaxing platforming experience that’ll be sure to scratch the itch.

This charming platforming adventure stars Yoshi, who’s attempting to help Mr. E recover the information he has written within him. As everything takes place within Mr. E’s pages, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will feature a lovely handcrafted art style.

Why we chose it Say what you will about them, but one can’t deny just how good of a track record Nintendo has when it comes to the platforming genre.

To progress through Mr. E’s pages, Yoshi will have to not only run, jump, eat things, and put them into eggs, but also make use of the abilities of the creatures in each chapter to get ahead. Who knows, maybe you’ll find creative solutions for tricky problems.

My Verdict: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book looks to be another worthy entry in Nintendo’s growing library of fantastic platformers.

25. Beast of Reincarnation [The Second Game Freak AAA]

Announced Release Date 2026 Confirmed Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Creators Game Freak, Fictions

After years of making nothing but Pokémon, Game Freak is finally releasing an AAA game in the form of Beast of Reincarnation. Funnily, the game will be on most modern consoles (including Xbox game pass), but notably, not on Switch or Switch 2.

Beast of Reincarnation takes place in a post-apocalyptic Japan in the far future. As Emma the Sealer, you’ll traverse the ruins of civilization along with your canine companion Koo in search of the wretched beast that’s corrupting the world. There’ll be combat aplenty, too, with lots of swordplay against robots, monsters, and huge, mutated animals.

Why we chose it It’s very refreshing to see Game Freak go in another direction that isn’t Pokémon. But while that’s the main draw of Beast of Reincarnation, it’s also visually astounding and stylistically beautiful.

No action game is complete without gadgets (or analogues of said gadgets), and Emma has her own bag of tricks. See, she also seems to be infected with whatever is corrupting the world, and she can use these abilities to not only navigate, but also to gain the upper hand in combat. You’ll likely need it.

My Verdict: With an intriguing premise and beautiful art style, Beast of Reincarnation may just be the big AAA break Game Freak needs to prove they’re not stuck with Pokémon.

My Overall Verdict on the Most Anticipated Games of 2026

Now that you have an idea of what 2026’s most anticipated games are, you probably already know what games to keep an eye on. But if you’re new to the scene, the choice might not be as clear. In that case, let’s break things down even further.

Best starting point for upcoming games in 2026?

For Open World Fans → Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar’s crime sandboxes always feature huge, living worlds, and GTA6 will almost certainly take the open world to the next level.



Rockstar’s crime sandboxes always feature huge, living worlds, and GTA6 will almost certainly take the open world to the next level. For Gritty Tales → Marvel’s Wolverine. This action game is rough and rugged, just like the character, and Insomniac’s track record means that it’s in very good hands.



This action game is rough and rugged, just like the character, and Insomniac’s track record means that it’s in very good hands. For New IPs → Pragmata, Saros, Beast of Reincarnation. All of these new or growing IPs are steps in the right direction and will, with time and luck, grow into cornerstones for their developers.



All of these new or growing IPs are steps in the right direction and will, with time and luck, grow into cornerstones for their developers. For Platformers → Super Meat Boy 3D, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book . Each of these platformers has their own charm, but what they do share is tight, mechanically precise platforming action.



. Each of these platformers has their own charm, but what they do share is tight, mechanically precise platforming action. For Horror → Resident Evil: Requiem, The Sinking City 2. We’re long past the stage of pure jumpscares, and these upcoming thrillers boast amazingly creepy environments that’s sure to send goosebumps down your spine.

