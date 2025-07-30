10 Best PS5 Split-Screen Games for Shared Adventures in 2025

If you want to immerse yourself in some fantastic co-op experiences, look no further than the best PS5 split-screen games I’ve gathered for you here.

These titles are the absolute highest-tier gems of their kind – impressive games that are made to play exceedingly well with two or more people and run like a dream on the PS5.

I’ve included games from a variety of genres, from complex RPGs with deep storytelling to party games meant for casual co-op play. So, rest assured, you won’t leave my list empty-handed regardless of your gaming preferences.

Now, charge up those DualSense controllers and get ready to play some bangers!

Our Top Picks for PS5 Split-Screen Games

Only got one display for multiplayer? No problem! For those of you who’re only looking to find out the highest-tier split-screen PS5 games, check out our team’s top picks that we’re sure you’ll enjoy a lot:

Split Fiction (2025) – An incredibly fun co-op RPG that has two different worlds for players to explore, as well as a powerful and often hilarious story that fuses sci-fi and fantasy themes. The gameplay is perfectly designed for two-person multiplayer, featuring tons of environmental puzzles that’ll test your teamwork and shared IQ to the limit. Overcooked (2016) – Lets you cook with up to three more players and run an entire restaurant, from chopping up ingredients to serving short-tempered, hungry customers. This game puts your patience and communication skills to the test, letting you experience a fraction of what real cooks go through on weekend rush hours. It Takes Two (2021) – Another two-player-only gem from Hazelight Studios that plays immaculately well on a shared display, where you get to explore memorable worlds chock-full of fun twists and tricky moments. It won GOTY in 2021 for its innovative multiplayer mechanics, amongst several other awards.

Hoping for something else? Co-op games with other brands of gameplay, themes, or visuals? No worries! Just keep scrolling to see seven more PS5 games I’ve prepared that’ll feel right at home on a split-screen.

10 Best Split-Screen PS5 Games to Play With Friends and Family

Listed below are the ten best local multiplayer games I highly recommend for split-screen enthusiasts with a PS5. You’ll also see my thoughts on each game, all the features that make them stand out as a split-screen title, and why YOU, specifically, should get them, depending on your or your gaming buddies’ co-op needs.

1. Split Fiction

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, GeForce Now Release Year 2025 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 91 Best Features Innovative dual-world co-op, hilarious story, constant surprises

Kicking off my list is, without doubt, one of the best 2025 releases yet and an absolute must-play for local co-op enthusiasts – Split Fiction. This action-packed game allows you and one other friend to experience two separate worlds where the very environment is affected by your actions. Hazelight Studios has long been known for their use of innovative co-op mechanics and clever puzzle design, but this game? It’s a definite improvement from all their already-amazing past titles.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer either sci-fi or fantasy local multiplayer games, because in Split Fiction, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s a quirky adventure through and through, where actions on one side of the screen directly impact the other, which often leads to unpredictable and often hilarious sequences.

While I wouldn’t exactly describe its difficulty as “hardcore” or anything like that, you and your partner will still need to adapt quickly as things inevitably escalate. It’s quite strategic – this much you can expect from highly engaging co-op games like Split Fiction, particularly from other Hazelight titles. Here, you’re sure to spend hours having great fun just messing around with the co-op mechanics.

I really liked the witty, humorous dialogue in this game as well. It’s very obvious that the story itself is specifically made for two people to get into (there’s lots of banter from the two MCs, Zoe and Mio), just from your first hour of playing.

Split Fiction truly is an amazing title that shows you the incredible potential of the mostly untapped market of split-screen games, and a top-tier recommendation for anyone looking to play excellent local multiplayer games. Nuff said!

2. Overcooked

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia Release Year 2016 Developer Ghost Town Games Publisher Team17 Metacritic Score 78 Best Features Challenging environments and high replayability

Overcooked is what you and your gaming buddies should play if you see yourselves getting into a high-stakes, fast-paced kitchen simulation game that’ll make Gordon Ramsay proud. Here, you’ll likely be yelling at each other, trying to manage ingredients, cook food, and plate it all while the kitchen itself tries to trip you up.

Both the controls and the core gameplay loop are simple and easy to pick up, but the madness of dealing with erupting volcanoes and moving platforms can catch you off guard. As someone who enjoys frantic co-op titles like Overcooked, I can wholeheartedly say that you’ll be laughing, screaming, or even crying with your friends through the craziness and celebrating every successful dish, especially if you came this close to failing.

While mostly a casual party game, this local co-op will give you and your company plenty of shared memories as you clear increasingly brutal kitchens together, through the power of friendship. Well, that or you can blame each other for every minor mishap and sabotage your teammates, Hell’s Kitchen style, just for the fun of it.

For those of you who’d only go for the best local multiplayer games with tons of replayability, Overcooked will be an instant favorite. It offers endless hours worth of hysterical, yet high-pressure kitchen shenanigans where you’ll have to work through ever-changing environments and, occasionally, clean up after the blundering cooks you have on your team.

3. It Takes Two

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2021 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 88 Best Features Innovative co-op mechanics, constantly evolving gameplay, wholesome story

It Takes Two is an action-adventure local multiplayer game that’s jam-packed with unique mechanics (common Hazelight Studios W), where every new section of the world introduces something new tailored for two-player mode. One moment you might be bending gravity to crack a brain-teaser, the next you’re racing through a round of chase scenes.

This is a full game designed from the ground up for two people, so it’s a must-have if you want a deeply integrated co-op experience. In this game, you’ll get to pilot a tiny airplane, swing on vines, navigate a giant squirrel’s lair, and participate in multiple quirky mini-games. No doubt, it’s one of the best PS5 co-op games that’s also playable on Xbox for a shared, unforgettable story.

While there are quite a few impressive co-op games like It Takes Two, what makes it GOTY-worthy is that it constantly reinvents its gameplay while seamlessly weaving narrative progress into every level – something many other games can’t quite match..

Having played it myself, it’s just one of those consistently exciting titles that like to keep you on your toes. The puzzle-centric gameplay keeps the co-op fresh and varied as you work through the main characters’ heartwarming journey of reconciliation.

Given its wholesome story that’s centered around a not-so-loving wedded pair (at least at the start), this would be my #1 recommendation for gamer couples looking to experience a big adventure together. You’ll have plenty of bonding moments, laughter, and maybe a little bit of tears as you help Cody and May rediscover their passions for each other.

4. Borderlands

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3/4/5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2019 Developer Gearbox Software, Blind Squirrel Games Publisher 2K Games (via Gearbox Publishing) Metacritic Score 76 Best Features Millions of eccentric guns, a hilarious story, and deep RPG mechanics

Borderlands, specifically the Borderlands 1: GOTY Edition, is yet another award-winning masterpiece that’s worthy of revisiting if you’re looking for fun co-op split screen play on PlayStation 5. This one’s the beloved classic that put the Borderlands series on the map, featuring deep RPG elements fused with manic first-person shooting with eccentric guns. LOTS of eccentric guns. 17,750,000 different weapon variations, to be exact.

Of course, aside from its insanely massive arsenal, it’s not a Borderlands title without all the funny banter and just outright hilarious story, with well-placed heavy moments in between. The gameplay loop, on the other hand, is pretty comprehensive and involves picking a unique Vault Hunter with their distinct skill trees that cater to multiple playstyles. As you can probably already tell, the sheer variety is what makes this game just as much a top-tier split-screen multiplayer as it is an iconic single-player game.

Phenomenal looter-shooter games like Borderlands typically capitalize on the addictive cycle of chasing better gear, but Borderlands makes all the grind much more tolerable with its series-staple comic book-esque art style and large cast of unforgettable characters.

5. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One Release Year 2019 Developer PopCap Games, QLOC Publisher PopCap Games Metacritic Score 77 Best Features Quirky character classes, lots of game modes, and lighthearted fun

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville brings all the colorful, zombie-horde-slaying fun of the original tower defense game into an electrifying third-person shooter format where you get to pick your side – the cute, deceptively lethal plants or the hilariously uncoordinated, hard-to-kill zombies – and just go hog-wild with it.

Regardless of which faction you choose, you’ll have multiple characters to choose from and flashy abilities to discover for each one. There’s a character for every kind of player, whether you’re into lobbing leafy greens from afar or chomping enemies apart, root and stem, up close and personal.

Unlike in the classic PvZ single player mode you’ve probably already played at least once, in Battle for Neighborville‘s split-screen multiplayer, cooperative play is the only play. Using the same screen, you must tackle objectives together with your co-op partner and cover each other’s backs. If you’re playing on a high-end gaming TV, the bright visuals and fast response times really enhance the chaos in the best way possible.

The game also throws in a ton of different modes, from objective-based multiplayer maps that are perfect for split-screen antics to free-roam regions where you can complete quests and uncover secrets. It’s lighthearted, action-packed, and a perfect pick for some casual, laugh-out-loud fun with a friend by your side.

6. Cuphead

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 Release Year 2017 Developer Studio MDHR Publisher Studio MDHR Metacritic Score 86 Best Features 1930s cartoon-style animation, challenging boss fights, and rewarding difficulty

If you and your friend relish the euphoria of conquering difficult co-op games, then Cuphead is your jam. This game is an absolute visual feast, pulling off that classic 1930s rubber hose animation style so perfectly you’ll think its gameplay footage is from a long-lost Disney series or Betty Boop episode.

Don’t be fooled by the cartoonish art style, though, as this run-and-gun boss rush game is notoriously hard to beat. I mean, it’s so hard that even a bona fide gaming journalist famously struggled to even make it out of the tutorial.

Though I would argue that what makes this epic platformer game a legend in the genre isn’t just its brutal difficulty, but how rewarding every tough boss fight and level is. It definitely has that soulslike charm that keeps you wanting to get good, eager to come back for more punishment just for that one moment of victory.

One of the best things that I love about Cuphead is that you don’t really need a first-rate gaming laptop or PC to play it. Heck, you don’t even need a half-decent one, considering it’s so far from a resource-intensive AAA game. Running this local co-op on the PS5 via backwards compatibility will feel incredibly smooth, perhaps even a bit of overkill.

7. A Way Out

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2018 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 78 Best Features High-stakes narrative and engaging, asymmetrical gameplay

Continuing Hazelight Studios’ trend of dominance when it comes to producing some of the best split-screen games on Xbox and PlayStation consoles is A Way Out. This one throws you and your gaming buddy head-first into a cinematic, prison-breaking adventure featuring Leo and Vincent – two convicts with very different personalities forced to work together. And let me tell you, their journey is wild.

Just like all the other bangers from Hazelight, A Way Out is built exclusively for two players, whether you’re playing side-by-side on the same display or playing online. Every single moment, from solving puzzles to surviving chase sequences, will challenge your teamwork and trust with one another.

And of course, there are plenty of fresh ideas and multiplayer-based mechanics for you to discover here, some of which let you figure out different, creative ways of tackling certain roadblocks. As such, A Way Out won’t be a linear experience at all, especially if you factor in that the story has two endings, both of which hit a powerful emotional point and will leave you and your partner discussing your choices long after the credits roll.

8. Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, macOS, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Metacritic Score 96 Best Features DND lore-based story, large open-world, tons of character customization and dialogue options

Recommending DND-style, narrative-heavy RPGs? That’s just my game. On that front, Baldur’s Gate 3 leads the pack, as I consider it one of the best co-op games to play if you and your party are heavy into big adventures with lots of story, dialogue, and combat.

In this marvelous game, you and one other friend can craft your characters from scratch, with plenty of race, class, spell, skill, stat loadout, and background options to choose from. Once you’re satisfied with your gorgeous (or wacky) custom characters, you then get to dive into a fantasy-themed open world with plenty of complex, memorable characters, and strategic battles.

Even as a massive RPG fan who’s played all sorts, I don’t feel it’s a stretch to say that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a one-of-a-kind single-player RPG at all, but in couch co-op? It becomes an entirely different, yet still outrageously fun experience that’s a 100% must-play if you’re into multiplayer games with a strong narrative, especially if you’re a DND enthusiast who’d like to experience all the tabletop shenanigans in video game form with a pal.

9. Disney Speedstorm

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Release Year 2023 Developers Gameloft, Gameloft S.E. Publisher Gameloft Metacritic Score 74 Best Features Iconic characters and tracks inspired by Disney IPs

In case you feel like you’re missing out on a Mario Kart-like sports game for the PS5 to cook your friends on and create generational rivalries with, don’t worry, there’s an alternative. I’m of course talking about Disney Speedstorm, which is an outstanding cross-platform game that brings all the high-speed, chaotic kart-racing fun you could ever want to the PlayStation 5.

Here, you’ll get to race in several well-designed tracks inspired by classic Disney movies, using iconic characters straight out of popular IPs. Want to play as Captain Jack Sparrow, who rides his miniaturized Black Pearl into races? How about Sulley, the lovable one-eyed goober from Monsters, Inc.? This game’s roster is massive and is still growing, pulling characters from across Disney, Pixar, and even Kingdom Hearts, so you’ll always find someone new to main.

Like Mario Kart, Disney Speedstorm is an accessible party racing game with simple controls, wild power ups, and enough depth to keep you coming back. Basically, it’s a fantastic pick-up if you want chill PS5 split-screen sessions that are casual enough for gaming newbies to get into, whilst also catering to competitive veterans who like to take their races a little too seriously.

Either way, this one’s pure Disney magic, bottled into a high-octane kart racer that you and your pals will keep coming back to.

10. Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3/4/5, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One Release Year 2015 Developers Capcom, Frima Studio Publisher Capcom Metacritic Score 75 Best Features Eerie visuals and hair-raising horror co-op combat

Sometimes you just crave a good ‘ol, spooky time with a friend, and that’s exactly what Resident Evil: Revelations 2 gets you. This one’s a more traditional horror experience compared to some of the series’ action-heavy entries, but it’s still a brilliant pick for split-screen co-op on PlayStation. You’ll be swapping between two pairs of characters: Claire Redfield and Moira Burton, and then Barry Burton and a mysterious little girl named Natalia Korda.

It’s certainly among the best split-screen games to play for horror fans, if not the best. What makes Revelations 2 such an amazing multiplayer co-op, at least for me, is its unconventional yet brilliant take on teamwork. Instead of both players just blasting away, one character is usually the combat specialist, packing the firepower, while the other is the support. This means you and your buddy have to cooperate, covering each other’s weaknesses and playing off each other’s strengths.

It’s tense, it’s atmospheric, and if you’re playing on a top-of-the-line gaming monitor, every creepy encounter and jumpscare hits even harder – sharper visuals and deeper blacks make the horror feel that much more real. This is the title to play if you’re looking for a genuinely collaborative survival horror game that’ll make your late-night couch co-ops a little more thrilling.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 split-screen game?

The best PS5 split-screen game is Split Fiction, which offers a wild, narrative-heavy co-op experience specifically designed for two players. Here, both players can explore two distinct worlds with their unique settings, atmospheres, and things to deal with.

What does split screen mean in a game?

A split-screen functionality in a game means that it either supports or requires two or more users playing the same game on one display output (often a monitor or a TV), allowing for a more fun, shared local multiplayer experience.

Is split screen considered multiplayer?

Yes, using a split screen to play with two or more players is considered multiplayer, more specifically, a local area multiplayer. Games with split-screen support encourage co-op play and are often best enjoyed with others.