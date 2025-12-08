Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2025: All Nominees

The Best Ongoing Game 2025 category continues to be one of the most meaningful honors for players who care about consistent updates, long-term value, and thriving communities. In 2025, these games have gone far beyond launch day.

They’ve evolved with major content drops, balance changes, community feedback loops, and strong support from developers who remain committed to their player base. It doesn’t matter if it’s co-op, MMO, battle royale, or hero shooter, ongoing games now shape the center of gaming culture. Here are the five nominees for Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2025:

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix’s MMORPG continues to define what ongoing support looks like.

Fortnite – Epic Games keeps Fortnite at the center of gaming culture with its ever-changing map, crossover events, and gameplay modes.

Epic Games keeps Fortnite at the center of gaming culture with its ever-changing map, crossover events, and gameplay modes. Helldivers II – Helldivers II built on its co-op shooter roots with consistent post-launch updates that expand its galactic war simulation. The developers have added new stratagems, enemy types, and tactical layers through regular content drops.

Marvel Rivals – Marvel Rivals turned heads with its live-service hero shooter model, offering a steady stream of new heroes, maps, and balance changes.

Marvel Rivals turned heads with its live-service hero shooter model, offering a steady stream of new heroes, maps, and balance changes. No Man’s Sky – Years after its release, No Man’s Sky continues to surprise with meaningful content expansions.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, these ongoing titles prove that constant updates, player engagement, and developer commitment are key to long-term success. Stay tuned as these games continue to define the future of gaming culture.

Which Games were Nominated for Best Ongoing Game in 2025?

The Best Ongoing Game 2025 lineup features five titles that each take a unique approach to live-service support and long-term player engagement. From massive expansions to seasonal refreshes, these games have stayed relevant by listening to their communities and offering consistent, evolving content.

Final Fantasy XIV continues to earn its place among the Best Ongoing Game nominees 2025 thanks to consistent expansions and an unmatched dedication to player satisfaction. In 2025, Square Enix introduced a new story-driven expansion with fresh zones, jobs, and raids, extending the world’s narrative and gameplay possibilities.

Pro tip Prioritize completing daily roulettes and Wondrous Tails to maximize weekly rewards and stay up to date with new expansion gear rotations.

Regular updates bring quality-of-life improvements, dungeon refreshes, and seasonal events that help maintain high engagement.

The game’s active Free Company system, cross-world linkshells, and rich social features give its loyal player base many reasons to stay connected year after year. Few online games match its blend of narrative depth and long-term community strength.

Fortnite

Fortnite continues to redefine what a live-service game can be, blending competitive gameplay with pop culture and evolving mechanics. In 2025, Epic Games introduced multiple seasonal updates that overhauled the map, added new gameplay systems, and launched high-profile collaborations across gaming, film, and music.

Pro tip Explore newly added map zones early each season; they usually contain high-tier loot and tie into Battle Pass challenges for faster progression.

The game’s Battle Pass remains a major draw, offering players fresh cosmetics, quests, and lore-driven content every few months. Its Creative Mode and community events add layers of engagement that extend beyond standard matches.

As one of the most visible ongoing games GOTY 2025, Fortnite ranks maintains a huge, active player base through constant reinvention and a global cultural footprint.

Helldivers II stands out for its unique blend of live co-op gameplay and ongoing narrative evolution. Throughout the year, the developers have rolled out consistent updates that introduce new enemy factions, stratagems, mission types, and biome expansions.

Pro tip Check the Galactic Warboard daily to target high-impact missions that offer double rewards and shift the global campaign in your faction’s favor.

Its community warboard system drives a dynamic campaign, where real-time contributions shape the state of the universe and fuel long-term investment.

Regular balance tuning, bug fixes, and fast feedback cycles show strong development support, while the game’s teamwork-driven design continues to foster a dedicated, cooperative player base. Few games in 2025 offer such a responsive, player-led live-service structure.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals made a strong impression in 2025 with its fast-growing hero shooter formula, highlighting just how much momentum the game has built. Seasonal content drops bring new heroes, limited-time game modes, and story-driven events that expand the Marvel universe in meaningful ways.

Pro tip Use the Practice Range to test new heroes each season before competitive play, especially after balance updates that shift tier viability.

Developer response to balance issues has been quick, keeping competitive play fair and engaging.

With deep connections to Marvel fandom, cross-platform support, and an active content roadmap, Marvel Rival ranks continues to grow both in scale and in community loyalty. Its mix of spectacle, structure, and steady updates secures its place as a standout ongoing title.

No Man’s Sky has transformed over the years into one of the most consistent and community-driven live-service games, and in 2025, it continues to evolve without slowing down.

Hello Games rolled out major updates that introduced new expedition formats, expanded ship and base-building systems, and added shared social hubs that encourage organic multiplayer encounters.

Pro tip Join Expeditions when they launch, they offer limited-time rewards, guide progression with clear goals, and often introduce new gameplay systems ahead of general updates.

Despite having no subscription model, the game maintains a steady release cadence that rivals larger studios. Its commitment to long-term support, transparency, and surprise content drops keeps both returning and new players engaged. Few titles demonstrate post-launch growth and player respect as well as No Man’s Sky.

What Makes an Ongoing Game Award-Worthy?

The Best Ongoing Game category is about long-term commitment. Games that earn nominations in this space have proven their ability to evolve meaningfully while keeping their communities active and engaged. Here are the key traits that define award-worthy ongoing titles in 2025:

Regular updates & content drops – Frequent expansions, seasonal events, or new gameplay features keep the experience fresh and prevent stagnation over time.

– Frequent expansions, seasonal events, or new gameplay features keep the experience fresh and prevent stagnation over time. Strong community engagement – Active social systems, forums, in-game events, and developer communication help maintain vibrant player communities.

– Active social systems, forums, in-game events, and developer communication help maintain vibrant player communities. Longevity & stability – Reliable servers, smooth performance, and trust in the developer’s ongoing support build lasting confidence among players.

– Reliable servers, smooth performance, and trust in the developer’s ongoing support build lasting confidence among players. Replayability & variety – Games that offer multiple modes, evolving metas, or procedural content give players more reasons to return regularly.

– Games that offer multiple modes, evolving metas, or procedural content give players more reasons to return regularly. Value for money/accessibility – Fair monetization or free access makes the game approachable for new players while rewarding veterans.

– Fair monetization or free access makes the game approachable for new players while rewarding veterans. Developer support & responsiveness – Consistent bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and listening to player feedback ensure the game evolves in the right direction.

Several of this year’s Best Ongoing Game nominees share surprising similarities with titles featured in the Game of the Year lineup, including the replayable combat depth seen in Hades II and Helldivers II, and the exploration-driven design of Hollow Knight: Silksong and No Man’s Sky.

How to Vote for The Game Awards 2025

Voting for The Game Awards 2025 is open to the public and takes just a few minutes. Fans can visit the official website at thegameawards.com, where they’ll find all the nominees across categories, including Best Ongoing Game.

After signing in, users can cast their votes once per category and update them anytime before the deadline. Voting is free, and participants can share their picks on social media to support their favorite titles. Community voting counts toward the final results alongside jury votes from global gaming media, making every player’s voice part of the outcome.

My Verdict

Each of the Best Ongoing Game nominees in 2025 offers a distinct approach to live-service success, backed by strong development support and committed communities. From Final Fantasy XIV’s expansive storytelling to Fortnite’s unmatched cultural reach, the lineup reflects how diverse and mature ongoing games have become.

Helldivers II and Marvel Rivals represent how newer titles can compete through momentum and design clarity, while No Man’s Sky continues to prove the power of long-term reinvention. If consistency and value define strength in this category, Final Fantasy XIV stands out as the most complete, stable, and community-driven experience of them all.