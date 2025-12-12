Game Awards 2025: Winners and Categories You Need to Know
The Game Awards winners are out, and the biggest names in gaming have claimed their victories. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the coveted Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2025, marking a historic achievement for the title.
Dominating the ceremony, Clair Obscur claimed nine awards in total, sweeping multiple categories and solidifying its place as the most celebrated game of the year. If you haven’t experienced the game yet, check out our full Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review to learn why it’s earned such acclaim.
In this guide, I’ll break down every category and winner, including other standout titles that impressed at the event.
The Winners
- Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Music and Score: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6
- Best Performance: Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Best Player’s Voice: Wuthering Waves
- Innovation in Accessibility: DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Games for Impact: South of Midnight
- Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky
- Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Debut Indie Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best VR/AR Game: The Midnight Walk
- Best Action Game: Hades II
- Best Action Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Best RPG: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza
- Best Sim / Strategy Game: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Best Sports / Racing Game: Mario Kart World
- Best Multiplayer Game: ARC Raiders
- Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2
- Most Anticipated Game: GTA 6
- Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1tikal
- Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2
- Best Esports Athlete: Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends)
- Best Esports Team: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
The Game Awards 2025: Full Winners List and All Nominees
The Game Awards 2025 showcased the best in gaming, celebrating the most innovative titles across every genre. Below, you’ll find the full list of winners and nominees, broken down by category, to see which games earned their spot in the spotlight this year.
Game of the Year
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Hades II
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Hades II
|Split Fiction
Best Narrative
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Hades II
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Music and Score and Music
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Hades II
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Audio Design
|WINNER: Battlefield 6
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Silent Hill f
Best Performance
|WINNER: Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
|Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
|Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
|Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei)
|Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
|Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Best Player’s Voice
|WINNER: Wuthering Waves
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Dispatch
|Genshin Impact
|Hollow Knight: Silk Song
Innovation in Accessibility
Games for Impact
|WINNER: South of Midnight
|Consume Me
|Despelote
|Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
|Wanderstop
Best Ongoing Game
|WINNER: No Man’s Sky
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Fortnite
|Helldivers II
|Marvel Rivals
Best Community Support
|WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Fortnite
|Helldivers II
|No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
Best Debut Indie Game
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Blue Prince
|Despelote
|Dispatch
|Megabonk
Best Mobile Game
|WINNER: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
|Destiny: Rising
|Persona 5: The Phantom X
|Sonic Rumble
|Wuthering Waves
Best VR/AR Game
|WINNER: The Midnight Walk
|Alien: Rogue Incursion
|Arken Age
|Ghost Town
|Deadpool VR
Best Action Game
Best Action Adventure Game
|WINNER: Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|Split Fiction
Best RPG
|WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Avowed
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|The Outer Worlds 2
Best Fighting Game
|WINNER: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|2XKO
|Fighting Collection 2
|Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
|WINNER: Donkey Kong Bananza
|LEGO Party
|LEGO Voyagers
|Mario Kart World
|Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
|Split Fiction
Best Sim / Strategy Game
|WINNER: Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
|The Alters
|Jurassic World Evolution 3
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
|Tempest Rising
|Two Point Museum
Best Sports / Racing Game
|WINNER: Mario Kart World
|EA Sports FC 26
|F1 25
|Rematch
|Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Best Multiplayer Game
Best Adaptation
|WINNER: The Last of Us: Season 2 (Series)
|Devil May Cry (Series)
|Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Series)
|A Minecraft Movie
|Until Dawn
Most Anticipated Game
|WINNER: GTA 6
|007 First Light
|Marvel’s Wolverine
|Resident Evil Requiem
|The Witcher IV
Content Creator of the Year
|WINNER: MoistCr1tikal
|Kai Cenat
|Caedrel
|Sakura Miko
|The Burn Peanut
Best Esports Game
|WINNER: Counter-Strike 2
|DOTA 2
|League of Legends
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
|WINNER: Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends)
|brawk (NRG – Valorant)
|F0rsakeN (Paper Rex – Valorant)
|Kakeru (Street Fighter)
|MenaRD (Street Fighter)
|ZywOo (Team Vitality – Counter‑Strike 2)
Best Esports Team
|WINNER: Team Vitality (Counter‑Strike 2)
|Gen.G (League of Legends)
|NRG (Valorant)
|Team Falcons (DOTA 2)
|Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
My Verdict
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the big winner at The Game Awards 2025, taking home nine awards, more than any other game. It dominated the night, where it won in several categories and became the most awarded game of the year.
Other games also had their moment. Hades II won Best Action Game, Hollow Knight: Silksong took Best Action/Adventure, and Arc Raiders won Best Multiplayer. Battlefield 6 won for Best Audio Design, and Donkey Kong Bananza won Best Family Game. These games showed that there were many strong titles across different categories.
There were some surprises too. A few games fans thought would win didn’t, and some underdog titles took home awards. This made the ceremony more exciting and unpredictable. Overall, the awards celebrated both big games and smaller, creative releases.
Don’t forget to check out the full list of nominees and categories if you’d like to explore more about The Game Awards 2025.