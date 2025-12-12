Game Awards 2025: Winners and Categories You Need to Know

The Game Awards winners are out, and the biggest names in gaming have claimed their victories. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the coveted Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2025, marking a historic achievement for the title.

Dominating the ceremony, Clair Obscur claimed nine awards in total, sweeping multiple categories and solidifying its place as the most celebrated game of the year. If you haven’t experienced the game yet, check out our full Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review to learn why it’s earned such acclaim.

In this guide, I’ll break down every category and winner, including other standout titles that impressed at the event.

The Winners

Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Music and Score: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Best Performance: Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) Best Player’s Voice: Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Innovation in Accessibility: DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages Games for Impact: South of Midnight

South of Midnight Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Debut Indie Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Best VR/AR Game: The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk Best Action Game: Hades II

Hades II Best Action Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong Best RPG: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza Best Sim / Strategy Game: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Best Sports / Racing Game: Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World Best Multiplayer Game: ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2

The Last of Us: Season 2 Most Anticipated Game: GTA 6

GTA 6 Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1tikal

MoistCr1tikal Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 Best Esports Athlete: Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends)

Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends) Best Esports Team: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

The Game Awards 2025: Full Winners List and All Nominees

The Game Awards 2025 showcased the best in gaming, celebrating the most innovative titles across every genre. Below, you’ll find the full list of winners and nominees, broken down by category, to see which games earned their spot in the spotlight this year.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Music and Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Best Player’s Voice

Innovation in Accessibility

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing Game

Best Community Support

Best Independent Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Mobile Game

WINNER: Umamusume: Pretty Derby Destiny: Rising Persona 5: The Phantom X Sonic Rumble Wuthering Waves

Best VR/AR Game

WINNER: The Midnight Walk Alien: Rogue Incursion Arken Age Ghost Town Deadpool VR

Best Action Game

Best Action Adventure Game

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Best Sports / Racing Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Adaptation

WINNER: The Last of Us: Season 2 (Series) Devil May Cry (Series) Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Series) A Minecraft Movie Until Dawn

Most Anticipated Game

WINNER: GTA 6 007 First Light Marvel’s Wolverine Resident Evil Requiem The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: MoistCr1tikal Kai Cenat Caedrel Sakura Miko The Burn Peanut

Best Esports Game

WINNER: Counter-Strike 2 DOTA 2 League of Legends Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

WINNER: Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends) brawk (NRG – Valorant) F0rsakeN (Paper Rex – Valorant) Kakeru (Street Fighter) MenaRD (Street Fighter) ZywOo (Team Vitality – Counter‑Strike 2)

Best Esports Team

WINNER: Team Vitality (Counter‑Strike 2) Gen.G (League of Legends) NRG (Valorant) Team Falcons (DOTA 2) Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

My Verdict

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the big winner at The Game Awards 2025, taking home nine awards, more than any other game. It dominated the night, where it won in several categories and became the most awarded game of the year.

Other games also had their moment. Hades II won Best Action Game, Hollow Knight: Silksong took Best Action/Adventure, and Arc Raiders won Best Multiplayer. Battlefield 6 won for Best Audio Design, and Donkey Kong Bananza won Best Family Game. These games showed that there were many strong titles across different categories.

There were some surprises too. A few games fans thought would win didn’t, and some underdog titles took home awards. This made the ceremony more exciting and unpredictable. Overall, the awards celebrated both big games and smaller, creative releases.

Don’t forget to check out the full list of nominees and categories if you’d like to explore more about The Game Awards 2025.