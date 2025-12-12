Skip to content
Game Awards 2025: Winners and Categories You Need to Know

Game Awards 2025: Winners and Categories You Need to Know
Image credit: The Game Awards

The Game Awards winners are out, and the biggest names in gaming have claimed their victories. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the coveted Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2025, marking a historic achievement for the title. 

Dominating the ceremony, Clair Obscur claimed nine awards in total, sweeping multiple categories and solidifying its place as the most celebrated game of the year. If you haven’t experienced the game yet, check out our full Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review to learn why it’s earned such acclaim.

In this guide, I’ll break down every category and winner, including other standout titles that impressed at the event. 

The Winners

  • Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Music and Score: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6
  • Best Performance: Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Best Player’s Voice: Wuthering Waves
  • Innovation in Accessibility: DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Games for Impact: South of Midnight
  • Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky
  • Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Debut Indie Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Best VR/AR Game: The Midnight Walk
  • Best Action Game: Hades II
  • Best Action Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Best RPG: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Best Sim / Strategy Game: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Best Sports / Racing Game: Mario Kart World
  • Best Multiplayer Game: ARC Raiders
  • Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Most Anticipated Game: GTA 6
  • Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1tikal
  • Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2
  • Best Esports Athlete: Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends)
  • Best Esports Team: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

The Game Awards 2025: Full Winners List and All Nominees

The Game Awards 2025 showcased the best in gaming, celebrating the most innovative titles across every genre. Below, you’ll find the full list of winners and nominees, broken down by category, to see which games earned their spot in the spotlight this year.

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 walking in a forest red grass.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 
Donkey Kong Bananza
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave selecting an attack against an enemy.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hades II
Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 going towards an opening in the ground to descend deeper.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave dealing damage to an enemy.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Music and Score and Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 original soundtrack poster.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6 looking from above at a lot of black smoke and fire.
WINNER: Battlefield 6
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Silent Hill f

Best Performance

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Maelle speaking.
WINNER: Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei)
Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Best Player’s Voice

Wuthering Waves attacking an enemy under moonlight.
WINNER: Wuthering Waves
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Dispatch
Genshin Impact
Hollow Knight: Silk Song

Innovation in Accessibility

DOOM: The Dark Ages with a shotgun going near fire and smoke.
WINNER: DOOM: The Dark Ages
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Atomfall
EA Sports FC 26
South of Midnight

Games for Impact

South of Midnight going towards two tree-like enemies.
WINNER: South of Midnight
Consume Me
Despelote
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
Wanderstop

Best Ongoing Game

No Man’s Sky character in yellow suit standing on ice.
WINNER: No Man’s Sky
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
Marvel Rivals

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 main character standing near an open shabby door.
WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Maelle doing first strike on an enemy.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Absolum
Ball x Pit
Blue Prince
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Maelle against an enemy in Crimson Forest.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Blue Prince
Despelote
Dispatch
Megabonk

Best Mobile Game

Umamusume: Pretty Derby four characters running fast on a race track.
WINNER: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Destiny: Rising
Persona 5: The Phantom X
Sonic Rumble
Wuthering Waves

Best VR/AR Game

The Midnight Walk with a big stick walking in the dark.
WINNER: The Midnight Walk
Alien: Rogue Incursion
Arken Age
Ghost Town
Deadpool VR

Best Action Game

Hades II main character fighting against Headmistress Hecate boss.
WINNER: Hades II
Battlefield 6
DOOM: The Dark Ages
Ninja Gaiden 4
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action Adventure Game

Hollow Knight: Silksong buying a mask shard.
WINNER: Hollow Knight: Silksong
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Split Fiction

Best RPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 aiming and damaging an enemy from afar.
WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Avowed
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Outer Worlds 2

Best Fighting Game

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Terry fighting against Mosburg.
WINNER: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
2XKO
Fighting Collection 2
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza running towards a pink arch.
WINNER: Donkey Kong Bananza
LEGO Party
LEGO Voyagers
Mario Kart World
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Split Fiction

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles selecting where to move Agrias.
WINNER: Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
The Alters
Jurassic World Evolution 3
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
Tempest Rising
Two Point Museum

Best Sports / Racing Game

Mario Kart World Mario in the first place on a red race track.
WINNER: Mario Kart World
EA Sports FC 26
F1 25
Rematch
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer Game

ARC Raiders running up a hill towards a building.
WINNER: ARC Raiders
Battlefield 6
Elden Ring Nightreign
PEAK
Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

The Last of Us Part 2 Dina looking at Ellie playing a guitar.
WINNER: The Last of Us: Season 2 (Series) 
Devil May Cry (Series)
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Series)
A Minecraft Movie
Until Dawn

Most Anticipated Game

GTA 6 bird-eye view of a lot of cars surrounding one purple car.
WINNER: GTA 6
007 First Light
Marvel’s Wolverine
Resident Evil Requiem
The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

MoistCr1tikal playing a game with a camera on.
WINNER: MoistCr1tikal
Kai Cenat
Caedrel
Sakura Miko
The Burn Peanut

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 with a sniper in hands sneaking near a wall.
WINNER: Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy athlete from Gen.G League of Legends posing for a picture with thumbs-up.
WINNER: Chovy (Gen.G – League of Legends) 
brawk (NRG – Valorant)
F0rsakeN (Paper Rex – Valorant)
Kakeru (Street Fighter)
MenaRD (Street Fighter)
ZywOo (Team Vitality – Counter‑Strike 2)

Best Esports Team

Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike 2 squad posing together, tugging on their shirts and smiling excitedly at the camera.
WINNER: Team Vitality (Counter‑Strike 2)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NRG (Valorant)
Team Falcons (DOTA 2)
Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

My Verdict

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the big winner at The Game Awards 2025, taking home nine awards, more than any other game. It dominated the night, where it won in several categories and became the most awarded game of the year.

Other games also had their moment. Hades II won Best Action Game, Hollow Knight: Silksong took Best Action/Adventure, and Arc Raiders won Best Multiplayer. Battlefield 6 won for Best Audio Design, and Donkey Kong Bananza won Best Family Game. These games showed that there were many strong titles across different categories.

There were some surprises too. A few games fans thought would win didn’t, and some underdog titles took home awards. This made the ceremony more exciting and unpredictable. Overall, the awards celebrated both big games and smaller, creative releases. 

Don’t forget to check out the full list of nominees and categories if you’d like to explore more about The Game Awards 2025.

