Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » 15 Best Video Game Soundtracks in 2025: From 8-Bit to Epic

15 Best Video Game Soundtracks in 2025: From 8-Bit to Epic

Adam Field
Adam Field Contributing Writer | Sci-Fi Seeker and Gaming Ace
Last updated: Oct 28, 2025 | 19 min read
15 Best Video Game Soundtracks in 2025: From 8-Bit to Epic
Image credit: thatgamecompany

The best video game soundtracks do more than accompany gameplay. They will elevate it by turning every moment into an unforgettable experience. Epic orchestral scores and catchy chiptunes can make a game linger in your memory long after the console is off.

In this article, we’ll explore the most iconic and influential video game scores ever created. You will revisit classics, discover hidden gems, and see how music has shaped the art of gaming itself.

Our Top Picks for Best Video Game Soundtracks

Music can turn great games into unforgettable experiences. Some melodies stick with you, creating emotion, tension, or joy that lasts long after the controller is set down. These three games demonstrate the power of music in video game soundtracks and how it shapes a player’s journey.

  1. Chrono Trigger (1995) – Players travel through time to a world full of danger and discovery. Yasunori Mitsuda’s compositions balance wonder and urgency, giving each era a distinct voice. 
  1. Final Fantasy VII (1997) – The game’s music creates a world that feels vast yet personal. Nobuo Uematsu blends orchestral and electronic elements to heighten moments, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who journeys through Midgar.
  1. Persona 5 (2016) – Its jazzy, upbeat soundtrack matches the game’s stylish design. Shoji Meguro crafts music that emphasizes stealth, tension, and the thrill of rebellion, making each scene feel charged with energy and personality.

These three games show how a soundtrack can define a player’s journey. Keep scrolling to discover the full list of game soundtracks that have left a mark on fans everywhere.

The 15 Best Video Game Soundtracks to Revisit in 2025

Memorable music can turn a good game into an iconic adventure. Whether you’ve experienced any of these tunes or are discovering them for the first time, each melody leaves its mark. Test your familiarity and immerse yourself in these unforgettable scores, which showcase the best video game soundtracks.

1. Chrono Trigger [A Timeless JRPG Masterpiece] 

Chrono Trigger - A Timeless JRPG Masterpiece
Our Score
10
Game titleChrono Trigger
GenreJRPG
Composer(s)Yasunori Mitsuda (Primary), Nobuo Uematsu, Noriko Matsueda (one track)
Music typeWorld Music, Jazz Fusion, Electronic, Classical
Release year1995
PlatformsSuper Nintendo, Nintendo DS, Wii, PlayStation, Windows, iOS, Android
Notable tracksChrono’s Theme, Secret of the Forest
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music. Physical: Vinyl, Collector’s Editions

Yasunori Mitsuda’s score for this 1995 JRPG remains one of the most beloved in gaming history. The soundtrack blends medieval melodies with futuristic synth, which is the perfect accompaniment to this time-traveling adventure. Tracks like “Corridors of Time” and “Frog’s Theme” showcase the emotional range, from contemplative to heroic. 

Why we chose it

Mitsuda created a timeless score that balances nostalgia with innovation while giving each era its own memorable musical voice.

Each era you visit in Chrono Trigger has its own distinct musical identity. This makes the world feel alive. The battle themes pump energy into encounters, but quieter moments with music provide emotional weight. The soundtrack doesn’t just accompany the story; it enhances the experience. Decades later, these compositions still resonate with players who remember their first journey through time.

My Verdict: This soundtrack set the standard for RPG music in the 90s, and continues to influence composers throughout the industry today.

Get Chrono Trigger on Eneba

2. Final Fantasy VII [The Soul of JRPG Music]

Final Fantasy VII - The Soul of JRPG Music
Our Score
9.8
Game titleFinal Fantasy VII
GenreJRPG
Composer(s)Nobuo Uematsu
Music typeSynth, Orchestral, Rock
Release year1997
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android
Notable tracksOne-Winged Angel, J-E-N-O-V-A
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, SteamPhysical: Multi-disc CD set, Vinyl, and Blu-Ray discs

The score in Final Fantasy VII opens with its iconic prelude before launching into one of gaming’s most recognizable themes. Nobuo Uematsu crafted a soundtrack that moves seamlessly between industrial grit and sweeping orchestral moments. Midgar’s oppressive atmosphere comes through in the reactor themes, while the character motifs deliver some of the game’s most emotional pieces. 

Why we chose it

Uematsu’s masterpiece defined a generation of RPG soundtracks with its emotional depth and iconic melodies.

The battle music keeps the combat intense without becoming repetitive, but the range is what makes this video game soundtrack exceptional. Depending on the moment, you could get punk-rock energy or a beautiful melody that sticks with you. Each character and location in Final Fantasy VII gets musical treatment that makes them unforgettable.

My Verdict: This is one of the soundtracks that made me fall in love with video game soundtracks, and it still hits just as hard today.

Get Final Fantasy VII on Eneba

3. Persona 5 [Stylish, Funky, Unforgettable]

Persona 5 - Stylish, Funky, Unforgettable
Our Score
9.5
GenreJRPG, Social Simulation
Game titlePersona 5
Composer(s)Shoji Meguro (Lead Composer), Toshiki Konishi, Kenichi Tsuchiya, Atsushi Kitajoh, Ryota Kozuka
Music typeAcid Jazz, Jazz Fusion, Funk, J-Pop/J-Rock, Electronic
Release year2016
PlatformsWindows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Notable tracksLife Will Change, Last Surprise
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music Physical: CD, Limited Vinyl 

This game hits you with style immediately. Shoji Meguro’s acid jazz fusion creates an auditory experience unlike anything else in gaming. The soundtrack oozes confidence, turning battles and heist sequences into rhythmic celebrations. Lyn Inaizumi’s vocals on tracks like “Rivers in the Desert” add personality that makes the music feel like a character itself.

Why we chose it

Meguro took a risk with acid jazz and created something gaming had never heard before in Persona 5.

The blend of jazz, rock, and electronic elements mirrors Persona 5’s themes of rebellion and freedom. The mood shifts during Tokyo’s rainy evenings, showing the soundtrack’s versatility. I even thought the menu navigation sounded cool in this game. The music definitely complements the stylish visuals, but it also drives them forward, making every moment feel intentional.

My Verdict: The Persona 5 soundtrack doesn’t follow trends; it defines them, and gaming is better because of it.

Get Persona 5 on Eneba

4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [A Symphony of Adventure]

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - A Symphony of Adventure
Our Score
9.5
Game titleThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
GenreAction-adventure
Composer(s)Koji Kondo
Music typeSynthesized Orchestra with Traditional Folk Themes
Release year1998
PlatformsNintendo 64, GameCube, Nintendo 3DS, Switch Online
Notable tracksSong of Storms, Hyrule Field Theme
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Nintendo Switch Online appPhysical: Limited CD release, Licensed Vinyl albums 

Koji Kondo’s 1998 masterpiece introduced music as a gameplay mechanic while creating an unforgettable score. The ocarina songs you learn become tools for puzzle-solving and world navigation, making the soundtrack interactive. Simple melodies burned themselves into gaming culture and became essential to progression. 

Why we chose it

Kondo made music a core gameplay element while composing some of the most recognizable themes in gaming history for one of the best video game OSTs.

Each location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has distinct musical themes that help define Hyrule’s different regions across this classic adventure game. The Temple themes create tension and atmosphere, while Hyrule Field’s sweeping melody makes exploration feel grand. The music adapts to in-game events and Link’s age. Kondo turned melody into mechanics and somehow made both work perfectly in one of the best Zelda games ever created.

My Verdict: I still hum the melodies from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time decades later…Nuff said.

Get a Nintendo Gift Card on Eneba

5. NieR: Automata [Haunting and Heart-Shattering]

NieR: Automata - Haunting and Heart-Shattering
Our Score
9.3
Game titleNieR: Automata
GenreARPG, Hack-and-slash
Composer(s)Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi, Kuniyuki Takahashi
Music typeCinematic, Orchestral, Ambient
Release year2017
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Notable tracksMemories of Dust, Weight of the World
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, SteamPhysical: Multi-disc CD sets, Limited Vinyl releases

The score in NieR: Automata is just as unique as the game itself. Keiichi Okabe’s tunes feel like they exist outside of time. The soundtrack combines ethereal vocals, orchestral arrangements, and electronic elements into something genuinely unique. “Weight of the World” is a fantastic example and is used to build emotional resonance throughout the game. 

Why we chose it

Okabe built a soundtrack that matches NieR: Automata’s existential questions with music that feels equally thought-provoking.

Tracks shift between beauty and chaos, mirroring the android protagonists’ journey through a post-apocalyptic world. What sets it apart for me is how music transforms based on gameplay. Combat intensifies the arrangements, while exploration softens things up. Vocals in constructed languages give the soundtrack an otherworldly quality that fits the philosophical narrative, so it truly sounds like nothing else in gaming.

My Verdict: This score takes risks with its experimental approach and manages to pull off something most composers wouldn’t attempt.

Get NeiR: Automata on Eneba

6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Echoes of the North]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Echoes of the North
Our Score
9.1
Game titleAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
GenreARPG
Composer(s)Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, Einar Selvik
Music typeOrchestral, Nordic Folk, Choral, Ambient, Electronic
Release year2020
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Notable tracksDawn of Ragnarök, The Raven’s Saga
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon MusicPhysical: Limited CD set, Vinyl releases

Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner bring Viking-era England to life through powerful Nordic-influenced compositions in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The soundtrack uses traditional instruments like tagelharpa and bukkehorn alongside modern orchestration. The main theme establishes the epic scope immediately, while quieter tracks capture England’s misty landscapes. 

Raid music pumps adrenaline into combat without overwhelming the experience in this massive open-world game, where the score combines brutality with beauty. Settlements get warm, communal themes that contrast with the harsh battle music. 

Why we chose it

The composers blended authentic Nordic instruments with modern production to create an immersive Viking-era soundscape in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 

Vocal performances add authenticity to the Viking setting, and the dynamic music system responds to your actions. Raids feel a bit more intense, and exploration more contemplative, with this massive soundtrack that maintains quality across dozens of hours.

My Verdict: The soundtrack brings Viking-era England to life with a mix of epic battle themes and subtle, atmospheric tracks that enhance every moment.

Get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Eneba

7. Undertale [Minimalism with Maximum Emotion]

Undertale - Minimalism with Maximum Emotion
Our Score
8.9
Game titleUndertale
GenreRPG
Composer(s)Toby Fox
Music typeChiptune, Retro-Inspired, Electronic, Orchestral, Jazz
Release year2015
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Notable tracksYour Best Friend, Spider Dance
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, YouTube Music, BandcampPhysical: 2-Disc CD Set, Vinyl Box Set

Toby Fox composed the entire soundtrack in Undertale himself, creating lo-fi magic that punches way above the retro vibes. His ability to make simple melodies emotionally complex shines throughout. Multiple tracks have become internet phenomena, recognized far beyond the game’s player base.

Why we chose it

Toby Fox proved that one person with a clear vision can create music that competes with entire studio teams.

One of the reasons this soundtrack works so well is that it understands restraint. Quiet moments get sparse, thoughtful music, but boss battles explode with energy. The game’s sense of humor comes through in the more playful compositions. Fox created something that sounds simultaneously nostalgic and fresh, using limitations as creative fuel rather than obstacles.

My Verdict: Fans adore this soundtrack for its emotional range and playful charm. Simple melodies in Undertale leave a lasting impact.

Get Undertale on Eneba

8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Folk, Fantasy, and Fire]

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Folk, Fantasy, and Fire
Our Score
8.8
Game titleThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
GenreARPG
Composer(s)Marcin Przybyłowicz, Mikołaj Stroiński, Percival 
Music typeOrchestral, Slavic Folk Music, World Music, Epic/Fantasy
Release year2015
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
Notable tracksSteel for Humans, Cloak and Dagger
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Bandcamp, GOGPhysical: CD, Standard, and Limited Edition Vinyl Sets 

For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Marcin Przybyłowicz, Mikolai Stroinski, and Percival brought Slavic folk music into mainstream gaming. The soundtrack uses traditional instruments and regional vocal styles to ground Geralt’s world in authentic Eastern European culture. “The Fields of Ard Skellig” perfectly captures the islands’ windswept beauty with its Celtic-influenced melodies. 

Why we chose it

The team brought authentic Slavic folk traditions into gaming, creating a culturally rich and regionally distinct soundtrack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Combat music intensifies monster hunts without becoming intrusive in this hybrid sandbox game. Towns get lively folk tunes, while wilderness exploration is moody, and boss encounters ramp up intensity appropriately. It’s not generic fantasy music, as vocals in Polish and other languages add authenticity that English couldn’t provide.

My Verdict: The soundtrack stands out for its authenticity, mixing folk instruments and vocals that make exploration and combat feel deeply connected to the world of The Witcher.

Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Eneba

9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [The Force in Harmony]

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - The Force in Harmony
Our Score
8.5
Game titleStar Wars Jedi: Survivor
Composer(s)Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab
GenreAction-adventure
Music typeCinematic, Orchestral, Electronic, Choral 
Release year2023
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S
Notable tracksEbon Flow, Fields of Dusk
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon MusicPhysical: Limited Vinyl

Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab expanded on their work from Fallen Order for Jedi Survivor, delivering a score that honors John Williams while establishing its own identity. The main theme has weight appropriate for Cal Kestis’s journey, while action sequences get intense orchestral backing that feels authentically Star Wars. 

Why we chose it

The soundtrack in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor responds to your actions naturally, as Cal navigates both combat encounters and environmental puzzles.

The score adapts to gameplay seamlessly, ramping up during combat. Exploration and movement through challenging platformer game territory get a more subdued treatment. The composers understand when to channel Williams and when to create something new. Boss battles feel appropriately epic, and quieter character moments get emotional depth through restrained string work. 

My Verdict: As a Star Wars fan, I think this soundtrack captures the essence films without overdoing it while allowing Barton and Haab to capture memorable moments with music. 

Get Star Wars: Jedi Survivor on Eneba

10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Dragonborn’s Epic Chorus]

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dragonborn’s Epic Chorus
Our Score
8.4
Game titleThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
GenreARPG
Composer(s)Jeremy Soule
Music typeOrchestral, Nordic folk, Choral, Cinematic
Release year2011
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
Notable tracksSovngarde, Dragonborn
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.Physical: 4 CD Set, Standard and Limited edition Vinyl

Depending on who you ask, Jeremy Soule’s main theme from Skyrim might be the most iconic piece of fantasy game music created. The Nordic choir and pounding percussion make you feel legendary before even starting the game. The soundtrack builds atmosphere across hundreds of hours, with exploration music that never grows tiresome in this expansive CRPG game

Why we chose it

With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Soule created an instantly iconic fantasy soundtrack that defines the game’s epic scope and Nordic atmosphere.

Towns get warm, inviting themes while dungeons create tension through sparse, echoing compositions. The dynamic music system shifts between combat and exploration. Dragon encounters trigger intense choral pieces that make every fight feel momentous, and tavern songs add life to settlements. What’s impressive is how the soundtrack maintains quality across such a massive game, and that the music knows when to be present and when to fade into ambience.

My Verdict: The main theme alone justifies this entry, but the entire score is epic fantasy music done right.

Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Eneba

11. Halo 3 [Sacred Sci-Fi Power]

Halo 3 - Sacred Sci-Fi Power
Our Score
8.2
Game titleHalo 3
GenreFirst-Person Shooter
Composer(s)Martin O’Donnell, Michael Salvatori, C. Paul Johnson
Music typeOrchestral, Choral, Cinematic, Rock, Electronic
Release year2007
PlatformsWindows, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Notable tracksThe Last Spartan, Finish the Fight
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube MusicPhysical: CD set, Limited Edition Vinyl

Martin O’Donnell and Michael Salvatori concluded the original trilogy with their most ambitious score in Halo 3. The iconic Halo theme returns with new arrangements, while other tracks add emotional weight to Master Chief’s journey. The blend of orchestra, rock guitar, and Gregorian chant creates something unique among iconic FPS games. Piano features heavily in quieter moments, providing emotional contrast to explosive battle sequences.

Why we chose it

O’Donnell and Salvatori gave the Chief a sendoff that feels appropriately legendary with the soundtrack to Halo 3.

Combat music drives intensity during large-scale battles. The Warthog Run sequence features one of gaming’s most memorable musical moments. What makes this score special with many fans is how it balances celebration with melancholy. The trilogy many of us grew up with is ending, and the music reflects that.

My Verdict: Players love how the music heightens every encounter with thrilling Warthog runs and quieter, heartfelt sequences, which leave a lasting impact.

Get a Steam Gift card on Eneba

12. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Mixtape of a Lifetime]

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Mixtape of a Lifetime
Our Score
8.2
Game titleMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
GenreRock, Pop
Composer(s)Richard Jacques
Music typeOrchestral, Classic Rock, Pop, Eclectic Mix
Release year2021
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
Notable tracksWake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Call Me, White Wedding
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube MusicPhysical: CD set, Limited Vinyl set

The licensed ’80s soundtrack gets most attention in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, but Richard Jacques’ original score also deserves recognition. His orchestral compositions give the cosmic adventure an appropriate epic scope, but pairs perfectly with the classic tracks. The main theme channels classic space opera vibes, and combat music keeps energy high during battles. Character themes reflect each Guardian’s personality through distinct musical motifs.

Why we chose it

Jacques composed a score that complements the iconic licensed soundtrack while establishing its own cosmic adventure identity.

Jacques’ score works alongside hits from the ’80s without competing. His compositions create continuity between traditional tracks, building atmosphere when the pop songs aren’t playing. Boss battles get intense treatment that matches the game’s action, and overall, the score captures the Marvel Cosmic universe’s scale and wonder. 

My Verdict: There’s something for everyone with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game soundtrack.

Get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Eneba

13. Journey [Emotion in Motion]

Journey - Emotion in Motion
Our Score
8.1
Game titleJourney
GenreAdventure
Composer(s)Austin Wintory
Music typeMinimalist, Atmospheric, Orchestral, Ambient
Release year2012
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, iOS
Notable tracksTemptations, Threshold
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and Amazon MusicPhysical: CD and Limited Edition Vinyl from Mondo

Journey is an interesting experience, and Austin Wintory’s Grammy-nominated score is inseparable from the game itself. The cello-driven soundtrack builds emotional momentum as you traverse desert landscapes toward the mountain in this unique adventure game. Themes evolve throughout the two-hour experience, responding to your movement and interactions within the game.

Why we chose it

Wintory created a Grammy-nominated masterpiece that proves video game music belongs in conversations about serious composition.

Wintory composed something that communicates without words, matching Journey’s wordless narrative perfectly. The score feels ancient and modern simultaneously, using orchestral instruments to create something timeless. Each area has a distinct musical identity but still maintains thematic continuity. This game soundtrack is high art, proving that interactive media can create emotional resonance comparable to classic film scores.

My Verdict: The soundtrack captivates players with its evolving themes, making every moment of the journey feel personal and profound.

Get Journey on Eneba

14. Dark Souls 3 [Beauty in Despair]

Dark Souls 3 - Beauty in Despair
Our Score
8.0
Game titleDark Souls 3
GenreARPG
Composer(s)Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Motoi Sakuraba, Nobuyoshi Suzuki
Music typeOrchestral, Dark Fantasy, Cinematic
Release yearCinematic, Orchestral, Dark Ambient
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 4
Notable tracksSoul of Cinder, Dancer of the Boreal Valley
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music.Physical: 2 CD set, Vinyl Editions

Motoi Sakuraba’s score understands silence. Music appears sparingly in Dark Souls 3, making boss encounters feel momentous when orchestral arrangements finally kick in. The final boss uses solo piano to create melancholy rather than triumph, perfectly capturing the tragic nature of the confrontation. Boss themes in this game show how music can tell stories through composition alone.

Why we chose it

Sakuraba’s restrained approach makes every musical moment carry weight, perfectly matching the game’s oppressive atmosphere.

The sparse approach makes every musical moment meaningful in Dark Souls 3. You spend hours exploring in near-silence, then suddenly face a boss with full orchestral backing. The contrast creates an impact that a constant musical score couldn’t achieve. Sakuraba’s compositions feel mournful and grand, which reflect Dark Souls’ themes of decay and lost glory.  The restrained score is reminiscent of atmospheric metroidvania games where exploration and discovery drive the experience.

My Verdict: Sometimes less is more. This soundtrack proves that silence can be as powerful as sound.

Get Dark Souls 3 on Eneba

15. Silent Hill 2 [Psychological Horror in Harmony]

Silent Hill 2 - Psychological Horror in Harmony
Our Score
7.9
Game titleSilent Hill 2
GenreSurvival-horror
Composer(s)Akira Yamaoka
Music typeCinematic, Ambient, Melodic, Dark
Release year2001
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 2, Xbox
Notable tracksTheme of Laura, Overdose Delusion
Soundtrack availabilityStreaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music.Physical: 2 CD set, Vinyl Editions

Akira Yamaoka’s industrial nightmare remains unmatched in horror game music. The soundtrack in Silent Hill 2 uses dissonance, industrial noise, and unsettling melodies to create constant dread. Brief moments of emotional respite appear before plunging back into sonic horror as key scenes get melancholy melodies that contrast with the game’s disturbing imagery. 

Why we chose it

Yamaoka crafted an industrial horror soundscape that remains the genre’s gold standard for psychological dread in video games.

The music makes you uncomfortable in ways that enhance the psychological horror. Yamaoka blends multiple genres into something coherently disturbing. It’s actively unpleasant to listen to outside the game, which is exactly why it works so well within it. This isn’t music meant for enjoyment in Silent Hill 2; it’s designed to unsettle and disturb.

My Verdict: It was uncomfortable in 2001, and it’s still just as unsettling 20 years later. This soundtrack does exactly what horror music should do, making it one of the best video game soundtracks released.

Get Silent Hill 2 on Eneba

FAQs

What is the best video game soundtrack?

The best video game soundtrack is widely considered to be Chrono Trigger. Its timeless compositions by Yasunori Mitsuda blend emotion, energy, and storytelling, creating an unforgettable musical journey that still defines excellence in game soundtracks today.

What music video was Tony Hawk in?

Tony Hawk has appeared in a variety of music videos over the years, including Circle Jerks, Surfbort, The Black Keys, and Cam Cole. 

Who creates music for video games?

Music for video games is created by professional composers, musicians, and sound designers who craft melodies and themes to enhance gameplay.

Who is the best video game music composer?

There is no single answer, but frequently recognized top composers include Nobuo Uematsu with the Final Fantasy series and Koji Kondo for his work on the Super Mario and Zelda games.

Has a game soundtrack ever won a Grammy?

Yes. Christopher Tin’s Baba Yetu from Civilization IV won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists in 2011, making it the first video game music to receive a Grammy.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Adam Field

Contributing Writer | Sci-Fi Seeker and Gaming Ace

I'm a gamer, a sci-fi junkie, and a fantasy football fanatic who drafts with more heart than common sense. When I'm not playing or writing about games, I'm deep into Stephen King novels or rewatching space operas. I've worked across content, editing, and a fair share of problem-solving roles, but storytelling is what always pulls me in. I like games that punish bad decisions, reward curiosity, and stick with you long after the credits roll. If I could respawn as anything, I'd probably come back as a hybrid of Roland Deschain.

Read these next:

Most popular