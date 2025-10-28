15 Best Video Game Soundtracks in 2025: From 8-Bit to Epic
The best video game soundtracks do more than accompany gameplay. They will elevate it by turning every moment into an unforgettable experience. Epic orchestral scores and catchy chiptunes can make a game linger in your memory long after the console is off.
In this article, we’ll explore the most iconic and influential video game scores ever created. You will revisit classics, discover hidden gems, and see how music has shaped the art of gaming itself.
Our Top Picks for Best Video Game Soundtracks
Music can turn great games into unforgettable experiences. Some melodies stick with you, creating emotion, tension, or joy that lasts long after the controller is set down. These three games demonstrate the power of music in video game soundtracks and how it shapes a player’s journey.
- Chrono Trigger (1995) – Players travel through time to a world full of danger and discovery. Yasunori Mitsuda’s compositions balance wonder and urgency, giving each era a distinct voice.
- Final Fantasy VII (1997) – The game’s music creates a world that feels vast yet personal. Nobuo Uematsu blends orchestral and electronic elements to heighten moments, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who journeys through Midgar.
- Persona 5 (2016) – Its jazzy, upbeat soundtrack matches the game’s stylish design. Shoji Meguro crafts music that emphasizes stealth, tension, and the thrill of rebellion, making each scene feel charged with energy and personality.
These three games show how a soundtrack can define a player’s journey. Keep scrolling to discover the full list of game soundtracks that have left a mark on fans everywhere.
The 15 Best Video Game Soundtracks to Revisit in 2025
Memorable music can turn a good game into an iconic adventure. Whether you’ve experienced any of these tunes or are discovering them for the first time, each melody leaves its mark. Test your familiarity and immerse yourself in these unforgettable scores, which showcase the best video game soundtracks.
1. Chrono Trigger [A Timeless JRPG Masterpiece]
|Our Score
10
|Game title
|Chrono Trigger
|Genre
|JRPG
|Composer(s)
|Yasunori Mitsuda (Primary), Nobuo Uematsu, Noriko Matsueda (one track)
|Music type
|World Music, Jazz Fusion, Electronic, Classical
|Release year
|1995
|Platforms
|Super Nintendo, Nintendo DS, Wii, PlayStation, Windows, iOS, Android
|Notable tracks
|Chrono’s Theme, Secret of the Forest
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music. Physical: Vinyl, Collector’s Editions
Yasunori Mitsuda’s score for this 1995 JRPG remains one of the most beloved in gaming history. The soundtrack blends medieval melodies with futuristic synth, which is the perfect accompaniment to this time-traveling adventure. Tracks like “Corridors of Time” and “Frog’s Theme” showcase the emotional range, from contemplative to heroic.
Mitsuda created a timeless score that balances nostalgia with innovation while giving each era its own memorable musical voice.
Each era you visit in Chrono Trigger has its own distinct musical identity. This makes the world feel alive. The battle themes pump energy into encounters, but quieter moments with music provide emotional weight. The soundtrack doesn’t just accompany the story; it enhances the experience. Decades later, these compositions still resonate with players who remember their first journey through time.
My Verdict: This soundtrack set the standard for RPG music in the 90s, and continues to influence composers throughout the industry today.
2. Final Fantasy VII [The Soul of JRPG Music]
|Our Score
9.8
|Game title
|Final Fantasy VII
|Genre
|JRPG
|Composer(s)
|Nobuo Uematsu
|Music type
|Synth, Orchestral, Rock
|Release year
|1997
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android
|Notable tracks
|One-Winged Angel, J-E-N-O-V-A
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, SteamPhysical: Multi-disc CD set, Vinyl, and Blu-Ray discs
The score in Final Fantasy VII opens with its iconic prelude before launching into one of gaming’s most recognizable themes. Nobuo Uematsu crafted a soundtrack that moves seamlessly between industrial grit and sweeping orchestral moments. Midgar’s oppressive atmosphere comes through in the reactor themes, while the character motifs deliver some of the game’s most emotional pieces.
Uematsu’s masterpiece defined a generation of RPG soundtracks with its emotional depth and iconic melodies.
The battle music keeps the combat intense without becoming repetitive, but the range is what makes this video game soundtrack exceptional. Depending on the moment, you could get punk-rock energy or a beautiful melody that sticks with you. Each character and location in Final Fantasy VII gets musical treatment that makes them unforgettable.
My Verdict: This is one of the soundtracks that made me fall in love with video game soundtracks, and it still hits just as hard today.
3. Persona 5 [Stylish, Funky, Unforgettable]
|Our Score
9.5
|Genre
|JRPG, Social Simulation
|Game title
|Persona 5
|Composer(s)
|Shoji Meguro (Lead Composer), Toshiki Konishi, Kenichi Tsuchiya, Atsushi Kitajoh, Ryota Kozuka
|Music type
|Acid Jazz, Jazz Fusion, Funk, J-Pop/J-Rock, Electronic
|Release year
|2016
|Platforms
|Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
|Notable tracks
|Life Will Change, Last Surprise
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music Physical: CD, Limited Vinyl
This game hits you with style immediately. Shoji Meguro’s acid jazz fusion creates an auditory experience unlike anything else in gaming. The soundtrack oozes confidence, turning battles and heist sequences into rhythmic celebrations. Lyn Inaizumi’s vocals on tracks like “Rivers in the Desert” add personality that makes the music feel like a character itself.
Meguro took a risk with acid jazz and created something gaming had never heard before in Persona 5.
The blend of jazz, rock, and electronic elements mirrors Persona 5’s themes of rebellion and freedom. The mood shifts during Tokyo’s rainy evenings, showing the soundtrack’s versatility. I even thought the menu navigation sounded cool in this game. The music definitely complements the stylish visuals, but it also drives them forward, making every moment feel intentional.
My Verdict: The Persona 5 soundtrack doesn’t follow trends; it defines them, and gaming is better because of it.
4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [A Symphony of Adventure]
|Our Score
9.5
|Game title
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Genre
|Action-adventure
|Composer(s)
|Koji Kondo
|Music type
|Synthesized Orchestra with Traditional Folk Themes
|Release year
|1998
|Platforms
|Nintendo 64, GameCube, Nintendo 3DS, Switch Online
|Notable tracks
|Song of Storms, Hyrule Field Theme
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Nintendo Switch Online appPhysical: Limited CD release, Licensed Vinyl albums
Koji Kondo’s 1998 masterpiece introduced music as a gameplay mechanic while creating an unforgettable score. The ocarina songs you learn become tools for puzzle-solving and world navigation, making the soundtrack interactive. Simple melodies burned themselves into gaming culture and became essential to progression.
Kondo made music a core gameplay element while composing some of the most recognizable themes in gaming history for one of the best video game OSTs.
Each location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has distinct musical themes that help define Hyrule’s different regions across this classic adventure game. The Temple themes create tension and atmosphere, while Hyrule Field’s sweeping melody makes exploration feel grand. The music adapts to in-game events and Link’s age. Kondo turned melody into mechanics and somehow made both work perfectly in one of the best Zelda games ever created.
My Verdict: I still hum the melodies from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time decades later…Nuff said.
5. NieR: Automata [Haunting and Heart-Shattering]
|Our Score
9.3
|Game title
|NieR: Automata
|Genre
|ARPG, Hack-and-slash
|Composer(s)
|Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi, Kuniyuki Takahashi
|Music type
|Cinematic, Orchestral, Ambient
|Release year
|2017
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|Notable tracks
|Memories of Dust, Weight of the World
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, SteamPhysical: Multi-disc CD sets, Limited Vinyl releases
The score in NieR: Automata is just as unique as the game itself. Keiichi Okabe’s tunes feel like they exist outside of time. The soundtrack combines ethereal vocals, orchestral arrangements, and electronic elements into something genuinely unique. “Weight of the World” is a fantastic example and is used to build emotional resonance throughout the game.
Okabe built a soundtrack that matches NieR: Automata’s existential questions with music that feels equally thought-provoking.
Tracks shift between beauty and chaos, mirroring the android protagonists’ journey through a post-apocalyptic world. What sets it apart for me is how music transforms based on gameplay. Combat intensifies the arrangements, while exploration softens things up. Vocals in constructed languages give the soundtrack an otherworldly quality that fits the philosophical narrative, so it truly sounds like nothing else in gaming.
My Verdict: This score takes risks with its experimental approach and manages to pull off something most composers wouldn’t attempt.
6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Echoes of the North]
|Our Score
9.1
|Game title
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Genre
|ARPG
|Composer(s)
|Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, Einar Selvik
|Music type
|Orchestral, Nordic Folk, Choral, Ambient, Electronic
|Release year
|2020
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Notable tracks
|Dawn of Ragnarök, The Raven’s Saga
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon MusicPhysical: Limited CD set, Vinyl releases
Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner bring Viking-era England to life through powerful Nordic-influenced compositions in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The soundtrack uses traditional instruments like tagelharpa and bukkehorn alongside modern orchestration. The main theme establishes the epic scope immediately, while quieter tracks capture England’s misty landscapes.
Raid music pumps adrenaline into combat without overwhelming the experience in this massive open-world game, where the score combines brutality with beauty. Settlements get warm, communal themes that contrast with the harsh battle music.
The composers blended authentic Nordic instruments with modern production to create an immersive Viking-era soundscape in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Vocal performances add authenticity to the Viking setting, and the dynamic music system responds to your actions. Raids feel a bit more intense, and exploration more contemplative, with this massive soundtrack that maintains quality across dozens of hours.
My Verdict: The soundtrack brings Viking-era England to life with a mix of epic battle themes and subtle, atmospheric tracks that enhance every moment.
7. Undertale [Minimalism with Maximum Emotion]
|Our Score
8.9
|Game title
|Undertale
|Genre
|RPG
|Composer(s)
|Toby Fox
|Music type
|Chiptune, Retro-Inspired, Electronic, Orchestral, Jazz
|Release year
|2015
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
|Notable tracks
|Your Best Friend, Spider Dance
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, YouTube Music, BandcampPhysical: 2-Disc CD Set, Vinyl Box Set
Toby Fox composed the entire soundtrack in Undertale himself, creating lo-fi magic that punches way above the retro vibes. His ability to make simple melodies emotionally complex shines throughout. Multiple tracks have become internet phenomena, recognized far beyond the game’s player base.
Toby Fox proved that one person with a clear vision can create music that competes with entire studio teams.
One of the reasons this soundtrack works so well is that it understands restraint. Quiet moments get sparse, thoughtful music, but boss battles explode with energy. The game’s sense of humor comes through in the more playful compositions. Fox created something that sounds simultaneously nostalgic and fresh, using limitations as creative fuel rather than obstacles.
My Verdict: Fans adore this soundtrack for its emotional range and playful charm. Simple melodies in Undertale leave a lasting impact.
8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Folk, Fantasy, and Fire]
|Our Score
8.8
|Game title
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Genre
|ARPG
|Composer(s)
|Marcin Przybyłowicz, Mikołaj Stroiński, Percival
|Music type
|Orchestral, Slavic Folk Music, World Music, Epic/Fantasy
|Release year
|2015
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
|Notable tracks
|Steel for Humans, Cloak and Dagger
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Bandcamp, GOGPhysical: CD, Standard, and Limited Edition Vinyl Sets
For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Marcin Przybyłowicz, Mikolai Stroinski, and Percival brought Slavic folk music into mainstream gaming. The soundtrack uses traditional instruments and regional vocal styles to ground Geralt’s world in authentic Eastern European culture. “The Fields of Ard Skellig” perfectly captures the islands’ windswept beauty with its Celtic-influenced melodies.
The team brought authentic Slavic folk traditions into gaming, creating a culturally rich and regionally distinct soundtrack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Combat music intensifies monster hunts without becoming intrusive in this hybrid sandbox game. Towns get lively folk tunes, while wilderness exploration is moody, and boss encounters ramp up intensity appropriately. It’s not generic fantasy music, as vocals in Polish and other languages add authenticity that English couldn’t provide.
My Verdict: The soundtrack stands out for its authenticity, mixing folk instruments and vocals that make exploration and combat feel deeply connected to the world of The Witcher.
9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [The Force in Harmony]
|Our Score
8.5
|Game title
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Composer(s)
|Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab
|Genre
|Action-adventure
|Music type
|Cinematic, Orchestral, Electronic, Choral
|Release year
|2023
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S
|Notable tracks
|Ebon Flow, Fields of Dusk
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon MusicPhysical: Limited Vinyl
Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab expanded on their work from Fallen Order for Jedi Survivor, delivering a score that honors John Williams while establishing its own identity. The main theme has weight appropriate for Cal Kestis’s journey, while action sequences get intense orchestral backing that feels authentically Star Wars.
The soundtrack in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor responds to your actions naturally, as Cal navigates both combat encounters and environmental puzzles.
The score adapts to gameplay seamlessly, ramping up during combat. Exploration and movement through challenging platformer game territory get a more subdued treatment. The composers understand when to channel Williams and when to create something new. Boss battles feel appropriately epic, and quieter character moments get emotional depth through restrained string work.
My Verdict: As a Star Wars fan, I think this soundtrack captures the essence films without overdoing it while allowing Barton and Haab to capture memorable moments with music.
10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Dragonborn’s Epic Chorus]
|Our Score
8.4
|Game title
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Genre
|ARPG
|Composer(s)
|Jeremy Soule
|Music type
|Orchestral, Nordic folk, Choral, Cinematic
|Release year
|2011
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
|Notable tracks
|Sovngarde, Dragonborn
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.Physical: 4 CD Set, Standard and Limited edition Vinyl
Depending on who you ask, Jeremy Soule’s main theme from Skyrim might be the most iconic piece of fantasy game music created. The Nordic choir and pounding percussion make you feel legendary before even starting the game. The soundtrack builds atmosphere across hundreds of hours, with exploration music that never grows tiresome in this expansive CRPG game.
With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Soule created an instantly iconic fantasy soundtrack that defines the game’s epic scope and Nordic atmosphere.
Towns get warm, inviting themes while dungeons create tension through sparse, echoing compositions. The dynamic music system shifts between combat and exploration. Dragon encounters trigger intense choral pieces that make every fight feel momentous, and tavern songs add life to settlements. What’s impressive is how the soundtrack maintains quality across such a massive game, and that the music knows when to be present and when to fade into ambience.
My Verdict: The main theme alone justifies this entry, but the entire score is epic fantasy music done right.
11. Halo 3 [Sacred Sci-Fi Power]
|Our Score
8.2
|Game title
|Halo 3
|Genre
|First-Person Shooter
|Composer(s)
|Martin O’Donnell, Michael Salvatori, C. Paul Johnson
|Music type
|Orchestral, Choral, Cinematic, Rock, Electronic
|Release year
|2007
|Platforms
|Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One
|Notable tracks
|The Last Spartan, Finish the Fight
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube MusicPhysical: CD set, Limited Edition Vinyl
Martin O’Donnell and Michael Salvatori concluded the original trilogy with their most ambitious score in Halo 3. The iconic Halo theme returns with new arrangements, while other tracks add emotional weight to Master Chief’s journey. The blend of orchestra, rock guitar, and Gregorian chant creates something unique among iconic FPS games. Piano features heavily in quieter moments, providing emotional contrast to explosive battle sequences.
O’Donnell and Salvatori gave the Chief a sendoff that feels appropriately legendary with the soundtrack to Halo 3.
Combat music drives intensity during large-scale battles. The Warthog Run sequence features one of gaming’s most memorable musical moments. What makes this score special with many fans is how it balances celebration with melancholy. The trilogy many of us grew up with is ending, and the music reflects that.
My Verdict: Players love how the music heightens every encounter with thrilling Warthog runs and quieter, heartfelt sequences, which leave a lasting impact.
12. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Mixtape of a Lifetime]
|Our Score
8.2
|Game title
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Genre
|Rock, Pop
|Composer(s)
|Richard Jacques
|Music type
|Orchestral, Classic Rock, Pop, Eclectic Mix
|Release year
|2021
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
|Notable tracks
|Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Call Me, White Wedding
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube MusicPhysical: CD set, Limited Vinyl set
The licensed ’80s soundtrack gets most attention in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, but Richard Jacques’ original score also deserves recognition. His orchestral compositions give the cosmic adventure an appropriate epic scope, but pairs perfectly with the classic tracks. The main theme channels classic space opera vibes, and combat music keeps energy high during battles. Character themes reflect each Guardian’s personality through distinct musical motifs.
Jacques composed a score that complements the iconic licensed soundtrack while establishing its own cosmic adventure identity.
Jacques’ score works alongside hits from the ’80s without competing. His compositions create continuity between traditional tracks, building atmosphere when the pop songs aren’t playing. Boss battles get intense treatment that matches the game’s action, and overall, the score captures the Marvel Cosmic universe’s scale and wonder.
My Verdict: There’s something for everyone with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game soundtrack.
13. Journey [Emotion in Motion]
|Our Score
8.1
|Game title
|Journey
|Genre
|Adventure
|Composer(s)
|Austin Wintory
|Music type
|Minimalist, Atmospheric, Orchestral, Ambient
|Release year
|2012
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, iOS
|Notable tracks
|Temptations, Threshold
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and Amazon MusicPhysical: CD and Limited Edition Vinyl from Mondo
Journey is an interesting experience, and Austin Wintory’s Grammy-nominated score is inseparable from the game itself. The cello-driven soundtrack builds emotional momentum as you traverse desert landscapes toward the mountain in this unique adventure game. Themes evolve throughout the two-hour experience, responding to your movement and interactions within the game.
Wintory created a Grammy-nominated masterpiece that proves video game music belongs in conversations about serious composition.
Wintory composed something that communicates without words, matching Journey’s wordless narrative perfectly. The score feels ancient and modern simultaneously, using orchestral instruments to create something timeless. Each area has a distinct musical identity but still maintains thematic continuity. This game soundtrack is high art, proving that interactive media can create emotional resonance comparable to classic film scores.
My Verdict: The soundtrack captivates players with its evolving themes, making every moment of the journey feel personal and profound.
14. Dark Souls 3 [Beauty in Despair]
|Our Score
8.0
|Game title
|Dark Souls 3
|Genre
|ARPG
|Composer(s)
|Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Motoi Sakuraba, Nobuyoshi Suzuki
|Music type
|Orchestral, Dark Fantasy, Cinematic
|Release year
|Cinematic, Orchestral, Dark Ambient
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 4
|Notable tracks
|Soul of Cinder, Dancer of the Boreal Valley
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music.Physical: 2 CD set, Vinyl Editions
Motoi Sakuraba’s score understands silence. Music appears sparingly in Dark Souls 3, making boss encounters feel momentous when orchestral arrangements finally kick in. The final boss uses solo piano to create melancholy rather than triumph, perfectly capturing the tragic nature of the confrontation. Boss themes in this game show how music can tell stories through composition alone.
Sakuraba’s restrained approach makes every musical moment carry weight, perfectly matching the game’s oppressive atmosphere.
The sparse approach makes every musical moment meaningful in Dark Souls 3. You spend hours exploring in near-silence, then suddenly face a boss with full orchestral backing. The contrast creates an impact that a constant musical score couldn’t achieve. Sakuraba’s compositions feel mournful and grand, which reflect Dark Souls’ themes of decay and lost glory. The restrained score is reminiscent of atmospheric metroidvania games where exploration and discovery drive the experience.
My Verdict: Sometimes less is more. This soundtrack proves that silence can be as powerful as sound.
15. Silent Hill 2 [Psychological Horror in Harmony]
|Our Score
7.9
|Game title
|Silent Hill 2
|Genre
|Survival-horror
|Composer(s)
|Akira Yamaoka
|Music type
|Cinematic, Ambient, Melodic, Dark
|Release year
|2001
|Platforms
|Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox
|Notable tracks
|Theme of Laura, Overdose Delusion
|Soundtrack availability
|Streaming/Digital: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music.Physical: 2 CD set, Vinyl Editions
Akira Yamaoka’s industrial nightmare remains unmatched in horror game music. The soundtrack in Silent Hill 2 uses dissonance, industrial noise, and unsettling melodies to create constant dread. Brief moments of emotional respite appear before plunging back into sonic horror as key scenes get melancholy melodies that contrast with the game’s disturbing imagery.
Yamaoka crafted an industrial horror soundscape that remains the genre’s gold standard for psychological dread in video games.
The music makes you uncomfortable in ways that enhance the psychological horror. Yamaoka blends multiple genres into something coherently disturbing. It’s actively unpleasant to listen to outside the game, which is exactly why it works so well within it. This isn’t music meant for enjoyment in Silent Hill 2; it’s designed to unsettle and disturb.
My Verdict: It was uncomfortable in 2001, and it’s still just as unsettling 20 years later. This soundtrack does exactly what horror music should do, making it one of the best video game soundtracks released.
FAQs
The best video game soundtrack is widely considered to be Chrono Trigger. Its timeless compositions by Yasunori Mitsuda blend emotion, energy, and storytelling, creating an unforgettable musical journey that still defines excellence in game soundtracks today.
Tony Hawk has appeared in a variety of music videos over the years, including Circle Jerks, Surfbort, The Black Keys, and Cam Cole.
Music for video games is created by professional composers, musicians, and sound designers who craft melodies and themes to enhance gameplay.
There is no single answer, but frequently recognized top composers include Nobuo Uematsu with the Final Fantasy series and Koji Kondo for his work on the Super Mario and Zelda games.
Yes. Christopher Tin’s Baba Yetu from Civilization IV won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists in 2011, making it the first video game music to receive a Grammy.