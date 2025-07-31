7 Best PS5 Adventure Games for Epic Quests

If you’re searching for the best PS5 adventure games, I’m happy to inform you that you’ve come to the right place. It is indisputable that PlayStation 5 is raising the bar for exciting gaming with intense action. PS5 games offer some of the most thrilling and immersive experiences.

They include adrenaline-fueled action, narratives charged with a lot of emotion, and sharp visuals. They don’t just offer you the chance to play, but pull you in and leave a long-lasting impression.

This list offers options for anyone, regardless of whether you’re interested in exploring huge open worlds or immersing in the captivating narrative that keeps you on your toes. Keep reading to discover the top picks for PS5 adventure games.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Adventure Games for Immersive Exploration

PS5 is proud of its PS5 adventure games collection! These PS5 games boast sharp visuals and smooth gameplay that truly define the new generation of adventure gaming. But what makes them stand out from adventure games of other consoles is the feeling you get when you play them. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe. You feel like you’ve entered another dimension, and you can’t get enough of it.

I’ve analyzed games for their narratives, gameplay, and the worlds they bring to life, and so, here’s my list of the top 5 adventure games for PlayStation 5:

Horizon Forbidden West (2022) – A vast open world full of robotic creatures and beautiful views that offer both adventure and mystery. Astro Bot (2024) – Captivating and creative game that brings a thrilling and family-friendly adventure. As a bonus, Astro Bot uses PS5’s fantastic DualSense controller, which offers a one-of-a-kind hands-on experience. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021) – A visually stunning, action-packed platforming game that introduces dimension-hopping mechanics, making it one of the most impressive titles out there.

Now, let’s go deeper into each of these and a few more below.

7 Best PS5 Adventure Games – Epic Worlds Await

Let’s go through my list of the 7 best PS5 adventure games that provide breathtaking landscapes perfectly fused with captivating stories and exploration. These games guarantee to immerse you in top-notch adventures.

1. Horizon Forbidden West [The Most Immersive Open-World Adventure]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Guerrilla Games Average Playtime 35–50 hours Best For Fans of open-world action RPGs and story-driven adventures Unique Features Stunning, visually diverse open world, strategic combat against robotic creatures, environmental puzzles, and rich narrative-driven gameplay

In Horizon Forbidden West, you take on the role of Aloy, who is a fierce and creative hunter. He navigates a world where nature has reclaimed Earth. People do not rule anymore. Robotic creatures dominate the land now.

This action adventure game begins with Aloy starting his journey westward with the goal of revealing the secrets behind a mysterious plague that is threatening all life.

What makes this game so special is its jaw-dropping post-apocalyptic open world, teeming with robotic wildlife and beautiful landscapes. You’ll go through vast deserts and lush forests, and this visual diversity will take your breath away at each and every turn. On the topic of visuals, make sure to get the best visual quality in one of our top monitors for PS5.

As you go through different landscapes, you get the chance to engage in exciting activities, such as fighting giant robotic enemies, solving elaborate puzzles, and crafting new gear. These vast landscapes feel as expansive as a Great Circle, offering players the opportunity to navigate through stunning, immersive worlds.

Along the way, you’ll also encounter a variety of characters, each with their own story to tell, which also makes the narrative more interesting and engaging. For more single-player games like this one, here’s a fantastic list of our best single-player games for PC.

This game is perfect for action–adventure genre fans who love strategic combat, missions, and revealing long-lost secrets in vast, beautifully crafted worlds. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best games in the genre, simply because it makes sure you have an unforgettable experience that keeps you on the hook as you play for hours at a time. By the way, fans of this genre might also find a compelling historical adventure in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

2. Astro Bot [The Most Innovative and Heartwarming Platformer]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5 Year of Release 2020 Developer Japan Studio Average Playtime 6–8 hours Best For Platformer fans and players seeking a fun, immersive experience with new technology Unique Features Innovative use of PS5’s DualSense controller, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and motion controls

Astro Bot is a witty and heartwarming platformer where you play Astro, a small but brave robot who’s on a quest to rescue his lost crew. Your adventure starts with Astro setting out through vibrant worlds, each one with its impressive environment and obstacles. Keep the magic on with some more platformers like Astro Bot with this best platformer games guide.

What makes Astro Bot so special is how it uses the PS5’s DualSense controller. With this controller, everything you do in the play, every jump, dash, or battle, feels more engaging. You get the feeling like you’re actually inside the adventure thanks to its haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and motion controls.

As you explore each level, you’ll discover hidden treasures, solve intricate puzzles, and defeat your foes. It’s not just about getting to the game’s finish line. It’s also about embracing the journey and uncovering all the little secrets along the way.

Astro Bot is your perfect choice if you are a fan of lighthearted yet innovative adventures. It may not have tactical combat, but it provides a playful, interactive adventure that complements the more serious action games. It’s an entertaining and charming puzzle game full of clever moments that make the most out of the new technology, all wrapped up in a game that’s as fun to play as it is to explore.

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [The Most Thrilling Interdimensional Journey]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Insomniac Games Average Playtime 12–15 hours Best For Platformer fans and players seeking a fun, immersive experience with new technology Unique Features Instant dimension-hopping with near-zero load times, diverse weaponry, and vibrant, visually striking worlds

In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, you dive into a pulse-pounding, dimension-hopping adventure. It all starts with characters Ratchet and Clank, who find themselves on opposite sides of a shattered multiverse. While trying to solve the problems in their world, they come across so many fun and imaginative places.

What sets this game apart is its jaw-dropping “dimension-hopping” mechanic. You can jump from one dimension to another in an instant, which makes each transition feel smooth and exhilarating.

PS5 brings an exclusive experience with these dimension-hopping mechanics that enhance your gaming sessions, but if you’re comparing it to other platforms, you might want to take a closer look at this PS5 vs Xbox Series X breakdown to help you make an informed decision.

Drawing from personal experience, it’s perfect because you get to explore these very different worlds without any noticeable load times. You’ll fight off enemies with an arsenal of over-the-top weapons, leap across stunning landscapes, and you’ll constantly be solving puzzles that test your creativity. If you love Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and want to explore more PS5 games, here’s a list of the best PS5 games to get started with.

Games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart use a split fiction narrative style, where players navigate parallel dimensions, experiencing multiple realities that are intricately woven together to create a multi-layered story. For fans of thrilling action, thought-provoking exploration, and a good dose of humor, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart offers everything you could ask for. Its inventive mechanics, exciting combat, and vibrant worlds make it a perfect choice for any action adventure lover.

4. Stellar Blade [The Most Visually Stunning Action RPG]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2024 Developer Shift Up Average Playtime 12–15 hours Best For Fans of action-packed combat, precision gameplay, and exploring immersive worlds Unique Features Fast-paced, combo-based combat with precise parries and dodges, set against a visually stunning backdrop of alien creatures

Stellar Blade throws you into a post-apocalyptic world ruled by alien creatures known as the Naytibas. The destiny of all humanity rests on the shoulders of a solitary hero, who must navigate a devastated landscape to find hope in a broken world.

As the protagonist, you’ll engage in high-stakes fighting while uncovering the mysteries of this dangerous world. This is an outstanding hack-and-slash game that immerses you in deep action. It features intense melee combat, where precision and timing are essential to defeating alien creatures.

For players who love high-energy action and precision combat merged with survival horror, Stellar Blade is a must-play. Its striking visuals, challenging enemies, and intense gameplay offer a fresh and exciting twist on the action RPG genre. Here are some more action RPG games to keep this ball rolling.

What makes this game captivating among others of similar game modes is its fast-paced combat system. Every fight feels tense and rewarding, thanks to a precise combo of timing and skill. Star Wars fans will especially love the immersive worlds and thrilling combat of this game.

With its Resident Evil-inspired survival horror elements, Stellar Blade offers a gripping mix of intense combat and puzzle-solving that keeps you on the edge of your seat. In addition to exciting combat, you’ll get to explore a world filled with intricate environments, solve environmental puzzles, and follow a narrative that drives you to uncover the truth about the creatures that threaten this world.

5. God of War Ragnarök [The Most Epic Mythological Storyline]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Santa Monica Studio Average Playtime 20–30 hours Best For Fans of deep stories, intense combat, and immersive world-building Unique Features Continuous single-shot cinematic camera, rich Norse mythology, emotional character arcs

God of War Ragnarök is an outstanding adventure game that follows the origin story of Kratos and his son, Atreus, as they prepare to fight against the coming apocalypse, otherwise known as Ragnarök. You explore the nine realms, encountering mythological creatures and battling gods in epic settings inspired by the Dark Ages of Norse Mythology.

This great game stands out among other action-adventure games for its groundbreaking, single-shot cinematic camera. This unique design helps provide an immersive experience, where the entire game feels like one continuous journey.

To enhance your immersion while engaging in intense combat in God of War Ragnarök, make sure to pair your PS5 with one of the best PS5 headsets for an unbeatable audio experience.

The gameplay blends smoothly with the story, and the action flows without interruption, which also keeps you fully immersed in the world. The relationship between Kratos and Atreus also evolves throughout the game and provides a compelling emotional element throughout the game’s intense action.

For fans who crave immersive, story-driven action with a deep emotional root, God of War Ragnarök offers one of the most captivating experiences. It combines raw combat and rich mythology, which creates an adventure that’s simply hard to forget.

6. UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection [The Best Action-Packed Adventure Compilation]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Naughty Dog Average Playtime 20–30 hours Best For Fans of cinematic action, exploration, and thrilling escapades Unique Features Cinematic action sequences, pulse-pounding set-pieces, gripping storytelling

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a one-of-a-kind game that offers breathtaking escapes and intense gun battles. Our main character, Nathan Drake, returns from his retirement for one last adventure. He finds himself in a web of hidden treasures, dangerous enemies, and unexpected turns.

This collection sets itself apart for its visually striking blockbuster-style action. The game fuses storytelling and action so smoothly that it pulls you into high-stakes moments where you’re always on the edge of your seat. Fans of the Uncharted series will feel right at home with this great blend of cinematic action and gripping narratives.

Based on our research, you will have a chance to explore lush jungles, ancient ruins, and dangerous landscapes, all while solving intricate puzzles, engaging in intense combat, and experiencing pulse-pounding platforming. Take a look at this best TV for PS5 guide for top recommendations that complement the dynamic visuals of this game.

For fans of fast-paced action and cinematic storytelling, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection provides an adventure that’s as thrilling as it is unforgettable. This game also ranks high among other best TPS games. The non-stop action in the game is perfect for anyone looking for a blockbuster experience on PS5.

7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales [The Most Electrifying Superhero Experience]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2020 Developer Insomniac Games Average Playtime 8–12 hours Best For Fans of action-packed superhero adventures and open-world exploration Unique Features Smooth combat system, web-swinging across NYC, emotional character arc, new powers like invisibility and bioelectricity

Spider-Man: Miles Morales follows the journey of Miles as he steps into the role of New York’s new Spider-Man, balancing the weight of his superhero duties with his everyday life. What makes this game a standout experience, at least from my perspective, is its exhilarating combat and web-swinging mechanics.

The game’s open-world structure invites you to swing through the streets of New York City, but it’s the stunning visuals, fast-paced combat, and emotional story that truly shine.

Players will engage in high-energy combat, explore a dynamic open world, and dive into a gripping narrative that explores Miles’ growth as a hero. The game seamlessly blends exploration, combat, and story advancement, which creates an immersive experience from start to finish.

For those of you who crave fast-paced action with a personal story, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a must-play. Its combination of superhero thrills, heartfelt moments, and stunning visuals brings one of the most enjoyable action-adventures on PS5. If you’re also interested in taking your gaming on the go, be sure to check out our Best Gaming Laptop guide.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 adventure game?

The best PS5 adventure game is Horizon Forbidden West. This game stands out due to its expansive world, captivating storyline, and immersive gameplay that pushes the boundaries of what next-gen gaming can offer.

Are there any cross-platform adventure games on PS5?

Yes, there are several PS5 cross-platform adventure games on PS5. Some of them include Fortnite and Minecraft, which allow you to team up and explore with friends across different consoles and platforms.