Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Review: A More Accessible, Divisive Sequel

This Death Stranding 2 review starts with a simple fact: the game has become one of the most acclaimed releases of 2025 . Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launched as a PS5 exclusive in June 2025 and arrived on PC on March 19, 2026, boasting an 89 on Metacritic and an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.

However, a 7/10 from GameSpot and vocal pushback from hardcore fans complicate the narrative. This won’t be just another glowing Death Stranding 2 Kojima review, but an exploration of a deep community divide. The question isn’t just about the scores; it’s whether Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is worth your time.

This sequel represents a deliberate shift from the acclaimed original. Hideo Kojima moved away from the harsh, isolating friction to create a more accessible, less punishing experience. Movement is smoother, combat is more prominent, and the game provides powerful tools much earlier. While this opens the door for newcomers, purists who loved the struggle of the first game may see this as a step back.

This tension sits at the heart of the journey. In the sections below, I’ll unpack the scores, gameplay mechanics, and PC performance to help you decide which side of the divide you land on.

Death Stranding 2 Review: What the Scores Actually Tell You

The Death Stranding 2 review consensus for PS5 is easy to read at a glance, but becomes more nuanced once you look closer. With an 89 on Metacritic, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach stands as the fourth-best-reviewed game of 2025. It trails only Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (93), Blue Prince (92), and Split Fiction (91).

Publication Score Verdict Metacritic (Critic Average) 89/100 Among the top-rated PS5 games of 2025 OpenCritic 90/100 Top-3 game of 2025 overall VGC 5/5 “Easily one of 2025’s very best” IGN 9/10 Highly recommended; improved on every front GamesRadar+ 4/5 More cohesive and refined than the first Game Informer 88/100 Ambitious swings; genuine emotional resonance GameSpot 7/10 Familiar, lacks friction and novelty Eurogamer 4/5 Accomplished in almost every facet Steam User Score 95% Positive 2,676+ reviews — Overwhelmingly Positive

Zoom in on Death Stranding 2 reviews from individual outlets, and the praise is consistent. VGC handed it a perfect 5/5, calling it one of the year’s best, while a 9/10 from IGN highlighted improvements on every front. GamesRadar+ and Eurogamer both gave it a 4/5, noting a more cohesive and refined experience compared to the original. Game Informer gave it a score of 88, emphasizing the game’s ambition and emotional resonance.

Then there’s the outlier fueling the community debate. GameSpot’s 7/10 isn’t a “bad” score, but it underlines a specific perspective: that the sequel feels overly familiar and lacks the novelty and friction that defined the first game.

This gap is where the conversation gets interesting. Critics who value traversal freedom, cinematic storytelling, and the expanded Social Strand System rate the game near-perfect. For them, Kojima has refined his ideas into a smoother, more playable experience.

On the other hand, reviewers seeking a massive leap in core gameplay or a tighter ending came away less impressed. Both camps are reviewing the same game; they simply have different priorities.

The player response on PC adds a crucial layer of data for my Death Stranding 2 review. A 95% Overwhelmingly Positive score on Steam is a remarkable feat for a day-one port. It suggests the technical performance is rock-solid and the game delivers exactly what the audience expected.

Compared to the first game’s 82 Metacritic score, this 7-point jump is significant. It signals that Kojima Productions listened to feedback and addressed real pain points, even if those changes polarized the purists.

This evolution likely contributed to its status as a top Game of the Year contender at TGA 2025, where it also earned a nomination for Best Score/Music thanks to the haunting work of Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell.

If the numbers I’m sharing in this Death Stranding 2 review have convinced you, you can grab a Death Stranding 2 key for Steam on Eneba at a competitive price.

★ Critically Acclaimed Open-World Epic on Steam Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PC Shop on Eneba Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PS5 Shop on Eneba

What Kind of Game Is Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a single-player, open-world action-adventure from Kojima Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment. It doesn’t fit neatly into any one box. It’s not an MMO or a live-service grind, but with its new skill trees and gear-based progression, I need to make it clear in this Death Stranding 2 review that this game earns a spot among the best action RPG games of all time.

While the core loop remains built around movement and delivery, the world around it has been expanded to feel less restrictive and more reactive. Taking place 11 months after the first game, the story follows Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead) and a crew aboard the DHV Magellan.

This mobile base – a ship strikingly shaped like a Metal Gear – acts as a hub while the journey moves across fictionalized versions of Mexico and Australia to reconnect the Chiral Network. While the sequel retains the original’s DNA, it features a broader scope and a significantly more fluid tempo.

Something I want to highlight in my Death Stranding 2 review is that there is a lot more momentum this time, with fewer moments where progress feels intentionally slowed down. Under the surface, it remains a delivery simulation, but combat has been pushed much further.

Encounters now lean closer to the tactical espionage action of the Metal Gear Solid series. Approaching a situation quietly, like a Legendary Soldier, or going in fully equipped with lethal and non-lethal gear, are both valid options. The difference is that Death Stranding 2 supports these playstyles more clearly instead of nudging you toward one or the other.

The Social Strand System also returns. Structures left by other players fill your world, turning empty terrain into a shared effort. It remains one of the most distinctive ideas in modern design, combining the traversal freedom of Ghost of Tsushima and the cinematic focus of The Last of Us with the asynchronous connection of Dark Souls.

One critical caveat I need to point out in this Death Stranding 2 review – you won’t get a fresh starting point. While the game includes a codex for newcomers, the emotional beats and character relationships assume you played the first game. Without that prior knowledge, the weight of Sam’s journey won’t fully land.

On PC, the experience opens up further. Along with a new Brutal difficulty mode, the port features ultrawide support (21:9 and 32:9), full DLSS/FSR/XeSS integration, and 3D audio. PC players also get complete mouse/keyboard rebinding and full DualSense haptic support.

Death Stranding 2 Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅Metacritic 89 / OpenCritic 90. Among the highest-rated games of 2025



✅Vast open world across Mexico and Australia. Visually striking on PS5 and PC



✅Greatly expanded toolset. More freedom in how deliveries are approached



✅Combat leans closer to classic Metal Gear Solid design



✅Social Strand System is richer and more integrated



✅Strong cinematic direction with clear emotional ambition



✅TGA 2025 nominations



✅Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam ❌Sequel lacks the novelty and shock of Death Stranding. Familiar beats repeat



❌Significantly easier than the original. Challenge-seekers may feel underserved



❌Some story moments feel bizarre for their own sake. Not every payoff lands



❌Final act feels rushed. Too many twists in too little time



❌Requires Death Stranding knowledge. Newcomers will feel disconnected

While I was gathering my thoughts for this Death Stranding 2 review, I noted that strengths of this sequel point to a game that builds confidently on its predecessor. Mechanically, Death Stranding 2 improves on the original in almost every technical dimension. Systems feel more flexible, traversal is less restrictive, and the overall experience is smoother without losing its core identity, which is something you really want to see in a sequel.

The overall consensus is clear – it plays better, looks better, and removes much of the friction that once made the game difficult to approach.

The expanded toolset is a standout “pro,” giving players total freedom in how they tackle deliveries across the stunningly realized environments of Mexico and Australia. The combat has also evolved significantly; it is the most Metal Gear Solid-like experience Kojima has delivered since leaving Konami.

When you combine this with a TGA-nominated soundtrack by Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, the result is Kojima’s most emotionally ambitious and cinematically polished work to date. However, these improvements come with a specific set of tradeoffs.

This wouldn’t be a real Death Stranding 2 review if I didn’t look more closely at the cons. And the “cons” aren’t real dealbreakers; they are simply the reasons why the game lands closer to a 90 than a perfect score.

For example, by making the game more accessible, some of the edges that defined the original have been softened. The sense of isolation is less intense, and the overall challenge is noticeably lower, which may leave hardcore Death Stranding 2 purists feeling underserved.

Pro tip For more open-world standouts on PlayStation, check out our list of the best open-world games on PS5.

Critically, the game lacks the raw novelty and shock value of the first entry, occasionally repeating familiar beats. While the storytelling is ambitious, it relies heavily on exposition and acronyms, making some characters feel like info-dumps.

The final act also feels somewhat rushed, cramming numerous twists into a short window, and the requirement for deep Death Stranding knowledge means newcomers will feel lost almost immediately.

PC players should prepare their hardware, as the high-fidelity experience requires a massive 110–150 GB of SSD storage. Ultimately, these flaws represent the small price paid for a more refined, playable, and expansive sequel.

Death Stranding 2 PS5 and PC Performance

This is the part of my Death Stranding 2 review, where I speak more on how the game plays on each platform.

On PS5, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach runs with the high level of polish you’d expect from a flagship title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Players can choose between two primary modes – Fidelity, which targets native 4K at 30fps, and Performance with a fluid 60fps using dynamic resolution.

Pro tip On PS5, play in Fidelity mode if you have a 4K display – the DualSense haptics during Timefall and difficult terrain deliveries are part of the core design, not an afterthought.

While both modes are incredibly stable, Fidelity leans into the game’s cinematic strengths, making the lighting and weather effects of the Australian Outback feel truly transformative. For those on the PS5 Pro, the experience is even more refined, with reports pointing to exceptional visual clarity that bridges the gap between the two standard modes.

If you’re ready to experience this technical showcase on your console, go with Death Stranding 2 on PS5 to start your journey.

A major part of the console experience is the DualSense integration. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are far from afterthoughts; they are essential to the gameplay. You can feel the distinct patter of Timefall rain, the resistance of rough terrain underfoot, and the literal weight of Sam’s cargo shifting through the controller.

Pro tip On PC, set up ultrawide immediately if your monitor supports it (21:9 or 32:9). The Australian open world is one of the most visually impressive environments in gaming and benefits enormously from the expanded field of view.

The PC version, released on March 19, 2026, maintains this standard thanks to the experts at Nixxes Software. Known for their stellar work on the Spider-Man and Horizon ports, Nixxes has delivered a technical masterpiece. The port features full DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support, ensuring high frame rates across various hardware.

Ultrawide enthusiasts are also well-catered for, with 21:9 and 32:9 support extending to both gameplay and cutscenes. Even the DualSense haptics and 3D audio (via Dolby, DTS, or Windows Sonic) carry over to PC, provided you have the right peripherals. Just be sure to clear space on your SSD, as the game requires a substantial 110–150 GB.

Pro tip If the default difficulty feels too light, switch to Brutal mode, it’s the version many Death Stranding fans were waiting for.

The PC launch also introduced a Brutal difficulty mode, which was simultaneously patched into the PS5 version. This is the definitive answer to the most common criticism of Death Stranding 2 – that it was perhaps a bit too easy compared to the first game.

By ramping up the tension and resource management, Brutal mode provides the grueling, rewarding challenge that franchise purists were looking for.

★ The Next Chapter in Kojima’s Genre-Defying Saga on Steam Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PC Shop on Eneba Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PS5 Shop on Eneba

How Long Is Death Stranding 2?

Something I really want to highlight in my Death Stranding 2 review is that the game gives you significantly more control over pacing than its predecessor. A focused run through the main story lands at around 30 hours, but that number climbs rapidly once you engage with side deliveries.

Playstyle Estimated Time Main story only (focused run) ~30 hours Main story + side quests 40–60 hours Open-world explorer / sandbox 60–80 hours Completionist 80–100+ hours

The core difference this time is how early the game opens up; tools and traversal upgrades arrive much faster, meaning exploration feels encouraged rather than mandated for progression. The scope of this world, which spans fictionalized versions of Mexico and Australia, is staggering.

You’ll encounter over 70 boss fights and hundreds of faction-based delivery contracts, all layered beneath the Social Strand System. Because player-built infrastructure constantly evolves, the game technically has no endpoint. Roads and bridges will continue to expand as long as the community remains active.

Pro tip On PC, avoid Ray Reconstruction unless you have a high-end GPU with serious headroom. It currently removes rain from the game and can tank your FPS by 50%. Set Lighting Quality to Ultra, keep Ray Tracing enabled, and stick to DLSS 4.0 over 4.5 to avoid flickering.

Value depends heavily on your playstyle. At a standard price of $69.99 – $79.99 ($76.34 on Eneba) for the Digital Deluxe Edition on Steam, the cost-per-hour ratio is exceptional for sandbox enthusiasts who spend 60 to 100 hours optimizing routes.

For story-only players, 30 hours for $70 is a less obvious value, and it’s worth being honest about that tradeoff. However, the sheer scale is easy to underestimate; some reviewers with over 100 hours reported seeing only 40–60% of the map. This is a massive world that doesn’t reveal its secrets quickly.

Pro tip On base PS5, skip Performance mode and play in Balanced. The visual difference is dramatic, and the 40fps target feels much smoother than the unstable 30–60fps range found in Performance mode.

Death Stranding 2 Tips and Tricks: Essential Advice for New Players

This part of my Death Stranding 2 review is meant for you, new player. Navigating the sprawling landscapes of this game can be overwhelming, even for those who conquered Death Stranding.

To help you settle into Sam’s boots, I’ve put together the essential advice you need to survive Mexico, Australia, and everything in between.

Prioritize the Prequel

First and foremost: play the original Death Stranding first. If you don’t have time, at least watch a comprehensive story recap. While Death Stranding 2 includes a codex to explain new terminology, it can’t replicate the emotional history between characters.

This is a direct sequel; without that prior context, you’ll understand the plot, but you’ll miss the thematic weight that makes it one of the best PS5 games in recent memory.

Embrace the Detour

It is tempting to rush through the main story, but the game is designed to reward the curious. Don’t just sprint from point A to point B. Stop to build roads, explore off-path terrain, and contribute to the game’s infrastructure.

The Social Strand System isn’t just a “cool feature”; it’s the entire point of the game. Seeing a bridge appear exactly where you needed it, built by a stranger, transforms the world from a lonely wasteland into a living community. Keep your system online; playing offline robs the game of its soul.

Experiment with Your Arsenal

The toolset in Death Stranding 2 is its greatest strength. Before you dismiss a new gadget, try it at least once.

Floating carriers, holographic decoys, monorails, and APAS upgrades all offer unique solutions to the same delivery problem. One tool might turn a grueling mountain climb into a breeze, while another might help you bypass a dangerous territory entirely.

Master the DHV Magellan

Think of the DHV Magellan as your nerve center. Between major runs, spend time on the ship to manage upgrades, craft high-end gear, and meticulously plan your next route.

Neglecting these base systems will eventually catch up to you; scaling your efficiency is what separates a legendary porter from a struggling one.

Stealth Over Brute Force

While combat has been expanded to feel more like Metal Gear Solid, stealth remains your best friend. MULE outposts and BT-infested zones are much easier to navigate if you remain undetected.

Aggressive play is a viable option, but it is incredibly expensive in terms of resources and repair costs. Whenever possible, approach quietly.

Platform-Specific Optimization

On PS5 : If you have a 4K display, stick to Fidelity mode. The visual fidelity is stunning, but more importantly, the DualSense haptic integration – feeling the vibration of Timefall or the struggle of rough terrain, is a core part of the sensory experience.

If you have a 4K display, stick to Fidelity mode. The visual fidelity is stunning, but more importantly, the – feeling the vibration of Timefall or the struggle of rough terrain, is a core part of the sensory experience. On PC: Take five minutes to rebind your camera controls and keys before your first run. The game offers deep remapping options that can make the mouse-and-keyboard experience feel much more natural. Also, ensure Ultrawide is enabled if your monitor supports it to fully appreciate the Australian vistas.

Don’t Fear the Brutal Challenge

If you find yourself breezing through deliveries without much tension, don’t hesitate to switch to Brutal difficulty. This mode reinstates the friction that many fans loved about the first game, making every successful delivery feel like a hard-won victory.

Is Death Stranding 2 Worth It? The Verdict

Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Ultimately, the question of whether Death Stranding 2 is worth buying comes down to what you prioritize in an open-world experience.

In this Death Stranding 2 review I’ve summarized that while the scores are high, it’s not the best choice for every type of gamer – it depends entirely on which side of the Kojima divide you land on.

Buy it now if you are:

A Death Stranding veteran: You want a bigger, more polished version of the original with meaningfully better combat and more flexible traversal systems.

You want a bigger, more polished version of the original with meaningfully better combat and more flexible traversal systems. A cinematic enthusiast: You value high-concept, single-player storytelling and are willing to meet Kojima halfway, even when the narrative becomes dense or overwrought.

You value high-concept, single-player storytelling and are willing to meet Kojima halfway, even when the narrative becomes dense or overwrought. A PC player who waited: The port from Nixxes Software is exceptional. Between the technical stability and the addition of Brutal mode, the PC version addresses the original difficulty criticisms head-on.

The port from Nixxes Software is exceptional. Between the technical stability and the addition of Brutal mode, the PC version addresses the original difficulty criticisms head-on. A sandbox explorer: You are the kind of player who enjoys optimizing routes and sinking 80+ hours into a world that rewards patience and shared infrastructure.

Wait or skip if you are:

A series newcomer: If you have no interest in playing the first game or watching a deep-dive recap, the story density and lore will likely leave you frustrated.

If you have no interest in playing the first game or watching a deep-dive recap, the story density and lore will likely leave you frustrated. Looking for narrative closure: The final act has been noted for being rushed and twist-heavy; those seeking a tightly wrapped, conventional ending may come away disappointed.

The final act has been noted for being rushed and twist-heavy; those seeking a tightly wrapped, conventional ending may come away disappointed. Expecting a revolution: If you’re expecting the same industry-disrupting innovation that the first game brought in 2019, keep in mind that Death Stranding 2 is a masterclass in refinement (just like Slay the Spire 2), not necessarily reinvention.

To end my Death Stranding 2 review, I need to say that this game isn’t trying to win everyone over and that is its greatest strength. It is a deeply sincere, visually extraordinary, and mechanically generous sequel.

While it might not be a masterpiece for everyone, it certainly is for those who value Kojima’s uncompromising vision. The ending may be polarizing, but the journey itself rarely loses its grip.

The most cost-effective way in is a Death Stranding 2 key from Eneba.

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