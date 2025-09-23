15 Best Open-World Games PS5 Players Are Loving in 2025

The best open-world games PS5 owners are obsessed with right now are basically giant playgrounds where you can lose track of time. I’ve spent countless hours wandering around, forgetting the main story, just because I wanted to see what might be hiding down a random path.

I put together this list of 15 standouts because my backlog was starting to feel like a second job, and I figured I wasn’t alone. Each of these games nails that mix of freedom and immersion that keeps us saying, “Okay, just one more quest” until sunrise. Some will hook you with deep stories, others with pure exploration, but all of them deliver that perfect dose of adventure you bought a PS5 for in the first place.

Our Top Picks for Best Open-World Games on PS5

Let’s talk about the criteria I used for review. My core priorities involved design immersion and interface, liveliness, and world structure. Of course, there’s a lot more to consider, but we’ll touch on the nitty gritty later on.

Elden Ring (2022) – A classic that outclasses many others out there. While the element of mystery is executed through the menu and dangers lurking in the corners, new players can find it a bit overwhelming at the start. The plot maintains a sense of mystery that relies on interpretation, a mythical approach, and scattered storytelling. A cult favourite for sure! Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (2021) – Superb and engaging interface that takes inspiration from Kurosawa’s art style. This game stands out for gamers due to its great connection to survival narratives, personal obligations, and honour codes. What I loved was the progression arc and how well defined it is while offering freedom for side quests and themes. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) – This is a masterclass in physics, design, and animation with a great interface. The game world is so richly built that even the wildlife and NPCs can be seen following some custom arcs and encounters. Pair all that with an emotionally rich lore, and you have a perfect game that is not only interesting but also fun to play. Horizon Forbidden West (2022) – Playing a “Chosen One” role has never been this fun! Although it’s not as dedicated to side arcs and NPC paths as Red Dead Redemption 2, the design is vibrant and immersive. With a deeply relevant plot about futurism, AI, and human vs. machine survival, it delivers a direct and easy-to-follow narrative. Truly, one of the best sci-fi PS5 open-world games out there. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – Don’t let the rank fool you, this is a majestic dive into the cyberpunk aesthetic. There’s a lot to patiently discover when it comes to world depth and NPCs in this game. Everyone has their own thing going on. Pair that with stunning visuals and a superb plotline, and you’re going to be sucked in for hours of fun in Night City.

These five giants set the stage for what the PS5 does best, but they’re only the start of the adventure. Keep scrolling and you’ll find even more open worlds worth diving into.

15 Best Open-World Games on PS5: Outstanding Titles You Don’t Want To Miss Out On!

Are you ready to play some fun Bingo? We’re going to reveal some of the best PS5 games you can get your hands on, including the ones I just listed above. So come along as we explore the summary, specs, and primary features of all the games and what makes them so playable.

These are 15 of the best open-world games on PS5. How many of these have you played?

1. Elden Ring [Best Dark Fantasy Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Dark Fantasy Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s From Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment Best for Fans of combat fantasy games with a great plot and themes. Also for fans of George R. R. Martin

A dark fantasy game where you, “The Tarnished”, can travel the Lands Between to restore an old artifact, the Elden Ring. You must defeat the demigods, collect all necessary materials, and fix the ring to become an Elden Lord.

When George R. R. Martin works on the lore, you know the game is instantly going to be added to the best PS5 games of all time. Not only is the entire game world well-built, but it also offers a deep, immersive experience.

Pro tip Don’t ignore Spirit Ashes. Summoning them during tough boss fights can turn a near-impossible battle into something manageable.

Elden Ring delivers eerie, cryptic storytelling backed by thrilling quests and intimidating bosses. It swept multiple 2023 Game of the Year awards, including D.I.C.E. and GDC, and continues to stand out as one of the most captivating fantasy adventures on PS5.

Final Verdict: Games like Elden Ring remind us why we fall in love with fantasy worlds in the first place. With Martin’s rich storytelling and a hauntingly beautiful design, this one hooks you for the long haul.

2. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [Best for Samurai Stealth and Style]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Samurai RPG Platforms PS5, PS4, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Best for Fans of Kurosawa’s samurai characters, players who love period and folklore games

The Mongol forces are invading Japan’s Tsushima Island, and you play the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai who fights against enemies and villains to protect the land. Since he stealthily does all this, the term “Ghost” seems very fitting.

The Director’s Cut is hands down the version to play, thanks to its expanded gameplay, smoother mechanics, and more refined island navigation. What really pulls you in is the way redemption, identity, and loyalty weave into Jin’s story, giving every mission a real emotional weight. Add in the Kurosawa-inspired flair, and you’ve got a samurai tale that feels as cinematic as it is playable.

Pro tip Golden birds lead to hidden locations, while foxes guide you to Shinto shrines that increase charm slots.

On PS5, the Director’s Cut goes even further with richer visuals, haptic feedback that makes every clash more visceral, and a soundscape that wraps you in the atmosphere. Jin’s moral compass and the game’s artistry make it one of those rare adventures that stick with you long after you put the controller down.

Final Verdict: This game nails the balance between style and substance, giving you both stunning cinematic flair and deeply personal moments of choice and honor.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Western Open World]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Western Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games Best for Fans of Western and crime-adventure games

As a prequel to the 2010 RDR, this version explores the 1899 American West, where the outlaw Arthur Morgan survives with his gang members of Van der Linde. Honestly, RDR2 isn’t just one of the best Western games ever made – it’s a living, breathing world where every shootout, campfire chat, and moral choice pulls you deeper into Arthur’s story.

The game explores their survival against detectives, clashes, and the developing civilizations of the setting, after they escape an unsuccessful robbery attempt. There is a special focus on Arthur’s identity and loyalty to the gang as the circumstances create an atmosphere for the sequel.

Pro tip Bond with Arthur’s horse as much as possible. The more you care for it, the steadier it becomes in shootouts, the faster it runs, and the more loyal it feels.

Renowned for its realistic open world and authentic western representation, this game captures the essence of the frontier. Its gang character designs and the vulnerable side of the outlaw persona add depth and intrigue.

Final Verdict: Eight years later, no other action game has managed to bottle that same magic mix of atmosphere, story, and heart. If it’s not already in your collection, you’re missing out on a true masterpiece.

4. Horizon Forbidden West [Best for Futuristic Sci-Fi Exploration]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Sci-Fi Platforms PS5, PS4, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Best for Players looking for sci-fi games with a futuristic touch

This game is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, following Aloy, who explores the Forbidden West to rid the Earth’s ecosphere of storms, blight, and menacing machines. She journeys through the area to find AI GAIA and restore the planet to its original, more habitable state. As a huntress, Aloy’s character experiences various trials, faces human and robotic enemies, and develops allyship throughout her mission.

Pro tip Don’t just spray arrows blindly – prioritize your ammo types depending on what you’re up against.

Featuring stunning sci-fi visuals and expansive traversal tools, this is currently one of the top action RPGs money can buy, offering endlessly rewarding survival/action gameplay. Sure, the narrative doesn’t always hit as hard as it could, but honestly, I still love watching Aloy evolve into the ultimate huntress and saviour.

Final Verdict: If you’re in it for worldbuilding, combat variety, and pure sci-fi spectacle, Horizon Forbidden West easily earns its spot in your PS5 library.

5. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Cyberpunk RPG Experience]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Sci-Fi Platforms PS4/Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Best for Fans of cyberpunk aesthetics with social commentary

Night City in 2077 isn’t just a backdrop, it’s a neon jungle run by mega-corps, gangs, and shady fixers who’ll sell you out for a few eddies. You play as V, a mercenary who ends up with the digital ghost of Johnny Silverhand, a dead rockstar-turned-terrorist, lodged in their head.

The real magic here is in the freedom of play. You can sneak your way through missions with stealth cyberware and silenced weapons, go loud with katanas and smart guns, or hack into people’s implants mid-fight to fry their circuits before they even notice you.

Pro tip Invest in a cyberdeck early on – hacking cameras and enemies makes missions way easier and opens up stealth paths you’d otherwise miss.

Customization is another massive draw. Not only can you tweak V’s appearance and abilities to your heart’s content, but the cyberware upgrades let you tailor your entire playstyle, whether you want to be a stealthy netrunner, a guns-blazing solo, or something weird in between. Add in the stunning visuals, immersive audio design, and some of the most atmospheric quests you’ll find in any RPG, and it’s easy to lose hours just existing in Night City.

Final Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is a must-have for the die-hard fans of cyberpunk aesthetics and visuals. You don’t want to miss it.

6. God of War Ragnarök [Best for Epic Norse Mythology]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Mythological RPG Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment Best for Fans of Marvel’s Norse Gods, or lovers of Norse mythology in general

GoW Ragnarök is the conclusion of the Norse saga. It follows the core characters, Kratos and his son Atreus, who travel through the Nine Realms to stop Ragnarök, a prophesied destruction that will birth a new world and end the reign of the existing Gods. The story is heavily focused on Norse mythology and has layers of intellectual and emotional lessons.

Gameplay-wise, it’s a total feast. The combat is smoother than ever, letting you swap between Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos mid-fight to chain together combos that feel ridiculously satisfying. You’ll also unlock new traversal tricks, puzzle-solving mechanics, and gear upgrades that make exploration as fun as smashing enemies.

Pro tip Learn to swap between weapons mid-combo. Alternating between the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos opens up devastating attack chains.

This game blends emotionally intelligent storytelling with unforgettable protagonists. Set against stunning Norse landscapes, it stands among the greatest war games ever made.

Final Verdict: While the game can be enjoyed as a standalone, following the series order can help enhance your gaming experience. The story is as rich and enjoyable as the gameplay, and deserves more recognition.

7. Grand Theft Auto V [Best for Sandbox Chaos and Multiplayer Fun]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Crime Sandbox Platforms PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2013 Creator/s Rockstar North, Rockstar Games Best for Fans of crime-action games and sandbox enthusiasts

GTA V is the fifth stop in a franchise that never runs out of wild stories to tell, and it might be the most ambitious of all GTA games. You don’t get stuck with one lead here – you bounce between Trevor the unhinged maniac, Michael the retired criminal trying to play house, and Franklin the hungry up-and-comer. Each character has their own vibe and skill set, and switching between them mid-mission feels like directing your own chaotic heist movie.

The world is Los Santos and San Andreas, a spot-on parody of Southern California packed with satire, car chases, and enough “did that really just happen?” moments to fill a highlight reel.

Pro tip Do Lester’s assassination missions after the main story. Playing the stock market around them can make you a fortune.

Every mission – main or side – feels like an event, and on PS5 the DualSense pulls you deeper into the action with every gunshot and engine roar. The killer soundtrack seals the deal, giving every joyride its own mood and personality.

Final Verdict: There’s not much to learn from the game, and it never takes itself too seriously. The fun and edgy visuals offer nice satire on the culture and survival strategies.

8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Fantasy RPG Storytelling]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Fantasy Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Best for Fans of fantasy-action games with a meaningful lore

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt throws you into Geralt of Rivia’s messy, monster-slaying life as he searches for his adopted daughter Ciri, who’s being hunted by a terrifying ghostly army known as the Wild Hunt. They want her powers to kickstart the end of the world, and you’re the grumpy-but-charming witcher standing in their way.

Combat feels sharp and satisfying, with Geralt flipping between swords, spells, and potions like a medieval action hero. The gear system keeps you tinkering, upgrading, and hunting down better loot, while your abilities can turn you into anything from a sword-swinging tank to a smooth-talking diplomat.

Pro tip Always prepare with potions and oils before a fight. A well-applied oil or decoction can make boss encounters dramatically easier.

Side quests feel richer than main plots in some RPGs, often pulling you into wild, emotional, or hilariously awkward situations. It’s the kind of game where you think you’re heading out to kill a monster and end up deep in political intrigue – or playing cards for hours in a tavern instead.

Final Verdict: The Witcher 3, despite being almost a decade old, has some great storylines and characters in the history of gaming. Players won’t just enjoy the creative gameplay but also the bonds and connections between characters.

9. Hogwarts Legacy [Best for Wizarding World Immersion]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Fantasy Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Avalanche Software, Warner Bros. Games (Portkey Games label) Best for Fans of the Harry Potter universe games

Hogwarts Legacy lets you live out the wizard dream many of us secretly (or not-so-secretly) had. Instead of following the famous Potter timeline, you’re tossed into the 1800s as a fifth-year student who suddenly discovers they’ve got a rare connection to ancient, dangerous magic. You’ll juggle learning charms, brewing potions, and flying around on a broom with the much bigger problem of stopping a goblin rebellion that’s ready to tear the wizarding world apart.

The fun is in how much there is to do – wand duels that feel cinematic, exploration that takes you through hidden passages and eerie dungeons, and puzzles scattered everywhere that demand clever spell use to crack. Add in the thrill of mounting magical beasts and shaping your character’s skills to suit your style, and you’ve got a game that really feels like “your” Hogwarts story.

Pro tip Unlock and master the Revelio spell early. It reveals hidden items, secret passages, and collectibles everywhere you go.

At its heart, this is a game about growth: you start as the awkward “new kid” and slowly evolve into someone who can handle dark forces, mythical creatures, and every enchanted hurdle Hogwarts throws your way. It’s an RPG that lets you grow into the wizard you always imagined, and it’s a ride worth taking.

Final Verdict: This is one of the best fantasy-action games for all Potterheads. It’s fairly navigable, intuitive, and has stunning open-world settings.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Superhero Platforms PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Best for Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Spider-Man series

Peter Parker and Miles Morales join forces to fight against Venom and Kraven, along with many other threats looming in New York City. In addition to the battles, they have to navigate life, friendships, and a steady balance between their duties and personal commitments. The storylines for both characters are deeply constructed and bring more flavour to the genre.

Pro tip Prioritize air combat. Launching enemies keeps you safe and opens up endless combos that deal more damage than ground attacks.

Rich in Spider-Man and Miles Morales lore, this is one of the decade’s top Marvel games. Its captivating open-world art makes swinging through the city unforgettable.



Final Verdict: A big win for both gamers and Marvel fans; this game isn’t just to play, but has emotionally rich plots for both main characters. The cinematic feel makes the game more enjoyable and is a faithful recreation of New York City’s landscape.

11. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best for Emotional Fantasy Journeys]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG, Action RPG, Fantasy Platforms PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Square Enix Creative Business Unit I, Square Enix Best for Fans of the Final Fantasy series, people looking for an emotional fantasy game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth starts where Final Fantasy VII Remake ended in 2020. Cloud and his crew are chasing Sephiroth to stop his plans of using the Lifestream to enhance his power and abilities at the expense of irreparable timeline damage. As he grows more powerful, our heroes must face all the challenges and threats to thwart his plans.

With Square Enix having overhauled how turn based combat works in FF7 Rebirth, you’d want to play this title on a top gaming monitor that manages to capture how fluid the new combat system is.

Pro tip Save your ATB charges for synergy skills. They deal massive damage and can break enemy stances much faster.

With standout character progression and expansive combat systems, this game sets a high bar. Its top-notch graphics, detailed timeline, and engaging side quests make the journey unforgettable.

Final Verdict: This is a blast for fantasy game lovers. It’s one of the top JRPGs with exceptional storytelling and character profiles. It combines the light-hearted bond between the heroes with a rush-filled battle against time.

12. Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Best for Survival and Parkour Action]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Survival Horror Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Techland Best for Fans of survival horror games

It’s been 22 years since a zombie virus brought a “Modern Dark Age” to humanity. Diving beyond the post-apocalyptic world, Aidan Caldwell must navigate Villedor to find his sister and move swiftly with parkour and combat abilities, in a race against time. The city’s fate and story progression depend upon his choices.

The game leans hard on its parkour system, and it’s ridiculously fun to vault over rooftops, swing off ledges, and kick zombies in the teeth mid-sprint. The melee combat feels scrappy and brutal, especially when you start tinkering with weapon mods that turn a rusty pipe into a lightning-spewing zombie smasher.

Pro tip Pump stamina before health. Extra stamina makes parkour smoother and helps with climbing, escaping, and longer melee combos.

The skill tree is another highlight, letting you mold Aidan into your kind of survivor – maybe a brutal melee brawler, maybe a speed demon who can chain together moves like an Olympic gymnast. That freedom, mixed with the evolving city and its day-to-night shifts, keeps every session fresh.

Final Verdict: Dying Light 2 mixes parkour freedom with zombie-smashing chaos, and while the characters won’t blow your mind, the world and movement system easily keep you hooked for hours.

13. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Best Historical Open-World Adventure]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Historical Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Best for Fans of mythology/historical games, action-combat players

It’s the 9th Century, and you’re dropped into the saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking trying to carve out a place for their clan in England. Raiding villages, striking alliances, and clashing with Saxon rulers quickly become your daily grind, but the thrill of charging into battle with your longship crew never really gets old.

Of course, this being Assassin’s Creed, things take a modern twist too. You’ll also play as Layla, diving into Eivor’s memories through the Animus to piece together clues that might prevent a looming catastrophe. Jumping between timelines keeps the experience fresh and adds that signature AC flavor.

Pro tip Raid monasteries often. They’re the best way to gather raw materials for building up your settlement early in the game.

The hack-and-slash combat is brutal, satisfying, and lets you mix up weapons to suit your style – whether you’re dual-wielding axes, going heavy with a massive hammer, or mixing it up with stealthy assassinations. Add in sprawling raids, gorgeous open landscapes, and the thrill of navigating political schemes, and there’s always something pulling you back in.

Final Verdict: The transitions between the two open worlds are simply amazing. If you want a rich and complex historical action game, I recommend trying it.

14. Death Stranding Director’s Cut [Best for Post-Apocalyptic Storytelling]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Sci-Fi Platforms PS5, PC (Director’s Cut) Year of release 2021 Creator/s Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Best for Fans of survival/postapocalyptic games

Improved with DualSense in mind, the Director’s Cut version has better graphics and enhanced moves. The game features a courier named Sam Porter Bridges, navigating a post-apocalyptic USA, killing creatures called “Beached Things” to unite the whole country through a Chiral Network. He must ensure humanity’s survival by facing threats and uniting the fragmented planes of the living, the dead, and the beach.

Pro tip Always balance your load before traveling. Uneven weight will drain stamina faster, cause falls, and ruin cargo condition.

With advanced gear and immersive haptics, the game feels deeply engaging. BuddyBot supports you through a haunting yet beautifully designed world.

Final Verdict: Death Stranding is one of the most captivating open-world games, but the Director’s Cut takes it a step beyond in terms of quality, improvements, and details.

15. Far Cry 6 [Best for Guerrilla Warfare and Explosive Action]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, First-Person Shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia Year of release 2021 Creator/s Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Best for Fans of shooting/action-adventure games

Far Cry 6 throws you right into the chaos of Yara, a sun-soaked paradise under the thumb of a brutal dictator. You play as Dani Rojas, teaming up with a ragtag resistance to overthrow Anton Castillo’s regime. Between crafting makeshift weapons out of junk, recruiting animal amigos like a gun-toting dachshund in a wheelchair, and causing glorious mayhem with customizable gear, it’s hard not to feel like the ultimate guerrilla fighter in one of the top FPS games out there.

Pro tip Don’t underestimate Amigos. Each companion has unique abilities (like stealth takedowns or distracting enemies) that can completely change your approach.

Giancarlo Esposito nails the role of Anton, making every encounter feel tense, because you know you’re up against a villain who believes he’s always right. On top of that, the game leans into creativity with customizable weapons like CD launchers and flamethrowers, reminding you that being resourceful is half the fun.

Final Verdict: Far Cry 6 is messy, bold, and endlessly entertaining. It’s a power fantasy with heart, letting you fight for freedom while also goofing around with absurd weapons and animal sidekicks that make Yara unforgettable.

FAQs

What is the best open-world game on PS5?

Elden Ring, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Cyberpunk 2077 are some of the best open-world games on PS5. All these games contain unique narratives, engaging gameplay, and stunning open-world settings.

Are there any open-world games with exploration on PS5?

Yes. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Elden Ring, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Cyberpunk 2077 contain amazing open-world landscapes for players to explore and enjoy.

Are there any open-world detective games on PS5?

Yes. Disco Elysium, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, Shadows of Doubt, The Sinking City, Paradise Killer, and Return of the Obra Dinn are among the top open-world detective games on PS5.

Are there any open-world survival crafting games?

Yes. Some unique open-world survival crafting games include Minecraft, ARK: Survival Evolved, Rust, Subnautica, and Don’t Starve.

What open-world game has the best space exploration on PS5?

No Man’s Sky, Kerbal Space Program, Outerwilds, Stellaris, and Chorus are some of the best space-themed open-world games available on PS5.