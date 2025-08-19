15 Best Roguelite Games: Must-Play Titles for 2025

The best roguelite games combine two things: high-stakes gameplay and long-term progress. They keep players coming back by offering randomized runs, permanent upgrades, and challenges that change every time you play.

What makes them special is how they balance challenge with progress. Even when you lose, you unlock new abilities, weapons, or characters that change how the next run plays out. That loop of failure and improvement turns into something surprisingly addictive.

For this list, I picked 15 roguelike games that cover a range of styles; some are fast-paced action titles, while others lean into strategy or exploration. Each game was chosen based on its replay value, progression system, and how well it hooks you into that addictive loop of improvement.

Our Top Picks for Roguelite Games

After testing dozens of roguelite games, these top three titles stand out for different reasons. Still, each of them nails the core of what makes the genre addictive: high replay value, rewarding progression, and mechanics that keep you engaged run after run.

Hades (2020) – A myth-fueled action roguelite with fast-paced combat and evolving storylines. Instead of repeating the same run, you unlock new dialogue and character development with each attempt, making the grind feel meaningful and fresh. Slay the Spire (2019) – A deck-building roguelite that turns every run into a strategy puzzle. You’ll experiment with hundreds of card combinations, learning how to craft powerful decks while discovering new synergies and playstyles on each climb. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle (2023) – Modern roguelite action blended with Castlevania nostalgia. This version of Dead Cells adds classic characters, weapons, and music from the legendary franchise, while keeping the combat slick and fluid.

15 Best Roguelite Games You Need to Try Out

Some roguelike games pull you in for just a few hours, while others keep you coming back for months. The best roguelites fall into that second category, especially when they’re done right.

These 15 best roguelite games were chosen because they keep you engaged over time, through constant progression, skill mastery, and the drive to try one more run. How many of these have you played, and which one will be your next?

1. Hades [Best Roguelite Game for Myth-Fueled Storytelling and Action]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date September 17, 2020 Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, macOS, iOS

In Hades, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, trying to escape the Underworld. Every time you fail, the game continues where you left off. Characters remember you, and new conversations unlock. Even bosses comment on your last fight.

You choose a weapon at the start, like a sword, spear, or bow, and pick different abilities during each run. These abilities come from Greek gods, and they change how you play. Sometimes you’ll focus on long-range attacks; other times, you’ll build around close combat.

The game looks like a hand-drawn cartoon, with smooth animations (a real treat on a good gaming laptop) and a soundtrack that changes with the action. If you’re into roguelites, Hades is a good pick because it mixes action with story as the greatest Metroidvania game. You get better at the game while also learning more about the characters.

2. Slay The Spire [Best Roguelite Game for Card-Based Strategy Lovers]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date January 23, 2019 Developer Mega Crit Publisher Mega Crit Platforms Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Windows, macOS, Linux

Slay the Spire is one of the most influential roguelite deck-builders out there. Each run starts with a basic deck, but as you move from floor to floor, you’ll carefully pick new cards, relics, and upgrades.

The goal is to build a strategy that can survive the Spire’s randomized threats, but it’s easier said than done. Many players, especially on Reddit, admit to “bricking” their decks by choosing cards that don’t work well together. The learning curve is real, but so is the satisfaction of finally figuring it out.

What sets this game apart is how much control you have over your success or failure. Every card choice matters, every relic changes the rules, and every battle teaches you something new. Some runs turn into powerful synergies where cards trigger each other in loops, wiping out enemies in a single turn.

Other times, you’ll scrape by with low health, using clever plays to survive just one more floor. The game’s visuals are functional and direct. Enemy designs are weird and memorable, giant sentient shapes, cultists, or bizarre monsters that make each encounter stand out.

There’s no flashy animation distracting you from the decisions you’re making, which is exactly how a top single-player game like this should be designed. For players who enjoy solving problems, Slay the Spire turns every run into a new strategic puzzle, one that gets harder (and more interesting) the further you go.

Pro tip Skip card rewards when they don’t fit your build. A smaller, focused deck is stronger than a bloated one. Always ask: “Does this card make my current strategy better?” If not, leave it.

3. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle [Best Roguelite Game for Castlevania Nostalgia and Modern Speed]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date March 6, 2023 (DLC release) Developer Motion Twin, Evil Empire Publisher Motion Twin Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Mac Operating Systems

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle blends fast, skill-based roguelite gameplay with the gothic world of Castlevania. This is a side-scrolling action-platformer where every run pushes you through procedurally generated levels filled with traps, enemies, and hidden secrets.

The combat is all about timing, dodging, and striking back with precision. You can mix and match over 150 weapons, from swords and bows to magic spells and bizarre tools like frying pans.

What makes this bundle stand out is how well it captures Castlevania’s atmosphere without slowing down Dead Cells’ pace. You’ll fight your way through Dracula’s Castle, complete with hidden rooms, cursed corridors, and enemies like werewolves and haunted armors.

Long-time fans will recognize the soundtrack too, it features 51 Castlevania tracks, including 12 remastered classics like Bloody Tears and Vampire Killer. There’s also a nostalgia factor here that isn’t forced, but is best enjoyed on a stunning gaming monitor.

The crossover includes 14 iconic weapons, 20 character outfits, and new bosses like Death and Dracula himself, all remade to fit Dead Cells’ quick, responsive combat system. You’re exploring Dracula’s Castle, unlocking iconic gear, and battling familiar bosses reimagined with modern mechanics. It’s a roguelite experience designed to pull in both newcomers and genre veterans.

4. Enter the Gungeon [Best Roguelite Game for Wild Guns and Dodge Rolls]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date April 5, 2016 Developer Dodge Roll Publisher Devolver Digital Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Swith, Xbox One

Enter the Gungeon is on the list as the top bullet-hell game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly why it works. The setting is a labyrinthine fortress loaded with traps, secret rooms, and enemies who fire back with patterns straight out of classic arcade shooters.

You’re navigating massive floods of bullets, weaving between them, and flipping tables for cover whenever possible. The game is known for its ridiculous weapon variety. One moment you’ll be using a standard revolver, the next you’ll find a gun that shoots fish or fires a barrage of rainbow lasers.

There’s even a gun that launches other guns. This wild creativity is what keeps each run interesting, since you never know what tool you’ll be handed next. Movement is the game’s lifeline. Learning the timing is very important because there’s no way to avoid damage otherwise.

Fans of roguelites often praise Enter the Gungeon for its blend of fast reflexes, random loot, and room-by-room problem-solving. It’s one of those games that’s easy to pick up but demands real focus to master. And for players who enjoy unlocking content, there’s a huge pool of guns, characters, and upgrades waiting in the background, adding long-term goals beyond just surviving the next floor.

5. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth [Best Roguelite Game for Twisted Depth and Replayability]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date November 4, 2014 Developer Nicalis, Inc., Edmund McMillen Publisher Nicalis, Inc. Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, Linux, New Nintendo 3DS, Wii U

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is a roguelite that leans fully into chaos, randomness, and dark humor. Players take control of Isaac, a frightened child escaping into a nightmare version of his basement.

Each run changes dramatically based on the items you pick up. There are over 450 unique items, and many of them combine in bizarre ways. One pickup might give you laser eyes, another might turn your tears into bombs, while others stack into strange synergies no guide can fully prepare you for.

The game uses hand-drawn pixel art with a grimy, cartoonish style that matches its offbeat tone and visuals that are intentionally grotesque but distinct. There’s no clean or polished fantasy world here. Isaac’s world is filled with poop jokes, creepy enemies, and religious symbolism, creating a setting that’s both uncomfortable and unforgettable.

Fans stick with Isaac because of its nearly endless replayability. According to community comments on Reddit, no two runs play the same way, even after hundreds of hours, players still discover new interactions between items. For roguelite fans who enjoy experimentation and don’t mind a little weirdness, Isaac is one of the most rewarding rabbit holes you can fall into.

6. Vampire Survivors [Best Roguelite Game for Pure, Mindless Fun]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date October 20, 2022 Developer Poncle Publisher Poncle Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now

Vampire Survivors strips roguelite gameplay down to its simplest form: survive as long as possible while the screen floods with enemies. Movement is automatic, and attacks trigger on a timer, so your focus shifts entirely to positioning, upgrades, and choosing weapons that stack together in broken, overpowered ways.

What starts as a slow crawl quickly turns into a full-on onslaught of monsters and projectiles, and that’s exactly the point. Some combinations result in permanent damage to auras or wall-to-wall laser beams, making you feel unstoppable, until you’re not.

Everything is designed to look simple and retro, so the focus stays on the action. Enemy waves fill the screen, but the style keeps it easy to follow. The game supports local co-op too, letting up to four players share the madness in this elite survival game.

Runs in Vampire Survivors don’t require much planning. You just keep moving, collecting gold, and stacking absurd power-ups until the screen can’t handle it anymore. It’s the kind of game that eats up hours without you realizing, especially when you tell yourself, “just five more minutes.”

Pro tip Always grab the Attractorb early, it lets you vacuum XP from a wider range, so you won’t leave upgrades behind when the screen gets flooded.

7. Cult of the Lamb [Best Roguelite Game for Building and Battling as a Cute Cult Leader]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date August 11, 2022 Developer Massive Monster Publisher Devolver Digital Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, GeForce Now

Cult of the Lamb turns the roguelite formula on its head by letting you lead a cult of adorable woodland creatures, right after slashing your way through dungeons filled with heretics. Combat feels fast and responsive, with randomized weapons and upgrades in each run as a game pass.

Enemy encounters follow a traditional roguelite loop, but between expeditions, you’ll return to your village to build structures, farm resources, and keep your followers loyal through sermons or, if necessary, darker rituals. The game’s biggest hook is the contrast between cute visuals and unsettling themes.

Hand-drawn, cartoon-style art softens the mood, but the actual content leans into occult management, resource juggling, and sometimes sacrificing your own followers to keep the cult thriving. It’s this weird mix of light and dark that keeps players engaged, according to many discussions on Reddit.

Runs are short enough to feel manageable, but there’s always something new to do back at camp. Balancing the darkest dungeon crawler game with world-building creates a gameplay loop that feels both strategic and personal.

8. Curse of the Dead Gods [Best Roguelite Game for Mastering Darkness and Greed]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date February 23, 2021 Developer Passtech Games Publisher Focus Entertainment Platforms Nintendo Swith, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Xbox One, Amazon Luna

Curse of the Dead Gods throws players into trap-filled temples where greed fuels both progress and punishment. Each run forces a choice: grab more gold and relics for powerful upgrades, or stay cautious to avoid stacking too many curses. Every treasure comes with a risk, and the further you go, the heavier the price becomes in this best survival game.

Combat is skill-focused with tight, isometric hack-and-slash mechanics. Swords, spears, guns, and mystical relics can be mixed to suit your playstyle, but enemies hit hard and the environments are full of hazards, spike traps, poison pools, and darkness that hides danger until it’s too late.

Fire and light mechanics add another layer of strategy, forcing you to balance vision with offense. What sets this game apart is how corruption builds over time. Each curse changes the rules, sometimes subtly, sometimes dramatically.

Fans of roguelites who love risk management will find Curse of the Dead Gods satisfying. There’s always a decision to make between pushing forward for better rewards or playing it safe to survive just a little longer.

9. Risk of Rain 2 [Best Roguelite Game for Multiplayer Mayhem and Power Spikes]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date August 11, 2020 Developer Hopoo Games Publisher Gearbox Publishing Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Risk of Rain 2 swaps out the side-scrolling action of the original for full 3D arenas where chaos unfolds in every direction. Players land on alien planets, collect items, and survive wave after wave of monsters while the game’s difficulty steadily ramps up.

Every few minutes, enemies become stronger, faster, and more numerous, forcing you to grab loot quickly or get overwhelmed. The escalation is what makes each run feel so unpredictable.

According to many long-time players on Reddit, there’s a moment in every game in Risk of Rain 2 where things switch from “manageable” to “absolute madness”, usually around the time you stack enough items to break the game’s balance in your favor. That’s part of the fun. Combat stays frantic whether you’re solo or in a team of four.

Each character has unique abilities in this trending role-play game, so learning how to chain abilities together in co-op adds a layer of teamwork to the usual roguelite loop. Some players specialize in speedrunning bosses, while others prefer to grind endlessly to build unstoppable power stacks.

Pro tip Grab the Hopoo Feather and Paul’s Goat Hoof early to stack jumps and movement speed. Extra jumps let you dodge boss attacks and escape swarms, especially in later stages where staying grounded gets you killed fast.

10. Inscryption [Best Roguelite Game for Those Who Love Surprises and Story Twists]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date October 19, 2021 Developer Daniel Mullins Games Publisher Devolver Digital Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, Linux, GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Inscryption is not your standard top horror game. On the surface, it looks like a creepy deck-building game set in a dimly lit cabin. You build a deck, sacrifice cards to make stronger ones, and face off against a mysterious opponent who controls the game.

But the deeper you go, the more it breaks the rules of its own genre. Gameplay starts with card battles but quickly branches into escape-room puzzles, ARG elements, and hidden narrative layers.

Every loss, choice, or sacrifice pushes the story forward in ways you won’t see coming. The game has dark, grainy textures with a retro horror aesthetic that fits the unsettling atmosphere perfectly.

Cards have weight, both mechanically and emotionally, and the game constantly plays with your expectations. For roguelite fans, Inscryption is ideal if you enjoy mechanics-driven gameplay but also want something more experimental. It’s about uncovering secrets, pushing past the surface, and letting the game surprise you.

11. Returnal [Best Roguelite Game for Intense Sci-Fi Action and Atmosphere]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date February 15, 2023 (PC version) Developer Housemarque, Climax Studios Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Returnal drops you into a brutal time loop on the alien planet Atropos. Each cycle of this leading PC game resets the world while enemies become faster, bosses grow deadlier, and Selene, your character, tries to piece together her past.

It’s a high-stakes third-person shooter game mixed with bullet-hell mechanics and roguelite progression, offering no checkpoints and no safety nets. Gameplay focuses on fluid movement, precise aiming, and dodging waves of projectiles in massive sci-fi arenas.

Runs are randomized, so each attempt changes enemy placements, item drops, and environmental hazards. You’ll pick up alien technology and weapon upgrades that temporarily boost your chances, but after every death, most progress resets, except for the lessons you’ve learned and the few permanent upgrades you unlock along the way.

The AAA-level production combined with roguelite mechanics makes this game very special. Anyone craving a mix of action, tension, and exploration will find Returnal’s loop impossible to put down.

12. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Best Roguelite Game for Blasting Bugs with Friends Underground]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date February 14, 2024 Developer Funday Games Publisher Ghost Ship Publishing Platforms GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor takes the beloved dwarf-mining universe and flips it into a survivor-style auto-shooter. Instead of co-op missions, you’re dropped solo into procedurally generated caves where endless swarms of bugs, alien threats, and hazards close in from every direction.

Weapons fire automatically, leaving you to focus on dodging, mining, and collecting upgrades while the chaos unfolds in this must-play co-op game. Progression works through class-based unlocks and gear upgrades. Each dwarf class has unique abilities and weapons, so players can experiment with builds that suit their playstyle.

There are over 40 weapons, 4 biomes, and a deep system of mods and artifacts to explore. Visually, the game uses a top-down, isometric view, keeping the focus on enemy waves and cave layouts.

It retains the chunky, stylized look of the original Deep Rock Galactic but simplifies it for faster, action-heavy gameplay. This legendary survival game is perfect if you want mindless fun with a strategic layer of gear upgrades and mining mechanics. It’s a bullet-hell meets resource management mashup, underground.

13. Roguelite: The Sacred Stones [Best Roguelite Game for Approachable Fantasy Adventure]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date July 21, 2018 Developer CFK Co., Ltd. Publisher CFK Co., Ltd. Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS

Sacred Stones delivers a retro-inspired, side-scrolling adventure focused on fast platforming and simple but satisfying combat. Players explore pixelated worlds, jump and shoot through enemy-packed levels, and battle 20 unique bosses, each with distinct patterns and abilities. Runs are short but packed with variety, and failure teaches you new strategies for your next attempt. Gameplay emphasizes precision platforming and weapon swapping.

Players can find and use four different characters and weapon types, switching between them on the fly to adapt to boss fights and environmental hazards. The game rewards quick reflexes and pattern memorization, similar to old-school classics like Cave Story, a clear inspiration mentioned by the developer.

It uses a clean, nostalgic 2D pixel style, with simple sounds that match the overall tone and keep the focus on gameplay. Sacred Stones offers a straightforward adventure that scratches the retro itch while keeping things light and replayable.

14. Blue Prince [Best Roguelite Game for Mystery and Room-By-Room Mastery]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date April 10, 2025 Developer Dogubomb Publisher Raw Fury Platforms PlayStation 5, GeForce Now, Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft Windows

Blue Prince offers a unique roguelite experience focused on exploration, puzzle-solving, and strategic room placement. Players enter Mt. Holly, a mysterious mansion where each door leads to a new, procedurally generated room. You’ll draft new rooms as you progress, carefully choosing which parts of the house to reveal next.

Some lead to helpful upgrades, while others unlock cryptic secrets or dangerous dead ends in this epic puzzle game. Each run resets at dawn, wiping the mansion’s layout but preserving permanent upgrades to your estate blueprint.

Visually, Blue Prince leans into surreal, slightly eerie art, with hand-drawn rooms and a muted color palette that fits the game’s psychological tone. The soundtrack is subtle but adds to the sense of unease as you search for the elusive Room 46. For fans of roguelites looking for something beyond action or card game battles, Blue Prince delivers a cerebral twist.

15. Windblown [Best Roguelite Game for High-Speed, Co-op Action Fans]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Date October 24, 2024 Developer Motion Twin Publisher Motion Twin, Kepler Ghost Platforms Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now

Windblown is a lightning-fast roguelite from the creators of Dead Cells, built for players who crave speed, chaos, and cooperative play. You’ll play as a Leaper, a warrior racing to protect the floating Ark from the deadly Vortex and its relentless Sentinels.

Each run throws you into ever-changing sky islands where the terrain and enemy spawns are procedurally generated. Fallen warriors’ memories fuel your upgrades, letting you mix and match powers, abilities, and Magfishes (yes, really) to build custom combat styles.

The art style is colorful and kinetic, with vibrant sci-fi landscapes and stylized enemies that pop off the screen. Every death becomes a lesson in precision and timing, pushing you to improve with each run. If you’re looking for a roguelite that keeps you moving at breakneck speed, Windblown is a no-brainer.

FAQs

What is the best roguelite game?

The best one is Hades, it is often praised as the best roguelite for its mix of action, story-driven game, and accessible gameplay. Other favorites include Dead Cells, Slay the Spire, and Risk of Rain 2 for fans of different genres.

What is the hardest roguelite game?

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is frequently mentioned as one of the hardest roguelites due to its random item combinations, brutal bosses, and steep learning curve. Other games like Returnal and Curse of the Dead Gods also offer punishing difficulty.

Which is better, roguelike or roguelite?

Neither is objectively better, it really just depends on your preference. Roguelikes focus on strict permadeath and no progression between runs. Roguelites offer persistent upgrades and tend to be more accessible. Roguelites appeal to players who like permanent progression.

What is a roguelite game?

A roguelite is a game that includes permadeath and procedural generation but also features meta-progression, like unlocking new abilities or characters after each run. It’s a more forgiving and accessible take on a traditional turn-based roguelike.