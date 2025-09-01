Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

16 Games Like Slay The Spire for Deck-Building Fans in 2025

If you’re in search of games like Slay the Spire, chances are you’ve already lost hours to this iconic roguelike deckbuilder. I’ve handpicked some of the most inventive, challenging, and downright fun deckbuilder experiences out there. Each one has its own flavor of roguelike strategy, ready to hook you in with every battle and every risky deck you build.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Slay The Spire

Some games just get it. They mix clever mechanics, tough difficulty, and the freedom of building decks that can either carry you to a flawless win or fall apart in a single bad draw. These five are my go-to recommendations whenever someone asks me for the best games like Slay the Spire.

Monster Train – Three battlefield levels, endless enemies, and a constant tug-of-war between offense and defense. Monster Train forces you to think ahead and outsmart demonic waves with razor-sharp plays. That same “one more run” pull that Slay the Spire had? Yep, it’s here in full force. Griftlands – It’s not just about fighting enemies. In Griftlands, every conversation can sway your direction; from talking your way out and stabbing them in the back, to sealing fragile deals. The writing is stellar, and every run is a wild mix of politics, betrayal, and tactical combat. Balatro – Imagine poker hands supercharged with insane permanent upgrades and busted cards that make you feel like you’re breaking the game. Balatro is unhinged and dangerously addictive, the kind of fun that keeps you chasing the perfect high-score run. Dicey Dungeons – Cute art hides a merciless roguelike core. You’ll roll the dice, weigh the risks, and power up your deck as you clear each room. Every choice matters, and one unlucky roll can send your perfect streak straight into the void. Dicey Dungeons proves luck is a weapon; if you know how to use it. Inscryption – It starts as a straightforward card game, but then it warps into something you’ve never seen before. Inscryption shatters genre rules; it blends mechanics in unexpected ways and leaves you with moments you’ll still be thinking about hours later. No spoilers here – just play it.

And that’s just the opening hand. Keep scrolling and you’ll uncover even more amazing games like Slay The Spire that take deckbuilder roguelikes in directions you won’t see coming.

16 Best Games Like Slay The Spire to Challenge Your Strategy

1. Monster Train [Best Game Like Slay The Spire for Strategic Hellish Climb]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Android, iOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Shiny Shoe (Developer), Good Shepherd Entertainment (Publisher) Unique features Multi-floor combat lanes, clan-based deck synergies, customizable challenges Metacritic score 86 (PC & PlayStation 5)

Hell’s frozen over, and you’re the last line of defense.

In Monster Train, you’re a commander of the underworld, tasked with defending the final ember of Hell against the forces of Heaven.

This isn’t your average deck builder: battles take place across three vertical floors of a train, so you’ll need to manage units and resources in multiple lanes at once.

One of the wild things I love is how its mechanics borrow from other games in the genre but twist them into something fresh, more like a strategic escape room where you’re reacting to layered encounters in real time.

You’ll combine clans, unlock busted relics, and fuse cards into absurd synergies that would make even the most broken games like Slay the Spire blush.

Pro tip Melting Remnant + Umbra. One’s all about death loops, the other endless scaling. Together? Ridiculous.

Instead of a linear climb, Monster Train piles on extra systems; you’ll stack buffs, play risky combinations, and sometimes win with a setup that feels completely busted. Each battle is a tactical puzzle, where one wrong line of defense can spell disaster.

The smooth difficulty curve means even if you lose halfway, you’ve still unlocked new tools that make the next run different, which keeps the loop fun and addictive.

The graphics? Glowing chaos; massive demons, flashy effects, and a constantly shifting battlefield.

Reddit players rave about the flexibility of its clans and the many games’ worth of replay value baked into its ascension-style challenge modifiers. One run, you might be shredding enemies with frostbite; the next, you’re cycling monster slayers for infinite damage loops.

My Verdict: If you liked Slay the Spire for its tension and deep mechanics, this is the chaos upgrade you didn’t know you needed.

2. Griflands [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Narrative-Driven Deckbuilding]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Creator/s Kiel Entertainment Unique features Dual-deck system (negotiation + combat), branching narrative, dynamic characters Metacritic score 84 (PC)

In Griftlands, words can hit just as hard as swords.

This is one of the best Steam Deck games that hands you not one, but two decks: one for combat, one for negotiation. No matter if you’re fighting enemies or talking your way past them, every encounter is a risk-reward gamble in a cyberpunk world full of cults, mercs, and grifters ready to get you blocked.

The blend of story-driven mechanics with tactical card quest-style battles makes it stand out in the genre. To me, it feels almost like an interactive area where every decision shifts the direction you’re heading.

You’ll recruit allies, manage relationships, and make tough calls that change the course of the story. Each run plays differently thanks to roguelite elements like random encounters and unexpected turns of luck that can make or break your run halfway. This unpredictability means you can sink hours just experimenting with new cards and combinations to beat tougher ranks.

Pro tip Don’t beat everyone you meet. Sometimes letting them live pays off half a dozen quests later.

Every character you meet can turn into a friend or an enemy, depending on your writing-influenced dialogue choices. The graphics? It leans into a hand-drawn, comic-book vibe: bold outlines, slick animations, and expressive faces.

Players praise its dual mechanics, where building decks for persuasion is just as fun as creating a killing machine. The branching storylines eventually force you into corners where your past actions matter, a twist most other games in the genre don’t attempt.

My Verdict: This one’s for Slay the Spire fans who want their strategy wrapped in story, with encounters that remember your every choice.

3. Balatro [Best Game Like Slay the Spire That’s a Poker-Infused Fever Dream]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS Year of release 2024 Creator/s LocalThunk (Developer), Playstack (Publisher) Unique features Poker mechanics, bluffing-based synergies, escalating ante levels Metacritic score 95 (Xbox) 90 (PC, PS5, Switch)

Balatro turns a poker table into a roguelike warzone.

Instead of playing against other people, you’re battling the system itself. You’re building absurd poker hands and unlocking wild Jokers that turn the table into a battlefield of numbers. It’s the combination of the high you get from Slay the Spire. Only here, the “monsters” are probabilities.

Each round you’ll play, level modifiers, and manage your deck to survive rising ante levels. Every hand’s a tactical puzzle; every run is a race against the clock before you lose control of the math. Mechanics like multiplier stacking and run-defining Joker effects mean no two games feel the same.

Pro tip Put +Mult Jokers before xMult Jokers, since effects trigger left to right. This way, your additive bonuses are multiplied instead of added afterward, giving you much higher totals.

What makes Balatro stand out in the crowded deck builder scene is how it mixes luck with strategy. You’re not just hoping for good cards; you’re forced to think several steps ahead and weigh risks like you would in a high-stakes chess match. The pressure builds with every hand that keeps you hooked for hours as you chase that perfect winning streak.

Visually, the CRT fuzz and neon vibes aren’t just style points. They actually help sell the frantic energy of the game. It’s like Dream Quest took a trip to Vegas and got a glowing makeover. That mix of retro and modern keeps the game feeling fresh, even after countless runs.

Fans on Reddit say they’ve sunk hours into it without realizing it, calling it “the most fun I’ve had being confused”.

My Verdict: If you loved building decks in Slay the Spire for explosive combos and snowball runs, Balatro’s your next obsession.

4. Dicey Dungeons [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Luck & Tactics Fusion]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, macOS, iOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Distractionware & Terry Cavanagh Unique features Dice-based powers, fast-paced runs, quirky characters Metacritic score 98 (iOS), 88 (Switch), 80 (PC)

Dicey Dungeons drops you into a deadly game show hosted by Lady Luck.

You’re a sentient navigating monster-filled dungeons, where every move is powered by – what else? – dice rolls. Your deck of equipment determines how you use those rolls, which turns each battle into a clever puzzle of probability.

It’s lighthearted on the surface: bright graphics, charming humor, but underneath, it’s pure strategy. Different characters drastically change your mechanics, so each run feels fresh. And because luck plays a big role, adapting is key.

Pro tip Builds that maximize high rolls can beat most enemies before they get going.

What sets Dicey Dungeons apart in the roguelike and deck builder world is how it simplifies complex systems into quick, fun encounters. The compact runs make it easy to jump in for a few rounds: a go-to for casual players or those wanting a quick strategy fix without the long hours.

The variety of characters and randomized dungeons keeps the game feeling unpredictable. You’ll often find yourself thinking on your feet, shifting tactics to make the most of your dice rolls and equipment combos.

Fans suggest it as a speedier, more compact take compared to Slay the Spire, perfect when you’ve only got hours for a quick win.

My Verdict: A dice-fueled, quirky cousin to Slay the Spire, perfect for quick sessions that still pack tactical punch.

5. Inscryption [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Creepy, Mind-Bending Deckbuilding]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, macOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Daniel Mullins Games (Developer), Devolver Digital (Publisher) Unique features Meta-narrative, ARG elements, evolving card game rules Metacritic score 87 (Switch, PS5) 85 (PC)

At first, Inscryption looks like a gritty, wild horror game. But then, the walls crack – literally.

You start the game by being trapped in a shadowy room, playing against a mysterious figure using living cards. Soon, you’re solving various puzzles, uncovering secrets, and stumbling into whole new genres mid-run.

It’s a top roguelike game at heart, but every act rewrites the rules, adding twists to combat and narrative. The writing drips with unease, and the graphics lean into unsettling analog horror.

Pro tip Never ignore the weird stuff. Even the most useless trinket might turn the tide.

Inscryption breaks the mold by blending genres so seamlessly that you’re constantly on edge, never quite sure what to expect next. Its evolving gameplay and story keep you hooked through repeated runs; every playthrough feels fresh and unnerving.

The game’s use of a confined, eerie setting adds to the pressure, which turns each card battle into a high-stakes psychological thriller. You’re here, maintaining your sanity as the game toys with your expectations.

Like Slay the Spire, it’s about adapting your deck on the fly. But here, the stakes are your sanity.

Players compared it to Dream Quest for its unpredictability, but with a sinister direction only Daniel Mullins could pull off.

My Verdict: For Slay the Spire fans who chase the thrill of the unknown, Inscryption lets you dive headfirst into madness.

6. Darkest Dungeon [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for a Punishing, Psychological RPG]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Red Hook Studios Unique features Sanity system, permadeath, brutal dungeon crawling Metacritic score 85 (Switch) 84 (PC) 84 (PS4) 80 (iOS)

More than just testing your combat skills, Darkest Dungeon tests your mind.

This amazing turn-based strategy game forces you to manage not just health, but stress, paranoia, and trauma. The threats go beyond claws and teeth: they come from the growing fears within your own party.

Each dungeon crawl is a brutal course in risk management. Resources run thin, friends break under pressure, and one wrong turn can wipe out hours of progress.

Darkest Dungeon’s strategic depth means you have to balance pushing forward with retreating to regroup, which adds real stakes to every decision. You need to be focused on managing morale and knowing when to cut your losses.

Pro tip Keep the torches lit. Darkness is not your friend.

The game stands out in the roguelike genre by combining combat with psychological warfare, so the mental state of your characters is just as important as their physical health. There’s something unique that most other games rarely explore.

Believe me when I say: every choice carries weight, and survival often means cutting your losses.

Fans who love the best dungeon crawler games will appreciate Darkest Dungeon, where managing your heroes’ sanity is just as important as surviving.

My Verdict: If you play Slay the Spire for its punishing stakes and relentless difficulty, Darkest Dungeon will break you, and you’ll thank it.

7. Wildfrost [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Adorable Yet Deadly Strategy]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2022 Creator/s Deadpan Games, Gaziter Unique features Multi-layered tower defense, deck-building, and insane synergies Metacritic score 87 (iOS)

Wildfrost blends cute and brutal like no other. You’re trekking through a frozen world where frostbite is the enemy itself.

The core gameplay is about building decks that synergize with elemental companions and gear, while battling in multi-layered combat arenas where every move can change the fight.

The strategic depth is impressive; you’re relying on crafting combination chains that can turn the tide. It’s a fresh take on the deck builder genre that demands both tactical skill and adaptability.

Pro tip Focus on combos that boost your defense while setting up heavy hitters. Holding the frontline with the right combination is key to survival.

Visually, it looks adorable and colorful, but don’t be fooled: this game ramps up the difficulty fast as you face stronger bosses and tougher enemies. Experimenting with combos and synergies is the name of the game here, and the roguelike design means every run offers fresh challenges and rewards.

Wildfrost also shines in its pacing: each run feels meaningful without overstaying its welcome, perfect for those who want a quick but intense game session.

Players on Reddit love the balance of charm and challenge, where strategic gathering of cards and careful planning can help you hold the line against the freezing hordes.

If you fell hard for Slay The Spire, this one offers a similarly intense climb with a frosty twist.

My Verdict: If you’re into deck builders that mix cuteness with a serious challenge, Wildfrost is a fresh, cold blast of fun for fans of Slay the Spire.

8. Banners of Ruin [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Squad-Based Combat]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Goblinz Studio Unique features Squad-based combat, hand-drawn art, moral choices Metacritic score 71 (PC)

In Banners of Ruin, the spotlight is on squad tactics over solo deck manipulation.

You recruit and manage a team of distinct characters with unique roles, combining cards for attack, defense, and support while mastering positioning on the battlefield.

Your strategy has to adapt mid-battle; one wrong move in formation or card sequencing can collapse your entire line. It’s a mix of roguelite elements and tactical RPG depth that rewards forward thinking over sheer luck.

The hand-drawn, graphic-novel style graphics set a stunning fantasy world. The mechanics? They challenge you to coordinate your deck strategy with your team’s abilities to survive wave after wave of tough enemies.

Pro tip Pair defensive and aggressive characters wisely. Good positioning combined with team combination powers will help you weather even the toughest fights.

This layered approach makes every encounter feel like a chess match, only with swords and steel. And because you’re managing multiple heroes, each run feels like leading your own mini army through relentless dungeons.

Players on Reddit often suggest it as a perfect balance between a deck builder and a tactical RPG game.

If you’re a fan of Slay the Spire but want that extra layer of tactical depth and multi-character management, Banners of Ruin will give you these intense, rewarding fights where your squad’s synergy can decide your fate. My Verdict: Banners of Ruin is an amazing pick for those who want deck builder games with squad-based combat; it offers deep strategy and high replayability like Slay the Spire.

9. Across the Obelisk [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Multiplayer Card Battles]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, macOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Dreamsite Games Unique features Co-op deck-building, party management, RPG progression Metacritic score N/A

If you want to team up with friends and dive into a deck builder with roguelike twists, Across the Obelisk has you covered.

What keeps it fresh is how each battle can split your team’s focus: do you burn down a single target or spread damage to control multiple enemies? The layered mechanics make even short encounters feel like mini tactical puzzles.

Unlike many solo deck builder games, this one is one of the best multiplayer games, but single-player runs still pack the same depth of mechanics and strategic card management.

The branching paths mean your direction through the map changes every time, and events can force you into risky choices that pay off huge, or make you lose half your health before the next fight. It’s this push-pull of risk and reward that keeps players coming back.

Pro tip Communication is key: make sure your team balances offense, defense, and support to survive harder encounters.

The vibrant fantasy game setting is gorgeous, and the RPG progression means every run feels different as you unlock new cards and powers.

Fans on Reddit suggest how it mixes co-op combat with deckbuilding depth, and the game rewards you for smart gathering and combination of hero abilities.

For anyone who craves a party-driven spin, this is a solid pick.

My Verdict: Across the Obelisk is a rare deck builder with multiplayer that still guarantees tight single-player gameplay. It’s perfect for Slay the Spire fans craving teamwork.

10. Roguebook [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Hex-Based Deckbuilding Adventure]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Abrakam Entertainment Unique features Hex-based map, dual-hero system, Magic: The Gathering creator involvement Metacritic score 89 (Xbox One) 83 (PS5) 78 (PC)

From the creators of Faeria and Magic: The Gathering’s Richard Garfield comes Roguebook, a deck builder that takes exploration seriously.

You control two characters with separate decks and abilities. Each run plays out like a shifting puzzle, where the direction you explore can lead to powerful rewards or brutal encounters that test your adaptability.

The synergy between your heroes and careful positioning during combat is essential to overcome the game’s many tough challenges. Best part? Hidden tiles can hide events that change your course entirely, forcing you to manage risk like a high-stakes roguelike treasure hunt.

Because you control two heroes, every battle becomes a test of timing; deciding which hero to protect and how to adapt when a key card gets blocked can be the difference between a clutch win and a crushing loss.

Pro tip Mix and match your heroes’ decks early to find powerful synergies. Positioning on the map can make or break your runs.

The graphics pop with bright color and detail, and the roguelite elements ensure no two runs feel the same. This hex-based map and dual-hero system really shines when played on the best gaming laptop.

Reddit chatter calls it “a brilliant evolution of the genre.” Players who love Slay the Spire will appreciate how Roguebook layers exploration with complex mechanics and tactical depth.

My Verdict: Roguebook gives you a fresh, hex-based spin on deck building, perfect for anyone who wants to play games like Slay the Spire but craves exploration.

11. Arcanium: Rise of Akhan [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Expansive Card RPG Exploration]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, iOS, Android, macOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Rogue Games Unique features Open-world exploration, squad-based combat, premium experience Metacritic score N/A

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan combines open-world RPG exploration with deep deck builder mechanics.

You lead a squad of three characters through the mystical lands of Arzu, where every battle and choice impacts your journey.

The map itself acts like a living board: it lets you choose your own direction and face encounters that can flip your strategy on its head.

This game blends roguelike progression with resource gathering, skill upgrades, and card combination strategies that make every run unique.

Because you control multiple heroes at once, positioning and ability synergy become just as important as the cards in your deck, so you need to constantly manage risk and reward its rich narrative and expansive world set it apart from typical linear deck builder games.

And with hours of possible play, it’s the kind of adventure you can dive into solo or compare runs with friends to see who can survive the longest.

Pro tip Keep your deck flexible. Adapting on the fly is key to surviving the many varied encounters.

Fans of Slay the Spire will appreciate the RPG depth and strategy required to adapt to unpredictable enemies and evolving challenges.

My Verdict: For Slay the Spire fans wanting a sprawling RPG experience with deep deck-building, Arcanium gives you plenty of reward and strategy.

12. Tainted Grail: Conquest [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Gritty Arthurian Card Combat]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Android Year of release 2020 Creator/s Awaken Realms, Questline Unique features Dark fantasy setting, RPG class variety, branching narratives Metacritic score 82 (PC)

You’re a cursed knight battling through a shattered Arthurian realm, building a deck of grim cards to face twisted horrors.

Every run throws you into a fresh maze of choices: the path you carve, the class you master, the gambles you take.

The world itself drips with style: hand-painted backdrops feel torn from a cursed storybook, every stroke loaded with dread. That oppressive beauty hangs over each battle, so every victory lands like a hard-fought triumph, and every defeat bites twice as deep.

Each step forward is a wager – you push deeper for rare rewards, or turn back before the realm swallows you whole. Enemies aren’t just obstacles, they’re gauntlets that force you to adapt your deck and decide how much you’re willing to bleed for progress.

Pro tip Try the Barbarian class early, it deals massive damage fast and sets the tone for chaotic synergies.

Even failure leaves its mark. Unlocks carry over, new paths open, and the soundtrack’s haunting notes keep pulling you back in. Before you realize it, the cursed land feels less like a place you visit and more like a presence that refuses to let go.

Fans on Reddit highlight how punishing mechanics and narrative choices fuse into one memorable journey. If you crave games with a more atmospheric world, this one’s it.

My Verdict: It’s one of the darker, richer spins in the deck-building genre, perfect for players craving strategy and soul-bending choice.

13. Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Dice-Based Divine Strategy]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Akupara Games, Little Leo Games Unique features Dice-driven deck building, cosmic health system, divine themes Metacritic score 85 (PC)

Astrea flips the deck builder formula.

Your “cards” are your dice, where every roll carries weight, and your choice between Purification or Corruption changes the rhythm of the fight itself. One path cleanses enemies with precise strikes, the other floods the board with risky, high-reward chaos. Every decision tilts the balance between salvation and annihilation.

You’re not just rolling for numbers; you’re sculpting your fate. Managing dice pools means knowing when to burn a bad roll, when to gamble for the perfect chain, and when to bend probability to your will. That constant tug-of-war between control and chance keeps every battle razor-sharp.

Pro tip Seek out dice oracles that transform rolls. The more you manipulate fate, the more your combo potential explodes.

The art hits like a cosmic fever dream. Imagine planets cracking under streams of corruption and enemies wrapped in glowing constellations. It’s as much a spectacle as it is an amazing strategy game, and the visuals make every move feel like part of some celestial war.

Reviews rave all over the place: “God-tier roguelike,” “almost every turn is butt-clenching.” For players who want more than just card combat, this is fate in your hands.

My Verdict: It’s a glorious remix of deck-building: dice, cosmic stakes, and strategic layers that make every turn count, unlike anything in the genre.

14. Vault of the Void [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for No-Luck-Required Deckbuilding]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Android Year of release 2020 Creator/s Spider Nest Games Unique features No RNG in card rewards, pure deck building focus Metacritic score N/A

Straight to the point: Vault of the Void ditches randomness and puts control back in your hands.

Every card selection is your choice: no unwanted filler, no praying to the RNG gods. You’re crafting a deck with purpose, where you build toward lethal synergies and hard counters that hit exactly how you planned. The game rewards players who think two, three turns ahead instead of gambling for lucky draws.

Pro tip Build lean; keep the deck tight, and every card should earn its slot.

The look’s minimalist but razor-sharp, with clean UI and smooth animations that keep your focus on the fight. Everything feels deliberate, like moving chess pieces toward checkmate.

It’s one of the major indie games where the dev, Josh, built this as a personal passion project from scratch, and now it’s cross-platform with full cross-play support: you can seamlessly pick up your run from PC to mobile without losing a beat. That tight design carries through every aspect of the game.

Reddit players love the freedom and lean design: “most interesting Deckbuilding Roguelite.” Fans of the top single-player games will enjoy Vault of the Void for its no-randomness approach to deck-building and deep strategy.

My Verdict: A sleek deck builder that trusts your brain (not the RNG) to craft victory. Pure skill, pure satisfaction.

15. Gordian Quest [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Tactical Squad Card Battles]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Mixed Realms Unique features Party-based deck builder, D&D-style combat, RPG progression Metacritic score 84 (PC)

This is D&D meets deck builder.

You lead a squad of heroes, each with their own class, skills, and playstyle, where they carefully manage gear to squeeze every advantage in battle.

Unlocking skills is about creating sequences where one hero sets up the perfect blow for another. Every encounter becomes a puzzle of timing, resource management, and card synergy that feels deeply satisfying when it all clicks.

Pro tip Pair tanky defensive heroes with glass-cannon attackers: positioning kills or carries runs.

The art leans into classic fantasy – detailed armor and enemies that look like they stepped straight out of a campaign book.

But beneath that cozy aesthetic lies depth: equipment bonuses open entirely new strategies, and the way you blend your deck with your squad’s abilities defines your run’s success.

Developers cite Slay the Spire as a key inspiration, but they didn’t just copy the formula. Strategic character progression gives you long-term goals, and skill grids let you shape heroes in wildly different directions. Every battle pushes you to think like a commander, not just a card player.

If you want that combo thrill but in a full party RPG setting, this one gives you the tactical crunch and fantasy flair in equal measure.

My Verdict: If you’re a fan of deck builder action and want more than one card-slapping journey, Gordian Quest brings squad science to every battle.

16. Fights in Tight Spaces [Best Game Like Slay the Spire for Matrix-Style Card Brawls]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Ground Shatter Unique features Tactical deck building, turn-based combat, cinematic visuals Metacritic score 78 (PC)

Imagine combining your deck of moves with stealthy positioning in tight corridors; it’s like Slay the Spire crossed with Into the Breach.

You’re a secret agent pulling off knockout combos with surgical precision, darting between enemies, and using the environment as your weapon. Every wall, table, and corner becomes part of the plan that lets you bounce foes around the room or line up multi-target smashes.

Momentum isn’t just a flashy gimmick, it’s the core of your survival, rewarding those who can chain cards into perfectly timed takedowns that feel straight out of an action movie.

Pro tip Use cover to funnel enemies, then pull off combos that make walls your best ally.

The aesthetic is lean and stylish. The camera frames your actions like a fight choreographer, where fluid motion takes center stage while cards quietly drive the strategy under the hood. To make the most of this game’s cinematic combat, play it on the best gaming monitor for sharp visuals and fast response.

It’s reviewed as “Very Positive” on Steam with a great balance of style and substance.

It’s the kind of presentation where even a simple shove looks cool, and the game knows it; it encourages you to play with flair as much as efficiency.

My Verdict: If Slay the Spire scratched your combo itch, Fights in Tight Spaces slaps that itch with style and then kicks it out of a tight hallway.

FAQs

What is the best game like Slay The Spire?

The best game like Slay the Spire is Monster Train. It offers a similar deck-building experience with roguelike mechanics, but with unique synergies and strategic depth, along with multi-layered battle mechanics. It’s perfect for players who enjoy Slay the Spire‘s challenge and strategy.

Is Slay the Spire 2 coming out?

No, Slay the Spire 2 is not coming out. The developer, indie studio MegaCrit, has yet to announce a sequel. But they continue to update and improve the original game, with new content and cards being added regularly, so there’s still plenty to enjoy.

What style of game is Slay the Spire?

The style of Slay the Spire is a deck-building roguelike. You’ll craft and refine your deck while battling increasingly dangerous foes in procedurally generated dungeons. Strategic combat blends seamlessly with roguelike elements, so no two runs ever feel the same.

How many hours is Slay the Spire?

There are 20-30 hours in Slay the Spire, depending on your playstyle. Finishing the game might not take long, but chasing every achievement, unlocking all characters, and climbing to high ascension ranks can keep you hooked for hours.

Does Slay the Spire have lore?

Yes, Slay the Spire has lore, even though it is subtle. Instead of a heavy-handed narrative, the game sprinkles its lore through cards, relics, and events, so you can piece together the world and its characters through your own discoveries.