20 Games Like Cult of the Lamb in 2025 You’ll Love

Games like Cult of the Lamb bring together adorable chaos, creepy-cute art, and cult management magic, and there are several other titles that capture that same vibe. Each one adds its own twist on dark humor, clever mechanics, and action-packed gameplay, giving you new ways to lead your quirky followers and explore twisted worlds.

I’ve pulled together the strongest alternatives with the same energy, charm, and unhinged personality that made Cult of the Lamb so addictive. From oddball communities to frantic combat loops, there’s plenty to discover. Let’s explore the best twisted, cozy, and chaotic adventures out there.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Cult of the Lamb

Games similar to Cult of the Lamb offer a mix of quirky survival, strategic base-building, and darkly charming gameplay. You’ll lead bizarre colonies, dodge crazy disasters, and explore worlds that are equal parts creepy and hilarious. These top picks serve up the same chaotic fun, clever strategy, and dark humor that make every session feel like a wild, can’t-put-it-down ride.

Don’t Starve (2013) – A survival classic with quirky, hand-drawn art and dark humor. Build, craft, and survive while managing scarce resources in a world full of chaos. Stardew Valley (2016) – More than a farming sim, it offers town secrets, relationships, and satisfying base-building. It gives you the same nurturing vibe with a strategic twist. RimWorld (2018) – Manage a colony of unique characters while facing random events and disasters. The emergent storytelling and chaotic moments keep every run fresh.

These three are just the beginning. Keep scrolling to check out all 20 games that capture the quirky chaos and dark humor you loved in Cult of the Lamb. You’ll find new worlds to explore, strange followers to manage, and plenty of surprises that will keep every run feeling fresh and fun.

20 Games Like Cult of the Lamb You Shouldn’t Miss

How many of these have you played? If you love turning tiny followers into loyal minions, exploring weird worlds, and laughing at darkly twisted chaos, you’re in for a treat. I’ve rounded up the best picks that capture all that madness and more: the ultimate list of games like Cult of the Lamb.

1. Don’t Starve [Survive and Thrive in a Harsh Wilderness]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Wilderness survival simulation Platforms Windows, macOS, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2013 Creator/s Klei Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~100 hours typical (players report 60–120+ hours) Best for Players who love high-risk survival, base‑building, and exploration What I liked The dark, whimsical art style; the permadeath and procedural world keep things fresh; the crafting systems encourage creativity and experimentation

Don’t Starve drops you into a dark, unsettling cartoonish world where every day is a nail-biting scramble for survival, full of unexpected twists and wild excitement. You play as a castaway scientist stuck in a bizarre wilderness, and your goal is simple… stay alive. Easy to say, hard to do.

From gathering resources and hunting creepy critters to crafting tools, building shelters, and fending off nightmarish monsters, every day feels like a carefully planned juggling act. The game’s Tim Burton-inspired visuals and hauntingly beautiful soundtrack give it a distinct personality that’s both eerie and oddly charming.

Why we chose it Because no other survival game mixes gothic charm, chaotic discovery, and constant “oh no, what now?” moments quite like this one.

Your base is a canvas for strategy and creativity. Planning where to place traps, crops, and structures can make the difference between thriving or meeting a grisly end. That survival + base-building loop is addictive: every decision matters, and it pays off both clever thinking and experimentation.

Permadeath and procedurally generated worlds keep each run tense and exciting, while deep crafting systems and numerous unlockables ensure that progression never feels stale. The modding community is huge, too, offering endless ways to tweak gameplay, add new characters, and keep the world fresh long after your first dozen deaths.

My Verdict: Fans of Cult of the Lamb will love Don’t Starve for its chaotic charm, dark humor, and rewarding survival loops. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys planning, experimenting, and laughing at their own misadventures in a twisted, beautifully strange world.

2. Stardew Valley [Grow Crops, Build Your Dream Farm]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farm life simulation / RPG Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe; self‑published Average playtime Hundreds of hours for many players (redditors report 500+ to 1,000+ hrs) Best for Players who love relaxed, open-ended management, farming, crafting, and building relationships What I liked The freedom to craft your life, charming pixel art, deep social systems, and the endless loop of progression and exploration

Stardew Valley starts simple: you inherit a messy little farm and decide to fix your life by moving to a quiet town. You start out clearing weeds and planting a couple of crops. Then the game pulls you in deeper. Suddenly, you’re farming, fishing, mining, cooking, upgrading gear, and somehow still trying to remember everyone’s birthday.

The vibe is great. The pixel art feels warm and nostalgic without trying too hard, and Pelican Town actually feels lived in. Every character has their own routine, little quirks, and story beats you slowly uncover just by hanging around. It’s chill in a way that sneaks up on you: you hop in “for a day or two,” and then look up to realize you accidentally played for four hours.

Why we chose it Because it’s the gold standard for cozy-life sims, turning simple farm days into the most satisfying routine you’ll ever love.

The progression is what kept me hooked. You’re always moving toward something: better tools, new buildings, new areas, new fish, new recipes, whatever you’re into. And the game never rushes you. Min-max your farm or just decorate your house, pet your animals, and enjoy the soundtrack. Updates and mods only expand the already massive amount of content.

My Verdict: Stardew Valley is one of those games you boot up for some peace and quiet and end up completely absorbed. If you enjoy cozy worlds with tons of freedom and slow-but-satisfying progression, you’ll get why people love this one.

3. RimWorld [Manage a Colony with Chaotic Fun]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Colony simulation / Strategy Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Ludeon Studios (developer and publisher) Average playtime Dozens to hundreds of hours; many players report 500+ to 1000+ hours on Reddit Best for Gamers who enjoy deep, emergent storytelling, strategic planning, and sandbox colony sims What I liked The AI-driven storyteller, unpredictable events, rich simulation of colonists’ traits and moods, and infinite replayability through procedural worlds

RimWorld thrives on unpredictability, making every colony a story. It starts simple enough: you’ve crash-landed on a distant planet with a few unlucky colonists, and your job is to keep them alive. It seems straightforward at first. Then someone catches food poisoning, and a solar flare fries your power. Raiders show up drunk and angry, your best doctor completely loses it over the colony’s pet squirrel.

That’s RimWorld in a nutshell: all your carefully laid plans go up in smoke, pure storytelling chaos in the best way. What makes it so addictive is how every system overlaps. You’re managing moods, weather, base layout, research, food production, random events, and your colonists’ very questionable personalities.

Why we chose it Because every playthrough becomes a bizarre, unforgettable story generator powered by pure chaos and brilliant AI drama.

And none of it is scripted. The game generates stories based on whatever madness happens in your colony, so every playthrough feels like a new season of a show you didn’t know you were creating. The worst disasters often become the funniest memories.

Visually, it’s simple, clean, and charming in that minimalist sci-fi way. But don’t let that fool you; this game has depth for days. The modding community? Absolutely unhinged in the best possible way. New biomes, events, factions, storytellers… you can turn RimWorld into anything from a chill builder to a medieval kingdom to a horror survival sim.

My Verdict: RimWorld is perfect if you love strategy games that generate chaos organically. It captures the same “my followers are weird little gremlins but I love them” feeling as Cult of the Lamb, but with far more depth and endless unpredictable stories.

4. Oxygen Not Included [Keep Your Colonists Alive Underground]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Space colony‑simulation / Strategy Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2019 Creator/s Klei Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime Dozens of hours, often 70–140+ Best for Players who enjoy deep management, resource juggling, and emergent simulation What I liked The clever automation systems, stress‑testing resource loops, and the freedom to optimize your colony under extreme conditions

I didn’t expect a space colony simulator to keep me on the edge of my seat, but Oxygen Not Included quickly proved me wrong. Every little duplicant has needs, and every pipe, power line, and oxygen vent is a potential disaster waiting to happen.

It’s the kind of challenge that makes this one of the best survival games out there: you’re constantly thinking ahead, juggling resources, and laughing (or panicking) at the disaster that unfolds. The charm comes from how everything interacts. You’re balancing oxygen, water, food, stress, and research, and every new building or automation setup feels like progress.

Why we chose it Because its colony-building puzzles make managing oxygen, toilets, and meltdown-prone duplicants endlessly entertaining.

And just when you think you’ve got a handle on your colony, a heat wave, disease outbreak, or alien critter will remind you who’s really in charge. And the humor sneaks in everywhere: the little animations, the duplicants’ weird quirks, and the catastrophic disasters all make surviving a collapsing colony oddly fun.

Visually, it’s clean and colorful, with a style that’s technical but charming, like an engineer’s notebook brought to life. The soundtrack quietly supports the tension, subtly reminding you that everything could go wrong at any second.

My Verdict: Fans of Cult of the Lamb who loved base-building and management loops will adore Oxygen Not Included. It’s complex, unpredictable, and endlessly satisfying, delivering chaos and triumph in equal measure.

5. Moonlighter [Dungeon Crawling Meets Shop Management Adventure]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Roguelite Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Creator/s Digital Sun (developer), 11 Bit Studios (publisher), Netflix Games (Android, iOS) Average playtime ~20–30 hours for a typical playthrough (varies heavily by style) Best for Players who like mixing shop management with dungeon crawling What I liked The day/night loop of shopkeeping and heroing, the blending of two very different gameplay styles, and the charming pixel art

I spent hours in Moonlighter before realizing I was equally obsessed with selling and slaying. I’d be deep in a dungeon, dodging fire traps and swinging swords at goblins, then back in my shop, carefully pricing rare loot without scaring off customers. Somehow, the game balances both perfectly, and that’s why it easily ranks among the best action RPGs.

The dungeon runs are tense but fair. Every floor is procedurally generated, so you’re never quite sure what’s waiting around the corner. Defeating enemies is the main way you get loot that directly fuels your shop. And your shop? It’s surprisingly strategic. Choosing what to sell, how to upgrade items, and managing stock feels like a mini game in itself.

Why we chose it Because flipping between dungeon crawling and shopkeeping is the most addictive double life you’ll ever lead.

What makes it stick is how natural the loop feels. You’re always chasing that next upgrade, that one tricky item, or the thrill of surviving a dungeon floor unscathed. The pixel art is bright and charming. The soundtrack flows seamlessly from chill shop vibes to dungeon tension, keeping every moment engaging, and the game just keeps pulling you back for one more run – or one more sale.

My Verdict: Moonlighter is pure, addictive fun. It’s a rare mix of management and action that keeps you thinking and moving at the same time.

6. Hades [Battle Through the Underworld and Emerge]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike action RPG Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Supergiant Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime Varies; many players report 300+ hours on Reddit Best for Players who love fast combat, replayability, and mythological storytelling What I liked The satisfying combat loop, rich upgrade paths, and characters with personality. Every run feels meaningful, even when you die

This is hard to explain, but Hades made me fall in love with dying over and over. You take control of Zagreus, trying to break free from your father’s domain, and every run feels like a fresh challenge. The game is packed with tense fights, clever boons, and rooms that force you to adapt on the fly.

The combination of fluid combat and steady upgrades is a big reason Hades ranks among the most exciting roguelike games. Each run, even when you fail, pushes you closer to your goal. You unlock new weapons, upgrades, and story beats that keep every run feeling meaningful. Combat is tight and fluid, with each weapon and boon changing the way you approach enemies. It’s challenging, but fair, and coming out on top always feels exciting.

Why we chose it Because it’s the ultimate “just one more run” experience, blending god-tier combat with sharp writing and style.

Visually, Hades shines. The vibrant art style, detailed animations, and epic soundtrack pull you in, while the writing gives the characters real personality. Between tense battles and witty dialogue, the game keeps you fully engaged from start to finish.

My Verdict: If you loved Cult of the Lamb’s roguelike loops and addictive gameplay, Hades will feel instantly familiar but elevated: fast, stylish, and impossible to stop playing.

7. Dead Cells [Fast-Paced Combat in Procedural Worlds]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelite / Metroidvania Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Creator/s Motion Twin (developer); Motion Twin & Playdigious (publisher) Average playtime ~34 hours on Steam Best for Players who love fast combat, skill-based platforming, and high replayability What I liked The fluid, responsive movement; the satisfying balance between skill and luck; constant reward for exploration

Dead Cells hooked me in a way few action-platformers manage. It’s fast, sharp, and built around that “just one more run” feeling that turns a quick session into a lost evening. Every swing, dodge, and roll feels tight and responsive, and when you finally start chaining everything together, the game practically flows in your hands.

What really sold me is how naturally it blends roguelite loops with Metroidvania-style exploration. You’re always discovering something: new weapons, alternate paths, hidden rooms, and that sense of constant forward motion makes it easy to understand why it’s often mentioned among the top Metroidvania games today. Even when you wipe, you still walk away with some form of progress, so runs never feel wasted.

Why we chose it Because no other action-platformer feels this fluid, responsive, and dangerously fun at full speed.

Dead Cells also keeps things fresh with frequent updates and DLCs. You’ll be cruising through familiar areas and suddenly find a new biome, enemy type, or blueprint that changes your whole approach. And the progression layer is a lifesaver: little upgrades across runs smooth out the difficulty curve without ever making the game feel easy.

My Verdict: If you love fast, skill-based combat and action-heavy dungeon runs, Dead Cells is a must-play. It’s one of those rare games that rewards practice, respects your time, and stays exciting long after your first dozen hours.

8. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth [Dark Roguelike Adventure Full of Surprises]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike action shooter Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Wii U, Xbox One, New Nintendo 3DS, iOS, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Creator/s Nicalis, Inc. (developer & publisher) Average playtime Hundreds of hours; many players report 500+ to 1,000+ Best for Gamers who love addictive item synergies, high replayability, and dark humor What I liked The insane variety of items; the twisted, unpredictable builds; the dark tone and its huge replay value

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is the kind of game you sit down to try for ten minutes and suddenly… it’s midnight. Every run feels like cracking open a surprise toy: sometimes you get something incredible, sometimes you get absolute garbage, and sometimes you get a combo so stupidly powerful you can’t help but laugh.

What makes Isaac special is how wild the item interactions can get. You start a run thinking everything’s normal… and then things get interesting. Suddenly you’re firing brimstone lasers, spawning way too many spiders, and turning into some basement-born creature that somehow makes your build stronger. It’s wonderfully off-the-rails, hilarious, and exactly the kind of unpredictability that keeps Isaac fun.

Why we chose it Because its endless item combos turn every run into a wild science experiment gone wonderfully wrong.

Tonally, it sits right in that dark-but-humorous niche Cult of the Lamb fans adore. It’s creepy, it’s weird, it’s a little gross, and it fully commits to the vibe. The game is also constantly shaking things up: new items, new enemies, new room layouts, new characters, new challenges.

Even after dozens of runs, you still stumble into something you’ve never seen before. And if you somehow burn through all of that? The modding community steps in like, “Don’t worry, we’ve got more.” New items, new floors, new bosses, basically a whole extra layer of entertainment.

My Verdict: If you love experimentation, unpredictable builds, and fast runs that spiral into absolute nonsense, Isaac is a must-play. It’s chaotic, clever, and impossible to put down.

9. Slay the Spire [Strategic Deck-Building and Tactical Combat]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deck-building roguelike Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mega Crit (developer); Humble Games (publisher) Average playtime ~75 hours according to tracking data Best for Players who love strategic deck-building and replayable runs What I liked The perfect balance of risk and reward; the diversity of card combos; how every run feels like a different puzzle

Slay the Spire is one of those games you open “just to do a run,” and suddenly you’re completely lost in your deck. It looks simple on the surface: pick a character, climb a tower, fight enemies. But once you start building your deck, the whole thing opens up into this incredibly satisfying puzzle box. It’s no surprise people still call it one of the most influential deck-building games out there.

What really sells it is how every choice matters. Each card you add changes the shape of your run. Each relic nudges your strategy in a new direction. And when it all clicks, when your synergy snaps into place and you melt elites like they’re made of butter, it’s hard not to feel like a genius. The game constantly pushes you into creative problem-solving, which is why no two runs ever feel alike.

Why we chose it Because it perfected deck-building strategy, making every choice feel clever, risky, and deeply satisfying.

Progression is clear and addictive, too. Unlocks feel meaningful, not filler, and the risk/reward moments (like grabbing a cursed relic or trimming your deck) genuinely shift how you approach the climb. It’s that strategic depth that makes the Spire so replayable.

My Verdict: If you love tactical progression loops and clever strategy, this is one of the most rewarding games you can pick up. Fans of Cult of the Lamb’s run-based structure will feel right at home.

10. Darkest Dungeon [Survive Stress, Madness, and Deadly Foes]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Gothic turn-based RPG / Dungeon Crawler Platforms Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Red Hook Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~40 hours for many players Best for Gamers who like high-stakes, stress-driven strategy and character management What I liked The affliction system that makes heroes fragile, the dark art and narration, and how base management and permadeath heighten tension

Darkest Dungeon is brutal in all the right ways, easily ranking among the most gripping dungeon-crawlers you can play. The monsters are only half the threat; the real fight is the creeping stress that chips away at your heroes, twisting their personalities through its brilliant affliction system.

Every expedition feels like you’re walking a tightrope with a torch that’s burning out way too fast. Your party’s quirks, fears, and breaking points become just as important as their weapons. And when someone cracks mid-battle and drags the whole squad down with them… yeah, that’s Darkest Dungeon doing what it does best.

Why we chose it Because its stress and affliction system makes every dungeon crawl feel tense, punishing, and unforgettable.

Outside the dungeons, the Hamlet gives you that strategic layer that keeps everything moving. Upgrades, stress relief, skill training; you’re constantly juggling resources, deciding who’s worth saving and who’s better left behind. It’s a harsh cycle, but an incredibly rewarding one once you understand how all the systems feed into each other.

The art, narration, and atmosphere bring everything together. It’s grim, oppressive, and weirdly beautiful in the most miserable way.

My Verdict: If you enjoy high-stakes tactics and watching unpredictable stories unfold, this game is for you. Fans of Cult of the Lamb’s darker tone will feel right at home… if “home” is a collapsing dungeon full of existential dread.

11. Graveyard Keeper [Run a Medieval Cemetery and Workshop]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Graveyard management simulation / Strategy Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Creator/s Lazy Bear Games (developer); tinyBuild (publisher) Average playtime ~62.5 hours (main + side content) Best for Players who enjoy quirky sims, moral choices, and dark humor in a relaxed setting What I liked The offbeat humor, deep crafting systems, side quests that surprise, and how the morally dubious decisions feel meaningful

Graveyard Keeper is one of those games that sneaks up on you. You start thinking, “I’ll fix a few graves and call it a night,” and suddenly you’re knee-deep in medieval paperwork, digging up bodies, juggling weird side hustles, and wondering how this strange little world got its hooks in you. It gets that dark humor and cozy management-sim vibe Cult of the Lamb fans love.

Once you get past the tutorial chaos, the game quietly reveals how much depth it hides. Crafting chains, alchemy labs, farming patches, church sermons, dungeons, donkey negotiations – you name it, it probably feeds into something else. And that layered progression is why it fits so well alongside other standout strategy games.

Why we chose it Because running a medieval graveyard with ethically questionable side hustles is more fun than it has any right to be.

You’re always planning the next upgrade, the next production loop, the next morally dubious “efficiency improvement.” It satisfies that “optimize everything until it becomes a beautiful machine” part of your brain. What really sells the experience is how weird and charming everything is.

The side quests feel like little comedy sketches, the villagers are delightfully unhinged, and the DLCs keep adding new systems that make the world feel even more alive (or undead).

My Verdict: If you like management sims with personality, dark humor, and endless progression loops, Graveyard Keeper delivers in spades. It’s chill, it’s clever, and it’s the perfect pick for players who enjoy building something strange and satisfying at their own pace.

12. Children of Morta [Emotional Story-Driven Roguelike Adventure]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative-driven action RPG / Roguelite Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s Dead Mage (developer), 11 Bit Studios (publisher) Average playtime ~14–20 hours for the main story, up to ~25–30 hours if you clear most side content Best for Gamers who appreciate emotional stories, character variety, and replayable action adventures What I liked The family-centric storytelling, varied classes, pixel-art visuals, and how the progression feels both satisfying and heartfelt

Children of Morta hits a really special niche, not just because it’s a roguelite with great combat, but because it actually cares about its characters. Instead of playing a lone hero, you’re stepping into the lives of the Bergsons, a whole family fighting back against corruption. Each run pushes the story forward, and the game weaves in emotional moments so naturally that you end up rooting for them as people, not just player classes.

What keeps the game fresh is how different each family member feels. One sibling is a lightning-fast rogue, another wields magic, and another tanks hits like a brick wall. Switching characters genuinely changes how you approach a run, and the progression system ties everything together, letting the entire family grow stronger as you play.

Why we chose it Because few roguelikes tie action and family-driven storytelling together this beautifully.

It strikes a really comfortable balance between challenge and accessibility: you can feel the roguelite pressure, but you’re never hitting a brick wall. And if you like playing with someone else? The co-op is fantastic. It turns the whole experience into this warm, chaotic, shared adventure that fits the family theme perfectly.

My Verdict: If you want a roguelite with heart and actual characters you care about, Children of Morta is the one for you. It’s warm, challenging, and incredibly easy to get attached to.

13. Enter the Gungeon [Bullet-Hell Action with Endless Weapons]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Bullet-hell roguelike dungeon crawler Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Dodge Roll (developer), Devolver Digital (publisher) Average playtime ~80–100 hours for full progression Best for Players who love fast-paced, skill-based shooters with lots of variety What I liked The absurd gun variety, tight dodge-rolling combat, and how every run feels unpredictable and wildly challenging

Enter the Gungeon is pure, beautifully controlled chaos in video-game form. It drops you into a maze of rooms packed with enemies, bullets, and ridiculous weapons: everything from laser rifles to guns that shoot actual bees. The moment you start dodge-rolling through projectiles like a tiny action hero, the adrenaline kicks in, and suddenly you’re hooked on perfecting each run, chasing new weapons and secrets.

The combat is fast, punchy, and super skill-based. Your survival depends on timing your rolls, choosing the right gun for the moment, and not panicking when the screen turns into a neon storm of bullets. And it will.

There’s a ton of emergent craziness depending on what items you pick up: synergies, curses, companions, weird modifiers. Runs are quick but wildly different, which makes the replay value absurdly high.

Why we chose it Because it packs the most chaotic, stylish bullet hell mayhem into perfectly snackable runs.

The game also packs a ton of charm. The enemies are adorable little bullet-creatures, the humor is light and self-aware, and every floor hides secrets you’ll stumble into accidentally (or spend hours trying to unlock). It feels like an arcade classic that somehow learned every modern roguelike trick.

My Verdict: Enter the Gungeon is fast, funny, and endlessly replayable. If you love chaotic runs, inventive weapons, and that satisfying “just barely survived” feeling, this one is a blast.

14. Rogue Legacy [Dynastic Platformer with Endless Challenges]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer / Roguelite Platforms Windows, OS X, Linux, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s Cellar Door Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~16h (main) to ~37h (completion) Best for Gamers who enjoy platforming combined with legacy progression and challenge What I liked The dynastic deaths, quirky heir traits, and how upgrading your manor feels deeply rewarding

Rogue Legacy turns the idea of death into pure fun. Every time your character bites it, it’s not the end, it’s a new beginning. You step into the shoes of their heir, each with quirky traits that can make a run hilariously chaotic or surprisingly tricky. This dynastic mechanic makes every death feel meaningful, not frustrating, and keeps you invested in the family line as you slowly build power and unlock upgrades.

Platforming is tight and responsive, making dodging traps, jumping across spikes, and battling bosses a satisfying challenge every time. It’s easy to see why Rogue Legacy earns a spot among the top platformer games, with its procedural levels, short-run design, and clever dynastic progression keeping every run fresh and exciting.

Why we chose it Because dying has never been this fun, thanks to its ever-evolving family tree of unpredictable heroes.

Progression is addictive. Unlocking new classes, upgrading your estate, and discovering secret paths all feed into this constant loop of improvement. Character trait variability, like colorblind heroes or short-sighted heirs, keeps runs funny and unpredictable, adding personality to the gameplay.

My Verdict: Rogue Legacy turns failure into progress with style and humor. If you like platforming, clever progression loops, and a roguelite that makes every death feel rewarding, this game is a must-play for fans of action-packed, strategic fun.

15. Curse of the Dead Gods [Fast-Paced Combat and Strategic Curses]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric action roguelike Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Passtech Games (developer); Focus Home Interactive (publisher) Average playtime ~21 hours main, ~38 hours with extras Best for Players who like fast combat, build trade-offs, and risk/reward mechanics What I liked The curse system that forces strategic decisions, the tight looting loop, and the dark, pulpy temple aesthetic

In Curse of the Dead Gods you begin in a pulpy, cursed temple where every room is a test of skill, timing, and nerve. Combat is fast, deliberate, and surprisingly tactical: you’re constantly dodging, linking attacks, and making split-second choices that decide your survival.

What really sets it apart is the curse system. Each curse you pick up forces trade-offs that affect your build, making every run feel like a tight puzzle of risk versus reward. Do you grab that powerful weapon and accept the downside, or play it safe and hope the next room gives you better options? It keeps your brain engaged while your reflexes are on fire.

Why we chose it Because its curse mechanics turn every decision into a deliciously dangerous gamble.

Looting and progression are satisfying, too. Upgrades carry over between runs, giving your characters meaningful growth without removing the tension of short, intense expeditions. The enemy design is sharp and varied, with just the right mix of creepy and pulpy, keeping each encounter tense but fun.

My Verdict: If you like quick, skill-driven runs that make every choice count, Curse of the Dead Gods is a blast. It’s tense, rewarding, and perfectly suited for players who love tactical action with a dark, twisted feel.

16. For the King [Tactical Adventures with Party Management]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based strategy / Roguelike RPG Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s IronOak Games (developer); Curve Games (publisher) Average playtime ~8–12 hours for a typical main campaign run Best for Players who love tactical decision-making, co-op play, and replayable campaign structure What I liked The mix of procedural maps and table-top style strategy, the risk/reward quest choices, and the satisfying progression loop with party and follower management

For the King blends tabletop tactics with roguelike unpredictability in a way that’s easy to pick up but hard to put down. You lead a party of heroes through procedurally generated maps, face random events, and balance resources while deciding who to bring along on each journey. Whether you go solo or co-op, every run feels fresh, with surprises waiting around every corner.

Its mix of strategy, party management, and replayable maps makes it a standout among turn-based strategy games. You’re constantly weighing risk versus reward, deciding which quests to tackle, and managing your party’s skills and equipment. The game taps into that same “manage your own little cult/colony” appeal that Cult of the Lamb fans enjoy, letting you feel in control of a growing, evolving team.

Why we chose it Because it blends tabletop strategy and adventure so smoothly you’ll feel like you’re on a co-op quest night.

Combat is turn-based but never slow. Each encounter demands planning, positioning, and tactical decisions, making even short sessions feel meaningful. The procedural events and narrative flavor add charm and unpredictability, so no two runs feel alike.

My Verdict: If you enjoy strategic decision-making, party management, and a roguelike twist on tabletop mechanics, For the King is a perfect fit. It’s clever, accessible, and fun whether you play solo or with friends.

17. Dungeon of the Endless [Tower Defense Meets Roguelike Exploration]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike / Tower Defense / Strategy hybrid Platforms Windows, OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2014 Creator/s Amplitude Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~9.5 hours for a full run Best for Players who enjoy tactical placement, emergent strategy, and hybrid gameplay loops What I liked The hard decisions around resource flow, the satisfaction of defending your base, and how random dungeon exploration creates unexpected, intense moments

Dungeon of the Endless is a wild blend of tower defense, roguelike, and exploration that keeps you thinking (and sweating) every step of the way. You lead a small crew through procedurally generated dungeons, trying to protect your generator while scavenging resources, placing defenses, and deciding which rooms to explore next. Every choice matters, and one slip-up can cascade into disaster.

The game’s strength is in its tactical layers. Resource flow, turret placement, and careful unit management all feed into short, tense runs that feel satisfying to master. Each procedural dungeon feels different, so you’re constantly adapting to new layouts, enemy types, and emergent situations. Even a single floor can throw unexpected challenges your way, making the game endlessly replayable.

Why we chose it Because nothing else captures the frantic joy of defending your base while scrambling for the exit.

The sci-fi setting adds personality, with unique characters who each bring their own strengths and quirks to the team. Combined with the distinctive art and atmosphere, Dungeon of the Endless stands out as a roguelike that feels clever, tense, and fresh every time you play.

My Verdict: If you love tactical micro-decisions, hybrid gameplay, and high-stakes management, Dungeon of the Endless is a perfect pick. Fans of Cult of the Lamb’s strategic planning and chaotic encounters will find a lot to enjoy here.

18. Spiritfarer [Care for Spirits in a Cozy Journey]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management / Narrative Simulation Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~35–45 hours (depending on completion rate) Best for Players who prefer relaxing gameplay, emotional stories, and relationship-driven pacing What I liked The gorgeous hand-drawn visuals, the heartfelt relationships with spirits, and how every day on the boat feels meaningful and calm

Spiritfarer is a cozy, narrative-driven management game that balances heart and gameplay perfectly. You step into the shoes of Stella, a Spiritfarer tasked with ferrying spirits to the afterlife. Along the way, you care for your passengers, upgrade your ship, gather resources, craft useful items, and build meaningful relationships. It’s a management loop that’s relaxing, rewarding, and full of heart.

The game’s hand-drawn art is absolutely gorgeous, giving every location and character a warm, inviting charm. The soundtrack and storytelling add emotional depth, turning simple tasks like cooking, mining, or helping spirits with side quests into moments that feel truly special. Each spirit has a unique story, and guiding them toward peace is surprisingly satisfying.

Why we chose it Because it delivers emotional storytelling wrapped in one of the coziest management loops ever made.

There’s also a gentle progression in ship upgrades, crafting, and relationships that makes each session feel purposeful without pressure. Local co-op adds a fun shared experience, and frequent updates continue to expand the content, giving players more to explore and enjoy.

My Verdict: Spiritfarer is perfect for anyone who enjoys management, care systems, and storytelling over constant combat. Its charm, emotional resonance, and cozy gameplay make it a must-play for Cult of the Lamb fans looking for a relaxing but deeply satisfying experience.

19. Hand of Fate 2 [Card-Based Adventure with Action Combat]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Deck-building hybrid Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Defiant Development (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~40–50 hours Best for Players who love strategy, deck building, and action-packed combat What I liked The tension of building a deck that shapes your adventure, the mix of planning and real-time fights, and how every boss encounter feels cinematic and high-stakes

Hand of Fate 2 blends board-game strategy with action-packed roguelike combat in a way that’s immediately addictive. You build your deck of cards, and each one shapes the encounters, rewards, and challenges you’ll face. It’s a clever mix of planning and improvisation, where your choices outside combat directly influence the battles you fight.

The combat itself is fast and skill-based. Dodging, timing attacks, and reading enemy patterns is critical, especially during boss fights that are as tense as they are memorable. Each run keeps you on your toes, with modifiers, random events, and card-driven surprises ensuring that no two campaigns ever feel the same. The risk/reward system is satisfying too: sometimes, grabbing a tempting card can make your run significantly harder, but it’s always a thrilling gamble.

Why we chose it Because mixing card-based encounters with real-time combat creates an adventure full of surprises.

Presentation is top-notch, from the cinematic card encounters to the detailed arena combat, making every session feel like a high-stakes tabletop session come to life. The variety in cards, enemies, and outcomes gives the game immense replay value, rewarding careful planning and clever tactics.

My Verdict: Hand of Fate 2 is perfect for players who love strategy mixed with action. Fans of Cult of the Lamb will appreciate the deck-building, risk-taking, and tension-filled encounters that keep every run exciting.

20. We Happy Few [Survive a Dark, Dystopian Society]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / Survival Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Compulsion Games (developer); Gearbox Publishing (publisher) Average playtime ~30–35 hours for story + extras Best for Players who enjoy dystopian storytelling, moral decision-making, and survival mechanics What I liked The unsettling retro-futuristic worldbuilding, the tense mix of stealth and social pressure, and how the narrative pivots around deeply flawed characters in a drug-fueled society

We Happy Few throws you into a bizarre, dystopian city where everyone is forced to wear a perpetual smile and keep up appearances… or face the consequences. You play as one of several protagonists, each with their own story, trying to survive in a world full of secrets, social rules, and creeping paranoia. The game nails a cultish, off-kilter tone that will feel oddly familiar to fans of Cult of the Lamb.

Survival combines health and resource management with blending in, tough moral choices, and deciding when to fight, sneak, or persuade. Procedural elements and handcrafted missions keep each playthrough unpredictable, while crafting and base-building give long-term goals to work toward. Exploration rewards curiosity, with hidden items, characters, and story threads around every corner.

Why we chose it Because its mix of dystopia, survival, and social stealth feels like stepping into the most unsettling carnival imaginable.

The storytelling is strong, with multiple perspectives and layered worldbuilding that make you care about the city and its people, even the creepy ones. Every decision carries weight, and the mix of stealth, survival, and social mechanics keeps tension high while letting you experiment with different approaches.

My Verdict: We Happy Few is perfect for players who love narrative depth, moral choices, and darkly quirky worlds. Fans of Cult of the Lamb will enjoy the twisted humor, layered social systems, and the satisfying challenge of surviving a society that’s anything but normal.

My Overall Verdict

So, you’ve just finished Cult of the Lamb and are craving something that hits the same mix of dark humor, quirky management, and action-packed chaos. Here’s where I’d start:

If you love surviving against the odds while tinkering with a base, Don’t Starve is your go-to. The world is unforgiving, the crafting is clever, and every run keeps you on your toes.

For players who want story and heart alongside their roguelike action, Children of Morta is a perfect pick. The family dynamics, distinct characters, and emotional beats make every run feel meaningful.

If what really hooks you is skill-based combat and fast-paced runs, you can’t go wrong with Hades. Each fight feels satisfying, the progression is addictive, and the dialogue keeps things fresh no matter how many times you die.

For a slower, more relaxed vibe with cozy management and care loops, Spiritfarer is a gem. Building your boat, helping spirits, and upgrading your home is surprisingly rewarding and emotional.

And if you love strategy with a twist, Slay the Spire will keep your brain busy for hours with clever card combos and high-stakes decisions.

No matter what you’re after: survival, story, action, or strategy, there’s a game here that’ll capture the same weird, charming magic you loved in Cult of the Lamb.

