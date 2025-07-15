The Ultimate List of the 10 Best PC Simulation Games in 2025

The best PC simulation games offer players a variety of realistic experiences. You can become a cleaner with a pressure washer, take on the role of a doctor in a clinic, open your own zoo, or become the owner of a farm. Simulators are one of the most popular game genres, with hundreds and thousands of games in this format. But truly worthwhile projects are not that many.

If you’re looking for the best simulation games for PC, I’m here to make your choice easier. Below, I’ve gathered 10 top titles that deserve your attention.

Our Top Picks for PC Simulation Games

The best PC simulation games often include complex mechanics, physics, and interfaces. All of this is done to achieve maximum realism. In these games, what happens on the screen is as close as possible to a real-life process. Flying a plane, driving a truck, building a city. Sometimes these simulations can be pretty funny, for example, you might get to be a rock or a loaf of bread.

Among all the games, I would highlight the top 3. They showed the best results in graphics, realism, and available mechanics:

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (2012) – a true hardcore life simulator of a long-haul trucker. Realistic graphics, real European roads, and lots of buttons and pedals in the driver’s cabin that you’ll need to figure out. Cities: Skylines (2015) – a city-building simulator where your city is constructed, develops, and survives various natural disasters. The gameplay is simple in some areas, but remember, the city won’t forgive you a single mistake. Assetto Corsa Competizione (2019) – here, there’s no huge car collection, but the entire racing process is recreated realistically. Thanks to a deeply detailed mathematical model, the game allows for an extremely accurate simulation of tire grip, aerodynamics, and other parameters.

In the following sections, I’ll tell you more about these top games, and you’ll also find reviews of 7 more simulator games. Keep reading these suggestions to learn more.

10 Best PC Simulation Games for Fans of Ultra-Realism

Modern PC simulation games come in a wide range of genres. Many of them offer a relaxed gameplay experience where you can simply enjoy everything happening and pass the time. Others require full immersion. You need to learn how a particular machine works and how to act in different situations.

Simulation games often don’t have a classic “ending.” You can play endlessly, constantly developing, improving, and exploring. Which of these best PC simulation games have you already played?

1. Euro Truck Simulator 2 [Best for Long-Haul Trucking and Road Atmosphere]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2012 Developer SCS Software Publisher SCS Software Metacritic score 79 Unique features Long-haul transport, realistic routes, truck management

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is one of the most well-known truck driving simulators, where you’ll need to transport cargo between European cities. It features realistic truck physics proceeding, various routes and types of cargo, and a great playlist that immerses you in the everyday life of a trucker.

Another interesting feature is driver fatigue. You can’t just drive endlessly, you’ll have to think about your character and arrange some rest.

One more reason to include this title in the list of the best PC game simulators is its graphics, which aim for realism. Recognizable landscapes and cities, changing weather conditions, and a detailed driver’s cabin with plenty of buttons and pedals. Don’t forget to pick a good gaming monitor to get the most out of the game’s visuals.

Everything in Euro Truck Simulator 2 is designed to create an immersive experience. This game is a perfect example of how a well-thought-out simulator can be both relaxing and engaging at the same time.

Why you should try it: Fans of simulators will appreciate its depth, steady support from the developers, and a huge modding community. It’s an ideal choice for those who value calm and realistic gameplay.

2. Cities: Skylines [Best for City-Building and Deep Economic Simulation]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Colossal Order Publisher Paradox Interactive Metacritic score 85 Unique features City building, economic planning, infrastructure control

Cities: Skylines is the benchmark city-building simulator where you have full control over your city’s development. It all starts with laying down the road in your very first settlement. From there, you have complete freedom to act. Remember, the city won’t forgive you, its mayor, for any mistakes.

From street layouts to proper tax policies and environmental care, everything matters here. At the same time, you have total creative freedom, design the city however you please. Plus, the graphics aren’t too demanding. You’ll be able to run it smoothly on a PC or a mid-range, high-performance gaming laptop.

The visual style is clean and modern, with smooth animations and scalable details. The city comes alive right before your eyes. Cars drive on the roads, citizens head to work, and new districts are constantly being built.

On forums and in reviews, users especially appreciate the ability to customize everything, from small streets to large zones. That’s why this title often ranks among the best building games. It’s an endless sandbox for all lovers of architecture, planning, and constant analysis.

Why give it a try: If you’re into complex but intuitive simulators focused on logistics, resource management, and visual creativity, Cities: Skylines will definitely pull you in. It’s perfect for fulfilling your city-building ambitions right from home.

3. Assetto Corsa Competizione [Best for Realistic GT Racing Simulation]

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox XS Year of release 2019 Developer Kunos Simulazioni Publisher Kunos Simulazioni (PC), 505 Games (Xbox One) Metacritic score PC: 77/100 PS4: 71/100 PS5: 80/100 XBO: 76/100 Unique features Realistic driving, GT championships, advanced physics

Assetto Corsa Competizione is one of the best game simulators for racing in the GT genre. The car simulation here is extremely precise. The developer focuses on realism and authenticity. Changing weather and lighting, tire wear marks, and raindrops on the windshield that obstruct your view.

All of this is complemented by an excellent response system if you’re playing with a wheel and pedals. Even professional race car drivers have praised its realism.

On Reddit, players emphasize that ACC is “not just a game, but a simulation you need to take seriously.” This isn’t a simple arcade racer like most others. The right choice of tires and upgrades, flawless cornering, and precise timing for braking, everything matters for your victory.

Why you should try it: If you’re looking for the most realistic car simulation with deep controls, official licenses, and the atmosphere of a real racetrack, Assetto Corsa Competizione will become your new standard in racing simulators. The verification successful waiting time for this game is fully justified.

4. RimWorld [Best for Colony Management and Emergent Storytelling]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Ludeon Studios Publisher Ludeon Studios Metacritic score PC: 87/100 XONE: 92/100 Unique features Colony survival, random events, AI storytelling

RimWorld is one of the finest games for solo play in the colony simulator genre. The focus here is on the human story of surviving on a wild planet. The game uses procedural generation for each new session. As a result, every new game is a new tale for you.

At the center of the plot is an AI storyteller. It’s responsible for shaping the story, from raids to diseases and psychological breakdowns of your characters.

The graphics are stylized, 2D, but functional and expressive: every character, item, and object on the map matters mechanically. You control a group of settlers, each with their own personality, traits, and skills.

During gameplay, you’ll be building a base, managing resources, developing agriculture, and handling the social aspects of your settlement. It’s a simulation of behavior, survival, and randomness.

On Reddit, RimWorld is called a “chaos simulator,” where every mistake or oversight can lead to tragicomic consequences. What makes the game iconic is its deep mechanics and endless possible tales and outcomes.

Why you should try it: If you enjoy deep sandbox games with management elements, unexpected events, and a focus on survival, RimWorld will give you dozens of hours of unpredictable gameplay, where every decision matters.

5. Microsoft Flight Simulator [Best for Photorealistic Flight and Global Exploration]

Platforms DOS, Windows, Mac OS, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 1982-2024 Developer subLOGIC Corporation, Bruce Artwick Organization, Aces Game Studio, The Coalition, Dovetail Games, Asobo Studio Publisher Microsoft, Xbox Game Studios, Dovetail Games Metacritic score 91 Unique features Photorealistic Earth, real aircraft, live weather, and security

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the benchmark in the flight simulator genre. It recreates almost the entire globe using satellite data and cloud technology. The latest update came out in 2024, making it the most advanced flight simulator to date.

The game simulates real time, traffic, and even climate by gathering data from actual weather services. You can take off from anywhere on the planet, from huge airports in megacities to remote wild islands.

Every plane in the game is detailed down to the smallest part: the cockpit, control panels, engine sounds, and aerodynamics. Everything is exactly like in a real aircraft.

Players on Reddit and Metacritic call it a “visual marvel” and a “real pilot’s school.” It’s not just a beautiful game but an accurate and demanding flight simulation. At the same time, various settings let you tailor the experience for both beginners and seasoned pilots.

The title also ranks among the good multiplayer games. You can fly alongside other players, chat, and hold competitions.

Why try it: Microsoft Flight Simulator is the number one choice for anyone who dreams about aviation and loves realism. It’s one of the most technically advanced and visually stunning simulators on PC, perfect for long, peaceful sessions with full immersion.

6. PowerWash Simulator [Best for Relaxing Gameplay and Satisfying Cleaning Mechanics]

Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Meta Quest (2, Pro, 3) Year of release 2022 Developer FuturLab Publisher Square Enix Collective Metacritic score 75 Unique features Pressure cleaning, relaxing gameplay, mission progress

PowerWash Simulator is a relaxing simulator where you take up a pressure washer and clean everything, from bikes to buildings and vans. Pick out the top gaming TV for yourself if you want to play not only on PC but also on a console.

The gameplay revolves around a simple cycle: dirty → clean, and that’s exactly what makes the game incredibly meditative.

Visually, PowerWash Simulator is simple but pleasant: the environment is done in a clean 3D style, dirt realistically sticks to surfaces, and the cleaning process gives both visual and psychological satisfaction. There’s almost no music, just the mesmerizing sound of water and your own work rhythm. Perfect for relaxing.

And it’s also one of the popular co-op games. You can clean alongside up to 4 friends. And here it’s all about fun, not just calm relaxation.

On Reddit, the game is called “the perfect therapy after a tough day.” There are no timers, penalties, or enemies. Just you and dirty surfaces waiting for your attention.

Why you should play: PowerWash Simulator is perfect for those looking for a relaxing experience without pressure, for gamers who enjoy meditative gameplay, co-op with friends, and the satisfaction of visual progress.

7. Two Point Hospital [Best for Humorous and Strategic Hospital Management]

Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Two Point Studios Publisher SEGA Metacritic score 83 Unique features Hospital building, staff management, funny diagnoses

Two Point Hospital is a bright and witty hospital management simulator. Alongside serious medicine and complex terms, you get weird illnesses, absurd treatments, and staff with character. All of this creates an atmosphere of light absurdity.

The entire gameplay is built around running the hospital. You hire doctors, build offices, buy new equipment, and manage patient flow. Despite the overall ironic tone, the simulation of logistics and efficiency is taken quite seriously. Proper placement of hospital objects and routes is crucial. Any mistake will lead to chaos and crowds of unhappy patients.

On Reddit and Metacritic, players praise the game for its fitting humor, thoughtful design, and replayability, each new level throws fresh challenges at you.

Why you should try it: Fans of simulators will like the mix of a lighthearted atmosphere with serious management. Two Point Hospital is the perfect choice if you want something fun yet smart, with a good dose of challenge.

8. Farming Simulator [Best for Realistic Farming and Agricultural Machinery]

Platforms Microsoft Windows, MacOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2008-2024 Developer Giants Software Publisher Focus Home Interactive Metacritic score 75 Unique features Fieldwork, farming machinery, realistic crops

Farming Simulator is a realistic and detailed farming simulator where you manage the entire life of a large farm. From planting and harvesting crops to raising animals and selling products. It features a great selection of agricultural machinery and tools. The seasons and market economy are also recreated realistically.

The graphics are close to reality with lots of detail on the equipment and fields. You’ll experience all aspects of running your own farm. Before planting crops, you’ll need to prepare the soil.

Different machines are required for soil preparation, planting, and harvesting. Each machine has its own characteristics. They need refueling and maintenance, just like in real life.

Managing finances correctly is also important. You have to learn to prioritize what to spend money on so you don’t end up in the red right away.

Players on forums say that Farming Simulator is not just a game, but a whole virtual world that’s enjoyable to get lost in while learning and improving farming skills. Plus, nearly every year there’s an update with new mechanics.

Why try it: If you like simulators with a large scale, deep management, and slow-paced gameplay, Farming Simulator will give you hours of immersion in rural life.

9. The Sims 4 [Best for Life Simulation and Social Interaction]

Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Developer The Sims Studio (Maxis) Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic score 70 Unique features Life simulation, social interaction, home design

The Sims 4 is the continuation of the popular life simulator from EA Games. Here, you create a character, shape their destiny, build a house, and even build social connections. The game offers deep character customization and dynamic emotions. The interactions between characters are also realistically recreated.

So far, many DLCs have been released that make the gameplay even more realistic. The visual style is bright and stylized, with detailed animation and a variety of interior and exterior objects.

The Sims 4 combines creative freedom with realistic everyday tasks, including careers, hobbies, and relationships. Fans on Reddit and Metacritic say the game is an endless sandbox that lets you experiment and bring any life scenario to life.

Why try it: If you enjoy simulators with social strategy elements and a creative approach, The Sims 4 offers unlimited possibilities for self-expression. Plus, it has fun gameplay that never gets boring.

10. Planet Zoo [Best for Zoo Design and Animal Care Simulation]

Platforms Windows Year of release 2019 Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Frontier Developments Metacritic score 81 Unique features Zoo building, animal care, eco management

Planet Zoo is a deep zoo simulator. Here, you build your park from scratch in the wild and then take on the role of the head manager.

The game offers realistic animal simulation, an advanced ecosystem system, and detailed enclosure design. You need to care for your animals and create a comfortable environment for them.

Players also manage staff, finances, and keep an eye on visitor needs. On Planet Zoo forums, the game is praised for balancing creativity with complex management, as well as for its eco-friendly approach and attention to detail.

Why you should try it: If you’re into simulators focused on nature, animal care, and business management, Planet Zoo is a great choice for many hours of engaging gameplay.

FAQs

What is the best PC simulation game?

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is considered one of the best PC simulation games. It offers a realistic driving experience, where you can travel across Europe, manage cargo, and build your own trucking company. The detailed maps and relaxing gameplay make it a standout in the genre.

Which is the most realistic simulator?

The most realistic simulator is Assetto Corsa Competizione, especially when it comes to racing. In this game, the developer has taken car handling to the highest level of realism. Clutch, weather, track condition, everything matters.

Is there a real life simulation game?

The Sims 4 fits this category best. Although the graphics are more cartoonish, here you create a human character and guide them through their entire life. Growing up, studying, working, aging, everyday tasks like cleaning and cooking, and much more.