10 Games Like Detroit: Become Human 𑗅 Gems to Play in 2025

If you enjoy story-driven titles where your choices really matter, it’s almost impossible not to fall in love with games like Detroit: Become Human. A game might just be a game, but at the same time, it’s a whole universe. That’s what Detroit: Become Human is.

Quantic Dream’s hit game strikes hard, and it does so right at the collective psyche level, if you catch my drift. Besides the fact that it has around 40 different endings, it’s just a great example of an elegantly executed high-concept game. I mean, seriously, as a species, we’ve been obsessed with Androids before Android was a phone.

Today, I bring you a selection of similar games that deliver equally gripping stories, ocean-deep plots, and sci-fi themes that you’ll likely get obsessed with. These games put you in control of the story. Some lean into cinematic adventure, others hit hard with sci-fi. Some entries will have you free-falling into mental rabbit holes.

There are picks for choice-based game fanatics and for those who love adventures, deep plots, puzzles, and sci-fi. Trust me, you’ll be rolling in the deep when you finally get your hands on these incredible games like Detroit: Become Human.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Detroit: Become Human

Time to start moving on from the post-Detroit emptiness. Here are the top 5 contenders that can fill the void once again:

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (2019) – Drops you into the mind of a broken detective, where your thoughts shape reality. Life is Strange: Double Exposure (2024) – A mind-bending time travel drama. Heavy Rain (2010) – From the same creators as Detroit: Become Human. A gritty mystery where every action has a consequence.

Don’t go too soon. I’ve got a whole lot more games in this list waiting below. I’ll be doing a full breakdown with all the juicy details you’ll want to know.

10 Best Games Like Detroit: Become Human

The best games like Detroit: Become Human give you the same power over the story or explore similar themes without flinching at them. They all focus on player agency, freedom of choice, narrative depth, deep themes, immersive presentation, cinematics, and, of course, replayability, just like this legendary title.

So, with that in mind, it’s time to mess up your head and heart. Let’s get into it.

1. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut [Best Deep Role-Play & Unmatched Player Agency]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer ZA/UM Publisher ZA/UM Metacritic score 89

If what hooks you in games like Detroit: Become Human the most is a mind-bending narrative with impressive player agency, you can’t afford to skip over Disco Elysium.

Some story-driven games let you make choices. Disco Elysium lets you build an entire identity. You play as a detective waking up from an alcohol-induced blackout with no memory of who you are. And now, every thought, conversation, and decision shapes your personality and how you’re perceived by the outside world.

If you want to be ruthless, you can be. If you want to be radical or hopeless, you’re free to do so. This game lets you craft your character as deeply and as unpredictably as real life. It’s wicked. It’s one hell of an immersive psychological journey where player choices matter. Like, really matter. There are dialogue branches and existential quick-time events. Couple that with sharp, funny, and philosophical writing.

You have multiple endings which are wildly different from each other. If Detroit: Become Human had you questioning morality, Disco Elysium takes it further. Every interaction feels like a social experiment in ethics, politics, and personal identity. The pacing is slow. So, if you’re looking for action, you won’t find it here. This video game is about words, not weapons.

It’s the winner of multiple Game of the Year awards and has a cult following. You’ve found Detroit’s match right here. If you want some more games like Detroit: Become Human but with more role-playing, check out some great RPG games here and uncover numerous gems.

2. Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Best Emotional Storytelling]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Developer Deck Nine Publisher Square Enix Metacritic score 73

Life is Strange Double Exposure is a time-bending story that hits extremely hard. It thrives on interactive storytelling and does a good job at making you feel your in-game decisions in your offline bones. You play as Max Caulfield. She navigates 2 parallel realities after she discovers she can alter fate (again). The game takes you on a wild emotional ride filled with high-stakes drama and tough moral dilemmas.

Dialogue choices shape relationships, and the branching narratives color and vary the gameplay experience. The game balances realistic character interactions with gripping supernatural elements. It’s seriously one of the best story games for those who crave meaningful choices.

So, if you love games like Detroit: Become Human, this is your next fix. The character-driven depth and cinematic adventure are just as immersive, but here, emotions hit even harder. On the downside, some narrative branches feel padded, dragging the pacing. But with over 5 million copies sold, you won’t want to miss this. It’s one of the best in the Life is Strange series.

3. Heavy Rain [Best for Interactive Story Games with Suspense]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2010 Developer Quantic Dream Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Metacritic score 87

Here’s another game from Quantic Dream and the same guys behind Detroit: Become Human. Heavy Rain is a tense and dark thriller where every choice you make matters. It’s the game that sets the standard for interactive story games. You control 4 playable characters caught in the hunt for the Origami Killer. Everything you do, no matter how big or small, alters who gets to live and die. It also impacts the ending.

Enjoy intense quick-time events and cool cinematic cutscenes. They all mix up to serve an unforgettable thriller experience. It builds and maintains tension really well, it’s almost overwhelming. If you want story-driven games with cinematic adventure vibes and branching paths, this is a must-play. Oh, and here are more interactive story games to uncover.

If there’s a ‘con’ to the game, it’s that movement controls feel a bit clunky by today’s modern standards. The game is still amazing either way, and if you’re looking for games like Detroit: Become Human, just know that the Quantic Dream team is an absolute pro at this.

4. Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Best Sci-Fi Choice-Driven RPG]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic score 87

Enter a sci-fi epic where every decision you make feels colossal. If you want something where moral dilemmas in games truly shape the universe then Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the ultimate sci-fi narrative game that offers stunning cinematic adventure. Your choices impact entire freaking civilizations, so if you want to satisfy your God-complex and live out your ruler fantasies, this is it.

And with great ruling comes many relationships, political choices, and betrayals. The usual. With some of gaming’s best characters, high-stakes storytelling, and deep world-building, it’s a futuristic adventure you’ll want to get into. It’s got an equal amount of emotional weight that you find in most games like Detroit: Become Human. On the downside, its combat mechanics feel a little outdated compared to newer RPGs.

But hey, this one sold over 20 million copies and it’s probably one of the newer sci-fi RPGs that quickly became a beloved title. If you want more cool space games then check this list out.

5. The Talos Principle [Best Philosophical Sci-Fi Puzzle Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2014 Developer Croteam Publisher Devolver Digital Metacritic score 85

This isn’t a story game similar to how Disco Elysium or Heavy Rain is but stay with me. If you’re looking for a sci-fi adventure with a very deep story and philosophy backing it up, this game will impress you. No sci-fi game entry would be complete without it. The Talos Principle is a philosophical experience. You wake up in a ruined world filled with AI constructs.

You’re tasked with solving puzzles while an unseen voice challenges your very existence and free will. The deeper you go, the more existential dread creeps in. What makes this game next-level is how your choices shape not just the ending, but your understanding of AI and humanity. If what you love about games like Detroit: Become Human is that they make you think, this will leave you questioning everything.

It has thought-provoking AI ethics, multiple endings based on your ideology, and intricate puzzles that demand creativity. If there’s a con, it’s that some puzzles might feel too complex for those just here for the narrative. The next game is Talos Principle 2 but the franchise should be enjoyed from the start so begin with this one and move on to the next.

6. Road 96 [Best Procedural Choice-Based Adventure Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2021 Developer DigixArt Publisher DigixArt Metacritic score 79

Road 96 is a wild ride… literally. Every playthrough is different as you embark on a procedural, choice-driven road trip through a dystopian country. The people you meet, the dangers you face, and the moral choices you make all shift your journey in unpredictable ways. This game succeeds at character-driven storytelling, character-driven gameplay, and choice-based gameplay.

It thrives and serves engaging adventure game mechanics. One moment, you’re hitchhiking with a kind stranger; the next, you’re on the run from the police. There’s no single right path. There are solely choices that shape your escape. It’s got deeply personal character moments, non-linear storytelling, plus unexpected twists. And yes, you’ll be making a lot of emotional decision-making.

Although some segments drag a little due to pacing inconsistencies, it was nominated for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards 2021. It deserves its place in this list of games like Detroit: Become Human.

7. Sea of Solitude [Best Emotionally-Driven Narrative]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Jo-Mei Games Publisher Electronic Arts, Quantic Dream Metacritic score 69

Sea of Solitude hits different. It’s a story-driven game that’s a raw and emotional journey through loneliness, depression, and self-discovery. You play as Kay, navigating a flooded world where inner demons manifest as literal monsters. I find this extremely creative. Your main lead navigates their inner-world and their feelings are anthropomorphized.

Visually, the game is a gold standard in artistic storytelling. The shifting water levels represent Kay’s emotions, creating one of the most unique atmospheres in gaming. It’s short, powerful, and unforgettable. It delivers on visuals and is an emotional masterpiece. It gives you a deeply personal story and is honestly an underrated gem that deserves more recognition. It is a bit short (about 4 hours), sadly.

It’s the Winner of Best Impact Game at The Game Awards 2019 and a must-try in this list of games like Detroit Become Human.

8. As Dusk Falls [Best Interactive Drama with Realistic Choices]

Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2022 Developer Interior Night Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night Metacritic score 77

As Dusk Falls is a great video game. It’s a cinematic drama where every choice has weight. Think Detroit: Become Human but grounded in real human conflicts. You follow two families entangled in a crime gone wrong and your decisions shape multiple generations of consequences.

Player choices matter here like the other story-driven games I’ve presented so far. It has more realistic character interactions than other entries. The art style is pretty unforgettable. The story is intense and deeply personal. With branching storylines and no easy answers, this is one of the best interactive storytelling experiences in recent years.

If there’s a downside, it’s that the art style might be quite divisive but it still has a 90% positive rating on XboxGame Pass, and it’s easily one of the best among the games like Detroit: Become Human.

9. The Stanley Parable [Best Mind-Bending Narrative Experiment]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2013 Developer Galactic Cafe Publisher Galactic Cafe Metacritic score 88

The Stanley Parable is a story-driven game that plays you as much as you play it. You step into an office, follow a narrator’s voice, and make choices, BUT the game reacts to everything in ways you don’t expect. It’s satirical, absurd, and a brilliant deconstruction of choice-based storytelling.

Every decision you make branches into bizarre, sometimes hilarious, sometimes existential paths. Unlike Detroit: Become Human, which presents serious moral dilemmas, this one messes with your head in the best way possible. It’s meta-humor at its peak. But, if you hate walking simulators this might not be your thing, it’s still a great must-try title in this list of games like Detroit Become Human.

10. Nier: Automata: Become as Gods Edition (Best Sci-Fi Narrative on AI & Humanity)

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer PlatinumGames Publisher Square Enix Metacritic score 90

I have good memories of playing this stunning game on a PS5. Nier: Automata is an adventure game and a philosophical deep dive. It’s wrapped in exhilarating combat and hauntingly beautiful sci-fi narrative games. You play main characters: Androids 2B, 9S, and A2, fighting in an endless war between machines and humanity.

Beneath the flashy swordplay and fast-paced gameplay, Nier: Automata forces you to question existence, morality, and identity. Similar to most games like Detroit: Become Human, you can expect tough decisions that shape the fate of its main characters, along with multiple endings that reveal deeper layers of the story. You’ll explore breathtaking open-world environments backed by stunning graphics and an unforgettable soundtrack.

It’s a video game that demands to be played multiple times to fully grasp its genius. The combat-heavy sections may not appeal to pure narrative gamers but it still sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide.

The Dark Pictures Anthology Games

If you already had the pleasure of playing all these games like Detroit: Become Human or simply want something similar yet scarier, you can’t go wrong with The Dark Pictures Anthology.

These interactive dramas mix rich storytelling with tough decisions, quick-time events, and that same feeling of shaping the outcome through your choices. But while you’re still playing a narrative-driven game, this time around, you’re nose-deep into horror, too.

The series, developed by Supermassive Games, is planned to have eight games in total, with four available right now and the fifth one scheduled for release this fall. This includes Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, The Devil in Me, and the upcoming Directive 8020.

Among the bunch, House of Ashes is the real standout and the closest these games get to Detroit. You control a team of soldiers who stumble upon an ancient underground world filled with vampire-like creatures. Your choices will determine who survives, what secrets are uncovered, the path the story takes, and who makes it through the night.

What makes this and the rest of these games so similar to Detroit is how your decisions shape the story. The horror setting is a change of pace, sure, but the heart of the experience is still that immersive, emotionally charged narrative. The characters feel real, and the stakes are always high. Every choice matters, and the consequences hit hard.

And if you feel like you want more after beating all of these titles, check out Until Dawn and The Quarry. Also developed by Supermassive Games, these two titles are the spiritual successors of the Dark Pictures Anthology and are top-notch interactive drama horror games you can’t miss if you love games like Detroit: Become Human, but with that spooky vibe.

FAQs

What is the main story of Detroit: Become Human?

The main story of Detroit: Become Human follows three androids, Kara, Connor, and Markus, each on a different path as they navigate a world where androids are fighting for freedom. Your choices determine their fates, as the game explores themes of identity, freedom, and revolution.

Why is Detroit: Become Human good?

Detroit: Become Human is a standout because it masterfully blends deep storytelling, complex characters, and meaningful player choices. The game explores thought-provoking themes around AI, humanity, and morality, offering players the chance to shape the narrative through their decisions.

What is the best game similar to Detroit: Become Human?

Disco Elysium is the best game like Detroit: Become Human, featuring deep role-playing, while Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Heavy Rain are the best if you’re more into the interactive dramas aspect.