13 Games Like Resident Evil in 2025: Puzzles, Monsters, & Dread

Finding games like Resident Evil, titles that capture the special kind of terror that makes you want to hide under the bed, can be a challenge. Luckily for you, I’m something of a horror fanatic myself, and I’ve found a bunch of them that might just be your style.

Horror games have a special place in my heart, and I, like many other fans, came to love that “I’m not safe” feeling that the Resident Evil games in particular just seem to excel at, even with all the action hero shenanigans in some of them.

The games I’ve listed here will definitely give you that special kind of terror, brought to you not just by zombies, but all manner of freaky monsters from different subgenres of horror.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Resident Evil

For all you true connoisseurs out there, here are our team’s top picks for games that take several elements we love about the iconic franchise and elevate them to new heights, with some rivaling even the top Resident Evil games with their own brand of horror:

The Evil Within 1 & 2 (2014 / 2017) – These games are made by Shinji Mikami, the same guy who made the first Resident Evil, and you can feel it with every step you take. Signalis (2022) – The pixel art and retro style of this game might trick you into thinking it’s a simple, cozy game, but it’s anything but. Silent Hill 2 (2024) – It’s a remake of a classic psychological horror game, with a new over-the-shoulder camera and modern gameplay.

Scroll down further so you can see ten more top-tier horror games I’ve prepared that capture the same atmosphere, puzzle-solving, and action that make the Resident Evil franchise so special!

13 Games Like Resident Evil For When You Need a Real Scare

Listed below are a variety of similar games to Resident Evil, rated and ranked according to both their overall quality and the resemblance of their gameplay, visuals, and themes to the Resident Evil series.

You’ll also find each game’s standout features, some useful gameplay-specific tips, and why you, specifically, would find them excellent alternatives to Resident Evil games.

1. The Evil Within 1 & 2 [Best for Classic Survival Horror Enthusiasts]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms The Evil Within 1: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3/4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Cloud Gaming

The Evil Within 2: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 4, GeForce Now Release Year The Evil Within 1: 2014

The Evil Within 2: 2017 Developer Tango Gameworks Publisher Bethesda Softworks Metacritic Score The Evil Within 1: 7.6

The Evil Within 2: 7.9 Average Playtime The Evil Within 1: ~17 hoursThe Evil Within 2: ~17 hours

If you ever wanted to play a survival horror game that feels like it was specifically designed just to mess with your head, then look no further than The Evil Within 1 and 2.

These games are a brutal, terrifying ride that will take you on a third-person trip into a world of pure chaos, and just like the later installments of Resident Evil, many fans of the genre consider them to be some of the most terrifying horror games on the market.

Why we chose it The Evil Within 1 & 2 are a deeply unnerving look into a very broken mind, and the monsters that lurk in them are truly the definition of evil and creepy. I’ve had an absolute blast getting scared out of my mind by both games. They’re a match made in heaven for fans of titles with psychological scares, complemented with tense action and a ton of style.

The first game, from the mind of Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, is a masterclass in terror. It has everything a horror fanatic could ever want – creepy atmosphere, very unsettling sense of dread, and constant lack of resources, forcing you to run from your fears more often than fighting them.

The sequel takes a different approach, giving you more freedom to explore, but it never loses that feeling of unease. The core gameplay is still classic third-person survival horror, but with a more personal and emotional story.

My Verdict: The Evil Within 1 & 2 feel like a fever dream straight from Resident Evil’s DNA and will keep you unnerved from start to finish.

2. Signalis [Best for Fixed Camera Puzzles and Classic Retro Art Style]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2022 Developers rose-engine, Rose-engine games Publishers Humble Bundle, Playism, Humble Games Metacritic Score 8.4 Average Playtime ~10 hours

I’ve played a lot of horror games including top Resident Evil games, but Signalis has a vibe all its own. This game feels like a lost classic from the golden age of survival horror, and it’s a real treat for anyone who loves the genre.

Right from the get-go, you’ll feel that unnerving tension thanks to the old-school fixed camera angles.

Why we chose it Signalis is a fantastic take on the classic horror genre, and if you’re a fan of retro horror, you owe it to yourself to experience this one. It perfectly captures the essence of what made those old games so terrifying and fun, and is a stellar modern entry that feels authentically vintage.

This design choice makes every trip down a hallway a thrilling experience, because you never know what’s waiting around the next corner. Your job as the protagonist is to unravel a chilling sci-fi mystery, and you’ll do so by solving a ton of clever puzzles.

You’ll need to pay close attention to your surroundings and be smart about your every move, as the game’s strong focus on resource management means every bullet counts.

My Verdict: Signalis is a haunting retro gem that proves pixelated graphics can still scare the life out of you.

3. Silent Hill 2 Remake [Best for Psychological Horror Fans]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2024 Developer Bloober Team Publisher Konami Digital Entertainment Metacritic Score 9.1 Average Playtime ~17 hours

News of remakes rarely ever got my heart racing, but I myself was surprised by my anticipation for what many would call the best Silent Hill game ever.

Silent Hill 2 Remake isn’t just a simple revamp; it’s a terrifying remake, graphics and all, of the game that has haunted many gamers’ dreams for decades.

The game’s intricate story follows a seriously tormented protagonist, James Sunderland. He finds himself pulled to the foggy, dilapidated town of Silent Hill after getting a mysterious note from his wife, who just happens to be dead (?).

As he plunges deeper into the fog, he confronts the literal physical manifestations of his deep-seated guilt.

Why we chose it The psychological horror in Silent Hill 2 Remake is genuinely next-level. This town consumes you, and the ever-present feeling of dread is amplified by an oppressive darkness that swallows everything. It’s a game that makes you question your own sanity more often than it makes you jump with conventional scares.

For all the die-hard fans who have been waiting, this is a chance to revisit an absolute masterpiece with whole brand-spanking new, impressive visuals.

And if you’ve never dared to step inside the fog before, this is the perfect time to find out what all the buzz is about. It’s an unforgettable trip, that’s for sure.

My Verdict: Silent Hill 2 Remake is a masterclass in psychological horror that grips your soul harder than any zombie ever could.

4. Tormented Souls [Best for Light-Based Puzzles and Fixed-Camera Combat]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developers Dual Effect, Abstract Digital Publisher PQube Metacritic Score 8.1 Average Playtime ~10 hours

If you want a game that feels just like Resident Evil, you absolutely have to experience Tormented Souls. It’s a chilling experience that understands what made the classic survival genre so effective.

Right from the start, you can tell it was heavily influenced by the games that shaped an entire generation of horror.

Why we chose it Tormented Souls is a brilliant modern homage to an unforgettable era of gaming. It’s an experience that truly captures the magic and pure terror of those old-school horror titles. A must-play for anyone who craves true terror.

Seriously, this game makes you feel like you’ve been transported back in time. The tank controls are there, and they’re not just some gimmick – they actually make every step you take feel more deliberate and terrifying. You’re almost always running desperately, and every dark corridor could be your last.

It’s a horror adventure that respects its players, offering brain-bending puzzles and an eerie atmosphere that truly gets under your skin. You feel Caroline Walker’s terror as she explores, and every discovery will send a genuine shiver down your spine.

My Verdict: Tormented Souls is the closest thing to playing a lost Resident Evil classic, tank controls and all.

5. Dead Space Remake [Best for Action and Sci-Fi Horror]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna Release Year 2023 Developer Motive Studio Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 8.4 Average Playtime ~15 hours

It’s been a long time coming, but the Dead Space Remake has finally arrived in 2023, and I can tell you right now, it’s magnificent.

For your money, it’s easily, pound-for-pound, one of the most buy-worthy TPS games to come out in a very, very long time, more so if you’re also heavy into space and body horror. It’s an exhilarating return to the classic sci-fi horror series, and the attention to quality is just breathtaking.

Why we chose it Dead Space Remake is a joy to play, a terrifying, unforgettable trip that proves a great remake can be so much more than a simple update or cash-grab-y “remaster”. It’s an incredible showing for how these classic games should be redone.

They took everything that was already perfect about the OG Dead Space and somehow made it even better. The visuals on PC and Xbox are absolutely stunning, and the sound design alone will have you jumping out of your seat more than once. It’s a purely spooky experience that just never lets up.

The atmosphere in this game, I think, is one of its strongest selling points and is an absolute masterclass in dread. You’ll just feel the protagonist Isaac Clarke’s desperation with every footstep he takes on the desolate USG Ishimura, which is really just a hallmark for iconic horror titles.

My Verdict: Dead Space Remake is an immaculate redo that makes space just as terrifying as any haunted mansion.

6. Alan Wake II [Best for Horror Mystery Narratives]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Release Year 2023 Developer Remedy Entertainment Publisher Epic Games Metacritic Score 8.5 Average Playtime ~26 hours

Alan Wake 2 is just one of those horror games that sinks its teeth into you from the very first playthrough, then refuses to let go. Here, you get to step into the shoes of two incredible characters: the writer Alan Wake and the new FBI agent, Saga Anderson.

I replayed the first Alan Wake before playing this one (you technically don’t have to; Alan Wake 2 can be played as a standalone experience), and I can confidently say that despite an over a decade-old gap, this sequel has done its predecessor great justice, and then some.

Pro tip After escaping the Dark Place at the start of the game, be on the lookout for a special item. There’s a “words of power” upgrade that is hidden in a small area behind the very first shed you encounter after reaching the woods, which is an easy-to-miss upgrade that’ll give you a major advantage early on in the game.

True to the franchise’s core mechanic, you’re once again constantly pushing back the shadows with nothing more than your flashlight, where every flicker of illumination might just be your last, desperate gamble. Simple, yes, but still very satisfying and effective, just as it was over ten years ago.

Another standout feature of this game is its visuals, which are simply astonishing. You’ll want the best gaming monitor you can find just to appreciate every terrifying detail, from the grotesque designs of the monsters to the meticulously crafted, eerie environments.

My Verdict: Alan Wake II delivers a chilling narrative-driven nightmare that makes every shadow your worst enemy.

7. Outlast 2 [Best for Run-and-Hide Scenarios]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, GeForce Now Release Year 2017 Developer Red Barrels Publisher Red Barrels Metacritic Score 6.8 Average Playtime ~8 hours

Stepping into the world of Outlast 2 is like walking directly into your worst nightmare. It’s an anxiety-ridden experience that puts you on a path of pure existential dread. And for me, it’s one of the top survival games in the market that any self-proclaimed horror fan should play at least once.

As the protagonist, you are completely defenseless. There’s no fighting back here, which makes the constant need for hiding all the more intense.

You’re no badass cop-turned-government agent with a penchant for totally (un)necessary backflips, nor are you a gristled biker slash zombie killing machine.

Why we chose it The original Outlast may be a showpiece of “contained” terrorcrafting, but Outlast 2 shows that Red Barrels’ brand of horror could be just as terrifying, if not more so, when it’s out in the open and you’re surrounded by enemies who all look like normal people, instead of freaky asylum patients in the first game, or towering zombie mutants in the RE series.

Here, you’re just a journalist with a camera, and your only goal is to document the nightmare while trying to make it out alive.

The game is a relentless series of missions, each more terrifying than the last. You’ll be running, crawling, and screaming your way through a twisted, cult-ridden hellscape where no one can be trusted.

My Verdict: Outlast 2 proves that if you think hiding in lockers sounds safe, this game will make you regret it fast.

8. The Last of Us Part II Remastered [Best for Cinematic Storytelling]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2024 Developers Naughty Dog, Nixxes Software, Iron Galaxy Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC, PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 7.5 Average Playtime ~26 hours

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is another recent next-gen graphics rehaul of an older game, and trust me, it’s an emotional gut punch all over again, but prettier.

This game and its predecessor are, undoubtedly, among the most powerful adventures to ever grace a PlayStation console.

True to its roots, this sequel also features a powerful, well-written story that’s just a cut above the rest in the zombie survival genre. It’s exactly why, for me, it’s just hard to find good games like The Last of Us that give you the same feels.

The combat is a brutal slugfest. Every single encounter feels desperate and raw, enhanced by a narrative undertone that’s a step darker than the first game.

Pro tip The dodge button is your best friend in melee combat. Use it to evade incoming attacks, and then immediately follow up with a quick melee strike of your own to stun enemies and gain the advantage. You can also craft on the fly (yes, even mid-combat) to quickly make items like medkits and arrows when you need them most.

The intense action is perfectly balanced with quiet, unsettling exploration, as well as a few powerful, sometimes heartfelt moments with compelling characters, new and old.

The story really is just a whirlwind of emotions, owing mostly to its very controversial first act. It’s an emotional tale that will challenge your ideas about empathy and vengeance.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a newcomer or a returning fan; this remaster, along with the first one, will give you a remarkably touching gaming experience, complemented by outstanding, latest-gen visuals.

My Verdict: The Last of Us Part II Remastered is brutal, heartbreaking, and unforgettable—it’s survival horror with a soul.

9. Days Gone [Best Open World Single-Player Zombie Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 Release Year 2019 Developer Bend Studio Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 8.5 Average Playtime ~51 hours

Days Gone lets you experience a post-apocalyptic world that is equal parts gorgeous and absolutely terrifying, with nothing but your trusty motorbike and guns. And there are a lot of guns.

If you’re into zombie-themed survival horrors, this underrated gem is, hands down, one of the best open-world games you can get your hands on. You’re riding around on a motorcycle, just trying to survive in a world gone completely mad, all while searching for a special someone who you once thought dead.

The most notable enemies here aren’t huge, hulking “boss-type” creatures, unlike in most games like Resident Evil, but the horrifyingly spooky Freaker hordes.

Pro tip When clearing out Freaker hordes, focus on taking out nests (if there are any) with Molotov cocktails to cut off their spawn points. Use the environment to funnel them into choke points, then thin them out with your explosives.

These are not just your average, shambling zombies. Oh no. They are a literal sea of bodies that swarm you, and the sheer scale of it is heart-pounding. You’re constantly on the edge, struggling to find ammo, gas, and a way to stay alive.

This game gives you a genuine sense of being alone against the world. You’re always looking for the next camp to do missions for, the next safe zone.

It does exceedingly well in making you feel that constant fight for survival, a desperate attempt to find a new dawn after the world fell apart.

My Verdict: Days Gone offers a gritty open-world apocalypse where the Freaker hordes will make you sweat bullets.

10. Alien: Isolation [Best for Unscripted Jumpscares]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Release Year 2014 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Metacritic Score 8.3 Average Playtime ~21 hours

Walking into the world of Alien: Isolation is a special kind of unpleasant. It’s a relentlessly suspenseful experience and, without a doubt, one of the most incredible sci-fi games you could ask for if you also love a good scare.

Every single moment you spend here is filled with palpable dread as you try to stay one step ahead of a creature that simply cannot be stopped through conventional means. Sure, you have access to all sorts of cool weapons, but what good are they against a monster you just can’t kill?

Pro tip The Xenomorph’s AI learns from your actions, so don’t hide in the same places too often. Keep your motion tracker handy, but use it sparingly, as the beeping sound can attract the alien.

This game is not about being a badass. It is about a constant, desperate survival. You’re not there to fight. You are there to protect yourself by any means necessary. The emphasis here is on outsmarting a very intelligent alien, not overpowering it.

In my opinion, the eerie atmosphere is this game’s pièce de résistance. The sound of the alien moving in the vents just above you, the flickering lights, and the constant beeping of your motion tracker all mesh together to create an environment where you are never truly at ease.

This one’s a must-play experience for fans of the Alien franchise (yes, it’s directly connected to those movies) and a real test of courage for anyone who dares to play.

My Verdict: Alien: Isolation unleashes the smartest alien in gaming history that will stalk you until you’re begging for mercy.

11. Amnesia: The Dark Descent [Best for Puzzles and Unsettling Atmosphere]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2010 Developer Frictional Games Publisher Frictional Games Metacritic Score 8.5 Average Playtime ~8 hours

Waking up in a cold, dark castle with no memory sounds like a really bad day, right? Well, that’s your starting point in Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

This title is a psychological horror masterpiece that messes with your mind in ways you won’t see coming, and it’s a truly well-done stealth game with eerie suspense in spades. Once again, there’s no running and gunning or fighting back in this game. Just a whole lot of hiding and surviving.

It’s one of those games where you have to be careful with your sanity. You’ll see your character’s mind start to slip the longer you exist in the dark, and see things you can’t explain. Having played it myself quite a lot back then, what I really liked about it is how it finds new and inventive ways to mess with your head.

Pro tip Your sanity drains when you are in the dark, so you must keep your lantern lit. Don’t look at the monsters; they will cause your sanity to drop faster.

This psychological element is what separates it from so many other horror titles at the time, where physical threats were the norm.

The various unsettling locations in the castle are beautiful yet full of secrets and dangers. It feels like an ever-present, claustrophobic maze. The game does not deliver on cheap jump scares. Instead, it gets under your skin with a subtle, yet powerful, feeling of dread that’s just always there.

My Verdict: Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a sanity-shredding experience that proves the scariest monsters are the ones you can’t fight.

12. Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Best for Open World and Parkour Fans]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2022 Developer Techland Publisher Techland Metacritic Score 7.2 Average Playtime ~42 hours

Waking up in a city where zombies roam is a serious bummer, but at least you can run around like a total parkour legend in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which mixes high-flying acrobatics with non-stop zombie-slaying.



This is a crazy open-world adventure that’s also a phenomenal action RPG game, and I don’t say that lightly. It can be a true power fantasy that makes you feel unstoppable, even when you’re just starting out.



I wouldn’t let this get in your head, though. Especially at nighttime.

Why we chose it There’s a reason many others and I are so obsessed with this franchise. The verticality and freedom of movement in both games are something no Resident Evil-like zombie horror titles have replicated yet.

The core gameplay is a pure adrenaline rush, letting you indulge in smooth parkour with brutal melee combat. You can go from leaping across rooftops to smashing a zombie’s skull in with a rusty pipe, all in a few seconds.



The shift from day to night is a huge part of the Dying Light experience. At night, the true nightmare begins, and even veteran players get humbled – a feeling I know all too well myself.

My Verdict: Dying Light 2: Stay Human makes parkour and zombies sound like fun until night falls and the real terror begins.

13. Condemned: Criminal Origins [Best for High-Stakes Melee Combat]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 Release Year 2005 Developers Monolith Productions, Monolith Publisher Sega Metacritic Score 8.1 Average Playtime ~7 hours

As a forensics agent in Condemned: Criminal Origins, you’ll have to use your wits to solve a mystery while dealing with psychotic vagrants. The game’s chaotic atmosphere, full of psychological horror, will feel familiar to those of you who prefer the more cerebral side of scares.

The combat in this game is what truly sets it apart. It’s a brutal, up-close and personal experience that makes you feel every single swing and crunch of your makeshift weapon.

You’re barely a one-man army, though, and encounters mostly just consist of you trying to survive violent brawls with whatever you can find. By that I mean stainless steel pipes just conveniently lying around, shovels, crowbars, or the ever-trusty 2×4.

Pro tip Try to master parrying and countering enemy attacks ASAP, as a perfectly timed block will stun your opponent, leaving them open for a powerful follow-up. You’ll be doing this often, considering how rare ammo is.

It can be a little clunky at first, which is slightly off-putting, but the weight and impact of each blow become strangely satisfying after a while.

The forensic investigation elements also add a unique layer of gameplay, forcing you to slow down and meticulously examine a crime scene before you get back to bashing heads in.

My Verdict: Condemned: Criminal Origins delivers a raw, violent descent into madness where every melee fight feels like life or death.

FAQs

What is the best game like Resident Evil?

The best game like Resident Evil is The Evil Within. Both The Evil Within 1 & 2 look and play like they were developed by the original Resident Evil creators.

What style of game is Resident Evil?

Resident Evil is predominantly survival horror mixed with action, puzzles, and exploration. The series’ core gameplay revolves around using limited resources wisely to survive against monsters and solve various puzzles in a dreadful, unnerving environment.

Is Silent Hill based on Resident Evil?

No, Silent Hill is not based on Resident Evil. Both are popular horror classics, but Resident Evil titles lean more into action and intense jump scares, whereas the Silent Hill games rely more on a psychological and unsettling brand of horror.

Which game is better, Resident Evil or The Last of Us?

Both franchises are “better” in their own way. Resident Evil excels more when it comes to horror and puzzle elements. On the other hand, The Last of Us has a better character-driven story, with greater focus on realistic combat and stealth.

Is Signalis inspired by Resident Evil?

Yes, Signalis is heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil, right down to its fixed camera angles, puzzle-solving, and limited resources. With great success, it captured that classic survival horror feel and brought it into a modern game.