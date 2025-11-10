11 Games Like Until Dawn in 2025: Horror and Thriller Gems

Until Dawn mastered tension and branching storytelling, keeping players gripped with suspense and dread. If you’re craving games like Until Dawn, you’re in the right place. This list features ten standout games that capture what made Until Dawn unforgettable – from choice-driven narratives to spine-chilling horror.

Story-rich adventures and pulse-pounding horror experiences await in this lineup of games like Until Dawn. Each game stands out for its unique appeal and the unforgettable emotions it delivers. With spine-chilling tension, these picks promise hours of suspense and choice-driven drama. Plus, I’ll include bargain links so you can dive straight into the thrills, chills, and emotional twists that make this genre so addictive.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Until Dawn

Every game on this list will pull you into something unforgettable and get your heart pumping. Horror/Suspense elements or choices define them. Here’s a sneak peek of the 5 top picks:

The Quarry (2022) – A true spiritual successor to Until Dawn, this game drops you into a summer camp gone wrong. Oxenfree (2016) – A supernatural thriller packed with dialogue-driven choices. Detroit: Become Human (2018) – A narrative adventure where every decision shifts the fate of its deeply human (and android) characters.

Discover the full list of 11 titles just below. Because why lose one night of sleep when you could lose a whole week of sleep? Break your record.

11 Best Games Like Until Dawn Packed with Tension and Fear

Games that stand out in this genre capture horror storytelling in unique ways. I ranked them based on choice-driven narratives, deep characters, psychological tension, immersive worlds, and replay value. These elements define what makes a great game like Until Dawn. How many of these have you played?

1. The Quarry [Best Cinematic Horror Experience]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Drama, Cinematic Horror Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Supermassive Games / 2K Games Average playtime 10–12 hours What I liked Branching storylines, cinematic visuals, lifelike character animations Different endings Yes

If Until Dawn sets the gold standard for interactive horror, games like The Quarry refine it. So, this horror game pulls you into a nightmare. But at least it pulls you into a cinematic one. Every choice you make can end up in survival or unhinged disaster.

The characters are fully realized with branching paths that are relevant and matter. You play as camp counselors stuck in an eerie lodge.

It sounds cliché but cliché can be the recipe for a good horror game. What stands out is that the facial animations are eerily lifelike and the performances are top-tier (especially from Ted Raimi). Narrative-driven gamers will love how deeply choices shape the fate of each character. The Quarry dials up suspense, dread, and raw emotion.

Some dialogue choices feel awkwardly forced, but the game still sold 5 million copies according to Supermassive Games’ earnings report. Side note: here’s a list of more games like the Quarry if that’s your vibe.

My Verdict: The Quarry nails the cinematic horror vibe with weighty choices and haunting visuals. It’s the perfect pick for players who crave movie-quality tension where every decision can cost a life.

2. Oxenfree [Best Psychological Adventure Horror]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological Adventure, Supernatural Thriller Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s Night School Studio / MWM Interactive Average playtime 5–6 hours What I liked Natural dialogue flow, eerie atmosphere, subtle player impact Different endings Yes

If Until Dawn is a horror movie you control, Oxenfree is a radio signal into the unknown. Get ready for an excellent adventure game that throws you on an abandoned island with a group of teens. Unravel a paranormal mystery that’s shaped by your choices.

It’s not like traditional horror. It’s more of a psychological horror that messes with your mind. Minor differences are felt massively when experienced. The whole game is a slow-burn psychological horror masterpiece. The dialogue flows naturally without forced pauses. It lets you shape conversations in real time.

It’s Until Dawn’s choice-driven tension but without the jump scares. It’s perfect for horror fans who prefer atmosphere over terror. A huge con is that the walk speed is painfully slow but I wouldn’t let that stop you from trying out the game.

With a 90% positive Steam rating from 30K+ reviews, it’s worth the try. If you want more adventure games then you can visit the link.

My Verdict: Oxenfree is a slow-burn masterpiece built on eerie dialogue and atmosphere. Perfect for players who love supernatural tension without jump scares or cheap horror tricks.

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative-Driven Sci-Fi Thriller Platforms PS4, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Quantic Dream Average playtime 10–12 hours What I liked Deep branching narrative, emotional weight, moral complexity Different endings Yes

Until Dawn made you second-guess every choice but Detroit: Become Human takes it to another level. This amazing story game puts you in control of 3 androids in a near-future world where AI is on the brink of revolution. It’s a narrative masterpiece that elegantly mixes high-thought themes, social commentary, moral dilemmas, and action.

You have over 40 different outcomes which is an insane scope for a game. Your choices matter and have weight. Decisions don’t just make up life and death. They shape ideology, identity, and loyalty. It has serious player agency. The game lets you craft your story at a ridiculous level of freedom. It’s amazing to experience in a game.

If there was a drawback, it’s that the plotlines can feel a bit like cliché sci-fi tropes. Though, how you take it is relative to you. The game has sold over 9 million copies globally according to Quantic Dream’s official sales report. I swear to God, this is a title you have to pick up.

My Verdict: Detroit: Become Human turns moral choice into art. It’s a must-play for story lovers who want deep emotional stakes and freedom to shape a narrative that actually reacts to you.

4. Dead by Daylight [Best High-Stakes Multiplayer Horror]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Asymmetric Multiplayer Survival Horror Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s Behaviour Interactive Average playtime Endless (multiplayer) What I liked Intense chases, diverse killers, replayable chaos Different endings No

Not every exceptional horror game needs a scripted narrative. Dead by Daylight throws you into pure survival horror, where every match is a different nightmare. One player is the killer, the rest are survivors. Hiding, running, outsmarting: that’s the game. Unlike Until Dawn, where your fate is written into the script, Dead by Daylight is a thrill ride you rewrite every time you play.

Expect raw emotions. Terror when the killer is near, triumph when you escape, frustration when a teammate screws up. The multiplayer chaos keeps things unpredictable, and horror junkies will appreciate the licensed killers like Freddy Krueger and Ghostface. Want more survival-based horror where every second counts? Explore the best survival horror games on Eneba for your next heart-stopping challenge.

If there’s a con to mention, it’s that the sometimes toxic player base can ruin matches. But with 60 million players worldwide, it’s a toxic wave worth riding.

My Verdict: Dead by Daylight is pure chaos and adrenaline. Every round feels like a new nightmare, perfect for thrill-seekers who want multiplayer horror that never plays the same twice.

5. Little Nightmares III [Best Creepy Co-Op Platform Horror]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Creepy Co-Op Puzzle Platformer Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 6–8 hours What I liked Disturbing art style, haunting atmosphere, new co-op mode Different endings No

If Until Dawn pulled you into a web of branching choices and tense horror, Little Nightmares III invites you into an unsettling world layered with dread and discovery. You play as Low and Alone, two children navigating the haunting realm of The Nowhere, filled with grotesque creatures and surreal environments.

The game sticks to its roots – platforming, puzzles, and shadowy tension – but adds online co-op so you can survive the nightmare with a friend. If co-op horror is your thing, you’ll love diving into more of Eneba’s best multiplayer games for thrilling experiences you can share with friends.

Visually rich and atmospherically charged, the game’s standout moments occur in its twisted carnival and nightmarish factories, where sound design and scale amplify the fear. Some players may find an over-reliance on familiar mechanics and limited narrative branching, but the journey remains deeply immersive for horror-platform fans.

Side note: if you’re after more games like Until Dawn but want a different twist – think creepier exploration and co-op breakup – this one fits the bill.

My Verdict: Little Nightmares III keeps the fear alive through mood, not jumpscares. Perfect for co-op horror fans who want atmosphere, puzzles, and that constant “something’s watching me” feeling.

6. Silent Hill 2 Remake [Best Psychological Survival Horror]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological Survival Horror Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Bloober Team / Konami Average playtime 8–10 hours What I liked Terrifying sound design, emotional depth, faithful remake quality Different endings Yes

Silent Hill 2 Remake is a psychological descent that stands tall among the best horror games. If you’re a true horror fan or if you’ve followed the movies, then you’re in luck. This game might just be the best treat you can get yourself. Until Dawn relied on jump scares but this one digs into your subconscious. The remake brings back everything that made the original iconic.

It has a strong narrative and unsettling sound design. It always feels like someone’s watching you when you play. The sense of dread is overwhelming. Unlike Until Dawn’s interactive drama, Silent Hill 2 makes you feel truly alone, forcing you to question reality and hope as protagonist James Sunderland.

Every ending feels earned, shaped by your choices and mental state. 9 million copies have already been sold. You bet it’s worth the money. This might just be the scariest alternative to Until Dawn which also has story elements.

My Verdict: Silent Hill 2 Remake hits deep, twisting fear into grief and guilt. It’s built for players who crave psychological horror with emotional depth and masterful atmosphere.

7. Layers of Fear Series [Best Mind-Bending Horror Experiences]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological Horror Anthology Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC Year of release 2016–2023 Creator/s Bloober Team Average playtime 6–10 hours (per title) What I liked Deep symbolism, surreal visuals, immersive sound design Different endings Yes

If you’re a true fan of horror and psychological thrillers, then there’s just no way you should miss the world inside the Layers of Fear series. All games in the series can be standalone games but they all paint a larger picture of fluid horror.

The 2016 original threw players into the crumbling psyche of a tormented painter. Layers of Fear 2 (2019) shifted the setting to an eerie ship, placing players in the role of an actor struggling with their fractured identity. Layers of Fear (2023) game revolves around a writer trapped in a haunted lighthouse, facing her own psychological torment.

Unlike the first two entries, the 2023 entry acts as a reimagining rather than a sequel. It mixes the stories of Layers of Fear (2016) and Layers of Fear 2 into a refined psychological horror experience. With a 90% “Very Positive” rating on Steam, playing this after Until Dawn will leave you satisfied. Just don’t play it at night.

My Verdict: Layers of Fear is psychological horror at its most artistic. Each story twists perception and symbolism, perfect for players who love narrative-driven scares that mess with your head.

8. House of Ashes [Best Military Horror with Player Choice]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative Survival Horror Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 6–8 hours What I liked Choice-based tension, group dynamics, cinematic direction Different endings Yes

Supermassive Games studio has delivered some of the best horror storytelling since Until Dawn. House of Ashes raises the stakes and is part of the Dark Pictures Anthology. This time, you’re thrown into an underground Sumerian temple. You’re hunted by something ancient and fast.

Unlike its predecessors, House of Ashes gives you full camera control, making every wrong move feel personal. The game makes you choose. Do you risk everything to save a squad mate or let them go for your own survival? The game thrives on tension-filled moments, where a single mistake can alter the entire fate of your team.

On the downside, some jump scares feel forced and it lacks a masterful build up that gets under your skin. Still, it sold over a million copies within the first year and it’s on this list for a reason!

My Verdict: House of Ashes throws military grit into cinematic horror and makes it work. It’s tense, fast, and made for players who live for split-second choices and group dynamics under pressure.

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Drama, Supernatural Thriller Platforms PS3, PS4, PC Year of release 2013 Creator/s Quantic Dream / Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 10–12 hours What I liked Emotional storytelling, outstanding performances, supernatural twist Different endings Yes

Beyond: Two Souls is for gamers who want a deeply personal story rather than straight-up horror. You control Jodie Holmes, played by Elliot Page. You follow her story as she struggles with the mysterious entity tethered to her soul.

The video game jumps between different moments of the main character’s life and it succeeds in weaving an emotionally-impactful supernatural thriller.

It’s one of the games similar to Until Dawn stripped of the slasher horror. Instead of that, it’s replaced with philosophical questions, government conspiracies, and raw human emotion. It’s slower but the intensity comes from choices that define Jodie’s life and future. What consequences await her?

My Verdict: Beyond: Two Souls blends emotion, sci-fi, and the supernatural in one unforgettable story. It’s ideal for players who value heart over horror and storytelling that hits hard.

10. Erica [Best Unique Gameplay Experience]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Movie, Psychological Thriller Platforms PS4, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Flavourworks / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 2–3 hours What I liked Unique live-action style, engaging mystery, meaningful choices Different endings Yes

This live-action game blends cinematic storytelling with player agency. It unravels a dark mystery, so you can expect a plot full of secrets and psychological tension. Erica is a full-motion interactive movie/game, and as a live-action game played by humans, it is a unique entry in this list.

I’ve never played any other live-action game apart from Black Mirror’s Bendersnatcher (which is the closest thing to Erica in my experience, but it isn’t a game). If you truly want a novel experience and you’ve never tried live-action titles, Erica’s your chance. The narrative choices feel weighty and subtle moments shift the story without you even realizing it.

Unlike Until Dawn’s QTE-heavy action, Erica keeps things intimate. It focuses on player-driven suspense. It’s perfect for narrative lovers who prefer intrigue over terror. If there’s a downside it’s the limited replayability because it’s quite short in length. However, it still garnered over 5k Steam reviews and has an 84% positive rating.

My Verdict: Erica proves live-action games can hit as hard as any interactive drama. It’s short, sharp, and perfect for players craving a grounded mystery with real cinematic weight.

11. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope [Best Horror with Branching Choices]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Choice-Driven Supernatural Horror Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 5–7 hours What I liked Branching storylines, eerie setting, strong character tension Different endings Yes

If Until Dawn had a younger, creepier sibling, it’d be Little Hope. Find yourself with a group of survivors trapped in a foggy town (very Silent Hill-esque). They’re terrorized by ghosts and a past that they can’t escape. Every choice affects the outcome of the game: Who lives and who dies? What horrors are there to uncover?

The game presents themes of witch trials, paranoia, and guilt. It’s a psychological horror ride that lingers even when you’re done with it. That is, if you can finish it. It builds up tension to break you down later and seriously messes with you. Anyway, Supermassive Games achieved another great horror title with this one.

My Verdict: Little Hope is eerie and deeply unsettling. It’s the one for players who love layered horror, slow-burn dread, and choices that spiral into chaos.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like Until Dawn

Horror and thriller games come in many terrifying flavors – from cinematic storytelling to survival nightmares. If you loved Until Dawn’s tension, twists, and choice-driven drama, there’s a perfect experience waiting for you. Here’s what I’d recommend depending on what kind of horror you crave:

For cinematic horror fans → The Quarry . It’s the most faithful successor to Until Dawn, with lifelike performances, branching decisions, and gut-wrenching consequences. Every choice feels like it could save or doom your characters.

It’s the most faithful successor to Until Dawn, with lifelike performances, branching decisions, and gut-wrenching consequences. Every choice feels like it could save or doom your characters. For psychological thrill-seekers → Silent Hill 2 Remake or Oxenfree . Both dig deep into the mind – one through raw dread and symbolism, the other through eerie conversations that shift reality itself. Perfect for fans of slow-burn tension and emotional storytelling.

Both dig deep into the mind – one through raw dread and symbolism, the other through eerie conversations that shift reality itself. Perfect for fans of slow-burn tension and emotional storytelling. For co-op adventurers → Little Nightmares III . This one lets you face twisted nightmares with a friend. It’s atmospheric, creepy, and ideal if you want teamwork in your terror.

This one lets you face twisted nightmares with a friend. It’s atmospheric, creepy, and ideal if you want teamwork in your terror. For survival junkies → Dead by Daylight . Nothing gets your adrenaline going like being hunted (or doing the hunting). It’s unpredictable, fast, and endlessly replayable – the ultimate social horror fix.

Nothing gets your adrenaline going like being hunted (or doing the hunting). It’s unpredictable, fast, and endlessly replayable – the ultimate social horror fix. For story-driven explorers → Detroit: Become Human or Beyond: Two Souls . These games trade jump scares for emotional depth, moral dilemmas, and powerful character arcs that stick with you long after the credits roll.

These games trade jump scares for emotional depth, moral dilemmas, and powerful character arcs that stick with you long after the credits roll. For fans of mind-bending horror → Layers of Fear Series. If you prefer your scares psychological, artistic, and symbolic, this series delivers a haunting dive into obsession and madness.

No matter what kind of horror you’re after – psychological, cinematic, or survival – these games like Until Dawn prove that tension, emotion, and player choice can coexist perfectly. Just don’t plan on getting much sleep once you start playing.

FAQs