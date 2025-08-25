23 Games Like It Takes Two: Find What To Play in 2025

I’ve built a list of the best games like It Takes Two that thrive on teamwork and shared creativity. Every year new co-op titles launch, but only a few stand out as true gems. To help you cut through the noise, check out this ranked list!

This award-winning adventure showed the world how emotional and inventive co-op play can be, and many modern titles now follow in its footsteps. Across PC and consoles, today’s co-op games connect players in fresh ways: solving puzzles together, facing survival challenges, or exploring imaginative worlds built for two or more. Here’s where to start your search.

Our Top Picks for Games Like It Takes Two

If you’re looking for games like It Takes Two, you’re in luck! Our list includes many indie games developed by small game companies, but they rival larger projects in terms of plot depth and unique cooperative gameplay.

Split Fiction (2025) – The newest co-op adventure from the same creators of It Takes Two. This split-screen co-op is the new golden standard for its field. A Way Out (2018) – A couch co-op game created by the developers of It Takes Two. This cooperative action game has two players controlling prisoners planning a prison break. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (2013) – An emotional game that will leave no one indifferent. The story follows the adventure of two brothers, filled with plots, twists, and interesting mechanics. Once you get the hang of it, you can spend a couple of evenings with your friends. Moving Out (2020) – A chaotic game where players have to gather themselves and move things out from one building to another. This game has no strict rules and limitations, so it is up to you to decide which route to take! Unravel Two (2018) – A cooperative online platformer where you control two cute yarn creatures. The game is filled with challenging puzzles, and the physics are impressively realistic.

Scroll down and continue reading below for full details on all games.

23 Games Like It Takes Two

It Takes Two showed advantages of co-op and created more space for different creators to express their vision of co-op and produce more puzzles. Most games are released on different platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Additionally, these games are often cross-platform, meaning you can play rounds on a computer while your friend plays on a gaming console.

1. Split Fiction [Best Co-op Alternative From Hazelight Studios]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch 2 Release Year 2025 Developer Hazelight Studios

I picked up Split Fiction without knowing it was about to blow my mind. I finished the game in the span of a week or so thanks to its addictive level designs, thrilling co-op mechanics, colorful worlds, and the inevitable giggle fits it gave me while I played it. At its core, it’s simple. At the same time, it impresses you so much because of its striking imagination.

It’s one of those games that actually convinced me that I would feel empty inside when I finished it, and that I couldn’t find a game quite like it for a while. And I was probably right. If you want to dive into Hazelight Studio’s newest co-op masterwork, you’ll have the time of your life. It’s definitely one of the best games like It Takes Two out there.

Split Fiction sold over 1 million copies in just two days after launch, jumped to over 2 million within its first week, and hit more than 4 million units sold by May 2025. I was a giddy part of that bandwagon, for sure.

Why it clicks:

Hazelight keeps leaning into the chemistry that made It Takes Two so addictive, but with wild genre‑blending mechanics

The Friend’s Pass brings local co‑op magic online, so invite pals without them buying a copy

Every session feels unpredictable, vibrant, and creatively referential

Pro tip Coordinate your actions with your partner. Every level has unique, polished mechanics, so communicating intent (like who tackles what ability) makes for a smoother co-op experience.

Split Fiction is a game that blends chaos, color, charm, and co-op genius. The title proves it’s the co-op gem of 2025 and a must-own for buddies who want something fresh.

2. A Way Out [Best Adventure Game]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Windows, Xbox One Release Year 2018 Developer Hazelight Studios

A Way Out is one of the most exciting adventure games like It Takes Two for gaming consoles. I noticed that playing with a controller is very convenient – even if you or your friend have never played games of this format before, you won’t have any trouble getting the hang of it.

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing an interactive movie, then A Way Out is just the perfect choice. Every moment in the game is a constant adventure, full of unexpected twists, touching scenes, and tense situations.

I liked how the split-screen system was implemented here – players can observe their partner’s actions and use this to coordinate their next steps. The final part of the game left me with very strong emotions, and long after completing it, I kept thinking about the themes of friendship and betrayal, which are so wonderfully explored in this game.

It’s messy, sometimes cheesy, but I loved that co-op still meant figuring out what my partner saw or didn’t, and planning the next move without skipping a beat. It wrapped up in under ten hours if you’re sprinting, which is shorter than most story-driven titles. To me, that was the only real drawback. A Way Out has reached over 11 million units sold by March 2025, and for good reason.

Why it clicks:

Forced split-screen feels like watching a buddy flick where you both drive the narrative

Emotion-heavy escape vibes mixed with tense teamwork

Hazelight nailed remote or couch play by keeping things accessible and cinematic

Pro tip Play with controllers and lean into split-screen coordination. Watching your partner helps anticipate their moves, and joint problem-solving becomes much more intuitive.

A Way Out treads right into your co-op heart with cinematic energy and clever design and remains a top pick when you’re in the mood for a heartfelt duo escape.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Release Year 2013 Developer Starbreeze Studios (now operating as Hazelight Studios)

To be honest, even calling this one of the most immersive puzzle games will be an understatement. It’s a true work of art. By the way, you can play this both cooperatively and solo, controlling two brothers at once. The mechanics might be quite tricky, especially at first, but over time, they become very natural.

There’s a lot to reflect on in this game – family, responsibility, sacrifice.

The music perfectly complements the atmosphere – magical sounds mixed with the danger of the surrounding world. I’ve powered through this one twice. Once in solo mode and once with a friend. Both runs punched me right in the feels. Controlling each brother with a thumbstick knocks limits off traditional co‑op – you feel responsible for both lives, literally split in half.

The control scheme can feel awkward but it’s a small learning curve that trips you solely in the first hour. On Steam, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons boasts a “Very Positive” rating, with over 30,000 favorable reviews and a 94% approval score.

Why it clicks:

Surprising emotional depth packed into short runtime

The dual‑stick mechanic makes co‑op feel personal and clever

Soundtrack and themes echo, long after credits

Pro tip Be patient when learning the dual-character controls. Once you’ve mastered the tactile rhythm, the story’s emotional payoff hits even harder.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons stays etched in memory as a compact but heart-shaping journey you’ll replay for the feels.

4. Moving Out [Best Chaotic Cooperative Game With Realistic Physics]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Year 2020 Developer SMG Studio & Devm Games

The thing that makes Moving Out a fun simulation game is the moving chaos portrayed here. And in this game, any chaos that arises turns into true art. Together with friends, you’ll organize a truly insane move.The thing that makes Moving Out aThe thing that makes it a fun simulation game is the moving chaos portrayed here. And in this game, any chaos that arises turns into true art. Together with friends, you’ll organize a truly insane move.

And doing this will be really hard – everything will get in the way: narrow doors, cars, bodies of water, and other game elements. But the difficulties only add fun to the gameplay. Each new mission in the game is a true challenge for you – you’ll need to demonstrate your decision-making speed and excellent teamwork.

Personally, I would call this game a great option for a party – you’ll definitely have fun with your friends.

Physics can betray you. One moment you’re flying through the door with the couch, next you’re stuck in a wall glitch, and it’s hilarious but jittery. Moving Out holds a “Very Positive” rating on Steam and earned a Metascore of 87 for its console versions. It’s safe to say people love this chaos-sandbox. I’ve thrown four-player sessions into this and we laughed, we cursed, we sobbed over that one stubborn fridge.

Why it clicks:

Laugh-out-loud chaos that’s actually designed with care

Every new scenario feels fresh – boats, freeways, tight corners

Instant party vibe that’s easy to jump into and stick with

Pro tip Assign roles (e.g., one guides, one lifts) to avoid confusion during frantic moments. Clear roles make hectic physics puzzles surprisingly effective.

Moving Out owns chaos and makes it joyous and is the ideal party co-op you’ll loop through with friends again and again.

5. Unravel Two [Best Atmospheric Platformer for Two]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Year 2018 Developer Coldwood Interactive

Even at first glance you can see something unique about Unravel Two, something that makes it a truly unique platformer game. And you will not be wrong. This project will charm you from the very first glance – pleasant atmosphere and two cute thread creatures.

Every scene is a picturesque location with lovely music, and the unique mechanic of intertwining threads between two characters adds something special. The locations are perfectly designed – one moment you’re exploring calm forests, and the next you’re in a gloomy industrial zone.

The game is minimalistic, but it will touch your heart with its tenderness and symbolism. I clocked about 12 hours exploring this one with my partner sitting beside me, and it felt like weaving ourselves into a living painting. The Yarnys swoop through lush woods that glow, then skid into factories lit by dangling bulbs. The contrast feels emotional, not just aesthetic.

There’s a particular puzzle in the rain-drenched mine that cost me three tries. But when we nailed it, the soundtrack swelled and I actually said out loud, “That’s why I play games.” Drawback? Co-op is strictly local so no online play. You’ll need to be on the same couch or rely on streaming tools like Parsec. Still though, Coldwood knocked this one out with depth, subtlety, and co-op heart.

Why it clicks:

Art and music sync to create mood so strong you forget you’re pressing buttons

Touching, thread-based co-op feels intuitive and poetic

Short runtime means every scene lands without filler

Pro tip Use the thread connection creatively for puzzles. Think of it as more than a tether unlocks clever ways to navigate environments.

Unravel Two entwines art and heart perfectly. It’s a rare, moving co-op adventure you’ll revisit for its beauty and emotional weave.

5. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Best Chaotic Party Cooperative Game]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Release Year 2020 Developer Ghost Town Games

Turning to games like Overcooked is how you test the strength of your friendships and romantic partnerships. You simply don’t want to stop playing, and every new round brings even stronger emotions. Sometimes, true chaos happens on the screen – this is both annoying and hilarious.

The level designs are amazing – you’ll have to cook in the most unusual conditions, like in a moving bus, in complete darkness, and even at the North Pole. You will certainly argue with your friends more than once, trying to serve the right number of dishes in a limited amount of time. The controls are simple, and you can even play with up to four people.

On the flip side, some players report spotty online connectivity, which can stall the chaos if you’re not in the same room. But this is a small hitch. Overcooked! All You Can Eat includes more than 200 levels, has roughly 282,000 owners on Steam, and adds cross-platform multiplayer and robust accessibility features.

Why it clicks:

Over 200 levels of escalating kitchen madness and each session feels brand-new

Crossplay & assist modes let friends jump in no matter their setup or pace

Accessibility isn’t bloated as it opens the kitchen to as many players as possible

Pro tip Use headsets and call out orders early. Clear, calm communication cuts through the chaos and boosts both efficiency and fun.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat turns chaos into a shared memory. It proves why it’s still the ultimate party co-op kitchen adventure you and your pals will rage-laugh through.

7. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime [Best Cooperative Arcade About Conquering Space]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2015 Developer Asteroid Base

Lovers in A Dangerous Spacetime is a dynamic and vibrant arcade that will require maximum teamwork. The experience this game offers is both chaotic and confusing. You need to control the ship’s guns and shields. If the game seems a bit dull at the start, don’t rush to close it.

Once you get the mechanics of this colorful space game, you’ll get stuck in it for hours. I’ve logged close to 12 wild sessions with friends, each one turning into a frenetic command fest. Picture us juggling shields, lasers, and engines as our ship spirals, alarms blare, and laughs break out mid‑crash.

The neon aesthetic feels like it glows against your mind, and every time a gem-weaving transport gets you past a meteor storm, that rush is pure co‑op magic. Replaying levels can feel light on variety as some of the action loops after a while. Still, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime enjoys a “Very Positive” user rating of 93% from nearly 1,800 English reviews on Steam.

Why it clicks:

Shimmering neon visuals paired with frantic co‑op gameplay that forces you to coordinate constantly

Each station matters and together you pilot and survive, or crash hilariously

Balanced challenge: chaotic but fair, whether you’re relaxing or diving in for mastery

Pro tip Establish roles early (one navigates, the other handles shields/weapons). Shared situational awareness keeps the ship alive in tight spots.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime hits the sweet spot between chaos and teamwork and delivers a wild co-op light show. It will keep you returning for its charm and challenge.

8. We Were Here [Best Co-Op Puzzle Series]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (and others via franchise) Release Date 2017 Developer Total Mayhem Games

We Were Here is another co-op series where you’ll need to think a lot, communicate with your team, and rely on each other to find solutions. The series has several games, and each one features unique puzzles.

The key feature of this game is that each player only sees their screen, and communication happens via walkie-talkies. If you don’t get the communication right, you simply won’t progress.

The game requires clear, patient communication, and players in different time zones or with spotty mics might hit frustration walls. Total Mayhem aces the trust blend. When you’re split-screened apart, solving via pixel-speckled audio, that moment when the door clicks open? I’ve never high-fived that hard in a game.

Why it clicks:

Clever puzzles that demand trust and clear direction

Solo or duo? Every session tests your communication muscle in fun, unexpected ways

Compact chapters that don’t overstay so each reveal stays fresh

Pro tip Talk aloud even about simple observations. Sometimes, a directional clue verbally described is the key your partner needs to progress.

We Were Here proves that teamwork is more than words. It’s a co-op puzzle series that sharpens how you coordinate and leaves you proud of that final breakthrough.

9. Portal 2 [Best Cooperative Puzzle Game of All Time]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PS3, Xbox 360 Release Year 2011 Developer Valve

Portal 2 is a game where you and your friends can feel like true geniuses solving yet another puzzle on the screen. Unlike the classic story mode, the cooperative mode adds several unique gameplay mechanics. When my friend and I first completed this game together, the experience was far more memorable than after playing the single-player mode.

The constant humorous and sarcastic comments from GLaDOS create a special atmosphere. Even though the game is quite old, it still delivers excellent graphics, simplicity, and uniqueness. I haven’t encountered any other game with such gameplay mechanics.

I still remember booting up co-op after a solo run and thinking my jaw might unhinge. Seeing the portals you set echo back at you in another dimension with a teammate? Mind-melting. At one point, we attempted an experimental warp tactic and ended clipped halfway through a wall. It broke the puzzle, but wasn’t nearly as fun as the shared rage laugh that followed.

The only drawback is that the online co-op community has dwindled, so snagging a lobby with strangers can feel like waiting for wheat to cook..relatively rare and slow. Even so, Portal 2 has earned a staggering “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam with around 434,700 user reviews and 98.7% positive sentiments, while Metacritic places its critic score at 95/100 under “Universal Acclaim.”

Why it clicks:

Brilliant co-op puzzles designed to spark teamwork that keeps your brain and chatter buzzing

GLaDOS’ biting humor makes every chamber feel like a sarcastic tag-team event

Steam update durability: Portal 2 still runs like it’s brand new, 14 years later

Pro tip Strategize your portal placements together. Playing off each other’s ideas, instead of acting solo, really elevates the experience.

Portal 2 set the bar for co-op puzzles. It makes you laugh and shout in delight together with friends. Portal 2 remains the gold standard in cooperative puzzle design, and revisiting its chambers still thrills.

10. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan [Best Interactive Horror Drama]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2019 Developer Supermassive Games

The Dark Pictures Anthology includes several games, and Man of Medan was the first in this series. We played it with a group of friends, passing the controller as we switched between characters. The experience was thrilling and, at times, genuinely scary. The story about a ghost ship is told quite vividly.

What’s interesting is that during the playthrough, you can choose different paths that affect the storyline. I’d call this the perfect game for you and your friends, especially if you enjoy horrors. The initial technical performance can be a bit rough: texture load-ins or occasional frame pacing issues can halt a tense moment. But it’s a minor setback.

Metric: Man of Medan sold over one million copies worldwide within its first year on sale and reached the number-three spot in UK physical game charts during release week. I replayed Man of Medan across two movie‑night sessions with my friends, passing the controller whenever a character died. Every QTE felt weighty. I love that it didn’t just scare us; it forced us to talk, debate, laugh off a death, and try again.

Why it clicks:

Replayable branching horror

Movie Night mode rocks social horror

Tension backed by atmosphere with glowy ghost ship corridors and Jason Graves score make scares visceral

Pro tip Discuss choices before selecting. They feel weighty and the shared decision-making enhances immersion and investment in the story.

Man of Medan creeps into you like a ghost and is a pulse-pounding, choice-heavy horror drama. It gets under your skin and makes every death feel personal.

11. Human: Fall Flat [Best Co-Op Comedy Game for a Group]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Release Year 2016 Developer No Brakes Games

Prepare to dive into an atmosphere of laughter and true chaos as you control funny little characters and complete tasks. One memorable moment during our playthrough was when my friends and I tried to build something but couldn’t find any cooperation. In the end, everything ended with falling into the abyss.

The game has simple and intuitive controls, with plenty of room for experimentation. You won’t get bored. It’s perfect for fun evenings with friends, where the result doesn’t matter as much as just having a good time in a cheerful setting. A drawback is that the slapsticky physics sometimes feels unfair. On rare occasions, a dropped block or weird collision can ruin a crafted solution and spark frustration.

But that’s no dealbreaker because this game is as fun as it gets. Human: Fall Flat has sold over 55 million copies across platforms, making it one of gaming’s biggest indie hits. Never tried to? Then you’ve never had a stomach-twisting laugh in your life.

Why it clicks:

Physics that break routines in the best way

Deep customization and simple controls let anyone join in, cynics included

Designed for memes: no play session ends without a hilarious screenshot

Pro tip Embrace the chaos. Everyone focusing on the goal can kill the fun; lean into mistakes, and they become the best stories afterward.

Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious co-op playground that rewards silliness and team mess-ups. Conquering chaos with friends never felt so oddly satisfying.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Year 2016 Developer Klei Entertainment

In Don’t Starve Together, you and your friends can test all your survival skills. You need to gather resources, build your own camp, and face off against creepy and terrifying creatures. I appreciated the dark atmosphere, created not only through the visuals but also the music.

The game is tough, I’ll admit, but it will definitely captivate and keep you engaged for a long time. I won’t spoil anything, but I recommend paying close attention to the secrets of the local world – you might discover something quite interesting. When death hits, permadeath can sting a little too hard as losing gear and progress after an hour of grind sometimes feels punishing, even cruel. You’ve been warned.

Survival becomes chaos layering on suspense.

Why it clicks:

Brilliantly morbid art paired with co-op tension that keeps every night alive

Expansive world with surprises lurking

Active player base proves survival hits just right among builders and explorers alike

Pro tip Share responsibilities like foraging and guard duty. Balanced roles help your team survive longer and make crises less stressful.

Don’t Starve Together packs spooky wilderness, shared terror, and strategy into survival gold.

13. The Past Within [Best Asynchronous Puzzle Game for Two]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Switch Release Year 2022 Developer Rusty Lake

The Past Within will offer you a unique cooperative experience. Together with your friend, you will explore two completely parallel worlds – the future and the past – trying to solve the puzzles of each location.

While playing, we communicated through voice chat, which created the atmosphere of a real-time team-based game. I recommend being extremely attentive to all the little details on the screen – sometimes, the key to solving a puzzle can be really hard to find.

What I also liked about the game is its visual style – it’s dark and truly atmospheric. There are also elements of mysticism and a rather well-thought-out plot. Choose this game if you’re a fan of cooperative puzzles. But be warned that the experience is short. Expect just a few hours of gameplay, and you’ll need to purchase two copies to play co-op, which is a bit of a wallet pinch for such a brief trip.

I played this with a friend evening-to-night, each of us locked in our own timeline. It’s eerie watching them solve something by voice cues, while I fiddle with mirrored puzzles only my half can resolve. The surreal Rusty Lake vibe (foggy corridors, odd relics) made it feel like whispering across time.

Why it clicks:

Asymmetric gameplay designed so each person holds a unique piece of the mystery

The twisted Rusty Lake mood elevates puzzles to a surreal, almost ritual experience

Replayable by switching roles: new clues show up, new dialogues emerge

Pro tip Voice-chat and describe details exactly. The key often lies in minor visuals, so articulate what you see precisely, not vaguely.

The Past Within bends time into a shared mystery that sticks with you through its strangeness and teamwork puzzle craft.

14. Apex Legends [Best Cooperative Battle Royale]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Windows, Xbox One; later Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android Release Year 2019 Developer Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is a game where I enjoyed the fast pace of the rounds and the focus on teamwork. It all starts with choosing a character, each of which has unique abilities and skills. These abilities will help you navigate different situations and gain extra privileges.

In the game, you’ll also encounter intense shootouts and elements of strategic and tactical planning. The maps are quite large, but the developers did a great job, working out all the details and elements to the smallest detail.

I jumped into Apex Legends with zero hype but I was hooked before I even finished my first match. That ping system alone blows away my past squad strategy waste. No mic spam, just smart taps. On the downside, the constant seasonal resets and shifting meta can leave casual players feeling lost unless they commit to staying engaged. Still, it amassed hundreds of millions of players at its peak times.

Why it clicks:

A slick ping system that gives instant clarity, even with strangers

Legends design makes every role feel useful and fun: support, recon, or decoy

Seasonal updates keep each game feeling fresh and offer steady content

Pro tip Pick complementary legends and signal tactical moves clearly since team synergy and clarity often outperform solo heroics.

Apex Legends mixes strategy, speed, battle royale, and style into explosion-packed co-op. The game jumps straight into play and keeps your crew coming back for lethal rounds.

15. Rayman Legends [Best Platformer for the Whole Family]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Wii U, Xbox 360, PS Vita; later PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Year 2013 Developer Ubisoft Montpellier

Rayman Legends is a legendary cooperative platformer, and also one of the most fun and colorful game I’ve ever played on my console. It’s great for playing with family and children – the controls are simple and easy to understand, and you won’t need to spend a lot of time getting the hang of it.

The soundtrack to this game is astonishing – it adds to the atmosphere. There are even rhythm rounds, where you have to make jumps to the music. This is the perfect game for people looking for something fun, interesting, and still simple.

The game is wild. The visuals brim with color and detail..dragons, pirates, quirky bosses! And the music? It pumps personality into everything. I still find hidden chests I missed and think, “Oh, that was right under my nose.” That’s just how approachable yet rich it remains, years later.

The only downside is that there is no online co-op, so if your family isn’t couch-close, you’ll need creative stream fixes or locally pass around the controller. Even so, Rayman Legends sold over one million copies within its launch period and has since exceeded 4.48 million total sales across all platforms as of 2019.

Why it clicks:

Bright visuals and music that loop together into joyful co-op rhythm

Local play invites everyone even your cousin or grandparent and no headset needed

Rich content depth under casual simplicity keeps players returning

Pro tip Use rhythm levels as bonding moments. Timing jumps to music makes teamwork more playful and fun for all skill levels.

Rayman Legends charmed every couch co-op with its vibrancy and joy and is a creative family co-op that plays easy but sticks in your heart forever.

15. As Dusk Falls [Best Interactive Drama for Cooperative Play]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Release Year 2022 Developer INTERIOR/NIGHT

As Dusk Falls is a game with elements of interactive cinema, where your decisions will determine the future of the characters on screen. I got a chance to play it with friends, and the whole process turned into constant discussions about which choice to make in different dialogues.

In the end, the social interaction was top-notch. The game also has a well-developed plot – the story will captivate you from the first minutes. After finishing, I had a lot of thoughts about how much our lives depend on the decisions we make. Although, some dialogue feels like it’s aiming for weight and gets heavy in a way that might feel slightly staged or soap-operatic on repeat viewings.

Still, Metric: As Dusk Falls was honored with the “Games for Impact” award at The Game Awards 2022, garnered nominations including BAFTA Debut Game, and earned praise for its story, art style, and emotional direction.

Why it clicks:

Painted visuals and voice work that feel cinematic and emotionally tangible

Co-op voting mode makes decisions feel like a living narrative shared among players

Debut storytelling that earned major award buzz for both impact and accessibility

Pro tip Pause after big decisions and talk through them. Understanding each other’s reasoning is an understated move in this game.

As Dusk Falls holds your attention like any good indie drama. The game turns choice into group emotion.

17. Sea of Thieves [Best Cooperative Pirate-Themed Game]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One; later PS5 Release Year 2018 Developer Rare

If you’ve always dreamed of experiencing the full pirate life, Sea of Thieves is the perfect option. Here, you set sail with friends, search for treasures, fight other players, and try to defeat various underwater monsters.

The atmosphere of freedom that players receive creates a genuine pirate experience. Just do what you like with your friends. This pirate game offers plenty of activities to enjoy, so you won’t get bored.

You can get immersed navigating storms and trading insults as cannon fire echoed over the waves. Those beautiful vistas come with sailing speeds that test your patience. Once you’re mid-voyage, fine-tuning strategy beats a quick getaway. But even with that learning curve, Sea of Thieves reached over 40 million players in 2024, and still has over 10,000 players active daily on Steam as of now.

Why it clicks:

Vast, shared pirate world where mischief and plunder spark camaraderie

Visuals and audio evoke motion so tangibly you practically taste the salt air

Constant updates and community events make it a living sea, not a cruise

Pro tip Assign on-board roles like steering, navigation, and lookout. Dividing tasks keeps the ship running smoothly and prevents chaos during raids.

Sea of Thieves invites you to sail chaotic seas and is a pirate co-op odyssey that still surprises and charms after millions of voyages.

18. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Ultimate RPG Experience on Your Screen]

Our Score 6.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, macOS, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an incredible RPG game is a masterclass in plot, storytelling, exploration, and strategy. The gameplay depends on luck and choices. Even though it can be completed in single-player mode, it also works great as a party experience due to the fact that all players can create their own characters or play as the existing ones.

The game is not simple. A lot of mechanics will be new to more casual players, while dice rolls will bring you either euphoria or dread. One campaign can be played by 4 players simultaneously. Turn-based combat is also great, because it gives a lot of space for you and your companions to plan your each move.

I logged fifty hours in one co-op stretch once. My friend’s rogue backstabbed a disguised mayor, my wizard nearly incinerated us all on a crit fail, and we roared when Larian’s cinematic storytelling slammed us with choices: betray or be betrayed. This is tabletop wrapped in narrative, with dice you barely roll manually..yet every decision sticks.

Baldur’s Gate 3 became the fastest-selling PC game of all time, credited with selling over 8 million copies in its first month. Play it and you’ll know why.

Why it clicks:

Rich narrative trenches with choices so layered, you still unpack them weeks later

Tactical co-op drama where positioning and spells can turn the tide

Character depth that lets each player carry their own mini‑epic in a bigger story

Pro tip Communicate your plans. Announce when you’re about to use AOE spells to keep allies safe and strategically coordinated.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a co-op legend factory. It’s an RPG experience that gives you master storytelling and world-building. Play it with your friends as co-authors in a game world that never forgets.

19. Back 4 Blood [Best Modern Team-Based Zombie Survival Game]

Our Score 6.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Turtle Rock Studios

Back 4 Blood is an intense zombie game that brings the thrill of Left 4 Dead into a modern setting. You and your squad fight off waves of the undead while completing loads of objectives and exploring varied environments.

The chaos of the horde is balanced with strategic teamplay and the game is perfect for those who love high-intensity, cooperative action. Long loading screens and inconsistent matchmaking times can dull the momentum right before a horde crashes in, but this game still became one of the fastest-selling original new IPs.

Immerse yourself while driving vans through fog–drenched streets, yelling “Ridden behind us!” and frantically reloading in the dark. It’s rugged and relentless. The card modifiers change each run too..so one night, you’re bullet-sponged, the next you go out in a flash. The game keeps you adapting and laughing.

Why it clicks:

Card system adds unpredictable layers that shake up every session

Horde mode thrills that demand seamless teamwork under fire

Solo or four-player squads work

Pro tip Stick close and coordinate reloads and revives. Cover each other and time heals to turn frantic moments into triumphant ones.

Back 4 Blood drops you into zombie chaos that only tight teamwork can tame. It’s a co-op adrenaline shot for anyone craving strategic thrills and gunfire.

20. Phasmophobia [Best Cooperative Horror Game for Groups]

Our Score 6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, VR-compatible platforms Release Year 2020 Developer Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia is one of the most atmospheric horror games you can play. Here, you and your friends take on the role of ghost hunters in abandoned houses. As for the atmosphere, it’s filled with strange and frightening sounds, sometimes complete eerie silence, and sudden ghost appearances.

I admit that the game really does scare you at times and gives you a real chill down your spine.

The game has a well-thought-out interaction system with other players, and with each new mission, the tasks become more challenging. If you want to test your endurance and give your nerves a real scare with friends, this game is a great option.

If I had to talk about drawbacks, there’s not much. But I noticed that as thrilling as it is, the VR mode can spark motion sensitivity for some players in dark, tight environments. So, pacing and comfort settings matter more here. Phasmophobia has sold over 25 million copies as of this year, and if you want to find out why. Well, better pick it up.

Why it clicks:

Real-time voice recognition makes whispering “Is anyone there?” feel spine-tingling and immediate

Roguelike investigation with procedural ghost behaviors keeps each hunt and panic real

VR optionality scales the horror: from tense flat-screen chills to fully immersive dread

Pro tip Stay in constant vocal contact even if nothing’s happening. Shared silence builds tension and keeps players alert to subtle audio cues.

Phasmophobia pulls you and your friends into hush-filled rooms and ghostly might. It’s a horror co-op that scares smart and plays DEEPLY.

21. Deep Rock Galactic [Best Cooperative Resource Mining Game]

Our Score 5.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2020 Developer Ghost Ship Games

Deep Rock Galactic focuses on mining and good teamwork. You play as bearded space dwarfs, and it’s quite fun to control them. The process revolves around digging tunnels and gathering valuable resources. However, you’ll encounter various enemies along the way, such as waves of aggressive bugs.

Dive into a session with your friends and blast through caverns of glowing crystals. The risk-versus-reward loop is raw with cooperative machine noise and shared chaos. Plus, the content refreshes like seasons, so fights don’t stay stale.

On the flip side, I noticed that the grind can feel repetitive if you stick to similar mission types without variety. Still, this co-op game sold over 8 million copies across platforms and has over 19,000 daily players. A sign of a thriving community years after launch.

Why it clicks:

A rich toolbox of mining tools and class roles that demands teamwork

Procedurally generated caves keep unpredictability thrilling

Community is alive: friendly, modding-ready, and steadily growing

Pro tip Communicate cave layouts and hazards. Calling out tunnel directions and enemy positions helps you avoid ambushes and dig smarter together.

Deep Rock Galactic digs deeper than most co-ops and is a rugged co-op that will keep your crew laughing as you level up.

22. Minecraft [Best Sandbox for Collaborative Creativity]

Our Score 5.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Release Year 2009 Developer Mojang Studios

Minecraft is one of the most immersive survival games where you can bring any of your fantasies to life. Back in the day, my friends and I built real virtual cities, explored dark caves, and gathered resources. Every gaming session is unique, which adds even more distinctiveness to the game.

I especially appreciated this game for the freedom of action – here you can truly do anything. Want to develop complex mechanisms, or just explore the vast world? Here, you can do it! The visuals are simple and clear, and the game is perfect for those who want to go on an adventure with their friends.

I first played Minecraft with a friend when I was 14. Our only goal was building a treehouse that stretched into the clouds. We learned cobblestone physics by accident, and laughed when our pig farm collapsed. That intuitive sandbox feel, where logic can surprise you..is magic. It’s a world we never “beat,” but we always return to.

Given how much the game revolves around building, new players might be daunted by the lack of guided objectives. Even still, it has sold over 350 million copies worldwide as of 2025, making it the best-selling video game ever. It’s still thriving with about 140 million monthly active players. Those seem like crazy numbers, but it’s THAT popular.

Why it clicks:

Endless creative potential as you make the story and the scenery

A global, multigenerational player base keeps servers vibrant

Has grown into a cultural ecosystem: from modding to education and even movies

Pro tip Set shared goals or projects (e.g., city build, redstone maze). Collaboration under a common vision amplifies creativity and keeps everyone engaged.

Minecraft is a sandbox and a world-building co-op legacy. Minecraft invites you and friends to craft, explore, laugh, and grow together (forever).

23. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best Co-Op RPG With a Deep Story]

Our Score 5.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Year 2017 Developer Larian Studios

Divinity Original Sin 2 is a true masterpiece among RPGs. Explore the mysterious world of Rivellon with your friends and try to uncover all the secrets of this region. At the start, players can choose their character based on their preferences. Each character guarantees a unique playstyle. The game also has a well-thought-out and deep story that will definitely leave you intrigued.

The depth of this game is tremendous, but if your group isn’t coordinated then you can get stuck debating build paths or quest directions. That can grind gameplay to a halt. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is possibly the best-selling CRPG ever. It continues to draw thousands of daily players, with recent peak concurrent Steam counts around 8,000.

Why it clicks:

Rich, reactive world where your choices ripple in surprising ways

Co-op combat is tactical theatre and each class brings something unique

Persistent updates and expansions

Pro tip Coordinate party builds and spell use because diverse character strengths shine when you plan synergies rather than duplicating roles.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 weaves story and strategy into cooperative art.

Which game is the most similar to It Takes Two?

If I had to shine a light on games like It Takes Two that just cannot be missed, then this contender steals the spotlight:

Split Fiction (Hazelight, 2025) reigns as the current gold standard in co‑op design, and your best alternative after playing It Takes Two. Born from the same studio, it’s not a reach to say that it might become your new favorite with its thrilling gameplay and creative level designs.

Split Fiction is from the same studio as It Takes Two and both games share a lot of similarities from the get-go: co-op, fantasy, humor, out-of-box level designs, and two loveable main characters that you won’t forget. The co-op mechanics in Split Fiction is unmatched, and it’s definitely not something you want to miss if you loved It Takes Two.

Looking for More Co-Op Games To Play With Friends?

Want to find more entertaining co-op games to play with others? In this curated selection, you will find games in which you will spend countless hours with your friends. These are games that have exciting gameplay, great mechanics for interacting with friends, and other features.

However, some of these games will require a strong party of active players to complete them. But that is not a problem, because there are so many fantastic single-player games, where one can play even without relying on someone’s help.

FAQs

Can you play co-op games on one device?

Yes, many games offer local co-op or split-screen modes, allowing multiple players to share a single screen or device.

This feature is common in genres like platformers, racing games, and certain shooters. For example, games like Cuphead, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and various LEGO titles support local co-op play.

What are co-op games?

Co-op, short for cooperative, refers to games where players work together towards a common goal, typically against non-player character (NPC) opponents.

What are some of the best co-op games?

Split Fiction tops the list with its inventive teamwork design and Friend Pass support. Beyond that, beloved titles like A Way Out, The Past Within, Portal 2, Overcooked!, Don’t Starve Together, and Back 4 Blood provide varied co‑op experiences.

Is crossplay supported in Apex Legends and Minecraft?

Yes, crossplay is supported in Apex Legends and Minecraft. Apex Legends allows crossplay across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch—enabled by default—so you can squad up instantly. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition offers seamless crossplay across consoles, mobile, and Windows via Microsoft accounts.

Which games can be played locally on the same device?

Many of these titles support local/co-locals co-op—split‑screen or shared screen play that’s perfect for couch sessions. Split Fiction, A Way Out, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Moving Out, and Unravel Two all allow you to play side‑by‑side with just one setup.

Are there any story-rich co-op games like it takes two for pc and consoles?

Yes. For story-rich co-op experiences like It Takes Two on PC/console, try Split Fiction, A Way Out, Unravel Two, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, or We Were Here. All games deliver narrative-driven gameplay with strong cooperative mechanics.