Best Horror Games on Xbox That Will Keep You Up All of 2025

Losing yourself in the horror games on Xbox is a perfect shot of adrenaline every single time. There’s something about diving into a terrifying world, knowing you have to fight, hide, or run for your life.

Maybe it’s the eerie silence before everything goes horribly wrong. Maybe it’s the nightmarish creatures lurking just around the corner. OR maybe it’s the slow unraveling of a mind-bending story that leaves you questioning everything.

I’ve explored this genre a lot, and my favorite horror games are the ones that give you just enough power to keep the hope alive but not nearly enough to let you get comfortable .

If you’re an Xbox gamer who loves horror movies, tense survival horror, or twisted psychological nightmares, there’s no shortage of terrifying experiences waiting. From first-person horror to brutal fights for survival and blood-tingling puzzles, there’s something here that’ll get under your skin.

So, dim the lights, turn up the volume, and get ready to fight for your life. The scariest games aren’t just played, they’re survived.

Our Top Picks for Horror Games

Horror games come in various shapes and sizes, each just as terrifying and great as the other. Still, when it comes to keeping you up at night, there are a few titles that stand out the most and deserve a separate mention before we delve into the full list with all the spicy details:

Alan Wake 2 (2023) – Try to find a way out of your own mind-bendingly terrifying story as a novelist who can’t write a happy ending even when his life depends on it. The Outlast Trials (2024) – Get thrown into a brutal horror experience and do your best to survive horrifyingly twisted and sadistic experiments. Fear is your only constant. Resident Evil Village (2021) – Face grotesque creatures and unravel dark secrets of a mysterious village in this chilling survival horror adventure. Alien: Isolation (2014) – Outwit an iconic deadly alien trying to hunt you down aboard a lone space station. Every step could be your last in this nerve-wracking fight for survival. Little Nightmares I & II (2017 & 2021) – Turn your childhood fears into a hauntingly beautiful nightmare in this eerie world filled with silent horrors lurking in every shadow.

Of course, this short list is just a little taste of what’s to come. As the main course for all you horror connoisseurs, today I brought you 15 titles in total. Stick with me, and I promise you won’t be left disappointed.

15 Best Horror Games on Xbox to Fuel Your Nightmares

I know you’re looking for that ultimate terrifying experience that will get the blood pumping and make your heart race the it never did before. After all, that’s probably why you came here. Thus, this is what you’ll find.

Are you ready for that next wild, nightmarish ride that will make you afraid to turn off the light at night and keep you checking over your shoulder for days to come?

Then let’s delay this no further and dive straight into the full list of the best horror games on Xbox!

1. Alan Wake 2

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Remedy Entertainment Average playtime Around 25 hours

Alan Wake 2 is not only among the greatest horror experiences ever made but also one of the most captivating story games out there. It really gets under your skin, in the best way, and I can’t recommend it enough.

The game is dark, weird, and honestly, one of the scariest titles I’ve played in a while. The first installment was eerie, but this sequel leans way deeper into survival horror.

You’re constantly second-guessing reality, wandering through the Dark Place, piecing together an intriguing narrative while trying to survive monsters crawling out of your nightmares.

What I loved most was how it feels like a horror film and a great game all at once. The storytelling is intense, the visuals are stunning, and the atmosphere just lingers with you.

Oh, and keep in mind that it’s in the very same Remedy Connected Universe with masterpieces such as Control, Max Payne, and Quantum Break, even if the connection with the latter two is a bit more complicated due to copyright issues. I think that says it all.

2. The Outlast Trials

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Red Barrels Average playtime Around 24 hours

If you liked unique indie games such as Outlast 1 and 2 but would love to see something set in the same universe that thrives on tension and teamwork, The Outlast Trials is easily one of the best horror games for you. It’s a bit similar to horror classics like Dead by Daylight and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, only more personal.

Set in a twisted Cold War-era facility, you and up to three friends are forced into disturbing experiments run by the Murkoff Corporation. It plays from a first-person perspective, and that makes every moment feel up close and personal. Sometimes too personal.

It blends cooperative gameplay with pure dread pretty much perfectly. You’re not just running from enemies – you’re trying to keep your sanity intact. The atmosphere is suffocating in all the right ways.

It can be played solo just as well, but this way, after a while, it gets a bit repetitive. Fortunately, that’s what friends are for. So grab them and jump into this nightmarish thrill you won’t soon forget.

3. Resident Evil Village

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2021 Developer Capcom Average playtime Around 14 hours

Some of the top Resident Evil games are the main reason for the survival horror genre’s popularity that we know today. But whether you’ve been along for the whole ride or are only joining now, the latest entry, Resident Evil Village, is a perfect title for any horror fan.

From the moment you step into that snowy, isolated village, it hits you with that eerie dread this series does so well. The setting is beautiful but full of fear, and that’s exactly what makes it so good.

The mix of horrifying creatures, fast-paced fights, and slower, puzzle-solving moments keeps things intense and balanced without ever getting stale.

Sure, it’s not the longest entry in the series, but the intense experience it offers definitely makes up for it. And Lady Dimitrescu? Yeah, she alone makes this game unforgettable.

4. Alien: Isolation

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2014 Developer Creative Assembly Average playtime Around 22 hours

If you want something truly nerve-wracking, you can’t go wrong with Alien: Isolation. It’s the kind of survival horror that keeps you on edge from the beginning until the end, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

The story takes place somewhere in between the first and the second Alien movies as you step into the iconic Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda Ripley.

Stuck alone on a decaying space station, your only way to survive is to outsmart a single, unstoppable alien. There’s no blasting your way out here. You hide, sneak, and hope it doesn’t hear you breathe.

What I love is how it nails the feeling of being hunted. It’s slow and tense, and the alien learns from what you do. No two encounters ever feel the same, and the retro-futuristic Alien aesthetic is spot on, with the sound design that’s terrifying in all the right ways.

Honestly, I’d say it stands as an equal with the movies. That’s how good it is.

5. Little Nightmares I & II

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2017 & 2021 Developer Tarsier Studios Average playtime Around 11 hours in total

Little Nightmares I & II are some of the most uniquely haunting horror games I’ve ever played, and they made me completely fall in love with them.

Both the first game and the sequel get under your skin slowly, with eerie environments and grotesque creatures that feel ripped from the darkest parts of your imagination. You don’t fight enemies here. You sneak, hide, and run.

Neither game is very long alone, but together, they make for one of the best horror journeys I’ve ever experienced. They have this surreal, dreamlike quality, and somehow, that makes it even scarier.

But to be honest, everything, from the visuals and sound design to the story, worldbuilding, and atmosphere, is top-tier here. It all feels like a twisted fairy tale gone horribly wrong, and it’s absolutely perfect.

6. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile Year of release 2023 Developer Capcom Average playtime Around 21 hours

Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of those rare game remakes that actually improves on a classic without losing what made it special.

In the classic Resident Evil fashion, this game hits all the right survival horror notes – good pacing, great combat, and that constant sense of dread that never lets up.

There’s just a strong rhythm to the gameplay. You fight, explore, and manage your resources without ever feeling completely safe.

Plus, if this already fairly long journey ends too soon for you, you can always extend it for at least 6 more hours with the Separate Ways DLC, which is almost just as good.

7. Dead Space Remake

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Motive Studio Average playtime Around 16 hours

The 2023 Dead Space release is yet another game remake that does nothing but improve on an all-time classic horror title. It somehow makes you feel even more isolated and paranoid than the original ever did.

The tension builds fast, and it stays. The ship creaks, flickers, and breathes like something alive, and when the enemies come out of the vent, it’s pure panic.

It nails what survival horror should be, and if you ever wanted to play something like Resident Evil but in space, it doesn’t get better than this.

For horror genre fans, it’s a must-play. And if you also love top-tier space games, it’s pure perfection.

8. Dying Light

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Techland Average playtime Around 36 hours

Dying Light is like if Mirror’s Edge took a nosedive straight into zombie hell, and I mean that in the best way possible. This game is simply exceptional.

By day, you’re leaping over rooftops and dropkicking enemies off ledges. But when night hits, you go from action hero to pure panic mode, running from monsters that are faster and way stronger than you.

However, it’s really the co-op gameplay that pushes this game from good to great. There’s nothing quite like surviving this post-apocalyptic chaos with friends by your side.

Dying Light is easily one of the most intense co-op games on Xbox I’ve played. So, if it’s a fast-paced horror experience you and your friends seek, you must try it.

9. The Evil Within

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer Tango Gameworks Average playtime Around 20 hours

Another masterful nightmare inspired by the all-time greats like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, The Evil Within is a terrifyingly unique spin on our beloved survival horror genre.

Here, in all that dread and hectic action, you need to worry about managing not only resources and ammunition, but also stamina. Suddenly, stealth becomes a lot more appealing.

Some levels are very unpredictable and surreal, while the pacing can be weird at times, but that actually makes it better. One minute you’re sneaking past terrifying creatures, and the next you’re blasting your way out as if you’re in some action movie.

It’s a wild mix of survival horror and psychological horror, which makes it one of my favorites among horror games from the last decade. If you’re a horror fan who somehow missed it, you really shouldn’t delay it any longer.

10. Outlast 1 & 2

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2013 & 2017 Developer Red Barrels Average playtime Around 16 hours in total

If you want horror games that give you that pure sense of dread and leave you feeling truly helpless, there’s no better choice than Outlast and Outlast 2. Trust me, they will absolutely wreck you.

These games don’t give you weapons. Just a camcorder, your wits, and whatever shadows you can hide in. That alone makes them some of the scariest experiences I’ve ever survived.

The first game throws you into an asylum full of terrifying unpredictability, while the sequel dials it up with a disturbing cult, twisted religious themes, and a remote village that feels like something horrible is always watching you.

So turn off the lights and prepare for horror like you’ve never seen. This will be one of the scariest experiences you’ve ever lived through.

11. Amnesia: The Bunker

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 Developer Frictional Games Average playtime Around 8 hours

Amnesia: The Bunker throws you into a half-destroyed WWI bunker with barely any light, barely any ammo, and one very real threat stalking the halls.

This game feels truly unpredictable. Every noise matters, and every second of light is precious. It’s survival horror done in a way that feels raw and reactive, not scripted.

What stands out the most is how impressive the AI is. The monster can literally get in anywhere, so no matter where you go, you’re never truly safe.

Compared to the earlier Amnesia series games, especially everyone’s beloved The Dark Descent, this entry is more open-ended and physics-driven. While it doesn’t feature the good old sanity mechanic, it makes up for it by being a lot more polished and far scarier.

Amnesia: The Bunker is an absolutely brutal, eerie, and unforgettable experience that truly delivers. If you loved Alien: Isolation and it wasn’t just for the space setting, you must try it.

12. Phasmophobia

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer Kinetic Games Average playtime Around 33 hours

If you haven’t screamed into your mic during a ghost hunt with your friends, you haven’t played Phasmophobia properly. And if you haven’t played it at all, you’re missing out.

This co-op horror game flips the usual script, making you investigate monsters instead of trying to kill them. You and your friends attempt to figure out what type of ghost is haunting the place before it gets to you, and it’s absolutely intense all the way through.

What makes Phasmophobia one of the best horror games on Xbox is the way it builds dread slowly. It’s the waiting, the breathing, and the silence before things go horribly wrong. It even features voice recognition.

The game is still in early access, so don’t expect perfection. However, it’s still absolutely worth your time.

13. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Capcom Average playtime Around 13 hours

For a little different horror experience, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is one of the weirdest, funniest, and most chaotic horror games out there, and that’s exactly why it’s so great.

You’re stuck in a mall during a zombie outbreak with 72 hours to survive, save people, and get the scoop as photojournalist Frank West. But here’s the best part: everything is a weapon. Yes, everything.

This remaster looks great, with smoother performance and sharper visuals, while still keeping that odd charm from the original game. It’s more silly than survival horror, but it’s definitely not without its real moments of real fear.

If you want a horror experience that’s a little less serious for a change, this is one of the greatest zombie games in its own right. Give it a shot, and you won’t be disappointed.

14. Alan Wake Remastered

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Remedy Entertainment Average playtime Around 14 hours

There’s no other game quite like the first Alan Wake. It’s like stepping into a psychological horror movie, only you’re the writer, and your story’s coming to life in all the worst ways.

To me, it’s the story that makes this game truly stand out. It’s weird, meta, full of mystery, and honestly one of the best in gaming.

Similarly to the second game, light is your best friend, and the combat goes flashlight first, gun second. It’s simple but satisfying.

The remaster upgrades the visuals to make them look as sharp as ever. The sole reason why this game is not higher on the list is its clunky mechanics.

Nonetheless, for horror fans who love a great story and survival horror vibe with a twist, this one’s gold.

15. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developers Telltale Games, Skybound Games Average playtime Around 46 hours in total (5 games + DLC)

The Walking Dead Telltale games were all the rage when the first season dropped all the way back in 2012. However, if you haven’t played them yet, now is your perfect chance.

It’s like an interactive TV show in all the best ways. You get one of the most gut-wrenching, beautifully crafted stories in the horror genre.

This version includes every episode, fully remastered with improved visuals, menus, and behind-the-scenes extras. You get all four seasons, the 400 Days DLC, and the Michonne standalone story in one package.

It’s not a fast-paced game, and some decisions do feel more like the illusion of choice, but the fear and everything else you feel are absolutely real. One of the best horror games on Xbox, no question.

FAQs

What is the #1 scariest horror game?

MADiSON is officially recognized as the current scariest horror game of all time. According to “The Science of Scare Project,” which tested over 200 horror games from the last three decades, this game gave players the highest heart rate of 131 beats per minute.

What is the highest-selling horror game?

The Last of Us, which has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, is the highest-selling horror game ever. However, if we talk about the highest-selling horror game franchise, then Resident Evil takes the cake with more than 160 million units sold across the globe.

What is the best horror game on Series X/S?

Alan Wake 2 is arguably the best horror game on Xbox Series X/S. It’s about a novelist who tries to find a way out of his own mind-bendingly terrifying story, fighting the dark entities with light as his only real weapon and the key to his survival.

Does Game Pass have horror games?

Yes, Xbox Game Pass offers a diverse selection of great horror games. The list includes Resident Evil 4 Remake, Alan Wake, Phasmophobia, Outlast 2, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Evil Within 2, Amnesia: The Bunker, and many more!

What game popularized survival horror?

Resident Evil, released back in 1996, is the video game that popularized the survival horror genre and coined the term itself. Inspired by classics such as Alone in the Dark and Sweet Home, it wasn’t the first survival horror game ever, but no other title did it so well.