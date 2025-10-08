20 Best Halloween Video Games for Chills and Thrills in 2025

It’s that time of year again: the air’s getting chilly, the crisp golden season’s coming to a head, and it’s once again time to pick out what Halloween video games you’re going to play.

Whether you’re looking for some serious screamers or want something a little more cozy and festive, I’ve got you covered. In this list, we’ll run through 20 great games for this Halloween season.

Our Top Picks for Halloween Video Games

I’ve collected quite the monstrous list of Halloween games, but these three are truly the cream of the creepy crop. They nail every vibe – from eerie and emotional to lighthearted and nostalgic. If you only play a few this season, make it these.

Silent Hill 2 (2024) – A true masterpiece when it comes to horror games that manages to outdo the already formidable original. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (2019) – Exorcise a haunted tower with Luigi (and friend) in this mildly spooky adventure that’s perfect for casual gamers or for family-friendly fun. Costume Quest (2010) – Rekindle your old Halloween childhood memories with this short and sweet trick-or-treat RPG.

But while these are the best of the best, there’s plenty of fantastic picks on this list, so do read on.

20 Best Halloween Video Games to Set the Perfect Mood

Halloween video games don’t always have to be frightfests. Thanks to the many feelings associated with Halloween (ranging from spooky, to festive, to inviting, to warm and cozy, and not to mention that it’s time to start making holiday preparations for year-end festivities), we’ve got a truly mixed bag here.

Now, let’s dive right in.

1. Silent Hill 2 [Psychological Horror Masterpiece]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Bloober Team, Konami Average Playtime ~16 hours Metacritic Score 86

Silent Hill 2 is probably the best Silent Hill game, so people had extremely high hopes for this remake. What we got was a game that not only matched, but exceeded expectations.

You’ll play as James Sunderland, a widower exploring the dreary, eerie town of Silent Hill while looking for his wife, Mary.

The catch? Mary died three years ago, but the handwriting is unmistakably hers. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, things quickly take a turn for the dark with a shift in reality, as well as a huge horde of disgusting yet seemingly familiar monsters.

Why we chose it There are scary survival horror games, and then there’s Silent Hill 2. There’s nothing quite like this game when it comes to the execution of its scares, and you’ll have to play it to understand where I’m coming from.

The Silent Hill franchise is widely lauded for its psychological angle, and that’s definitely the case in this game. As you wander the town and face off against its monstrous denizens, you’ll start asking yourself some important questions, the most important of which is “who is James, really?”

It’s very likely that you’ve played the original, and so you might think that you’d be desensitized to the scares. I’m happy to report that this is absolutely not the case, as the Silent Hill 2 remake utilizes modern graphics and sound, as well as a refined story, to bring you top-notch horror perfect for Halloween night.

My Verdict: The Silent Hill 2 remake is a top-shelf title for players on the hunt for a thoroughly scary Halloween game.

What do players say?

NurglesConceptualBathwater ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I thought I was over this game, but I guess it’s time to relive my nightmares.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Next Level Games, Nintendo Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 86

This vibrant, family-friendly Nintendo adventure is perfect for setting the Halloween mood, and is an especially great co-op game for young kids or those new to gaming.

In Luigi’s Mansion 3, you’ll join Luigi and friends as they dive into the Last Resort for what should have been a relaxing vacation. Naturally, the place is infested with ghosts, so it’s up to Luigi, the Poltergust G-00, and some new faces to trap King Boo and his minions.

Why we chose it Luigi’s Mansion 3 both looks gorgeous and is very fun to play, even if it is on the easier side. Despite its subject matter being a haunted hotel, it’s not a horror game; instead, it’s lighthearted, and even cute at times.

As Luigi, you’ll explore the tower a la Zelda, using your trusty Poltergust to suck up obstacles, enemies, and ghosts. Mostly ghosts. Every floor holds a powerful (and naughty) boss ghost, each of whom has an elevator button that Luigi will need if he wants to ensure the Last Resort remains ghost-free.

What makes Luigi’s Mansion 3 especially great is that it’s not that scary, while still being very fun for up to two people. This means that this is an excellent title for parents looking to include their young kids, or for players who want to include their casual gamer friends.

My Verdict: Luigi’s Mansion 3 may look cartoony, but don’t be fooled by its surface: this is a very meaty and fun game for both seasoned and newbie gamers.

What do players say?

thespoonybard ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Halloween or not, it’s hard to go wrong with this title.

3. Costume Quest [Trick-or-Treat RPG Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Android, iOS Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Double Fine Productions Average Playtime ~8 hours Metacritic Score 77

One of my favorite things about Halloween is the costume parties, where you can put on some different clothes and props and be someone (or something) else for a while. That’s the core concept of Costume Quest, a fantastic RPG game, even out of season.

Costume Quest is quite simple: it’s Halloween, you’re a kid, it’s time to get candy. Things don’t work out as planned, though, as one of the houses you hit has an actual monster come out and abduct your sibling.

Thankfully, it’s Halloween, so you’re not helpless. Whenever you encounter a monster, you’ll transform into whatever it is you’re pretending to be, so it’s like wearing a really good Halloween costume. Robot, ninja, vampire; anything is fair game so long as you get your sibling back. Because getting grounded on Halloween would suck.

Why we chose it Costume Quest is easy to pick up and play, but that doesn’t mean it’s just for casual players. Even veteran players enjoy Costume Quest’s witty humor and festive spirit, both of which make it easy to love and hard to put down.

This simple premise is accompanied by simple gameplay: you’ve got typical RPG fare (in somewhat irreverent and hilarious combat) and outside of the transformation thing, not much is new. However, Costume Quest scores huge in its presentation, and playing this game really makes you feel that you’re a kid going trick-or-treating again.

My Verdict: Costume Quest is short, sweet, cute, and positively loaded with Halloween spirit. If you’re looking for a casual or cozy Halloween game or want to reawaken that child inside you, you should definitely check this one out.

What do players say?

lion_does_not ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simple, cute, solid gameplay, and not too expensive at all.

4. Dead by Daylight – The HALLOWEEN® Chapter [Multiplayer Horror With Michael Myers]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Behaviour Interactive Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score N/A (DLC)

Next up is Dead by Daylight (DbD) an asymmetric 4v1 horror game where one killer faces off against four survivors in a bid to escape. This game has been around for a while, but trust me when I say that nobody pays tribute to horror like DbD does.

Only in DbD will you be able to play as characters (and I mean play, not run around in a skin) such as Freddy Krueger, the Xenomorph, Sadako Yamamura, and yes, Michael Myers, one of my personal favorites.

Why we chose it The HALLOWEEN® Chapter stands out due to Michael Myers being one of, if not the best jumpscare killer. However, do note that he’s also considered one of the harder killers to master, so be ready to practice.

As a survivor, your goal is to repair 5 generators to open the gates to allow you and your allies to escape; as the killer, your goal is to stop them. Sounds easy, sure, but in practice, DbD is a strategic game of cat-and-mouse where one side must constantly think of ways to outfox the other.

While DbD does come with its fair share of annoyances (this is a PvP game, after all) they rarely get in the way of how fun it is. Whether you’re playing as a survivor or killer, every match is high-stakes and absolutely fraught with tension, and doubly so if your Myers likes peeking around corners, letting you know that he’s there. Watching. Waiting.

My Verdict: Dead By Daylight – The HALLOWEEN® Chapter DLC is a must-have for anyone trying to complete their collection of crossover killers.

What do players say?

ZZZOMbee ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fun as long as you don’t get too salty.

5. Pumpkin Jack [Cartoonish Halloween Hack-and-Slash]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Nicolas Meyssonier, Headup Games Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 71

Few Halloween decorations are as recognizable as the jack o’ lantern, and even fewer are the Halloween video games that really feature it. Pumpkin Jack defies this expectation and creates a neat little hack-and-slash game about this seasonal icon.

Everything is going fine in the kingdom of Arc En Ciel. Too fine, to be precise, and so the Devil summons the Curse of Eternal Night, a plague that summons monsters to attack the living. To combat this, the humans have turned to a mighty wizard. That’s kind of a problem.

Why we chose it I’ll admit that I’m a big sucker for retro games, and Pumpkin Jack took me back to a simpler time. It is rough around the edges during certain parts, but it’s always faithful to its quirky charm.

As Pumpkin Jack, your deal with the Devil ensures you’ll go free after dealing with the wizard. To do that, you’ll not only need to master Pumpkin Jack’s 3D platforming shenanigans, but also use your many weapons and abilities to carve a path to the wizard. Retro, sure (most people compare it to MediEvil), but it’s a solid, fun gaming experience.

My Verdict: Pumpkin Jack is a charming and compact platforming experience that’s never afraid to be itself, and is perfect for a one-day Halloween playthrough.

What do players say?

SpiritBound ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simple and predictable, but fun from start to finish.

6. The Sims 4: Spooky Stuff [Haunted Houses and Halloween Costumes]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, mac OS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Maxis, Electronic Arts Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score N/A (DLC)

What could be better than spending Halloween partying or chilling with friends while watching a horror movie? Doing it virtually in The Sims 4, of course.

I don’t think the Sims franchise needs any introduction, but if you’ve somehow evaded all knowledge of it, it’s a life simulator where you can play out virtual lives with virtual people. There’s a bit of something for everyone, but it usually boils down to two main aspects: playing with your Sims and building stuff, which is where this DLC comes in.

Why we chose it The Spooky Stuff pack is borderline essential for those looking to bring Halloween to their virtual neighborhoods.

This DLC for The Sims 4 comes with new decorations ranging from candy bowls to eerie paintings and glowing tombstones, as well as cool Halloween costumes and cosmetics for that costume party feel. It also adds new interactions, such as the ability to hold a spooky party.

My Verdict: Players looking to add some festive Halloween content into their Sims’ lives should definitely consider picking up the Spooky Stuff pack.

What do players say?

MikesNameWasTaken ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Cute decor, nice costumes, and Halloween decor. What more can you ask for?

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location [Animatronic Terror in the Dark]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Scott Cawthon Average Playtime ~5 hours Metacritic Score 62

The Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) series has been a horror game mainstay since the mid 2010s, and while they were always frightening, the formula did get predictable. Sister Location was developer Scott Cawthon’s attempt at mixing things up; while some didn’t like the departure from the traditional style, I think it’s a pretty neat point-and-click adventure game.

As per series tradition, you play as a random person working a dangerous job with terrible hours and miserly pay. This time, the game is set in Circus Baby’s Entertainment and Rental, where all the killer animatronics come from. Once again, you’ll “only” have to survive five nights against these monsters. Good luck.

Why we chose it Despite Sister Location being much different from traditional FNAF games, it still offers the same pulse-pounding gameplay where a single slip-up can lead to a jumpscare.

Rather than passively sitting in a room and monitoring the animatronics, in Sister Location, you’ll need to crawl through pitch-blank vents and deep into hostile territory. And since each night offers a very different experience, it leads to an all-around amazingly terrifying experience where all you’ve got on your side are audio cues and timing. Good luck.

My Verdict: Sister Location offers a different but good spin on the FNAF series while keeping the scare factor at an all-time high.

What do players say?

RequiescatInPizza ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Significantly different, but good different.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Infinite Fall, Secret Lab, Finji Average Playtime ~12 hours Metacritic Score 88

“Cozy” and “Halloween” don’t sound like they belong together, but hear me out on this one. The end of October is also a cause for celebration; it was a harvest festival to begin with, after all. And this feeling of endings and new beginnings is something that Night in the Woods captures perfectly.

Night in the Woods puts you in the paws of college dropout Mae Borowski, who returns to the town of Possum Springs. But home isn’t what it used to be: her friends have changed, things just seem different, and to cap it off, there’s something in the woods.

Why we chose it Night in the Woods’ narrative depth and engrossing characters will keep you hooked throughout the whole game.

What makes Night in the Woods particularly great is in how relatable and how human its characters are. Many of us have felt like Mae does, at one point or another, and the game’s moving story, coupled with its autumnal feel and sinister forest, all serve to remind us that everything doesn’t always suck forever.

My Verdict: If your plans for Halloween night involve something less scary and more cozy, Night in the Woods is definitely what you’re looking for.

What do players say?

Pogonosticator ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Incredibly relatable writing, very deep characters. Perfect for a cozy Halloween game.

9. Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek [Classic Goosebumps Scares Brought to Life]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Year of Release 2025 Creator/s PHL Collective, GameMill Entertainment Average Playtime ~9 hours Metacritic Score 69

You might not believe me, but when I was a kid in the 90s, reading was cool. And with its cheesy scares, memorable characters, and constant cliffhangers, nothing was cooler than Goosebumps. But even though we’ve all grown up, the Goosebumps games, including this newest one, still offer the same charm.

Terror in Little Creek puts you in the shoes of Sloane Spencer, a young teen caught in a storm of something sinister. As per Goosebumps tradition, everything is fine until it isn’t. When her town is suddenly plagued by strange incidents and creepy monsters, it’s up to Sloane to explore (Resident Evil style) and find a way to put an end to things, one way or another.

Why we chose it Terror in Little Creek has surprisingly solid gameplay for a game tied to a franchise, while not being super scary. It also comes with a lot of easter eggs for those who grew up reading the books.

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek distinguishes itself by being immensely faithful to the brand. With its just-right scares, memorable locations, and plot hooks, Terror in Little Creek always feels like you’re playing through a new novel straight out of R.L Stine’s imagination.

My Verdict: Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek remains true to the series’ roots while packing meaty gameplay that’s perfect for younger or casual gamers.

What do players say?

lifepaintinglove ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Good gameplay and story for new fans, and lots of references for older ones.

10. Alien: Isolation [Survival Horror in Space]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly, Sega Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 79

When you think of the best horror games, your mind probably wanders to the supernatural, whether that’s the psychological torment of Silent Hill or Resident Evil’s bioweapons. But Alien: Isolation proves there’s scares aplenty in the sci-fi genre, too.

Rather than running around in a quiet suburban town, this time, you’ll play as Amanda Ripley, an engineer and the daughter of Ellen Ripley. When Amanda discovers that the Nostromo’s flight recorder has made its way to Sevastopol station, she jumps on the opportunity to go on the retrieval team. Naturally, everything goes sideways once they land.

Why we chose it Alien Isolation is a terrifying feast for the senses: every single shadow, sound, and closed door will feel like a threat, ensuring the game keeps the scares high from start to finish.

Alien: Isolation takes cues from other hyper-persistent, invulnerable predator games such as Outlast. But while games like these tend to lose their edge once you learn the quirks of the monster, this one does not. Thanks to the Xenomorph’s absolutely brilliant AI, you can’t get complacent, and every encounter is absolutely terrifying.

My Verdict: A horror tour de force, Alien: Isolation doesn’t just hit fast and hard with its horror, but manages to sustain its dread all throughout.

What do players say?

Long_Live_Foehn ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Would’ve been another generic Outlast game if not for the brilliant AI. Scary and fun.

11. Little Nightmares [Creepy Fairy Tale Horror]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Tarsier Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average Playtime ~5 hours Metacritic Score 78

Next up is Little Nightmares, a fun, nightmarish romp through a twisted fairy tale. This horror game is particularly great for its creepy atmosphere, striking visuals, and superb sound design. And because it became so mainstream, there are a lot of games like Little Nightmares today (but I maintain that the original is still the best).

This time, you’ll play as Six, a little girl trapped in a vast underwater complex known as The Maw. How you get there is a mystery; all that’s important is that you get out ASAP, because it’s filled to the brim with giant, evil adults. Luckily, their size works to your advantage as you’ll be able to creep and hide among their giant everyday objects.

Why we chose it Little Nightmares hits that perfect spot of curiosity about what happens next and dread of what awaits when you get there. The pacing is also superb, jumping between sinister silence and frantic chase sequences.

Little Nightmares excels in how tense it is. You’re always just one step away from getting seen and caught by the denizens of The Maw, whether that’s the Janitor that patrols the prisons or the chefs that serve The Maw’s many monstrous guests. But equal to this tension is satisfaction: the feeling of finally figuring out a room and watching your frustrated foes is amazing.

My Verdict: Little Nightmares is a short but exceptionally thrilling adventure/horror game that lingers in your memory even after it’s done.

What do players say?

Nonnopales ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Short but very memorable.

12. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night [Gothic Vampire Hunting with a Timeless Vibe]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Network, Xbox 360, Android, iOS Year of Release 1997 Creator/s Konami Average Playtime ~12 hours Metacritic Score 89

When it comes to gothic masterpieces, one of the first titles that comes to mind is Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Don’t be misled by its old release date: this title isn’t just one of the best Castlevania games you can play, it’s also on my list of best games of all time.

In this Castlevania title, you play as Alucard, the dhampyr (half-vampire) son of Dracula. When Dracula once again rises from the dark, Alucard takes up sword and sorcery in defense of humans. That’s right: in this title, you play as a vampire fighting Dracula.

Why we chose it Symphony of the Night offers a stunning one-two punch of fantastic Metroidvania combined with an immersive ambience.

Aside from the usual platformer fare, Alucard has many tricks up his sleeve, such as magic spells that require specific inputs, lots of equipment options, and tons of foes to fight. All of these would make for a very good game, but Symphony doesn’t stop there: its amazing soundtrack and art are the cherries on top of an already excellent game.

My Verdict: Symphony of the Night was and still is a must-play for any fan of the Metroidvania genre.

What do players say?

interested_in_this ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you haven’t played this one, you’re missing out.

13. Castlevania Dominus Collection [Vampire-Hunting Gothic Classic]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Konami Average Playtime ~30 hours Metacritic Score 89

Next up is Castlevania Dominus Collection. Just like the Advance Collection, this one’s an anthology of old Castlevania titles: Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, Order of Ecclesia, all of which are fantastic Metroidvania games worth a shot. As an added bonus, the collection also comes with the elusive 1988 arcade game Haunted Castle.

Dawn continues the saga of Soma Cruz and the Power of Dominance, Portrait lets you have double the fun with two playable protagonists (and yes, you can switch on the fly), and Order sees a return to the series’ gothic roots.

Why we chose it The DS Castlevania titles contain a nice mix of Metroidvania mechanics and experimentation, from Dawn’s continuation of Aria of Sorrow to Portrait’s dual character system and Order’s blurring of lines between builds.

While none of these games are as genre-defining as the original Symphony of the Night is, they’re nonetheless fun games that are worth playing, whether you’re a Metroidvania veteran, new to the genre, or want to start up a new semi-horror series this Halloween.

My Verdict: Castlevania Dominus Collection boasts a nice selection of titles that still remain solid to this day.

What do players say?

JimmyTheBosun ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great to see they rereleased the DS trilogy for modern systems.

14. Graveyard Keeper [Darkly Humorous Graveyard Management]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac OS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Lazy Bear Games, tinyBuild Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score 69

Not every Halloween pick has to be a terrifying survival horror game. Take Graveyard Keeper, for example, which its developers bill as “the most inaccurate graveyard management simulator of the year”. I’d call it “Stardew Valley but with a graveyard instead of a farm”. Both are pretty accurate, but don’t quite capture just how zany Graveyard Keeper is.

Believe it or not, Graveyard Keeper is an isekai. One day, you’re out grabbing groceries. The next thing you know, you get hit by a car and wake up as a new Graveyard Keeper. A few misunderstandings later, you’re assigned to tend to the local cemetery. Hey, it’s free real estate.

Why we chose it Graveyard Keeper thrives on the complexity and depth of its crafting system, where virtually every tree is interconnected; ergo, you’ll never run out of stuff to do.

Where other games of the same genre would have you planting seeds and foraging for crops, Graveyard Keeper has you do that…while working with corpses. Yet, despite this rather grim premise, the game never plays anything straight. Its dark humor shines through virtually everywhere, and the very meaty gameplay is sure to keep you hooked.

My Verdict: Cheeky, charming, and fun. If you’re looking for games to play on Halloween and beyond, Graveyard Keeper is a good choice.

What do players say?

misternonice ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Darkly funny take on Stardew Valley. Lots of interconnected crafting systems though.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Daniel Mullins Games, Devolver Digital Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 85

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Inscryption is a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s a chilling and creepy indie game, it’s a fantastic roguelike game too, if you choose to play it that way. But anything more will be venturing into spoiler territory.

The Halloween ambience is on point in this title, and though there are no jumpscares (that I remember), it all comes off as immensely creepy and sinister. You’ll face off against an unknown figure in a pitch-black room, playing a simple yet mechanically tight card game, which involves blood and teeth.

Why we chose it With spoilers in mind, this is all I can say: nothing comes close to Inscryption. You can only ever play it once, but what a ride it’ll be.

But as you might have surmised, Inscryption is much more than meets the eye. While I can’t dwell on those, suffice to say that its unsettling story, unforgettable characters, and masterful use of tension and atmosphere are perfect for this spooky season.

My Verdict: Whether you’re looking for a creepy deck builder or want to dive into a deep, unpredictable abyss, there’s nothing quite like Inscryption.

What do players say?

ManNumber48 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Don’t look anything up on the internet. Just play it.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Chibig, Nukefist Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 66

Ever wished that they’d make Kiki’s Delivery Service a game? Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is probably the first title that does that down to the letter.

In this cozy game, you’ll play as apprentice witch Mika, who’s been recently apprenticed to Olagari. While the path may seem straightforward, Mika gets quite a shock when Olagari expels her from the mountain, and breaks her broom for good measure before telling Mika to climb back up.

Why we chose it Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is a simple, cozy, and wholesome game, perfect for those who’d prefer to chill on Halloween night.

To complete this hard lesson, Mika will need to take a job delivering packages to earn some more money while honing her flying lessons. While it is rather simple, getting your packages dropped off in time is always rewarding. The flying controls deserve a special mention, and flying around on a broomstick has never felt as fun.

My Verdict: While Mika and the Witch’s Mountain doesn’t offer much new to the genre, it remains a fun and light title that’s great for casual gamers.

What do players say?

Hyper_Fixation ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Story feels rushed but the flying system is very satisfying

17. Hello Neighbor 2 [Suspenseful Suburbian Horror]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Eerie Guest Studios, tinyBuild Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 59

Idyllic suburbias with something sinister bubbling under the surface are a staple of horror movies. Starting with classics like Nightmare on Elm Street and Halloween (hello again, Mr. Myers) to more modern takes like Don’t Breathe and Barbarian, the feeling that something’s just so very slightly amiss in this paradise is a core horror trope.

As investigative journalist Quentin, it’s your job to conduct your own survey (read: breaking and entering) on the creepy Mr. Peterson. The entire town of Raven Brooks will be your playground, and careful examination will help you understand just what is going on. But beware: many of the neighbors will most definitely not be happy if they find someone snooping around…

Why we chose it Hello Neighbor 2 carves out a distinct identity with its cartoonish, almost whimsical graphics set against stealth-based gameplay. It’s also one of the first titles that comes to mind when you say “suburban horror game”.

Now, I won’t lie. Yes, the devs overhyped and underdelivered with the first Hello Neighbor, which even I couldn’t get behind, thus staining the franchise name. But Hello Neighbor 2, while far from perfect, does have its moments where it’s genuinely tense, creepy, and fun.

My Verdict: While Hello Neighbor 2 is not without its faults, it does hit the marks for a cheesy but suspenseful Halloween game.

What do players say?

I_O_N_U ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Buggy mess but still a fun game. Would recommend getting on sale or at a lower price if possible.

18. Planet Coaster Spooky Pack [Build Your Own Haunted Theme Park]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Frontier Developments Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score N/A (DLC)

I get it: sometimes, we want to be the spooker, not the spooked. And what better way to build upon the Halloween vibes than one heck of a roller coaster…or maybe even a Planet Coaster?

As the name suggests, Planet Coaster is a roller coaster slash theme park simulator where you can build the coaster of your dreams, funds and physics-willing. The better your coasters, the more people will come, the more money you’ll make, and the bigger the coasters you can build. Simple as.

Why we chose it The base game has a freeform vibe; DLCs like the Spooky Pack will help you tailor your theme park into the one of your dreams. It also helps that they’re modular, so you can pick and mix whichever DLCs you want.

The Spooky Pack is a quintessential addition for anyone who wants to really get into the Halloween spirit. This DLC comes with 2 rides, a large amount of building and scenery pieces (consensus is that they work better as a haunted house theme), as well as one entertainer, King Ghoster.

My Verdict: Planet Coaster’s Spooky Pack is quintessential when it comes to bringing the Halloween spirit to your theme parks.

What do players say?

walkinplace ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolute must-have for spooky parks.

19. Fortnite Fortnitemares [Seasonal Spooky Skins]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac OS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Epic Games Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score 78 (base game)

Yes, I know it’s not a game, but we’d be remiss to not point out Fortnite’s annual Fortnitemares event on this list. Fortnitemares is Fortnite’s annual Halloween event and only rolls around once a year.

During Fortnitemares, a new series of quests is unlocked. Each quest completed brings you closer to unlocking time-limited items and cosmetics. More importantly, it also heralds the arrival of new creepy Fortnite Halloween skins, many of which are crossovers with classic horror franchises.

Why we chose it Fortnitemares doesn’t just offer new stuff, but also usually rotates older seasonal skins in the shop. If you’re kicking yourself for not grabbing a specific skin when you had the chance, you might be in luck.

As of writing, Fortnitemares 2025 has only hinted at its content, the standout is the K-Pop Demon Hunters collab that landed on October 2. What comes next is anyone’s guess, though there are leaks that say we’ll be getting a Ghostface skin, a Jason Voorhees skin, and some Scooby-Doo ones among others.

My Verdict: Whether you’re in it for the skins or for the limited time cosmetics, this year’s Fortnitemares should definitely not be missed.

What do players say?

Wrrangda ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hope you have your V-bucks ready.

20. Witchtastic [Chaotic Co-op Witchcraft Fun]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Red Fur Games, Application Systems Heidelberg Average Playtime ~7 hours Metacritic Score N/A (unrated)

Let’s not mince words: Witchtastic is essentially a reskin of Overcooked. But that doesn’t make it a bad thing; if anything, the witchy flavor and aesthetic puts this one on a shortlist of games to play on the 31st, and it’s a fantastic multiplayer game for capping off the celebration.

In Witchtastic, you (and up to 3 other friends) play as witches in charge of brewing potions. As with Overcooked, each potion requires specific methods and ingredients, and failing to do so will probably set the kitchen on fire, or worse.

Why we chose it Witchtastic is every bit as fun and chaotic as Overcooked is. While it’s not quite as refined, it does offer a different spin to the usual kitchen co-op simulators that’s worth experiencing.

As if navigating increasingly complex potion formulas wasn’t enough, Witchtastic also constantly ups the challenge by introducing new twists and turns. Every level adds something to the mix, ensuring that you and your fellow witches will always need to be on your toes to get that perfect score. Just remember: chaos is fun.

My Verdict: Witchtastic doesn’t offer anything new apart from its presentation, but it’s a worthy addition to the co-op scene that offers hours of fun.

What do players say?

RicochetRodent ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great for when you want something not too different from Overcooked

My Overall Verdict

So, 20 games means 20 choices. That’s still a lot of picks to go through, and because there are so many, it can still be tough to pick out exactly what you want. Thus, let’s break it down even further.

Best starting point for Halloween video games today?

For True Horror & Scares → Silent Hill 2

A horror game classic whose remake surpasses the original and delivers plenty of genuinely frightening scares.



A horror game classic whose remake surpasses the original and delivers plenty of genuinely frightening scares. For Jumpscares → Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Perfect for horror fans who live for the rush of unexpected frights and eerie tension.



Perfect for horror fans who live for the rush of unexpected frights and eerie tension. For Spooky, Holiday Atmosphere → Costume Quest

Costume Quest is spooky yet festive, and will definitely bring you back to your days of trick-or-treating.



Costume Quest is spooky yet festive, and will definitely bring you back to your days of trick-or-treating. For Action-Horror & Thematic Picks → Dead by Daylight

Whether you’re playing as a killer or a survivor, coming face-to-face with horror legends is always quite an experience.



Whether you’re playing as a killer or a survivor, coming face-to-face with horror legends is always quite an experience. For Adventure and Metroidvanias → Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Old it may be, but Symphony of the Night is still a standout Metroidvania that defined the genre.



Old it may be, but Symphony of the Night is still a standout Metroidvania that defined the genre. For Kids → Luigi’s Mansion 3

A game chock-full of gameplay that’s only slightly spooky makes this one perfect for younger gamers as well as casual players.

FAQs

What is the best Halloween video game?

The best Halloween video game will depend on the experience you’re looking for. Those looking for scares and thrills might be interested in Silent Hill 2, Alien: Isolation, or Dead by Daylight, while those on the hunt for lighter experiences might consider Luigi’s Mansion 3 or Costume Quest.

What are good Halloween games for kids at home?

Some good Halloween games for kids at home are Luigi’s Mansion 3, Costume Quest, and Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek. Keep in mind that you can watch gameplay videos to determine if these games are just right for your kids.

What is the scariest sleepover game?

The scariest sleepover game depends on what your group is looking for. For those who want jumpscares, the Five Nights at Freddy’s series is a good place to start. You might also want to look into Dead by Daylight or ghost hunting games such as Phasmophobia.

Is there a horror game for Halloween without jumpscares?

Yes, there are horror games for Halloween without jumpscares, such as Alien: Isolation or Little Nightmares. These games build upon ambient terror to keep up their horror factor, and any jumpscares usually come about because of the player.

What’s the best Halloween video game for large groups?

The best Halloween video game for large groups depends on what kind of experience your group wants to have. For scary co-op experiences, I’d recommend horror games like Dead by Daylight or Phasmophobia.

Which games have Halloween skins?

There are many games that have Halloween skins. Fortnite is chief among them, but most live-service games, like the Call of Duty series, have them too.