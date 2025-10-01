15 Best FPS on Switch for Fast-Paced, Satisfying Action

The Best FPS on Switch have it all. If you are into frantic demon-slaying or thoughtful, story-driven single-player campaigns, there is something for everyone. You can expect explosive combat and memorable worlds that highlight the Switch’s versatility beyond platformers. My top 15 FPS games on Switch give you a variety of options, including single-player campaigns with immersive backdrops and games where you have to keep moving to survive .

These titles cater to the entire spectrum of FPS fans, from casual shooter enthusiasts to competitive gamers. If you’ve ever wondered which Switch games are perfect for your itchy trigger finger, look no further than the list below.

Our Top Picks for FPS on Switch

The Switch has no shortage of notable FPS games if you dig into the library. This console may be less capable than some others on the market, but it’s still possible to get some of the best modern FPS titles here. I’ve chosen some of my absolute favorites, from staples in my library to games that I can’t stop thinking about.

Metroid Prime Remastered (2023) – Exploration and puzzle solving take center stage in this sci-fi classic ported from Nintendo GameCube. DOOM Eternal (2020) – Slash and shoot your way through alien hordes in one of the best DOOM entries to date. Quake II (1997) – It’s a classic boomer shooter that revolutionized the genre, now available on Switch.

There are plenty more FPS on Switch to sink your teeth into. Come with me to find the next shooter you won’t be able to stop playing.

15 Best FPS on Switch for New Gamers and Seasoned Veterans

Whether you want retro throwbacks, modern classics, or games you can play with your squad, there’s something here for you. I’ve listed some of the best the Switch has to offer, including nearly every style of gunplay possible. How many of these best FPS on Switch deserve to be in your library?

1. Metroid Prime Remastered [Best FPS On Switch for Reliving a Classic]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person, Action-Adventure, Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch (Remastered), Wii (rerelease), Nintendo Gamecube (original release) Year of release 2023 Creator/s Retro Studios, Nintendo Average Playtime 15.5 hours Best for Sci-fi fans who love exploration What I liked Improved graphics and smooth controls

Nintendo’s sci-fi classic looks sharper than ever in its Switch revival. Fans of the original Metroid Prime won’t be disappointed with the modern controls and ambitious design of the remaster. You’ll take on the role of Samus Aran, the beloved bounty hunter. The alien world of Tallon IV is full of secrets and hostile creatures, which allows for a nice blend of adventure and FPS action.

Metroid Prime Remastered is one of the best Nintendo Switch games for fans of FPS. On top of that, it’s just a truly great shooter. The ability to dock your Switch means it looks great on your TV as well as your handheld display.

Pro tip Scan everything, even enemies. Scans can reveal weak points in enemies that can make fighting smoother.

My Verdict: This game is a thoughtful, atmospheric shooter that rewards both your aim and your curiosity.

What do players think?

Shaneypants ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I loved Metroid on Gameboy as a kid and there were so many ways they could have screwed up in adapting the series to 3D, but they absolutely nailed it in every way.

2. DOOM Eternal [Best for Pure FPS Chaos]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Id Software, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 19 hours Best for Fans of constant, over-the-top violence What I liked Meaningful gunplay and a heavy metal soundtrack

In DOOM Eternal, you’re the Doom Slayer. You play as humanity’s last hope against a demon invasion from Hell, and the pulse-pounding, “push forward” gameplay loop has you carving through hordes of hideous demons with a full arsenal of weapons. As you make your way through abandoned cities of the future and grim, lava-filled ruins, you’ll cut down hundreds of intensely ugly demons.

The soundtrack slaps, and platforming sections have you making split-second decisions. You have to be moving constantly. The visuals, adrenaline, and fierce combat make it one of the favorite DOOM games for modern franchise fans.

Pro tip When your ammo runs low, chainsaw less dangerous enemies instead of shooting them. You’ll be ready to take on demon crowds with more firepower.

My Verdict: If you want FPS action that punishes hesitation and rewards aggression, this is the Switch shooter for you.

What do players think?

ButterMyFeet ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Each weapon serves a different purpose, each demon has a different weakness, the movement is well-implemented and polished, and everything is just so balanced and well-done.

3. Quake II [Best for Nostalgia Gaming]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person shooter Platforms Nintendo 65, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 1997 Creator/s Id Software, Activision Average Playtime 13 hours Best for New players and seasoned veterans What I liked Iconic boomer shooter design

Quake II is often called one of the best FPS games of all time, and now it’s available on the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve managed to avoid this game on every other platform, the Switch is a great home for it. You are a lone marine on a suicide mission to infiltrate the Strogg homeworld. Your mission? Sabotage their war machine to keep them out of the conflict and protect your world.



Along the way, you’ll get to see where most modern FPS games, especially competitive ones, got their inspiration. The story becomes a backdrop to the carnage as you shoot your way through arena-style battles with weapons that just feel great to shoot.

Pro tip ABS: Always Be Strafing. Fire rockets while you strafe, too. It’s what made competitive Quake II players untouchable back in the day.

My Verdict: This stripped-down, rich FPS never wastes your time. New players should jump right in to see what it’s about.

What do players think?

TooOddlyTooPacific ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Buttery smooth gameplay, with an oppressive environment and a soundtrack that fits the atmosphere perfectly.

4. BioShock: The Collection [Best for Brilliant Storytelling]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First Person Shooter, RPG, Action-Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2016 Creator/s Irrational Games, 2K Marin, 2K Australia, 2K Games Average Playtime 75 Hours (for all titles) Best for Gamers who love a deep narrative What I liked Complete, compelling immersion

This compilation game pulls all three entries of the BioShock trilogy together, including BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. You’ll shoot your way through an immersive story, driving your way through the underwater city of Rapture and the floating city of Columbia.

The controls can be a little clunky, but nothing beats the rush of shooting down a Big Daddy in an immersive dystopian world. Combine weapons and plasmids to create deadly combinations, useful for when death and disfigurement lurk around every corner.

Pro tip It’s worth noting that the release order of these games is the best order to play them in.

My Verdict: This game will make you think as much as you shoot, and ammo conservation might be compelling for some.

5. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Best for a Cinematic Alternative History]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Creator/s Machine Games, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 13.5 Hours Best for Character-driven FPS enjoyers What I liked Sharp writing, bold characters, and an alternative history adventure

BJ Blazkowicz is back, and this time he’s shooting Nazis in an alternate timeline. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is bloody, but it’s surprisingly heartfelt at the same time. In an alternative 1960s where Nazis took over America, this shooter puts you through deep story beats and bold, exciting gunplay, all with a backdrop of really good writing.

The difficulty is brutal, but it’s still one of the most compelling WW2 games you can play on your own.

Pro tip Focus your weapon upgrades on your two favorite weapons. Don’t bother with the big guns, and be patient.

My Verdict: Outrageous gunplay meets a story you won’t forget anytime soon.

6. Metro Redux [Best for Post-Apocalyptic Survival]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s 4A Games, Deep Silver Average Playtime 23 Hours Best for Survival horror fans What I liked Resource management and stealth gameplay

Metro Redux combines Metro 2033 Redux and Last Light Redux into a single compelling package. These are some of the best Metro games in the series. You’ll crawl through the streets and subway tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow, managing resources and deciding whether it’s worth it to fight.

Stealth and survival are huge parts of the gameplay loop. The mutants don’t play fair, and the environments are often claustrophobic. Fans of run-and-gun shooters may need to pack their patience, but your heart will be pounding for a different reason in this tense horror-esque game.

Pro tip Check every corpse and locker to swap out your gas mask before it cracks.

My Verdict: If stealthy FPS games are more your style, this is the perfect post-apocalyptic romp.

7. Prodeus [Best for Gore-Filled Arcade Action]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Mike & Jason, Bounding Box Software Average Playtime 9 hours Best for Retro-modern hybrid FPS fans What I liked Throwback vibes and customizable HUD

Fast-paced arenas mix retro gore and gunplay with modern visuals and complete customization in this “boomer shooter”. Prodeus is short on story but packed with pixelated explosions, enemy hordes, and fast-paced combat design. It feels like a retro game, but it has enough of a modern twist to satisfy newer fans of the genre.

Mod support and customizable HUD give this game a lot of replayable value, and it performs great on the Switch. For those who want some quick action, it’s one of the best FPS games on the Switch.

Pro tip The level editor adds endless replayability and difficulty for a completely different experience.

My Verdict: It’s a modern “boomer shooter” dripping with gore and personality.

8. Crysis [Best for Full FPS Flexibility]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2007 Creator/s Crytek Frankfurt, Electronic Arts Average Playtime 10 hours Best for FPS history buffs and meme lovers What I liked Combat freedom

The Nintendo Switch can, indeed, run Crysis. The legendary game that once melted PCs performs well in handheld mode. You’ll hardly notice any issues as you plunder open tropical environments with your Nanosuit, choosing how to dispatch soldiers and alien invaders alike.

The sandbox-style combat still holds up. My favorite part was deciding how I was going to approach each encounter. Crysis gives you so many options that it’s hard not to try them all.

Pro tip Use stealth to set up ambushes, then switch to armor for explosive firefights.

My Verdict: Tactical flexibility elevates this game to new heights on the Nintendo Switch.

9. Apex Legends [Best for Competitive Battle Royale Gameplay]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Survival Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts Average Playtime 150 Hours+ Best for Hero shooter enthusiasts What I liked You don’t have to hear your teammates to coordinate

Apex Legends is a great battle royale game that blends the Hero Shooter genre with stunning mechanics. Your squad fights to be the last one standing on a rapidly shrinking map. Each Hero (called Legends) has unique abilities and fighting styles you can utilize to win.



The ping system and hero variety are highlights. It’s free-to-play and hard to walk away from, and it runs great on the Nintendo Switch.

Pro tip Stick close to your squad. It’s easy to get wiped out if you wander off alone.

My Verdict: Apex Legends is one of the few battle royale games that really prioritizes teamwork.

10. Crysis Remastered Trilogy [Best for Marathon Single-Player Sessions]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Creator/s Crytek Average Playtime 26 Hours Best for Open-combat sandbox lovers What I liked Nanosuit ability customization

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy brings all three Crysis campaigns to Switch for a single price. You can explore the Nanosuit and its powers as you fight (or stealth) your way through beautifully remastered visuals. Fighting aliens never felt so good.

As always, all three Crysis games hinge on the decisions you make when it comes to combat. No matter whether you rush in or take it slow, these games are fun as ever in their new handheld incarnation..

Pro tip When you upgrade your Nanosuit, make sure to strategize for the skills you need most.

My Verdict: This trilogy is one of the best FPS games on Switch, especially for gamers who never got to experience these games on other platforms.

11. Splatoon 3 [Best for Silly FPS Fun]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Nintendo EPD, Nintendo Average Playtime 13 Hours Best for Family-friendly shooting What I liked Fast matchmaking

Get your favorite Switch controller ready to go before you start up Splatoon 3. This family-friendly shooter doesn’t focus on racking up kills, but taking over territory. You use a weapon that spreads paint across the environment instead of bullets. The person or team with the most color on the field wins.

It’s creative and family-friendly, and it has you joining games faster than most multiplayer shooters. It’s unlike anything else, and definitely one of the best coop Switch games you can play with younger family members.

Pro tip Don’t get caught up in chasing your opponents down. Focus on spreading paint and covering as much ground as you can.

My Verdict: Splatoon 3 is a great addition to the series. It’s full of wacky fun and has plenty of chaos for the whole family.

12. Borderlands Legendary Collection [Best for Looter-Shooter Progression]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Turn Me Up Games, 2K Games Average Playtime 120 Hours+ Best for Players who want hundreds of hours of play What I liked RPG progression and endless play

Borderlands Legendary Collection includes Borderlands GOTY Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Fans of the series regard these as the best Borderlands games, so it’s the best way to purchase the series. This looter-shooter blends light RPG mechanics with chaotic fun and crude humor.

The beautiful cel-shaded art style is a highlight of the series, but its deep mechanics and snappy, intuitive gunplay make it a beloved RPG for Switch, even if it’s an FPS first. These three games will keep you engaged for over 120 hours, easily.

Pro tip This game is great with Joy Cons, but it’s even better with a Pro Controller.

My Verdict: It’s a visually-appealing looter shooter with satisfying progression. What’s not to love?

13. Overwatch 2 [Best for Hero Team Synergy]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average Playtime 150 Hours+ Best for Competitive, seasonal content fans What I liked Each match feels different

Overwatch 2 is a hero shooter that thrives on teamwork and satisfying mechanics. It’s one of the best multiplayer Switch games for fans of competitive seasonal content. Your squad will have to work together to secure the win, and a diverse cast of heroes with unique playstyles keeps things interesting.

Visuals and frame rate are a bit choppy here, but try to fight through it. Overwatch 2 has an underrated, addictive gameplay loop that keeps you queueing for matches and learning how to best utilize your abilities.

Pro tip Don’t get caught playing one ‘main’ hero. Learn at least two in each role so you can stay flexible.

My Verdict: Tactical team play is the core of this game, and each hero has a unique role to play.

14. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Best for Wild West Shootouts]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter, Action Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Seris X/S Year of release 2013 Creator/s Techland, Ubisoft Average Playtime 6 Hours Best for Those who want a short, punchy campaign What I liked Silas’ unreliable narration

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is one of the best Western games on Switch, with a twist. You play as Silas Greaves, an unreliable narrator who loves to tell tall tales. As you play through missions, the levels will shift and change as he adjusts some of the finer details. It feels playful and cinematic, with a stylish arcade-style scoring system.

The sharpshooting mechanics make for enjoyable gunplay, too. At just 6 hours long, the campaign doesn’t overstay its welcome. It’s a fun romp while it lasts.

Pro tip The arcade scoring system rewards precision and speed. Headshots boost your score multiplier.

My Verdict: Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a clever, pulpy western that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

15. Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition [Best for Creative Combat]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s People Can Fly, Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Gearbox Publishing Average Playtime 8 Hours Best for Fans of crude humor and chaotic carnage What I liked Skillshot system

This game is loud and outrageous, but it’s a hit for FPS fans who enjoy a more creative combat system. Here, you are awarded for style more than accuracy. The Skillshot system allows Grayson Hunt to blast his way through a hostile planet, using over-the-top spectacle to his advantage.

While the jokes can be crude, the gameplay is satisfyingly chaotic and creative. It’s far from subtle, but it’s a lot of fun.

Pro tip Use the leash to pull enemies into environmental traps, or line them up to maximize your score with trick shots.

My Verdict: This game is enjoyable if you want FPS combat that is as much about style as it is about survival.

My Overall Verdict

The Switch has surprising depth when it comes to FPS games. Some of the best retro games and genre-defining titles live here, and there’s something for everyone.

Best starting point for the first-person shooter genre today?



For extreme action fans → DOOM Eternal . Hordes of enemies lead to lots of carnage in a world that punishes hesitation.

Hordes of enemies lead to lots of carnage in a world that punishes hesitation. For single-player story fans → BioShock: The Collection . Immersive single-player stories set against the most interesting settings in modern gaming.

Immersive single-player stories set against the most interesting settings in modern gaming. For alternative history fans → Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus . Fine cinematic storytelling that explores an alternative ending to World War II.

Fine cinematic storytelling that explores an alternative ending to World War II. For families and non-violent shooter fans → Splatoon 3. Cover the ground with color instead of chasing down opponents in this family-friendly shooter.

FAQs

What is the best FPS game on Switch?

The best FPS game on Switch is Metroid Prime Remastered. This Nintendo exclusive gives you action, puzzles, exploration, and plenty of FPS goodness for fans of the original game. Even if you’ve played Metroid Prime before, the remastered graphics are compelling.

Are there any co-op FPS on Switch?

Yes, there are a ton of great coop FPS games on Switch. Quake II, Prodeus, Splatoon 3, and Borderlands Legendary Collection are just a few options for friends who want to mow down enemy hordes together. Prodeus alone has a great campaign coop mode.

Are there any good multiplayer shooters for Switch?

Both Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends are available on the Switch. They run just fine to get the job done, especially when you want to play with your squad or team up with friends.

What are the best open world FPS games for Nintendo Switch?

Borderlands Legendary Collection has three of the best open-world FPS games for Nintendo Switch in one convenient package. It’s a light, open world with plenty to keep you interested without being overwhelmed by map markers.