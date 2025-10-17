14 Best Games Like Doom To Keep Your Trigger Finger Busy in 2025

The best games like Doom don’t just copy the shotgun and sprint. They hit the same rhythm. Fast weapons, mean arenas, heavy music in your chest. I grew up on ’90s shooters and still chase that pace, so I went back through the classics and the new blood to see what still rips.

After a lot of headshots and reloads, I’ve got a tight list. Some lean into story, others stick to pure boomer-shooter aggression. All of them bring the speed and bite that make Doom sing. Fourteen picks. Zero filler. Let’s hunt.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Doom

Some shooters still manage to hit that Doom rhythm: speed, aggression, and fights that reward clean movement and sharp aim. These three channel that energy while doing their own thing.

Prey (2017) – Smart horror-sci-fi on Talos I. Mimic paranoia, GLOO Cannon creativity, and a toolkit that lets you solve problems with brains or brute force. Tight systems with real payoffs. Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014) – Brutal gunplay with dual-wield carnage, stealth-or-assault routes, perk unlocks, and an alt-history campaign built around sharp set pieces and strong character beats. Painkiller (2025) – Pure arena carnage. Bunny-hop speed, the stake gun’s perfect thud, and boss fights built for movement and control. No filler, just flow.

If that trio hits, keep going. My full list of best games like Doom digs into eleven more picks that carry the same pace and punch in their own style.

14 Best Games Like Doom to Feed Your Shotgun

I picked these for speed, brutal gunfeel, and arenas that beg you to sprint. Some push story, others go full boomer-shooter, but all hit that Doom rhythm. Below, I break down why each one works, where it shines, and which to play first when you need pure, blistering momentum.

1. Prey [Best Sci‑Fi Horror Shooter]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Immersive sim, first‑person shooter with survival horror elements Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creators Arkane Austin, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime Around 16 hours for the main story, 25+ for completionists What I liked Creative abilities, atmospheric level design, and freedom to approach combat puzzles

Arkane’s Prey reimagines the Doom formula as a tense sci‑fi mystery. You wake up on a space station overrun by shadowy aliens, with the freedom to explore at your own pace. The core loop mixes shooting with immersive‑sim mechanics: you can mimic objects, hack terminals, or use glue cannons to create paths.

This flexibility encourages experimentation and makes every fight a new experience. Visual design leans into retro‑futurism, and the eerie soundtrack keeps you on edge. In my latest playthrough, I loved using the GLOO Cannon to create makeshift platforms and uncover hidden areas.

Why we chose it I loved Prey’s ability to fuse slow‑burn horror with frantic gunplay. The creative power system boosts player agency without sacrificing tension. My playthroughs also showed that no two fights feel the same. It’s truly one of the most underrated games for Doom fans looking for a cerebral twist.

The developers balanced pacing by mixing horror with power fantasy; once you unlock alien powers, the combat opens up in satisfying ways. Performance is solid on all platforms, and the PC version dishes out high frame rates on modest hardware. Completionists will appreciate environmental storytelling and numerous side quests that deepen the narrative.

My Verdict: Prey remains one of the strongest Doom‑like experiences thanks to its rich storytelling and freedom‑of‑choice combat. It’s ideal for players who want atmosphere with their action.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story‑driven first‑person shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creators MachineGames, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 15-20 hours for the main story What I liked Superb narrative, weighty gunplay, satisfying stealth options

MachineGames revived the Wolfenstein franchise with a gripping alternate‑history campaign. In The New Order, you wage war against a technologically advanced regime in huge set‑piece battles.

Gunfights are crunchy and visceral, with dual‑wielding mechanics letting you mow down enemies like the Doomslayer. Stealth is a viable option too, and balancing stealth with all‑guns‑blazing keeps gameplay varied. It’s on our list of the best first-person shooters on Xbox for a reason.

Why we chose it I chose The New Order for its blend of explosive combat and heartfelt storytelling. During my sessions, I found myself genuinely caring about the characters, which is rare in a genre dominated by gunplay. The game strikes a balance between cinematic narrative and pure shooter fun.

The narrative stands out: characters are memorable, and the story tackles themes of resistance and sacrifice without over‑romanticizing war. On PC and modern consoles, the game runs smooth at high resolutions, though last‑gen versions can have occasional frame dips. Replayability comes from collectibles and alternate narrative choices.

My Verdict: With robust gun mechanics and an unexpectedly touching story, Wolfenstein: The New Order is the perfect pick for players who want a Doom‑like shooter anchored by a strong narrative.

3. Painkiller [Best Doom-like Reboot of a Cult Classic]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arena FPS, action horror Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Anshar Studios, 3D Realms Average playtime Around 10 hours for the main story, around 30 to 100% What I liked Grapple-dash movement, co-op that actually feeds the arena flow, tarot builds, modernized stakegun feel, Rogue Angel mode for repeat runs

The 2025 Painkiller is a reimagining, not a museum piece. When I think, great games with guns, it’s always among the very best. You’re back in Purgatory – gothic halls, titanic bosses, and a clear job: erase Azazel’s army and earn a shot at redemption. The difference is how it plays. Movement now has jump, dash, and a grapple that lets you sling through arenas and stay airborne while lining up shots.

The classic power curve returns via tarot cards, only now they’re tuned around co-op synergies and short, high-intensity arenas. And yes, the stakegun still lands with that mean thunk, backed by shotguns, rockets, and the electrodriver – modernized effects without losing that crunchy feedback.

Why we chose it It keeps Painkiller’s soul with fast arenas, obscene weapons, and grotesque bosses, while adding modern mobility, build depth, and short-session co-op that actually serves the combat loop. It’s the first reboot that feels built for 2025 without sanding off the series’ bite.

Structure is split between a story campaign and Rogue Angel, a co-op roguelike variant built from handcrafted, randomized arenas. It’s three-player online (cross-platform supported), fast resets, and gear paths that push different team comps – peel for the grappler, burst for the finisher, sustain for boss phases.

Compared to the 2004 game, this one cuts dead air and leans into readable, replayable fights with traversal that keeps you moving instead of circle-strafing in place. Previews questioned solo bot quality and impact feel in early builds, but the launch tuning promises tighter hit reactions and cleaner collision.

My Verdict: This reboot gives Painkiller its bite back. Grapple-dash movement, tarot builds, and short, readable arenas keep every fight focused. The stakegun feels mean again, bosses hit harder, and Rogue Angel co-op adds real replay. The story is light, and solo is less sharp, but the combat loop wins. I’m keeping it installed.

4. Serious Sam 4 [Best Doom-Like Horde Shooter]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fast‑paced shooter, horde shooter Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creators Croteam, Devolver Digital Average playtime Around 10 hours for the main campaign, 15-20 hours to 100% What I liked Massive enemy counts, varied weapon arsenal, co‑op support

Serious Sam 4 is unapologetically bombastic. It sends wave after wave of monsters at you, forcing you to weave between projectiles while firing on all cylinders. Levels are large and open, so you’ll have plenty of room to circle‑strafe and kite enemies.

The game shines in co‑op mode, where coordinating power‑ups and heavy weapons brings chaotic fun. Whenever I played the campaign, I couldn’t wipe the grin off my face while blasting through hundreds of enemies.

Why we chose it I picked Serious Sam 4 for its scale. Few games match the sheer number of enemies on screen. During my testing, I loved the adrenaline rush of dodging headless kamikazes while juggling multiple weapons.

Graphically, the PC version pushes high frame rates if you have the hardware; performance on consoles is respectable but can dip during the busiest moments. Players looking for a thoughtful story should look elsewhere; this game is about reflexes and mayhem. If that’s your jam, Serious Sam 4 is your arena.

My Verdict: For pure horde‑shooting fun, Serious Sam 4 is hard to beat. It’s perfect when you need stress relief through digital carnage.

5. Quake [Best Retro FPS Pioneer Like Doom]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Classic FPS, arena shooter Platforms Originally MS‑DOS/Windows/Mac OS, modern ports include Nintendo 64, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 1996 Creators id Software, GT Interactive Average playtime Around 5 hours for the main story, 8+ with side content What I liked Revolutionary 3D engine, atmospheric soundtrack, lightning‑fast movement

Quake defined the arena shooter and established many mechanics that Doom sequels built upon. Its fully 3D levels were groundbreaking in 1996, and the rocket‑jumping, strafe‑running gameplay still feels satisfying today.

I still get chills when I rocket‑jump across gaps and dodge projectiles. The remastered edition includes enhanced lighting, new content, and online co‑op, which makes it more accessible for modern players.

Why we chose it I couldn’t leave out the game that defined the genre. During my revisit, the speed and fluidity of Quake still impressed me. Its legacy and modern remaster make it a must‑play for anyone exploring Doom’s roots.

Even though the campaign is short by today’s standards, devoted fans have produced countless maps and total conversions that extend replayability. The remastered version runs flawlessly on current hardware and introduces cross‑play, so you can tackle the campaign with friends regardless of platform.

My Verdict: A timeless shooter that inspired countless games. If you’ve never experienced Quake, the remastered version is the best way to see where modern FPS design began. It’s especially fun once you start playing around with countless modes people made over the years.

6. Shadow Warrior [Best Mix of Swords and Guns]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First‑person shooter with melee combat Platforms Originally DOS, modern ports on PC, PS4 Year of release 1997 Creators 3D Realms, Westlake Technologies Average playtime 10-15 hours for the main campaign, 36-50 for 100%/Platinum What I liked Katana‑gun combat, self‑aware humor, upgrade system

This reboot blends fast gunplay with slick sword fighting. You play as Lo Wang, slicing demons with a katana one moment and blasting them the next. The combat system encourages stylish combos and constant movement. Humor plays a big role; the protagonist quips throughout the campaign to add some levity to the gore.

Why we chose it Sword‑and‑gun gameplay sets Shadow Warrior apart. I enjoyed mastering katana parries and then seamlessly switching to a shotgun. The second installment even ended up on our list of the best samurai games, of all places. The humor may not hit for everyone, but the combat variety earned it a spot on my list.

The game’s upgrade system lets you tailor abilities to your playstyle, from increasing bullet damage to unlocking magical powers. Graphics still hold up on modern PCs and consoles, and there’s a remastered edition with improved textures. If you enjoy melee mixed with mayhem, this one’s for you.

My Verdict: Shadow Warrior offers flashy combat and a tongue‑in‑cheek tone. It’s great for players who like their Doom clones with a splash of samurai.

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Retro‑inspired first‑person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2018 Creators David Szymanski, New Blood Interactive Average playtime Around 5 hours for the main story, 10+ for all the secrets What I liked Faithful retro graphics, tight movement, secrets and hidden levels

DUSK channels the spirit of early Quake and Doom with blocky textures, heavy metal music, and fast movement. It’s one of the top run-and-gun games if you want to relive that moment when you first booted up DOOM in all its pixelated glory.

Levels are built with verticality in mind; you’ll circle‑strafe, bunny hop, and find hidden keys while fighting occult cultists and twisted creatures. The game includes three episodes, each culminating in memorable boss fights. During my run, I loved hunting for hidden Bars of Soap to unlock bonus levels.

Why we chose it In my playthrough, DUSK proved to be more than nostalgia bait. Its fluid movement and inventive level design stand on their own. I also appreciated the wealth of secrets that reward exploration.

Its performance is flawless even on low‑end hardware, and the developer added endless survival modes and multiplayer for extra replay value. If you want a pure retro shooter made with modern sensibilities, DUSK is essential.

My Verdict: DUSK is the definitive modern boomer shooter. It’s perfect for players who want a faithful throwback that doesn’t feel dated.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS with RPG elements Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Buckshot Software, Retrovibe, App Global Ltd, Crunching Koalas Average playtime Around 6.5 hours for the main story, up to 14 to 100% What I liked 60 compact levels, upgrade system, mix of magic and guns

Project Warlock packs 60 bite‑sized levels across five episodes, each with its own aesthetic and enemies. Combat blends guns with magic spells, which allows you to swap from shotguns to fireballs on the fly.

I enjoyed switching between firearms and lightning bolts mid‑fight because it added variety and kept me thinking on my toes. The RPG‑like progression system lets you upgrade stats and unlock perks, giving the game a sense of growth.

Why we chose it I was impressed by how Project Warlock manages to feel fresh despite its retro roots. Mixing spells with guns adds strategic depth. The short levels make it perfect for quick sessions.

The pixel art style is crisp and colorful, and the soundtrack channels ‘90s shooter vibes. Some players may find the levels too short, but the constant variety prevents fatigue. Controls are tight on PC and consoles, though mouse aim feels best.

My Verdict: This indie gem offers a creative twist on the old‑school shooter. If you like customizing your hero and experimenting with spells, Project Warlock deserves a spot on your playlist.

9. Amid Evil [Best Fantasy Shooter]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dark fantasy first‑person shooter Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Indefatigable, New Blood Interactive Average playtime 8-10 hours for the main story, 13-15 hours to 100% What I liked Magical weapons, surreal level design, epic soundtrack

Amid Evil swaps bullets for enchanted weapons. You wield crystal swords, trident staves, and homing axes in a series of otherworldly arenas. The combat is fast and fluid, and each weapon has an alternate “soul” mode that unleashes devastating attacks.

Levels range from floating castles to cosmic temples, and the art style bursts with color. I especially enjoyed using the trident staff to impale enemies and watching the soul meter fill.

Why we chose it I chose Amid Evil for its imaginative setting and satisfying weapons. While shorter than some entries, it delivers concentrated fun. The ethereal levels felt like I was playing inside heavy‑metal album art.

The game’s soundtrack, composed by Andrew Hulshult, enhances the epic feel with pulsing synths and choirs. Performance is excellent on PC. Console ports are planned, but not out yet. If you liked the weirdness of Doom’s hellscapes, this cosmic fantasy will captivate you.

My Verdict: Amid Evil proves that Doom‑like intensity can exist in a fantasy universe. It’s perfect for players who want to trade chainsaws for magic.

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co‑op first‑person shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creators MachineGames & Arkane Studios (developers), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 12-15 hours for a typical run, 25-30 to 100% What I liked Co‑op missions, light RPG progression, fluid shooting

Set two decades after The New Order, this spin‑off puts you in the shoes of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters. Youngblood emphasizes co‑operative play: you can team up with a friend or an AI partner to take down targets across an open‑ended map.

I enjoyed exploring Paris with my co‑op partner and using special abilities to flank bosses. Combat is familiar to series veterans, with modern weapons and dual‑wielding returning. It’s certainly not among the best Wolfenstein games, but I don’t agree it’s the worst either. It looks and runs better than its predecessors, and I truly enjoyed it for what it is.

Why we chose it I included Youngblood for players who want Doom‑like action with a friend. During my sessions, coordinating abilities and flanking enemies felt satisfying. It’s not perfect, but co‑op adds replay value.

While the narrative isn’t as impactful, the co‑op mechanics encourage teamwork and exploration. The RPG progression system lets you unlock abilities and customize loadouts, which adds extra depth. Performance across platforms is stable, though some players criticize enemy bullet sponginess.

My Verdict: Wolfenstein: Youngblood isn’t a narrative powerhouse, but it shines in co‑op. Grab a buddy and enjoy fast gunplay with RPG progression.

11. Blood: Fresh Supply [Best 90s Horror Remaster]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Horror first‑person shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2019 (remaster of 1997 classic) Creators Nightdive Studios & Monolith Productions, Atari Average playtime 9-10 hours for the main story, 18-24 to 100% What I liked Occult atmosphere, inventive weapons, improved visuals

Blood: Fresh Supply resurrects the cult classic with modern conveniences. You play as Caleb, a gunslinger seeking revenge against a dark cult. Levels are moody and packed with secrets, and the arsenal features dynamite bundles, voodoo dolls, and flare guns.

Why we chose it I chose Blood: Fresh Supply because it preserves a piece of FPS history while making it accessible. The dark humor and varied weaponry felt refreshing to me after so many military shooters.

The remaster adds proper mouse look, widescreen support, and smoother frame rates. It looks surprisingly good on a modern gaming monitor. In my playthrough, the flare gun quickly became my favorite because of how enemies burst into flames.

Enemies remain challenging, and some levels are labyrinthine, so prepare for old‑school difficulty spikes. The remaster also includes online co‑op and deathmatch, extending its appeal. If you enjoy horror‑tinged shooters with personality, this one stands out.

My Verdict: An excellent remaster that keeps the original charm intact. Blood: Fresh Supply is perfect for fans of gothic horror and challenging level design.

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arena survival FPS Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Creators Sorath (developer & publisher) Average playtime Endless, typically measured in minutes, though What I liked Knife-sharp audio cues, crunchy “shotgun burst vs beam” firing, tight movement tech, leaderboard replays

Devil Daggers drops you into a dark arena with one weapon and endless demons. The goal is simple: survive as long as possible and climb the leaderboards. Movement is smooth, and aiming your daggers becomes instinctive.

Why we chose it I included Devil Daggers for its pure mechanical brilliance. It strips away everything but the core of Doom: speed and precision. I lost track of time trying to climb the leaderboard.

As time passes, more grotesque enemies spawn, which forces you to prioritize targets and plan routes. I found myself sweating after just a few minutes as the arena filled with skulls and serpents.

The game is intentionally minimalist: there’s no story, no upgrades, just pure reflex‑based gameplay. Sessions can last seconds or minutes depending on skill, and the online leaderboards encourage improvement. If you love beating your own records, this shooter is for you.

My Verdict: Devil Daggers is a niche title, but its tight controls and hypnotic loop make it a compelling challenge for competitive players.

13. WRATH: Aeon of Ruin [Best New Boomer Shooter]

Our Score 7.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Retro-style first-person shooter with hub worlds Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Creators KillPixel Games, Slipgate Ironworks, 3D Realms, Fulqrum Publishing Average playtime 7-10 for the main campaign, 35-40 with all secrets, coffers/notes, shrines, and artifact upgrades hunted down What I liked Hub‑world exploration, dark fantasy atmosphere, upgradeable abilities

Built on the Quake engine, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin channels ‘90s shooters but adds modern touches. Instead of linear levels, it features hub worlds with multiple paths with freedom to tackle missions in any order.

Weapons feel weighty, and you collect items called Soul Tethers to save your progress; this unique twist heightens tension. When I played the early access build, I liked exploring the hubs and appreciated the tension of limited saves.

Why we chose it I included WRATH because it experiments with the Doom formula through hub‑based exploration. While it’s not as polished as classics, I appreciated its ambition and atmospheric levels.

The game is still evolving post‑release, with updates adding episodes and polishing performance. If you want to support modern retro shooters and don’t mind some rough edges, it’s worth considering.

My Verdict: WRATH is a promising but imperfect boomer shooter. Recommended for players who want new content built on Quake tech.

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Remastered retro first‑person shooter with new content Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Creators Nerve Software & Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing Average playtime Around 8 hours for the main campaign (including Episode 5, Alien World Order), 14-15 hours to 100% everything What I liked New Episode 5 with eight levels, Incinerator weapon, new Firefly enemy, fresh Lee Jackson tracks, re-recorded Duke VO, classic maps plus commentary and quality-of-life updates

This 20th‑Anniversary Edition bundles the classic Duke Nukem 3D with a new fifth episode created by the original level designers. You still play as the wise‑cracking Duke, blasting aliens in cities, moon bases, and movie sets. The remaster includes dynamic lighting, updated models, and developer commentary.

Why we chose it Nostalgia alone doesn’t secure a spot on this list; the improved graphics and brand‑new levels made me revisit Duke’s world. It’s worth playing if you want to see one of Doom’s contemporaries remastered.

During my replay, I laughed at the cheesy one‑liners while exploring the new episode built by the original designers. It reminded me why Duke’s humor and over‑the‑top weapons defined an era.

However, some fans were disappointed that it lacks content from older expansions, and certain quality‑of‑life updates are missing. The new episode is fun, but the re‑released price feels steep when compared with other retro collections.

My Verdict: A decent remaster that may appeal to longtime fans but is less essential than other picks. Get it for the new episode and Duke’s one‑liners.

My Verdict on the Best Games Like Doom

Doom-likes come in different flavors: speed, spectacle, pure carnage, or smart systems. Here’s where I’d start, based on how you like to rip through a level:

For Systems-Driven Shooter Fans > Prey . Tool-first combat, creative routes, and powers that turn every room into a puzzle you can break wide open.

> . Tool-first combat, creative routes, and powers that turn every room into a puzzle you can break wide open. For Campaign Diehards > Wolfenstein: The New Order . Weighty gunplay, sharp set pieces, and an alt-history story that actually earns the big moments.

> . Weighty gunplay, sharp set pieces, and an alt-history story that actually earns the big moments. For Arena Purists > Painkiller (2025) . Grapple-dash movement, mean stakegun feedback, short arenas that reward clean lines and ruthless target priority.

> . Grapple-dash movement, mean stakegun feedback, short arenas that reward clean lines and ruthless target priority. For Horde Crushers > Serious Sam 4 . Wide-open kill fields, enemy mixers that force constant repositioning, and a gun roster built for absurd crowd control.

> . Wide-open kill fields, enemy mixers that force constant repositioning, and a gun roster built for absurd crowd control. For Quick Movers > Quake. Air control, strafe jumps, and weapons that reward timing over spray. The blueprint for speed with zero filler.

Different routes to the same high: fast decisions, loud payoffs, and fights you feel in your hands. Start with the lane that fits you, then sample the rest.

