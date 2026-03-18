12 Best Boomer Shooters in 2026: Modern Hits and Classics

The best boomer shooters dump tactical reloads and regenerating health in favor of breakneck speed and secret-filled labyrinths.

This genre is currently enjoying a massive second golden age, where pixelated indie gems sit comfortably alongside the legendary 90s hits that defined the FPS landscape.

Expect pure chaos, blistering movement, and the thunderous kick of a shotgun – everything you need for a true adrenaline rush. If you’ve been craving the thrill of hunting down colored keycards and circle-strafing through waves of demons, this definitive list delivers.

Our Top Picks for Best Boomer Shooters

While the genre of modern boomer shooters is overflowing with quality, these three titles sit at the absolute top of the food chain. They don’t mimic the past; they refine the core mechanics of movement and combat to create something that feels essential for any boomer shooter fan in 2026.

That said, here are the top three:

DUSK – This is the game that showed the retro formula never died. It captures the heavy, fast physics of Quake and builds a bleak atmosphere you won’t forget quickly. Turbo Overkill – A relentless adrenaline shot to the system, this game pushes speed to the limit with its iconic chainsaw-leg mechanics and massive, neon-drenched levels that feel like a playable action movie. CULTIC – By leaning into a gritty, lo-fi aesthetic and incredibly punchy, tactical gunplay, it captures the soul of 90’s cult classics like Blood while introducing modern environmental interactivity and physics.

These heavy hitters set a high bar, but they are only the beginning of what this revitalized genre has to offer. Keep reading to discover our full ranked list of the best boomer shooters and see where your personal favorites land.

12 Best Boomer Shooters For Fun to Play Right Now

The following boomer shooter games represent the absolute cream of the crop, spanning decades of development but sharing the same high-energy DNA.

The boomer shooter revival is huge right now. This list mixes 90’s classics with the best modern boomer shooters. How many are sitting in your library?

1. DUSK [Best Boomer Shooter Overall]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Retro First-Person Shooter Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creators David Szymanski / New Blood Interactive Average playtime 8–10 hours Special features 360-degree flips, momentum-based movement, and “Intrusive“ horror atmosphere.

DUSK is a masterclass in retro-inspired carnage, functioning as a spiritual successor to legends like Quake and Blood. You play as a nameless treasure hunter fighting through the backwoods of Pennsylvania, facing off against cultists and eldritch horrors in a relentless, fast-paced assault.

The core gameplay loop is pure old-school satisfaction: explore intricate, labyrinthine levels, hoard an arsenal of deadly weapons, eliminate aggressive waves of enemies, hunt for elusive secrets, and battle screen-filling bosses before hitting the exit.

Often cited by the community as the title that revived the modern boomer shooter genre, its brilliance lies in its mechanical depth. You’ll master momentum-based movement, utilizing hops and flips while cycling through a balanced kit of dual-wielded shotguns, crossbows, and mortars.

Why we chose it We chose DUSK because it perfectly balances nostalgic aesthetics with modern technical polish, effectively setting the standard for what a revival shooter should achieve.

The levels change constantly. You start in gritty farmsteads but quickly end up in bizarre, industrial hellscapes where gravity doesn’t even work. Beyond the three-chapter campaign, the game offers high-stakes Endless Arena modes and a dedicated speedrunning community, bolstered by a 2024 HD graphics update that keeps it looking sharp on modern hardware.

My Verdict: DUSK is the quintessential entry point for the genre, offering a flawless balance of atmospheric horror game and lightning-fast gunplay that feels better with every frame.

★ Best Boomer Shooter Overall DUSK Shop on Eneba

2. Turbo Overkill [Best Boomer Shooter for Fast-Paced Combat]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Cyberpunk FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 Creators Trigger Happy Interactive / Apogee Entertainment Average playtime 12–15 hours Special features Chainsaw leg-slide, orbital strikes, extensive cybernetic augmentations

Turbo Overkill is a neon-drenched fever dream that takes the hyper-aggressive DNA of Doom Eternal and cranks the speed to a breaking point. Set in the cyberpunk hellscape of Paradise, you play as Johnny Turbo, a street cleaner with a chainsaw for a leg tasked with purging a rogue AI and its augmented cult.

The best boomer shooter’s true genius lies in its extraordinary mobility and creative arsenal. Its unique selling point is the Chainsaw Slide, which turns Johnny’s leg into a lethal meat-grinder, allowing you to zip through enemies while regenerating health and armor.

Pro tip Don’t treat the chainsaw leg as a last resort; it’s your primary movement tool.

The guns are just ridiculous. Everything has an alt-fire – you get twin magnums with headshot-tracking and even a sniper rifle that literally teleports you inside your target. With a deep upgrade system for cybernetics, secret-hunting, and intense arena challenges, it provides a much lengthier and more varied campaign than your average retro-shooter.

My Verdict: If you find modern shooters too slow, Turbo Overkill is the remedy. It is the fastest, most chaotic, and arguably most inventive boomer shooter currently on the market.

★ Best Boomer Shooter for Fast-Paced Combat Turbo Overkill Shop on Eneba

3. CULTIC [Best Boomer Shooter for Atmosphere]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Horror-Themed FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2022 Creators Jason Smith (Jasonev) / 3D Realms Average playtime 6–8 hours Special features Interactive physics, precision tactical combat, “Blood-style“ TNT mechanics

CULTIC is a gritty, horror-infused shooter that feels like a long-lost successor to the legendary Blood. Stepping into the shoes of a disgraced detective who literally rises, you embark on a vengeful crusade against a macabre occult following in a world draped in shadow and grime.

The core gameplay of the boomer shooter games loop focuses on tactical aggression – navigate oppressive, open-ended environments, scavenge for ammunition and explosive bundles, dismantle cultist ranks using precision and physics, manage limited health, and uncover the dark secrets of the cult’s headquarters.

Why we chose it We chose CULTIC as one of the best boomer shooters because of its unparalleled ability to blend 90’s visual charm with sophisticated modern physics, creating a combat experience that feels both nostalgic and innovative.

What sets this title apart is its incredible atmosphere and physics-driven combat. Developed largely by a single individual, CULTIC features a unique, highly customizable pixelated art style that looks ancient but moves with modern fluidity. The weapon feedback is exceptionally heavy; every shot your lever-action rifle or sawed-off shotgun carries immense weight.

My Verdict: CULTIC is a masterpiece of lo-fi horror boomer shooter games, providing a perfect alternative for players who prefer a moody, tactile, and slightly more grounded shooter.

★ Best Boomer Shooter for Atmosphere CULTIC Shop on Eneba

4. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun [Best Boomer Shooter for Warhammer Fans]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Retro FPS / Boomer Shooter Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 (DLC in 2024) Creators Auroch Digital / Focus Entertainment Average playtime 8–10 hours Special features “Contempt“ resource system, chainsword executions, visceral pixelated gore

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun puts you behind the power armor of an Ultramarine on a holy mission to purge heretics. It is a brilliant fusion of impressive Warhammer 40k games and the frantic, sprite-based action of the nineties.

The standout feature in the best boomer shooters is immaculate weapon feedback; the titular Boltgun feels like a handheld cannon, blowing enemies into satisfying pixelated chunks.

Why we chose it We chose Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun as one of the best boomer shooters for its exceptional sound design and “crunchy“ combat that makes it one of the most satisfying entries in the current retro revival.

Movement is heavy yet fast, featuring a devastating charge mechanic and a chainsword for close-quarters executions. With the Forges of Corruption DLC adding new enemies and the iconic Multi-melta, the variety remains fresh for veterans and newcomers alike.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for great boomer shooter games, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a dream come true for fans of the setting, with the most visceral “feel“ of being a Space Marine in a retro format.

★ Best Boomer Shooter for Warhammer Fans Warhammer 40k: Boltgun Shop on Eneba Warhammer 40k: Boltgun – Forges Of Corruption DLC Shop on Eneba

5. AMID EVIL [Best Fantasy Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fantasy FPS Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 (The Black Labyrinth DLC 2023) Creators Indefatigable / New Blood Interactive Average playtime 10–12 hours Special features Mana-powered magical staves, “Soul Mode“ power-ups, non-Euclidean levels

AMID EVIL is a spiritual successor to Heretic, swapping gritty military corridors for vast, surreal dimensions. As the “Champion,“ you wield ancient magical artifacts to purge a dark force, marking it as one of the premier indie games in the genre.

Instead of hunting for keycards, you traverse non-linear realms, harnessing the souls of the fallen to power your weaponry. You’ll blast through diverse enemy rosters. While balancing mana types and hunting for hidden power-ups that grant temporary Soul Mode invincibility.

Pro tip Save your Soul Mode for the later stages of a level; the increased fire rate and damage of your magical staff can turn a difficult boss fight into a literal cakewalk.

The best boomer shooters are famous for mind-bending level design and spectacular magical arsenal. You aren’t just shooting guns, you’re firing planets from a staff and slashing through reality with an enchanted axe.

My Verdict: AMID EVIL is a visual masterpiece that proves fantasy shooters can be just as fast and brutal as their sci-fi counterparts.

★ Best Fantasy Boomer Shooter AMID EVIL Shop on Eneba

6. Ion Fury [Best Build Engine-Style Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Retro FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2018 (Aftershock DLC 2023) Creators Voidpoint / 3D Realms Average playtime 12–15 hours Special features Highly interactive Build Engine environments, “Loverboy“ alt-fire, bowling bombs

Ion Fury is a technical marvel built on the legendary Build engine, serving as a true successor to Duke Nukem 3D. As Shelly “Bombshell“ Harrison, you navigate a sprawling cyberpunk city, tearing through transhumanist cults in an effort to save Neo D.C.

The flow is classic – patrol massive, interactive urban maps, hoard specialized munitions, shred robotic infantry, monitor armor levels, and demolish screen-filling bosses. It is a standout among top-tier cyberpunk games for its detailed world-building.

Why we chose it Ion Fury captures the specific “feel“ of the Build engine, high interactivity, and vertical cityscapes better than any other modern release.

The best boomer shooters shine through their meticulous level design and interactivity; almost everything can be toggled or destroyed. Shelly’s “Loverboy“ revolver, with its pinpoint alt-fire, feels incredible, alongside bowling-ball grenades and cluster launchers.

My Verdict: A mandatory play for anyone who misses the era of interactivity and cheeky one-liners. It’s the ultimate 90’s shooter that just happened to be released in the 21st century.

★ Best Build Engine-Style Boomer Shooter Ion Fury Shop on Eneba

7. Nightmare Reaper [Best Roguelite Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelite FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Blazing Bit Games Average playtime 20–30 hours Special features 80+ randomized weapons, looter-shooter progression, RPG skill tree

Nightmare Reaper is a dark, lo-fi journey into the dreams of a mental patient, blending DOOM-style combat with deep roguelite systems. It stands out as one of the finest horror games for its sheer variety and unsettling atmosphere.

The loop revolves around clearing procedurally generated nightmares, looting randomized weapons, slaughtering monsters, and spending gold on permanent stat upgrades through nostalgic mini-boomer shooter games before waking up to repeat the descent.

Pro tip Don’t get too attached to your gear. Since weapons are randomized drops, focus on upgrading your character’s base speed and health via the skill tree first.

This top boomer shooter’s hook is its staggering arsenal of over 80 weapons. Movement allows for high-speed kiting, while the looter-shooter progression keeps every run fresh. You’ll navigate shifting layouts filled with traps and secret rooms, managing a massive skill tree that offers significant gameplay variety.

My Verdict: A brilliant fusion of genres that offers near-infinite replayability thanks to its massive loot pool and addictive upgrade loop.

★ Best Roguelite Boomer Shooter Nightmare Reaper Shop on Eneba

8. Prodeus [Best Modern DOOM-Style Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Retro-Modern FPS Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2022 Creators Bounding Box Software / Humble Games Average playtime 8–10 hours Special features Dynamic blood-splatter tech, community map browser, modern/retro hybrid visuals

Prodeus is a visual powerhouse that bridges the gap between 90’s sprites and modern particle effects. If you’re into the raw power of legendary DOOM games, you’ll feel right at home with the combat here.

This is not just nostalgia; it is a smart evolution of the formula. Beneath its retro-inspired look is a modern engine that delivers dynamic lighting, explosive particle effects, and satisfyingly over-the-top gore that makes every encounter feel impactful.

Why we chose it Prodeus captures the raw, kinetic energy of classic DOOM while utilizing modern tech to make every explosion and shotgun blast feel incredibly impactful.

Combat feels heavy and rhythmic, featuring a wide variety of enemies that require different tactical approaches. With a built-in level editor and community map browser, the content is virtually endless.

My Verdict: Prodeus is the ultimate “new-school“ retro shooter. It looks like a memory and plays like a dream, offering the most satisfying gore system in the boomer shooter genre.

★ Best Modern DOOM-Style Boomer Shooter Prodeus Shop on Eneba

9. Project Warlock [Best Retro-Inspired Indie Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Indie Retro FPS Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Buckshot Software, Retrovibe, App Global Ltd, Crunching Koalas Average playtime 6–9 hours Special features Spell-based combat, permanent character upgrades, 38 unique weapons

Project Warlock is a stylized tribute to the early days of the boomer shooter genre, blending the fast-paced action of Hexen with the frantic gunplay found in top action RPG games. You play as a powerful mage traveling through time and space to eradicate all evil.

This top boomer shooter’s hook is a deep RPG progression system. Between stages, you visit a workshop to upgrade your firearms or learn new magic spells, allowing you to tailor your “Warlock“ to your preferred playstyle.

Pro tip Invest early in the Harvester perk; it increases ammo drops, and you can use your more powerful, mana-hungry spells more frequently during boss encounters.

The pixel-art aesthetic is punchy, and the combat remains challenging thanks to aggressive enemy AI and limited lives.

My Verdict: Project Warlock is a compact, high-energy shooter that rewards experimentation through its clever weapon and spell upgrade paths.

★ Best Retro-Inspired Indie Boomer Shooter Project Warlock Shop on Eneba

10. DOOM [Best Classic Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Foundation FPS Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Evercade (2026) Year of release 1993 (Enhanced Bundle 2024) Creators id Software, Bethesda Softworks, SoftBank Average playtime 5–7 hours Special features Non-linear maze exploration, iconic BFG-9000, genre-defining movement

DOOM is the pioneer that established the DNA of the greatest boomer shooter games and the wider genre. You play as a lone Space Marine on Mars, battling through Phobos and Deimos before descending into the pits of Hell itself to stop a demonic invasion.

This retro game lacks a jump button, forcing a tactical focus on “circle-strafing“ and weapon priority, using the chainsaw for resource management or the BFG 9000 for room-clearing.

Why we chose it We chose DOOM as one of the best boomer shooters because it remains the benchmark for level design and combat pacing, proving that perfect mechanics never go out of style.

Modern releases on the KEX engine add 4K support, online deathmatch, and community mod integration, making it infinitely replayable. Whether you’re speedrunning E1M1 or exploring fan-made “megawads,“ its influence remains unrivaled.

My Verdict: DOOM is the undisputed king. If you haven’t played the original, you haven’t experienced the true soul of the best boomer shooters.

★ Best Classic Boomer Shooter DOOM (2016) Shop on Eneba

11. DOOM II [Best Classic Boomer Shooter Sequel]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Foundation FPS Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 1994 (Enhanced Bundle 2024) Creators id Software, Nightdive Studios, Nerve Software, Torus Games, MachineWorks Northwest Average playtime 7–9 hours Special features Iconic Super Shotgun, doubled enemy variety, massive complex maps.

DOOM II: Hell on Earth is the high-octane expansion of the original’s groundbreaking formula, bringing the demonic invasion to Earth. It remains a staple among top-rated FPS games for its increased scale and relentless difficulty.

The primary achievement of this boomer shooter is the introduction of the Super Shotgun, a weapon so satisfying it defined close-quarters combat for decades.

Pro tip The Super Shotgun is your best friend, but don’t ignore the Chaingun for “pain-locking“ faster enemies like the Pain Elemental or Cacodemon.

DOOM II: Hell on Earth also added a diverse roster of enemies like the Arch-vile and Mancubus, which demand specific tactical responses. Modern versions include the Legacy of Rust episode, cross-platform deathmatch, and a built-in mod browser.

My Verdict: DOOM II: Hell on Earth is a bigger, bolder, and more challenging sequel that perfected the “dance of death.“ It is essential for anyone who thinks the first game was too easy.

★ Best Classic Boomer Shooter Sequel DOOM II Shop on Eneba

12. Quake [Best 3D Boomer Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre True 3D FPS Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 1996 (Enhanced Remaster 2021) Creators id Software, Midway Games, Lobotomy Software, ClickBoom, 1AM Productions Average playtime 6–8 hours Special features True 3D verticality, physics-defying rocket jumping, Lovecraftian theme.

Quake shattered the limitations of the genre, bringing 2D sprites into a fully 3D world of gothic horror and brutalist architecture. It stands as a cornerstone of classic sci-fi games, trading DOOM’s hellish vistas for a dark, Lovecraftian atmosphere.

The game’s legendary status stems – pioneering movement mechanics, specifically “rocket jumping“ and “strafe-jumping,“ which transformed this FPS into a high-speed skill game. Combat is visceral, featuring projectile-heavy patterns that require constant motion.

Pro tip Master the Rocket Jump by jumping and firing at the ground simultaneously. It costs health, but the vertical advantage it provides is often the key to finding the best secrets.

The 2021 Enhanced Remaster adds modern polish, including 4K support, co-op play, and brand-new expansions. With a massive modding scene and dedicated competitive servers, Quake remais the definitive test of mechanical skill.

My Verdict: Quake is a revolutionary title that introduced the world to 3D movement. It’s dark, punishing, and remains the gold standard for atmospheric arena-style combat.

★ Best 3D Boomer Shooter Quake Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on the Best Boomer Shooters

Navigating the resurgence of best boomer shooters can be overwhelming, but finding your entry point depends entirely on what era of chaos you crave.

You want the foundational classics or the polished intensity of modern boomer shooter hits? The best boomer shooters offer something for every skill level:

For the Modern Purist → DUSK . It is the ultimate bridge between the old and new, providing Quake-like movement and an evolving atmosphere that feels like the definitive modern retro experience.

. It is the ultimate bridge between the old and new, providing Quake-like movement and an evolving atmosphere that feels like the definitive modern retro experience. For the Adrenaline Junkie → Turbo Overkill . If you want to push your reflexes to the limit, this title offers the most inventive movement and explosive combat variety found in the current market.

. If you want to push your reflexes to the limit, this title offers the most inventive movement and explosive combat variety found in the current market. For the “History Buff“ → DOOM. There is no better place to start than the game that defined the rules of the genre, offering a masterclass in level design that remains peerless in 2026.

Whatever your style, the world of boomer shooters is packed with relentless action and hidden surprises. Pick your battlefield, load your favorite arsenal, and get ready to experience a genre that thrives on speed, secrets, and pure, unfiltered chaos.

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