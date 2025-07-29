20 Best WW2 Games That Bring History to Life

The best WW2 games don’t just throw enemies at you – they make the setting work. Weapons have weight, movement has purpose, and the pacing keeps things tight.

From the squad-focused Brothers in Arms to the controlled chaos of Battlefield 1943, these war games are all about execution and pressure.

I’ve picked 20 that still hold up – online shooter games, stealth, multiplayer, alternate history, you name it. If you want World War 2 titles that do more than check boxes, these are the best WW2 games to play.

Our Top Picks for WW2 Games

In the world of World War 2 games, there are many shooters, strategies, and simulators – both from well-known developers and smaller studios. But only some games can boast historical accuracy, engaging gameplay, and iconic status.

The best WW2 games let you feel the scale of combat, face the losses and challenges of that time.

Among all the games, five top titles stand out:

Call of Duty 2 (2005) – A classic among first-person shooters about WW2I. In this iconic installment of the franchise, players take on the role of Soviet, American, and British soldiers, experiencing epic historical battles, including D-Day and the Eastern Front. Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 (2005) – One of the most realistic and tactical WWII FPS shooters. In this game, precision and reaction time are important, but so is the ability to lead your squad, using cover and tactical maneuvers to defeat the enemy. Battlefield 1943 (2009) – A multiplayer first-person shooter where large-scale battles unfold on the famous battlefields of the Pacific Front. Multiplayer other games in the Battlefield series have always been known for their dynamic gameplay, and this one is no exception. Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (2002) – One of the most iconic Honor games, capturing the intensity of combat with cinematic flair. From the Normandy landings to secret operations behind enemy lines – every fight offers you the chance to become a part of the history. Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad (2011) – A tactical first-person shooter known for its uncompromising difficulty and realism.

Each of these best WW2 video games offers a unique perspective on the events of World War II. But this is just a small part of the games that truly deserve attention. Keep reading to learn about the best games recreating the most massive military conflict in human history.

20 Best World War II Games: Legendary Titles

Each World War 2 game in our selection is an opportunity to step onto the battlefield, where every choice you make will matter. From WW2 shooters to strategies, each video game on this list truly deserves attention not only from genre enthusiasts but also from history fans.

1. Call of Duty 2 [Best for Epic WW2 Campaigns and Intense Battles]

Type of game First-person, World War 2 shooter Platforms PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One (backward compatible) Year of release 2005 Developer Infinity Ward Publisher Activision Unique features Squad-based AI, smoke grenades, regenerating health system, multiple allied campaigns, iconic D-Day mission

The second part is where the whole Call of Duty series locked in its formula – fast, focused, and just grounded enough to feel real. You get three campaigns: Soviets holding the line in Stalingrad, Brits in North Africa, and Americans storming Normandy. No filler missions, no wandering around waiting for a cutscene to end. Just constant pressure, shifting objectives, and some of the best set-piece design of its era.

It ditched the health bar, gave you a squad that wasn’t completely useless, and made smoke grenades actually matter. The AI isn’t brilliant, but it does the job. And while the story isn’t deep, it’s delivered plenty to keep you moving, not enough to slow you down.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s WW2 stripped to the essentials: tight gunplay, solid pacing, and a healthy respect for historical context. Also, the Germans really hate your smoke grenades.

2. Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 [Best for Tactical Mechanics and Squad Control]

Type of game First-person, tactical World War 2 shooter, squad-based Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360 (backward compatible) Year of release 2005 Developer Gearbox Software Publisher Ubisoft Unique features Squad command system, suppression mechanics, realistic ballistics, historically accurate missions, based on a real paratrooper unit

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 puts you in command of a small paratrooper squad during the Normandy invasion. It’s not about running and gunning – it’s more of a great strategy game, and charging in gets your team killed fast. You flank, suppress, and make slow, careful progress through hedgerows and towns that actually resemble real locations.

It’s based on real missions flown by the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, and treats the material seriously. The story banks on authenticity instead of drama, and it works. The shooting is solid, but the real strength is the squad control – clean, responsive, and tactical without getting clunky.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s one of the few WW2 shooters that makes you think like a squad leader, not a solo hero. And when your flanking move actually works, it feels earned, not scripted.

3. Battlefield 1943 [Best for Multiplayer Combat Dynamics]

Type of game First-person, online multiplayer, vehicle combat Platforms PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer DICE Publisher Electronic Arts Unique features Large-scale battles, air-land-sea combat, destructible environments, capture-point gameplay, Pacific theater setting

Battlefield 1943 stripped the series down to basics and made it work. Three classes, three maps, one game mode – but somehow it still delivered some of the most chaotic, satisfying WW2 multiplayer shooting on console. This iconic Battlefield game delivers tanks, jeeps, fighter planes, and beach landings that never play out the same way twice.

It focuses entirely on the Pacific theater, with U.S. Marines and Imperial Japanese forces fighting for control across open islands and chokepoints. It’s all online, all about positioning, timing, and working with your squad – or at least hoping someone on your team knows what a flag is.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It captures the scale and mess of WW2 battles without getting bogged down. Planes dogfight over your head while tanks rumble across the beach. It’s loud, fast, and smarter than it looks, even if half your team is flying into palm trees.

4. Medal of Honor: Allied Assault [Best for Cinematic Atmosphere and Fast-Paced Combat]

Type of game First-person, single-player, linear shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2002 Developer 2015 Inc. Publisher Electronic Arts Unique features Cinematic D-Day landing, scripted set pieces, objective-based missions, early squad mechanics, classic mod support

Medal of Honor: Allied Assault is a top-tier FPS game that helped define the WW2 shooter blueprint before Call of Duty took the wheel. You play as Lt. Mike Powell, an OSS operative dropped behind enemy lines to sabotage, sneak, and storm your way through North Africa, France, and Germany. It plays like a highlight reel of WW2’s biggest hits, and yeah – the Omaha Beach level is still iconic for a reason.

It leans hard into scripted intensity. You’re rarely alone, but you’re always the one getting things done. Enemies pop out on cue, objectives move fast, and the gunplay still feels tight for a game this old.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s classic for a reason. The pacing is sharp, the missions stick with you, and it has that early-2000s shooter feel without getting too arcade-y. Also, the MP40 gets way too much work – in the best way.

5. Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad [Best for Realism and Tactical Combat]

Type of game First-person, tactical shooter, multiplayer-focused Platforms PC Year of release 2011 Developer Tripwire Interactive Publisher Tripwire Interactive Unique features Hardcore realism, bullet drop and suppression, manual reloading, no crosshairs, large-scale Eastern Front battles

Red Orchestra 2 is a first-person shooter that doesn’t care if you’re comfortable. It drops you into the blood and rubble of the Eastern Front and makes you work for every kill. No HUD, no crosshair, no health bar. If you want to survive, you’ll need to crouch, breathe, and actually aim – none of that run-and-gun nonsense here.

The game covers both the Soviet and German perspectives during the Battle of Stalingrad. Maps are big, objectives are brutal, and dying is easy. You get full weapon handling – including manual bolt cycling – and teamplay actually matters. Lone wolves get dropped fast.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

This is as close as a WW2 shooter gets to a sim without turning into homework. It’s punishing, it’s specific, and when you pull off a clean shot across a ruined factory floor, it feels earned. No medals, no hero music – just a rifle and a war to survive.

6. Company of Heroes: Complete Pack [Best Real-Time Strategy]

Type of game Real-time strategy, single-player, multiplayer Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Developer Relic Entertainment Publisher SEGA (originally THQ) Unique features Cover-based RTS combat, destructible terrain, squad-level tactics, dynamic morale system, full campaign and multiplayer support

Company of Heroes: Complete Pack includes the original game plus the Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor expansions – and it’s still one of the sharpest RTS games dealing with World War 2. This isn’t about building 100 tanks and steamrolling the map. You’ve got squads, cover systems, suppression mechanics, and terrain that actually changes mid-fight.

The campaign focuses on the Western Front, with detailed missions covering the U.S., British, and German forces. Units respond smartly, the pacing keeps you engaged, and every mistake costs you something. It rewards planning but doesn’t slow you down.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s strategy with real weight. You don’t just send units forward – you watch their morale break, reposition, and try to hold the line. Few World War 2 games make battlefield decisions feel this personal. Even fewer hold up this well.

7. War Thunder [Best for Military Aviation and Vehicles]

Type of game Multiplayer, military sim, vehicular combat, World War II and modern warfare Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2013 Developer Gaijin Entertainment Publisher Gaijin Entertainment Unique features Realistic air, land, and sea combat, huge vehicle roster, detailed damage models, PvP and PvE modes, ongoing updates

War Thunder throws you into WW2 (and beyond) with tanks, planes, and naval battles – all sharing one massive ecosystem. It’s a super-realistic online shooter game, with detailed vehicle handling, armor modeling, and ballistics. You’ll get knocked out fast if you treat it like an arcade game.

There are multiple modes depending on how much realism you want, from casual to full sim. The grind can be rough, and Gaijin’s monetization isn’t exactly subtle, but the actual combat feels tight once you find your groove.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

The scale is hard to beat. You’re flying over tank battles while naval guns fire in the distance, all in real time. It’s technical, punishing, and occasionally chaotic – in the best way.

8. Sniper Elite V2 Remastered [Best for Stealth and Sniper Gameplay]

Type of game Third-person, tactical shooter, stealth Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 (remastered), originally 2012 Developer Rebellion Developments Publisher Rebellion Developments Unique features X-ray kill cam, long-range sniping, stealth mechanics, WW2 Berlin setting, photo mode, all DLC included

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered gives you a scoped rifle, some traps, and a crumbling Berlin full of Nazi officers to ruin. It’s all about stealth and lining up the perfect shot – then watching it land in slow motion with full x-ray detail. Hearts, lungs, skulls – nothing’s safe.

The remaster cleans up the visuals, adds all the DLC, and includes a few extra features like photo mode and updated character models. The game still plays like a slow, methodical shooter: scout, set up, shoot, relocate. It’s not about clearing rooms but clearing lines of sight.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s focused, tense, and just grim enough. If you like the idea of crawling through ruins to ruin someone’s day from 300 meters out, this one’s for you. The x-ray cam is brutal and satisfying every single time.

9. Silent Storm Gold Edition [Best Mix of Tactics and RPG Elements]

Type of game Turn-based tactics, RPG, single-player Platforms PC Year of release 2003 Developer Nival Interactive Publisher JoWood Productions Unique features Fully destructible environments, action point combat, deep character customization, alternate-history sci-fi elements

Silent Storm Gold Edition is one of the most underrated WW2 tactics games out there. It’s turn-based, squad-based, and surprisingly detailed – every bullet is tracked, every limb can be injured, and every building can be torn apart. You build a squad, gear them up, and drop into missions that start grounded and slowly veer into pulp sci-fi territory.

The mechanics are sharp: action points, line of sight, inventory weight – it’s all here, and it all matters. The learning curve’s a bit steep, but it rewards smart plays and creative positioning.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s got WW2 grit, but with more depth than most tactics games even try for. And once you blow out an enemy stronghold by collapsing the second floor onto their heads, you’ll see why it still has a cult following.

10. Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines [Best Classic Tactical Strategy]

Type of game Real-time tactics, isometric, single-player Platforms PC Year of release 1998 Developer Pyro Studios Publisher Eidos Interactive Unique features Fixed-perspective stealth tactics, class-based commandos, puzzle-like missions, high difficulty

Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines is pure trial-by-fire stealth. You control a small squad of specialists – sniper, sapper, diver, spy – and every mission plays like a brutal, timing-based puzzle. One wrong move and the whole map comes down on you. There’s no brute-forcing anything.

Each mission drops you behind enemy lines with limited gear, tight patrol patterns, and barely enough time to blink. The learning curve is steep, and it doesn’t hold your hand, but when a plan actually works, it feels earned.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

This one rewards patience and precision. It’s not about action but about planning, distraction, and perfect execution. If you’re into WW2 games where brains beat bullets, Commandos still holds up. Just quicksave often.

11. Men of War: Assault Squad 2 [Best for Unit-Based Tactical Control]

Type of game Real-time tactics, single-player, multiplayer Platforms PC Year of release 2014 Developer Digitalmindsoft Publisher 1C Company Unique features Direct unit control, realistic ballistics, destructible environments, mod support, large-scale battles with detailed micro

Men of War: Assault Squad 2 doesn’t care how many tanks you bring but how you use them. It’s real-time tactics with direct control, meaning you can take over a single soldier or tank and micro every move. Positioning matters, line of sight matters, and cover doesn’t last long under fire.

The WW2 setting gives you all the classics: infantry squads, armor, artillery, and messy frontline skirmishes. You won’t be building many bases, but you’ll manage the chaos while keeping your squad alive. The scale is big, but you’re still expected to babysit your machine gunner’s ammo count.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It hits that sweet spot between large-scale war and tight unit control. Everything has weight – from a single grenade to a well-timed tank flank. If you want WW2 strategy with real consequences, this is it. Just don’t forget to resupply.

12. Call of Duty: World at War [Best for Immersive World War II Atmosphere in a Shooter]

Type of game First-person, single-player, multiplayer, co-op Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii Year of release 2008 Developer Treyarch Publisher Activision Unique features Pacific and Eastern Front campaigns, gritty tone, four-player co-op, Nazi Zombies mode, flamethrowers, dismemberment

Call of Duty: World at War took the WW2 setting and made it dirtier, louder, and meaner. You get two main campaigns – one with the Soviets pushing into Berlin, the other with the U.S. Marines island-hopping through the Pacific. The tone is brutal, the presentation raw, and the flamethrower quickly becomes your best friend.

It introduced co-op into the campaign and brought in Nazi Zombies, which went on to become its own beast. But even without the undead mode, the core shooting is tight, the missions hit hard, and the atmosphere stays grim throughout.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

This one doesn’t sanitize the war. It leans into the mess and chaos, with solid pacing and some of the best moment-to-moment gunplay in the series. If you want a WW2 game that doesn’t pull punches – or just want to burn through bunkers – it still delivers.

13. Panzer Corps Gold [Best for Tank Command-Focused Military Strategy]

Type of game Turn-based strategy, hex-based, single-player Platforms PC Year of release 2014 Developers Flashback Games, The Lordz Games Studio Publisher Slitherline Ltd. Unique features Classic hex-based combat, 800+ unit types, long campaign progression, historical and what-if scenarios, deep mod support

Panzer Corps Gold is basically Panzer General brought up to modern standards – and then expanded into a massive WW2 sandbox. You lead German forces across a full campaign with branching paths, persistent units, and more tanks than you’ll ever need. Every move counts, and mistakes stick with you for missions.

The Gold edition includes all DLC, adding new theaters, units, and alt-history scenarios if you want to rewrite how things turned out. It’s pure strategy: no cinematics, no fluff, just maps, stats, and hard calls.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

This one’s for players who want to outthink, not outshoot. If hexes, unit efficiency, and long-term planning are your thing, Panzer Corps Gold is still one of the cleanest and deepest WW2 strategy packages out there.

14. Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition [Best Global World War II Strategy]

Type of game Grand strategy, real-time with pause, single-player, multiplayer Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Developer Paradox Interactive Publisher Paradox Interactive Unique features Global WW2 sandbox, detailed political systems, alt-history paths, logistics and supply management, massive mod support

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition hands you the keys to an entire country and says, “Don’t break it.” You control everything – politics, production, diplomacy, and full-scale war. It’s 1936, the world’s on edge, and how it plays out is entirely up to you.

Want to turn France fascist? Rebuild the Austro-Hungarian Empire? Stay historical and hope your supply lines hold? All valid options. It’s dense, sure, but once it clicks, there’s nothing else like it.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

This one isn’t about the front line – it’s about the big picture. You shape the war before a single shot is fired. If you’re into control, depth, and rewriting history one focus tree at a time, this is your kind of WW2 game.

15. The Saboteur [Best Open-World World War II Experience]

Type of game Third-person, open-world, stealth-action Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer Pandemic Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Unique features Stylized black-and-white visuals, open-world Nazi-occupied Paris, sabotage mechanics, climbing and parkour, color returns as areas are liberated

The Saboteur is one of the best open-world games and the weirdest WW2 titles out there. You play as an Irish racecar mechanic-turned-resistance fighter in Nazi-occupied Paris, blowing up radar towers, sniping officers, and climbing buildings like it’s Assassin’s Creed with explosives. The world starts in black and white, with color slowly returning as you push the Nazis out.

It’s not perfect – the driving is stiff and the stealth is hit-or-miss – but the atmosphere is strong, and the concept still feels fresh. It’s pulp WW2, and it’s not trying to be subtle.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

This one’s less about realism, more about style and momentum. If you want a WW2 setting with freedom, sabotage, and a little flair, The Saboteur is still worth checking out – if only to punch a Nazi off the Eiffel Tower.

16. Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway [Best for Emotional Storytelling and Immersion]

Type of game First-person, tactical shooter, squad-based Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2008 Developer Gearbox Software Publisher Ubisoft Unique features Cover-based squad tactics, suppression mechanics, destructible environments, Operation Market Garden setting, cinematic story focus

Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway takes the squad tactics from Road to Hill 30 and dials up the scale and storytelling. Set during Operation Market Garden, it follows Sgt. Matt Baker as he tries to hold his team together while everything around them falls apart. It’s more personal than most WW2 shooters, and still expects you to think like a leader, not a lone gun.

Combat leans on flanking and suppression, with smart use of cover and terrain. You’re not just shooting – you’re coordinating. It adds a bit more drama than past games, but it never loses its edge.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s still one of the best tactical shooters set in WW2. The squad mechanics hold up, the story hits harder than expected, and when your flank actually works, it feels earned. Just don’t expect to run and gun your way through this one.

17. Verdun [Best for World War I Realism]

Type of game First-person, multiplayer shooter, squad-based Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Developers M2H, Blackmail Games Publisher M2H Unique features Authentic WW1 weapons and uniforms, trench warfare focus, squad-based roles, suppression mechanics, historically accurate maps

Verdun ditches the run-and-gun for bolt-action rifles, slow reloads, and constant suppression. It’s a WW1 shooter and an excellent multiplayer game built around trench warfare – meaning most of your kills come from flanking, timing, or sheer luck. You pick a squad type, get a specific role, and try not to die in the first 10 seconds of a push.

It’s punishing and specific, but also one of the few games that captures WW1 combat without turning it into arcade chaos. Movement is slow, maps are tight, and every bullet feels like it matters.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

Sure, it’s WW1, not WW2 – but the grit, tactics, and weaponry scratch the same itch. If you’re tired of modern shooters and want something raw and unforgiving, Verdun still delivers. Just be ready to eat dirt in No Man’s Land more than a few times.

18. Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45 [Best for Realism of Eastern Front Combat]

Type of game First-person, tactical shooter, multiplayer-focused Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Developer Tripwire Interactive Publisher Tripwire Interactive Unique features Realistic Eastern Front combat, no crosshairs, manual bolting and reloading, vehicle simulation, high-lethality gunplay

Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45 is brutal, slow, and completely unforgiving – and that’s the point. Set on the Eastern Front, it drops you into massive multiplayer battles where survival depends on patience, positioning, and knowing when not to shoot.

There’s no HUD clutter, no floating waypoints, and definitely no run-and-gun heroics. Most firefights end in one or two bullets. You’re expected to use iron sights, understand cover, and cycle your bolt manually. Tanks and vehicles are playable too, but they handle like the real thing – clunky and deadly.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It was one of the first shooters to ditch flash for grit. Every kill takes effort, every mistake costs you. If you’re into tactical WW2 multiplayer with zero hand-holding, Red Orchestra still hits hard. Don’t even try sprinting through open fields – unless you really like respawning.

19. Soldiers: Heroes of World War II [Best Blend of Strategy and Action]

Type of game Real-time tactics, single-player, multiplayer Platforms PC Year of release 2004 Developer Best Way Publisher Codemasters Unique features Direct unit control, physics-based destruction, stealth options, inventory micromanagement, detailed vehicle mechanics

Soldiers: Heroes of World War II mixes tight squad tactics with real-time chaos. You control a small group of Allied soldiers behind enemy lines, and every mission plays out like a tiny, violent sandbox. There’s stealth, full destructibility, and direct control – meaning you can hop into a tank, fire each shell manually, and repair it mid-fight.

It’s unforgiving but flexible. You can go loud, sneak around, or just blow the whole building down. Ammo counts matter, gear needs to be looted, and enemies don’t politely wait their turn.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s fast, scrappy, and smarter than it looks. If you want small-squad WW2 tactics with real consequences – and the option to manually aim a Panzer shell through a window – Soldiers still holds up. My #1 tip: Remember to grab extra grenades. You’ll need them.

20. Battlefield 5: Definitive Edition [Best Graphics and Large-Scale Battles]

Type of game First-person, multiplayer shooter, large-scale combat Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 (originally 2018) Developer DICE Publisher Electronic Arts Unique features 64-player battles, squad revives, destruction system, sandbox combat, war stories campaign, all DLC included

Battlefield V: Definitive Edition aims for full WW2 chaos – massive maps, vehicles everywhere, and buildings that don’t stay standing for long. The gunplay is tight, movement is fluid, and squad play actually matters. It leans more sandbox than sim, but the combat still feels weighty and sharp.

The War Stories campaign is short but varied, covering lesser-known fronts. Still, the real focus is multiplayer: combined arms fights where a sniper can hold a hill or a tank can ruin your afternoon. The Definitive Edition includes all maps, weapons, and cosmetics – no grind required.

Why fans of WW2 games will enjoy it:

It’s not trying to be realistic – it’s aiming for intensity and spectacle, and mostly nails it. If you want big fights, crumbling cover, and the occasional fighter plane crashing into your tank, Battlefield V still delivers the goods. Just don’t play it solo.

More War Games to Play

If you enjoyed the titles on our list and are craving more military action, you still have plenty of great war games to explore. From historical battles to modern warfare scenarios, there’s no shortage of gripping experiences to dive into.

Among the best World War 2 games, you will find a lot of iconic titles, such as Battleground Europe. Even earlier versions of Counter Strike offer themed servers dedicated to the most remarkable events of the War.

FAQs

What is considered the best World War II game?

It depends on the player’s preferences. Some people care about the storyline, others want a fast-paced shooter, while some are looking for a tactical strategy game.

Among the best World War II games, Call of Duty 2, Company of Heroes, and Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad are often mentioned. These games have captivating gameplay, historical atmosphere, and highly detailed battles.

What is the most realistic World War II game?

If we’re talking about realism, games like Hell Let Loose, Post Scriptum, and War Thunder stand out. Hell Let Loose is known for its large-scale battles and authentic weapons of that time. In Post Scriptum, the developers managed to create highly detailed maps and accurate ballistics. Meanwhile, in War Thunder, you can get a great look at realistic military vehicles, including tanks, airplanes, and ships.