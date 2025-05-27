7 Best Gaming Tablets With Amazing Specs To Get in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’ve been looking for the best gaming tablets to liven up your handheld gaming experience, then look no further – you’ve just struck gold. As a hardcore gamer who’s frequently on the go and loves being able to play wherever and whenever I want, I’ve been following this topic closely myself, and my vast experience as a tablet gaming fan has paid off quite nicely.

My countless years of waiting for and checking out phenomenal releases from many tablet brands have taught me everything one should consider when picking out outstanding tablets from mediocre ones. Not all of them are made equal, after all, and the sheer variety of tablet models alone might make it hard for some gamers to decide which gaming tablet to spend their hard-earned money on.

To help you with what was once a problem for me, I have listed the highest-tier widescreen mobile gaming devices below, which any self-respecting gamer would be glad to have – from cost-effective budget and mid-range gaming tablets that offer great FPS per dollar to high-end flagships that can run all the latest AAA games without even coming close to throttling.

Think you’ve seen great tablets? Try these on for size!

Our Top Picks for Gaming Tablets

Here are our team’s top picks for gaming tablets that outclass all others when it comes to their overall specs, affordability, and pure processing prowess:

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11” – an amazing all-around device with superb specs across the board, offering fantastic value for your money. Amazon Fire HD 8 – an astoundingly cheap gaming tablet that offers solid performance. Perfect for gamers with a tight budget. Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) – a costly yet very attractive showpiece by Apple, featuring an Apple M4 chipset that sports tremendous processing power, as well as a stunning OLED display.

Any of these three would be 10/10 pick-ups depending on your budget or preferences, and countless tablet gaming enthusiasts (including yours truly) can attest to their reliability. Not only can you play games with them, but you can also expect them to handle everyday tasks with ease, thanks to their powerful set of components.

Still not sure these are the best tablets for you? Read on, and you’ll see exactly why they’re well worth their cost, as well as four other great alternatives that might be more to your liking, budget-wise or specs-wise.

7 Best Gaming Tablets Right Now (Get Your Money’s Worth!)

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11” [Best Overall Gaming Tablet]

Specs Details Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Adreno 740 GPU Display Screen 11’’ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1600 x 2560 pixels at 274 ppi, 120Hz RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery Capacity 8400 mAh Available Colors Beige / Graphite Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 13MP Operating System Android 13

When it comes to pure tablet gaming experience and FPS-per-value, very few can come close to the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11”, which many users and I have concluded is the most well-rounded gaming tablet around. It has a very solid Snapdragon 8 processor and AMOLED display, coming in at a surprisingly affordable price point.

Complete with a sleek aluminum frame with high water and dust resistance as well as shock protection, the longevity of this device is also practically a given, which is just an awesome cherry on top for me.

Pros Cons ✅ Packaged with a free digital stylus (S Pen) that can also be used as a wireless remote for your camera and other devices



✅ The minimum RAM (8GB) and Storage (128GB) options are great



✅ Its 11-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display makes every frame of your game or video amazingly sharp, smooth, and vibrant



✅ Comes with Galaxy AI that lets you edit better photos, take notes faster, and browse the internet with full assistance



✅ Has a robust build that’s bump, water, and dust-resistant, thanks to its sturdy aluminum frame



✅ Features a very strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that can run any high-end game, all at a reasonable price ❌ Doesn’t come with a free book cover and adapter, but they can still be purchased from official stores for a slight additional fee









































Final Verdict: The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11” has just about everything you need out of a gaming tablet – excellent build quality, high-definition display screen, a reliable processor, and the golden standard 8GB RAM + 128GB storage combo – all at a reasonable price tag.

2. Amazon Fire HD 8 [Best Budget Gaming Tablet]

Specs Details Chipset MediaTek MT8169A with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU Display Screen 8” high-definition IPS touchscreen Max Resolution 1280 x 800 at 189 ppi RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB Battery Capacity Up to 13 hours Available Colors Black / Emerald / Hibiscus Front Camera 5MP Back Camera 2MP Operating System Amazon Fire OS

If we’re talking about basic tablets that are dirt-cheap but have solid performance for their price, then Amazon Fire HD 8 is impossible not to bring up, as it should be the go-to ultra-budget option for gamers everywhere. Its MediaTek MT8169A processor is more than able to play certain games at a respectable FPS and stream any show you want, not to mention it also has a pretty impressive battery life.

All in all, I think you’d hardly find a better alternative at this price point, and that says a lot because I’ve seen countless tablet brands pop up and try to replicate this product in terms of price-to-performance. News flash – most of them failed. After all, how can you out-compete a product released by a trillion-dollar company that can afford low margins and loss leaders?

Pros Cons ✅ Incredibly affordable and offers decent gaming performance



✅ Has an expendable storage of up to 1TB



✅ Has a long-lasting battery life for lengthy gaming or binge-watching sessions



✅ Comes in three colors and a uniformly thin, light, and durable design



✅ Perfect for watching or downloading shows from all sorts of streaming services ❌The RAM and Storage options could be better, but its priciest 4GB/64GB variant is good enough, especially considering how cheap it still is































Final Verdict: This device is, hands down, one of the cheapest yet decently built tablets for budget gamers. If you prefer not getting a refurbished iPad or tablet to save a few bucks, then a brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 will do your wallet wonders.

Specs Details Chipset Apple M4 Display Screen 11’’ Ultra Retina XDR Display (Tandem OLED) Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2420 x 1668 pixels at 264 ppi, 120Hz RAM 8GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Battery Capacity 31.9 Wh Available Colors Silver / Space Black Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 12MP Operating System iPadOS

Trumping all Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models that came before it is the Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4). As per my expertise, it’s the best iPad for gaming that you can get right now, along with its 13-inch variant due to their Apple M4 chipset.

It’s expensive, sure, but you’ll be paying for a premium product that looks, runs, and feels like its price – just like most products ever released by Apple. Simply put, it’s the most powerful tablet (not just iPad) for gaming right now, and this won’t change until the next-gen Apple iPad Pro is released.

Pros Cons ✅ The Apple M4 is currently the best chipset installed in any gaming tablet/iPad on the market performance-wise



✅ Has a very thin, sleek build that’s made even more appealing by Apple’s signature Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED display



✅ Has a large 31.9 Wh (~8160 mAh) battery capacity



✅ Compatible with a variety of amazing accessories, such as the Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboards, and AirPods



✅ Comes with Apple’s personalized AI that improves your quality of life and protects your privacy



✅ The 120Hz, 8GB RAM (minimum), and 256GB (minimum) combo is ideal for gaming ❌ It’s quite expensive, but its build quality and top-of-the-line components alone more than justify its cost







































Final Verdict: Featuring a wide selection of compatible games in the Apple App Store and a monstrous Apple M4 processor that’s so powerful that it can practically run PC games as well as some of the best gaming laptops, any gamer who can shoulder its hefty cost will be set for several years before they’re due for an upgrade.

4. OnePlus Pad 2 [Best Gaming Tablet for Long Battery Life]

Specs Details Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU Display Screen 12.1’’ IPS Display Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3000 X 2120 pixels at 303 ppi, 144 Hz RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery Capacity 9,510 mAh Available Colors Black Front Camera 8MP Back Camera 13MP Operating System ‎OxygenOS 14.1

If a high-end tablet that uses its wattage more efficiently, allowing you to game longer hours, is more up to your speed, then picking up the OnePlus Pad 2 should be a no-brainer.

Rocking the ‘ol reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 67W SUPERVOOC charging feature that goes from 0% to 60% in 30 minutes, you can practically play AAA games for hours on end, with short breaks for charging in between.

Pros Cons ✅ Features the gaming-reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset



✅ The RAM (12GB) and storage (256GB) combo is great for future-proofing



✅ Its 12-inch, high pixel-density display along with 144Hz refresh rate make your



✅ Comes with HyperBoost and HyperRendering features that turbocharge your FPS and overall gaming experience



✅ Has outstanding battery efficiency ❌ Doesn’t have a touch ID fingerprint sensor, but it does have reliable face recognition to compensate

























Final Verdict: The OnePad Plus 2 is not just energy-efficient. It also has a high-definition 144Hz display that’s optimized for visually appealing, lag-free gaming and the 2nd best processor for tablets. Definitely get this one if you’re a hardcore gamer who values screentime duration the most.

5. Lenovo Tab P12 [Best Gaming Tablet for High Resolution]

Specs Details Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU Display Screen 12.7″ 3K IPS Display Max Resolution & Refresh Rate ‎2944 x 1840 Pixels at 273 ppi, 60Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery Capacity 10,200 mAh Available Colors Gray Front Camera 13MP Back Camera 8MP Operating System ‎Android 13

The market has spoken, and my research suggests that the Lenovo Tab P12 is one of the best high-performance tablets that also has a gorgeous 3K display screen to go with its cutting-edge components.

Many users have attested not just to its terrific gaming performance but also to its vibrant, flowing visuals that make gaming and binge-watching sessions a treat for the eyes, and I’m inclined to agree. It has an impressively low price tag, too, which just makes this tablet more of a must-have in my book.

Pros Cons ✅ Has a breathtaking 13-inch 3K display that’s perfect if you’d love to watch videos or game with higher immersion



✅ Comes packaged with a free Folio case and Lenovo Tab Pen Plus



✅ Has plenty of storage space and can run multiple apps without issues



✅ Features loud, crisp Quad-JBL speakers that let you game comfortably without a dedicated output audio ❌ Its 60Hz refresh rate is the bare minimum for mobile gaming, but it’s an acceptable sacrifice for the 3K display























Final Verdict: Looking for an affordable gaming tablet capable of captivating 3K visuals? The Lenovo Tab 12 should be perfect for you, considering its high pixel-per-dollar ratio.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite [Best Android Gaming Tablet]

Specs Details Chipset Exynos 1280 with Mali-G68 GPU Display Screen 10.4’’ TFT LCD Display Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1200 x 2000 pixels at 224 ppi, 60Hz RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Battery Capacity 7040 mAh Available Colors Mint / Chiffon Pink / Oxford Gray Front Camera 5MP Back Camera 8MP Operating System Android 14

As far as cost-efficient Android tablets go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will rock your world with its 10-inch TFT LCD screen and mid-range Exynos 1280 chipset. Samsung is no stranger to releasing absolute banger phones and tablets for gamers on a budget, and this one’s no different.

Its low price and the fact that it comes with a free S Pen earns this one my seal of approval, along with tons of other Android lovers who’ve had the pleasure of gaming with this tablet.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price



✅ Comes with a free digital stylus (S Pen)



✅ Has a thin, lightweight build and is available in three different colors that are all soft yet eye-catching



✅ Its Exynos 1280 chipset is a fantastic midrange mobile processor ❌ The fixed 4GB RAM could be better, but it can still run most games you throw at it

















Final Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a budget-friendly option that’ll serve you well if you prefer gaming tablets that are installed with the ever-reliable and all-compatible Android OS.

7. REDMAGIC Nova NP03J [Best Gaming Tablet for Competitive Players]

Specs Details Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU Display Screen 10.9’’ IPS 2.8K Display Max Resolution & Refresh Rate ‎2880 x 1800 pixels at 312 ppi, 144Hz RAM 256GB / 512GB Storage 12GB / 16GB Battery Capacity 10,100 mAh Available Colors Midnight Black Front Camera 20MP Back Camera 50MP Operating System ‎REDMAGIC OS 9.5

Now, for a high-end gaming device that has a more manageable price tag, we have the REDMAGIC Nova NP03J. Featuring a breathtaking 3K, 312 ppi display with a 144Hz refresh rate, your games won’t just have crisp, breathtaking visuals. You’ll also have a lag-free, smooth-as-butter gaming experience, which is practically essential if you’re into hyper-competitive titles.

Pros Cons ✅ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is currently among the top-of-the-line chipsets for gaming tablets



✅ Has a 10,100 mAh battery that’s built to last in long gaming sessions



✅ Its front (20MP) and back (50MP) camera combo is phenomenal for selfies and video recordings



✅ Equipped with a 20,000 RPM turbo fan, 3D heat pipe technology, and aluminum components that prevent overheating



✅ Its 10.9’’ IPS 2.8K display and 144Hz refresh rate ensures that your gaming sessions are as smooth and eye-pleasing as can be



✅ The minimum RAM (12GB) and storage (256GB) combo is a step above what I would consider the “sweet spot” for gaming tablets ❌ It has no headphone jack, but this can be remedied easily with a Bluetooth audio device, which are aplenty in the market these days







































Final Verdict: If you like playing competitive esports titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Mobile Legends, or PUBG: Mobile, then the REDMAGIC Nova NP03J’s 144Hz display, impressive cooling system, and robust 10,000 mAh battery will carry your gaming sessions to new heights.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Gaming Tablet

Being able to pick out good tablets from less impressive ones is essential. You need to make sure that the device you’re planning on purchasing is capable of running all your favorite games beforehand, lest you’re open to wasting cash for very little return.

To help you with this, here are all the things you need to check up on before buying a gaming tablet, as well as the specs I recommend for each component:

1. Processor (CPU) and Graphics (GPU)

Unlike their PC counterparts, mobile CPUs and GPUs come in pairs. This means that any processor (i.e., chipset or SoC), no matter which tablet they’re put on, will always have the same integrated GPU. To avoid all the confusion and hassle, you don’t really need to know how to distinguish between GPUs to figure out if a tablet is good for gaming or not – just their CPUs.

On that note, here are the four major mobile CPU brands for tablets, as well as some of their most notable processors that excel in gaming performance:

Best Snapdragon Processors for Tablets Best Mediatek Processors for Tablets Best Apple Processors for iPads Best Exynos Processors for Tablets Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) Dimensity 9400 Apple M4 Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Dimensity 9300 and 9300+ Apple M3 Exynos 1280 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Dimensity 9000 and 9000+ Apple M2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dimensity 7300 Apple M1 Snapdragon 7 Dimensity 8300 Apple A17 Pro Snapdragon 6 Dimensity 8100 Apple A16 Bionic Snapdragon 800 series Dimensity 7300 Apple A15 Bionic Snapdragon 700 series Dimensity 7050 Apple A14 Bionic Helio G99 Helio G88

Do note that I haven’t touched upon 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrids with mobile Intel Core and AMD processors, as they’re more akin to gaming laptops than a tablet and thus require an entirely separate list.

For regular tablets, the best CPU for gaming right now is the Apple M4, with the Apple M3 trailing behind. There are rumors of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) and the Vivo Pad 4 Pro with a Dimensity 9400 being released this year, although they’re both likely to only be comparable to the Apple M3 in terms of gaming performance.

2. Display

For your gaming tablet’s display screen, you’ll need to consider these four factors first and foremost:

Screen Size: A larger display provides a more immersive experience, but consider portability. Tablets with high-inch screens tend to be bulkier and less convenient to carry around.

A larger display provides a more immersive experience, but consider portability. Tablets with high-inch screens tend to be bulkier and less convenient to carry around. Resolution: Higher resolution offers sharper visuals. Also, consider PPI (pixels-per-inch), as high-res displays with denser pixels tend to produce crisper images.

Higher resolution offers sharper visuals. Also, consider PPI (pixels-per-inch), as high-res displays with denser pixels tend to produce crisper images. Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate results in smoother, highly responsive gameplay.

A higher refresh rate results in smoother, highly responsive gameplay. Panel Type: IPS panels offer good color accuracy and viewing angles, while OLED panels provide vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Your preferences matter most when it comes to screen size, resolution, and panel type, so feel free to take your pick depending on your likes and dislikes.

However, if you like playing MOBA, MMO, beat ‘em up, or FPS titles where fast inputs and reaction times matter, I would highly recommend getting a tablet with at least a 120Hz refresh rate for that extra competitive edge.

3. RAM (Memory)

The more RAM a tablet has, the lower your chances of lagging or crashing while playing games or running multiple apps simultaneously.

If you’re concerned about pure gaming performance, then I recommend getting a tablet with 8GB RAM. But if you’re on a budget, tablets with 4GB RAM should be a good “bare-minimum” option, as long as you’re willing to make compromises in some games, settings-wise.

4. Storage

It’s the same with the RAM; the more storage space you have on your tablet, the better. After all, some AAA mobile games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Diablo Immortal now typically exceed 10GB in total size.

Ideally, you should get a tablet with 128GB of internal storage to accommodate these modern games. For budget gamers, 64GB of internal storage should be a good starting point, especially if the tablet is expandable via an SD card.

5. Battery Life

A tablet’s battery life is a crucial factor to consider for gamers, especially hardcore ones who like to game for hours at a time. Judging a tablet’s battery life is a bit straightforward, as most of the work is done by comparing mAh or Wh (for iPads), which are usually stated in a product’s specs sheet.

To generalize, a tablet with an 8000 mAh battery (around 30 Wh for the iPad) with fast charging should be the sweet spot. Then again, you must also consider a few other elements, such as refresh rate, max resolution, and the processor’s energy efficiency.

Tablets that are capable of higher refresh rates and max resolutions tend to be more power-hungry, especially those with processors with poor energy optimization.

6. Operating System (OS)

There are two common operating systems for gaming tablets, and those are the Android OS and iPadOS. Neither of the two can be considered the best for gaming, per se, and I wouldn’t recommend choosing a tablet solely for its operating system, anyway.

Nevertheless, I prefer tablets with Android OS when it comes to sheer app compatibility and user customization. Some gaming tablets, like the OnePad Plus 2 and the Amazon HD Fire 8, have custom operating systems that are derivatives of the Android OS.

Meanwhile, iPads with the iPadOS generally have better, streamlined performance due to Apple’s more impressive chipset lineup.

7. Connectivity

In terms of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a tablet that supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G mobile data would be optimal for gaming.

Wi-Fi range can be an issue if you opt for devices with Wi-Fi 5 or lower, but some of the best Wi-Fi extenders in the market can easily trivialize this problem, so I wouldn’t be too worried.

FAQs

What is the best gaming tablet?

The best gaming tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11”. It features an impressive set of components that’s bolstered by a powerful Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset, not to mention it’s also reasonably priced.

Can you use tablets for gaming?

Yes, you can use tablets for gaming. In fact, most tablets nowadays are specifically designed for gaming and are installed with powerful chipsets that can run graphically demanding games smoothly.

What tablets will play Roblox?

Any tablet with at least Android 6.0 OS or higher will play Roblox. For Apple products, a device with 64-bit iOS 12 or greater is required. Tablets with the Amazon FireOS, on the other hand, require at least Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Fire Max 11, depending on the device’s generation.

Is the Android 14 tablet good for gaming?

Yes, Android 14 tablets are generally good for gaming. This is because tablets released with Android 14 typically feature good components to support the OS due to its recency, although they have been reported to struggle with older games on rare occasions.

How much RAM do I need for a gaming tablet?

A gaming tablet should have at least 8GB RAM for a smooth, lag-free gaming experience. Though for ultra-budget tablets, having anywhere from 4GB to 6GB RAM is still viable depending on what type of games you play or if you’re willing to use medium to low settings.

Is the Lenovo tablet good for gaming?

Yes, Lenovo tablets are good for gaming. The Lenovo Tab P12 and Lenovo Tab Extreme, in particular, are both amazing high-end products that are perfect for any gamer looking for a reliable, premium gaming tablet.