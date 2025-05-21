11 Best Gaming Consoles Compared: Which One Wins in 2025?

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re hunting for the best gaming console, there’s a good chance you’ve already been buried under a mountain of options. Hello, fellow gamers. I know why you ended up here and you’ll be fully served what you came here for.

Switching up your main console? Or maybe you want to own more consoles? Perhaps you’re completely new to gaming? Or maybe you’re a veteran who wants to get back into gaming?

Whatever it is, I’ve ranked the best consoles there are. After brutally researching and digging up every fact, insight, and review on each console, this list has finally emerged from the depths of the digital void. Me, myself, and I have also owned and played numerous consoles: PS5, Xbox Series S, and now I’m loyally glued to my Nintendo Switch. And I know for a fact that not every console is made equal.

If you want to find out which console is the best, then stick around. The truth? It depends on who you are and what kind of experience you’re chasing. Some consoles shine with unbeatable exclusives. Others deliver lightning-fast performance or pure portability. There’s no one-size-fits-all. But there is a right console for your specific playstyle and budget.

I’ll break down each system with real use cases and zero fluff. And if you’re feeling ultra impatient, I’ll be including links to great console deals. Want to buy it right away? Go for it. Just make sure to read this first.

Our Top Picks for Gaming Consoles

Here are three of the best gaming consoles right now, each winning in its own category:

Xbox Series X – Fast load times, 4K gaming, and unmatched value with Game Pass. Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – Affordable, kid-friendly, and full of iconic Nintendo exclusives. Steam Deck OLED – Play your entire Steam library in handheld form with wicked visuals.

Keep on reading until the end to view all products and reviews.

11 Best Gaming Consoles: The Ultimate Lineup

So, you’ll be glad to know that every console on this list has been reviewed very closely. We’re going to take a look at its performance, features, and more. Time to dive into the full reviews.

1. Xbox Series X [Best Overall Gaming Console]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 4K / 120 FPS Storage 1TB SSD (expandable) Performance Custom AMD Zen 2 + RDNA 2 RAM 16GB GDDR6 Exclusive Titles Yes (Halo Infinite, Starfield) Online Services Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Form Factor Home console

Out of all the video game consoles I’ve tried, the Xbox Series X still sets the bar. Booting it up is near-instant, and you can play games like Forza Horizon 5 in seconds. The Xbox Game Pass service gives you access to hundreds of exclusive titles and legacy physical games. There’s no waiting for digital downloads when you’re ready to jump in.

If you’re like me and play across generations, the backward compatibility is unmatched. It even makes older titles look better with Auto HDR and performance boosts. And the fluidity of online play is something to shoutout as well. The Xbox ecosystem handles a lot, even if I’m in a competitive multiplayer game while my partner browses Netflix on the same network

You can use the console with both wired connection and Wi-Fi. The experience stays seamless and smooth AF. Plus, if you still love retro games or want to dive into the game library from Xbox 360 days, it’s all here: preserved and enhanced.

Games like Halo Infinite and Starfield boot up in seconds, thanks to the custom SSD. The graphics are insane, pushing out full 4K resolution with consistent 60–120 FPS. This console makes older titles feel new again through backward compatibility, and loading up your digital library is hassle-free. For serious gamers, this is the console to beat.

Try it, seriously. You can juggle between physical games and digital games, and the console never skips a beat. It handles online play like a champ, even during massive multiplayer raids. You can be guaranteed that the Xbox ecosystem keeps everything synced, no matter if you’re diving into retro games or testing new exclusive titles. Want to play multiplayer games with friends on online multiplayer? Smooth sailing.

Anyway, you can’t get any Xbox console without the best Xbox Series X headset picks. The experience wouldn’t be complete.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful internal hardware for next-gen performance



✅ Seamless backward compatibility



✅ Instant access to Xbox Game Pass library



✅ Great for both online multiplayer and physical games



✅ Optimized for both serious gamers and casual players



✅ Supports both digital games and disc-based experiences ❌ Large size may not fit small spaces























Final Verdict: The Xbox Series X is the definition of all-in-one gaming. It delivers the perfect balance of future-ready power and nostalgic compatibility.

An alternative option would be the Xbox Series S, especially if you’re looking for something smaller and more portable. This console is also more budget-friendly.

2. Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue [Best Budget Gaming Console]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 720p (handheld mode) Storage 32GB internal (expandable) Performance NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor RAM 4GB Exclusive Titles Yes (Zelda, Animal Crossing) Online Services Nintendo Switch Online Form Factor Handheld console

The Nintendo Switch Lite Blue Edition will probably exceed all of your expectations. While you might pick it up mainly because of its price and portability, there’s way more to unpack here.It’s a full-on video game system that features multiple games, all in a form factor that’s perfect for travel. Planning to curl up on the couch or maybe take a five-hour flight? Perfect, the Lite’s battery life can last between 5 to 7 hours.

That will give you plenty of time to dive into Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing and even fast-paced third-party games like Hades or Dead Cells without a single hiccup. For most gamers, especially younger players or casual explorers, this might be the best console under $200. The handheld mode is lightweight, sturdy, and incredibly comfortable for long sessions.

It’s not dockable like other Nintendo consoles, but there’s a silver-lining to that, and maybe it’s an advantage. You’re not locked to the TV. You can play games literally anywhere! That makes it one of the best handheld consoles for on-the-go players or for splitting time between commutes, and breaks. You can download digital games from the eShop and have no issue swapping between genres.

There’s enough storage space for essentials and you can always expand it with a microSD card. Sharing the console with family also works since this thing screams family gaming. It’s simple to hand off for a quick race in Mario Kart or take turns exploring Stardew Valley. Even online multiplayer holds up great for games that support it (assuming your Wi-Fi connection is solid).

If you’re on a budget but still want access to different games, latest games, and the heart of the Nintendo Switch experience, the Lite offers insane value. It’s a powerful console dressed in a cute shell. So yeah, don’t let the size fool you.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight and durable build



✅ Great battery life



✅ Plays latest games and indies



✅ Ideal for portable play



✅ Smooth online multiplayer support



✅ Perfect for handheld consoles fans ❌ No TV output or docking























Final Verdict: The Nintendo Switch Lite is the go-to for family gaming and anyone who wants a fun, on-the-go experience.

Want an alternative? The Xbox Series X is worth the upgrade for some serious 4k home console power.

3. ​​Steam Deck OLED [Best Handheld Gaming Console]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 800p (OLED) Storage 512GB / 1TB NVMe SSD Performance AMD APU (Zen 2 + RDNA 2) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Exclusive Titles No (Steam Library Access) Online Services Steam Form Factor Hybrid portable / Handheld PC

The Steam Deck OLED truly feels like a portable gaming PC in disguise. The new OLED panel is no gimmick. You’ll see that the blacks are deep, the colors pop, and realistic graphics in Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Control look phenomenal. You get a high-caliber portable gaming machine with your Steam library on it. This goes beyond convenience and is a true service to gamers.

Combine that with upgraded internal hardware and it boots quickly, loads big games without stuttering. Plus, it lets you tweak performance settings just like a desktop rig. It’s no surprise that this is already being called one of the best console releases for portable PC-style gaming. This popular console appeals to serious gamers who want to take AAA experiences anywhere. But it also works well for family members.

So, since you and your family members will want to hog it all the time, you’re probably concerned about its battery endurance. Luckily for you, the battery life has been solid too. You can consistently get 6–8 hours on mid-settings and lighter games, which is a real improvement from earlier models.

If you’re like me and enjoy dipping into some SNES nostalgia, you’re covered. It runs most Steam games without issue. This thing handles it all. For most gamers, especially those who want flexibility without giving up performance, the Steam Deck OLED is a beast. You can’t really categorize it as just another handheld. It’s truly a full-blown portable powerhouse that you can take anywhere.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning OLED screen



✅ Runs big games smoothly



✅ PC-level customization and power



✅ Excellent battery life improvements



✅ Supports realistic graphics titles



✅ Ideal for serious gamers ❌ Slightly bulky in hand























Final Verdict: The Steam Deck OLED is perfect for power users who want a premium handheld PC.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a great alternative option for on-the-go gaming, especially if you’re on a tighter budget.

4. Playstation 5 (PS5) Pro [Best PS5 Console for Ultimate Performance]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 4K / 120 FPS Storage 1TB SSD (expandable) Performance Custom AMD Zen 2 + RDNA 3 RAM 16GB GDDR6 Exclusive Titles Yes (Spider-Man 2, Demon’s Souls) Online Services PlayStation Plus Form Factor Home console

Upgrading to the PlayStation 5 Pro is when you finally realize what it means to own a top gaming console. From ultra-fast load times to RICH 4K visuals, this console screams next-gen. And yeah, it’s not the cheapest. But you are getting what you pay for: next-gen. If you want to experience the cinematic world of Final Fantasy XVI or Horizon Forbidden West in full glory, this console can give it to you.

Every gameplay moment feels sharper and more immersive, especially when paired with a proper surround sound setup (or the best gaming headset on deck).

What really sets it apart is versatility. You can play digital and physical games with ease, and with full backwards compatibility, there’s no need to abandon your favorite PS4 titles. If your weekends are built around multiplayer games, you’ll notice smoother online sessions, fast matchmaking, and zero slowdowns when the action heats up.

It’s also a killer choice for families. You can switch between profiles instantly, jump into couch co-op, and enjoy seamless performance across the board. Whether you’re into tactical combat, story-driven exclusives, or expansive open-world quests, the PS5 Pro rises to every challenge.

And once you boot it up and see how effortlessly it handles even the most demanding games, there’s no going back. It becomes the new standard for how gaming should feel.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning realistic graphics



✅ Fast SSD for instant load times



✅ Excellent backward compatibility



✅ Tons of exclusive titles



✅ Great for family play



✅ Crisp surround sound support ❌ Still a large console























Final Verdict: If you’re seeking the best console for next-gen visuals and performance, the Playstation 5 Pro delivers.

Prefer portability? The Steam Deck OLED is a great alternative.

5. Steam Deck LCD [Versatile Handheld PC Gaming Console]

Specs Details Resolution Support 1280 x 800 (LCD) Storage 64GB / 256GB / 512GB SSD Performance AMD APU (Zen 2 + RDNA 2) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Exclusive Titles No (PC game access) Online Services Steam Form Factor Hybrid portable / Handheld PC

At first glance, the Steam Deck LCD doesn’t scream power but just give it 10 seconds. Once you boot up Elden Ring or Hades, you’ll realize this handheld is no toy. Sure, it’s not OLED, but the visuals still impress with realistic graphics and crisp detail. What makes it shine is its internal hardware: strong enough to run big games and indie titles. And sure, even console exclusives through emulation.

If you’re a fan of versatility, this might be the best console you’ve never considered. You can jump between Steam, retro ROMs, and different consoles without feeling like you’re missing out. For serious gamers, this thing is a game-changer. And if you’ve got family members who casually join in, the Steam Deck handles local co-op and puzzle games like a champ.

The battery life isn’t endless, but it holds up long enough for travel, couch sessions, or quick rounds during breaks. But honestly, the device’s flexibility deserves the strongest shoutout. It delivers flexibility without sacrificing that PC-grade power. You don’t have to choose between portability and performance anymore.

For most gamers (especially those who play on the go) it’s the smart middle ground between a desktop and handheld. And if visuals matter to you, pairing it with the best gaming monitor for docked mode takes the experience even further.

The Steam Deck OLED may look flashier, but don’t sleep on the LCD. It holds its own. You can explore even more with the best gaming monitor. Connect via USB-C to scale up the experience.

Pros Cons ✅ Great value for performance



✅ Strong internal hardware



✅ Access to big games on the go



✅ Ideal for family members sharing



✅ Solid battery life



✅ Works across different consoles ❌ Lower screen quality























Final Verdict: The Steam Deck LCD is a smart buy for gamers who want a no-frills portable gaming PC.

If you want an alternative go-to with a better display, go for the Steam Deck OLED.

6. Playstation 5 Slim [The Core Next-Gen PlayStation]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 4K / 120 FPS Storage 1TB SSD Performance Custom AMD Zen 2 + RDNA 2 RAM 16GB GDDR6 Exclusive Titles Yes (Horizon, Ratchet & Clank) Online Services PlayStation Plus Form Factor Slim Home Console

The PlayStation 5 Slim might be smaller, but it packs everything you need to play games. It’s just packed in a quieter and sleeker package. This PlayStation console delivers powerful performance and realistic graphics that punch way above its size. You’ll see that when you’re loading up old games from the PS+ catalog or even when you’re enjoying exclusive titles like Spider-Man 2.

If you enjoy family gaming or often play multiplayer games with your friends, the Slim is a great fit. It runs cool during long sessions, even when your living room turns into a weekend battleground. You’ll be able to switch between different games on the fly, and pairing Joy-Con controllers (yes, with an adapter) works surprisingly well for casual couch play.

Digital access is seamless too. You can grab your favorite digital games directly from the PlayStation Store without juggling discs. Serious gamer or casual, you’ll be able to enjoy cinematic combat from a console that handles video games like it should. Perfect and all. Plus, honestly, Playstation exclusives are the bomb.

Despite being more compact, the Slim doesn’t compromise on experience. You’ll still enjoy insane visuals, responsive gameplay, and rock-solid connectivity. Plus, the smaller design fits tight spaces without sacrificing power or style. Even battery life on accessories seems to hold up better when things run cooler.

This is the console you pick when you want versatility, performance, and aesthetics all in one. Great for solo players, families, and weekend warriors alike.

Pros Cons ✅ Slimmer and lighter design



✅ Smooth online multiplayer experience



✅ Strong performance with different games



✅ Excellent for family gaming



✅ Runs old games smoothly



✅ Stunning realistic graphics ❌ No disc version included























Final Verdict: The Playstation 5 Slim brings core next-gen performance in a more compact package.

If you want the full visual upgrade, the Playstation 5 Pro is THE alternative option.

7. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) [Disc-Free PS5 Slim Option]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 4K / 120 FPS Storage 1TB SSD Performance Custom AMD Zen 2 + RDNA 2 RAM 16GB GDDR6 Exclusive Titles Yes (e.g., Returnal, Ratchet & Clank) Online Services PlayStation Plus Form Factor Slim Home Console (No Disc Drive)

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) is what you want if you’ve fully committed to digital games and need a sleek, no-disc setup that still delivers next-gen power. It runs just like its disc-based sibling, but cuts the clutter. You’ll play multiplayer games straight from PS+ or dive into big games like God of War Ragnarök with almost no load time. This is a true video game system made for fast access and future-focused play.

If you’re tight on space or just want something minimalist, this is one of the most practical video game consoles you can buy. The design is compact, and the performance still crushes exclusive titles and latest games without overheating or sounding like a jet engine. You’ll still enjoy features like surround sound and crisp 4K resolution..just minus the disc drive.

This model is also perfect for family play. Switching between users is frictionless, the interface is clean, and the console layout makes jumping between retro games, PS5 hits, and online gaming super easy. And don’t worry about your older titles.Backward compatibility is still fully supported for digital downloads, meaning you won’t lose access to your PS4 favorites.

Are you upgrading or buying your first system? Well, this might be the best console for digital-first serious gamers. It keeps things simple without stripping power or polish. Pair it with a headset from our best PS5 headset list and get lost in its surround sound during online lobbies.

Pros Cons ✅ Slim, minimal design



✅ Lightning-fast loading with SSD



✅ Great value for all-digital users



✅ Smooth online gaming performance



✅ Supports all exclusive titles



✅ Ideal for digital game collectors ❌ No option for physical games























Final Verdict: If you’re not tied to discs and want next-gen performance in a clean form factor, the PS5 Digital Slim is a smart pick.

Prefer physical media? Try the PlayStation 5 Pro as an alternative go-to instead.

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 4K / 120 FPS Storage 1TB SSD Performance Custom AMD Zen 2 + RDNA 2 RAM 16GB GDDR6 Exclusive Titles Yes + Fortnite skin bundle Online Services PlayStation Plus Form Factor Standard PS5 with special design

The PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Edition is a performance-ready beast built for online gaming. This special video game system delivers ultra-low input lag and rock-solid FPS, especially in high-pressure multiplayer games. You’ll feel the difference in aim precision during intense build fights, and the exclusive Fortnite bundle with V-Bucks and a rare skin is a sweet bonus.

For first-time explorers entering the video game console scene, this edition hits the sweet spot between visual flair and power. The sleek design looks killer in any setup, and you can even build around it using some of the best ideas for gaming setup. If you’re aiming to create a cool, high-performance space that stands out, this console gives you both function and flex.

You can launch digital games instantly or enjoy exclusive titles like Spider-Man 2 and Horizon Forbidden West in lush 4K. And yes, it still supports backward compatibility for your retro games and PS4 favorites. It’s ideal for family play too since multiple profiles, smooth UI, and fast switching make it welcoming for all skill levels.

Pair it with surround sound, and you’ve got one of the best gaming console setups available today. Whether you’re a Fortnite regular or just want one of the best console bundles out there, this edition checks every box: from style to performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Unique Fortnite skin and bundle



✅ Super smooth online multiplayer



✅ Full access to exclusive titles



✅ Great for Fortnite and casual games



✅ Fast and quiet hardware ❌ Mostly cosmetic upgrade



















Final Verdict: This PS5 Cobalt Star edition is perfect for anyone obsessed with Fortnite and online play.

Want raw power? Try the PlayStation 5 Pro as your alternative option instead.

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 1080p handheld / 4K docked Storage 64GB (expandable via microSD) Performance Custom NVIDIA Tegra X1 RAM 4GB Exclusive Titles Yes (Zelda: TOTK, Mario Odyssey) Online Services Nintendo Switch Online Form Factor Hybrid Portable

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the handheld console that finally gets it right. If you’ve played the original, switching to the OLED model is like trading in your old sunglasses for a cinematic display. The 7-inch screen makes digital games like Metroid Dread and Tears of the Kingdom look alive. It comes alive with deeper blacks and vibrant colors in every frame. Once you experience handheld play with this screen, it’s hard to go back.

You’ll love how Joy-Con controllers feel more responsive, especially when you’re dodging enemies in tight platformers or racing your friends in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This version fits perfectly into the Nintendo Switch ecosystem. It syncs easily with all your old accessories and supports the same huge game library. That means no compromises if you’re upgrading.

As a family console, it’s a dream. You can dock it for big-screen couch co-op or take it on road trips and play games in tabletop mode with the kickstand. Everything feels built for flexibility. If you’re the kind of gamer who loves handheld consoles but still wants that premium experience, this is the model for you.

The OLED version enhances visuals and upgrades how you play games in every environment, from late-night grind sessions to casual family battles. Bottom line? It’s the best Switch yet, and a top pick for most gamers looking for a visually stunning, all-in-one experience.

Pros Cons ✅ Gorgeous OLED display



✅ Strong handheld play experience



✅ Lightweight and travel-friendly



✅ Classic Nintendo Switch titles



✅ Responsive joy con controllers



✅ Great for family gaming ❌ Limited internal storage























Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a portable video game system with a premium display and game variety, this is the best console in the Switch lineup.

The Steam Deck LCD is worth checking out as an alternative option if you want deeper PC-level gaming.

10. Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle [Best Portable Console with a Racing Classic]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 1080p (TV) / 720p (handheld) Storage 32GB (expandable via microSD) Performance NVIDIA Tegra X1 RAM 4GB Exclusive Titles Yes (Mario Kart 8, Zelda, Smash) Online Services Nintendo Switch Online Form Factor Hybrid Portable

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is one of the best ways to jump into gaming with zero hassle. You open the box, attach the Joy-Con controllers, and within minutes, you are racing down Rainbow Road. No long installs or complicated setup, so this is a great option for casual gamers. Instant handheld play that’s as fun as it is fast! Because honestly, a lot of us don’t have time.

This bundle is a great and smart choice, especially if you’re looking for something that grants access instantly. It works great for family gaming, gifting, or a casual multiplayer night. The Nintendo Switch interface is intuitive enough for younger gamers to use without instructions. It transitions easily between docked and portable modes, adapting to how you play.

You also get a ton of value. The screen may not be OLED, but it still looks sharp, and digital games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe run without any hiccups. This bundle fits lots of different gamers, from solo runners to group gamers alike. If you have been waiting to buy a handheld console, now is the perfect time. This bundle gives you the console, the game, and the freedom to play games anywhere.

Pros Cons ✅ Includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



✅ Plug-and-play for quick fun



✅ Ideal for handheld play on the go



✅ Great intro to the Nintendo Switch



✅ Perfect for family gaming nights



✅ Excellent value bundle ❌ Lower base storage























Final Verdict: This is the easiest way to jump into the world of Nintendo Switch gaming.

Try the Nintendo Switch OLED as an alternative option for an upgraded display, especially if you want more power and better visuals.

11. Xbox Series S [Best Compact Xbox Gaming]

Specs Details Resolution Support Up to 1440p / 120 FPS Storage 512GB SSD (expandable) Performance Custom AMD Zen 2 + RDNA 2 RAM 10GB GDDR6 Exclusive Titles Yes (Halo Infinite, Starfield) Online Services Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Live Form Factor Compact Digital Console

The Xbox Series S is the best entry point if you want to play games digitally without spending a fortune or taking up space. I personally loved the Series S. I could take it with me on longer trips since it’s portable! And I didn’t need to compromise my console’s power for it. The beast still lets me play games in lush graphics and smooth progression. If you’re always on the go, the Xbox Series S is a muse.

It’s a compact, all-digital Xbox console that surprises with how fast and smooth it runs big titles. I had it with Xbox Game Pass and the access to third-party games alone makes this console an easy recommendation. Xbox might not have as many fiery exclusives like Playstation does, but you’ll find loads of hidden gems on the Xbox Game Pass.

You’ll appreciate the portability and how well it fits into a minimal setup. It’s perfect for families who want a solid console in the living room or for gamers who want a secondary system alongside a PlayStation or gaming PC. I binge-gamed and the battery life on the Xbox Wireless Controller held strong with zero drops or disconnects.

This console is also an easy win for new gamers or younger players. It boots quickly, handles every title in the Game Pass library with ease, and doesn’t overheat under pressure. The Series S has enough power to deliver high-quality gaming at a friendly price.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact and lightweight



✅ Smooth 120 FPS performance



✅ Great value with Xbox Game Pass



✅ Handles all third-party games well



✅ Perfect digital Xbox console option



✅ Solid battery life with accessories ❌ Limited onboard storage























Final Verdict: The Xbox Series S is perfectly portable and provides solid performance.

Want more power and disc support? The Xbox Series X is a worthy alternative.

How To Decide What Gaming Console to Buy?

I get it, choosing the right gaming console can be hard. And it’s even harder when you’re not the most decisive start. Maybe you want a new console and already own one or maybe you’re completely new (and lost).

Whatever it is, just read through all of this and you’ll be enriched with some very much needed knowledge.

1. Understand Your Gaming Preferences

Your gaming habits and preferences should guide you to which console will suit you best. Consider the following:​

Exclusive Games : If you’re drawn to specific franchises, exclusivity matters. For instance, PlayStation offers titles like God of War and The Last of Us, while Xbox boasts Halo and Forza.​



: If you’re drawn to specific franchises, exclusivity matters. For instance, PlayStation offers titles like God of War and The Last of Us, while Xbox boasts Halo and Forza.​ Genre Preferences : Different consoles may cater better to certain genres. Nintendo Switch is renowned for family-friendly and platformer games, whereas PlayStation and Xbox excel in action and shooter genres.​



: Different consoles may cater better to certain genres. Nintendo Switch is renowned for family-friendly and platformer games, whereas PlayStation and Xbox excel in action and shooter genres.​ Single-Player vs. Multiplayer: If you prefer solo adventures, consider consoles with strong single-player libraries. For multiplayer enthusiasts, you’ll have to check out the online services and community support each console offers.​

Want more juicy details between Xbox and PS5, check out this Xbox Series X vs. PS5 guide stat. Be completely informed before buying anything, right?

2. Consider Your Budget

Budget plays a crucial role in your decision-making process. Here’s what to keep in mind:​

Xbox Series X Premium performance at a higher price point Xbox Series S More affordable with digital-only access PS5 High-end gaming experience with a matching price PS5 Digital Edition Slightly cheaper, digital-only variant Nintendo Switch Mid-range pricing with unique portability Nintendo Switch Lite Budget-friendly, handheld-only option

New titles typically range from $50 to $70. Subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus offer access to a library of games for a monthly fee. Additional costs for controllers, headsets, and storage expansions can add up too. Investing in quality gear improves your gaming experience.

Want peak performance? Consider pairing your console with the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard.​

3. Performance and Technical Specifications

Understanding the technical aspects ensures you choose a console that meets your performance expectations:​

Graphics and Resolution : Both Xbox Series X and PS5 support 4K gaming , delivering stunning visuals. The Series X has a slight edge in raw power, but the difference is minimal for most users.​



: Both Xbox Series X and PS5 support , delivering stunning visuals. The Series X has a slight edge in raw power, but the difference is minimal for most users.​ Loading Times and Storage : Solid-state drives (SSDs) in these consoles drastically reduce loading times. Xbox Series X offers 1TB storage, while PS5 provides 825GB. Nintendo Switch uses cartridges and internal storage, focusing more on gameplay than technical prowess.



: Solid-state drives (SSDs) in these consoles drastically reduce loading times. Xbox Series X offers while PS5 provides Nintendo Switch uses cartridges and internal storage, focusing more on gameplay than technical prowess. Key Differences: Xbox Series X emphasizes backward compatibility and Game Pass integration. PS5 focuses on exclusive titles and a new user interface. Nintendo Switch offers portability and a unique gaming experience.

If you’re considering a more customizable setup, explore our best gaming PC guide for high-performance options.​

4. Ecosystem and Services

Each console offers unique services that enhance the gaming experience:​

Xbox Ecosystem Game Pass access to a vast library of games for a monthly fee. PlayStation Ecosystem PlayStation Plus for nline multiplayer, free monthly games, and exclusive discounts. Remote Play to stream games to other devices within your network.​

Nintendo Ecosystem Nintendo Switch Online for online play, classic game libraries, and cloud saves.



5. Online Multiplayer and Community

This is for the social gamers. Need a gaming community? Discord’s not your only haven.

Subscription Requirements : Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate for online play. PlayStation Plus membership required. Nintendo Switch Online subscription needed.​



: Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate for online play. PlayStation Plus membership required. Nintendo Switch Online subscription needed.​ Game Selection for Multiplayer: All platforms offer popular multiplayer titles, but exclusives vary. Consider which platform hosts the games your friends play or the titles you’re most interested in.​



6. Form Factor and How You’ll Play

If your household has multiple devices connected at once, MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) makes a massive difference. It allows routers to communicate with several devices at the same time, instead of queuing them one by one.

That means smoother online gaming, fewer lag spikes, and a more stable connection, even during downloads, updates, or when others are streaming Netflix in the next room. Here’s how different console setups fit your lifestyle:

Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5: Designed for the classic TV gaming experience.Large form factor, suited for entertainment centers.Prioritize power, visuals, and performance.

Nintendo Switch & Switch OLED: A hybrid handheld and home console.Offers portable play, tabletop mode, and docked TV gaming. Perfect for families or commuters wanting flexibility.

Xbox Series S & PS5 Digital Edition: Compact, digital-only consoles. No physical disc drive, so everything is digital.Great for players with smaller spaces or digital game libraries.

Choosing the right form factor will directly impact how immersive and convenient your experience is.

7. Processor and RAM

For PC players looking to go beyond consoles, check out our guide on the best gaming laptop. It’s a flexible, high-performance alternative that brings next-gen visuals and power to your fingertips. Moving on, behind every top-tier gaming experience is a powerful combination of CPU and RAM.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

Packed with custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 processors.16GB of GDDR6 RAM for lightning-fast performance. Nintendo Switch

Uses a custom NVIDIA Tegra processor.4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Xbox Series S and PS5 Digital Edition Series S uses 10GB RAM vs. 16GB on Series X, impacting 4K support.

Both use the same CPUs as their premium counterparts.

FAQs

What is the best gaming console?

The best gaming console depends on your priorities. Xbox Series X offers top performance, PS5 shines with exclusives, and Nintendo Switch is versatile and light.

What is the newest Xbox console?

The newest Xbox console is the Xbox Series X, released in 2020. It’s the most powerful console from Microsoft, offering 4K gaming, fast SSD loading, and Game Pass integration.

Is Nintendo making a new console?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be released in June 2025. Games might have a starting cost of $80 on it.

What was the first video game console?

The first home video game console was the Magnavox Odyssey, launched in 1972. It introduced basic graphics and light gun games.

How to open the Steam console?

To open the Steam console, use the “steam://open/console” URL in your browser or run it via the Steam shortcut with “-console” in the launch options.

Is Xbox making a new console?

Yes, Xbox is reportedly working on its next-gen system. Microsoft confirmed new hardware is in development during recent showcases, but no official release date has been given.

What are the 4 most popular game consoles?

The four most popular consoles today are the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S, based on global sales and active player bases.

What is better, PC or Xbox?

It depends on your needs. PCs offer more power and flexibility, but Xbox provides a plug-and-play experience with Game Pass value. Choose based on budget, preferences, and exclusives.