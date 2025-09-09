15 Best Xbox Exclusive Games in 2025

Editor | Your Weekend’s About to Get Claimed (Remember to Blink and Hydrate)

Our Top Picks for Xbox Exclusive Games

Creating the ultimate list of Xbox exclusive games wasn’t easy. But I had to do it, right? These titles showcase the best: jaw-dropping visuals, unforgettable gameplay, and more. If you’re really lucky, it’s on Xbox Game Pass. Even if the game isn’t on Game Pass, I swear that some of these titles will completely lock you in.

If you want to forget about the real world for a while, here are the top picks:

Forza Horizon 5 (2021) – Try out the pinnacle of open-world racing set in Mexico. Totally addictive. Gears 5 (2019) – Intense action, a feely plot, and a killer co-op await you. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (2024) – take to the skies with stunningly realistic visuals and the ultimate flight experience. Quantum Break (2016) – a mind-bending mix of sci-fi storytelling and third-person action, complete with time-manipulation powers. Halo Infinite(2021) – the legendary sci-fi shooter returns with an expansive open-world campaign and classic multiplayer action.

Keep reading to see the full list of Xbox exclusive games. I’ll also be breaking down each title. You’ll know why the game stands out: is it groundbreaking gameplay, immersive storytelling, or simply because it’s so fun?

15 Xbox Exclusive Games: Complete Breakdown

From thrilling races to epic adventures, Xbox has some of the best exclusives in gaming. Regardless of whether you’re a speed demon or a storytelling fan, this list highlights the top Xbox-only titles you won’t want to miss!

1. Forza Horizon 5 [Best Racing Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 50-100 hours Standout Features Open-world racing, dynamic weather, Horizon Story, Horizon Arcade, EventLab

Forza Horizon 5 offers a huge open world full of opportunities to race and explore. It really can be one of the best racing games out there.

The map of Mexico is detailed, and it’s easy to get lost in all the different environments. If you’re someone who enjoys freedom in a racing game, this one will grab your attention right away. You can also race through jungles, deserts, and towns. This makes every race feel fresh from the start.

The car roster is massive, and there’s something for every type of racer. If you enjoy the speed of sports cars or the off-road adventure, you’ll find plenty of options to suit your style. The dynamic weather adds an extra layer of challenge and keeps you on your toes. The multiplayer experience is also seamless, regardless of whether you’re racing against friends or random players.

Why we chose it The game’s strength lies in its mix of racing and exploration. The open-world design is perfect for those who want more than just a racing circuit.

However, the storyline doesn’t take center stage here, and while it adds some flavor, it’s not the primary focus. If you’re looking for a strong narrative, it might not be the best fit, but it’s not a dealbreaker considering how much fun the races and world are.

My Verdict: Forza Horizon 5 is a standout in the racing genre. It offers a great mix of thrilling races and expansive exploration. If you’re into high-speed racing with beautiful landscapes to explore, this game should definitely be on your radar. And with Xbox Game Pass, it’s easy to give it a try.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2019 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 10-25 hours Standout Features Story-driven campaign, Horde mode, Split-screen, Cross-play, Tours of Duty

If you’re into fast-paced combat and deep storytelling, Gears 5 has you covered. In this enticing TPS game, you play as Kait Diaz, a character driven by emotional stakes as she uncovers her family’s link to the Locust Horde. The story is gripping, and the intense battles will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Gameplay-wise, Gears 5 delivers. The shooting feels smooth, and the encounters are both challenging and rewarding. If you’re chainsawing through enemies or strategizing with your squad, each fight is satisfying. Visually, the game looks amazing, especially with its 4K Ultra HD support.

The multiplayer modes are where things really shine. If you’re tired of just the campaign, Gears 5 offers Horde mode, where you and a team of up to four players face wave after wave of enemies. It’s tough but a lot of fun.

The Escape mode, where you and your friends infiltrate enemy territory, brings even more action. Plus, the cross-play feature makes it easy to team up with players on any platform.

Why we chose it Gears 5 nails the balance between epic story moments and high-octane action. The game’s new customization system, Tours of Duty, offers rewards as you complete challenges, which keeps things fresh.

Some may find the story a bit predictable at times, but the gameplay more than makes up for it.

My Verdict: If you’re into third-person shooters and want a mix of intense combat, a gripping story, and solid multiplayer, Gears 5 is a standout. It’s a must-play for anyone looking for a fresh and exciting entry in the Gears of War series.

3. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 [Best Simulation Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2024 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Asobo Studio, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 30+ hours Standout Features Real-world aviation career mode, dynamic weather, expanded aircraft selection, global mapping, multiplayer integration

I’ve never flown a plane in real life, but Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 makes me feel like I could. This incredible simulation game offers a level of realism that’s hard to believe. With its real-time weather effects and stunningly accurate visuals, it’s easy to get lost in flying over some of the world’s most iconic locations.

The details are so realistic, you’ll start second-guessing whether you’re playing a game or seeing real footage.

The 2024 edition takes things up a notch with career modes. You can go from being a hobbyist to a pro pilot. I’ve spent hours just flying different aircraft, from small Cessnas to massive 747s, each with its own realistic flight dynamics. It’s impressive how much attention to detail went into making every aircraft feel authentic.

Why we chose it Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 stands out for its unparalleled realism. It allows you to fly over real-world cities and landscapes, which offers experiences you can’t get anywhere else.

However, it’s not all easy flying. Some missions require a high level of skill, and beginners may find it challenging at first. The steep learning curve can be a downside for some, but once you get the hang of it, the reward is worth it.My Verdict: For anyone looking for an immersive and realistic flight simulation experience, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the best in its class. It’s perfect for aviation enthusiasts and gamers alike and offers countless hours of exploration and challenges.

4. Quantum Break [Best Cinematic Sci-Fi Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2016 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 12-20 hours Standout Features Time-bending mechanics, live-action TV series, cinematic visuals, emotional storytelling

Quantum Break is one of those games that puts you right in the middle of a sci-fi thriller. You play as Jack Joyce, who finds himself with time-bending powers after a failed experiment. The stakes? The fate of the entire timeline.

The narrative is intense, and the gameplay is just as adrenaline-pumping. You freeze enemies, dodge bullets in slow motion, and manipulate time in ways that feel smooth and satisfying.

The game also stands out for its integration of a live-action TV show, blending gameplay and cinematic storytelling in a way that feels unique.

The visuals are stunning, and the environments are so well designed that they look like they’ve been frozen in time. It’s a thrilling experience, and it really shows how well Remedy Entertainment can mix action with emotional depth.

Why we chose it What makes Quantum Break so special is how it merges cinematic storytelling with engaging gameplay. The time manipulation mechanics feel fresh and fun.

However, while the story is compelling, it’s not for everyone. Some players may find the live-action TV segments distracting, and the overall pacing can be uneven. Still, the mix of action and story is what sets this game apart.

My Verdict: Quantum Break is a great choice for fans of cinematic sci-fi adventures. The time-manipulation mechanics and emotional storytelling make it stand out. If you’re looking for a game that combines great action with a unique narrative, this one’s worth checking out.

5. Halo Infinite [Best Multiplayer Shooter]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher 343 Industries, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 8-20 hours (Campaign) Standout Features Open-world exploration, fast-paced multiplayer, season updates, customization options

Halo Infinite is one of the greatest Halo games and the perfect entry point for newcomers to the Halo series. It brings back Master Chief in a huge way and offers both a gripping campaign and fast-paced multiplayer action.

The open-world aspect is a fresh twist on the classic Halo formula, and the story strikes a great balance between action and emotional depth.

The multiplayer is a real highlight. It’s easy to jump in, even if you’ve never played a Halo game before. The gameplay is fast, smooth, and balanced, offering a perfect mix of old-school Halo nostalgia and modern updates.

The new maps and modes, along with seasonal updates, keep the experience feeling fresh. It’s no surprise that Halo Infinite quickly became one of the most-played Xbox games at launch.

Why we chose it Halo Infinite shines in both its campaign and multiplayer modes. The open-world exploration and nostalgic gameplay make it a great experience for long-time fans, while the updated mechanics make it accessible for newcomers.

That said, the campaign may feel a bit familiar to some veterans, and it could use more variety in some mission types. But overall, it’s an engaging experience from start to finish.

My Verdict: For fans of Halo or anyone looking for an intense, fun multiplayer shooter, Halo Infinite is the way to go. It brings fresh mechanics and great action, all while staying true to what made the series iconic.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher MachineGames, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 15-20 hours Standout Features Whip-cracking combat, exploration, dynamic puzzles, cinematic storytelling

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws you straight into the action with one of the most iconic archaeologists ever. This Xbox exclusive gives you the freedom to explore and solve ancient mysteries while evading Nazi forces.

The story takes place in 1937, between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and it’s packed with tense moments and globe-trotting adventures.

The gameplay combines intense combat with clever puzzles and stealthy maneuvers. The whip is your best friend, used for everything from swinging across gaps to disarming enemies. The environments, including pyramids, jungles, and secret tombs, are meticulously crafted and make exploration a joy.

Why we chose it Indiana Jones and the Great Circle stands out because it feels like you’re living in an Indiana Jones movie. The whip mechanics make combat and exploration exciting, and the puzzles are challenging in all the right ways.

However, some parts of the game may feel a bit familiar to fans of the franchise, and the combat mechanics, while fun, don’t offer much depth. But the adventure and story more than make up for it.

My Verdict: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a must-play for fans of action-adventure games. The immersive world, exciting combat, and brilliant storytelling capture the spirit of Indiana Jones perfectly. If you’re a fan of thrilling exploration and solving ancient riddles, this game is for you.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2023 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Tango Gameworks, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 8-12 hours Standout Features Rhythmic combat, dynamic visuals, engaging soundtrack, fun story

Hi-Fi Rush is a unique rythm game where every punch and dodge syncs to the beat of the music. You play as Chai, a wannabe rockstar with a robotic arm, on a quest that combines great combat with rhythm-based gameplay.

The game is set in a vibrant cyberpunk game world, with neon-filled visuals that almost look like a living comic book.

The rhythm-based combat is what sets Hi-Fi Rush apart. It’s fast, fun, and totally engaging. Even if you’re not a rhythm expert (I’m definitely not), the game rewards you for hitting the beats right. It’s pretty satisfying to land those combos in perfect sync with the music. Plus, the story, while not groundbreaking, is full of humor and quirky characters that make the whole experience even better.

Why we chose it Hi-Fi Rush nails the rhythm combat genre. The music, visuals, and action come together in a way that’s truly refreshing.

However, if you’re looking for a deep, narrative-driven story, this may not be for you. The story’s fun, but it’s the gameplay that steals the show.

My Verdict: Hi-Fi Rush is a blast to play. The rhythm-based combat is addictive, and the colorful, high-energy world makes it an easy pick for action and music game fans. If you love action games and great music, this is a must-play.

8. Psychonauts 2 [Best Creative Platforming Adventure]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Double Fine Productions, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 10-12 hours Standout Features Psychic powers, quirky story, platforming, acrobatic gameplay

Psychonauts 2 puts you in the shoes of Razputin, a young psychic with big dreams of joining the Psychonauts.

The game takes you through wild, colorful, and psychedelic environments that mirror the complex minds of those you’re trying to help. Each stage feels like a new world with its own theme, offering plenty of fun challenges.

The gameplay mixes tight platforming with creative puzzles, all wrapped up in a funny and emotional narrative. You’ll use Raz’s psychic powers to levitate, burn, and manipulate objects to solve challenges and fight enemies. The humor is sharp, and the overall vibe is energetic and full of charm.

Why we chose it The game’s creativity is its strongest point. The level design and psychic abilities make platforming fresh and exciting. The witty writing and unique art direction give the game a personality that sticks with you.

Some notable downsides is that some of the puzzles can get a bit repetitive, and the story isn’t as deep as some might hope. But for a fun, action-packed adventure, it’s hard to beat.

My Verdict: Psychonauts 2 is a must-play for anyone looking for a quirky, fun, and visually unique platformer. The blend of action, puzzle-solving, and humor makes it a standout in the genre. If you’re a fan of creative adventures, this one’s for you.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2015 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher 343 Industries, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 10-20 hours (single-player) / Infinite (multiplayer) Standout Features Revamped graphics, deep storylines, nostalgic multiplayer

Halo: The Master Chief Collection offers a chance to relive one of gaming’s greatest franchises with updated visuals and smooth gameplay. Among the highlights is Halo 3: ODST, which takes a darker, moodier approach.

Instead of following Master Chief, you play as a lone soldier exploring the ruins of New Mombasa. The shift in tone makes it stand out and adds a layer of depth to the Halo saga.

The game mixes atmospheric storytelling with action-packed gameplay. The visuals have been revamped to bring the classic Halo experience up to modern standards, and the updated multiplayer keeps the community alive with custom games and mods. It’s a treat for both newcomers and veteran players who want a fresh experience without losing the magic of the original games.

Why we chose it We chose this collection for its perfect balance of nostalgia and fresh appeal. The Halo 3: ODST DLC stands out for its atmospheric storytelling and a jazz-inspired soundtrack that adds depth to the experience.

While the game offers great variety and depth, it does require a good amount of patience for players unfamiliar with Halo‘s lore and mechanics.

My Verdict: Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a must-play for fans of the Halo universe. It offers a beautifully crafted, immersive experience with a deep storyline, revamped visuals, and a lively multiplayer community. If you’re a fan of shooters that mix action with atmosphere, this is the perfect game for you.

10. Lost Odyssey [Best Forgotten Gem RPG]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360 Year of Release 2007 Availability on Xbox Game Pass N/A Developer and Publisher Mistwalker, Microsoft Average Playtime 40–50 hours Standout Features Turn-based combat, deep story, emotional themes

Lost Odyssey is one of those hidden gems that never got the attention it deserved. If you’re into story-heavy RPGs, this is a must-play. The game follows Kaim, an immortal warrior who has lived for centuries and is burdened by the weight of his memories.

The story is deeply emotional and touches on themes like love, loss, and redemption. One of the standout features is the Thousand Years of Dreams vignettes, small, poetic stories that offer profound moments of reflection and are guaranteed to pull at your heartstrings.

The combat is classic turn-based, but with a twist: it features timing-based attacks that keep things interesting and engaging. It feels like a fresh take on a genre that can sometimes feel tired. And the visuals, though dated by today’s standards, were stunning for their time and still hold up well.

Why we chose it We chose Lost Odyssey because it’s an emotional journey that offers more than just combat. The thoughtful storytelling, coupled with the unique gameplay mechanics, makes this a standout RPG.

One downside is that it’s not available on Xbox Game Pass, but if you’re a fan of classic JRPGs, it’s well worth hunting down.

My Verdict: Lost Odyssey is an unforgettable RPG that will stay with you long after the credits roll. With its deep story, engaging combat, and emotional moments, it’s a must-have for any RPG fan.

Though not widely recognized, it’s one of the best examples of what makes RPGs so powerful.

11. Fable II & III [Best Choice-Driven Adventure]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One (via backward compatibility) Release Year 2008 (Fable 2), 2010 (Fable 3) Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Lionhead Studios, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 20–50 hours Standout Features Choice-driven narrative, moral dilemmas, RPG elements

Fable II and Fable III are an iconic pair in the action-adventure genre. Set in the whimsical yet dark world of Albion, these games revolve around the choices you make.

Do you want to be a noble hero, or will you embrace your villainous side? The decisions you make will shape the fate of your kingdom and the characters around you. These games offer deep, branching narratives, where every choice has consequences.

Fable II is remembered for its fantastic characters and tight storytelling, while Fable III takes it a step further by putting you in control of the throne. The power to rule and decide the future of your kingdom adds a unique twist to the experience, and the moral dilemmas will leave you thinking long after you make your choices.

Both titles have been polished for modern consoles, and the community is still thriving with custom games and mods, which ensures that the experience feels fresh even years later. With Xbox Game Pass availability, you can dive right into these legendary titles.

Why we chose it We picked Fable II and Fable III for their ability to blend humor, deep narrative, and immersive world-building. The balance between light-heartedness and serious decision-making is what makes this duo stand out.

The older graphics may not appeal to all players, especially those used to modern visuals. Despite that, the storytelling and decision-based gameplay more than make up for it.

My Verdict: Fable II and Fable III are perfect for gamers who love a good story and the freedom to shape their world.

The emotional weight of your decisions will resonate with players who enjoy choice-driven adventures. If you’ve been craving an RPG with a strong narrative and plenty of replay value, this is a must-play.

12. Starfield [Best Space Exploration RPG]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Release Year 2023 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 50–100 hours Standout Features Deep customization, space exploration, open-world RPG elements

Starfield is the RPG for anyone who’s dreamed of exploring the cosmos. Bethesda’s latest offering gives you the freedom to explore over 1,000 planets, all while diving into a mix of space politics and cosmic secrets. If you’re navigating bustling space stations or uncharted alien landscapes, the experience is breathtaking.

The core of Starfield is its immense depth. You’ll build and customize your spaceship, recruit a crew, and decide who to align with, shaping your journey as a noble explorer or a rebellious outlaw.

The game’s world is vast and filled with dynamic quests that will keep you hooked for hours. With the added thrill of space battles and a range of weapons to tailor to your playstyle, Starfield is a rich and engaging experience.

The visuals are cutting-edge, bringing every planet, ship, and battle to life. Every journey feels cinematic, regardless of whether you’re watching a sunset on a distant planet or flying through a battle in the VOID. The world feels alive, with intricate details that make each planet worth exploring.

Why we chose it The combination of space exploration, rich storytelling, and dynamic space battles of Starfield creates a deeply immersive experience. The game also offers diverse factions and quests that further enhance the depth of the narrative, making it an absolute standout in the genre.

My Verdict: Starfield is a must-play for fans of space exploration and RPGs. The freedom it offers to carve your path, along with the rich narrative and immersive world, makes it one of the best space RPGs available. If you love games that let you shape your destiny, this one’s a perfect fit.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Release Year 2024 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 12-20 hours Standout Features Unreal Engine 5 visuals, immersive storytelling, advanced combat system

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II picks up where the first game left off and takes players deeper into the mind of Senua as she battles not only external enemies but also her inner demons.

Set against a hauntingly beautiful Norse landscape, the game brings psychological horror to life with visuals and audio that push the boundaries of what’s possible in a video game.

From the moment you step into Senua’s shoes, you’re transported into a world where every action is laced with tension. The combat is visceral, blending strategy with brutal melee attacks, and the story pulls you in with its raw, emotional narrative. There’s a seamless integration of gameplay and psychological horror elements that make every moment of the game feel intense and deeply personal.

The visuals, powered by Unreal Engine 5, are absolutely stunning, creating a world that feels almost real. The 3D audio adds to the immersion, which makes it feel like you’re truly experiencing Senua’s world. And it’s also about confronting the inner turmoil Senua faces, making each battle a deeply emotional experience.

Combat is engaging and challenging, but it’s the depth of the narrative and the atmospheric design that truly make this game shine.

Why we chose it Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II stands out because it blends psychological horror with a rich, immersive world. The graphics are some of the best we’ve seen, thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5, and the emotional storytelling is top-notch. The game explores mental health in a way that few others do and creates a unique experience that sticks with you.

My Verdict: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a groundbreaking game that pushes the boundaries of psychological adventure.

Its intense combat, haunting visuals, and deeply personal story make it a must-play for fans of psychological horror and narrative-driven games. If you’re ready for an experience that tests both your skills and emotions, this game will not disappoint.

14. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition [Best Zombie Survival Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Release Year 2018 Availability on Xbox Game Pass Available Developer and Publisher Undead Labs, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 20-30 hours Standout Features Open-world survival, permadeath, community building

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition offers an immersive zombie survival experience like no other. Set in a sprawling, open-world map, this game challenges you to survive in a post-apocalyptic world teeming with the undead.

The focus is on building and maintaining a thriving community while scavenging for supplies, defending against zombie hordes, and making tough choices that will impact your survival.

One of the unique elements of State of Decay 2 is its blend of strategic gameplay and action. You need to manage your community, gather resources, and fend off waves of zombies. The permadeath mechanic adds a layer of tension to every mission, which makes every decision feel life-or-death.

And with the Juggernaut Edition, you get a more polished experience with expanded maps, additional vehicles, new weapons, and several updates that have made the game more fun and immersive.

The atmosphere is dark, and the world feels alive despite the zombies. If you’re a fan of survival games that require both strategy and quick reflexes, this is a title you’ll want to dive into. Plus, it’s available on Xbox Game Pass, so it’s easy to try out if you have a subscription.

Why we chose it State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition stands out because of its mix of community management and survival mechanics. The open-world map is expansive, and the story-driven elements are deep enough to keep you engaged. The constant threat of permadeath makes the stakes feel real, and the evolving gameplay through regular updates keeps things fresh.

The only drawback? The grind can feel a bit repetitive, but that’s part of the charm for many fans who enjoy the sense of accomplishment in surviving and thriving.

My Verdict: State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is a fantastic zombie survival game for players who enjoy tactical thinking and community management. The mix of action, strategy, and the emotional weight of permadeath makes it stand out in the genre.

If you’re looking for a survival game that lets you carve out your path in a dynamic, ever-changing world, this one is worth playing.

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Release Year 2025 Availability on Xbox Game Pass TBA Developer and Publisher Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 40-60 hours Standout Features Expansive world, character customization, dynamic combat system

Avowed is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated RPG releases. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the creators of Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds, it invites you to explore the vibrant world of Eora.

With a rich mix of lore, magic-infused combat, and player-driven choices, Avowed promises to be an unforgettable journey. It takes place in the same world as Pillars of Eternity but offers a more expansive, first-person experience. If you enjoy deeply crafted RPGs, Avowed has everything you need, from a captivating story to strategic battles.

The game’s world is filled with beautiful environments, from lush forests to bustling cities, all designed with stunning detail. The combat system allows for a seamless blend of magic and physical combat, letting you create your own playstyle.

The world of Eora feels alive, and the choices you make throughout your adventure will have a lasting impact on the story. The gameplay, combined with the immersive narrative, is expected to make Avowed a standout in the RPG genre.

Why we chose it Avowed stands out because of its deep storytelling, vast world, and Obsidian’s reputation for delivering high-quality RPGs. The gameplay features dynamic combat, rich character customization, and meaningful decisions that shape the world around you. While details are still under wraps, the early footage has impressed many, showing a gorgeous world and a mature, nuanced storyline.

My Verdict: Avowed: Premium Edition is shaping up to be one of the best RPGs of the generation. With Obsidian’s track record, an expansive world, and deep role-playing mechanics, it’s the perfect game for fans of complex narratives and strategic combat.

If you’ve been waiting for a new fantasy epic, this is the one to play.

What About the Best Xbox Series X Exclusive Games?

When it comes to Xbox Series X exclusive games, the lineup is packed with titles that show off the console’s power and innovation.

Here are three standout picks that make the Series X shine. If you’re looking for the best Xbox series X games, these entries are worth exploring:

Scorn (2022): It’s a grotesque and pretty atmospheric horror game. If you like being scared, be ready to get immersed in a biomechanical universe that will blow your mind. The game serves next-gen graphics and captivating gameplay.

It’s a grotesque and pretty atmospheric horror game. If you like being scared, be ready to get immersed in a biomechanical universe that will blow your mind. The game serves next-gen graphics and captivating gameplay. The Medium (2021): So, Medium will have you exploring two worlds simultaneously, which is really the highlight here. It makes for a very immersive horror experience and it serves insane sound design and visuals. It really elevates your Xbox Series S experience, for real. It’s another horror entry for the horror fans.

So, Medium will have you exploring two worlds simultaneously, which is really the highlight here. It makes for a very immersive horror experience and it serves insane sound design and visuals. It really elevates your Xbox Series S experience, for real. It’s another horror entry for the horror fans. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (2024): It feels like stepping into a living myth. The mix of hack-and-slash combat and jaw-dropping Japanese mythology is awesome. It’s dark, chaotic, and somehow beautiful.

Pick one of these entries up if you haven’t tried them and want to explore more titles. I swear you’ll love them. If you scare easily then go for Kunitsu-Gami but if you love horror entries, Scorn and The Medium will eat you and leave no crumbs.

What About the Best Xbox 360 Exclusive Games?

If you’re a veteran of the Xbox console, then maybe you’re still on the hunt for Xbox 360 exclusive games and the best Xbox 360 games out there.

Chances are, there might be some games that aren’t in your library yet. Even seasoned gamers might have missed some hidden gems that defined this legendary console. Check these out:

Crackdown Series: The first game was released in 2007 but there are newer entries now like 2019 ‘s Crackdown 3. It’s a fun open-world playground with some flamboyant vertical gameplay and lots of action.

The first game was released in but there are newer entries now like ‘s Crackdown 3. It’s a fun open-world playground with some flamboyant vertical gameplay and lots of action. Blue Dragon (2006): If you don’t mind playing an older hidden gem, this game is a surprisingly good turn-based combat JRPG. IMO, it has a great storyline that can catch you if you let it. Do you like plot and strategy? Try this old-timer out.

If you don’t mind playing an older hidden gem, this game is a surprisingly good turn-based combat JRPG. IMO, it has a great storyline that can catch you if you let it. Do you like plot and strategy? Try this old-timer out. Project Gotham Racing 4 (2007): It’s considered one of the best Xbox 360 games to date in the racing genre even if it’s an older entry. The game manages to serve with dynamic weather and tight gameplay mechanics that cater to speed junkies and casual gamers.

Have these titles stood the test of time? Find that out for yourself. It’s a great way to relive epic and good old gaming days.

These games are the true renegades and have more than contributed to shaping the current Xbox games in your library. And who doesn’t like a nostalgia trip? There is a simplicity about old games that stands out and never dies, at least for me.

FAQs

Which is the best Xbox exclusive game?

The best Xbox exclusive game is Forza Horizon 5. It stands out with its open-world Mexico setting, massive car roster, and dynamic weather that makes every race feel fresh. Thanks to its accessibility on Xbox Game Pass and balance of fun for both casual and hardcore racers, it remains the most universally appealing Xbox title.

Who has more exclusives, PS5 or Xbox?

PS5 has more exclusives. Even so, Xbox makes up for this with Xbox Game Pass, offering a massive library of high-quality games.

What is the most sold Xbox exclusive game?

Technically, it’s Kinect Adventures! with over 24 million copies, but here’s the catch: it was bundled with the Kinect sensor for Xbox 360. It sold like crazy, but more because of the hardware. If you’re thinking of standalone hits, Halo 3 still holds a special place.

Why does Xbox give away its exclusives?

Xbox focuses on accessibility through Game Pass. It’s all about getting players into their ecosystem and offering great value for subscriptions.

Are there any games available on Xbox that are not available on PC?

Yes. A few gems like the original Crackdown remain console-exclusive.