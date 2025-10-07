Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

20 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass You Need to Play in 2025

If you’re looking for the best games on Xbox Game Pass, you’re in the right place.

I’ve explored the Xbox Game Pass library, testing everything like epic RPGs and fast-paced action, and tactical adventures. These games will surely give you hours of fun and moments you’ll want to share with friends or dive into solo .

This list highlights standout titles, hidden gems, and classics available through Xbox Game Pass. Stick around to see the games that make this subscription a must-have for any Xbox gamer.

Our Top Picks for Games on Xbox Game Pass

Here are my top three must-play picks from the Game Pass library. Each stands out for its gameplay or unique experience:

These three show the best of Xbox Game Pass games, but there’s plenty more to explore in the full list.

20 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass for Epic Gaming

From epic RPGs and visceral shooters to puzzle-packed adventures, these games prove there’s something for everyone. I’ve curated the absolute best games on Xbox Game Pass for you to jump into today. How many of these have you played?

1. Avowed [The Next Great First-Person Fantasy RPG]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Fantasy RPG Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment Average playtime 30–50 hrs Best for Narrative-driven RPG fans What I liked Immersive world, meaningful choices

Avowed hooked me from the start with its sprawling world of Eora, where every spell I cast or choice I make actually matters. Dual-wielding magic feels sick, and the lore is deep enough to get lost in for hours. This Xbox game makes me want to explore every corner and experiment with builds constantly.

Combat feels tight and satisfying. Every duel demands strategy, but it also rewards quick thinking. I can go full wizard chaos or play a more methodical approach.

Why we chose it Avowed blends player freedom, rich lore, and visceral combat into an RPG that hooks hard. Every corner of Eora has something to explore.

I love how the RPG mechanics click together. Crafting my character, talking to NPCs, and tackling dungeons feels so satisfying. The story reacts to my decisions, and I feel like I’m shaping my own saga. Yeah, some side quests drag a bit and sometimes enemy encounters feel repetitive, but honestly, I’m too invested to care.

The visuals are next-level. Magic effects pop off the screen and environments feel alive, not to mention the soundtrack nails the epic fantasy vibe. Lighting changes and weather effects add to immersion.

My verdict: If you love first-person RPGs that let you craft your own story, this is one of the best games on Xbox Series X right now.

2. Diablo IV [The Ultimate Dark Fantasy Loot Grind]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S



Year of release 2023 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 30–100+ hrs Best for Players seeking intense combat and loot What I liked Fast combat, deep customization, vast world

Diablo IV drops me into a world dripping with gothic vibes. Combat is brutal and satisfying, loot drops feel amazing, and the open world has enough secrets to keep me hunting for hours. Playing with friends in online multiplayer makes every dungeon crawl feel alive.

Combat flow is perfect, where each class feels distinct and timing matters. I geek out on character builds. Crafting skills and pulling off insane combos make me feel like a total badass. Sure, some world events get grindy, but scoring a legendary drop after a tough fight is worth it.

Why we chose it Diablo IV hooks with endless loot and a world that feels alive and dangerous. It keeps me grinding without getting stale.

The visuals hit hard, dark, detailed, and atmospheric. Lighting and spell effects all feel weighty, and the soundtrack intensifies every fight. Diablo IV perfectly nailed that dark fantasy mood.

My verdict: Loot chasers and dungeon crawlers will love Diablo IV. It’s brutal and easily one of the best action RPG games worth checking.

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based Tactical RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Sandfall Interactive Average playtime 20–30 hrs Best for Fans of strategic, story-driven combat What I liked Strategic battles, character development

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hits me with a tactical twist I didn’t know I needed. Timing, rhythm, and strategy all matter, and pulling off a perfect combo feels amazing. The game preview had me hyped, and to be honest, it matched my expectations.

The gameplay flows smoothly. I can tweak characters, swap abilities, and feel progress each match, which feels like I’m digging the strategic depth. Planning moves and experimenting with character abilities makes me feel like a commander.

Why we chose it Clair Obscur blends tactical depth and stunning visuals into an experience that keeps strategy lovers engaged.

Early difficulty spikes can be brutal, but that’s part of the thrill, and I finally got my hands on mastering timing windows, which was very satisfying.

The visuals are gorgeous; spell effects glow and characters move with flair. The soundtrack amps up the tension perfectly, which makes this game a treat for my eyes and my brain.

My verdict: If you want a challenge that tests brains and reflexes, Clair Obscur is an amazing turn-based RPG game for you to pull up and master.

4. Hollow Knight [The Definitive Atmospheric Metroidvania]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Metroidvania Action-Adventure Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average playtime 20–60+ hrs Best for Challenging platforming and exploration fans What I liked Fluid movement, atmospheric soundtrack

Hollow Knight sucks me into Hallownest immediately. Platforming, combat, and exploration feel precise. Every hidden path or secret is a reward, and I’m constantly surprised, totally one of the most engaging Metroidvania games I’ve ever played.

I love the flow of exploration. Movement and charms all click together. Skill ramps up naturally, and each death teaches me something. Some bosses can wreck me early, but learning patterns is satisfying. And I occasionally wish there were more checkpoints, but the challenge is part of the fun.

Why we chose it Hollow Knight is all about exploration, challenging combat, and atmosphere. It’s a must-play for anyone who loves metroidvanias.

The art style and soundtrack hit just right. Fluid animations, haunting music, and layered environments make the world feel alive. Tiny touches like lighting and particle effects really sell the mood.

My verdict: If you want a fun yet tough world to explore, try pouring some hours into Hollow Knight. You’ll get addicted in no time, period.

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s id Software Average playtime 10–20 hrs Best for Fans of fast-paced, gore-filled action What I liked Brutal combat

DOOM: The Dark Ages throws me into medieval chaos with chains, shields, and dragons, where it successfully keeps my adrenaline high. Combat is fast and brutal, so I can say I never get bored. The dark ages twist keeps the classic DOOM thrill fresh.

I feel pure control during fights. Weapon variety, environmental hazards, and fast movement keep my reflexes sharp. Yeah, levels could use more verticality, but chaining kills and jumping into chaos is insane.

Why we chose it DOOM: The Dark Ages has brutal FPS action and unforgettable battles that are a blast to play.

The visuals combine gritty medieval with classic DOOM gore. Fire, particle effects, and dynamic lighting make each battle pop. The soundtrack perfectly hypes each skirmish.

My verdict: DOOM: The Dark Ages is the best adrenaline-packed shooter, perfect for pew-pew fans.

6. Forza Horizon 5 [Visually Stunning Open World Racing]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world arcade racing Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime ~120 hrs (completionist) Best for Players who want a visually stunning, expansive racing experience What I liked Dynamic seasons, huge Mexico-inspired map, freedom to explore and race

Forza Horizon 5 threw me straight into Mexico’s sun-soaked streets and winding mountains, and I couldn’t stop exploring. This game is all about freedom: the maps are massive, events pop up everywhere, and I can jump into races or just cruise around for hours.

Driving feels smooth and satisfying. Each car handles differently and tuning options let me tweak setups. My favorite part is how I can push limits without feeling punished. Occasionally, some AI racers act weird, but that doesn’t break the flow. I love the sense of speed and exploration here.

Why we chose it Forza Horizon 5 gives you stunning visuals, exploration freedom, and racing thrills into a package that will keep you hooked for hours.

The graphics are insane. Sunlight hits surfaces perfectly, reflections on wet roads are stunning, and dust clouds feel alive. The soundtrack mixes chill tracks with hype music that fits each battle or race perfectly.

My verdict: For pure freedom and insane visuals, Forza Horizon 5 is the top open-world game for racing. Hours of exploration never get old.

7. Vampire Survivors [The Perfect Time-Sink Roguelite]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelite, Survival Platforms PC, Switch, Xbox One/Series X|S, Mobile Year of release 2022 Creator/s poncle Average playtime 20–100+ hrs Best for Addictive, time-sink gameplay fans What I liked Replayability and simple controls

Vampire Survivors is pure chaos in a single-stick shooter. I watch my character evolve from a weakling to a screen-clearing powerhouse in minutes, and I keep coming back for “one more run.” Xbox Game Pass games don’t often hit this addictive sweet spot.

It’s deceptively simple. Survival depends on dodging, timing, and item pickups. I love how the progression hooks me even if I only have ten minutes. Some enemies feel unfairly stacked in later stages, but that’s part of the thrill.

Why we chose it Vampire Survivors proves that simple mechanics plus relentless progression can create an addictive, replayable experience.

Pixel graphics don’t hold me back, thanks to the clear animations and impactful explosions. The soundtrack keeps tension high and every wave looks chaotic but readable, which keeps me engaged.

My verdict: Vampire Survivors chaos at its finest, it keeps me hooked run after run. An engaging vampire game in the Game Pass library.

8. The Alters [Sci-Fi Cloning and Existential Choice]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-Fi Adventure, RPG Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Storming Pixels Average playtime 12–15 hrs Best for Players who love choice-driven narratives What I liked Thought-provoking story, branching paths, sci-fi world

The Alters pulled me in with its unique spin on identity and survival. I create alternate versions of myself, manage personalities, and juggle life-and-death decisions. This is a game that really makes me think while keeping gameplay engaging.

Playing it is intense. Each clone feels meaningful, and making the wrong choice can bite me later. Some puzzles feel obtuse at first, but mastering the logic is satisfying. I love the weight each decision carries.

Why we chose it The Alters blends deep narrative, tactical decision-making, and sci-fi aesthetics into an experience that sticks with me long after I stop playing.

The visuals are sleek and slightly eerie. Lighting highlights every corridor, character models feel alive, and sci-fi UI animations make the world feel believable. The soundtrack sets a suspenseful tone.

My verdict: The Alters is strategic and mind-bending, perfect for narrative fans. A standout story-driven title on Xbox Game Pass.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Stealth Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Asobo Studio Average playtime 15–25 hrs Best for Fans of cinematic, story-driven games What I liked Emotional narrative, gorgeous visuals

A Plague Tale: Requiem drops me into a dark, tense world filled with swarming rats and impossible choices. I’m constantly protecting my brother while navigating beautifully rendered landscapes. It’s cinematic, intense, and immersive; a stealth game experience that hits hard.

Gameplay feels personal. Resource management and environmental hazards keep me on edge. Some stealth sections are punishing, but figuring out the paths makes every success feel so satisfying. I felt invested in each encounter.

Why we chose it A Plague Tale: Requiem pairs cinematic visuals with tense, skillful gameplay to create an unforgettable survival experience.

The visuals are next-level. Hyper-realistic rats, lighting, and smoke effects make every escape pulse with tension. The soundtrack hits perfectly; it emphasizes fear and occasional triumph in a way that no game has ever done before.

My verdict: A Plague Tale: Requiem is cinematic and gripping. A must-play for anyone chasing strong storytelling on an Xbox game.

10. Halo: The Master Chief Collection [The Foundational FPS Archive]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Compilation Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S Year of release 2014–2020 (collection updates) Creator/s 343 Industries Average playtime 50–200+ hrs Best for Classic FPS fans wanting the full Halo saga What I liked Iconic campaigns, multiplayer variety, updated graphics

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a trip down FPS gaming history. I can hop between remastered classics or dive into online multiplayer with friends. Every mission reminds me why Halo shaped shooters forever.

The gameplay is sharp. Weapon mechanics, shield timing, and squad tactics all feel amazing. Don’t get me started on the multiplayer; it is competitive and fast-paced, which gives me countless hours to refine skills. Some remastered levels show their age, but nostalgia plus solid design keep me hooked.

Why we chose it Halo: MCC guarantees history, challenge, and endless multiplayer fun for fans of shooters and newcomers.

Graphics feel modern yet true to the originals. Character models pop, maps feel alive, and explosions hit hard. Each Halo world has distinct architecture and atmosphere that pulls me in immediately.

My verdict: Halo: The Master Chief Collection has all those missions, endless multiplayer, and FPS perfection. A staple for the best FPS games on Xbox.

11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [The Eternal Fantasy Sandbox]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World RPG Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S, PS4/PS5, Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios Average playtime 50–200+ hrs Best for Players who love exploration and fantasy worlds What I liked Massive world, mod support, endless quest variety

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim dropped me into Tamriel and I’ve been lost ever since. This game lets me explore mountains and cities freely, where I can craft, fight, or just wander and stumble upon random adventures. It’s endlessly fun for anyone who loves open worlds.

Gameplay is satisfying. Combat, magic, and stealth all have weight, and skill trees reward experimentation. I can lose hours exploring and shaping my story and I can role-play however I want, and every session feels personal. Sure, some quests feel repetitive, but the sheer variety of side quests and exploration keeps me hooked.

Why we chose it The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim offers freedom and a fantasy world where every choice matters. It keeps me coming back for years.

The visuals mix rugged landscapes with detailed interiors. Lighting, weather, and dragon effects impress, though it shows age in textures sometimes. Soundtrack and ambient audio make even wandering alone feel epic.

My verdict: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the ultimate sandbox for adventurers. It’s a must-play if open-world freedom and fantasy exploration are your jam.

12. Retro Classics Collection [Instant Nostalgia & Arcade Fun]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arcade Compilation Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Various Average playtime 5–50 hrs Best for Fans of classic arcade games and quick sessions What I liked Simple fun, instant nostalgia

Retro Classics Collection hits me with pure nostalgia. The Game Pass library rotates through iconic 8-bit and 16-bit titles, perfect for quick bursts or long sessions of fun. It’s a love letter to gaming history, and I can’t get enough of it.

Playing is a joy. The controls are tight, and every game has its quirks preserved. I find myself revisiting old favorites and discovering hidden gems I missed the first time. Some old-school difficulty spikes can be brutal, but that’s part of the charm.

Why we chose it The Retro Classics Collection packs nostalgia and classic gameplay in a single package, which lets me relive gaming’s golden era.

Visuals are authentic to their era; pixel-perfect and colorful. The soundtrack is retro bliss, instantly recognizable. Each game feels like stepping back in time, yet I can play on modern Xbox Series hardware.

My verdict: This collection brings nostalgia and arcade fun. I love jumping between classics and discovering hidden gems. Perfect for quick sessions or long retro marathons.

13. Grounded 2 [The Gigantic Backyard Survival Sequel]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Adventure Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment Average playtime 20–60 hrs Best for Cooperative survival gameplay with friends What I liked Teamwork-focused play

Grounded 2 shrinks me down to insect size and makes the backyard feel like a full-blown survival game. The expanded crafting and deep co-op content make every run feel tense and exciting.

Gameplay is intense. Balancing resources, building shelters, and teaming up with friends keeps me on my toes. Some combat can be repetitive against swarms, but online multiplayer adds unpredictability that I love. I can tackle challenges solo or in a squad; shrinking down and facing backyard monsters with friends never gets old.

Why we chose it Grounded 2 blends inventive survival mechanics and a charming yet deadly world. Every session is memorable.

The art style nails the perspective. Tiny details like dewdrops, insects, and foliage make exploration thrilling. Sound cues are essential for spotting danger, and the music keeps tension high

My verdict: Grounded 2 turns survival into a wild co-op adventure. It’s addictive and full of chaotic fun.

14. Atomfall [Post-Nuclear British Survival]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Strategy Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Atomic Projects Average playtime 15–35 hrs Best for Players who enjoy tactical survival challenges What I liked Atmospheric world, strategic depth

Atomfall drops me into a quarantined, retro-futuristic UK, and I’m instantly hooked. The survival mechanics mix resource management with action where I’m forced to think fast and adapt. It’s a console experience with tension at every turn.

Playing is a grind but satisfying. Scavenging and exploration require a high level of patience, where I have to think, plan, and adapt constantly. I love how choices impact my experience and survival strategies. Some missions feel repetitive, but the world is full of secrets I keep discovering.

Why we chose it Atomfall merges survival and story into a tense package that keeps me invested in every run.

The visuals are moody and detailed. Post-nuclear landscapes and neon signage make every area feel lived-in. The soundtrack is ambient, which adds weight to the inhospitable planet vibe.

My verdict: Atomfall keeps me on edge with its tactical survival and atmospheric world. It’s perfect if you love strategy and suspense in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Psychological Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S, PS4/PS5 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ninja Theory Average playtime 8–12 hrs Best for Players craving intense story and mind-bending visuals What I liked Stunning audio design, emotional story, immersive combat

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice hit me hard. This game fuses combat, story, and psychosis in a way that’s emotionally intense. Every encounter feels personal, and the narrative grips me immediately.

Gameplay is precise. Combat punishes mistakes but it feels so amazing when I successfully adapt. Side puzzles and environmental storytelling add depth. Some sections are brutal for newcomers, but the design makes me feel every victory.

Why we chose it Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice blends emotional storytelling and technical brilliance into a thriller that sticks with me long after I stop playing.

Visuals are stunning, with facial animations and environmental effects that heighten immersion. Audio is a masterpiece; binaural sound makes psychosis feel real, and the music sets a dark, immersive tone.

My verdict: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a brutal, emotional ride that sticks with me long after I put the controller down. Everything comes together to bring you an unforgettable psychological journey.

16. No Man’s Sky [The Infinite Space Exploration Simulator]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Exploration Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S, PS4/PS5 Year of release 2016 Creator/s Hello Games Average playtime 50–500+ hrs Best for Players who love endless exploration and discovery What I liked Procedural universe, base building

No Man’s Sky dropped me into an endless universe, and I’m still finding new planets to explore. This amazing space game gives me 18 quintillion worlds, base-building, freighters, and online multiplayer to adventure with friends. It’s an infinite discovery at my fingertips.

Exploration feels massive and fun. Flying between planets, scanning flora and fauna, and expanding bases is relaxing yet exciting. This game is a limitless playground where every planet feels like a new adventure. Yeah, I agree that some planets feel barren and early updates were rough, but life in the universe keeps evolving with new features constantly.

Why we chose it No Man’s Sky brings you infinite exploration, base-building, and evolving gameplay into a universe that always gives new adventures.

Graphics are vibrant. Planets look unique, think lush forests and inhospitable deserts, plus weather effects impress. Space travel and freighter battles add cinematic flair, and the soundtrack sets a perfect cosmic tone.

My verdict: No Man’s Sky is perfect for explorers and sci-fi junkies. It’s a galaxy I keep coming back to, no matter how far I’ve flown.

17. Slay the Spire [The Perfect Strategy Deckbuilder]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike, Deckbuilder Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s MegaCrit Average playtime 20–100 hrs Best for Fans of strategy and card-based challenges What I liked Infinite combos & replayability

Slay the Spire hooked me fast; it’s basically deckbuilding meets roguelike dungeon crawling where every run feels different. Games like this make me think tactically and react on the fly, and I can’t stop tweaking my strategy for better combos.

Gameplay is deep. Choosing cards, planning attacks, and managing resources is satisfying, though some early runs can feel punishing. Each character offers a new approach, and the difficulty curve keeps me challenged but engaged.

Why we chose it Slay the Spire keeps me invested every time I climb with its randomness and replayability.

Art is simple but effective, with sharp visuals and animations that make every strike feel impactful. The soundtrack drives tension, and the randomized enemies keep runs unpredictable and fun.

My verdict: Tactical roguelike fans will find themselves addicted to every climb in Slay the Spire. It’s strategic and endlessly replayable, a perfect brain-burner for long sessions.

18. Balatro [The Hypnotic Poker Roguelite]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelite, Card Game Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Stonehaven Studios Average playtime 10–40 hrs Best for Players who enjoy poker mechanics mixed with roguelite progression What I liked Unique card interactions, addictive runs

Balatro turned poker into a full-blown roguelite for me. The Game Pass library makes it easy to jump in, and I’m hooked on chaining winning hands into high-score combos. It’s perfect for quick sessions that pack a punch of fun.

Playing feels fast and exciting. Each hand is a mini-puzzle, and I constantly refine my approach. The roguelite progression keeps me coming back. Some sessions can feel luck-heavy, but I love optimizing strategies and competing for high scores.

Why we chose it Balatro turns a classic game into a hypnotic, strategy-driven roguelite that’s addictive and satisfying every run.

Visuals are hypnotic, with smooth card animations and colorful neon highlights. Audio cues sync with each move, which adds tension and flair, and the minimalistic style keeps focus on gameplay.

My verdict: If you crave quick, addictive strategy loops, Balatro hooks you fast. It’s poker turned roguelite magic, perfect for short bursts or chasing high-score supremacy.

19. Hi-Fi Rush [Action Syncopated to the Beat]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Rhythm Platforms PC, Xbox One/Series X|S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Tango Gameworks Average playtime 10–15 hrs Best for Players who love action synced to music beats What I liked Catchy soundtrack & stylish visuals

Hi-Fi Rush hooked me from the first beat. Every attack, dodge, and jump syncs to the music, which turns combat into a rhythm spectacle. This rhythm game lets me experience stylish, high-energy battles with humor and flair.

Gameplay is exhilarating. Timing attacks to the music is intuitive but satisfying, and combat flows smoothly. Boss fights feel like performing a live show where friends would cheer me on. Some encounters spike in difficulty, but I enjoy adapting my rhythm.

Why we chose it Hi-Fi Rush combines rhythm, style, and action into a unique, high-energy experience that makes every fight a performance.

Visuals pop with bright, comic-inspired colors and smooth animations. Sound design is impeccable as it matches the music with combat moves perfectly. Levels are dynamic; they keep me engaged and moving.

My verdict: Action lovers who groove to the beat will feel right at home. Hi-Fi Rush makes every fight feel alive and hilarious, totally a rhythmic thrill ride I can’t pause.

20. Hollow Knight: Silksong [The Most Anticipated Metroidvania Sequel]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Metroidvania Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Year of release Upcoming 2025 Creator/s Team Cherry Average playtime 30–80 hrs Best for Fans of challenging platformers and exploration What I liked Rich atmosphere, expanded world

Hollow Knight: Silksong finally lets me control Hornet in a new kingdom, and the Game Pass Ultimate version will be worth the wait. Exploration, combat, and challenge are dialed up from the original, which promises hours of rewarding gameplay.

Combat is precise and satisfying. Platforming challenges keep me sharp, and hidden paths encourage exploration. Side content adds depth and replayability, keeping me invested run after run. Some bosses feel punishing, but the learning curve is part of the thrill.

Why we chose it Hollow Knight: Silksong expands the original with deeper combat, exploration, and challenge. Totally a must-play for fans and newcomers.

Visuals are breathtaking, with a vibrant, hand-drawn kingdom and fluid animations. Soundtrack and environmental effects create an immersive world; they balance beauty and danger perfectly.

My verdict: For fans of challenging platformers and deep exploration, Silksong promises a kingdom full of secrets and combat mastery. It’s a sequel that raises the bar without holding back.

My Overall Verdict

After playing through dozens of titles on Xbox Game Pass, it’s clear some of these games stand out depending on what kind of player you are. Here’s my take on where to start based on your gaming style.

For narrative-driven RPG fans → Avowed . The deep story, dual-wielding magic, and rich lore make it a must-play for anyone who wants to really get lost in a fantasy world. Every choice feels meaningful and pulls you deeper into Eora.

. The deep story, dual-wielding magic, and rich lore make it a must-play for anyone who wants to really get lost in a fantasy world. Every choice feels meaningful and pulls you deeper into Eora. For open-world explorers → Forza Horizon 5 . If you love freedom and speed, this game gives you a visually stunning playground with endless roads and secret spots to uncover. Racing fans and casual wanderers alike will feel at home.

. If you love freedom and speed, this game gives you a visually stunning playground with endless roads and secret spots to uncover. Racing fans and casual wanderers alike will feel at home. For roguelike strategy lovers → Slay the Spire . If tactical depth and replayability are your jam, nothing scratches that itch better. It challenges your planning skills while keeping each climb fresh and rewarding.

. If tactical depth and replayability are your jam, nothing scratches that itch better. It challenges your planning skills while keeping each climb fresh and rewarding. For survival and co-op enthusiasts → Grounded 2 . Shrunk to insect-size with friends, you face a backyard full of danger and discovery. Crafting, exploration, and teamwork make it perfect for social survival sessions.

. Shrunk to insect-size with friends, you face a backyard full of danger and discovery. Crafting, exploration, and teamwork make it perfect for social survival sessions. For fast-paced action fans → DOOM: The Dark Ages. Brutal, chaotic, and insanely satisfying, it’s perfect for players who want to pull off over-the-top combos without slowing down.

Whatever your style, these picks show the diversity and power of Xbox Game Pass. From sprawling worlds to intense combat, there’s a game here to match every vibe and keep your gaming nights stacked.

FAQs

What is the best game on Xbox Game Pass?

The best game on Xbox Game Pass is Avowed. Its first-person RPG world is massive, packed with rich storytelling, magic, and exploration that gives fans of fantasy RPGs a fully immersive adventure.

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?

Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99/month for Essential, $14.99/month for Premium, and $29.99/month for Ultimate, giving access to hundreds of games across console, PC, and cloud.

Does Game Pass have horror games?

Yes, Game Pass has horror games like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and A Plague Tale: Requiem. These two offer tense, atmospheric experiences that mix story-driven scares with engaging gameplay.

Are there any 2-player games on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, there are 2-player games on Xbox Game Pass. Rocket League and Halo: The Master Chief Collection let you team up or face off with friends locally or online.

Are there any multiplayer games on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, there are multiplayer games on Xbox Game Pass. Titles like Rocket League, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Vampire Survivors let players compete or cooperate online for endless fun.