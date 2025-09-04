15 Best PS5 FPS Games in 2025 – Shooters for Every Player

The best PS5 FPS games bring heart-pounding action, razor-sharp gunplay, and stunning visuals that push the console to its limits. Do you want tactical military operations, sprawling open worlds, or over-the-top fantasy shootouts? Well, you can be sure that the PlayStation 5’s library has something for every player.

From blockbuster franchises to inventive indie hits, these games offer thrilling firefights across every subgenre of first-person shooters, and each one takes full advantage of the PS5’s speed, DualSense controller haptics, and 4K capabilities. Expect everything from frantic firefights in neon-soaked city streets to high-stakes standoffs in sun-bleached outposts, the kind of moments that stick with you long after the match ends.

Our Top Picks for PS5 FPS Games

If you want to skip straight to the cream of the crop, here are three titles that stand out for their gameplay, replayability, and overall wow factor.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) – This is Call of Duty at its most cinematic and hard-hitting, offering a tightly woven campaign and an arsenal that feels powerful with every trigger pull. The multiplayer game suite is deep and polished, making it a must-have for competitive FPS fans. Metro Exodus (2019) – This survival shooter blends tense firefights with atmospheric exploration, taking you across Russia’s haunting landscapes. Its mix of stealth, scavenging, and story-driven missions creates a sense of immersion few FPS titles can match. Battlefield 2042 (2021) – With 128-player battles and dynamic weather that can turn the tide of combat, Battlefield 2042 offers an unmatched sense of scale. It’s pure adrenaline for players who thrive on teamwork and unpredictable skirmishes. Deathloop (2021) – Time bends at your will in Deathloop. It’s one of the most immersive FPS games that demands both strategy and skill to survive, so get ready for a non-stop thrill ride. Back 4 Blood (2021) – Team up, shoot up, and stay alive. A sequel to the legendary Left 4 Dead 2, Back 4 Blood is the ultimate test of survival in a zombie apocalypse mayhem.

From here on, we’ll break down all 15 games, complete with specs, standout features, and direct links so you can grab them instantly.

15 Best PS5 FPS Games for Every Shooter Fan

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III [Best for Blockbuster Military Action]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward (developers); Activision (publisher) Average playtime 8 hours (campaign)

The third entry in the rebooted Modern Warfare series builds on its predecessor with a sharper focus on variety and player freedom. The campaign alternates between tightly scripted sequences and new Open Combat Missions, which let you choose between stealth or full-scale assaults.

It keeps the stakes high with Captain Price and Task Force 141 tracking Vladimir Makarov, a villain who forces the team into tense set pieces and wide-open battle zones. It’s a standout chapter in the franchise’s long history, sitting alongside other great Call of Duty games.

Why we chose it It’s the most complete shooter package on PS5 right now, combining a blockbuster campaign, competitive multiplayer, and open-world Zombies into one polished, content-rich release.

Multiplayer resurrects 16 fan-favorite maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, now updated for modern mechanics and visuals. The pace is faster thanks to improved mantling, quicker slides, and refined recoil patterns.

New modes, along with the Aftermarket Parts system, keep weapon customization fresh long after launch. The Zombies mode shifts to a large, open-world format where squads fight waves of undead while completing contracts, securing gear, and navigating threat zones that grow more dangerous the deeper you push. This is the new generation of Call of Duty Black Ops-style zombie fighting.

My Verdict: Modern Warfare III is the go-to PS5 FPS if you want a complete package with an action-packed campaign, deep multiplayer, and a co-op mode that demands coordination.

2. Metro Exodus [Best for Post-Apocalyptic Immersion]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter, survival horror Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 (Original) / 2021 (Enhanced Edition) Creator/s 4A Games (developer); Deep Silver (publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours

Metro Exodus blends slow-burn survival horror with intense FPS combat, placing you in the boots of Artyom as he journeys across a ruined Russia. The origin story of Artyom is a deep one. Levels shift between tight, story-heavy sequences and wide, open exploration zones, giving you freedom to scavenge, craft, and adapt your loadout to the threats ahead.

The PS5 Enhanced Edition pushes the atmosphere further with ray-traced lighting, global illumination, and DualSense haptics that let you feel every gunshot and incoming blow. Changing seasons and weather systems make each location feel alive, or, in many cases, barely hanging on. The voice acting is a standout feature, adding to the immersion.

Why we chose it Its balance of survival horror, stealth, and open exploration creates an immersive journey where every bullet and filter change matters, making it ideal for story-driven solo FPS fans.

Metro Exodus rewards patience, resource management, and careful aim. The tension of limited ammo, the scratch of your gas mask filter running low, and the choice between stealth or an all-out firefight keep every encounter unpredictable. It’s an atmospheric journey with real weight behind every shot and decision. For more games that test your ability to endure, much like the other challenges featured in the best PS5 survival games.

My Verdict: FPS fans who want a break from pure run-and-gun will find Metro Exodus a rich, atmospheric journey with real weight behind every shot and decision.

3. Battlefield 2042 [Best for Large-Scale Chaos and Future Warfare]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s DICE (developer); Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime N/A (Multiplayer focus)

Battlefield 2042 cranks up the chaos with 128-player matches on sprawling maps that feel alive, and dangerous. Dynamic weather events like tornadoes and sandstorms can turn a fight on its head, while destructible environments let you reshape cover or level a building to flush out enemies.

The combined arms combat is a series staple: tanks, helicopters, jets, and infantry all share the battlefield, each adding to the sense of scale. It’s a showcase of large-scale online action, sitting comfortably alongside other heavy-hitters in best multiplayer games.

Why we chose it It delivers the largest-scale FPS battles on PS5, with 128-player matches, dynamic weather, and the flexibility to fight on foot, in vehicles, or through custom scenarios in Portal mode.

The Specialist system introduces unique characters with signature gadgets, letting you tailor your role whether you’re reviving allies under fire or disrupting enemy armor. The “Plus” system allows mid-combat weapon customization, a fan-loved feature for its flexibility.

Portal mode is another standout, a sandbox that mixes old Battlefield maps and weapons with modern mechanics, encouraging creativity and community-made scenarios that can be as chaotic or as tactical as you want.

My Verdict: If you thrive on unpredictable, large-scale warfare where teamwork and adaptability are everything, Battlefield 2042 delivers the PS5’s biggest and most intense FPS experience.

4. Deathloop [Best for Time-Twisting, Mind-Bending Action]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Arkane Lyon (developer); Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours

Deathloop is built around a 24-hour time loop, where every choice and movement reshapes the day. You play as Colt, tasked with eliminating eight Visionaries scattered across the island of Blackreef before midnight.

If you die or fail, the loop resets, taking you back to the start, but with the knowledge gained from previous runs. The world has the handcrafted density Arkane is known for, blending open-ended level design with immersive sim mechanics.

Stealth, parkour, and creative assassinations coexist with gunfights that feel weighty and improvisational. The art direction leans into a retro-futuristic 1960s style, with bold color palettes and stylized architecture that make every district distinct. It’s a truly brilliant multiplayer game.

Pro tip Plan assassinations to overlap in the same time period. This approach can let you eliminate multiple Visionaries in a single loop, saving runs for later experimentation.

For a truly unique challenge, go online and invade another player’s game as Julianna. This multiplayer twist turns a carefully planned loop into a tense cat-and-mouse battle, and the unpredictability will force you to adapt on the fly. It’s the kind of fast-moving, high-pressure gameplay that defines many of the best PS5 action games titles.

My Verdict: For FPS fans who want smart level design, unpredictable encounters, and a game that rewards experimentation, Deathloop offers a stylish and satisfying twist on the genre.

5. Back 4 Blood [Best for Frantic Undead Teamwork]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter, survival horror Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Turtle Rock Studios (developer); Warner Bros. Games (publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours (campaign)

Back 4 Blood throws you into four-player co-op missions where teamwork is the difference between surviving a swarm and getting dragged into the dirt. Developed by the team behind Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, it carries the same DNA: frantic firefights, unpredictable enemy spawns, and moments where the whole squad is screaming over voice chat.

The game’s standout system is its deck-building mechanic. Before each mission, you choose cards that grant buffs, modify weapons, or change movement speed. Combined with the Director AI that adapts to your performance, no two runs are the same. It’s a sharp, satisfying take on the zombie horde shooter, sitting comfortably alongside other names in the best PS5 zombie games list.

Why we chose it The card system and adaptive AI keep every mission fresh. It’s built for players who enjoy reacting to changing threats alongside a coordinated squad.

This game is a modern co-op classic for a reason. Its unique card system, combined with a dynamic AI director, means you’ll always face a new challenge. It’s perfect for players who love working together under pressure.

My Verdict: FPS fans who want a pure co-op challenge with unpredictable waves, layered strategy, and plenty of “we almost died” stories will find Back 4 Blood an easy recommendation.

6. Resident Evil Village [Best for Terrifying Combat and Vampires]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror, first-person shooter Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS, iPadOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Capcom (developer and publisher) Average playtime 10 hours

Played entirely from Ethan Winters’ perspective, Resident Evil Village blends tense survival horror with moments of high-intensity combat. The snow-covered Eastern European village setting is as much a threat as its inhabitants, from feral Lycans to the towering, unforgettable Lady Dimitrescu.

Why we chose it It blends first-person shooting with atmospheric horror, giving PS5 players a tense campaign that balances exploration, puzzles, and high-pressure combat.

Exploration and puzzle-solving are woven into the pacing, forcing players to search for resources while managing scarce ammo in firefights. The RE Engine delivers hyper-detailed environments, atmospheric lighting, and character designs that push realism while still embracing the grotesque.

VR support on PS VR2 deepens immersion, while the optional third-person mode and Shadows of Rose DLC offer alternate perspectives.

My Verdict: FPS fans looking for a horror experience that mixes atmospheric tension with adrenaline-fueled combat will find Resident Evil Village both terrifying and deeply rewarding.

7. RoboCop: Rogue City [Best for Old-School Brutality and Nostalgia]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PS5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Year of release 2023 Creator/s Teyon (developer); Nacon (publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours

RoboCop: Rogue City blends heavy, deliberate gunplay with moments of police work and slow-paced investigation. You’ll spend time tracking down leads, handling side quests, and blasting enemies apart with the Auto-9 in combat that’s unapologetically violent.

Why we chose it Deliberate movement, heavy gunplay, and an authentic ‘80s setting capture the essence of RoboCop, offering a focused shooter that feels true to the films.

Movement is intentionally weighty, reflecting RoboCop’s mechanical frame. The game’s environments are drenched in ‘80s dystopian grit, with neon-lit streets and grimy industrial zones that feel ripped straight from the films. Peter Weller’s return as the voice and likeness of RoboCop adds authenticity.

My Verdict: If you want an FPS that plays like a time capsule from the golden age of action films, RoboCop: Rogue City delivers the goods. It’s brutal, faithful to its source, and has a pace that rewards players who enjoy deliberate, punishing combat.

8. Crysis Remastered Trilogy [Best for Futuristic Stealth and Destruction]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PS5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Crytek, Crytek UK, Crytek Budapest (developers); Electronic Arts, Crytek (publishers) Average playtime 20–30 hours

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy gives you three campaigns where your Nanosuit is the ultimate tactical tool. Cloak to slip past patrols, switch to armor mode to tank bullets, or boost your speed to flank enemies before they can react.

Levels are designed as open sandboxes, letting you approach objectives from multiple angles, sniping from a ridge, sneaking through vegetation, or going in loud with explosives. On PS5, the remasters add sharper textures, improved lighting, and stable performance, with a 60fps mode for smooth aiming and movement.

Pro tip Switch between Nanosuit abilities mid-fight to counter different threats, cloak to escape, armor to absorb damage, and speed to reposition quickly.

Each game’s setting evolves visually and mechanically, from the tropical islands of the first Crysis to the urban warfare of Crysis 2 and the overgrown ruins of Crysis 3. The play styles available give it a unique edge.

My Verdict: For FPS fans who want freedom of approach wrapped in a power fantasy, this trilogy is hard to beat. The Nanosuit’s versatility keeps combat fresh, and the upgraded visuals give the series a modern edge on PS5.

9. Dying Light 2 Stay Human [Best for Action-Horror Parkour]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror, action role-playing, first-person shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Techland (developer); Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 20–25 hours (main story), 80+ hours (side content)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human drops you into Villedor – a massive, crumbling city where rooftops are safe havens and the streets are swarming with danger. The parkour system is at the heart of everything, letting you wall-run, vault, and swing your way across skylines to avoid infected hordes or ambush rival survivors.

Combat leans heavily into melee, but the threat ramps up after dark. At night, the most aggressive infected emerge, forcing tense sprints to safe zones and rewarding those who take the risk.

Why we chose it Its parkour system turns vertical spaces into tactical assets, giving players the freedom to fight, escape, or ambush from rooftops in a living open world.

Player decisions shape faction control, the state of the city, and even which traversal routes are available. It’s an amazing zombie horde shooter with great online co-op. This is one of the best open-world games that also delivers a great survival experience.

This game offers a unique blend of fast-paced first-person combat and fluid parkour movement. It’s a vertical FPS where the environment is both a weapon and your most important tool for survival.

My Verdict: For FPS players who want more than corridor shootouts, Dying Light 2 offers vertical freedom, kinetic melee combat, and high-stakes survival where the rooftops truly are your lifeline.

10. Immortals of Aveum [Best for Spell-Slinging Action Fantasy]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s Ascendant Studios (developer); Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime 12–15 hours

Immortals of Aveum trades bullets for magic, building its entire combat loop around three distinct spell colors – blue for precision, red for close-range power, and green for rapid-fire attacks.

Each behaves like a classic FPS weapon archetype but with the flexibility of spell customization, sigil upgrades, and ability combos that chain across enemy types. Movement and aiming stay fast, so swapping spell types mid-fight becomes second nature.

Why we chose it By mapping classic shooter roles to spell colors, it introduces variety in combat without losing the responsiveness and pace expected from an FPS.

Outside of combat, levels mix linear progression with detours for puzzles, side objectives, and lore pickups, giving players reasons to backtrack with new abilities. It’s a funny thing how this fantasy game can feel just like a modern shooter.

My Verdict: For FPS fans willing to trade gunmetal for spellcraft, Immortals of Aveum offers a polished mix of shooter reflexes and high-fantasy spectacle.

11. Resident Evil RE:Verse [Best for Multiplayer Mayhem]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Multiplayer FPS, Deathmatch Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Capcom (developer and publisher) Average playtime N/A (Online Multiplayer)

Resident Evil RE:Verse was Capcom’s attempt to bring the franchise’s horror roots into an online deathmatch format. Matches are short, 5-minute bursts where you control well-known characters like Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, each with unique weapons and abilities.

Pro tip Use the monster respawn mechanic to your advantage. Taking out clustered opponents as a Bioweapon can swing a match in your favor before you return to human form.

The standout twist is the “Bioweapon’s Revenge” mechanic – when you’re taken out, you respawn as a monster like Nemesis or a Hunter, letting you turn the tables on your killer. Visually, the game uses a comic-book shader over familiar Resident Evil environments, giving it a style that separates it from the mainline titles.

My Verdict: FPS fans who enjoy the Resident Evil universe’s characters and lore might appreciate RE:Verse for a few rounds of novelty chaos, but the limited content and short lifespan make it hard to recommend over more polished multiplayer shooters.

12. Doom: The Dark Ages [Best for Medieval Mayhem and Pure Slayer Rage]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter Platforms PS5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s id Software (developer); Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours

Doom: The Dark Ages takes the Slayer out of sci-fi corridors and drops him into a grim medieval fantasy world. Serving as a prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, the game builds its identity around brutal melee combat, destructive weaponry, and large-scale demonic warfare.

Expect to wield savage tools like the Shield Saw, flail, and mace, all while tearing through demons in cinematic finishers. On top of ground combat, players can ride massive dragons into battle, introducing vertical mayhem and large-scale set pieces.

Why we chose it It takes DOOM’s speed and intensity into a medieval setting, adding melee-focused weapons and large-scale mounted battles while keeping the core combat fast.

The idTech 8 engine ensures high frame rates, crisp animations, and responsive weapon handling, which FPS fans will appreciate when fights get chaotic. The super shotgun returns in peak form, cementing this as a worthy entry among the best DOOM games.

My Verdict: For players who want their FPS action served with relentless brutality, inventive melee mechanics, and a fresh medieval twist on the DOOM formula, The Dark Ages is shaping up to be one of 2025’s must-play shooters.

13. Far Cry 6 [Best for Chaotic Tropical Revolution]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter, open world Platforms PS5, PS4, Stadia, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Ubisoft Toronto (developer); Ubisoft (publisher) Average playtime 25–30 hours

Far Cry 6’s core gameplay blends stealth, explosive combat, and sandbox creativity. You can approach enemy strongholds with silent takedowns, charge in with mounted guns, or set traps using the environment.

Why we chose it The themed rifle and gear enhance both hunting and combat encounters, adding a fun twist to Yara’s open-world firefights without limiting player choice.

The game’s Crocodile-hunting gear and missions add a unique flair to the experience, with powerful weapons that are useful against both armored soldiers and dangerous wildlife. The voice acting is great, particularly from the main villain, Anton Castillo. You can really wreak havoc in this game.

Want to see how it stacks up against the other entries? Take a look at our list of the best Far Cry games.

My Verdict: For FPS fans who love the freedom to experiment with combat in a sprawling open world – and want their revolution served with extra bite – the Croc Hunter Pack adds both flair and firepower.

14. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands [Best for Loot-Shooting in a Fantasy World]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action role-playing, first-person shooter Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Gearbox Software (developer); 2K (publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands transforms the Borderlands looter-shooter formula into a high-fantasy playground. Players step into a tabletop RPG brought to life, with Tiny Tina herself narrating every twist.

You create a multiclass hero, then loot, shoot, slash, and cast spells across sprawling dungeons and whimsical landscapes. The arsenal mixes magic with high-powered firearms, and every quest is laced with Tina’s chaotic humor. The game stands out for its multiclassing system, letting you combine two character classes for unique skill builds.

Why we chose it The fusion of looter-shooter gunplay with multiclass customization and spellcasting creates a playful but deep system for building unique character loadouts.

The overworld map introduces random encounters and secrets between missions, while the art style blends Borderlands’ cel-shading with vibrant fantasy designs. The online co-op is a huge draw.

My Verdict: FPS players who want their loot grind wrapped in a hilarious D&D-inspired adventure will find Wonderlands endlessly replayable. It’s a rare shooter that’s as much about laughs as it is about loot.

15. Destiny 2: Lightfall [Best for Sci-Fi Shooter with Cosmic Powers]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-person shooter, MMO Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Bungie (developer and publisher) Average playtime 8–10 hours (campaign)

Lightfall drops you into Neomuna, a sprawling, cyberpunk-inspired city glowing with holograms and saturated neon. The FPS combat feels weighty and kinetic, with the Strand subclass adding a high-mobility, grapple-based playstyle alongside devastating crowd-control abilities.

Why we chose it The Strand subclass expands movement and combat options, giving both PvE and PvP modes new strategies that feel distinct from previous expansions.

It’s still the looter-shooter core Destiny is known for, chaining headshots, swapping elemental weapons, and hunting exotic loot, but the movement options from Strand open up new PvE and PvP tactics. The Legendary campaign difficulty is tough enough to make every fight matter while still being doable solo.

The raid, Root of Nightmares, leans into cinematic spectacle with shifting arenas and mechanics that force coordination. The online co-op is an essential part of the game’s identity.

My Verdict: If you want a shooter that blends tactile gunplay with space-magic abilities and MMO-scale raids, Lightfall is one of the most ambitious FPS expansions you can play on PS5.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 FPS game?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the best PS5 FPS game due to its cinematic campaign, responsive gunplay, and competitive multiplayer modes that appeal to a wide range of shooter fans.

What is the best solo FPS game on PS5?

Metro Exodus is the best solo FPS game on PS5, thanks to its immersive story, atmospheric world design, and a mix of stealth, survival, and exploration mechanics.

What is the best FPS game for 2 people on PS5?

Back 4 Blood is the best FPS game for 2 people on PS5. It offers a fast-paced co-op zombie experience with varied missions, customizable weapons, and replayable maps designed for two or more players.