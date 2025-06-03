7 Best TVs for Xbox Series X in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for the best TV for Xbox Series X, you’re in the right place. The Xbox Series X can deliver mind-blowing graphics, but you need the right TV to make it shine. Not all TVs deliver the same quality, and it’s crucial to pick one that truly matters for gaming.

Now, I’ve done the hard work – researching and consulting pro gamers – so you don’t have to. In this guide, I’ll break down what makes a TV perfect for the Xbox Series X; I’ll cover the features you need to know and why they matter. By the end, you’ll have everything you need to pick the ideal TV that fully unlocks your console’s potential.

Our Top Picks for TVs to Play Xbox Series X

When it comes to getting the most out of your Xbox Series X, having the right TV can make all the difference. I managed to narrow it down to the top five TVs that deliver, well, just about everything you need.

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series – Best overall TV for Xbox Series X, featuring OLED with self-lit pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision/Atmos for unmatched picture and sound quality. Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series – Best budget pick offering Mini-LED backlighting, QLED color, and Game Mode Plus with VRR and FreeSync for smooth performance without breaking the bank. SYLVOX Outdoor TV, 65-Inch Gaming Series – Best outdoor gaming TV with 4K 120Hz, IP55 weatherproofing, FreeSync/G-Sync support, and Dolby Vision/Atmos to game rain or shine.

7 Best TVs for Xbox Series X to Max Out Graphics & Speed

Alright, so you’ve got the Series X, but is your TV ready for all that power? Lucky for you, we’ve done the homework, so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling through specs. Below, you’ll find the best gaming TV list.

1. LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series [Best Overall TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type OLED with SELF-LIT PIXELS Brightness Brightness Booster for enhanced luminance and detail Processor a9 AI Processor Gen7 with AI Super Upscaling Refresh Rate 144Hz refresh rate with 0.1ms response time Gaming Features NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR for tear-free gaming Sound Dolby Atmos for immersive, 3D surround sound HDR Support Dolby Vision for extraordinary color, contrast Connectivity 4 HDMI 2.1 ports Smart Features webOS Re: New Program Size 55-Inch display Audio Dolby Atmos sound system

If you want your Xbox Series X to look its absolute best, the LG OLED evo C4 is the way to go. The SELF-LIT PIXELS mean each pixel is individually lit, and this gives you ridiculously deep blacks and stunningly vibrant colors.

So, no matter if you’re in the middle of a dark, moody level or blasting through a sun-soaked open world, the picture quality is jaw-dropping. Plus, the Brightness Booster kicks things up a notch.

This TV comes packed with the a9 AI Processor Gen7, which automatically makes everything you watch look even better. Throw in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode, and you’re getting top-tier visuals and immersive sound.

On top of that, the 144Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time make sure your games are as smooth as butter. Plus, with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, you’re all set for lag-free, tear-free gameplay. And with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, hooking up all your gear is a breeze.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning OLED display with perfect color accuracy



✅ Brightness Booster for vibrant detail



✅ Smooth visuals with a9 AI Processor Gen7



✅ 144Hz refresh rate with 0.1ms response time



✅ Supports NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and VRR



✅ Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound ❌ High price compared to non-OLED TVs

Final Verdict: The LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C4 is hands down one of the best TVs for your Xbox. It’s got everything you want: amazing picture quality, smooth gameplay, and full-on cinematic vibes. If you’re all about top-tier performance, this TV is a no-brainer.

2. Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series [Best Budget TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type Mini-LED with Full Array Local Dimming Color Technology QLED Quantum Dot Color HDR Support Dolby Vision Sound Dolby Atmos Gaming Features Game Mode Plus, VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Motion Enhancement Game Booster 120 & Motion Rate 240 Processor Hi-View Engine with AI enhancements Connectivity 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs with eARC Smart Features Google TV Wifi Wifi 6 (5GHz bandwidth) Size 55-Inch display

The Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series is a great choice for your Series X Xbox when it comes to performance on a budget. With Mini-LED technology, QLED Quantum Dot Color, and a ton of gaming-specific features, this TV brings value without compromise.

No matter the game you play, this TV does a fantastic job of delivering crisp details and rich colors. On top of that, Game Plus Mode with VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync ensures your gaming flows like a river.

You also get Dolby Vision game mode and Dolby Atmos for immersive visuals and sound. All these features make this TV an all-around great choice for gamers who want top-notch performance on a budget.

With the Hisense U6 Series, you basically get Mini-LED for crisp contrast and QLED Quantum Dot Color for a broad color spectrum. Also, let’s not forget the Game Mode Plus for low input lag, high-refresh gaming

Pros Cons ✅ Mini-LED with great contrast



✅ Vibrant QLED Quantum Dot Color



✅ Great for gaming with VRR & ALLM



✅ Game Mode Plus for low-lag play



✅ Dolby Vision for vivid picture



✅ Affordable for the performance ❌ Not the best for light-filled rooms

Final Verdict: For gamers looking for an affordable yet high-performing TV, the Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series is a fantastic option. It’s loaded with great features like Mini-LED, QLED, and Game Mode Plus for smooth, responsive gameplay. Plus, the Dolby Vision gaming HDR and Atmos combo ensures you’re not just playing games – you’re experiencing them. If you’re after budget-friendly excellence, this TV will serve you well.

3. SYLVOX Outdoor TV, 65-Inch Gaming Series [Best Outdoor TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type 4K LED with 120Hz Native Gaming Mode Gaming Features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync Pic Quality 4K 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos with weatherproof speakers Smart Features Google TV OS with Smart Recommendations Outdoor Durability Weatherproof with IP55 rating Connectivity Dual HDMI 2.1 ports, USB, Optical Out, TV Tuner Remote Waterproof remote with Google Assistant Size 65-Inch display

Ready to take your gaming outdoors? The SYLVOX 65-Inch Gaming Series Outdoor TV is built for gamers who want top-tier performance with Google TV features. With 120Hz Native Gaming Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and NVIDIA G-Sync support, this TV is packed with features. All of them combined give you an edge over the competition, a real edge.

Not only does it deliver on performance, but it also provides stunning visuals with 4K 120Hz resolution, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision for vibrant, cinematic quality. So, it doesn’t really matter if you’re gaming or watching your favorite shows; you’ll get the best viewing experience.

The Dolby Atmos sound system and weatherproof design ensure you’re immersed in high-quality audio and visuals, rain or shine. And with its IP55 rating, this TV is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, from scorching heat to heavy rain.

Pros Cons ✅ 120Hz gaming mode for smooth action



✅ 4K HDR and Dolby Vision for amazing visuals



✅ Weatherproof with IP55 rating



✅ Dolby Atmos for immersive sound



✅ FreeSync & G-Sync compatibility



✅ Google Assistant remote ❌ Can be bulky for small spaces

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for an outdoor TV that delivers exceptional gaming performance and cinematic visuals, the SYLVOX 65-Inch Gaming Series is your go-to. Its 120Hz Native Gaming Mode, AMD FreeSync, and NVIDIA G-Sync support guarantee smooth, free of input lag gaming, while Dolby Vision and HDR10 make sure you get stunning visuals no matter the lighting.

4. SAMSUNG 65-Inch S95D Series [Best OLED TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type OLED Technology Picture Quality OLED HDR Pro, Pantone-Validated Colors Motion Technology Motion Xcelerator 144Hz Audio Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound+ Smart Features Samsung Tizen OS, AI-Based Formula for 4K Upscaling Calibration Expert Calibration for True-to-Life Colors Connectivity Voice Assistant, Easy Access to Streaming Apps Size 65-Inch display

The SAMSUNG 65-Inch S95D Series is the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers who want stunning visuals and immersive sound. This OLED TV delivers pure blacks, super-bright whites, and colors that pop – trust me, you’ll never look at a screen the same way again.

And it doesn’t matter if you’re playing your favorite game or watching movies, this TV has it all. The OLED HDR Pro makes everything look ultra-crisp, and the Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensures your games run smooth as butter.

No lag, no blur, just uninterrupted action in this best gaming TV. Plus, the Real Depth Enhancer gives you a super-immersive feel by adding depth to what you’re watching. And the sound? Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ will make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of the action.

The S95D Series comes with Samsung’s Tizen OS, which is a breeze to navigate. You can easily access all your apps and shows, and with AI-powered 4K upscaling, whatever you’re watching looks sharp, no matter what the original resolution is.

Pros Cons ✅ OLED technology for perfect blacks and vibrant colors



✅ OLED Glare Free for better clarity in bright rooms



✅ Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay



✅ Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound+ for immersive audio



✅ 4K AI Upscaling for sharp and detailed visuals ❌ Takes up more space than non-OLED TVs

Final Verdict: The SAMSUNG 65-Inch S95D Series is a beast of a TV for anyone who wants amazing visuals and top-tier gaming performance. The OLED technology brings you deep blacks and bright colors, while Motion Xcelerator 144Hz guarantees your games run without a hitch. Add Dolby Atmos for some epic sound, and you’re set for an unforgettable gaming experience.

5. TCL 85-Inch QM7K [Best Large TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type QD-Mini LED Refresh Rate 144Hz Native HDR Technology High HDR Brightness Audio Bang & Olufsen Game Mode Game Accelerator 288 VRR Processor AIPQ Pro Processor Picture Control Technology TCL HALO Control System, CrystGlow HVA Panel Color Accuracy Enhanced QLED (DCI-P3 Color) Dimming Zones LD2500 Precise Dimming Series Size 85-Inch display

If you’re on the hunt for a massive TV that’s going to make your Xbox Series X games pop, look no further than the TCL 85-Inch QM7K. This QD-Mini LED TV combines the best of QLED and OLED technologies for incredible color accuracy, deep blacks, and super sharp details – perfect for big screen gaming.

With its 144Hz Native Refresh Rate and Game Accelerator 288 VRR, you’re set for ultra-smooth gaming without input lag. It’s like an adrenaline rush for your eyes. And if you’re into high-quality sound, the Bang & Olufsen Audio will immerse you even deeper into the action.

The TCL HALO Control System takes care of lighting, ensuring no halo effects on the screen, while the CrystGlow HVA Panel guarantees crystal-clear visibility. Plus, the AIPQ Pro Processor dynamically adjusts the picture for the sharpest visuals based on what you’re watching.

Pros Cons ✅ QD-Mini LED for pixel-level precision and deep blacks



✅ 144Hz Native Refresh Rate for smooth gaming



✅ Game Accelerator 288 VRR for fast gaming action



✅ Bang & Olufsen Audio for immersive sound experience



✅ AIPQ Pro Processor for dynamically optimized visuals ❌ Large size may be too big for smaller rooms

Final Verdict: The TCL 85-Inch QM7K is a beast of a TV for gamers who want it all – huge size, stunning visuals, and next-level sound. With its 144Hz refresh rate, game-boosting tech, and Bang & Olufsen sound, the TCL 85-Inch QM7K is the perfect companion for your Xbox Series X. Just be ready to be blown away – this TV makes gaming feel larger than life.

6. LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series [Best 4K TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type OLED (Self-lit pixels) Response Time 0.1ms Refresh Rate 120Hz native HDR Technology Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio Dolby Atmos Gaming Features NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR Processor α8 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro Smart Features WebOS 24, LG Channels HDMI Ports 4x HDMI 2.1 Multi-View Yes (2 screens)

The LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series is an impressive 4K TV that delivers exceptional picture quality, especially if you’re gaming on the Xbox Series X. It uses self-lit OLED pixels, which give you deep blacks and rich colors across the spectrum.

This TV is also a gamer’s dream. With a 0.1 ms response time and 120Hz native refresh rate, it ensures smooth gameplay without input lag. It’s also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you won’t have to worry about screen tearing.

Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the visuals and sound are top-notch. But most of all, this TV is able to create a cinema-like experience in your living room. For an even better experience, I’d recommend getting one of the best Xbox Series X headsets, just so you complete your gaming setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Self-lit OLED pixels for deep blacks and vibrant colors



✅ 0.1ms response time for ultra-smooth gaming



✅ 120Hz native refresh rate for smooth visuals



✅ NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for lag-free gaming



✅ Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like experience ❌ Price is higher for OLED tech

Final Verdict: The LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series is a top-tier TV for gaming, especially with its ultra-fast response time and 120Hz refresh rate. It also brings cinematic visuals with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making it great for both gaming and movie watching. If you’re looking for high-quality 4K performance, this is a solid pick that won’t disappoint.

7. Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series [Best Mini LED TV for Xbox Series X]

Specs Details Display Type Mini-LED Pro+ Peak Brightness 3000 nits Color Technology QLED Quantum Dot Gaming Features 144Hz Game Mode Pro, Variable Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Audio Dolby Atmos, 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Sound HDR Technology Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced Processor Hi-View Engine Pro (AI-enhanced) Smart Features Game Bar, Filmmaker Mode HDMI Ports Multiple HDMI 2.1

When it comes to stunning visuals and smooth performance, the Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series is worth checking out. With Mini-LED Pro+ and Full Array Local Dimming Pro, you get incredible sharpness and contrast. There are over 2000+ local dimming zones that bring out details in every scene.

The 3000-nit peak brightness ensures that everything stays rich in quality, even in the brightest rooms. Colors pop, thanks to QLED Quantum Dot Technology, which brings over a billion shades to your screen

For gamers, finding a high-quality gaming TV is a must, and this one delivers. It has a 144Hz Game Mode Pro with a variable refresh rate (48Hz-144Hz), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Auto Low Latency Mode. This all means that you get quality gaming without input lag and with no screen tearing.

Plus, it’s got Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to bring the best visuals and audio right into your living room. And let’s not forget the 2.1.2 multi-channel sound system that packs a punch which makes this TV almost like a huge gaming monitor.

Pros Cons ✅ Mini-LED Pro+ for stunning picture quality



✅ 3000 nits peak brightness for vivid clarity



✅ 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gaming



✅ QLED Quantum Dot offers vibrant colors



✅ Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive visuals and sound ❌ Audio quality may still benefit from a soundbar in larger spaces

Final Verdict: The Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series is a fantastic gaming TV with brilliant picture quality, fast performance, and immersive sound. If you’re in the market for a high-quality TV that delivers on both visuals, gaming features and reduces input lag, this is a solid choice – no doubt about that.

What To Look for in a TV for Xbox Series X?

So you want to get the best gaming TV, but don’t know what matters. Let me show you what to look out for.

1. HDMI 2.1

If you’re a serious gamer, HDMI 2.1 is a must-have feature for your gaming TV or top-quality gaming monitor. It’s packed with goodies like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Quick Frame Transport (QFT), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

This design gives you the smoothest, most seamless experience. With ALLM, your TV automatically switches to the best settings for gaming, cutting down input lag so you don’t have to manually adjust anything.

QFT makes sure frames get to the screen faster. And with VRR, you get zero stuttering, which makes every frame smooth and synced with your console.

2. VRR

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) is a game-changer for smooth, responsive gameplay for your best TV for Xbox Series X. This tech allows your great gaming TV to adjust its refresh rate in real time to match your game’s frame rate. If your game is running at 144 FPS, your gaming TV will automatically switch to 144Hz.

If it drops to 100 FPS, the TV will adapt to 100Hz. This means no more screen tearing or stuttering – just smooth, fluid action that keeps you locked in.

And it doesn’t really matter if you’re dodging bullets or racing cars, VRR ensures every frame feels perfect.

3. ALLM for Input Lag Removal

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) is your best friend for gaming without input lag. When you fire up your gaming PC or Xbox, ALLM automatically switches your TV to low-latency mode – no need to get into menus or settings.

It ensures a smooth, responsive experience with minimal input delay, making gaming more enjoyable. And when you’re done gaming, it switches back to the normal mode, so your TV’s picture quality is at its best for watching movies.

4. Panel Quality

When it comes to the best gaming TV options, panel quality is key. Most TVs use LED-LCD panels, where LEDs light up the screen, and an LCD layer creates the colors. The main types you’ll encounter are VA and IPS panels.

VA panels offer fantastic contrast and deep blacks, which makes them great for immersive gaming, but they lose some quality when viewed at an angle. On the other hand, IPS panels have better viewing angles and color accuracy but don’t offer the same level of contrast.

For the best gaming TV, you’ll likely want to prioritize a VA panel for the contrast and black levels. But if you’re sharing the screen, an IPS panel might be the better bet for both Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

5. HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a game-changer for gaming TVs, and it’s just as important as having the best gaming PC. It brings out more detail in both very bright and very dark scenes, making everything look more natural and realistic.

Imagine playing a game in a dark cave, and you can see the texture of the walls, or sailing on a yacht with sunbeams clearly visible, even in the brightest sunlight. If your screen doesn’t support HDR, you’re missing out on the full experience.

For the most immersive gaming experience, look for a TV with HDR support – it’ll bring your games to life like never before.

6. Size

When choosing the right screen size for your gaming setup, room size and viewing distance are key factors to consider. For a 65″-75″ TV, sitting about six feet away is ideal. However, if you’re going for something larger, like an 80″-100″ screen, you’ll want to be seated around 12-15 feet away to get the best viewing experience.

Higher resolution matters, too – if you’re rocking a high-quality gaming desk setup and using a 4K TV, sitting too far away will make the 4K resolution feel like 1080p. On the flip side, sitting too close can make you notice individual pixels, which can hurt your immersion and cause eye strain.

FAQs

What is the best TV for Xbox Series X?

The best TV for Xbox Series X features HDMI 2.1, 4K resolution, 120Hz TV’s refresh rate, and low input lag. Models like the LG OLED C1 or Samsung TV QN90A are excellent choices. These gaming TVs ensure you get the most from your Xbox Series X, offering smooth, immersive gameplay with stunning visuals.

What kind of TV is needed for the Xbox Series X?

For Xbox Series X, you’ll need a 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and low input lag. These features allow for smooth, high-quality gameplay with minimal delay and support for higher frame rates. TVs like OLEDs or high-end QLEDs offer the best performance for Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch.

Is HDMI 2.1 necessary for Xbox Series X?

Yes, HDMI 2.1 is necessary for the best experience on Xbox Series X. It supports 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhancing your gaming experience with smoother graphics and reduced input lag. Without HDMI 2.1, you miss out on the console’s full potential.

Is 4K needed for Xbox Series X with Other Gaming TVs?

Yes, 4K is needed for the full potential of Xbox Series X. The console supports 4K gaming at 60Hz and up to 120Hz with compatible TVs. For the sharpest, most immersive experience, a 4K TV ensures you enjoy all the details and fast-paced action that Xbox Series X offers.

Should I get a TV or monitor for the Xbox Series X?

It depends on your preference. A TV offers a larger screen and better overall experience for couch gaming, especially with features like HDR and 4K support. A gaming monitor provides faster response times and higher refresh rates, ideal for competitive gaming. Both work, but a TV is better for casual, immersive play.