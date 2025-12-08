9 Best Soundbars Under $500 – 2025 Buying Guide

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

I look for the best soundbar under $500 every year because this price range consistently delivers the biggest jump in home audio quality without going into premium territory. I’ve tested many mid-range soundbars, and the improvement always feels immediate.

Dialogue becomes clearer, bass gains real weight, and movies take on a fuller, more immersive sound that basic TV speakers can’t match. It’s the type of upgrade that changes how a room feels.

I’ve highlighted the soundbars in this guide that offer real value, balanced tuning, and useful features. By the end, you’ll know which model fits your space, listening habits, and expectations for performance.

Our Top Picks for Soundbars Under $500

Many soundbars promise strong performance, yet only a few deliver the clarity, bass depth, and ease of use that genuinely improve a living room setup. These are the top 3:

JBL Bar 300 MK2 (2025) – A great choice for clear dialogue, wide sound, and strong surround effects through its virtual Atmos processing. Hisense AX3120Q (2021) – Powerful bass and a true 3.1.2 layout make it a great pick for anyone who wants impactful height effects and a wider stage without raising the budget. Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 (2024) – Clean tuning, strong mid detail, and a natural sound profile make this bar ideal for users who prefer a more balanced, accurate presentation.

Best Soundbars Under $500 – Top Mid-Range Picks for 2025

This section walks you through all the soundbars that offer strong sound, useful features, and solid value without going over budget. Each one is picked by real performance. By the end, you’ll know which model feels like the best soundbar under $500.

1. JBL Bar 300 MK2 [Best Overall Soundbar Under $500]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.0 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos (true processing) Connectivity Options HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi Power Output (Wattage) 450W Subwoofer Information No separate subwoofer (built-in drivers only) Dimensions 37″ × 2.0″ × 4.1″

JBL Bar 300 MK2 stands out as the best overall option because it delivers wide, balanced sound without needing a separate subwoofer. Its compact 37-inch width fits easily under most TVs and leaves room for clean cable routing.

The slim 2-inch height keeps the bar from blocking the screen, and the 4.1-inch depth sits securely on narrow stands. MultiBeam spreads sound across the room, and the bar balances movies, shows, and music with ease. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 also make streaming simple, which helps this model stand out as a top soundbar for everyday use.

Pros Cons ✅ True Dolby Atmos produces clear height effects for more immersive movies



✅ MultiBeam technology expands the soundstage for wider room coverage



✅ All-in-one design keeps setups clean while still delivering strong bass



✅ Built-in room calibration adjusts sound for more consistent performance



✅ HDMI eARC supports high-quality audio and low-latency gaming



✅ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provide quick streaming options ❌ Bass output stays more controlled than explosive, yet the balanced tuning still feels rich during everyday use

Four tweeters sharpen dialogue with clean high detail, and the racetrack drivers add controlled midrange support at higher volumes. Dolby Atmos lifts effects above the screen for stronger impact during action scenes.

Pro tip Place the JBL Bar 300 MK2 slightly forward on your TV stand to let the up-firing Atmos drivers project height effects more effectively.

Room calibration adjusts output to match the room’s acoustics, improving clarity in tougher layouts. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision passthrough integrate smoothly with supported TVs, while HDMI eARC delivers stable, uncompressed audio.

Final Verdict: The JBL Bar 300 MK2 stands out as a powerful, feature-rich choice for buyers who want clear sound, simple setup, and true Atmos effects in one compact bar.

2. Hisense AX3120Q [Best Budget Soundbar Under $500]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 setup with dedicated height drivers Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 40Hz–20kHz system response Connectivity Options 3.5mm input, HDMI x2, USB-A x1, HDMI eARC, Optical Digital, Bluetooth 5.3 Power Output (Wattage) 440W total output Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer included for stronger low-end impact Dimensions Box size: 375 x 495 x 540 mm, Weight: 12.4 kg

Hisense AX3120Q is the best budget soundbar because it offers powerful features at a lower price while keeping the setup simple. Buyers get a 3.1.2 system that supports real height effects and wider audio placement.

The bar pushes 440 watts of output, so action scenes hit harder without relying entirely on the subwoofer. Dual HDMI ports, a 3.5 mm input, and a USB-A slot give users flexible device support, and HDMI eARC keeps audio quality clean on modern TVs.

Pros Cons ✅ 3.1.2 layout improves height effects for more immersive scenes



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds deep bass without extra wiring



✅ Strong 440W output fills medium and large rooms



✅ Multiple HDMI ports support consoles and media devices



✅ One-touch EQ modes fit different viewing needs



✅ HDR passthrough maintains clean video while routing audio



✅ Bluetooth 5.3 offers stable and fast wireless streaming ❌ Box size runs larger than average, yet the added components provide stronger room impact

Buyers gain stronger low-end impact because the wireless subwoofer adds deep bass without extra cables. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X introduce overhead movement that strengthens immersion during movies or games.

Pro tip Place the wireless subwoofer along a wall or in a corner to naturally boost low frequencies. This positioning trick can deepen bass without needing any extra adjustments.

The 40Hz–20kHz range handles tight lows and clean highs, and EzPlay 3.0 pairs instantly with Hisense TVs.

One-touch EQ modes switch quickly between movies, music, gaming, and night listening, which helps it stand out as the best soundbar for music pick in this range. HDR passthrough keeps video accurate through HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3 maintains stable streaming, and the low 0.5W standby draw keeps energy use efficient.

Final Verdict: Hisense AX3120Q offers impressive power, wide channel separation, and real height effects at a budget-friendly price.

3. Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 [Best Soundbar Under $500 for Music]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 system Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, USB-C playback Connectivity Options HDMI eARC, Optical Digital, USB-A x1, Bluetooth Power Output (Wattage) 185W total output Subwoofer Information Compatible with Klipsch SUB100 or wireless Flexus subs Dimensions 1118 x 78 x 126 mm, Weight: 8.5 kg

Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 earns its spot as the best soundbar under $500 for music because it focuses on warm, immersive sound that highlights vocals and instruments.

Up-firing speakers support true Dolby Atmos, and the center channel strengthens clarity for both dialogue and lead vocals. The modular Flexus ecosystem lets buyers expand into wireless surrounds or a matching subwoofer for stronger impact.

Pros Cons ✅ Warm and detailed sound profile fits all music genres



✅ Dolby Atmos height cues add realism to concerts and live tracks



✅ Modular system expands into a full wireless Flexus setup



✅ USB and Bluetooth support quick playback from personal libraries



✅ Wall-mount hardware improves placement and stereo imaging



✅ HDMI eARC guarantees clean, high-quality audio transfer ❌ Bass stays moderate without an external subwoofer, yet the tuning still feels full for music-focused listening

The Klipsch CORE 200 delivers rich mids, crisp highs, and subtle height effects that enhance live and ambient music. Its 3.1.2 layout offers clear directional sound, making it one of the best soundbar options for spacious stereo playback.

Pro tip Try using the USB-C playback feature with high-resolution audio files. It delivers noticeably cleaner detail than Bluetooth, especially in acoustic and instrumental tracks.

With a 43Hz–20kHz range, it handles bass and treble cleanly. HDMI eARC ensures stable audio quality, while Bluetooth makes streaming easy. For deeper lows, it includes an RCA LFE port for subwoofer support.

Final Verdict: Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 suits buyers who want rich, musical tuning with clean highs and wide stereo presence.

4. JBL Bar 500 MK2 [Best Soundbar Under $500 for Gaming]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.1 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Connectivity Options HDMI input x1, USB-A x1, HDMI eARC x1, Optical Digital, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz) Power Output (Wattage) 750W total output Subwoofer Information 10-inch wireless subwoofer, 8.1 kg Dimensions Product: 940 × 51 × 104 mm

JBL Bar 500 MK2 earns its place as the best soundbar under $500 for gaming because it delivers strong output, wide coverage, and deep bass that make directional cues easier to track. MultiBeam 3.0 broadens the soundstage, while Dolby Atmos adds vertical detail for more realistic spatial awareness.

The 10-inch wireless subwoofer boosts explosions and fast-action moments, and streaming stays flexible with AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and the JBL One App. HDMI eARC with an extra HDMI input ensures clean passthrough for consoles and media devices.

Pros Cons ✅ 750W output delivers strong volume and dynamic impact



✅ Dolby Atmos creates clearer spatial cues for gaming



✅ MultiBeam 3.0 widens the soundstage for better awareness



✅ Wireless 10-inch subwoofer adds deep, powerful bass



✅ JBL One App provides simple tuning and sound control



✅ HDR passthrough supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ❌ Bass intensity may run high in small rooms, yet it stays controlled for gaming

JBL uses five racetrack drivers and four tweeters to deliver sharp highs and clear mids that help players track footsteps and directional cues.JBL One App calibration adjusts the audio to the room.

Pro tip Use the JBL One App to run room calibration before gaming. It fine-tunes the soundstage and guarantees spatial effects like footsteps and ambient cues.

The 43Hz–20kHz range keeps the bar balanced for both quiet scenes and loud action. HDMI eARC handles clean game audio, Wi-Fi switches quickly between gaming and music, and the wireless subwoofer adds strong, punchy impact. Its compact size fits under most TVs, making it a top soundbar for gaming.

Final Verdict: JBL Bar 500 MK2 suits gamers who want strong directionality, deep bass, and wide spatial detail without raising the budget.

5. Yamaha SR-B40A [Best Soundbar Under $500 for Dialogue Clarity]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1 system with dedicated center-focused tuning Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, Clear Voice, multiple surround modes Connectivity Options HDMI eARC, digital optical, Bluetooth input Power Output (Wattage) 200W total (Front L/R: 50W × 2, Subwoofer: 100W) Subwoofer Information 16 cm wireless subwoofer with dual drivers Dimensions Bar: 910 × 68 × 133 mm; Sub: 194 × 419 × 407 mm

Yamaha SR-B40A stands out because it delivers elite dialogue clarity, driven by Clear Voice and center-focused tuning that pushes speech forward without thinning out the mix. Four cone drivers and two tweeters add crisp detail, while the 100W wireless subwoofer supplies balanced depth for movies and sports.

Pros Cons ✅ Clear Voice improves vocal definition during dialogue-heavy scenes



✅ 3.1 channels create stronger left–center–right separation



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds balanced low-end power



✅ Dolby Atmos introduces controlled height effects



✅ HDMI eARC supports high-quality audio passthrough



✅ Multiple sound modes match different content types ❌ Height effects stay subtle compared to larger Atmos systems, yet overall clarity remains excellent

Yamaha boosts performance with Dolby Atmos, a 43Hz–20kHz range, and sound modes that adjust width, height, and vocal presence. Moreover, CEC support keeps control simple, and the compact bar sits neatly under most TVs.

Pro tip Turn on Yamaha’s Clear Voice mode during talk-heavy shows or podcasts. By doing this, the vocal frequencies are enhanced without boosting overall volume.

The wireless subwoofer adds clean low-end power, and the app makes tuning quick. As a result, this focus on vocal clarity helps the stand out as the best soundbar for dialogue for buyers who prioritize speech-first performance.

Final Verdict: SR-B40A suits buyers who prioritize speech clarity and want a soundbar that handles movies, shows, and daily TV with precision and balance.

6. Bose Smart [Best Smart Soundbar Under $500]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5 total speakers with a center tweeter Supported Audio Features Bose TrueSpace spatial processing Connectivity Options Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect Power Output (Wattage) Not listed (Bose does not disclose wattage) Subwoofer Information No built-in subwoofer; compatible with Bose wireless subs Dimensions 2.21″ H × 27.34″ W × 4.09″

Bose Smart delivers premium sound and full smart-home control in a compact frame. Its 27.3-inch width fits easily under most TVs, and the five-speaker layout creates a wide, immersive stage.

TrueSpace lifts non-Atmos content to make everyday shows feel fuller, while AI Dialogue Mode sharpens voices for news, podcasts, and talk-heavy scenes without muting effects.

Pros Cons ✅ TrueSpace widens audio and enhances non-Atmos content



✅ AI Dialogue Mode improves voice clarity



✅ Wi-Fi streaming supports all major platforms



✅ Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant



✅ Multi-room grouping for whole-home audio



✅ Compact size fits tight entertainment spaces ❌ No included subwoofer, yet the bar keeps strong clarity and balance on its own

The bar supports AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Wi-Fi streaming, and Bluetooth, so switching between devices stays quick and simple. Moreover, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant add easy voice control for smart-home users.

Pro tip Link the Bose Smart Soundbar to your home Wi-Fi and use Chromecast or AirPlay 2 instead of Bluetooth. The higher audio quality is guaranteed this way.

Multi-room grouping connects it with other Bose speakers, and the compact design keeps placement flexible in small or medium rooms, helping the Smart Soundbar 600 stand out as the best Bose soundbar choice.

Final Verdict: The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 suits users who want smarter control, cleaner integration, and spacious audio in a compact frame.

7. LG S70TY [Best Soundbar Under $500 for LG TVs]

Specs Details Audio Channels 7-speaker system with up-firing center channel Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD, LPCM Connectivity Options USB, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, AAC, Chromecast/Apple AirPlay Power Output (Wattage) Not listed Subwoofer Information Works with optional SPT8-S speaker kit; no included subwoofer Dimensions 39.9″ x 17.9″ x 10.2″

LG S70TY is built to pair perfectly with LG QNED and LED TVs, making it a top soundbar for LG TVs for anyone who wants a seamless match. WOW Orchestra syncs the bar with compatible LG models to create a wider, fuller stage that boosts presence during movies and improves clarity in dialogue-heavy scenes.

Pros Cons ✅ WOW Orchestra increases sound with LG TVs



✅ Up-firing center channel creates strong height effects



✅ Wide support for premium formats (Atmos, DTS:X, TrueHD)



✅ One-remote control with compatible LG TVs



✅ Low-profile build blends with LG QNED/LED sets



✅ Optional rear speakers expand immersion ❌ No included subwoofer, yet the seven-speaker array still delivers solid low-end weight

Up-firing Atmos channels add height that lifts rain, helicopters, and overhead effects above the screen for a more cinematic feel. The bar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio, which gives users premium home-theatre formats even without a subwoofer.

Pro tip If you own a compatible LG TV, enable WOW Orchestra in the audio settings, it syncs the TV and soundbar speakers for a noticeably richer soundstage. Best for movies and concerts.

HDMI eARC guarantees a lossless one-cable setup for LG TVs, and Bluetooth adds simple wireless streaming for music.

Final Verdict: The LG S70TY suits LG TV owners who want a seamless match, premium audio formats, and clean dialogue without a complicated setup.

8. Samsung HW-B550D [Best Samsung Soundbar Under $500]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1 channels, 4 speakers Supported Audio Features Dolby Audio, Dolby 5.1ch, DTS 5.1ch, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, HDMI-CEC, USB, Bluetooth, Digital Optical, USB Music Playback, Spotify Connect Power Output (Wattage) 370W total power Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer included (7.2″ × 13.5″ × 11.6″) Dimensions Main unit: 33.8″ × 2.3″ × 2.9″; Weight: 4.4 lb

Samsung HW-B550D delivers deep, room-filling bass through its wireless subwoofer while keeping setups clean, which makes it a top soundbar for Samsung TVs in this price range. DTS Virtual:X expands the stage for a more immersive feel, and Adaptive Sound Lite keeps voices crisp during movies, gaming, and news.

Pros Cons ✅ Wireless subwoofer adds heavy, impactful bass



✅ DTS Virtual:X boosts immersion



✅ Adaptive Sound Lite improves dialogue



✅ HDMI ARC supports higher audio quality



✅ Voice assistant support



✅ Wide file and format compatibility ❌ Bluetooth 4.2 is older, but it still performs reliably

HDMI ARC preserves fuller audio from streaming apps and Blu-ray players. Bluetooth Multi Connection provides quick device switching, and USB playback covers MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, and more.

Pro tip Activate Game Mode when using the HW-B550D with a console. This setting sharpens directional sound and reduces lag.

Samsung includes Bass Boost, Game mode, Surround Expansion, and Night Mode to fine-tune sound instantly. Wall-mount support and Samsung-remote integration add simple day-to-day control.

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-B550D suits users who want bold bass, clean voices, and simple setup at a competitive price.

9. VIZIO SL512X-08 [Best 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar Under $500]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.1.2 setup with adaptive height speakers Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity Options Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, HDMI In, USB, Optical Power Output (Wattage) 185W maximum Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer, 6-inch driver Dimensions Soundbar: 36″ W × 4.73″ D × 2.6″ H

VIZIO SL512X-08 earns its place as the best 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar under $500 because it produces real height effects without complicating setup. Its adaptive height speakers rotate when Atmos or DTS:X signals appear.

Pros Cons ✅ 5.1.2 layout creates a real Atmos bubble with clear height effects



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds punch without cable clutter



✅ HDMI eARC keeps audio lossless and supports TV-remote control



✅ Strong decoding support (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, TrueHD, DTS-HD MA)



✅ QuickFit mounting simplifies installation for compatible VIZIO TVs



✅ Multiple sound modes optimize gaming, movies, and late-night listening



✅ Premium fabric and rotating elements enhance both style and sound ❌ Lacks built-in Wi-Fi streaming, which may matter to app-focused users

The wireless subwoofer adds a strong, punchy low end that boosts action scenes, and the VIZIO app gives quick access to updates and tuning. The soundbar builds more value with HDMI eARC, QuickFit mounting for select VIZIO TVs, and wide format support including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

Pro tip Position the VIZIO SL512X-08 so the adaptive height speakers have a clear upward path. Avoid placing it under low shelves or overhangs to let the Atmos effects reflect properly off the ceiling.

Night mode, voice enhancement, and multiple EQ presets improve clarity across different content. Its low-profile build fits easily under most TVs, while wireless connections keep room placement flexible.

Final Verdict: VIZIO SL512X-08 suits buyers who want a true 5.1.2 Atmos system with powerful bass and flexible placement at a sub-$500 price. It’s one of the best soundbars with subwoofers you could get your hands on.

What Features Matter Most for a Soundbar Under $500?

Soundbars in this range deliver a major upgrade in clarity, immersion, and overall entertainment quality. Even though the category is considered mid-range, choosing the right features makes the biggest difference in how movies, games, and music feel at home.

Anyone searching for the best soundbars under $500 should focus on the elements that directly improve spatial accuracy, dialogue sharpness, and bass performance.

1. Channels and Immersion

A higher channel count creates a wider and more precise soundstage.

3.1 or 3.1.2 provides strong clarity with basic height effects

provides strong clarity with basic height effects 5.1 or 5.1.2 gives fuller separation and better surround realism

gives fuller separation and better surround realism Height channels improve overhead cues for Atmos content

2. Subwoofer Performance

A powerful external subwoofer adds the low-end weight needed for action scenes and cinematic impact. Larger wireless subs tend to deliver deeper bass and better room coverage.

3. Dialogue Clarity

A dedicated center channel or a strong dialogue mode keeps speech forward and easy to understand. This matters for movie voices, live TV, podcasts, and streaming shows.

4. HDMI eARC Support

This connection unlocks higher-bandwidth audio, reduces sync issues, and allows your TV remote to control the soundbar. It also supports lossless formats when paired with compatible content.

5. Dolby Atmos or DTS:X

These formats create 3D audio by adding height-based sound placement, which helps any top Dolby Atmos soundbar deliver a more realistic sense of space. Even virtual or up-firing solutions make scenes feel more spacious and lifelike.

6. Room Calibration

Features like Auto Calibration, SpaceFit, or microphone-based tuning adjust the soundbar to your room’s layout. This improves bass accuracy, balances channels, and minimizes echo.

7. WiFi Streaming

AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect deliver higher-quality audio than Bluetooth and make everyday listening easier. These features also help any affordable soundbar under $500 double as a reliable music system.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Soundbars Under $500

A smart way to pick a value soundbar under $500 is to match the bar to the kind of entertainment you enjoy most. Each of the top options shines for a different type of viewer, so the right choice depends on what you want your setup to do best.

For players who want stronger directional audio, wider soundstage expansion, and deeper bass during action-heavy scenes , the JBL Bar 300 MK2 is the most reliable starting point. It delivers forward dialogue, punchy impact, and virtual Atmos space that fits gaming and everyday TV without extra speakers.

, the JBL Bar 300 MK2 is the most reliable starting point. It delivers forward dialogue, punchy impact, and virtual Atmos space that fits gaming and everyday TV without extra speakers. For movie lovers who want deep bass and convincing height effects without crossing the $500 mark , the Hisense AX3120Q stands out as the most cinematic choice. It blends rich low-end weight with immersive height cues, making action, sci-fi, and big-screen TV feel far more dynamic.

, the Hisense AX3120Q stands out as the most cinematic choice. It blends rich low-end weight with immersive height cues, making action, sci-fi, and big-screen TV feel far more dynamic. For buyers who want clean tuning and simple room-friendly placement without sacrificing clarity, the Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 offers the most refined sound in this range. Its acoustic balance, compact design, and smooth mids make it perfect for mixed-use homes that want better audio without complexity.

No matter your setup, there’s a soundbar under $500 that fits your needs. From immersive gaming with the JBL Bar 300 MK2, to cinematic depth on the Hisense AX3120Q, or balanced clarity with the Klipsch Flexus CORE 200, these picks elevate your audio without overcomplicating your space.

FAQs