Xbox Series X Review 2026

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My Xbox Series X review is for anyone wondering if this machine still makes sense to buy in 2026 – five years after launch, with the PS5 Pro on the market and a new Xbox generation on the horizon. The hesitation is valid, but the answer is more favorable than you’d expect.

What makes the Series X stand out is still raw power combined with smart software design. The 12-teraflop GPU handles 4K at 120FPS with supported titles, the custom NVMe SSD makes load times feel genuinely different from last generation, and Quick Resume changes how you play. Add backward compatibility across four console generations and Game Pass integration, and the value proposition holds up.

This review is for gamers deciding between the Series X and the PS5, or anyone upgrading from the Xbox One generation. I’ve weighed price, library depth, and platform trajectory to give a practical answer.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Series X at a Glance

Here is what the Xbox Series X delivers on paper before we get into real-world performance.

Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Platform Xbox Series X Storage 1TB Custom NVMe SSD GPU Performance 12 TFLOPS Max Resolution 4K Max Frame Rate 120FPS Connectivity HDMI 2.1, Wireless Backward Compatibility Xbox One, Xbox 360, Original Xbox Color Black In the Box Console + 2 wireless controllers + HDMI cable Best Sellers Rank #7 in Xbox Series X and S Consoles

★ 12 TFLOPS of raw power with 4K 120FPS and Quick Resume built in Xbox Series X Buy on Amazon

Key Features and Benefits

The specs tell part of the story. Here is where the Series X makes its case in actual gaming sessions.

Xbox Velocity Architecture and Custom NVMe SSD – The SSD powers near-instant load times and Quick Resume, letting you jump between multiple suspended games in seconds. If you have spent years watching loading screens, this changes the pace of how you play.

– The SSD powers near-instant load times and Quick Resume, letting you jump between multiple suspended games in seconds. If you have spent years watching loading screens, this changes the pace of how you play. 12 Teraflop GPU – This is what powers native 4K at 120FPS in supported titles. The performance headroom is real, and it shows in how smoothly demanding games run at high resolutions.

– This is what powers native 4K at 120FPS in supported titles. The performance headroom is real, and it shows in how smoothly demanding games run at high resolutions. Quick Resume – The Series X suspends multiple titles simultaneously, letting you flip between them instantly with no progress lost. For anyone with a diverse gaming library, this feature alone justifies the hardware generation shift.

– The Series X suspends multiple titles simultaneously, letting you flip between them instantly with no progress lost. For anyone with a diverse gaming library, this feature alone justifies the hardware generation shift. Four-Generation Backward Compatibility – The Series X plays games from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Series X/S libraries, and many older titles load faster and run better than they did on original hardware.

– The Series X plays games from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Series X/S libraries, and many older titles load faster and run better than they did on original hardware. Compatible with Xbox One Accessories – Controllers, headsets, and most peripherals from the Xbox One generation work on the Series X, so you are not rebuilding your accessory collection from scratch.

Performance and Real-World Experience

The Series X was built around one promise: more playing, less waiting. In practice, that promise holds.

The SSD is where the generational gap hits hardest. Games that used to sit on loading screens for 30 to 60 seconds are ready in under 10 seconds on the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Velocity Architecture integrates the SSD with the GPU and system memory through dedicated hardware decompression – the speed improvement is structural, not cosmetic, and you feel it every session.

4K and 120FPS is real, but it depends on the game. First-party titles built for the platform hit those targets consistently. Third-party releases often include Performance modes that trade resolution for frame rates, so the choice is yours rather than the hardware’s. The large rectangular form factor keeps things cool and quiet throughout – the fan stays inaudible during normal gaming loads.

Quick Resume is the feature that gets underestimated until you use it. Jumping between four suspended games mid-session, with no loading required, changes how a gaming library actually feels to own. It works across backward-compatible titles too, not just current-gen releases.

The first-party exclusive game count trails PlayStation at this stage in the cycle, and that is the main trade-off to name plainly. For anyone whose gaming is primarily multiplatform, or who plans to pair the console with a Game Pass subscription, the hardware case is compelling.

Pros Cons ✅ Custom 1TB NVMe SSD cuts load times dramatically compared to Xbox One



✅ 12 TFLOPS GPU handles native 4K at up to 120FPS in supported titles



✅ Quick Resume suspends multiple games simultaneously for instant switching



✅ Full backward compatibility with four console generations



✅ Compatible with existing Xbox One accessories – no need to replace peripherals



✅ Bundle includes two wireless controllers and HDMI cable ❌ First-party exclusive game library is smaller than PlayStation’s at this stage in the cycle, though Game Pass offsets this with a deep multiplatform catalog

Why we chose it The Xbox Series X combines the fastest console storage available with four-generation backward compatibility and Game Pass integration. At 9.1/10 on the Enebameter, it is the most capable all-around Xbox ever built, and Quick Resume alone changes how you interact with your gaming library. This is hardware that respects your time and your existing investment.

At the current pricing, the Xbox Series X bundle offers strong immediate value. The two-controller inclusion saves money compared to buying them separately, and four-generation backward compatibility means your existing library transfers without additional cost.

“Setup took about 15 minutes from box to gaming. The storage jump from my old Xbox was immediately obvious – everything moved noticeably faster. I haven’t had a single issue since switching over.” – Lee

That setup experience is consistent. The Xbox ecosystem carries your account, library, and progress forward automatically when you transition from an older console.

“It looks good, sounds good, functions as expected and meets all stated specs. My boy-o would say ‘It’s X-Box!’ I guess that says it all.” – Linda G

That reliability matters. The Series X is stable hardware, and stability at this price point counts as much as raw performance numbers when committing to a multi-year platform.

★ The only next-gen Xbox that plays every generation of your library, instantly Xbox Series X Buy on Amazon

Performance, Loading Times, and Next-Gen Features

The Xbox Velocity Architecture is Microsoft‘s answer to the most frustrating part of console gaming: waiting. Here is how the hardware actually delivers on that.

The Xbox Series X specs review numbers: a 12-teraflop GPU, a custom Zen 2 8-core CPU at 3.8GHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. Titles with the “Optimized for Xbox Series X” badge hit 4K 60FPS reliably, with a growing number supporting 120FPS modes – you just need an HDMI 2.1 display.

The loading speed improvement is not marginal – it is category-defining. The custom NVMe SSD uses dedicated hardware decompression to move game assets at speeds no traditional hard drive can approach. Open-world titles that took 45 seconds to load on Xbox One are ready in under 8 seconds. That is the core of what the Xbox Series X performance review has to say about this machine: it changes how you feel about jumping into a game at any moment.

Quick Resume keeps up to four games suspended simultaneously – switch from an RPG to a multiplayer match and back with no loading required. It applies to backward-compatible titles too, not just current-gen games.

Auto HDR upgrades compatible older titles automatically. Many games that ran at 30FPS on Xbox One run at 60FPS or higher on the Series X, and your existing library gets a measurable upgrade just by running on new hardware. Pair this with highly rated Xbox controllers and the ecosystem rewards the investment.

Xbox Game Pass and the Gaming Ecosystem

The hardware specs tell one story – the Xbox Game Pass angle tells another. For many players, the subscription service is the reason to choose Xbox over PlayStation.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate turns the Series X into a different kind of investment. For a monthly fee, you get hundreds of games including every first-party Xbox title on launch day – the full Bethesda catalog and the complete Xbox back catalog. For anyone playing more than two or three games a year, the math on Game Pass versus buying titles individually favors the subscription.

The Xbox Series X Game Pass review picture gets stronger with backward compatibility. Older Xbox One games in the Game Pass library run better on the Series X, with Auto HDR and frame rate enhancements applying automatically – the subscription catalog improves just from running on current hardware.

The Xbox Series X vs PS5 comparison is worth making honestly. Game Pass is a stronger-value subscription than PlayStation‘s equivalent for most gaming habits. The trade-off is that Sony‘s first-party lineup – God of War, Spider-Man, Gran Turismo – stays on PlayStation. For multiplatform gaming and strong day-one access to new releases, the Series X tips that comparison clearly. Those committed to popular PS5 controllers and the PlayStation ecosystem will find the Series X does not close the exclusive gap.

The Xbox Series X vs Series S decision is simpler: the Series X adds a disc drive, higher maximum resolution, and more storage headroom for roughly $200 more. Physical game collection or native 4K – get the X. Digital-only on 1080p – the Series S is genuinely capable for less.

My Overall Verdict on Xbox Series X

My Xbox Series X review lands in a place I did not expect heading into 2026: this is still among the strongest gaming consoles you can buy. The hardware has not changed, but what it offers has grown more relevant – a faster, smarter platform with a maturing Game Pass library and backward compatibility that keeps your entire Xbox history playable and enhanced.

The Series X earns a 9.1/10 on the Enebameter based on owner satisfaction, hardware performance, and platform breadth. It drops slightly from a perfect score because the first-party exclusive count remains behind PlayStation at this point in the cycle, and that is worth naming honestly.

Who this is for: upgraders from Xbox One, multiplatform gamers who want the best Game Pass hardware, and anyone with a large backward-compatible library to carry forward. Skip it if PlayStation exclusives are your priority.

For what it does best – fast, reliable console gaming with one of the best game subscription services available – the Xbox Series X review conclusion for 2026 is clear: it holds up, and then some.

★ Ready to upgrade? This bundle includes two controllers – lock it in now Xbox Series X Buy on Amazon

Complete Your Setup

The right additions around your Xbox Series X unlock more of what the hardware can do. These two are worth pairing with the console.

OXS S21 Sound Bar for TV

The built-in speakers on most TVs leave Xbox Series X audio short. The OXS S21 soundbar brings dedicated hardware that makes explosions, music, and spatial effects land with the impact the games intend – no home theater setup required.

★ Dedicated TV audio for gaming – hear every detail the Xbox can produce OXS S21 Sound Bars for TV Shop on Amazon

LightingWill HDMI Sync TV Backlight

Bias lighting reduces eye strain during long sessions and adds atmosphere to everything the Xbox outputs. The LightingWill HDMI Sync backlight matches on-screen colors automatically so dark scenes stay dark, action sequences pop, and late-night gaming stays comfortable.

★ Color-synced bias lighting that adapts to every game’s visuals automatically LightingWill HDMI Sync TV Backlight Shop on Amazon

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