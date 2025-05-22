7 Best PS5 Controllers: Elite Gear for All Players in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re about to drop cash on a new PS5 controller, take a minute. I’ll show you what’s legit and what you should leave behind.

If you’re anything like me, you know the wrong controller can ruin a great game faster than a bad connection. I didn’t realize how much it mattered until my thumbs started cramping halfway through a ranked match. Not exactly how I wanted to spend a Saturday night. That’s when I started digging deeper and scrapping the junk.

After deep-diving all options, I came to the conclusion that some hyped far past what they delivered and hidden gems weren’t so common. Either way, I finally figured out which ones are actually worth your time and money. This guide has been built from the ground up for real players: the casuals who just want a better grip on story games, the sweaty tryhards grinding, and the smart buyers who are tired of getting ripped off.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Controllers

Here are my top three picks for the best PS5 controllers in 2025. They each come out on top for their category for a reason. I’ve chosen them based on feel, features, reliability, and player feedback.

PlayStation DualSense Edge – Best overall PS5 controller with elite-level customization and haptic precision. Dinosoo 10ft Wired Controller – Best budget-friendly choice with great durability and no input lag. PDP Victrix Pro FS – Best for competitive fighters, built with arcade-level responsiveness and premium materials.

Keep reading to see ALL the products below. Find out more by sifting through my full reviews with all the crucial details you’ll need to know.

7 Best PS5 Controller Roundup

Below are in-depth reviews of the 7 best PS5 controllers in 2025. These reviews cover everything from build quality to battery life to actual gameplay performance. I’ve included personal observations, pros and cons, and key features to help you decide once and for all!

1. PlayStation DualSense Edge [Best Overall PS5 Controller]

Haptic Feedback Immersive tactile sensations via dual actuators for realistic gameplay Adaptive Triggers Variable resistance triggers simulating in-game actions Battery Life Approximately 5–6 hours Connectivity USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.1, and 3.5mm audio jack Customization Swappable stick caps, remappable buttons, and adjustable trigger stops Built-in Audio Integrated microphone and speaker for in-game communication Compatibility Fully compatible with PS5, PC, and select mobile devices

The PlayStation DualSense Edge is Sony’s answer to the demand for a high-performance, customizable controller tailored for both casual and competitive gamers. After deep-diving into its performance reviews and what people had to say, I can say that this controller elevates the gaming experience. Especially for serious gamers who are deeply invested in their playstyle and performance.

When you unbox the DualSense Edge, its premium build quality will be clear as day to you. The inclusion of interchangeable stick caps and back buttons allow you to tailor the controller to your preferences, so you’ll be comfy for longer during your gaming sessions.The modular design is a standout feature since it enables easy replacement of stick modules. That’s a boon for addressing potential stick drift issues.​

In action, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provide immersive tactile sensations. Your games feel more lifelike. The controller’s responsiveness is impeccable and you’ll see that in whatever you’re doing. Competitive multiplayer games? Exploring single-player worlds? The controller has your back. Plus, you can switch and save multiple control profiles. Convenient, right?

One aspect that is really impressive is the controller’s versatility. Its wireless connectivity guarantees a clutter-free setup, while the included USB cable offers a reliable wired connection when needed. Moreover, its compatibility extends beyond the PS5, supporting PC gaming and remote play. It’s truly a versatile addition to any gamer’s arsenal.​

Now, let’s talk about battery life. Typically, it lasts around 5-6 hours on a full charge, which is adequate but may require more frequent charging during marathon sessions.​ For those keen on enhancing their audio experience, pairing the DualSense Edge with the best PS5 gaming headset will upgrade your whole play experience! So why not have the complete cake? Forget a slice.

Pros Cons ✅ Modular design allows easy replacement of stick modules, addressing stick drift concerns



✅ Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback enhance immersion



✅Supports PC gaming and remote play for versatile use



✅ Multiple control profiles



✅ Premium build quality with custom skins ❌ Battery life is shorter compared to the standard DualSense controller























Final Verdict: The PlayStation DualSense Edge stands out as a pro controller that combines performance and versatility. While it comes at a premium price, the array of bespoke features and enhancements justify the investment for serious gamers seeking to elevate their gameplay.​

If you’re interested in a controller that offers extensive customization and a modular design, consider the Victrix Pro BFG as an alternative pick.

2. Dinosoo 10ft [Best Budget PS5 Controller]

Haptic Feedback Not supported Adaptive Triggers Not supported Battery Life Not applicable (wired connection) Connectivity Wired via 10ft USB-C cable Customization Programmable back buttons and turbo function Built-in Audio 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android

Want something that costs cheaper but is a great alternative to the PS5 controller? Then the Dinosoo 10ft Wired Controller presents a compelling option. Priced affordably, it offers a range of features that cater to both casual and budget-conscious gamers.​ Let’s face it, with inflation going up each year, saving your money has never been more important. This controller offers value for less.

One of the standout aspects is its wired connection, facilitated by a generous 10ft USB-C cable. This gives you a stable connection with minimal input lag. It’s suitable for competitive gaming scenarios. The controller’s ergonomic design accommodates larger hands. You’ll be comfy during extended gaming sessions.​

Despite its budget-friendly nature, the Dinosoo controller doesn’t skimp on features. It includes programmable back buttons and lets you play with customized control schemes tailored to individual playstyles. There’s even a turbo function that is quite useful for action-packed games and it adds a welcomed layer of versatility.

The controller’s build quality is commendable, with responsive sticks and triggers that offer a satisfying tactile experience. While it doesn’t have features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, it compensates with strong performance and crucial functionalities. It’s got what you need for less.

Lastly, setting up the controller is straightforward. You simply plug it into your PlayStation console or PC, and you’re ready to play. Its compatibility extends to iOS and Android devices, so you don’t have to worry about using it with platforms beyond the obvious ones.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price point



✅ Wired connection for low latency



✅ Programmable back buttons



✅ Ergonomic design suitable for larger hands



✅ Broad compatibility across multiple devices ❌ No haptic feedback and adaptive triggers​



















Final Verdict: The Dinosoo 10ft Wired Controller stands out as a budget-friendly alternative that lets you enjoy essential features at a fair price. Its reliable performance and ergonomic design make it a worthy consideration for most players.​

If you want an alternative option that comes with more advanced features and wireless capabilities, then the PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the way to go.

3. PDP Victrix Pro FS [Best PS5 Controller for Fighting Games]

Haptic Feedback Not supported Adaptive Triggers Not supported Battery Life Not applicable (wired connection) Connectivity Wired via USB-C Customization Modular design with swappable components Built-in Audio 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC

The PDP Victrix Pro FS stands out as a top-tier choice for fighting game enthusiasts. It gives you precision and customization. And there’s much more than that. Its modular design allows players to swap out components, including a dedicated fightpad module. This controller succeeds at being versatile. It caters to various playstyles and preferences.​

Equipped with hall effect sensors, this controller effectively eliminates stick drift. You can benefit from a consistent performance/feel during your gaming sessions. It focuses on giving you an ultra-responsive and accurate control experience. Are you a competitive player? Then these priorities will fit you perfectly.

What more? Well, connectivity options are versatile. It has USB-C wired, Bluetooth, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection via a USB dongle. The controller remains flexible across platforms. Plus, this device also boasts a substantial battery life of up to 20 hours. You can definitely enjoy a long and uninterrupted game session without worries.

Interested in something similar for your PC? Find out which is the best PC controller now. While it omits some of the advanced features found in modern gamepads, its focus on giving you a traditional (and genuine) arcade experience makes it a standout option in its category.​

Pros Cons ✅ Modular design allows for extensive customization



✅ High-quality construction



✅Hall effect sensors provide precise input detection



✅ Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC



✅ Ideal for competitive fighting games ❌ No haptic feedback and adaptive triggers​



















Final Verdict: The PDP Victrix Pro FS is a premium choice for fighting game fans, especially if they want a customizable controller that’s durable.

The PlayStation DualSense Edge is a great alternative choice if you want advanced customization features, remappable buttons, and adaptive triggers.

4. PlayStation Portal Remote Player [Best PS5 Controller for Remote Play]

Haptic Feedback Supported (in compatible games) Adaptive Triggers Supported (in compatible games) Battery Life Up to 5 hours Connectivity Wireless via Wi-Fi; USB-C for charging Customization None Built-in Audio 3.5mm audio jack; built-in speakers Compatibility PS5 (via Remote Play)

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is one of the most liberating pieces of tech you’ll have the chance to use. Imagine this: you’re in the middle of intense gaming sessions on your PS5, but someone else needs the TV. Instead of pausing or quitting, you grab this device. In seconds, you’re right back in the action.

The 8-inch 1080p screen is sharp enough to capture all the details without feeling like a downgrade. Thanks to the full-size face buttons and traditional layout, it never feels awkward even during long sessions of God of War or any other intense game. Battery life will pleasantly surprise you too. Even after a few marathon gaming nights, the battery will stay strong before needing a top-off via the included usb cable.

While it doesn’t feature adaptive triggers or haptic feedback, the smoothness of gameplay through Remote Play is where it truly shines. There’s no stick drift issues when you use it, which is a major win for portable devices like this. It may not be the full pro controller experience, but it’s perfect for gaming continuity and a champion of convenience.

Its ability to deliver smooth gameplay without setup headaches gives it a real competitive edge. It’s genuinely hard to describe how freeing it feels to lounge on the couch or even outside on the porch, playing high-end PS5 games wirelessly. For anyone deeply invested in the Playstation ecosystem, this is money well spent, especially if you have multiple people sharing living space.

Pros Cons ✅ Integrated DualSense features



✅ High-quality 8-inch LCD screen



✅ Ergonomic design



✅ Dedicated device for seamless Remote Play



✅ Decent battery life ❌ Limited to streaming from PS5



















Final Verdict: The HEXGAMING Rival Controller is a great alternative choice if you want a customizable controller with extra back buttons. This controller will definitely enhance remote play with improved control.

If you’re looking for a controller that offers extensive customization and a modular design, consider the PDP Victrix Pro FS as an alternative.

Haptic Feedback Not supported Adaptive Triggers Not supported Battery Life Not applicable (wired connection) Connectivity Wired via USB-C Customization Modular design with swappable components Built-in Audio 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC

The HEXGAMING Rival Controller turns competitive gaming into an art form. Those two extra bumpers make reloads and ability activations feel instantaneous. Having a controller that gives you a real-time advantage that standard controllers can’t match is a win (especially if you’re a competitive player). The customization options with swappable sticks are crucial for high-level gaming.

Its textured grip immediately feels much more premium than a stock DualSense. There’s no awkward slippage even after sweaty, hours-long matches. And plus, it’s fully compatible with PC, so your aim training or battle royale runs translate perfectly whether you’re at your console or desk. It also holds up pretty decently with Remote Play sessions.

And let’s address the elephant in the room: it’s a bit more expensive than some options, but your money is going into tactical advantage and premium functionality. Not just aesthetics. Compared to some cheaper competitors, the Rival doesn’t cut corners. It’s built tough, feels solid in hand, and every button press feels satisfying.

Having rapid-fire access with the extra paddles changes how aggressively you could play, especially in shooters that demand millisecond-level reaction times. No dropped inputs, no lag. You’ve only got powerful and unfiltered control. This controller absolutely deserves a spot in your arsenal.

Pros Cons ✅ Two extra bumpers for quicker activation



✅ Much more premium feel with textured grip



✅ Swappable sticks for full customization



✅ Seamless PS5 and PC compatibility



✅ Built tough for competitive gaming ❌ Slightly pricier than standard DualSense options



















Final Verdict: The HEXGAMING Rival Controller is engineered for players who want the upper hand in every match. If responsiveness, control, and durability are your priorities, this is one of the smartest investments you can make.

An alternative Option is the Baby Cuddle Box Attack on Titan. It combines cool aesthetics and reliable performance.

6. Baby Cuddle Box Attack on Titan [Best Custom Design PS5 Controller]

Haptic Feedback Supported (in compatible games) Adaptive Triggers Supported (in compatible games) Battery Life Up to 12 hours Connectivity Wireless via Bluetooth; USB-C for charging Customization Custom hydro-dipped design; standard button layout Built-in Audio 3.5mm audio jack; built-in microphone and speaker Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC

The Baby Cuddle Box Attack on Titan controller knows what it means to blend style with performance. As soon as you power it on, the vivid anime artwork sets the tone for something truly unique. Unlike standard pads, this controller supports full adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. For sure that it will make every Titan battle or hack-and-slash session feel electrifying.

Despite not being a high-end pro controller, it never once makes you miss fancier builds during your remote play sessions. Why? Well it’s got a lot going on for it. Battery performance holds strong at around 9–10 hours, which means you could marathon Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom without scrambling for a charge.

Although it doesn’t use hall effect sensors, you’ll notice no major stick drift even after several intense gaming weekends. The familiar layout and responsive face buttons make it easy to jump into your favorite games without a learning curve. It’s seriously impressive how much energy this little custom pad brings to the table.

If you’re searching for a controller that offers strong functionality wrapped in anime vibes, you can’t go wrong here. This controller makes every moment feel immersive and personal. It’s pure fun wrapped in a piece of gaming art. And honestly, it’s well worth the money if you’re an anime fan looking for something special.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent battery life for wireless gaming



✅ Smooth face buttons and adaptive triggers



✅ Full haptic feedback integration



✅ Minimal stick drift issues



✅ Comfortable design for long sessions ❌ No customization or remappable features



















Final Verdict: The Baby Cuddle Box Attack on Titan controller proves that custom-themed pads can still deliver solid performance. It’s perfect for anime lovers who want something functional and gorgeous.

The GameSir Super Nova is a perfect alternative for players who want customization, responsive controls, aesthetics, and high-speed performance.

7. GameSir Super Nova [Best PS5 Controller for Speed]

Haptic Feedback Supported (dual vibration motors) Adaptive Triggers Supported (Hall Effect triggers with trigger stops) Battery Life Up to 10 hours Connectivity Tri-mode: Wired via USB-C, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless dongle Customization Swappable stick caps, remappable buttons, customizable RGB lighting Built-in Audio 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity Compatibility PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Speed defines the GameSir Super Nova from the moment you pick it up. Designed for ultra-fast reaction gaming, this controller slashes input lag thanks to its high-speed Hall Effect sensors and mechanical face buttons. It’s perfect for players looking for that quick twitch reflex edge without stepping into overpriced tournament-only gear.

Battery life runs a reliable 8 to 10 hours, and charging over USB-C is fast and painless. Impressively, it plays nicely not only with PS5 and PC, but with Switch setups too, and would be a strong mention in any best switch controller roundups. The ergonomics are comfortable, especially if you want something that mimics the feel of a Nacon Revolution controller but with a more compact footprint.

I loved the subtle nod to color pop designs like nova pink, giving it a youthful and bubbly look. Compared to rivals like the Razer Wolverine, the Super Nova hits a sweet spot between cost and features. You’re getting turbo triggers, hall sensors to prevent stick drift, ultra-fast button actuation, and a lighter build for high-speed gaming.

For players who prioritize split-second decision-making over heavy grip styles, the Super Nova might just be the best secret weapon you didn’t know you needed.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-responsive mechanical buttons



✅ Hall Effect analog sticks for longevity



✅ Excellent PS5, PC, and Switch compatibility



✅ Great for competitive high-speed gaming



✅ Comfortable lightweight design



✅Good value compared to Razer Wolverine ❌ Slightly limited software customization options























Final Verdict: The GameSir Super Nova is built for gamers who crave speed and precision. Its performance punches well above its price point.

As an alternative pick, you can pick up the Dinosoo 10ft. This controller is affordable and convenient, as much as it is reliable.

Key Features to Consider for the Best PS5 Controller

Picking the best PS5 controller is not just about chasing brands or specs. If you get it right, the entire way you experience games changes. Faster reactions. Better comfort. Actual immersion instead of just going through the motions. If you pick wrong, it will slowly wear you down until you start looking for excuses not to play.

A smart choice will:

Make you react quicker under pressure Save your hands from feeling like bricks after a few hours Pull you deeper into the world you are exploring Cut down setup time and make communication easier



If that sounds like something you want, here is what really matters.

Haptic Feedback

Haptic feedback is not a gimmick when it is done right. The PS5 took simple vibrations and made them feel like part of the story.

Running across gravel feels rough and scratchy under your fingers



Swimming across smooth water feels slippery and light



Every explosion, impact, or step has its own signature

I remember playing Forspoken for the first time and feeling the ground rumble slightly with every boss step (w/ the DualSense). It made everything feel more real, like I was actually there. That is the kind of thing cheap controllers cannot replicate.

Adaptive Triggers

Adaptive triggers are a huge upgrade once you get used to them. They give you important feedback during gameplay.

Drawing a bowstring feels heavier the longer you hold it



Slamming the brakes in Gran Turismo 7 feels harder depending on the terrain



Automatic weapons have distinct trigger pressures



If you are playing shooters, racers, or anything competitive, adaptive triggers can literally sharpen your reactions. It is one of the few features you shouldn’t compromise on too much.

Comfort and Ergonomics

If a controller does not feel right in your hands, it will not matter how many fancy features it has. Comfort decides whether you can lose yourself in a game for six hours or tap out after one.

Contoured grips reduce hand and wrist fatigue



Lightweight builds help with faster reaction games



Textured grips stop you from losing control during sweaty matches



Good comfort is invisible..until you don’t have it.

Build Quality and Durability

Cheap controllers will lie to you. They might feel fine at first, but months later the issues will pile up: stick drift, cracked shells, dead buttons. Spending a little more upfront saves a lot of frustration.

Strong plastic shells resist everyday abuse



Good button switches stay snappy after months of use



Reinforced triggers survive those rage-heavy moments



Nothing kills momentum faster than a controller that fails during a critical boss fight. When you choose better materials, you protect your gaming time and your wallet.

Battery Life

If you hate cables as much as I do, battery life matters more than you think.

Most good wireless controllers last between 8 to 12 hours per charge



USB-C charging brings them back to life faster



Some brands offer quick charge modes that add hours in minutes



There is nothing worse than reaching the climax of a story and seeing that blinking low-battery light. Good controllers stay alive when it counts.

Connectivity

Bad connections create lost inputs and missed shots, which is a nightmare if you are playing anything fast-paced.

Bluetooth 5.1 gives you solid wireless stability across the room



Wired USB-C play cuts input lag to practically zero



Flexible controllers that switch between both are the safest bet



If you plan to stream your sessions or compete online, wired is the way to go. It is the difference between a clean win and a rage-quit moment.

Built-in Microphone and Speaker

Built-in microphones and speakers might seem minor, but they pull double duty for better communication and immersion.

A built-in mic lets you join voice chats without a bulky headset (although if you want studio-clear sound, getting a proper best gaming microphone is a smarter move)



is a smarter move) A speaker sneaks in subtle game audio, like footsteps, warnings, or eerie background sounds (and if you want full-room audio immersion, upgrading your setup with the best gaming speakers is worth considering)

Small features, massive differences.

Motion Sensors

Motion sensors are not just for party games. When developers use them right, they open up a whole new layer of control.

Tilting to aim or steer in games like Astro’s Playroom feels smooth and natural



Flicking or shaking the controller to trigger abilities creates a more physical connection



Keeps gameplay feeling dynamic without adding complexity



It is one of those features you forget about until it is gone. Once you have experienced smart motion control, it is hard to go back.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 controller?

The best PS5 controller depends on your needs. The DualSense is perfect for most players. You can go for the PDP Victrix Pro FS if you want a controller that’s more suited for competitive gaming.

How to connect PS5 controller to PC

To connect a PS5 controller to a PC, use Bluetooth or a USB-C cable. Hold the PS and Create buttons to pair wirelessly, or simply plug the controller into your PC using a USB-C cable for instant recognition.

How to connect PS5 controller to iPhone

To connect a PS5 controller to iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth. Hold the PS and Create buttons on your controller until the light flashes, then select “DualSense Wireless Controller” from the device list.

Can you use the PS4 controller on PS5?

Yes, but only for playing PS4 games. A PS4 controller will not work with PS5-exclusive titles but functions normally with backward-compatible PS4 games on the PlayStation 5 system.

How to pair PS5 controller

To pair a PS5 controller, connect it to your console with a USB-C cable. Press the PS button once connected, and the controller will sync automatically; you can then remove the cable for wireless play.

How much is a PS5 controller?

A standard PS5 DualSense controller typically costs around $69.99.

Special editions or professional models with advanced features may range from $100 to $250 depending on design, performance upgrades, and extra functions.