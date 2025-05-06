Best Gaming Chairs Under $100 for Budget Gamers in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

In the quest for the best gaming chair under $100, it’s essential to balance affordability with quality. Not all budget-friendly chairs compromise on comfort or durability. Through extensive research and consultations with seasoned gamers, I’ve curated a list of your best possible purchase options.

This selection process involved analyzing user reviews, assessing ergonomic features, and evaluating build quality. I understand that a gaming chair is more than a seat. The bad ones hurt your back and don’t mesh with long gaming hours, but the good ones deliver comfort for binging and relaxing. So, regardless if you’re a casual gamer, hardcore player, or a worker/student, let’s find out which chair is right for you.

From chairs with adjustable features to those designed for specific body types , let this list help you zero in on the perfect product.

Our Top Picks for Gaming Chairs Under $100

Here are the 5 top contenders for affordable gaming chairs. Ranked after careful consideration:

Keep reading to see the detailed breakdowns of all products, plus there are MORE products down below. I’ll also be giving you links to the best deals for all products, in case one of them catches your fancy.

7 Best Gaming Chairs Under $100 Reviews

In the following sections, we’ll delve deeper into each chair’s features, pros, and cons. Let’s get right into it.

1. Homall Gaming Chair [Best Overall Gaming Chair under $100]

The Homall Gaming Chair delivers high-end comfort on a budget, instantly leveling up your gaming setup.

Specs Details Backrest Height 31 inches (high-back) Seat Width 19 inches Materials PU leather, high-density foam, steel frame Weight Capacity 300 lbs Adjustability 360° swivel, seat height, recline angle Recline Range 90°–155° Assembly Required Yes (tools included) Warranty 1 year

Right out of the box, the Homall Gaming Chair feels like a steal. If you’re working with a tight budget but want something with actual structure, this is it. You get a sleek office chair design with full-blown gamer flair, paired with a thick padded seat, lumbar support, and a high back that leans all the way to 155°. It’s great for post-match cooldowns. The Homall gaming Chair looks sharp and it IS sharp, it deserves to be your number one choice for long gaming sessions. Binge like a champ.

You can rock in it, recline in it, or just plant yourself in it for an all-night binge of your favorite games. The ergonomic gaming chair build really helps with posture, especially when you’re stuck grinding for long hours. And a great chair remains versatile, which it is: you can game, work at your desk, or watch videos. It checks all the boxes. It’s the perfect embodiment of a great gaming chair.

The PU leather is surprisingly durable and wipes clean easily. While other gaming chairs cut corners on structure, the Homall gives you a solid steel base. Style-wise, it’s available in multiple two-tone colorways, so you can match it to your rig. It also works well as a secondary, affordable gaming chair for guests or split-screen co-op nights.

Pros Cons ✅ Thick padded seat with lumbar cushion



✅ Smooth recline with rocking function



✅ Sleek style fits gaming or study setup



✅ Durable frame at a budget price



✅ Easy assembly (15 mins)



✅ Comfortable for long hours ❌ Fixed armrests limit adjustability























Final Verdict: For anyone shopping under $100, the Homall Gaming Chair is the best chair for comfort, support, and versatility. It’s a solid option for new gamers or students who want to stay comfy during marathons.

An alternative option is the Dowinx Gaming Chair with Pocket Spring Cushion. It’s similar and has an added footrest functionality.

2. Dowinx with Pocket Spring Cushion [Best Gaming Chair with Footrest under $100]

Treat yourself to kick-back comfort: the Dowinx Gaming Chair is a cozy throne for casual and marathon gamers alike.

Specs Details Backrest Height 32 inches Seat Width 21 inches Materials PU Leather, High-Density Foam Weight Capacity 300 lbs Adjustability Seat Height, Recline, Retractable Footrest Recline Range 90°–170° Assembly Required Yes Warranty 2 Years (manufacturer)

If you love to put your feet up while gaming, this gaming chair with footrest hits the sweet spot. The Dowinx Gaming Chair stands out with its retractable footrest and a pocket spring seat cushion that feels like a hybrid of a sofa and a racing chair. As soon as you sit down, you’ll notice the seat’s gentle bounce underneath the dense foam are coil springs that distribute weight evenly.

This means the chair doesn’t develop that “sinking” feeling even after hours of use. The ergonomic gaming chair design here is fully loaded: you get a high-back with a removable massage lumbar pillow (plug it into USB for a mild vibration massage) and an adjustable headrest. The armrests are nicely cushioned and sit at an ergonomic height, though they are fixed in place. Wrapped in sleek black PU leather with colored accents, the Dowinx looks as cool as it feels.

During intense matches you typically sit upright, but between rounds, you can recline the backrest to about 140° and flip up the footrest to stretch out.. almost like a mini recliner (like your dad’s). For a casual gamer or anyone who uses their setup for entertainment, this is gold. The transition from work (upright at 90°) to play (leaned back with feet up) is seamless.

Despite the footrest, the chair remains stable; the upgraded base and class-3 hydraulic lift keep it sturdy when fully reclined. The comfortable gaming chair vibe is amplified by that spring cushion which keeps your butt from getting numb.

For the price, the Dowinx delivers a comfortable gaming chair experience with deluxe features that few others in this range have.

Pros Cons ✅ Pocket spring seat is extremely comfortable



✅ Includes retractable footrest



✅ Great back support for long periods



✅ Adjustable recline and height



✅ Durable build for a tight budget ❌ Armrests can feel basic



















Final Verdict: The Dowinx Gaming Chair proves you can get a gaming chair under $100 that feels like a luxury recliner. It’s perfect for gamers who want to both grind ranked matches and kick back with a controller in hand.

An alternative option for those who want a chair with a higher weight capacity and extended comfort is the LEMBERI Gaming Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support.

3. LEMBERI with Headrest and Lumbar Support [Best Gaming Chair for Big and Tall Gamers under $100]

The LEMBERI Gaming Chair is built like a tank for us bigger gamers – offering a wider seat, higher back, and sturdy support so you can game in comfort without worrying about your chair tapping out.

Specs Details Backrest Height 32 inches Seat Width 21.6 inches Materials PU Leather, High-Density Foam Weight Capacity 400 lbs Adjustability Seat Height, Recline, Lumbar Pillow Recline Range 90°–155° Assembly Required Yes Warranty 1 Year

Finding a budget gaming chair that actually supports bigger bodies without feeling like it’s going to snap is rare. In this lane, the LEMBERI succeeds at supporting bigger folks. This thing is wide, tall, and sturdy. It’s one of the few gaming chairs under $100 where you can truly sit back, relax, and not feel like you’re breaking it. The adjustable height, thick steel base, and high back make it a go-to pick for many gamers with broader frames or longer legs.

The cushioned seat is wide enough to let you sit cross legged, and the lumbar support and headrest hit right where they should. It’s surprisingly extremely comfortable for long periods, especially for those who spend hours sitting through cutscenes, MMOs, or long grind sessions. LEMBERI also includes a sliding footrest, a feature most chairs at this price completely skip. It reclines up to 155°, which is perfect for a quick nap between matches or deep strategy breaks.

Unlike other gaming chairs, this one doesn’t feel cheap or flex when leaned into. The ergonomic design delivers actual back support, and the reinforced frame handles up to 400 lbs. That makes it a solid option for big-and-tall users who are tired of gaming chairs that feel like folding chairs. If you’re shopping on a tight budget, this is one of the excellent deals that hits every checkbox.

See our full guide on the big and tall options for budget gaming chairs for more oversized options.

Pros Cons ✅ Supports big and tall gamers up to 400 lbs



✅ Cushioned seat and lumbar cushion for support



✅ Excellent for long periods of sitting



✅ Offers all the comfort needed for gaming



✅ Strong ergonomic design with high back



✅ Useful for a quick nap between matches ❌ Can take time to assemble























Final Verdict: The LEMBERI Gaming Chair proves you can get a big and tall gaming chair under $100 that doesn’t compromise on comfort or strength. It delivers the ergonomic perks of a racing chair (recline, lumbar support, footrest) in a beefed-up package.

An alternative option with a mesh design and ergonomic features is the Bossin Heavy Duty Design chair.

4. Bossin Heavy Duty Gaming Chair [Best Ergonomic Mesh Gaming Chair under $100]

The Bossin Heavy Duty Gaming Chair combines the sporty looks of a racer with the breathability of mesh and the support of an ergonomic office chair.

Specs Details Backrest Height 32 inches Seat Width 21 inches Materials PU Leather, Mesh Back, High-Density Foam Weight Capacity 400 lbs Adjustability Seat Height, Recline, Armrest Recline Range 90°–155° Assembly Required Yes Warranty 1 Year

This Bossin chair earns its “Heavy Duty” name with a solid build, but what really stands out is the blend of PU leather with breathable mesh panels. If you tend to run hot during intense matches, the mesh backrest on this ergonomic gaming chair helps a ton. It allows airflow to keep you cooler compared to all-PU designs.

The design still has that gamer aesthetic (racing stripes and bucket seat shape), but the mesh gaming chair components (like a mesh-covered back or seat zone) make it look a bit more understated and feel more breathable. The chair comes with an adjustable lumbar pillow and headrest cushion. The lumbar support on this one is not just a pillow; the mesh backing has a slight natural curve, giving you decent support even without the pillow.

The “Heavy Duty” part isn’t just marketing either. The Bossin has a strengthened metal frame and a BIFMA-certified base, giving it a sturdy feel. In terms of looks, the grey/black mesh combo blends better with a home office setup than an all-bright-red gamer chair would.

Want a complementary gaming desk in your quest for new setup furniture? Check the list for the best options out right now.

Pros Cons ✅ Breathable mesh keeps your back cool



✅ Compatible with any gaming desk



✅ Ideal recline for lounging or working



✅ Large weight capacity



✅ Smooth caster wheels on any floor surface ❌ Headrest is non-adjustable



















Final Verdict: The Bossin Heavy Duty Gaming Chair is a fantastic choice for gamers who want an ergonomic gaming chair that can double as a daily office chair.

An alternative option for those who prefer a floor seating experience is the Maple99 Swivel Floor Gaming Chair, which offers versatility and comfort in a compact design.​

5. Maple99 Swivel [Best Floor Gaming Chair under $100]

Get down to gaming at ground level. The Maple99 Swivel Floor Chair lets you chill, swivel, and recline right on the floor.

Specs Details Backrest Height 30 inches Seat Width 19 inches Materials Polyester Fiber, Alloy Steel Weight Capacity 285 lbs Adjustability 6-Position Adjustable Backrest Recline Range Multiple Positions Assembly Required No Warranty Not Specified

Console and casual gamers, meet your new favorite lounger. The Maple99 Swivel Gaming Chair is a floor-style chair. This means it has no legs or wheels, it sits flat on the floor with some awesome twists. First off, it can swivel 360 degrees, so even though you’re low to the ground, you’re not stuck facing one direction.

The design for this high-quality gaming chair includes armrest pads on the sides that double as handles (handy for moving the chair around or for pushing off when you stand up). The Maple99 comes fully assembled; just pull it out of the box, and it’s game-ready. They even include an air mesh protective cover on the bottom so it won’t scuff your floors. Using the Maple99 is a refreshing change from desk chairs.

As a floor chair, it’s fantastic for console gaming, watching movies, or even reading. It has six different recline positions: from upright 90° (for active gaming or sitting cross-legged) gradually down to a lazy 135° or so. You adjust it by leaning the backrest until you hear a click at the next position. It’s super easy. The foam padding is thick but supportive, so you’re not feeling the hard floor underneath.

Pros Cons ✅ Great for a minimalist gaming setup



✅ Super comfortable for floor-level play



✅ Works well for console gamers and casual use



✅ Rotates smoothly for flexible positioning



✅ Folds flat for easy storage



✅ Blends well into living room style ❌ Not ideal for desk-height gaming























Final Verdict: The Maple99 Swivel Floor Gaming Chair is a must-have for console gamers or anyone who loves sitting on the floor with extra comfort.

An alternative option if you’re seeking a high-back chair suitable for both work and play is the BestOffice High-Back.

6. BestOffice High-Back [Best Gaming Chair for Work and Play under $100]

The BestOffice High-Back Chair pulls double duty as an office chair by day and a gaming chair by night.

Specs Details Backrest Height 31 inches Seat Width 20 inches Materials PU Leather, Metal Base, Foam Padding Weight Capacity 250 lbs Adjustability Seat Height, Recline Recline Range 90°–135° Assembly Required Yes Warranty Not Specified

A sleek hybrid between office and gaming vibes, the BestOffice High-Back is built for gamers who grind both work and play. The design brings style without overkill: black PU leather, clean lines, and just enough flare to pop on stream or look pro during Zoom.

This ergonomic gaming chair supports long hours at your desk and holds up just as well when raiding with friends. It’s got a high back, lumbar and neck pillows, and a firm but super comfortable cushion that keeps your posture locked in. You’ll appreciate the support whether you’re coding, editing, or slaying in Apex.

It reclines to about 135°, rocks gently for movement breaks, and stays sturdy even during stretch-back moments. While the armrests aren’t adjustable, they’re well-padded and hit the right height for most gaming chairs in this price range.

What stands out? It’s lightweight, rolls smooth, and looks clean in any gaming setup or study space. If you want one of those comfortable chairs that blends function with gamer edge. Truly, this is the best chair pick that checks all the boxes.

Pros Cons ✅ Great for both gaming and work tasks



✅ Lightweight and easy to move



✅ Good padding for casual use



✅ Recline lock adds flexibility



✅ Easy-to-clean leather finish ❌ Limited recline angle



















Final Verdict: The BestOffice High-Back Gaming Chair is the ideal budget throne for someone who works from home and games on the same rig.

An alternative option for a chair that caters specifically to children’s needs is the Qadory Air Pump Included 2-in-1 gaming chair. It offers a fun and comfortable experience.​

7. Qadory Air Pump Included 2-in-1 [Best Gaming Chair for Kids under $100]

The Qadory Inflatable Gaming Chair is a kid-friendly 2-in-1 seat that brings bouncy comfort to gaming sessions and comes with everything you need (pump included).

Specs Details Backrest Height 32 inches Seat Width 36 inches Materials PVC Material, Air Cushion Base Weight Capacity 300 lbs Adjustability Inflatable Design, Portable Recline Range N/A Assembly Required No Warranty 90 Days

If your setup needs a fun, portable gaming chair for kids, the Qadory is a genius pick. This new gaming chair inflates in minutes, transforming into a bold centerpiece for any gaming setup. It’s designed with a wide seat, plush surface, and high back that hugs your kid’s posture during long play sessions. Even better? It comes with a built-in cup holder and side pockets. It’s perfect for snacks and remotes.

Made from thick PVC with a soft finish, the Qadory stays durable while offering plush comfort. Your kid can even move it around easily. The thing weighs under 6 lbs, most other chairs aren’t as easy to drag around. The best part is that it stores flat. Deflate it in seconds and tuck it in a closet or even a backpack.

This cheap gaming chair adds real excitement to your child’s gameplay.vPlus, if your son loves gaming, this one’s a no-brainer (or your daughter).

Explore more top picks in our guide to the best gaming chair for kids right now.

Pros Cons ✅ Inflatable comfort that’s safe and fun for kids



✅ Wide seat fits multiple age ranges



✅ Doubles as playroom or reading chair



✅ Easy to set up and store



✅ Soft and durable PVC with no sharp parts ❌ Not ideal for adult use for long periods of time, unless you’re light





















Final Verdict: The Qadory Inflatable Gaming Chair is the ultimate gaming chair for kids who want a cool place to sit and game.

An alternative option if you’re looking for a chair that can accommodate larger individuals is the LEMBERI Gaming Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support.

Key Factors Affecting Gaming Chair Prices

Choosing the right affordable gaming chair is about more than just price. If you want comfort, durability, and a setup that feels tailor-made for your body, you need to understand the key factors that affect both quality and cost.

1. Materials and Build Quality

The foundation of any gaming chair lies in its materials. Here are some tips you should try to remember:

Budget chairs often use PU leather, which looks sleek but can crack or peel over time.

High-end models usually feature genuine leather or breathable mesh fabrics that last longer and feel better during long sessions.

When it comes to the frame, steel is the gold standard. Cheaper chairs often use plastic or thin aluminum that can wobble or break down.

Cushioning also matters. Premium chairs use cold-cure foam that maintains its shape, while budget models may use standard foam that flattens over time.

Casters (the wheels) should be smooth-rolling and floor-safe. Metal casters are usually better than plastic ones.

Budget Tip: Prioritize models that use high-density foam for cushioning. High-density foam provides better support and maintains its shape over time. Chairs with low-density foam may feel comfortable initially but tend to compress and lose support quickly.

2. Ergonomics and Adjustability

​Ergonomic support isn’t exclusive to high-end chairs anymore. Oh and if you want to complete your gaming setup then you should definitenly check out our picks for the best budget gaming mouse. Anyway, here are some key insights you should consider:

Many budget-friendly options now offer essential features like lumbar support, adjustable headrests, and armrests. However, the extent of adjustability can influence the price.

Advanced features such as 4D armrests (adjustable in four directions) or sophisticated tilt and recline mechanisms are typically found in premium models.​

Basic adjustments like seat height and recline angle are crucial for comfort and can be found even in more affordable models. The more a chair adapts to your posture, the longer you can game without discomfort or fatigue.​

Save a penny by getting a budget gaming keyboard as well. Why stop at gaming chairs? Cut some cost on other props as well, and you’ll be saving more than you can imagine.

Budget Tip: Prioritize adjustable lumbar support and height adjustment, as these are crucial for comfort. Consider skipping 4D armrests for 2D or fixed ones.

3. Features and Add-ons

Gaming chairs have evolved far beyond the basic seat. Here’s what to consider when you’re looking at extra features and add-ons:

If you’re on a tight budget, it’s better to focus on performance and comfort over flashy extras. Some chairs now come with built-in massage functions, Bluetooth speakers, RGB lighting, and more. These features are fun, but they also add a lot to the price.

Add-ons like footrests can improve comfort, but they’re not must-haves unless you’re planning very long sessions.

Budget Tip: Essential features include breathable material, adequate lumbar support, and a reclining backrest. Look for those first.

4. Size and Weight Capacity

Gaming chairs are not one-size-fits-all. Remember these pointers:

Larger chairs with higher weight capacities typically cost more due to extra materials and reinforced frames. Oversized chairs also take up more space, which may not be ideal for small rooms or shared spaces.

It’s important to choose a chair that fits your body type. A chair too small won’t offer proper support, and a chair too large might feel awkward and bulky.

Most manufacturers list recommended height and weight limits.Always check these before buying.

Budget Tip: Consider exploring the second-hand market for high-quality office chairs. Many businesses sell or donate ergonomic chairs that are still in excellent condition. By opting for a pre-owned chair, you can acquire a durable and comfortable seating option that fits your body type without stretching your budget.

FAQs

What is the best budget gaming chair?

The best budget gaming chair is one that offers comfort, support, and durability. Look for models with adjustable height, lumbar support, and breathable materials.

What is the most expensive gaming chair?

The most expensive gaming chairs often include high-end features like real leather, motorized recline, and built-in tech. Brands like Herman Miller and Secretlab Titan Evo top the charts.

How much does a gaming chair cost?

Gaming chairs typically cost between $100 and $500. Budget models start around $100, while premium chairs with advanced features can go beyond $400.

Should I spend money on a gaming chair?

Yes, investing in a gaming chair is worth it if you spend long hours sitting. A good chair can reduce back pain, promote better posture, and make gaming more enjoyable. Many models also offer adjustable features and ergonomic support, which can enhance comfort during extended sessions.

How much should I pay for a gaming chair?

You should expect to pay at least $150 for a decent gaming chair. At this price point, you’ll get essential ergonomic features without paying for unnecessary extras.