9 Best PC Controllers for Epic Gaming in 2025

Level up your play with the best PC controller for gaming – your key to precision, comfort, and immersive fun! Whether you’re dodging bullets in Call of Duty, racing through Forza Horizon, or exploring Elden Ring, a top-notch controller can make every second of this experience absolutely epic.

This guide is for PC gamers – casual players, competitive pros, or anyone craving console-like vibes on their rig. I’ve rounded up controllers that shine for every style, from versatile all-rounders to budget-friendly picks or premium pads with customizable flair.

Expect ergonomic designs that feel great during marathon sessions, responsive buttons for clutch plays, and seamless PC compatibility, whether wired or wireless.

Tech-savvy gamers will love options with programmable buttons or swappable sticks, while newcomers will find plug-and-play ease. These controllers are built for grip, durability, and performance, handling everything from fast-paced shooters to chill RPGs. No matter your budget or game library, this guide is here to elevate your setup.

Get ready to ditch the keyboard (sometimes!) and dive into my top picks to find the perfect controller that feels like an extension of you – your next victory awaits!

Our Top Picks for Gaming Controllers for PC

9 Best PC Controllers for Gaming in Comfort and Style

Time to unlock your gaming potential! This lineup highlights the ultimate controllers, shining in versatility, affordability, or niche mastery for flight sims and retro vibes. With ergonomic grips, responsive controls, and extras like haptics or programmable paddles, they’re built for Fortnite frags or X-Plane flights.

Perfect for any PC gamer, these picks deliver lag-free action and durability. Explore now to find the best controller to rule your virtual worlds!

1. Xbox Elite Series 2 Core [Best Overall PC Controller]

Specs Details Connectivity Wireless (Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth), USB-C wired Battery Life Up to 40 hours (rechargeable) Compatibility PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Buttons 4 mappable paddles, adjustable triggers Customization Xbox Accessories app, 3 profiles Weight 10.12 oz (287g) Special Features Adjustable thumbstick tension, rubberized grips

Hey gamers, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is your go-to for PC gaming that feels just right! Its comfy, rubberized grips keep you locked in during epic Apex Legends battles or chill Stardew Valley sessions.

With a 40-hour rechargeable battery, you can game all weekend without plugging in. Switch between Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless, or USB-C for easy PC or Xbox vibes. The four mappable paddles and trigger stops let you nail quick moves in shooters or fine-tune controls for RPGs.

The Xbox Accessories app is a breeze, letting you remap buttons and save three profiles to swap between Call of Duty and Forza Horizon in a snap. You can even tweak thumbstick tension for pinpoint aiming.

It’s built tough, with a premium feel that lasts through intense sessions. While it skips the full Elite’s extra accessories, like swappable sticks, the Core’s price and performance make it a winner for casual and pro gamers alike.

Pros Cons ✅ 40-hour battery keeps you gaming for days



✅ Mappable paddles make complex inputs a breeze



✅ Adjustable thumbsticks boost aiming accuracy



✅ Xbox app makes customization super easy



✅ Comfy grips perfect for long gaming sessions



✅ Versatile wireless and wired options ❌ No bundled accessories, but you can buy them separately

Final Verdict: This is the best wireless controller for PC gaming, blending epic comfort, customization, and durability to make every game feel awesome.

2. 8BitDo Ultimate 2C [Best Budget PC Controller]

Specs Details Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless (dongle), Bluetooth, USB-C wired Battery Life Up to 20 hours (rechargeable) Compatibility PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Buttons Standard layout, no mappable paddles Customization 8BitDo Ultimate Software (button remapping) Weight 8.11 oz (230g) Special Features Hall effect sticks, charging dock

Looking for a sweet deal? The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is the best wireless controller for gaming on a budget, packing awesome features for around $50.

Its Hall effect sticks mean no annoying stick drift, so your Hades runs or Tekken 8 combos stay smooth. Super light at 230g, it’s comfy for kids or smaller hands, and the snappy buttons and D-pad are perfect for retro vibes or platformers like Celeste.

You get 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or wired USB-C, so it plays nice with PC, Switch, or even your phone. The 20-hour battery keeps you going, and the charging dock makes recharging a snap. With the 8BitDo Ultimate Software, you can remap buttons for custom setups – rare for a budget pick!

No fancy paddles, but for casual gaming or tight budgets, it’s a steal. This controller’s sturdy build and multi-platform support make it a no-brainer for budget gamers.

Pros Cons ✅ Drift-free Hall effect sticks for smooth control



✅ Super affordable at ~$50 with tons of features



✅ Wireless (2.4GHz/Bluetooth) or wired flexibility



✅ Charging dock keeps it ready and tidy



✅ Lightweight and comfy for smaller hands



✅ Button remapping via software adds customization ❌ No rear paddles, but great for casual gamers



Final Verdict: The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is a budget superstar, offering drift-free performance and wireless versatility, making it the best wireless controller for cash-savvy players.

3. Razer Wolverine V3 Pro [Best Premium PC Controller]

Specs Details Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless (dongle), USB-C wired Battery Life Up to 10 hours (rechargeable) Compatibility PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Buttons 4 mappable rear buttons, 2 claw grip bumpers Customization Razer Controller app, thumbstick sensitivity Weight 10.58 oz (300g) Special Features Hall effect sticks, mouse-click buttons, carrying case

Ready to go pro? The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the best wireless controller for premium PC gaming, built for players who demand top quality. Its Hall effect sticks and triggers eliminate drift, giving you razor-sharp control in Counter-Strike 2 or Starfield.

The mouse-click buttons, borrowed from Razer’s top mice, feel insanely responsive, perfect for nailing headshots in Valorant. With four rear buttons and two claw grip bumpers, you can map complex moves without lifting your thumbs – think Warzone reloads or FIFA skills.

The Razer Controller app lets you fine-tune stick sensitivity and save profiles, swapping setups fast. Comfy rubber grips keep you locked in during long Skyrim quests, and the 2.4GHz wireless ensures zero-lag action.

The 10-hour rechargeable battery is a bit short, but it charges quickly. A sleek carrying case and swappable thumbsticks (tall/short) add portability and style.

Pros Cons ✅ Drift-free Hall effect sticks for precise aim



✅ Mouse-click buttons for lightning-fast inputs



✅ 6 mappable buttons for effortless combos



✅ Comfy grips make long sessions a breeze



✅ Razer app for deep control customization



✅ Low-lag 2.4GHz wireless for competitive play ❌ 10-hour battery, but fast charging helps

Final Verdict: The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the best Xbox controller suitable for premium PC gaming, offering pro-level precision and customization to dominate every match.

4. ThrustMaster T-Flight Full Kit [Best Flight Simulator Controls for PC]

Specs Details Connectivity USB, plug-and-play Compatibility PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Controls Joystick (twist rudder), throttle, rudder pedals Buttons 12 programmable buttons, 5 axes Customization Thrustmaster control panel, adjustable tension Weight 4.4 lbs (2 kg, full kit) Special Features S.M.A.R.T pedal slide rails, detachable throttle

Hey, flight sim fans! The ThrustMaster T-Flight Full Kit is the best in this cathegory, bringing immersive, budget-friendly flying to your desk. This all-in-one kit – joystick, throttle, and rudder pedals – turns Microsoft Flight Simulator or Star Wars Squadrons into a cockpit adventure.

The joystick’s twist rudder and 12 programmable buttons let you tweak controls for precise takeoffs or dogfights, while the detachable throttle feels arcade-cool, like Pod Racer vibes. The S.M.A.R.T slide rail pedals glide smoothly for yaw control, making banking turns in Elite Dangerous intuitive.

At just $199, it’s a steal for beginners or casual pilots, with plug-and-play USB setup that’s ready in minutes. The Thrustmaster control panel lets you fine-tune inputs, and adjustable joystick tension adds realism. Lightweight at 4.4 lbs, it’s sturdy yet easy to store.

The plastic build isn’t premium, but it’s durable for the price. For PC gamers craving the best flight simulator controls without spending a fortune, this kit delivers responsive, fun flying.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable at ~$199 for full HOTAS and pedals



✅ Smooth S.M.A.R.T pedals for precise yaw control



✅ 12 programmable buttons for custom setups



✅ Plug-and-play USB setup is beginner-friendly



✅ Detachable throttle adds flexible desk placement



✅ Adjustable joystick tension enhances realism ❌ Plastic build feels basic, but holds up well

Final Verdict: The ThrustMaster T-Flight Full Kit offers the best flight simulator controls for PC gaming, offering an affordable, responsive, and immersive setup for budding pilots and casual simmers alike.

5. Razer Kishi Ultra [Best Mobile Controller for PC Gaming]

Specs Details Connectivity USB-C (direct), no Bluetooth Compatibility PC, Android, iPhone 15/16, iPad Mini Controls Full-size analog sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons, 2 extra bumpers Buttons Mecha-tactile buttons, Hall effect triggers Customization Razer Nexus app (remapping, dead zones) Weight 9.5 oz (270g, without device) Special Features Sensa HD haptics, Chroma RGB, 3.5mm audio

Mobile gamers, meet the Razer Kishi Ultra – the best controller for gaming on the go! This snap-on tool transforms your phone or PC into a console-like powerhouse for Genshin Impact or Forza Horizon 5 via Xbox Game Pass.

Its full-size grips and mecha-tactile buttons feel like an Xbox pad, making long Sonic Dream Team sessions comfy, even for big hands. Hall effect triggers offer precise control, though their steep response curve needs tweaking in the Razer Nexus app, which also remaps buttons and adjusts dead zones. Sensa HD haptics add immersive vibrations (Android devices/PC only), and Chroma RGB lights up your setup.

The USB-C port ensures zero-lag PC gaming, doubling as a wired controller. It’s pricier than compact rivals, but the 3.5mm audio jack and pass-through charging keep you gaming. Perfect for streaming or mobile games, it’s a versatile beast.

Pros Cons ✅ Full-size grips for comfy, console-like feel



✅ Hall effect for precise, drift-free control



✅ Zero-lag USB-C connection for PC and mobile



✅ Sensa HD haptics enhance immersion (Android/PC)



✅ Razer Nexus app for easy button remapping



✅ Pass-through charging and 3.5mm audio for long play ❌ Pricey, but features justify cost

Final Verdict: The Razer Kishi Ultra is the best mobile controller, delivering console-grade controls, haptics, and versatility for gamers on the move.

6. Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense [Best Haptic PC Controller]

Specs Details Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth), USB-C wired Battery Life Up to 6 hours (rechargeable) Compatibility PC, PS5, Android, iOS Controls Analog sticks, D-pad, touchpad, motion sensors Buttons Standard layout, adaptive triggers Weight 9.88 oz (280g) Special Features Haptic feedback, built-in mic, 3.5mm audio

The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense stands out thanks to its mind-blowing haptic feedback that pulls you into every game. Feel the crunch of gravel in Gran Turismo 7 or the tension of a bowstring in Horizon Forbidden West – its advanced haptics and adaptive triggers make PC titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales feel next-gen.

The ergonomic design fits perfectly, keeping you comfy during FIFA or Returnal marathons. Bluetooth or USB-C connectivity makes PC setup a breeze, and the touchpad and motion sensors add unique inputs for creative games. The built-in mic and 3.5mm jack are great for chatting in Among Us.

At around $70, it’s a steal, though the 6-hour battery means frequent charging. For PC gamers craving immersion, this top PS5 controller delivers unmatched sensory thrills.

Pros Cons ✅ Advanced haptics for immersive game feedback



✅ Adaptive triggers add dynamic resistance



✅ Comfy ergonomic design for long sessions



✅ Bluetooth and USB-C for easy PC setup



✅ Built-in mic and audio jack for multiplayer



✅ Touchpad and motion sensors for unique controls ❌ 6-hour battery life, but charges quickly

Final Verdict: The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense is the best PS5 controller for PC, offering unrivaled haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that make every game a sensory masterpiece.

7. ManbaOne Interactive Screen [Best Half Effect PC Controller]

Specs Details Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless (dongle), Bluetooth, USB-C wired Battery Life Up to 20 hours (1800mAh rechargeable) Compatibility PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Controls Hall effect sticks/triggers, RGB lighting Buttons 4 programmable buttons, interactive screen Weight 10.6 oz (300g) Special Features Touchscreen for profiles, charging dock

The ManbaOne Interactive Screen is the best Switch controller for PC, thanks to its slick Hall effect tech and unique touchscreen. Its drift-free Hall effect sticks and triggers ensure pinpoint accuracy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Apex Legends, perfect for Switch-to-PC players.

The 2.4-inch touchscreen lets you swap profiles, tweak RGB lighting, or remap buttons on the fly – no app needed! With 20-hour battery life and a charging dock, it’s ready for marathon Monster Hunter sessions. Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, or USB-C wired mode makes it a breeze to connect to PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile. The four programmable buttons boost combos in Street Fighter 6, and the ergonomic grips feel great for all hand sizes.

While the screen’s small size limits complex tweaks, it’s still a game-changer for quick adjustments. For PC gamers who love Switch vibes with cutting-edge features, this is your dream pad!

Pros Cons ✅ Drift-free Hall effect sticks for precise control



✅ Touchscreen for instant profile and RGB changes



✅ 20-hour battery with handy charging dock



✅ Versatile Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, or wired connectivity



✅ Programmable buttons enhance complex inputs



✅ Comfy grips for long gaming sessions ❌ Small screen limits advanced tweaks, but functional

Final Verdict: The ManbaOne Interactive Screen is the best gaming controller for Switch-style play, blending drift-free Hall effect tech and a touchscreen for a futuristic, versatile gaming experience.

8. Logitech G F710 [Best PC Controller with D-Pad]

Specs Details Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless (USB nano-receiver) Battery Life AA batteries (varies, ~20-30 hours) Compatibility PC, Android TV, Chromebook Controls 4-switch D-pad, dual analog sticks Buttons Standard layout, XInput/DirectInput switch Weight 10.05 oz (285g) Special Features Dual vibration feedback, profiler software

The Logitech G F710 is a great fit for all retro gamers, boasting a stellar D-pad, perfect for nailing precise inputs in Hollow Knight or Street Fighter V. Its four-switch D-pad glides smoothly, offering tactile control for 2D platformers or fighting games, unlike mushy single-pivot designs.

The 2.4GHz wireless connection cuts the cord for couch gaming, with near-zero lag in Cuphead. Dual vibration motors add immersive rumbles during DOOM Eternal battles, and the XInput/DirectInput switch ensures broad game support, from Steam to emulators. Logitech’s profiler software lets you remap buttons or mimic keyboard inputs for older titles. The contoured rubber grips keep you comfy during long Mega Man runs, and its familiar PlayStation-style layout feels intuitive.

While AA batteries aren’t as sleek as rechargeables, they’re easy to swap. For PC gamers craving D-pad precision, the F710 is a reliable wireless controller.

Pros Cons ✅ Precise 4-switch D-pad excels in retro and fighting games



✅ Wireless 2.4GHz for lag-free couch gaming



✅ Dual vibration adds immersion to action games



✅ XInput/DirectInput switch for wide compatibility



✅ Profiler software enables custom button mapping



✅ Comfy rubber grips for extended play ❌ AA batteries less modern, but easy to replace

Final Verdict: The Logitech G F710 is the best PC wireless controller with a D-pad, delivering precise control and broad compatibility for retro and modern titles alike.

9. Logitech G F310 [Best Wired PC Controller]

Specs Details Connectivity Wired USB (1.8m/6ft cord) Compatibility PC, Android TV, Chromebook Controls 4-switch D-pad, dual analog sticks Buttons Standard layout, XInput/DirectInput switch Weight 8.5 oz (240g) Special Features Profiler software, console-like layout

PC gamers, the Logitech G F310 is your top option if you love wired controllers. Its 6-foot USB cable ensures zero-latency inputs for Rocket League or Elden Ring, with no batteries to worry about. The four-switch D-pad is a star, offering crisp, responsive control for Shovel Knight or Mortal Kombat 11, perfect for precise moves.

The PlayStation-style layout feels familiar, and the XInput/DirectInput switch supports most PC games, from Steam hits to emulators. Logitech’s profiler software lets you customize buttons or mimic keyboard inputs for niche titles. At just 240g, it’s lightweight yet durable, with rubber grips for comfy FIFA sessions.

The contoured design suits smaller hands, though triggers can feel stiff. For budget-conscious gamers, the F310 delivers solid performance without fuss.

Pros Cons ✅ 4-switch D-pad for precise retro and fighting game control



✅ Zero-lag wired USB for instant response



✅ XInput/DirectInput switch for broad game support



✅ Lightweight and durable for long-term use



✅ Profiler software for custom button setups



✅ Comfy grips for smaller hands and long play ❌ Stiff triggers, but you’ll adjust with use

Final Verdict: The Logitech G F310 is the best gaming controller for wired simplicity, offering a responsive D-pad and reliable performance for all your favorite titles.

How To Pick The Best PC Controller?

Choosing the best gaming controller is like picking the perfect weapon for a boss fight – it’s personal, and the right choice can make or break your experience. With so many options, from budget-friendly pads to premium powerhouses, finding the ideal controller means understanding your gaming habits, prioritizing key features, and doing a bit of homework.

Whether you’re dodging bullets in Valorant, soaring through Microsoft Flight Simulator, or chilling in Stardew Valley, a great controller delivers comfort, precision, and immersion tailored to your vibe. This guide breaks down how to zero in on the best model that feels like an extension of you, ensuring every session – casual or competitive – is a blast. Let’s dive into the essentials to help you pick a controller that’ll level up your PC gaming.

1. Understanding Your Gaming Needs

The best controller isn’t a one-size-fits-all deal – it hinges on your unique gaming life. Start by pinpointing what drives your sessions to narrow down the perfect fit.

Primary Game Genres : Your go-to games shape your controller needs. Shooters like Call of Duty demand precise analog sticks and responsive triggers for quick aiming, while fighting games like Street Fighter 6 need a crisp D-pad for combo inputs. Flight sims, like X-Plane, call for specialized HOTAS kits with joysticks and throttles. RPGs or racing games, such as Forza Horizon, benefit from comfy grips for long playtimes. List your top genres to prioritize features that match.

: Your go-to games shape your controller needs. Shooters like Call of Duty demand precise analog sticks and responsive triggers for quick aiming, while fighting games like Street Fighter 6 need a crisp D-pad for combo inputs. Flight sims, like X-Plane, call for specialized HOTAS kits with joysticks and throttles. RPGs or racing games, such as Forza Horizon, benefit from comfy grips for long playtimes. List your top genres to prioritize features that match. Playstyle : Are you a casual gamer vibing with Hollow Knight or a competitive pro grinding Apex Legends? Casual players might want plug-and-play simplicity, while pros need customizable buttons or low-latency wireless controllers for split-second reactions. Consider how intensely you game and whether you need esports-grade precision or relaxed comfort.

: Are you a casual gamer vibing with Hollow Knight or a competitive pro grinding Apex Legends? Casual players might want plug-and-play simplicity, while pros need customizable buttons or low-latency wireless controllers for split-second reactions. Consider how intensely you game and whether you need esports-grade precision or relaxed comfort. Multi-Platform Use: If you game on PC, Switch, Xbox, or mobile, versatility matters. Controllers with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, or wired options – like those compatible with PC and consoles – save you from buying multiple devices. Check compatibility with your platforms to ensure seamless switching, especially for Game Pass or Steam libraries.

By mapping out your genres, playstyle, and platforms, you’ll spot a controller that aligns with your gaming world, setting the stage for the features you’ll need.

2. Key Features to Consider

Once you know your gaming needs, focus on the features that make a controller shine. Here’s what to look for to ensure your pick delivers performance and comfort.

Feature Details Ergonomics and Build Quality A good controller should feel comfortable, especially during long sessions. Look for ergonomic shapes, grippy textures (rubberized or contoured), and durable materials like reinforced plastic or metal. Ideal weight: 8–10 oz (comfortable for most hands). Analog Sticks Precision is key for FPS and platformers. Hall effect sticks prevent drift and last longer. Look for adjustable tension (like Xbox Elite) and textured caps for grip. Buttons and D-Pad Fast, responsive buttons are a must for games like FIFA or Rocket League. Mecha-tactile or mouse-click buttons offer crisp feedback. Four-switch D-pads are best for fighters/platformers; single-pivot D-pads are fine for casual use. Programmable buttons add flexibility. Triggers Hall effect or adaptive triggers enhance feedback in racing and shooter games. Trigger stops reduce travel distance for quicker reaction times. Tactile, responsive triggers are essential for genres like FPS and racing.

Wireless Technology Bluetooth and 2.4GHz provide wireless freedom. 2.4GHz is best for minimal lag (great for esports); Bluetooth is ideal for multi-device use. USB-C wired options ensure zero-latency – great for competitive play. Battery Life Premium controllers: 20–40 hrs. Budget: 6–20 hrs. Rechargeable batteries are convenient. AA models (e.g., Logitech F710) last longer. Consider charging speed and downtime. Customization Features like paddles, macro buttons (e.g., Razer Wolverine), or app support for button remapping and sensitivity tweaks boost performance. Swappable sticks, grips, and profiles add personalization and efficiency. Haptic Feedback Standard rumble is good; premium haptics enhance immersion (e.g., DualSense in Spider-Man: Miles Morales). Elevates gameplay in narrative/action titles. Built-in Mic/Headset Jack A built-in mic (like DualSense) simplifies multiplayer comms. A 3.5mm jack is great for using wired headsets with clear audio. Check for device compatibility. Motion Controls Useful for motion-based aiming/steering (e.g., Splatoon, racing games). Found in DualSense, Switch Pro, etc. Not essential for all genres but adds a layer of interaction.

Weighing these features against your gaming needs ensures your controller feels tailor-made, maximizing comfort and control for every session.

3. Research Your Controller

Before you hit “buy,” dig into research to confirm your choice is the best PC controller for you. A little effort goes a long way.

Read Reviews : Check trusted sites like PCMag, IGN, or Reddit threads for user and expert takes on controllers. Look for feedback on comfort, durability, and performance in your favorite games, like DOOM Eternal or Tekken 8. Reviews highlight real-world pros (e.g., battery life) and cons (e.g., stiff triggers) to guide your pick.

: Check trusted sites like PCMag, IGN, or Reddit threads for user and expert takes on controllers. Look for feedback on comfort, durability, and performance in your favorite games, like DOOM Eternal or Tekken 8. Reviews highlight real-world pros (e.g., battery life) and cons (e.g., stiff triggers) to guide your pick. Watch Videos : YouTube reviews and unboxings show controllers in action, revealing button feel, stick smoothness, or setup ease. Channels like Linus Tech Tips or Gameranx demo how pads handle Cyberpunk 2077 or retro emulators. Search for gaming setup ideas to see how controllers fit into cool PC rigs, inspiring your own setup.

: YouTube reviews and unboxings show controllers in action, revealing button feel, stick smoothness, or setup ease. Channels like Linus Tech Tips or Gameranx demo how pads handle Cyberpunk 2077 or retro emulators. Search for gaming setup ideas to see how controllers fit into cool PC rigs, inspiring your own setup. Try Before You Buy (If Possible): If you have a gaming store nearby or a friend with the controller, test it out. Grip it, test the sticks in Fortnite, or feel the D-pad in Blasphemous. Hands-on time confirms comfort and compatibility with your playstyle, especially for pricier picks.

Research helps you avoid buyer’s remorse, ensuring your controller matches your expectations and gaming goals.

FAQs



What is the best PC controller?

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the best PC controller, offering versatile customization and comfort. Its mappable paddles and long battery life excel for all gaming genres.

How to connect a controller to a PC?

Connect via USB-C for wired use or pair wireless controllers using Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle. Follow the PC’s device settings or controller app for setup.

How to use a controller on a PC?

Ensure the controller is connected, then configure it in game settings or Steam’s controller menu. Most modern games auto-detect XInput controllers for seamless play.

What controller can you use on a PC?

Xbox, PS5, Switch, and third-party controllers work on PC via USB, Bluetooth, or dongles. Check game compatibility for XInput or DirectInput support.

Can you use any Xbox controller for PC?

Yes, all standard Xbox controllers work on PC via USB, Bluetooth, or Xbox Wireless Adapter. They’re plug-and-play with most modern games.

Can PS5 controllers work on PC?

PS5 DualSense controllers work on PC via USB-C or Bluetooth, supporting many games. Full haptic features may require specific titles or Steam configuration.