11 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars to Elevate Your TV Audio Experience in 2025

Picking the best Dolby Atmos soundbar is essential if you want to upgrade from the basic TV audio to a pure cinematic or gaming experience. It’s not just about picking the first one you come across, it’s about choosing the one that covers your needs perfectly.

With plenty of options on the market, choosing one may not be as simple as you may think, and I’m here to help you with that. I’ve chosen 11 models that I believe cover all target groups, meaning there’s one for those looking for the best audio experience, the budget-minded buyers, and everything in between.

My Top Picks for Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Like with all of my lists so far, I’ve outlined a bunch of options, but I also like to mention 3 of the best. These are the ones that I feel cover the widest range possible, meaning I have one of each, from affordable to flagship.

Sonos Arc Ultra – The best there is on the market, a premium option, offering the best possible sound experience thanks to the 14 drivers, combined with the Sound Motion technology and Trueplay tuning, making it ideal for those looking for the best sound experience. Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus – An option aimed at the budget-oriented buyer who is willing to sacrifice a bit in terms of sound quality for price, meaning you’ll get a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, but lacks some features found in more expensive options. Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar – A well-balanced option leaning toward the flagship models, pairing Dolby Atmos with Bose TrueSpace processing, allowing those 9 speakers to offer a very good sound experience, backed by ADPTIQ room calibration for fine-tuning it to your needs.

While these picks cover three different profiles, depending on what you’re looking for, there are a lot more options to choose from. The categories remain more or less the same, but the flexibility is better if you’re ready to continue reading today’s list.

11 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars to Pair With Your TV for Improved Audio

If you’ve reached this far, you’re on the right track to making the right choice. I’ll outline models that are worthy to be on this list, plus I’ll cover multiple groups depending on your needs. The best Dolby Atmos soundbar awaits you, and it’s up to you to choose it.

1. Sonos Arc Ultra [Best Overall Dolby Atmos Soundbar]

Specs Details Audio Channels 9.1.4 (virtual), expandable with optional Sonos Sub and rear speakers Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos; Trueplay room tuning; Speech Enhancement; Night Sound; object‑based audio processing Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; Ethernet; Wi‑Fi; Bluetooth Subwoofer Information No sub included, compatible with Sonos Sub Dimensions 46.4” × 4.35” × 2.95”

I’m starting off with the best soundbar, and that’s the Sonos Arc Ultra. This single-cabinet Dolby Atmos solution is aimed at those looking for the best possible sound experience without worrying too much about the price.

As far as single enclosure soundbars with Dolby Atmos are concerned, this one is at the top of any list. The 14-speaker setup and advanced DSP help produce clear sound across the range. This is essential, especially for those looking for the most immersive movie experience.

Combining Trueplay tuning and Sound Motion technology makes this an excellent choice, allowing you to refine the sound for your specific room. It’s an excellent option for anyone browsing the best soundbars.

As good as the Sonos Arc Ultra is from the box, there’s always an option to improve. This soundbar supports expansion in the form of sub or rear speakers. Having this is crucial for those who want a full theater experience in their home.

All of this does come with a bit of a drawback, and naturally, it’s the price. The important thing to note is that even though it is expensive, it’s worth every penny when you consider you’re getting one of the best Atmos soundbars.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent dialogue quality



✅ Trueplay for room tuning



✅ Excellent build quality



✅ Multi-driver layout for expansive 3D staging



✅ Seamless integration and expansion with the Sonos ecosystem ❌ The premium quality and features mean it won’t be competitively priced

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a single-cabinet soundbar that offers a marvelous sound experience and you’re not too worried about the price, the Sonos Arc Ultra is the one to look for.

2. Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus [Best Budget Dolby Atmos Soundbar]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1, expandable to 5.1 with optional sub + surrounds Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos; dialogue enhancement; multiple sound modes Connectivity Options HDMI eARC/ARC; Optical; Bluetooth; USB Subwoofer Information Built-in woofers; optional wireless sub in bundle Dimensions 37” x 5.2” x 2.5”

On the opposite side of the price spectrum, I have something that’s budget-friendly but still quite decent. I’m talking about the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which is an affordable way to elevate the TV audio experience.

Considering it’s not a flagship option, you shouldn’t expect all the bells and whistles, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s a 3.1 soundbar with a dedicated center channel, which helps with dialogue.

If you feel like the 3.1 experience isn’t enough, this soundbar offers support for external sub and speaker configurations for a full 5.1 experience. It still won’t be on the same level as some of the others on this list, but it will do the job if you’re not the pickiest user.

This is a model that you must consider if you already have a Fire TV. Since it’s an Amazon product, you can expect tight integration with the OS, including the voice features, ideal if your household is already relying on this platform.

Yes, it is affordable and not comparable with some of the best, but that’s not what it’s aimed for. This is the best budget soundbar that would be ideal if you’re looking for an option with some potential for expandability.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable



✅ Simple to set up



✅ Compact design



✅ Dedicated center channel



✅ Integrates with the Amazon ecosystem ❌ For the full Dolby Atmos experience, you’ll need to consider an optional bundle

Final Verdict: For those looking for an affordable soundbar with Atmos that can offer solid 3D audio quality and an excellent integration with Amazon’s ecosystem, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus is the best choice.

3. Bose Home Theater System Smart Ultra [Best Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos; Bose TrueSpace upmixing; ADAPTiQ room calibration; A.I. Dialogue Mode Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; Optical; Wi‑Fi; Bluetooth; AirPlay; Chromecast; voice assistant support Subwoofer Information No sub included, compatible with Bose Bass Module Dimensions 41.14″ x 4.21″ x 2.29″

Going back to the more premium options, I have the Bose Home Theater System Smart Ultra. What makes this option great is that it offers a ton of features that enthusiasts would like to see, paired with a lot of adaptability, making it an excellent Dolby Atmos home theater system.

Above all else, this is an expandable option, similar to most of the others you’ll see on this list. The result is a model that already performs excellently, but you can take that up a level by adding additional subs and speakers.

Premium clarity and immersion are what this soundbar is all about, and it doesn’t disappoint. Bose’s ADAPTiQ calibration lets you fine-tune it for every room to get the most out of it. In addition to that, it features spatial processing with Dolby Atmos, which additionally improves the experience.

The adaptive nature of this soundbar doesn’t stop there. Apart from fine-tuning it to a room, it can also adapt based on the source material. Those small tweaks can help improve the experience to a level that some of the others on this list can’t.

Pros Cons ✅ ADAPTiQ calibration



✅ Expandable ecosystem



✅ TrueSpace upmixing



✅ AI dialogue mode



✅ Robust features for streaming ❌ The price isn’t the most attractive part, especially when you start to consider the optional extras

Final Verdict: The Bose Home Theater System Smart Ultra is a superb choice for those who want premium sound along with adaptability based on the source and the environment.

4. OXS Thunder Pro+ [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Gaming]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.1.2 from the bar, up to 7.1.2 with the optional neck speaker Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos with up-firing speakers, low-latency gaming modes, and multiple EQ presets (FPS/Racing/RPG) Connectivity Options HDMI IN + HDMI eARC; USB‑C; USB‑A; Bluetooth; 3.5 mm aux; proprietary wireless for optional neck speaker Subwoofer Information No sub included Dimensions 23.9” × 4.8” × 3.1”

If you’re looking for a soundbar to pair with your gaming TV, then the OXS Thunder Pro+ is the one to go for. While it won’t be a terrible choice for other types of content, this one is specifically tuned to work well with game audio.

One of the most notable features of this soundbar is the low-latency processing. While it won’t seem like something essential to most, reducing input lag is crucial to gamers. Plus, the Atmos positional feature is a must-have for gamers looking for a great soundbar, reducing the need for a full AVR and speaker setup.

Since this soundbar is aimed at games, it comes with multiple modes depending on the type of title you’re playing. This feature tweaks the settings and helps enhance certain audio aspects that are crucial for the experience.

Utilizing the gaming modes means that the changes the soundbar makes will help a lot, especially with directional cues. Things like footsteps or cinematic moments will be greatly enhanced, offering an immersive experience, regardless of the genre of game you’re playing.

Pros Cons ✅ Low-latency for reduced input lag



✅ Multiple gaming presets



✅ Relatively compact design



✅ Multiple inputs to choose from



✅ Positional tuning ❌ Doesn’t handle larger rooms as well as some of the other entries on this list

Final Verdict: Gamers who want a precise and low-latency Dolby Atmos experience that comes in a compact package will definitely want to check out the OXS Thunder Pro+.

5. Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Music]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos; Klipsch musical voicing; EQ presets Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; Optical; USB‑C; Bluetooth Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofers Dimensions 44″ x 4.94″ x 3.1″

With the games and movies aside, my next pick is a Dolby Atmos soundbar aimed at music lovers. The Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 is designed with music in mind, focusing on balancing the high and midrange tones for the best listening experience.

This model is designed with a discrete center channel combined with the up-firing elements, aiming to deliver excellent clarity in the vocals without overshadowing the music itself.

Dynamic playback is what this soundbar is all about, and it delivers on that front excellently. The tonal accuracy is excellent without any sacrifices to the Dolby Atmos features, making it excellent for musical performance while maintaining the surround capabilities.

Since I’m marking this as the best soundbar for music, it’s essential to mention that it’s not the only thing that this model does well. While it won’t offer the absolute best experience for other types of content, it doesn’t do a poor job at it.

Pros Cons ✅ Warm and natural mids



✅ Discrete center channel offering clear vocals



✅ The low-end is pretty good for a standalone soundbar



✅ Several inputs to choose from



✅ Multiple available presets ❌ Doesn’t have room calibration, so you’ll need to rely on the presets

Final Verdict: The Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 is an excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar aimed at music lovers who want a dynamic effect without sacrificing too many features crucial for other types of content.

6. SAMSUNG S60D 5.0ch [Best Dolby Atmos Samsung Soundbar]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.0 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos; SpaceFit Sound Pro; Adaptive Sound; Q‑Symphony compatibility Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; Optical; Bluetooth; Wi‑Fi; Q‑Symphony for Samsung TV sync Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofers Dimensions 26.3″ x 4.1″ x 2.4″

Samsung is known for making everything from home appliances to tech products, and in today’s list, I present it with a soundbar. The S60D 5.0ch is the best Samsung soundbar offering support for Dolby Atmos and seamless integration with their TV.

Since we’re talking about two products from the same brand, you can expect the experience to be seamless. In many ways, you can consider this soundbar to be an extension of your TV, especially in terms of the audio.

The thing that makes this soundbar excellent for most use cases is the Q-Symphony, which allows you to sync compatible Samsung TV speakers for an even more immersive experience.

In addition to that, you also have SpaceFit Sound Pro, a feature that comes in handy when you want to fine-tune the output to the room. All of this comes in a compact design that won’t be cumbersome in front of your TV.

Pros Cons ✅ Q-Symphony to sync with Samsung TV speakers



✅ SpaceFit Sound pro to adapt to room acoustics



✅ Built-in streaming



✅ Compact and elegant design



✅ All-in-one 5.0 solution ❌ The lack of an included subwoofer means that the bass won’t be as pronounced

Final Verdict: The Samsung S60D 5.0ch is a Dolby Atmos soundbar aimed at Samsung TV owners looking for effortless integration and fine-tuning options in a single package.

7. OXS S5 [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Dialogue Clarity]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos decoding; multiple EQ modes (Movie/Music/Voice/Night); dialogue enhancement Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; HDMI IN; Optical (S/PDIF); 3.5 mm AUX; Bluetooth; USB media Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofer Dimensions 37.4” × 5.12” × 2.76”

I have another OXS model for today’s list, but this one is aimed at a different kind of target group. The S5 is the kind of soundbar that would be perfect for people interested in clear dialogue, such as those who watch news, talk shows, or movies and series with a lot of speech.

To achieve this kind of experience, the soundbar features a dedicated center channel, which works with vocal enhancement filters that make speech clear without messing up the music or the sound effects.

For those, the OXS S5 features up-firing speakers that provide height cues for any Atmos content, meaning that not only do you get to hear the narration normally, but you won’t be missing out on the surround or the effects.

Even though it’s primarily aimed at those who consume content that relies heavily on talking, this soundbar will do a pretty good job with other types of content, such as movies, sports, and even a bit of gaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated center channel



✅ Modes for enhancements



✅ Built-in subwoofer



✅ Ideal for people prioritizing dialogue



✅ Multiple presets ❌ The bass isn’t too pronounced, which is to be expected considering its main use case

Final Verdict: If you’re the kind of person who prioritizes dialogue and wants a crisp narration without sacrificing the effects or background music, the OXS S5 is the best soundbar for dialogue, making it a perfect choice for you.

8. LG SKM1 2.0 Channel [Best Simple Dolby Digital Bar for LG TV]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Dolby Digital decoding and virtualized enhancements; basic sound modes Connectivity Options Bluetooth, Optical input, 3.5mm AUX, USB Subwoofer Information No sub included Dimensions 28.8” x 8.3” x 4.7”

If you’re not chasing that full Dolby Atmos home theater vibe, the LG SKM1 might be all you need. It’s a small 2.0 soundbar that simply makes your LG TV sound better – no extra gear, no messy setup, just plug it in and go.

It earns a spot on this list thanks to Dolby Digital support. Even when a movie is mixed in Dolby Atmos, there’s a Dolby Digital layer underneath that this bar can handle really well. You won’t get overhead effects, but you’ll definitely hear clearer voices and richer audio than your TV’s built-ins.

Setup is easy: just connect it through optical, and if you want to play music, stream through Bluetooth. It fits perfectly under smaller TVs and even works with your TV remote, so no juggling two controllers. For a cozy room and everyday watching, it delivers a nice upgrade without pretending to be a full theater system.

Pros Cons ✅ Dolby Digital support



✅ Noticeably better sound than most built-in TV speakers



✅ Very compact and easy to fit under an LG TV



✅ Simple setup



✅ Budget-friendly entry point into “better than TV speakers” audio ❌ Doesn’t support true Dolby Atmos – only basic virtual surround from Dolby Digital tracks.

Final Verdict: LG TV owners who want to upgrade the audio quality of the built-in speakers wrapped in a slim and compact package will find the LG SKM1 2.0 Channel to be the obvious choice.

9. Polk Audio Signa S4 [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos; VoiceAdjust™; BassAdjust™; multiple listening modes Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; Optical; 3.5 mm AUX; Bluetooth; USB‑A Subwoofer Information Includes a wireless subwoofer Dimensions 41.2” × 3.74” × 2.36” for soundbar; 7.9” × 12.9” × 11.0” for subwoofer

For most soundbars on this list, you’ll need to rely on the built-in sub or plug in an external one, which isn’t the case with the Polk Audio Signa S4. This little powerhouse offers the audio upgrade you need, and it comes at a price that most people will find attractive.

If you’re a bass fan, you’ll be happy to know that this soundbar comes with a wireless sub in the box, which is a nice addition. You get those low-end tones without needing to spend extra on getting a sub, like with some of the other models on this list.

With the wireless sub aside, the main unit features up-firing speakers, which cover the highs, meaning it’s a great soundbar for various purposes. Plus, it has Dolby Atmos, so you’re getting a pretty immersive experience.

The great thing about it is that it features VoiceAdjust and BassAdjust, and they work independently. The result is that you get a fine-tuned experience, depending on the type of audio content.

Pros Cons ✅ Comes with a wireless subwoofer



✅ VoiceAdjust for improved speech clarity



✅ Very good price per performance ratio



✅ Easy to set up



✅ Available multiple inputs ❌ As an affordable option, you shouldn’t expect any premium features

Final Verdict: The Polk Audio Signa S4 is the best soundbar with subwoofer on this list, which is excellent for all-around usage, coming at a very competitive price.

10. Bose Smart [Best Compact Dolby Atmos Soundbar]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.0.2 with virtualized surround (up to ~5.1.2), expandable to 5.1 with optional Bose bass module and surrounds Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos decoding; Bose TrueSpace upmixing; AI Dialogue; AirPlay 2; Chromecast; streaming services Connectivity Options HDMI eARC; Optical; Wi‑Fi; Bluetooth; AirPlay; Chromecast; optional Bass Module compatibility Subwoofer Information No sub included, compatible with Bose Bass Module Dimensions 27.34″ x 4.09″ x 2.21″

A big soundbar looks like it will sound good, but that’s not always the case. There are compact models that can deliver excellent audio quality without too many drawbacks. One such model is the Bose Smart.

Even though this is a small soundbar, it packs quite a punch, giving you an excellent output and immersive experience. The careful driver placement allows it to offer excellent virtualization, which is what surprises people the most about it.

The small package doesn’t mean you’re limited in terms of what you get. While out of the box it may feel limited for some people, the option to link wireless Bass Modules and rear speakers means you can crank this up to 5.1 if you want a full theater experience.

Combining carefully placed drivers along with TrueSpace upmixing ensures that this little powerhouse of a soundbar will cover most people’s needs without feeling like they’re missing out.

Pros Cons ✅ The virtualization is impressive



✅ AI Dialogue feature that helps improve speech clarity



✅ Support for streaming



✅ Compact design



✅ Optional Bass Module is available ❌ Without the Bass Module, the bass is limited

Final Verdict: The Bose Smart is the best Bose soundbar with Dolby Atmos support for those looking for a great experience out of the box in a compact package.

11. ULTIMEA 5.1.2ch [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.1.2 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos decoding; HDMI eARC on many kits; multiple EQ/preset modes; app control Connectivity Options HDMI eARC/IN; Optical; AUX; Bluetooth; USB Subwoofer Information Includes subwoofer Dimensions 31.5″ x 3.54″ x 2.76″

Last but not least is an option that’s aimed at budget-minded buyers, looking for a solid surround experience. The ULTIMEA 5.1.2ch isn’t just an affordable soundbar, it’s a multi-channel Dolby Atmos setup.

Unlike the other entries on today’s list, this kit isn’t relying on a few drivers in the soundbar and virtualization. Instead, it comes with a sub and rear surrounds for a true surround experience, backed by Dolby Atmos.

The result of this combination is a setup that will do well in most situations, regardless of the audio input. With proper setup, you can make it work well for all kinds of content, such as movies, games, etc.

Speaking of setting up, this is where you’ll notice why it’s not quite comparable with the flagship options. While it’s not bad, you don’t get as much flexibility as with some of the more expensive options on the market.

It’s also worth mentioning that for an affordable model, the build quality is acceptable, but at the end of the day, it’s not intended to compete with the rest. It’s intended to be a way for people to get an excellent surround sound system at an affordable price.

Pros Cons ✅ A true 5.1.2 setup



✅ Comes with a wireless subwoofer



✅ Very attractive price for a full kit



✅ Multiple presets are available



✅ Great for multiple types of audio content ❌ Bass is powerful but not as tight or refined as premium systems

Final Verdict: If you’re looking to get a true Dolby Atmos experience with real surround at an affordable price, the ULTIMEA 5.1.2ch is one of the most attractive options at the moment.

Dolby Atmos vs Traditional Soundbar: Which is Better?

Not sure whether you really need Dolby Atmos? Here’s a quick side-by-side look at how it stacks up against a traditional soundbar.

Feature Dolby Atmos Soundbar Traditional Soundbar Immersion & Soundstage Creates a 3D “dome” of sound with overhead effects and object-based audio for a more realistic experience. Horizontal soundstage without height effects; still a big improvement over TV speakers. Channel Configuration Includes height channels (+ up-firing speakers) for true 3D audio. Limited to front/surround channels; no dedicated height layers. Setup Complexity Requires proper placement, eARC for best results, and room conditions (like flat ceilings). Easier plug-and-play setup with flexible placement and simpler wiring. Content Compatibility Works best with Atmos-encoded music, movies, and games. Works with any audio source, no special content needed. Price Costs more due to extra drivers, licensing, and advanced DSP. More affordable and great as a noticeable upgrade from built-in TV speakers. Best For Users who want premium, immersive audio and are willing to pay for it. Users who want a simple, budget-friendly upgrade over TV speakers.

My Overall Verdict

Every soundbar on my list delivers a great Dolby upgrade, but if the options feel overwhelming, here’s a quick breakdown of the top picks based on what you care about most.

For movie lovers → Sonos Arc Ultra. Big, cinematic sound with 14 drivers and room tuning that brings films to life.

For budget buyers → Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus. Affordable Dolby Atmos with a clean setup and solid clarity, especially if you use Fire TV.

For upgraders who want a full system → Bose Home Theater System Smart Ultra. Premium Atmos performance with room calibration and easy expansion to a full surround setup.

For gamers → OXS Thunder Pro+. Low-latency, directional audio with gaming presets that make every footstep count.

For music-focused listeners → Klipsch Flexus CORE 200. Warm, clear mids and strong musical tuning, plus Atmos for when you switch to movies.

Any pick from this list will elevate your setup, so focus on what matters most to you: price, performance, or features. Once that’s clear, the perfect soundbar practically chooses itself.

