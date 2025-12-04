10 Best Soundbars with Subwoofers in 2025 – Immersive Audio

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best soundbars with subwoofers can completely change how movies, music, and games feel at home. Instead of thin TV audio, you get deeper bass, clearer dialogue, and a more cinematic soundstage from a compact setup.

I’ve tested multiple soundbar and subwoofer combos that turned ordinary living rooms and small apartments into genuinely immersive spaces. In this guide, you’ll find 10 carefully picked setups for different rooms, budgets, and platforms – from simple TV upgrades to near home-theatre experiences.

Our Top Picks for Soundbar with Subwoofer

When it comes to the top soundbars with subwoofer, three models clearly stand out for different types of users – from full home theatre lovers to value hunters and serious audio fans.

Samsung HW-Q990D (2024) – Its 11.1.4-channel setup, wireless subwoofer, and rear speakers create genuinely immersive Dolby Atmos sound that fills large rooms with ease. Hisense HS2100 (2023) – With a 2.1-channel design, wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers a big step up from TV speakers at a very accessible price. SENNHEISER AMBEO Soundbar Max (2020) – A flagship option for people who want audiophile-grade 3D sound from a single bar that can hit deep bass on its own.

These three cover the best overall, best budget, and best high-end surround experiences – keep scrolling to explore the full list and find the perfect match for your room and budget.

10 Best Soundbars With Subwoofers – Top Picks for Every Room

Below you’ll find a breakdown of all 10 models, from budget-friendly bars to full home-theatre setups, so it’s easier to compare features, prices, and find the best soundbar with a subwoofer.

1. Samsung HW-Q990D [Best Overall Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 11.1.4-channel with 22 drivers Total power output Up to 656W Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity HDMI 2.1 (4K/120Hz passthrough), eARC, Optical Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Special features Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier, Game Mode Pro, Adaptive Sound Dimensions (soundbar) 48.5” W x 5.4” D x 2.7” H

The Samsung HW-Q990D is built for people who want true home-theatre immersion from a soundbar and subwoofer combo. Its 11.1.4-channel layout, wireless subwoofer, and rear speakers make it a real alternative to many options you’d see in a best surround sound system guide.

Pros Cons ✅ True 11.1.4 channels deliver cinema-like surround immersion



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds deep, impactful bass for movies and games



✅ Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with up-/side-firing speakers for height effects



✅ HDMI 2.1 4K/120Hz passthrough suits next-gen consoles and high-end TVs



✅ Q-Symphony integration boosts sound further with compatible Samsung TVs



✅ Active Voice Amplifier and centre channel keep dialogue crisp and clear ❌ Larger bar and rear speakers need more space, but they reward you with fuller, room-filling sound

With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus HDMI 2.1 4K/120Hz passthrough, it’s a perfect match for high-end TVs and consoles. Q-Symphony syncs the bar with compatible Samsung TVs, while the dedicated centre channel and Active Voice Amplifier keep dialogue clear even in big or noisy rooms. It’s a premium, living-room-filling setup without the complexity of a separate AVR system.

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-Q990D is ideal if you want the best Samsung soundbar with subwoofer for an authentic home-cinema feel, combining powerful bass, immersive surround, and excellent dialogue clarity in one high-end package.

2. Hisense HS2100 2.1 Ch 240W [Best Budget Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 2.1 – channel system Total power output 240W max Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio Connectivity HDMI ARC. Bluetooth 5.3 Special features 6–7 EQ modes, wireless music streaming, EzPlay Dimensions (soundbar) 31.5″ W × 3.5″ D × 2.4″ H

The Hisense HS2100 is a strong contender for the best budget soundbar with a subwoofer if you want a noticeable TV audio upgrade without overspending. Its 2.1-channel design with 240W of power and a wireless subwoofer delivers a clear step up in impact, turning thin TV sound into fuller, more engaging audio for everyday viewing.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable 2.1 system that adds real bass and clarity over TV speakers



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds punchy low-end for movies and games



✅ HDMI ARC allows a single-cable TV connection and easy control



✅ Bluetooth 5.3 supports quick wireless music streaming



✅ Multiple EQ modes help tailor sound for movies, music, or news



✅ Slim soundbar design suits smaller rooms and TV stands ❌ Lacks true surround channels, but DTS Virtual:X still creates a broader, more immersive soundstage

With DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, you still get a sense of spacious, cinematic sound even though this is not a complete surround system. HDMI ARC and Bluetooth make setup simple – one cable to the TV, or instant pairing with your phone for playlists and podcasts.

It’s a smart pick for budget-conscious buyers and fits right into the kind of setups you’d see in a guide to the best soundbars under $200.

Final Verdict: The Hisense HS2100 is ideal for budget-conscious buyers who want a simple, compact soundbar and subwoofer combo that makes movies, shows, and casual gaming sound far more engaging without a significant investment.

3. SENNHEISER AMBEO Soundbar Max [Best Soundbar with Subwoofer for Surround Sound Experience]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 5.1.4-channel 3D soundbar Total power output Up to 500W Subwoofer Deep 30Hz bass built in; optional wired AMBEO Sub (sold separately) Audio formats Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MPEG-H, 5.1/2.0 upmix Connectivity HDMI (eARC), Optical, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect Special features AMBEO 3D virtualization, room calibration, built-in EQ, AMBEO modes Dimensions (soundbar) 49.8″ W × 6.73″ D × 5.31″ H

The SENNHEISER AMBEO Soundbar Max is built for listeners who want near-true surround sound from a single soundbar chassis. Its 5.1.4-channel design with 13 drivers and deep 30Hz bass uses AMBEO virtualization to place effects around and above you, creating a cinema-like bubble of sound without needing a full receiver and satellite speaker setup.

Pros Cons ✅ AMBEO 3D tech delivers immersive surround sound from a single bar



✅ Deep 30Hz bass removes the immediate need for a separate subwoofer



✅ Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and MPEG-H support for future-proof home cinema



✅ Advanced room calibration tailors sound to your exact living room



✅ Wide connectivity with Wi-Fi, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and music services



✅ Premium build and sound tuning aimed at serious home-theatre fans ❌ Larger and pricier than most bars, but you’re paying for flagship, theatre-level performance

As a premium Sennheiser product, it focuses on audiophile-grade tuning and materials, with advanced room calibration that adapts the sound to your space.

Support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and upmixing of regular 5.1 or stereo content means everything from movies to music benefits from its 3D presentation. And if you ever want even more low-end impact, you can add the matching AMBEO Sub for a full flagship bar + sub configuration.

Final Verdict: The SENNHEISER AMBEO Soundbar Max is ideal if you want a flagship surround-sound experience from a single bar that already hits sub-level bass, with the option to expand later for a truly elite home-theatre setup.

4. Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 [Best Gaming Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 5.1-channel gaming soundbar system Total power output Up to 150W (manufacturer-rated) Subwoofer Wired subwoofer for punchy bass Audio formats Dolby Audio, 5.1 playback, Super X-Fi virtualization Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Special features Super X-Fi, SXFI Battle Mode, tri-amplified design, RGB lighting, app EQ Dimensions (soundbar) 23.6″ W × 3.74″ D × 2.44″ H

The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 is built as a gaming-first soundbar-subwoofer combo and could easily headline any best soundbar for gaming roundup.

Its slim, low-profile design tucks neatly under a monitor or TV. At the same time, the tri-amplified system and dedicated subwoofer deliver strong bass and detailed mids that make gunshots, footsteps, and explosions sound more convincing.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact bar + sub design fits easily on gaming desks



✅ Gaming-focused tuning highlights effects and positional audio



✅ Super X-Fi and SXFI Battle Mode boost immersion in FPS titles



✅ Multiple inputs support PC, console, and mobile devices



✅ Customizable RGB lighting and EQ via the Creative app



✅ Clear dialogue and UI sounds for both games and streaming ❌ Uses a wired subwoofer, but the footprint is still small enough for most setups

With HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and Bluetooth 5.0, it fits straight into PC, PS5, Xbox, and Switch setups. Features like Super X-Fi and SXFI Battle Mode add extra value for late-night gaming, giving you headphone-based 3D audio when you plug in a headset.

It also doubles as a solid media bar, handling music and movies well for small living rooms or bedrooms. Set it under your monitor or living room screen and pair it with the best gaming TV pick for a full audiovisual upgrade.

Final Verdict: The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 is perfect if you want a compact, desk-friendly gaming soundbar with a subwoofer that upgrades both your in-game immersion and everyday media without needing a full-size home-theatre system.

5. Polk Audio Signa S2 [Best Mid-Range Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 2.1-channel system Total power output Up to 25W Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats Dolby Digital Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, Bluetooth Special features VoiceAdjust™, ultra-slim design, wireless music streaming Dimensions (soundbar) 35.43″ W × 3.31″ D × 2.15″ H

The Polk Audio Signa S2 is a great pick if you want the best mid-range soundbar with a subwoofer that upgrades TV audio without jumping into flagship pricing. Its 2.1-channel bar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers fuller sound and deeper bass than most built-in TV speakers, so movies, shows, and music all feel more engaging.

Pros Cons ✅ Mid-range price with a noticeable step up over TV speakers



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds punchy bass for movies and music



✅ VoiceAdjust™ keeps dialogue clear at lower volumes



✅ Ultra-slim design will not block the TV or IR sensor



✅ HDMI ARC, Optical, and Bluetooth cover most TV setups



✅ Quick setup with included cables for easy installation ❌ No Dolby Atmos support, although Dolby Digital and the wireless sub still create a big, room-filling upgrade

Polk’s VoiceAdjust™ technology is a key win at this price point, letting you boost dialogue clarity without making the whole mix harsh. The ultra-slim bar sits comfortably in front of most TVs or mounts under the screen, which makes it ideal for living rooms where you do not need Atmos height effects but still want a clean, cinematic upgrade.

Final Verdict: The Polk Audio Signa S2 is ideal for people who want a simple, compact soundbar and subwoofer combo that delivers clearer dialogue and richer sound at a fair mid-range price.

6. VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE [Best Soundbar for Dialogue]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 5.1.2-channel system with height speakers Total power output Up to 185W Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, USB Special features Built-in adaptive height speakers, QuickFit TV mounting, wireless surrounds Dimensions (soundbar) 36″ W × 4.73″ D × 2.6″ H

The VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE is a strong pick if you want a soundbar with a subwoofer that prioritizes dialogue clarity and could easily sit at the top of any best soundbar for dialogue list. Its 5.1.2-channel layout with a dedicated center channel and wireless subwoofer keeps voices anchored and intelligible, while the height speakers add Atmos effects for more immersive scenes.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated center channel helps keep dialogue crisp and easy to follow



✅ 5.1.2 channels with height effects for immersive movies and shows



✅ Wireless subwoofer and surrounds deliver impactful, room-filling sound



✅ Ultra-slim design will not block the TV or IR sensor



✅ HDMI eARC simplifies control and enables high-quality audio



✅ QuickFit mounting pairs neatly with select VIZIO TVs for clean setups ❌ Remote is sold separately, but the mobile app and TV remote via eARC still give you full control

When Dolby Atmos or DTS:X is detected, the adaptive height speakers automatically rotate up, bouncing sound off the ceiling so you still hear spacious effects without muddying speech. HDMI eARC also lets your TV remote control the bar, which is ideal for families or shared living rooms where simplicity matters as much as sound quality.

Final Verdict: The VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE is a strong pick if you want a soundbar with a subwoofer that prioritizes dialogue clarity while still delivering Atmos height and surround effects for a full home-theatre feel.

7. Denon DHT-S517 [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos system Total power output Up to 150W Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity HDMI eARC / ARC, Optical, Bluetooth Special features Dialog Enhancer, Movie/Music/Night modes, Pure Mode Dimensions (soundbar) Approx. 41″ W × 2″ D × 4″ H

The Denon DHT-S517 is the top Dolby Atmos soundbar with subwoofer pick that balances performance and price. Its 3.1.2-channel layout with upward-firing drivers and a wireless subwoofer creates genuine 3D sound, adding height effects for rain, aircraft, and ambient scenes that move above and around you.

Pros Cons ✅ 3.1.2 channels with up-firing drivers deliver real Dolby Atmos height effects



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds impactful bass without cable clutter



✅ Dedicated center channel and Dialog Enhancer improve speech clarity



✅ Easy one-cable HDMI eARC setup for most modern TVs



✅ Multiple sound modes (Movie, Music, Night, Pure) for flexible listening ❌ Lacks Wi-Fi streaming, but Bluetooth still makes music playback quick and convenient

A dedicated center channel, combined with Denon’s Dialog Enhancer, keeps voices crisp, even when explosions and music get loud. That makes it ideal for TV dramas, movies with heavy dialogue, and family viewing, where every word needs to be understood.

Setup is straightforward – one HDMI cable to your TV, HDMI eARC for the best audio quality, and a simple remote control.

Final Verdict: The Denon DHT-S517 is ideal for buyers who want a well-priced Atmos soundbar and subwoofer combo that boosts immersion while keeping dialogue sharp and setup simple.

8. Samsung B-Series HW B400F [Best Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 2.0-channel compact soundbar Total power output Up to 40W Subwoofer Built-in subwoofer (no separate box) Audio formats Standard TV audio/surround modes Connectivity HDMI, Bluetooth Special features One Remote control, dialogue enhancement, night mode, wireless TV pairing Dimensions (soundbar) 25.23″ W × 4.21″ D × 2.62″ H

The Samsung B-Series HW B400F is a smart choice if you want a soundbar with a built-in subwoofer that keeps things simple and space-saving. Instead of a separate bass box, it uses a built-in woofer to add low-end weight over basic TV speakers, making voices, effects, and music feel fuller without taking over your room.

Pros Cons ✅ All-in-one bar with built-in subwoofer – no extra box on the floor



✅ Compact footprint fits neatly under smaller TVs



✅ One Remote support simplifies everyday control



✅ Bluetooth pairing for quick music playback from phones and tablets



✅ Dialogue enhancement and night mode improve late-night watching ❌ Not as powerful as larger systems, but the compact design is perfect for small rooms and simple setups

It’s designed for smaller rooms, bedrooms, or secondary TVs, where a giant surround setup would be overkill. With HDMI and Bluetooth, you can plug it into a TV or stream directly from your phone, while Samsung’s One Remote support lets you control key functions with a single TV remote.

Dialogue amplification and a night mode help keep speech clear and volume under control during late viewing.

Final Verdict: The Samsung B-Series HW B400F is ideal for users who want a small, tidy soundbar upgrade with subwoofer-style bass that fits easily into tight spaces and everyday TV setups.

9. Yamaha SR-B40A [Best Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 2.1-channel system with virtual surround Total power output Up to 200W Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats Dolby Atmos, surround processing Connectivity HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth Special features Clear Voice, virtual height effects, Bass Extension–style deep bass tuning Dimensions (soundbar) 35.88″ W × 5.25″ D × 2.63″ H

The Yamaha SR-B40A is a top contender for the best wireless soundbar with subwoofer if you want strong all-around performance without a complex setup. Its wireless subwoofer and Yamaha’s bass tuning give you rich, room-filling low-end from a compact cabinet, while the bar handles mids and highs with the brand’s usual balanced sound.

Pros Cons ✅ Wireless subwoofer offers deep bass without extra cables across the room



✅ Clear Voice helps dialogue stand out in movies and shows



✅ Simple HDMI eARC or Optical setup works with most modern TVs



✅ Balanced Yamaha tuning suits movies, games, and music



✅ Compact bar fits easily under TVs or on slim furniture ❌ Virtual height effects aren’t the same as full Atmos speakers, but they still create a wider, more immersive soundstage

Support for Dolby Atmos–style immersive audio and virtual height effects adds a sense of space, and Clear Voice keeps dialogue intelligible during busy scenes. With HDMI eARC, Optical, and Bluetooth, it’s easy to plug into a TV, console, or laptop and use it as your main movie, gaming, and music system in a living room or bedroom.

Final Verdict: The Yamaha SR-B40A is perfect for users who want a wireless soundbar and subwoofer combo that’s easy to set up, delivers convincing bass, and keeps dialogue clear – all at a moderate, accessible price point.

10. Redragon GS560 [Best PC Soundbar for Subwoofer]

Specs Details Soundbar configuration 2.0-channel desktop soundbar Total power output Up to 4W (near-field) Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer included Audio formats Stereo PC / console audio Connectivity USB power, 3.5 mm audio input Special features RGB backlighting, music-reactive lightshow, front volume knob Dimensions (soundbar) 15.8″ W × 2.7″ D × 2.8″ H

The Redragon GS560 is the best PC soundbar with a desktop-friendly soundbar and subwoofer combo built for PC and console gamers who want better audio and bass without floor-standing speakers. Its compact bar fits neatly under a monitor, while the small wired subwoofer module boosts low-end impact at arm’s length – ideal for bedrooms, offices, and small gaming setups.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact bar + sub layout fits perfectly on desks and under monitors



✅ Subwoofer module adds welcome bass for games, videos, and music



✅ USB + 3.5 mm make it plug-and-play with most PCs and laptops



✅ RGB and music-reactive lighting enhance gaming setups visually



✅ Handy front volume knob for quick, precise control ❌ Power output is modest, but more than enough for close-up PC and bedroom listening

The USB power + 3.5 mm audio design keeps things simple: plug it into your PC, laptop, or console, and you are ready to go. RGB lighting with multiple backlight modes adds a visual upgrade to your battlestation, and the front volume knob makes quick adjustments easy during games, calls, or music sessions.

Final Verdict: The Redragon GS560 is ideal for PC gamers and creators in smaller spaces who want a compact soundbar and subwoofer combo that adds punch, style, and convenience to their desk without a complicated setup.

Why Pair Your Soundbar With a Subwoofer?

A dedicated subwoofer can turn a simple TV sound upgrade into a far more cinematic, room-filling experience. The soundbar focuses on dialogue and midrange detail, while the sub handles deep bass and low frequencies that TV speakers usually cannot reproduce.

1. For Great Movies and TV

With a subwoofer in the mix, explosions, distant thunder, and atmospheric rumbles suddenly feel physical instead of flat. Soundtracks gain real weight, so action scenes hit harder and even everyday shows feel more engaging and dramatic.

2. For Fantastic Music

The best soundbars for music make kick drums, bass guitars, and electronic lows sound fuller and more controlled, similar to what you would expect from the best soundbar for music setups. The sub manages the heavy low end, while the soundbar keeps vocals and instruments clean and detailed.

3. For Immersive Gaming

In games, footsteps, engine noise, spells, and explosions become more immersive and believable. A good subwoofer adds that subtle “thump” under every action, which is especially satisfying in shooters, racing titles, and cinematic adventures.

4. For Room-Wide Immersion and Clearer Voices

Low frequencies naturally spread through the room, so a subwoofer helps the entire space feel like part of the soundstage, not just the area in front of the TV. Once the sub takes over bass duties, the soundbar can focus on dialogue, vocals, and mids, giving you more impact and clearer voices.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Soundbars for Subwoofers

The best soundbar with a subwoofer depends on room size, budget, and how you actually watch or play. The key is matching the bar and sub combo to the way you use your TV or PC every day.

For home-theatre fans who want cinema-level immersion in larger living rooms, the Samsung HW-Q990D is the best place to start. It’s one of the strongest choices if you’re looking for the best Samsung soundbar with a powerful subwoofer and full surround setup.

These three products are strong starting points. Scroll back up to find the best soundbar with a subwoofer that fits your room and budget.

FAQs