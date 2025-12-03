8 Best Samsung Soundbar Picks in 2025 – Top Models Ranked

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re trying to pick the best Samsung soundbar, it can feel like a maze, especially when every model promises bigger bass, cleaner voices, or cinematic Dolby Atmos.

I’ve gone through Samsung’s latest lineup and picked the nine soundbars that actually stand out, whether you want something compact, a true home-theater setup, or a gaming-ready bar with HDMI 2.1.

Think of this guide as the shortcut I wish I had when choosing my own setup: quick, clear, and focused on what genuinely makes a difference once you hit play. Let’s jump in and see which models are worth your attention this year!

Our Top Picks for Samsung Soundbars

The best Samsung soundbar for you depends on your room, your setup, and how you use it, but there are three models that immediately stand out for their overall performance and value:

Samsung HW-Q990D (2025) – This one hits that sweet spot where everything just sounds bigger and cleaner. The combination of real Dolby Atmos height channels, strong bass, and Samsung’s premium tuning makes it the kind of soundbar you set up once and instantly get why it’s considered top-tier. Samsung B-Series Soundbar HW B400F (2025) – If you just want something simple that actually delivers, this is the easiest upgrade from basic TV speakers. It’s compact, affordable, and still delivers surprisingly solid clarity and bass for a budget-friendly Samsung soundbar. Samsung HW-Q990F (2025) – Think of this one as the surround-focused sibling in the lineup. It spreads sound incredibly well, with a wide, clear stage that makes movies way more engaging, especially if you’re after that signature Samsung Q Series soundbar feel.

Keep scrolling, the full list breaks down all nine models so you can see exactly which one fits your room, budget, and setup.

8 Best Samsung Soundbar Choices Available Today

The best Samsung soundbars all excel in different ways, so seeing them side-by-side makes the whole decision much easier.

I’ve lined up nine options that range from compact bars to full Atmos setups, giving you a clear path to the one that fits your room and budget. So let’s break down the models that genuinely deserve a spot on any best Samsung soundbar list.

1. Samsung HW‑Q990D [Best Overall Samsung Soundbar]

10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 11.1.4 Supported Audio Features True Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Wireless Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro, Active Voice Amplifier, Surround Sound Expansion, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby MAT, DTS Express, Hi-Res Audio Connectivity Options HDMI (2x HDMI In, 1x HDMI Out), eARC, Optical, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Hi-Fi Connect Power Output (Wattage) 656W Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer included Dimensions 48.5″ W × 2.7″ H × 5.4″ D (soundbar)8.7″ W × 16.1″ H × 16.3″ D (subwoofer)5.1″ W × 8.0″ H × 5.5″ D (rear speaker)

The Samsung HW-Q990D remains the model I point to when someone asks which one actually feels like the best Samsung soundbar for a full home-theater setup.

It’s the kind of premium soundbar that would easily rank among the best soundbar picks overall thanks to its 11.1.4 channels and how effortlessly it fills the room. The wireless rear speakers seal the deal, hitting you with full wraparound sound without any cable clutter.

What really stands out is how clean the height effects are because Atmos processing feels genuinely directional, letting you track movement above you without needing extra tweaks. Add SpaceFit Sound Pro and the bar fine-tunes itself to your room in seconds, which makes everything sound more balanced right out of the box.

Why we chose it The HW-Q990D shines because it delivers real 11.1.4 Atmos impact with HDMI 2.1 passthrough, making it perfect for blockbuster movies and next-gen gaming. Its combination of power, clarity, and Samsung’s Q-Symphony support puts it ahead of any other contender for best Samsung soundbars this year.

After trying different modes, Game Mode Pro is the one that surprised me the most. It keeps directional cues sharp, and the low-latency passthrough means PS5/Series X sessions stay responsive. Voices stay clear thanks to the Active Voice Amplifier, and music benefits from the wide-range tweeters, giving tracks more space.

Pros Cons ✅ Immersive 11.1.4 setup fills the room with precise directional audio



✅ Wireless Dolby Atmos keeps the setup clean and simple



✅ Q-Symphony boosts Samsung TV audio for an even fuller soundstage



✅ HDMI 2.1 with 4K/120Hz passthrough is great for gaming



✅ SpaceFit Sound Pro calibrates audio automatically



✅ Clear dialogue thanks to Active Voice Amplifier



✅ Strong, deep bass from the wireless subwoofer ❌ Large footprint, though the performance easily justifies the size

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-Q990D is the go-to choice if you want a true home-theater feel with minimum hassle. Its mix of real Atmos height effects, powerful bass, and smart features makes it the most complete package in Samsung’s lineup.

2. Samsung B-Series Soundbar HW B400F [Best Budget Samsung Soundbar]

9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Surround Sound Expansion, Voice Enhance Mode, Built-in Woofer, Night Mode Connectivity Options Bluetooth, HDMI Power Output (Wattage) 400W Subwoofer Information Built-in woofer Dimensions 25.23″ W × 2.62″ H × 4.21″ D (soundbar)

The Samsung HW B400F is the kind of Samsung soundbar I recommend when someone wants a simple, affordable upgrade that instantly improves their TV audio.

The built-in woofer adds a bit of weight to the sound, giving everyday shows and movies more presence than what you’d get from normal TV speakers. And voices also stay clearer thanks to Voice Enhance Mode, which helps a lot during dialogue-heavy scenes.

Setup is as easy as it gets: pair it with your Samsung TV and control everything with the same remote. And since Bluetooth is included, you can switch to music straight from your phone without touching a cable. For small rooms or tight setups, it’s a very painless way to get better audio.

Why we chose it If you’re browsing options in the best budget soundbar category, the HW B400F is really good. It delivers clearer voices, fuller bass from its built-in woofer, and an extremely simple setup that suits small rooms, bedrooms, and apartment living.

What stands out is how open it feels for a compact 2.0 bar. Surround Sound Expansion helps audio reach a bit wider, which makes casual viewing feel more engaging than you’d expect at this price. And Night Mode genuinely helps late-night watching by softening peaks and keeping bass controlled.

Pros Cons ✅ Built-in woofer adds richer bass without needing a separate sub



✅ Voice Enhance Mode keeps dialogue clear in shows and movies



✅ Surround Sound Expansion creates a wider, more immersive feel



✅ Easy TV control thanks to Samsung One Remote compatibility



✅ Bluetooth connection makes music playback simple



✅ Compact and lightweight, ideal for small rooms ❌ Limited raw power, though the sound quality is solid for the price

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW B400F is a simple, affordable upgrade that immediately improves clarity and adds warmth to everyday viewing. If you want better audio without spending much or dealing with complex setups, this one fits perfectly.

3. Samsung HW‑Q990F [Best Surround Sound Samsung Soundbar]

9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 11.1.4 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos (wireless capable), Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony, Voice Enhancement, Room Calibration (soundbar mic), 3D Surround Connectivity Options Bluetooth, HDMI Power Output (Wattage) 756W Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer, 8″ driver Dimensions 48.5″ W × 2.8″ H × 5.4″ D (soundbar)9.8″ W × 9.8″ H × 9.9″ D (subwoofer)5.1″ W × 8.0″ H × 5.5″ D (rear speaker)

The Samsung HW-Q990F stands out immediately if you like wraparound sound that feels closer to a proper home theater.

Samsung pushes the Q Series pretty hard, and here it really earns its spot: the 11.1.4 layout throws sound from the front, sides, rear, and overhead, so you get those moments where audio genuinely moves around you rather than just getting louder.

The wireless rear speakers help a ton here, they cover the room without the cable mess that usually comes with multi-speaker setups.

The sub carries real weight too. With its 8-inch driver, low-end effects land with impact without drowning out dialogue. And if you’re pairing it with a Samsung TV, Q-Symphony lets the TV speakers join in, adding a little more body to everything from movies to sports. It’s really a great match for anyone browsing for the best surround sound systems.

Why we chose it The HW-Q990F claims its spot as the best surround sound Samsung soundbar because it delivers the widest, most immersive soundstage in the lineup, combining strong Atmos performance with rear speakers, a big wireless sub, and Samsung’s room calibration for optimized placement.

What I really appreciated is how the built-in room calibration actually makes a difference. The soundbar analyzes the space and cleans up both clarity and bass response automatically. Voices cut through background noise better, and effects stay well-placed no matter where you sit. It’s the kind of upgrade you notice right away during big action scenes or competitive gaming.

Pros Cons ✅ True 11.1.4 layout creates a wide, fully immersive surround field



✅ Wireless Dolby Atmos delivers height effects without cable clutter



✅ Rear speakers and 8″ wireless subwoofer add real cinematic impact



✅ Q-Symphony boosts performance with compatible Samsung TVs



✅ Room calibration fine-tunes clarity and bass for your space



✅ Strong 756W output fills large rooms with ease ❌ The system has multiple components, but the wireless design keeps setup simple

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-Q990F is the go-to pick if surround sound is your priority. Its mix of rear speakers, strong Atmos height cues, and auto-calibrated clarity makes it one of the most immersive options in the entire Samsung lineup.

4. Samsung HW-Q600C [Best Samsung Soundbar for Gaming

9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 Supported Audio Features True Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony, Game Mode Pro, Acoustic Beam Connectivity Options HDMI eARC, Bluetooth (Multi-Connection), Wired/Wireless Power Output (Wattage) 360W Subwoofer Information 10″ wireless subwoofer Dimensions 40.55″ W × 2.24″ H × 4.13″ D (soundbar)7.24″ W × 13.50″ H × 11.61″ D (subwoofer)

A lot of gamers want a Samsung soundbar that makes a real difference in directional audio without going full home-theater, and the HW-Q600C nails that. Up-firing speakers and Samsung’s Acoustic Beam push effects upward and across the room, so things like footsteps, gunfire, and ambient detail feel easier to locate.

The 3.1.2 layout also brings enough height and width to make single-player games more cinematic and competitive shooters more readable, so pairing it with a top gaming TV setup would really help you get the full experience.

HDMI eARC also keeps things simple. Plug it into your TV and you get proper Dolby Atmos without juggling extra settings. And since it supports Bluetooth Multi-Connection, swapping between your console and your phone for music is effortless.

Why we chose it The HW-Q600C stands out because it blends Atmos height effects, low-latency Game Mode Pro, and Q-Symphony into a gaming-first package that feels far more immersive than most mid-range best Samsung soundbars. That’s why it lines up well with our picks for the best soundbars for gaming.

The subwoofer deserves a mention too, because the 10-inch driver adds real punch in action games and gives cutscenes more weight. Dialogue stays clear thanks to Adaptive Sound, which helps when a game mixes voices and effects aggressively. It’s also a great match for players using PS5, Xbox Series X, or a Samsung TV setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Game Mode Pro enhances positional cues for competitive titles



✅ 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup adds height detail to gameplay



✅ Q-Symphony boosts immersion with Samsung TV speakers



✅ HDMI eARC simplifies Atmos passthrough



✅ 10″ wireless subwoofer delivers strong, clean bass



✅ Bluetooth Multi-Connection helps you switch devices easily ❌ Doesn’t match the raw power of higher-end models, though the gaming features make up for it

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-Q600C is ideal if gaming is your priority. It delivers convincing height effects, tight bass, and low-latency performance that fits perfectly into a modern console setup.

5. Samsung S60D [Best All-in-One Samsung Soundbar]

9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.0 Supported Audio Features Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro, Active Voice Analyzer Connectivity Options Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, HDMI Power Output (Wattage) 200W Subwoofer Information Built-in woofers (no external subwoofer) Dimensions 26.3″ W × 2.4″ H × 4.1″ D (soundbar)

If you want something clean and compact that still brings a real upgrade, the Samsung S60D fits right in. Since it’s an all-in-one 5.0-channel bar, you don’t need a separate subwoofer or rear speakers. Everything is built into a small frame, yet it spreads sound wider than you’d expect thanks to Wireless Dolby Atmos and Samsung’s acoustic tuning. It’s the kind of bar you set up once and barely think about again.

Q-Symphony also helps it punch above its size by combining the bar with your Samsung TV speakers. And because SpaceFit Sound Pro calibrates the room automatically, you get a cleaner mix without tweaking settings every time you move furniture.

Why we chose it The S60D earns its place among the best Samsung soundbars because it delivers Atmos height effects, room calibration, and smart integration in a simple, no-clutter all-in-one design. And its balanced tuning also makes it a surprisingly good fit if you’re looking for something that works well as a great soundbar for music.

Game Mode Pro switches on when your console is detected, giving directional cues more precision. And with Alexa, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast built in, it doubles as a solid daily speaker for music and casual viewing.

Pros Cons ✅ All-in-one design keeps setup minimal



✅ Wireless Dolby Atmos without HDMI cables



✅ SpaceFit Sound Pro optimizes audio automatically



✅ Q-Symphony adds depth with Samsung TVs



✅ Strong smart features: Alexa, AirPlay 2, Chromecast



✅ Great choice for apartments and small rooms ❌ No external subwoofer, though the internal woofers deliver better bass than expected

Final Verdict: The Samsung S60D is ideal if you want a clean setup with Atmos, smart features, and room calibration without adding extra boxes or cables.

6. Samsung S61D [Best Small Samsung Soundbar]

9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.0 Supported Audio Features Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro, Active Voice Analyzer Connectivity Options Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, HDMI Power Output (Wattage) 200W Subwoofer Information Built-in woofers (all-in-one design) Dimensions 26.3″ W × 2.4″ H × 4.1″ D (soundbar)

If you’re trying to maximize sound in a tight setup without crowding the TV stand, the Samsung S61D is for you. It keeps the same 5.0-channel all-in-one approach as the S60D but shifts to a smaller, cleaner profile that fits especially well under 43″ and 50″ TVs. Despite the size, Wireless Dolby Atmos gives movies and shows more vertical presence than most compact bars manage.

Q-Symphony also helps widen the soundstage by blending the bar with your Samsung TV’s speakers. SpaceFit Sound Pro handles calibration automatically, which makes a big difference in smaller rooms where reflections can get messy fast.

Why we chose it The S61D it’s easily one of the best small soundbars because it packs Atmos, calibration, and smart connectivity into a low-profile frame that doesn’t overwhelm your room.

Daily use feels effortless, especially with Alexa, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast built in. And Game Mode Pro kicks in when your console is detected, adding clearer directional cues without needing external speakers.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact design fits easily under smaller TVs



✅ Wireless Dolby Atmos adds height without extra cables



✅ Built-in woofers reduce clutter



✅ SpaceFit Sound Pro improves clarity in small rooms



✅ Strong smart features (Alexa, AirPlay 2, Chromecast)



✅ Great apartment-friendly soundstage ❌ No dedicated subwoofer, though bass is solid for an all-in-one bar

Final Verdict: The Samsung S61D is ideal if you want a small, tidy setup that still delivers Atmos, smart features, and room-optimized sound without needing extra gear.

8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, Adaptive Sound, Bass Boost, Voice Enhance Mode Connectivity Options Bluetooth, HDMI Power Output (Wattage) 300W Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer included Dimensions 33.81″ W × 2.32″ H × 2.95″ D (soundbar)7.24″ W × 13.5″ H × 11.64″ D (subwoofer)

Stepping up from standard TV audio doesn’t have to be complicated, and the Samsung HW-B550F is one of those entry-level bars that instantly makes everything feel richer without overwhelming you with settings.

It’s a simple 2.1 setup, but the wireless subwoofer gives movies, sports, and even casual YouTube sessions way more punch than the bar alone could. DTS Virtual:X adds a sense of height and width, which helps make scenes feel more immersive without needing rear speakers.

Adaptive Sound also pulls its weight, especially when you’re watching dialogue-heavy content. Voices pop a bit more, and you don’t need to ride the volume every time explosions kick in.

Why we chose it The B550F stands out among the best Samsung soundbars for entry-level users because it’s incredibly simple to run, adds real bass, and includes Virtual:X for a wider, more engaging soundstage.

It’s also flexible: Bass Boost gives action scenes extra impact, Voice Enhance makes dialogue clearer, and you can still expand the system later with optional wireless rear speakers if you want a more cinematic setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Wireless subwoofer adds strong, room-filling bass



✅ DTS Virtual:X creates wider, more immersive audio



✅ Adaptive Sound balances voices and effects automatically



✅ Bass Boost mode for action-heavy content



✅ Easy wireless setup with Bluetooth



✅ Expandable with optional rear speakers ❌ No true Atmos support, though Virtual:X adds extra depth for an entry-level bar

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-B550F is a great pick if you want an affordable step up from TV speakers with real bass, better clarity, and simple setup.

8. Samsung HW‑Q600F [Best Samsung Soundbar under $500]

8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.2 Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro Connectivity Options HDMI, Bluetooth Power Output (Wattage) 380W Subwoofer Information 6.5″ wireless subwoofer with passive radiator Dimensions 40.55″ W × 2.24″ H × 4.13″ D (soundbar)7.24″ W × 13.5″ H × 11.64″ D (subwoofer)

If you’re trying to stay under $500 but still want Atmos, real height channels, and a proper subwoofer, the Samsung HW-Q600F hits that middle ground perfectly.

With 3.1.2 channels and two up-firing drivers, it gives movies and games a noticeably more vertical soundstage. The 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer adds punch without dominating the room, and Q-Symphony blends the soundbar with your Samsung TV speakers for a fuller result.

SpaceFit Sound Pro also helps more than you’d expect in this price range. Since it calibrates the room automatically using your compatible TV’s mic, you get cleaner bass and clearer voices without tweaking anything manually.

Why we chose it This model stands out among the top soundbars under $500 because it delivers Atmos height effects, strong bass, and room calibration at a price far below flagship models.

Game Mode Pro is another bonus: it sharpens directional cues in shooters and fast-paced games, making audio feel more responsive. And for everyday viewing, Adaptive Sound keeps dialogue easy to follow even at lower volumes.

Pros Cons ✅ True 3.1.2 channels with real up-firing speakers



✅ 6.5″ wireless subwoofer adds impactful bass



✅ SpaceFit Sound Pro auto-calibrates the room



✅ Q-Symphony boosts fullness with Samsung TVs



✅ Great balance of performance and price



✅ Strong gaming performance with Game Mode Pro ❌ No rear speakers included, though the bar still creates a decent sense of space

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-Q600F delivers a near-premium Atmos experience under $500, making it one of the most balanced picks for users who want strong performance without stretching their budget.

How To Pick a Samsung Soundbar?

There are Samsung soundbars for pretty much every setup: compact all-in-one models for small rooms, mid-range options with wireless subs, and full 11.1.4 systems that basically replace a home-theater stack.

Figuring out which is the best soundbar for your setup becomes easier once you think about what you actually need: your room size, how you watch TV, and the features your TV supports.

It helps to break things down into a few simple questions:

What kind of sound do you want? If you like punchy bass and more cinematic presence, a bar with a wireless subwoofer will feel like a big upgrade. All-in-one bars keep things cleaner and still offer great clarity.

If you like punchy bass and more cinematic presence, a bar with a wireless subwoofer will feel like a big upgrade. All-in-one bars keep things cleaner and still offer great clarity. Is surround sound important to you? If you want audio coming from all around you, look for models with rear speakers or at least up-firing drivers. The more channels, the more immersive the experience.

If you want audio coming from all around you, look for models with rear speakers or at least up-firing drivers. The more channels, the more immersive the experience. Does the shape and size of the soundbar matter? Shorter Samsung soundbars work better under 40–50″ TVs. Wider bars match larger screens and help create a bigger soundstage.

Shorter Samsung soundbars work better under 40–50″ TVs. Wider bars match larger screens and help create a bigger soundstage. Do you need HDMI or HDMI eARC? eARC is the safest bet for lossless Dolby Atmos. If you want the fullest version of Atmos, make sure your bar and TV support it.

eARC is the safest bet for lossless Dolby Atmos. If you want the fullest version of Atmos, make sure your bar and TV support it. Do you want Q-Symphony compatibility? This is a real win if you own a Samsung TV, the system feels louder, clearer, and more spacious.

This is a real win if you own a Samsung TV, the system feels louder, clearer, and more spacious. Do you want a subwoofer or an all-in-one design? Subs improve bass dramatically. All-in-one bars keep things simple and clean.

At the end of the day, Atmos definitely adds more realism and immersion, but even the simpler Samsung soundbars deliver a massive boost over built-in TV speakers. The trick is matching the bar to your room and habits rather than chasing the most channels on paper.

My Overall Verdict: Which is the Best Samsung Soundbar?

If you’re trying to figure out where to start with the best Samsung soundbars, the easiest approach is matching the bar to the kind of viewer you are.

Samsung’s lineup covers everything from small plug-and-play models to full Atmos systems, so the “right one” really depends on how you watch, how much space you have, and how much immersion you want.

For home-theater fans who want the fullest, most cinematic experience → Samsung HW-Q990D . Its 11.1.4 setup, wireless rears and sub, and flawless Atmos height effects make it a genuine living-room upgrade that feels like a premium system without needing a receiver.

. Its 11.1.4 setup, wireless rears and sub, and flawless Atmos height effects make it a genuine living-room upgrade that feels like a premium system without needing a receiver. For budget buyers who just need a clean, simple boost over TV speakers → Samsung B-Series Soundbar HW B400F . Compact, easy to set up, and noticeably clearer than built-in TV audio, it’s one of the best budget soundbars you grab when you want better sound without getting lost in features or settings.

. Compact, easy to set up, and noticeably clearer than built-in TV audio, it’s one of the best budget soundbars you grab when you want better sound without getting lost in features or settings. For anyone who wants true surround without jumping to flagship prices → Samsung HW-Q990F . With strong Atmos performance, wireless rears, and room calibration, it hits that sweet spot between immersion and value, especially in medium-to-large rooms. It really is an easy match for anyone exploring the best soundbar with subwoofer category.

. With strong Atmos performance, wireless rears, and room calibration, it hits that sweet spot between immersion and value, especially in medium-to-large rooms. It really is an easy match for anyone exploring the best soundbar with subwoofer category. For smaller rooms or anyone who prefers a clean, all-in-one design → Samsung S60D. Sleek, compact, yet equipped with a 5.0-channel design and built-in subwoofers, it’s ideal when your space or budget won’t allow a full setup.

No matter your setup, there’s a model in Samsung’s lineup that fits, and these are great starting points if you want reliable performance across different budgets and room sizes.

