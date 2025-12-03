11 Best Budget Soundbars in 2025 – Affordable Audio Picks

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best budget soundbar shouldn’t feel like a puzzle or a luxury. Most of us simply want cleaner dialogue, fuller bass, and a setup that works the moment you plug it in.

That’s exactly what you’ll find here. This list focuses on the best budget soundbars that feel genuinely worth the money, with compact picks for smaller rooms and a few models that sound better than their price suggests.

Consider it a quick way to skip the guessing game and jump straight to choices that actually make watching movies, gaming, or even regular TV feel more enjoyable without paying more than you need.

Our Top Picks for Budget Soundbars

When you’re looking for the best budget soundbar, a few models stand out right away because they simply offer more value, cleaner sound, or easier setup than the rest. These three are the ones I’d point out first if a friend asked me where to start:

VIZIO V-Series 2.1 (2024) – Solid bass, clear dialogue, and a genuinely simple setup make this the most balanced pick. It feels like the perfect mix of performance and price, especially if you want something that improves everyday TV without spending more than necessary. TCL S Class (2024) – A great choice if you want an affordable soundbar with a more immersive feel. The virtual surround features add depth, and it pairs well with gaming consoles or streaming devices, which makes it one of the best affordable soundbars for mixed use. Philips B5106 (2024) – Compact, clean-sounding, and ideal for smaller rooms. It’s one of the best cheap soundbar choices for anyone who just wants a noticeable upgrade from weak TV speakers without filling the entire room with hardware.

Keep scrolling, the full list has even more options depending on whether you want stronger bass, a best value soundbar pick, or something ultra-compact for tighter spaces.

11 Best Budget Soundbars for Better Daily Sound

Here’s where the full roundup begins: all eleven models that consistently deliver solid sound, simple setup, and real value without asking you to stretch your budget.

No matter what kind of upgrade you’re after, everything here stays within the best budget soundbar.

10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 (full-range drivers) Supported Audio Features Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, DTS TruVolume HD Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical Power Output (Wattage) 180W max Subwoofer Information No subwoofer included (bar-only model) Dimensions 24″ W × 3.2″ D × 2.28″ H (soundbar)

The VIZIO V-Series 2.1 earns its spot as the best overall budget soundbar because it nails the basics better than most options in this price range.

The footprint is small enough for setups where space actually matters, and the bar still pushes clear dialogue and a surprisingly open soundstage thanks to Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. It also helps that you can unbox it, plug in the HDMI ARC cable, and have everything running in minutes without digging through complicated menus.

Why we chose it This top soundbar strikes the best balance between clarity, ease of use, and price. The compact size fits almost anywhere, and Dolby Audio with DTS Virtual:X brings a wider feel to movies and games without pushing the cost beyond the typical best budget soundbar range.

Even after spending more time with higher-end soundbars, I still appreciate how VIZIO tuned this one.

The full-range drivers keep voices sharp, so dialogue doesn’t get swallowed by background noise, and Bluetooth streaming works smoothly for music from any phone or tablet. It’s the kind of best budget soundbar option you grab when you want real improvement without crossing into mid-range territory.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact size fits small desks and tighter TV stands easily



✅ Dolby Audio brings more detail to movies and shows



✅ DTS Virtual:X adds a wider, more spacious feel



✅ Simple HDMI ARC setup takes a minute



✅ Great price-to-performance for casual TV and gaming



✅ Smooth Bluetooth streaming for music ❌ No dedicated subwoofer, though the bar still manages solid clarity for everyday use

Final Verdict: The VIZIO V-Series 2.1 is the safest pick if you want a noticeable boost in clarity and overall sound quality without spending more than necessary. It’s reliable, easy to set up, and one of the strongest value choices in the budget category.

2. TCL S Class [Best Dolby Atmos Budget Soundbar]

9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Bluetooth Power Output (Wattage) 200W total Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer with 5.5″ bass driver Dimensions 22.05″ W × 3.84″ D × 2.44″ H (soundbar)8.3″ W × 11.8″ H × 7.9″ D (subwoofer)

The TCL S Class S210W is the kind of bar that instantly feels more immersive than most models at this price. Dolby Audio handles the core tuning, but it’s DTS Virtual:X that gives it that extra sense of height and space, making movies and games feel noticeably wider without relying on extra speakers.

The wireless subwoofer also does more than you’d expect from a budget 5.5″ driver, adding a clean thump that helps explosions and soundtracks land with a bit more presence.

Something I appreciate with this model is how straightforward it is. You run a single HDMI ARC cable, drop the sub anywhere in the room, and the system does the rest. Even in small or awkwardly shaped rooms, the S-Class tuning keeps things surprisingly balanced, so you don’t have to fight the settings to get a good mix.

Why we chose it The S210W earns this spot because it brings Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X together in a setup that stays affordable while still feeling immersive. It offers features you usually see on pricier soundbars, and if you’re skimming a best Dolby Atmos soundbar roundup looking for a cheaper alternative, this is the kind of model that makes sense.

Even switching between TV, streaming boxes, and consoles stays simple thanks to the low-latency eARC support. Bluetooth also helps more than expected for casual music, and the compact frame means it fits easily under most TVs without crowding your setup.

Pros Cons ✅ DTS Virtual:X adds convincing height and spaciousness



✅ Wireless subwoofer delivers deeper bass than most budget bars



✅ HDMI ARC makes setup quick and clean



✅ 200W output fills small and mid-size rooms easily



✅ Compact 22″ bar fits under smaller TVs



✅ Bluetooth streaming works smoothly for music ❌ Limited advanced sound modes, but the core Dolby/DTS tuning already performs well for a best budget soundbar

Final Verdict: The TCL S Class S210W is an excellent choice if you want an affordable soundbar with real immersion and a punchy wireless sub. It brings Atmos-style spaciousness to the budget range and stays easy to set up no matter what room you’re in.

3. Philips B5106 [Best Small Budget Soundbar]

9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Dolby Audio (via HDMI ARC), Preset Modes (Voice/Music/Movie), Roku TV Ready Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Audio-in, Optical Power Output (Wattage) 60W Subwoofer Information No subwoofer included Dimensions 38.39″ D × 7.09″ W × 4.8″ H (soundbar)

If you’ve been wanting a small soundbar that actually improves everyday TV without crowding the stand, this compact Philips model fits that gap really well. It keeps a low profile, but it brings cleaner voices and fuller sound straight away, which is exactly what most people want when stepping up from basic TV speakers.

It’s slim, lightweight, and shaped in a way that slides easily under most TVs, and the built-in presets for voice, music, and movies actually make a noticeable difference when you switch between them.

One thing that really sets it apart at this price is Roku TV Ready support. If you’re using a Roku TV, the setup becomes almost automatic: your TV recognizes the bar instantly, you can adjust everything from the Roku interface, and the same remote controls the volume. For anyone who hates juggling remotes, this alone feels like a win.

Why we chose it This model stands out because it mixes a compact footprint with Roku TV Ready integration, making it one of the easiest picks in any best small soundbar guide to set up and control. The preset modes help tighten dialogue or add more depth to music, giving it a clear advantage over basic cheap soundbar options.making it one of the easiest picks in any best small soundbar guide to set up and control.

The connectivity also feels modern despite the low price: HDMI ARC keeps things tidy with one cable, Bluetooth works well for quick music streaming, and the audio-in port is handy if you still use older devices. Its simple design means you can wall mount it in minutes or just drop it on the TV stand.

Pros Cons ✅ Roku TV Ready makes setup and control effortless



✅ Three preset modes improve clarity depending on what you’re watching



✅ HDMI ARC keeps cabling simple and lets you use one remote



✅ Compact trapezoid design fits easily under most TVs



✅ Noticeable upgrade from standard TV speakers



✅ Bluetooth support for easy music playback ❌ No dedicated subwoofer, though the tuning still gives a solid bump in clarity for a best budget soundbar

Final Verdict: If you want cleaner dialogue and a simple setup without adding extra bulk, this compact bar is an easy fit. The Philips B5106 delivers straightforward controls, better clarity, and smooth Roku TV integration, making it a strong option in the budget-friendly bracket.

4. Sony S100F [Best Budget Soundbar for TV]

9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features S-Force Pro Front Surround, Bass Reflex Speaker, Voice Enhancement Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical, USB Power Output (Wattage) 120W Subwoofer Information No external subwoofer (bass-reflex enclosure) Dimensions 35.5″ W × 3.5″ D × 2.5″ H (soundbar)

If you’ve ever tried to follow dialogue on a TV that sounds like it’s whispering from inside a shoebox, the Sony S100F is one of those bars that fixes the problem fast.

Sony’s tuning leans toward clean mids, so speech sits forward without sounding harsh, and the bass-reflex design adds enough low-end to make shows and casual movies feel a bit fuller than what most basic 2.0 bars can manage.

Even the size works in its favor. It’s slim enough to fit easily under smaller TVs or in cramped setups like offices and bedrooms, and setup takes almost no effort: HDMI ARC if you want the simplest route, or Bluetooth if you’re switching between TV audio and your phone. The integrated tweeter helps keep the sound a bit more balanced, especially during news, podcasts, or dialogue-heavy content.

Why we chose it This bar earned its spot because it nails TV clarity at an entry-level price. Sony’s S-Force Pro Front Surround gives you a wider presentation than you’d expect from a compact 2.0 unit, and the voice enhancement feature genuinely helps when shows mix effects and speech aggressively. For users browsing best budget soundbar options with a focus on TV use, this one fits the brief extremely well.

Another thing that helps is Sony’s reliability. The build feels solid, nothing about the setup is confusing, and day-to-day use is predictable in a good way, with no weird pairing issues or sudden volume spikes. It’s the kind of bar you install once and keep for years.

Pros Cons ✅ Voice Enhancement improves dialogue clarity for TV shows and meetings



✅ Bass-reflex design adds fuller low-end than typical 2.0 bars



✅ S-Force Pro Front Surround creates a more spacious feel



✅ Simple HDMI ARC setup with single-remote control



✅ Compact size fits well in bedrooms, offices, or small living rooms



✅ Bluetooth support for quick music streaming ❌ No external subwoofer, though the bass-reflex chamber still brings decent warmth for everyday TV use

Final Verdict: If TV clarity is your main priority and you want something simple that just works, this Sony bar is a very dependable pick. The Sony S100F keeps dialogue sharp, adds a bit more body to everyday content, and stays compact enough for tight setups.

5. Roku Streambar SE [Best Budget Soundbar for Small Rooms]

9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Enhanced Speech Clarity, Auto Volume Leveling, Sound Modes (Music/Movie) Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Power Output (Wattage) No subwoofer included (bass port built in) Subwoofer Information 64W Dimensions 9.6″ W × 3.5″ D × 2.4″ H (soundbar)

Small rooms can be tricky when it comes to audio, but this little bar from Roku handles the challenge surprisingly well. The Streambar SE combines a soundbar and a full Roku streaming device in one unit, which immediately cuts down the number of boxes and cables you need. If you’re upgrading a bedroom, office, kitchen TV, or any compact setup, it’s hard to find something more convenient.

The built-in streamer is genuinely useful. You get 4K HDR apps, fast navigation, and the familiar Roku interface without buying anything extra. And on the audio side, enhanced speech clarity helps voices cut through background noise, which is especially helpful when watching shows late at night or in smaller spaces where audio can get muddy.

Why we chose it This model earned its place because it solves two problems at once: better audio and a full streaming platform. The guided setup keeps everything simple, and the compact design fits easily where larger bars feel out of place. For anyone searching for a best budget soundbar that works in tight spaces, it’s one of the most practical options.

The automatic volume leveling is another nice touch. Commercials stop being painfully loud, and switching between apps or sound modes feels seamless.

Pros Cons ✅ Built-in Roku streaming replaces a separate streamer



✅ Enhanced speech clarity improves dialogue in small spaces



✅ Compact size fits perfectly under small TVs



✅ Auto volume leveling smooths jumps between scenes and ads



✅ Simple guided setup with HDMI ARC



✅ Bluetooth for quick music streaming ❌ No subwoofer option, though the bass port adds enough warmth for casual viewing

Final Verdict: A two-in-one device makes a lot of sense for smaller rooms, and this one does it well. The Roku Streambar SE keeps setups clean, boosts dialogue, and includes a full 4K streaming platform at a very friendly price.

6. Hisense HS2100 [Best Budget Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer]

9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, 7 EQ Modes Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.3 Power Output (Wattage) 240W Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer included Dimensions 31.5″ W × 3.5″ D × 2.4″ H (soundbar)4.3″ W × 13.8″ D × 11.8″ H (subwoofer)

Upgrading from basic TV speakers gets a lot easier when you add a proper subwoofer, and that’s exactly where the Hisense HS2100 shines. The bar itself handles mids and highs cleanly, but the wireless sub is what really changes the experience: bass hits feel deeper and fuller without running a cable across the room. For movies, sports, or gaming in small to medium spaces, it’s a big improvement for very little money.

Hisense keeps things straightforward with HDMI ARC and optical input, so anyone can set it up in minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 also comes in handy if you want to stream playlists straight from your phone. DTS Virtual:X adds a wider, more immersive feel, which helps everyday TV content sound a bit more spacious.

Why we chose it It delivers a wireless-subwoofer upgrade at a price where most competitors only offer a basic 2.0 bar. If you want a best budget soundbar that brings noticeably stronger low end without complicating your setup, the HS2100 belongs on any top soundbar with subwoofer shortlist at this price.

The preset EQ modes are also handy, because you can switch from movies to news or music with one tap and get a mix that actually fits what you’re watching.

Pros Cons ✅ Wireless subwoofer brings strong, room-filling bass



✅ DTS Virtual:X adds wider, more cinematic sound



✅ Simple HDMI ARC setup works with any modern TV



✅ Bluetooth 5.3 for stable wireless music streaming



✅ 7 EQ presets make quick tuning easy



✅ Excellent value for a full 2.1-channel system ❌ Lacks advanced extras like Atmos, though the 2.1 setup with the wireless subwoofer still delivers a strong upgrade over basic TV audio.

Final Verdict: If you want deeper bass without paying premium prices, this system is an easy win. The Hisense HS2100 delivers a genuine 2.1 upgrade with a wireless subwoofer and simple day-to-day use, which is great for anyone stepping up from built-in speakers.

7. Samsung C450 [Best Budget Samsung Soundbar]

9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio 2ch, Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound Lite, Game Mode, Night Mode Connectivity Options Optical in, Bluetooth TV connection, USB music playback Power Output (Wattage) 300W Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer with 7.2″ driver included Dimensions 33.8″ W × 3.0″ D × 2.3″ H (soundbar)7.2″ W × 11.6″ D × 13.5″ H (subwoofer)

For a lot of Samsung TV owners, this is the top Samsung soundbar that makes the most sense. The Samsung C450 keeps things simple: a 2.1 setup with a wireless subwoofer, DTS Virtual:X to add a bit of height and space, and Bass Boost when you want more rumble for action scenes or games.

It’s a straightforward way to get punchier sound and cleaner dialogue without learning a whole new system.

Why we chose it The C450 made the cut because it’s the natural option if you already have a Samsung TV and want a best budget soundbar that you just plug it in and forget about it. DTS Virtual:X, Bass Boost, and the wireless subwoofer give TV and movies a more cinematic feel at a very friendly price.

The wireless sub does a lot of heavy lifting here, adding proper low-end weight that built-in TV speakers just can’t touch. Bluetooth TV connection also keeps the setup tidy, and One Remote support means you don’t end up juggling multiple remotes every time you sit down to watch something.

Pros Cons ✅ Wireless subwoofer adds strong, punchy bass



✅ DTS Virtual:X creates a more immersive, 3D-like soundstage



✅ Bass Boost mode is great for movies and games



✅ Adaptive Sound Lite helps keep dialogue clear



✅ Bluetooth TV connection cuts down on cables



✅ Works especially well in a Samsung TV ecosystem ❌ No HDMI input or Atmos support, though the 2.1 setup with Virtual:X still feels like a big step up from standard TV speakers

Final Verdict: If you already own a Samsung TV and want an easy upgrade that actually feels satisfying, this bar hits the sweet spot. The Samsung C450 combines brand familiarity, a punchy wireless sub, and virtual surround features in a budget-friendly package.

8. Yamaha SR-C20A [Best Budget Soundbar for Music]

8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features Clear Voice, Virtual Surround (Virtual 5.1/7.1), Movie, Game, Stereo modes Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Aux-in, Bluetooth Power Output (Wattage) 100W Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofer (3″ driver) Dimensions 26″ W × 6″ D × 6″ H (soundbar)

A lot of compact bars try to balance TV audio and music, but this one clearly leans into sounding good with both. Yamaha gives the SR-C20A a built-in subwoofer and passive radiators, which helps it hit a fuller low end than most small bars. Clear Voice also makes dialogue easier to follow, which is great when you’re bouncing between playlists, YouTube clips, and TV shows.

Why we chose it It’s the strongest fit for anyone who listens to a lot of music and wants a best budget soundbar that can actually hold a decent stereo image, making it an easy recommendation for any best soundbar for music list aimed at smaller rooms. Between Virtual Surround modes, Bluetooth streaming, and Yamaha’s audio tuning, it lands in a sweet spot for smaller rooms or desktop setups.

The size makes it easy to place: under a monitor, below a TV, or wall-mounted using the built-in keyholes. HDMI ARC also keeps the setup painless, especially if you just want one cable and instant volume control from your TV remote. It’s simple, clean, and tuned better than you’d expect at this price.

Pros Cons ✅ Built-in subwoofer adds fuller bass without an external box



✅ Clear Voice helps dialogue sit naturally above background audio



✅ Virtual Surround modes give movies and games extra width



✅ Bluetooth streaming works smoothly for music playback



✅ Compact size makes it ideal for desks, bedrooms, or small apartments



✅ Simple ARC setup keeps cables to a minimum ❌ Doesn’t get as loud as bigger bars, though the tuning keeps it clear and balanced

Final Verdict: For music lovers who want better sound without filling the room with equipment, the Yamaha SR-C20A is a smart upgrade. Its built-in subwoofer, clean tuning, and small footprint make it one of the best affordable soundbars for everyday listening.

9. Polk Audio Signa S2 [Best Budget Soundbar for Clearer Dialogue]

8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features VoiceAdjust™, Dolby Digital Decoding, Bluetooth streaming Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Aux-in, Bluetooth Power Output (Wattage) 160W Subwoofer Information Wireless subwoofer with 5.25″ driver Dimensions 35.43″ W × 3.31″ D × 2.15″ H (soundbar)6.72″ W × 12.32″ D × 13.4″ H (subwoofer)

If your main frustration is dialogue that gets lost under music and effects, this is the best soundbar for dialogue. The Polk Audio Signa S2 uses VoiceAdjust™, one of Polk’s standout features, to push speech forward without making the rest of the mix sound thin. Pair that with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital processing, and you end up with a budget setup that feels fuller and easier to listen to, even at lower volumes.

Why we chose it Nothing else in the best budget soundbar category handles dialogue this cleanly at this price. VoiceAdjust™ and BassAdjust™ make it easy to tailor sound for movies, streaming, and late-night sessions without fuss.

Setup is straightforward: HDMI ARC for simple control, optical and Aux for older TVs, and Bluetooth if you want to throw on playlists from your phone. The ultra-slim profile fits under nearly any TV and avoids blocking the IR sensor, which isn’t always the case with chunkier bars.

Pros Cons ✅ VoiceAdjust™ keeps dialogue crisp and easy to follow



✅ Wireless subwoofer brings deep, room-filling bass



✅ Dolby Digital decoding adds a more cinematic feel



✅ Extremely slim design fits under almost any TV



✅ Flexible connectivity with HDMI ARC, optical, and Bluetooth



✅ Great balance of clarity and low-end impact for the price ❌ Lacks more advanced features like Atmos, though the clarity upgrades still make it one of the best affordable soundbars for dialogue-heavy content

Final Verdict: When dialogue clarity is the priority, the Polk Signa S2 is one of the strongest picks in the best budget soundbars category. Clean voices, deep bass, and a super simple setup make it a stress-free upgrade for everyday watching.

10. ULTIMEA 7.1ch [Best Budget Soundbar with Enhanced Surround Sound]

8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 7.1 Supported Audio Features Virtual 7.1 surround, 6 EQ modes (Movie/Music/Voice/Sport/Game/Night), 121 preset EQ matrices, 10-band EQ via app Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Aux-in, Bluetooth Power Output (Wattage) 410W Subwoofer Information 6.5″ wireless subwoofer included Dimensions 31.5″ W × 3.54″ D × 2.76″ H (soundbar)15.75″ D × 7.87″ W × 13.78″ H (subwoofer)5.3″ W × 3.5″ D × 2.8″ H (each surround speaker)

Movie nights are where this system really earns its keep. Instead of relying only on virtual surround from a single bar, the Poseidon D70 adds four wired surround speakers on top of the main soundbar and wireless subwoofer, so effects can move from the front to the sides and rear with much more precision than a typical cheap soundbar. It’s a strong budget alternative to the bigger kits you usually see in best surround sound system roundups.

Why we chose it This is the standout pick for anyone who wants a best budget soundbar that leans heavily into surround sound. The 7.1-style layout, strong peak power, and flexible EQ options make it a great fit for smaller to mid-sized living rooms where you actually want to feel like audio is happening around you.

App control is a nice bonus: you can dig into the 121 preset EQ matrices or adjust the 10-band EQ if you like to fine-tune things, or just stick to the main modes for films, games, or late-night watching. HDMI ARC, optical, and Bluetooth cover basically any source, so you’re not locked into one device.

Pros Cons ✅ 7.1-channel layout with four surround speakers offers far more immersion than a standard bar



✅ 6.5″ wireless subwoofer adds powerful, deep bass



✅ HDMI ARC, optical, aux, and Bluetooth support most setups



✅ Ultimea app with 121 presets and 10-band EQ for detailed tuning



✅ Great value for users who want surround without a receiver



✅ Strong choice for movie nights and gaming in small to mid rooms ❌ Not compatible with Dolby Audio/Atmos, though its own virtual surround and extra speakers still create a convincing 3D soundstage

Final Verdict: If you’ve been wanting something more cinematic than a basic 2.1 bar without diving into full home-theater gear, this system hits a sweet spot. The ULTIMEA Poseidon D70 brings big, room-filling surround sound and a powerful wireless sub at a price that still fits the budget category.

11. Redragon GS560 [Best Budget Soundbar for Gaming]

8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features RGB audio-reactive lighting, bass-enhanced tuning, touch backlight control Connectivity Options USB-powered + 3.5 mm audio input Power Output (Wattage) 4W Subwoofer Information No external subwoofer (bass-enhanced drivers) Dimensions 15.8″ W × 2.7″ D × 2.8″ H (soundbar)

If you want something small for your desk that still feels fun, the Redragon GS560 is one of those picks that instantly fits a gaming setup. It’s lightweight, compact, and the RGB lighting reacts to whatever you’re playing: games, playlists, YouTube, everything. Even though it’s not a powerhouse, the tuning has a decent kick for close-range use, especially compared to weak built-in monitor speakers. And of course, it pairs perfectly with a top gaming TV setup if you want a more immersive experience without spending much more.

Why we chose it A lot of budget gaming soundbars focus only on looks, but the GS560 balances the aesthetic (dynamic RGB, touch lighting control) with genuinely usable near-field sound. It plugs into anything with USB + 3.5mm, so it works on PC, laptops, handhelds, and even small TVs. For players who care mainly about desk setups and RGB vibes, it also lines up well with our best soundbar for gaming picks, just at a much lower price point.

Backlit modes add that little extra flair, and the dedicated volume knob makes quick tweaks dead easy mid-game. For small rooms, offices, or setups where you’re close to the screen, it’s an upgrade over almost any built-in speaker system.

Pros Cons ✅ RGB lighting modes that sync with audio for a gaming-oriented look



✅ Compact 16-inch size fits neatly under most monitors



✅ USB power + 3.5 mm input keeps setup easy and universal



✅ Bass-enhanced drivers add a little extra warmth for games and music



✅ Handy volume knob and touch-lighting control



✅ Lightweight and portable, perfect for desks and small setups ❌ Not meant to fill a whole room, though it works great at close range

Final Verdict: A solid pick if your priority is a gaming-friendly, desk-friendly, best budget soundbar that adds both style and better clarity than your monitor’s speakers. The RGB, compact size, and simple plug-and-play setup make it a fun, wallet-friendly upgrade.

What To Prioritize in a Budget Soundbar?

When you’re trying to pick the best budget soundbar, the easiest way to avoid overpaying is to know which features actually matter and which ones you can skip without losing anything important. Here are the key points:

1. Sound quality should always come first

Even the best cheap soundbars are mainly about one thing: clearer audio. TV speakers make dialogue sound flat, so a bar that improves mids and voices is already a huge upgrade, especially if you watch lots of news, talk shows, or movies.

2. Dialogue clarity is essential

Look for soundbars with dialogue-boost modes or better midrange tuning. If your main goal is understanding voices without constantly adjusting the volume, this feature makes a noticeable difference.

3. Decide early: with a subwoofer or without?

Both options exist in the best affordable soundbar category, just match it to your room size and habits.

No subwoofer: Great for bedrooms, offices, or anyone who wants a clean, simple setup.

Great for bedrooms, offices, or anyone who wants a clean, simple setup. With subwoofer: Better for living rooms, action movies, and gaming. The bass gives more impact and makes budget systems feel fuller.

4. HDMI ARC is the most important connection

ARC gives you: Better audio quality than basic optical, TV-remote volume control, fewer cables and zero setup headaches. Bluetooth is nice for music, but ARC is the essential port.

Other things to keep in mind:

Placement affects performance: You can pick wall-mount (clean look, saves space, can slightly help clarity) or TV stand (perfectly fine as long as it doesn’t block the screen’s IR sensor).

You can pick (clean look, saves space, can slightly help clarity) or (perfectly fine as long as it doesn’t block the screen’s IR sensor). Know the limits of budget models: The best budget soundbars focus on clarity, basic bass, and easy setup. Surround effects and advanced formats are usually more limited, so prioritize the things you’ll actually use.

With these basics in mind, picking the best budget soundbar becomes much easier, and you avoid paying for features you don’t actually need.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Budget Soundbars

If you’re trying to upgrade your setup without blowing your budget, the best budget soundbar options today make it way easier than most people think. Each one brings a different kind of boost, so it really depends on what you value most.

For anyone who wants the strongest all-around upgrade → VIZIO V-Series 2.1 . It’s the safest, most balanced pick in the whole list thanks to its clean dialogue, punchy bass, and super-simple setup.

. It’s the safest, most balanced pick in the whole list thanks to its clean dialogue, punchy bass, and super-simple setup. For small rooms or tighter spaces → TCL S Class 2.1 . Dolby Audio + DTS Virtual:X give it a wider feel than you’d expect, and the wireless sub keeps things fun without taking over the room.

. Dolby Audio + DTS Virtual:X give it a wider feel than you’d expect, and the wireless sub keeps things fun without taking over the room. For people who want something compact, cheap, and just better than TV speakers → Philips B5106. Roku TV Ready support and quick preset modes make it one of the easiest, best affordable soundbars to live with day-to-day.

Each of these covers a different type of listener, but all three deliver the same goal: better clarity, fuller sound, and real value, which is exactly what you want from any best budget soundbar pick.

