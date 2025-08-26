PUBG vs Fortnite: Which Battle Royale Is Better in 2025?

The battle royale genre was built on the PUBG vs Fortnite rivalry. However, months before the latter was released, I remember playing PUBG and being blown away. The Hunger Games concept of killing each other until one player remains as the victor sounded so enthralling at the time.

Shortly after, I heard of Fortnite and remember seeing many Fortnite vs PUBG comparisons online. Cartoonish but remarkably fun, Fortnite made me question whether I wanted to stick to PUBG or betray my few-month-old love. Then, I realized I love both because I was a sucker for the battle royale genre.

So, what is this battle royale thingy? In short, it’s a multiplayer game with up to 100 players dropped onto a map , fighting for survival, until the last man standing. It’s all about scavenging, exploration, and survival, as you battle it against cunning opponents.

PUBG and Fortnite virtually invented this genre. Yet, they’re very different. This is the precise reason I made this PUBG vs Fortnite comparison. To compare their various aspects and help you decide which battle royale game is better for you.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Numbers

Fortnite and PUBG are among the best multiplayer games around. They boast some impressive stats that we’ll explore before further comparing them.

Player Count

Let’s start with the player count. In 2025, Fortnite has over 650 million registered players and 110 million monthly active players.

On the other hand, PUBG has a smaller player base. According to Steam Charts, the average player count as of July 2025 is about 305,100. Interestingly, PUBG Mobile has around 49.8 million active players, making the PC version far less popular.

Revenue

According to Demand Sage, Fortnite has generated over $40 billion in revenue (July 2025), far more than PUBG’s $17 billion. Their annual revenues are also vastly different. For instance, in 2018, Fortnite made a whopping $5.4 billion. In 2019, it earned $3.7 billion, while 2020 was a lot better, with $5.1 billion.

Fortnite’s revenue is primarily generated through skins, battle passes, and in-game events.

PUBG has fewer of these, so its average annual revenue is roughly $1.9 billion. Meanwhile, its mobile version usually earns more, due to a larger player base.

Esports Prize Pools

Finally, let’s address their esports prize pools.

According to the official PUBG website, the cumulative prize pool for 2025 is $34 million. Meanwhile, at the last Fortnite World Cup, the largest Fortnite prize pool was around $30 million in 2019.

Winner: Fortnite. This game is undoubtedly more popular, competitive, and lucrative for players looking to earn through their hobby. Not to mention, Fortnite also has a larger player base, making finding games much easier.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Gameplay & Mechanics

The numbers game is mostly on Fortnite’s side, but more monetization doesn’t necessarily guarantee a better game. In fact, the two rarely have any correlation.

Let’s examine these excellent third-person shooters and explore their gameplay mechanics together.

PUBG

Being a PUBG fan, I must admit I love its more “grounded” gameplay.

PUBG is originally a first-person shooter, but the ability to switch to a third-person mode provides more variety. Moreover, PUBG is an old-school battle royale, so there aren’t many fancy quirks. You’re dropped onto a map with up to 99 other players and battle your way to the top.

other players and battle your way to the top. In PUBG’s well-known fashion, it’s all about survival, scavenging, and looting for weapons, ammo, and other resources. One of my favorite aspects is the option to play in squads . While playing solo is more hardcore, I sometimes prefer co-oping with a friend. I said that PUBG is more grounded, and I really meant it.

. While playing solo is more hardcore, I sometimes prefer co-oping with a friend. I said that PUBG is more grounded, and I really meant it. More realistic physics give each weapon a unique feeling. From recoil to accuracy, everything is different. The health system is also more realistic. Enemies take a few bullets to go down, but so do you ! You can’t heal in seconds. You have to hide, ensure there’s no one around, and heal yourself from nearly fatal wounds.

! You can’t heal in seconds. You have to hide, ensure there’s no one around, and heal yourself from nearly fatal wounds. PUBG implements vehicles that help traverse longer distances, simultaneously making you more exposed to other players. The blue zone gradually shrinks the map, bringing players closer to each other with every second. If you’re outside the safe zone, you’re taking constant damage and will die in a few seconds .

. The game forces tactical thinking and constant motion, as players are eliminated. The remaining player is the winner, and they take home the famous “Chicken Dinner”.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2017 Developer PUBG Studios Average Playtime 30 minutes Best for Realistic, survival-focused gameplay Unique Features Destructible environment, squad play

Experience heart-pounding realism in the OG tactical battle royale, with highly realistic gunplay, sprawling open-world maps, and a survival-oriented gameplay that rewards skill and strategic thinking. PUBG sounds like a delicious candy that you’ll want without hesitation.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you should know that PUBG is among the top battle royale games.

It provides the “purest” battle royale experience, offering fully destructible environments, realistic gameplay, vehicle traversal, and squad play. Communication is essential when playing in a team, so PUBG isn’t only about shooting people up: you must be willing to cooperate!

Why we chose it PUBG: Battlegrounds is a fantastic entry into the world of battle royale. Offering groundbreaking shooting mechanics, excellent graphics, and otherworldly sound design, its title of the top battle royale game is well deserved.

When played solo, PUBG is a more intense, survival-focused game than your typical shoot-em-up battle royale. In this PUBG vs Fortnite comparison, you’ll see how drastically different the latter is. Nevertheless, PUBG isn’t a game you can play efficiently with your brain at 5 or 10 percent.

If you give it your all, you’ll get plenty of chicken dinners and rewards, such as emblems, nameplates, cosmetics, and weapon skins. This isn’t a pay-to-win game, so don’t expect powerful weapons and God-like abilities. If you prefer slow-paced, grounded battle royale games, PUBG will scratch the itch.

Just don’t expect to be fed chicken dinners right away. I remember winning my first battle royale after four or five months of active play. You can say I’m a noob, I won’t mind. But hey, despite getting my butt kicked, PUBG was always my go-to battle royale.

Fortnite

Whenever I want to relax from all the tactical escapades, I boot up Fortnite, and look at that; I immediately rejuvenate! The Fortnite vs PUBG comparison becomes more interesting once you realize the former’s concept, which is in another universe compared to PUBG’s hardcore roots.

Fortnite is a third-person shooter where you play against 99 ( 100 in total) other players for the last man standing. While scavenging and looting are present, Fortnite is more combat-oriented and has an arcade feeling , which is why it’s more fun for some players.

( in total) other players for the last man standing. While scavenging and looting are present, , which is why it’s more fun for some players. Like PUBG, Fortnite can be played solo, in duos, or squads , with you and up to 3 other players. It’s not a heavily tactical game, so communication, while important, usually isn’t the core gameplay feature, especially when playing solo.

, with you and up to other players. It’s not a heavily tactical game, so communication, while important, usually isn’t the core gameplay feature, especially when playing solo. While PUBG offers destructible maps, Fortnite is about building them. The building mechanics involve gathering materials (metal, wood, and brick) and constructing towers, ramps, and walls on the fly. It endorses dynamic combat and unexpected twists and turns. For instance, players can build covers in real time, shielding themselves from gunfire.

involve gathering materials (metal, wood, and brick) and constructing towers, ramps, and walls on the fly. It endorses dynamic combat and unexpected twists and turns. For instance, players can build covers in real time, shielding themselves from gunfire. Fortnite is slightly more customizable, with a Creative Mode that includes custom maps and mini-games. There’s also a zero-build mode, which emphasizes gameplay and eliminates building mechanics for a more hardcore survival experience.

that includes custom maps and mini-games. There’s also a zero-build mode, which emphasizes gameplay and eliminates building mechanics for a more hardcore survival experience. Finally, as a battle royale at its core, Fortnite’s shrinking safe zones force players to move and engage with foes, making the gameplay more engaging.

Fortnite – Wildcat Bundle

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Epic Games Average Playtime 15-30 minutes Best for Fast-paced, dynamic gunplay Unique Features Building mechanics, mini-games, and in-game events

Jump into Fortnite like a boss with the new, exclusive Wildcat Bundle, featuring a limited-edition skin, vibrant accessories, and bonus V-Bucks. The new Wildcat Bundle is ideal for new players looking to stand out and build their name in Fortnite’s colorful and exciting universe.

The flashy Wildcat Bundle is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, boasting a vibrant spectrum of extra content, such as:

WildCat Fortnite outfit with two additional styles

Sleek Strike Back Bling with two additional styles

2,000 V-Bucks

The Wildcat Bundle aims to enhance your battle royale experience. As you know, Fortnite is all about cool, wild aesthetics, and crazy skins. The Wildcat outfit will make you stand out, while the 2,000 free V-Bucks offer a variety of cosmetic items to be purchased from the store.

Why we chose it This is easily the best battle royale on Nintendo Switch. With the fresh Wildcat bundle, you’ll get bonus V-Bucks and added cosmetics, making you stand out from the crowd. Next time you kill an opponent, they’ll remember your name.

One of the best things about the Fortnite – Wildcat Bundle is its ease of activation. You can redeem the code in a minute and get your freebies within seconds. After that, you’re free to shoot your way through a horde of other players or team up with friends and kick some butts!

Winner: Fortnite. While I love PUBG’s tactical gameplay, I had to objectively pick Fortnite as a more accessible option for casual players. However, both games have excellent gameplay that will satisfy fans of both spectrums (arcade and old-school military shooter fans).

PUBG vs Fortnite: Graphics & Sound

Some say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I agree. Game graphics aren’t always about realism. In many instances, art style beats realism, and while it makes games feel more “gamey”, that can sometimes leave a stronger impression. This PUBG vs Fortnite comparison will address their visual and audio design.

PUBG

PUBG is a cross-platform game, so its graphics vary based on the device. You’ll enjoy PUBG’s graphics more on a PC, and if I were to describe them in a few sentences, I’d go like this:

Realistic, detailed environments.

Muted color palette.

Excellent weapon and character details.

I expected nothing less from PUBG. While not better-looking than Crysis 3, which still looks stunning, PUBG’s detailed environments, foliage, and thick smoke effects make it feel gritty and believable. PUBG’s grim, war-laden atmosphere is far from vibrant. It’s depressing and muted.

The color palette doesn’t go far from earthy, brownish, and desaturated tones. Greens, greys, and browns are slightly lifeless, reflecting PUBG’s survival and scavenging gameplay philosophy. Top-tier weapon and character details are one of PUBG’s forte, making it feel even more realistic and down-to-earth.

However, as I’ve played PUBG mostly on my computer (here are the best gaming computers you can also use for PUBG) and flagship Razer Nari headphones, I couldn’t help but be enthralled by in-game sounds. I could describe them with the following sentences:

Incredibly immersive gameplay due to precise spatial audio.

Crisp, loud, and echoy gun sounds that make every weapon feel punchy.

Loud diesel noise from 4x4s as they tear up the road with each wheel spin.

PUBG nailed the sound aspect. Whether on a headset or a speaker setup, you can detect and pinpoint enemy footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle sounds from afar. The unique HRTF option allows players to hear gunshot directions better and react promptly to the attack.

Overall, PUBG’s graphics and sounds are some of the best in the genre.

Fortnite

In the Fortnite vs PUBG analysis, we clarified the former’s philosophy just a minute ago. It’s drastically different, and the trend continues in this aspect. Graphics-wise, Fortnite is:

More vibrant, with flashier and punchier colors.

Cartoonish, with stronger emphasis on an art style, rather than realism.

Surreal, with a healthy dose of humor through inflatable items and surreal weapons.

I like to call Fortnite PUBG on meth. Everything looks different here, but you’ll notice I haven’t said “worse”; it’s just different. I’m a fan of cartoonish graphics ever since I played XIII and enjoyed the hell out of it. PUBG’s art style is incredibly comforting, despite its intense gameplay.

Each new game hits me differently, and I always enjoy its snowy mountains, shiny beaches, and floating zones. Fortnite also includes dynamic weather, which, in conjunction with surreal elements, makes me appreciate unique game art styles more.

But what about its sound design? Is it better than PUBG? In my opinion, no, but it has a few things I’d like to mention:

3D spatial audio, which helps “catch” enemy gunshots, building sounds, and footsteps.

Realistic and clear sound cues for better immersion.

The “Visualize Sound Effects” feature, which improves awareness and accessibility.

I noticed that Fortnite’s guns sound meaty, each having distinct sounds. However, compared to PUBG, I think they’re slightly less punchy. That’s bad if you’re on a gaming laptop with poorer speakers. You’ll have to grab a headset, a pair of speakers, or simply opt for a better gaming laptop with a more satisfying speaker system.

We also have a list of the best laptops for Fortnite, so you can get the most bang for your buck.

Winner: PUBG. This was a no-brainer for me. PUBG’s realistic, gritty, and spatial sound quality is unbeatable. I prefer Fortnite’s art style, but objectively, PUBG’s graphics are way more realistic and immersive. That said, PUBG takes both aspects of this comparison.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Maps & World Design

One of the fundamental elements of battle royale games is world design. By world design, I usually refer to maps and what actually happens on and with these maps. Again, we’re looking at two different approaches that have made both games stand the test of time thus far.

PUBG

This game started with one map called Erangel. It’s an original PUBG map with a size of 8×8 kilometers. Erangel blends military outposts, small, deserted towns, rivers, fields, and forests. I call this map an all-arounder because it suits all play styles.

At the time of writing, PUBG offers seven maps varying in size. Sizes include 2×2, 4×4, 6×6, and 8×8 kilometers. PUBG’s maps can be extensive and realistic, providing ample variety for different playstyles and solo/squad strategies.

Here are some good examples:

Erangel: an original PUBG map designed for close and long-range gunfights and vehicular navigation.

Karakin: the smallest, 2×2 -kilometer map, with little settlements and rocky hills. It focuses on fast-paced action in a destructible environment.

-kilometer map, with little settlements and rocky hills. It focuses on fast-paced action in a destructible environment. Sanhok: A mid-sized 4×4 -kilometer map with dense forests, ruins, and rivers. I love its aggressive play style and tighter zones, resulting in a more intense battle.

-kilometer map with dense forests, ruins, and rivers. I love its aggressive play style and tighter zones, resulting in a more intense battle. Deston: A large, 8×8-kilometer map set in a futuristic environment with enormous skyscrapers and contrasty swamps. It encourages vertical gameplay, long-range encounters, and advanced traversal.

PUBG’s map feels substantial, even the smaller ones. That’s also due to the gameplay, which encourages vehicular navigation and frequent map updates that keep things fresh. Moreover, the game offers multiple modes, such as battle royale, ranked, arcade matches, etc.

In PUBG Mobile, which I’ll address in a second, you have the World of Wonder creative mode for more gameplay variety.

PUBG Mobile

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of Release 2018 Developer LightSpeed Studios, PUBG Studios Average Playtime 30 minutes (5-10 minutes for TDM) Best for Realistic, gritty gameplay on the fly Unique Features Console graphics, esports integration, social features

Enjoy battle royale on the go – PUBG Mobile brings console-quality graphics, intense multiplayer shootouts, and regular events and crossovers to your fingertips. It offers optimized performance and smooth gameplay, ensuring a flagship experience on various devices.

Since I touched on PUBG Mobile, I must say the experience is excellent. You can enjoy some of the biggest video game maps on a handheld, as long as your device can keep up. PUBG Mobile is nearly identical to its desktop/gaming console counterpart, offering the same maps and content updates.

However, the mobile version includes a few more features, such as:

Exclusive content (skins, modes, and cosmetics).

Gameplay functions, such as auto pick-ups, bots in lower ranks, and training grounds.

Aim assist that compensates for touch screen controls.

It’s worth noting that PUBG Mobile doesn’t offer cross-platform gameplay like Fortnite. This means you’ll play exclusively against players who play the game on the phone or tablet. PUBG Mobile includes a bundle of 6,000 + 2,100 UC (Unknown Cash) to compensate for this.

Why we chose it Enjoying a console-like experience on a phone was never this simple. PUBG Mobile makes battle royale on a small screen a joy, and thanks to great optimization, even budget phones can handle it.

PUBG’s generous Unknown Cash gift lets you purchase various cosmetics and weapon skins to make you stand out. As an active PUBG Mobile player, I can recommend it to busier people who aren’t always around their computer.

If you can’t handle the controls, you can always plug in a compatible controller and get a console-like experience. Just ensure you have a fast enough internet connection. I say this because I experienced a few terrible lagging issues on my phone on a crowded public WiFi network.

Fortnite

Fortnite has a different approach to maps and world design.

Instead of having five, six, or more maps like PUBG, Fortnite is set on an ever-evolving island. The developer frequently changes and expands the map, making the game feel fresh with each subsequent session. As described previously, Fortnite’s island excels in variety and style.

The three points of interest (POI), such as Retail Row, Lazy Lake, and Tilted Towers, offer plenty of space for exciting shootouts. I like Fortnite’s sprawling, open fields, snowy mountains, and urban areas with ample space to take cover during gunfights. I also mentioned updates.

The developer adds new biomes, items, limited-time modes, and brand collaborations. Moreover, in-game live events help spice up the gameplay and slowly transition Fortnite into a full-on metaverse, rather than a simple battle royale game. What about Creative Mode?

You’ve heard about it, but let me express my satisfaction. Creative Mode enables you to build your games and maps using Fortnite’s extensive assets. You can make a custom map, set gameplay rules, and invite your friends to test-play it. If you want, you can also publish the map for others to play.

Winner: Tie. This one is very close; I had to call a tie. PUBG offers multiple, large maps, while Fortnite offers an evolving, frequently updated island map. Neither feels boring, ensuring each game is a new adventure.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Weapons & Equipment

If you have a knack for video game weapons, PUBG and Fortnite have much to offer. I remember loving weapons as a kid when I played a lot of Wolfenstein, Doom, and Counter-Strike. I imagined possessing them and being able to target-practice whenever I wanted. But small me would’ve fallen on my butt if I fired a pistol, let alone a shotgun.

PUBG

Luckily, I can do this in PUBG and not bruise my lovely butt.

PUBG offers a vibrant palette of weapons designed with realism in mind. A beefy machine gun will kick like a mule. Meanwhile, a large, 50. Cal Lynx AMR sniper’s shot will roar like a monster, offering insane stopping power against humans and vehicles. Some of my favorite weapons in PUBG are:

M416 assault rifle

Kar98k bolt-action rifle

MP5K submachine gun

DBS double-barrel shotgun

Melee weapons like a crowbar (check out that band, though!), a pan, and a machete

One thing I love in PUBG is the attachment system. Each weapon can be customized with various scopes, muzzle attachments, grips, extended magazines, and more. Players can also use helmets and body armor to reduce damage from incoming gunfire.

Weapons and equipment can also be found in randomized loot, which varies with each game, making it exciting and unpredictable. Better loot includes powerful armor, mighty weapons, and healing items. However, not every game will reward you equally, and sometimes, you’ll end up with a small, P92 pistol that can barely kill a frog.

Fortnite

Fortnite’s weapon design is far from complex. Forget about realistic gun sounds, weapon behaviors, and recoil. It’s all about diversity, but in the fantasy realm. Yes, Fortnite has weapon attachments, but they’re simplified and lack PUBG’s customization. I say this isn’t always bad.

After all, Fortnite’s weapon variety is far from insufficient, with weapons like:

Hammer and Scar assault rifles

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Havoc pump shotgun (the most popular one)

Combat SMG

Rocket Launcher

Mythic weapons, such as Chug Cannon, Thermal Scoped, AR, and more.

Fortnite’s weapons have stats, just as players have ranks, based on their performance and playtime. This means some weapons are Common, some Epic, and others are Legendary or Mythic. Fortnite offers a weapon customization bench, where you can express your imagination and use various Fortnite weapon skins.

Similar to PUBG, it offers a variety of so-called utility items, which include healing items, shields, mobility items, etc. Healing items include medkits, bandages, a slurp juice, a chug jug, and more. Meanwhile, mobility items help you navigate the map, and my favorite is Rift-To-Go, which allows me to escape tight gunfights in a split second.

Fortnite has tactical items, such as EMP and impulse grenades; however, defense items are even more helpful. I often use the Chug Cannon to heal my teammates when playing in a squad gradually. While PUBG is rooted in realism, Fortnite is the polar opposite, so its weapons and items system is a bit more complex.

Winner: Tie. Another round, another tie. Both games offer exceptional weapon, armor, and item variety. While PUBG takes a more realistic approach, Fortnite dabbles in the fantasy realm. Both are fantastic. It’s only a matter of what you like more.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Game Mode & Competitiveness

In this Fortnite vs PUBG discussion, we clarified that their primary game modes are battle royale. However, both games evolved into much more after realizing that the “vanilla” battle royale can get tiresome after a while.

PUBG

PUBG offers six main game modes that include:

Battle Royale – the so-called “main” mode, which we explained.

– the so-called “main” mode, which we explained. Ranked mode – it’s the Battle Royale’s competitive mode with SBMM and stricter rules.

– it’s the Battle Royale’s competitive mode with SBMM and stricter rules. Arcade mode – casual matches with constant respawning and smaller zones.

– casual matches with constant respawning and smaller zones. Custom matches – user-made matches with custom rules, excellent for private games.

– user-made matches with custom rules, excellent for private games. Training mode – a free-play mode for practice.

– a free-play mode for practice. Team deathmatch – 4v4 or 8v8 games on small arenas with instant respawn.

PUBG also offers limited-time modes, including the Zombie mode, which resembles DayZ but is more survival-focused. We mentioned PUBG Mobile’s World of Wonder earlier, which also supports user-generated content, allowing players to enjoy the game beyond its strict rules.

The most popular tournaments include PGS (PUBG Global Series) and PGC (PUBG Global Championship), which offer prize pools of up to $2M+. Additionally, PUBG has regional leagues from Asia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.

Competitive PUBG matches are mostly team-based, emphasizing team coordination, tactics, and proper positioning to outpace the enemy team. PUBG’s most loyal fanbase is in Korea and China, although the game is massively popular in Europe and North America.

Fortnite

Fortnite offers roughly seven game modes, but some have a few sub-modes. They include:

Battle Royale – the 100 -player battle, with variations like Zero Build (no building), Ranked Mode (competitive version with ranking progression), and Limited-Time Modes (such as Solid Gold, Floor is Lava, and more).

– the -player battle, with variations like Zero Build (no building), Ranked Mode (competitive version with ranking progression), and Limited-Time Modes (such as Solid Gold, Floor is Lava, and more). Creative Mode – here, you can build your games and maps, set custom gameplay rules, and play with your friends.

– here, you can build your games and maps, set custom gameplay rules, and play with your friends. LEGO Fortnite – it emphasizes survival, building, and crafting, offering LEGO visuals

– it emphasizes survival, building, and crafting, offering LEGO visuals Fortnite Festival – a unique rhythm game mode where you can play along with real songs and perform music alone or with friends

– a unique rhythm game mode where you can play along with real songs and perform music alone or with friends Rocket Racing – high-speed racing playable solo or with friends (one of my favorite Fortnite game modes when I’m bored!)

– high-speed racing playable solo or with friends (one of my favorite Fortnite game modes when I’m bored!) Save the World – a PvE co-op mode where you and friends fight against husks, complete missions, and craft weapons to survive.

– a PvE co-op mode where you and friends fight against husks, complete missions, and craft weapons to survive. Custom Mode – it offers an excellent variety where you can play with community-made maps and game modes for a more diverse experience.

On the competitive side, Fortnite is one of the largest games ever. Its prize pools go up to $30M for solo and squad tournaments. Speaking of them, the Fortnite World Cup and FNCS, or Fortnite Champion Series, are the most popular events.

Online and cash cups are standard as regular competitions with ranking and solid prize money. However, Fortnite also organizes special collaborations and events, allowing players to compete and earn money. Fortnite’s tournaments are played in solo, duo, or squad formats.

They’re scored based on placement points and kills, prioritizing efficient shooting, building skills, and team collaboration. Generally speaking, Fortnite’s competitive scene is more lucrative than PUBG, as it’s directly supported by Epic Games and streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

Winner: Fortnite. I love PUBG’s game modes, but Fortnite blows it away with modes like Rocket Racing, Save the World, and Creative Mode. Given its more competitive nature and tendency to expand into a metaverse, Fortnite offers more variety and long-term fun.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Monetization

Both games are free-to-play, so don’t expect upfront investment. In fact, you can enjoy both PUBG and Fortnite without spending a dollar. However, free-to-play games always have a monetization system, so let’s see how PUBG and Fortnite handled them.

PUBG [UC]

PUBG relies on the so-called UC (Unknown Cash) currency bought with real money.

UC is used to purchase cosmetics, weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, and passes. Some crates and loot boxes can also be bought with UC, but since this isn’t a pay-to-win game, they contain some of the items above.

PUBG relies on an extensive marketplace to find skins and cosmetics.

Some players decide to spend on PUBG Battle Passes. They can be bought with UC or with real money. Battle Passes in PUBG function by rewarding the player with cosmetics when completing challenges and leveling up. Are they necessary to enjoy the game?

Pro tip Purchasing Battle Passes is a nice way of acquiring excellent cosmetics and improving gameplay value through optional challenges.

In my experience, no. However, serious players often purchase them for cosmetics and to express appreciation to the developer. PUBG Mobile also includes in-app purchases through UC. However, as a mobile game, this version relies more on microtransactions.

I noticed plenty of time-limited cosmetic sales and weapon skins. After playing for a while, I bought a few weapon skins, each costing me just above a dollar when converted to “real” money.

So, to summarize, PUBG’s monetization revolves around:

UC (Unknown Cash)

Cosmetics

Skins

Battle Passes

Fortnite [V-Bucks]

Fortnite uses V-Bucks, a virtual currency for in-game purchases.

Pay-to-win absence is key, as Fortnite’s in-game monetization is all about cosmetics, battle passes, emotes, wraps, skins, gliders, etc. Like PUBG, Fortnite offers a battle pass with different rewards each season. Having examined PUBG vs Fortnite in detail, I noticed a few differences in their monetization systems.

However, one thing that Fortnite has is the so-called creator revenue share.

When you, I, or anyone else uses a creator code, the creator gets their percentage of the revenue. Creators can also earn based on the players’ time on their maps.

Pro tip Use V-Bucks to purchase all in-game items and cosmetics. Like PUBG, Fortnite’s Battle Passes are excellent for unlocking new item cosmetics and character skins.

Another thing worth pointing out is the Save the World mode, the PvE one. Save the World is a paid mode, representing another means of monetization for Fortnite. Finally, Fortnite often collaborates with athletes, streamers, games, and other brands, generating revenue as a result.

In short, Fortnite’s monetization methods are:

V-Bucks

Cosmetics

Skins (emotes, wraps, gliders, etc.)

Battle Passes

Creator revenue

Collaborations

Winner: Fortnite. Both games feel fair and don’t push the pay-to-win agenda. Their virtual currencies are used for cosmetics, skins, and battle passes only. However, Fortnite takes it a step further with the creator revenue share, where content creators can earn from building maps.

PUBG vs Fortnite: Cross-Platform Play

Cross-platform games allow you to play with or against players on different platforms. They’re different from split-screen games, although some games combine both elements. What about PUBG and Fortnite? Do they support cross-platform play?

In theory, yes, but with clear distinctions.

Fortnite is a fully cross-platform game with cross-progression and support for all systems and gaming consoles except iOS. This means players on Android can play with players on Windows or PlayStation. Thanks to cross-progression, their progress is also synced across all devices.

with cross-progression and support for all systems and gaming consoles except iOS. This means players on Android can play with players on Windows or PlayStation. Thanks to cross-progression, their progress is also synced across all devices. PUBG is partially cross-platform . Cross-play is supported between Xbox and PlayStation, but PC players can’t play with console and/or mobile players. PUBG Mobile is a separate game, and PC players have a separate matchmaking pool.

. Cross-play is supported between Xbox and PlayStation, but PC players can’t play with console and/or mobile players. PUBG Mobile is a separate game, and PC players have a separate matchmaking pool. PUBG Mobile, as a separate game, supports cross-play only between iOS and Android.

Cross-play is an excellent feature, but it can lead to game imbalances. I will probably perform better if I play Fortnite on a monitor, while you’re on your phone with a smaller screen. The mobile and PC player bases also tend to differ, and the skill difference always complicates things.

In my experience, mobile Fortnite players are more casual, while PC players tend to be more competitive. You may get a different feeling. Another problem can be an internet connection. PCs and consoles generally have faster connection speeds and lower latency, which can be advantageous in intense shootouts.

PUBG’s cross-platform support sounds more “fair”, and while limited, users are devoid of the said issues, making each game feel more balanced.

Winner: Fortnite. Fortnite takes the last round, as it’s fully cross-platform-compatible. PUBG’s partial cross-platform support isn’t revolutionary, and the game will likely never fully allow it because of its separate PUBG Mobile game.

My Verdict

Okay, now that we know all about PUBG and Fortnite, it’s time to summarize the PUBG vs Fortnite comparison and give my two cents on each game.

Game PUBG Fortnite Gameplay and Combat Realistic and tactical, with emphasis on teamwork and positioning Fast-paced, more action-oriented gameplay with building mechanics Learning Curve High, due to slow, methodical gameplay and realistic weapon mechanics Medium, due to building mechanics and longer TTK Graphics and Design Realistic and gritty Cartoonish and vibrant Maps and Environments Multiple maps, ranging in size and gameplay style An evolving island with frequent updates and new points of interest Suited for Fans of military shooters Fans of arcade, fast-paced shooters

PUBG and Fortnite ultimately offer different spins on the same battle royale formula. However, they cater to different player bases. It’s hard to tell which one is better because we compare apples to oranges.

PUBG is a more realistic, military-style shooter that will appeal to ARMA or Operation Flashpoint fans. Fortnite’s fast-paced gameplay, vibrant graphics, and building mechanics are often preferred by a younger audience who want something fun, witty, and content-rich.

In the end, we have to pick the winner, and based on the scores so far, that would be Fortnite.

It’s just more accessible and fun for the majority of players. Meanwhile, PUBG has more realistic graphics, sound design, and gameplay. Given their current stats, specifically Fortnite’s larger player count, it’s clear that most people prefer Fortnite over PUBG.

FAQs

Which is better, PUBG or Fortnite?

Fortnite is a better option for its accessibility and fast-paced, more entertaining gameplay. PUBG is grounded and realistic. If you love Arma or Battlefield, you’ll love PUBG more.

Why did Fortnite become more popular than PUBG?

Because of these reasons:

It’s free-to-play.

Unique building mechanics.

Cross-platform support.

Frequent content updates.

Creative mode.

Frequent collabs.

Metaverse expansion.

Smaller learning curve.

Is Fortnite older than PUBG?

No, PUBG is older than Fortnite. PUBG launched in March 2017, while Fortnite’s battle royale launched in September. This makes PUBG roughly six months older.

Who is richer, PUBG or Fortnite?

Fortnite is more financially successful than PUBG. It has more lifetime revenue, a more robust monetization system, and is generally a more popular game.