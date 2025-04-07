15 Most Iconic Video Game Weapons We Still Love In 2025

From the first pixelated sword swing to the explosive chaos of modern warfare, most iconic video game weapons have evolved from simple tools of destruction into idols of gaming culture. These legendary weapons are more than just items to wield – they’re the heart of our digital adventures, the key to unforgettable moments, and the embodiment of some of gaming’s most beloved characters.

In this article, we’ll rank the most iconic game weapons that have shaped the way we play, created new gameplay mechanics, and often, transcended the screen to become pop culture legends. Whether you’re a veteran gamer who remembers the first time you picked up the Master Sword or a newcomer curious about gaming’s most recognizable icons, join me as we celebrate the most formidable weapons that have changed the video game history forever.

Our Top Picks for Most Legendary Video Game Weapons

What makes a video game weapon truly iconic? It’s more than just power or design – it’s about creating memorable moments, defining characters, and sometimes even revolutionizing gameplay.

Hidden Blade – Wrist-mounted blade used for stealth assassinations in Assassin’s Creed. BFG9000 – Massive energy weapon that obliterates enemies in DOOM. Buster Sword – Cloud Strife’s iconic, oversized sword in Final Fantasy VII. Lancer – Chainsaw-equipped rifle used for brutal combat in Gears of War. Blades of Chaos – Kratos’ twin chained swords in God of War.

This is just a glimpse of the legendary arsenal we’ve assembled. Ready to discover which other weapons made our list? Keep scrolling for in-depth looks at each iconic weapon and the unforgettable gaming moments they’ve created over the years.

15 Most Iconic Video Game Weapons You Need To Try

From pixel-perfect precision to apocalyptic firepower, the following weapons have defined gaming experiences across generations. These aren’t just digital tools – they’re the symbols of their franchises, instantly recognizable even to non-gamers and often inspiring real-world replicas, cosplay accessories, and endless fan tributes. Each weapon on our list has earned its place through a combination of innovative design, narrative significance, and lasting cultural impact.

1. Hidden Blade [Assassin’s Creed]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Assassin’s Creed 2007 Ubisoft Melee, stealth blade

The Hidden Blade is more than just my favorite video game weapon – it’s the symbol of some of the most notable Assassin’s Creed games. This ingenious wrist-mounted retractable blade allows assassins to perform their signature stealth kills with deadly precision. What makes this weapon so iconic is how it embodies the series’ core philosophy: striking from the shadows with calculated precision rather than brute force.

Since its introduction in the original Assassin’s Creed, the Hidden Blade has evolved through iterations across the centuries, from Altaïr’s simple design to Ezio’s mechanical improvements and the more recent titles. The ritual of extending the blade before a kill has become one of gaming’s most recognizable motions.

Get your copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage >

2. BFG9000 [DOOM]

First Appearance Year Creator Type DOOM 1993 id Software Energy rifle

The BFG9000 is gaming’s ultimate answer to “What if we made a gun, but ridiculous?” This massive energy weapon from one of the most iconic FPS games has been melting demons since 1993, and its name alone tells you everything about its attitude. What makes the BFG so legendary isn’t just its raw power, but how it represents DOOM‘s over-the-top approach to combat.

Finding the BFG in a level felt like discovering a nuclear option – a reward that turned the tables on even the most intimidating demon hordes. In DOOM‘s modern iterations, the BFG retained its status as the pinnacle of demon-slaying technology.

Grab a copy of DOOM today >

3. Buster Sword [Final Fantasy]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Final Fantasy VII 1997 Square Sword

Cloud Strife’s impossibly large Buster Sword is perhaps the most recognizable weapon in JRPG history. Right from exciting Final Fantasy games, this massive blade defies both physics and practical combat, yet has become one of gaming’s most enduring symbols. The sword’s outlandish proportions are the perfect example of the exaggerated aesthetic JRPGs are best known for.

What elevated the Buster Sword beyond mere weapon status was its emotional significance to the story. As we learned, it originally belonged to Zack, but it became a symbol of inherited legacy. With the Final Fantasy VII Remake, a new generation can now experience the weight of this iconic blade in their own hands.

Get a copy of Final Fantasy VII >

4. Lancer [Gears of War]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Gears of War 2006 Epic Games Assault rifle and chainsaw

The Lancer Assault Rifle from the stunning TPS game Gears of War answered a question no one knew needed answering: “What if we put a chainsaw on a gun?” This brutal combination created one of the most satisfying weapons in gaming history. The Lancer isn’t just a gun – it’s a statement about the visceral, over-the-top nature of the Gears universe.

What makes the Lancer truly special is its chainsaw bayonet, which allows players to perform some of gaming’s most gruesome execution moves. The sound of revving up the chainsaw became an instant tension-builder in Gears of War 5 multiplayer matches.

Grab a copy of Gears 5 >

5. Blades of Chaos [God of War]

First Appearance Year Creator Type God of War 2005 Santa Monica Studio Chained swords

The Blades of Chaos in this brutal story game are the physical manifestations of Kratos’ tortured past. These twin blades attached to chains that have been permanently seared into Kratos’ arms represent both his godly power and his eternal bondage to his violent history. The unique chain-blade design allows for sweeping attacks that define God of War‘s combat.

What makes these weapons truly iconic is how they’ve evolved alongside Kratos himself. From instruments of blind rage in the original trilogy to weapons used with precision in the recent God of War reboot.

Get your copy of God of War today >

6. Energy Sword [Halo]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Halo: Combat Evolved 2001 Bungie, Xbox Game Studios Energy melee

The Energy Sword represents everything that made Halo‘s combat unique. This elegant weapon of the Covenant Elites is both beautiful and terrifying, with its glowing blue plasma blades forming a distinctive shape that has become synonymous with the greatest Halo games. While most sci-fi games focus on futuristic guns, Halo‘s Energy Sword brought a visceral element of close-quarters combat into the mix.

In multiplayer, few gaming experiences match the fast thrill of activating active camouflage, stalking an opponent, and landing that one-hit-kill sword lunge. The distinctive activation sound and blue glow still bring me anxiety of Halo 5: Guardians matches to this day.

Get a copy of Halo 5: Guardians >

7. Gravity Gun [Half-Life 2]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Half-Life 2 2004 Valve Physics manipulator

The Zero Point Energy Field Manipulator – better known as the Gravity Gun – revolutionized how players interact with video game environments. However, this innovative weapon from one of the most amazing PC games ever combined both combat destruction and physics-based gameplay that would influence game design for years.

Unlike traditional weapons, the Gravity Gun allowed players to manipulate the world, turning any ordinary objects into deadly projectiles.

What made it a fan-favorite was how it rewarded creativity. Suddenly, a toilet, a saw blade, or even a simple can become tools for solving puzzles and defeating enemies.

Get a copy of Half-Life 2: Episode One >

8. Portal Gun [Portal]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Portal 2007 Valve Spatial manipulator

The Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device – or simply Portal Gun – is less a weapon and more a revolution in gameplay mechanics. This ingenious device creates linked doorways that allow instantaneous travel between two points in space, completely redefining how players navigate game environments. This clean white device with glowing blue and orange accents has turned Portal into one of the most challenging puzzle games you could get!

What makes the Portal Gun so brilliant is how it creates incredibly complex puzzles with a simple premise. This gun doesn’t kill or destroy – it opens possibilities. Players must rethink physics, momentum, and all spatial relationships to make use of their potential.

Grab a copy of Portal 2 >

9. Master Sword [The Legend of Zelda]

First Appearance Year Creator Type The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past 1991 Nintendo Magical sword

The Master Sword is the physical embodiment of the hero’s journey in The Legend of Zelda series. Often called the “Blade of Evil’s Bane,” this legendary sword can only be wielded by the chosen hero and serves as the ultimate symbol of courage and destiny. Its blue hilt with the iconic Triforce emblem has been a franchise staple.

The moment of pulling the Master Sword from its pedestal has become one of gaming’s most iconic scenes, repeated across multiple memorable Zelda games up to the Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. The sword’s significance extends beyond combat and it often serves as a key to progression.

Get a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom >

10. Keyblade [Kingdom Hearts]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Kingdom Hearts 2002 Square Enix, Disney Magical sword

The Keyblade is perhaps the most literal example of a weapon that’s also a key gameplay mechanic. This magical weapon from the Kingdom Hearts series serves as both Sora’s primary combat tool and the narrative device that allows him to unlock hearts and worlds. Its unique key-sword hybrid design perfectly embodies the fusion of Disney’s magical worlds and Final Fantasy drama into a phenomenal JRPG game.

What makes the Keyblade particularly likable is its ability to change forms. Throughout the series, players collect dozens of Keyblades, with the latest Kingdom Hearts III holding 24 different variations inspired by different Disney worlds.

Buy a copy of Kingdom Hearts III >

11. Fat Man [Fallout]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Fallout 3 2008 Bethesda Rocket launcher

The Fat Man mini-nuke launcher from the grimly humorous Fallout games takes post-apocalyptic excess to its logical extreme: a portable nuclear weapon launcher. This ridiculous yet strangely appropriate weapon perfectly embodies Fallout‘s dark humor and its retro-futuristic aesthetic. Especially, in a wasteland of Fallout 4, what could be more ironic than solving your problems with even more nukes?

Fat Man’s spectacular overkill is why everybody loves this gun universally. Firing this monstrosity creates a miniature mushroom cloud, complete with radiation fallout and devastating area damage. Few gaming moments match watching that mushroom cloud rise from a safe distance.

Get your copy of Fallout 4 >

12. Ray Gun [Call of Duty: Zombies]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Call of Duty: World at War 2008 Treyarch Plasma pistol

Although present in a ton of Call of Duty games, The Ray Gun wonder weapon materialized in Call of Duty: World at War’s Nazi Zombies mode, immediately cementing itself as the most coveted weapon in the entire Zombies experience. What makes the Ray Gun stand out in a franchise predominantly focused on realistic firearms is its futuristic design and devastating splash damage capabilities.

For countless players, pulling a Ray Gun from the box in later rounds became a life-saving moment that could turn certain defeats into victories.

What cemented its legendary status was its perfect balance of power and scarcity together with its iconic green projectiles and the unforgettable charging sound. After you learn how to get CoD points in modern iterations lets you purchase fancy weapon skins, nothing compares to the pure excitement of randomly acquiring the original Ray Gun – a thrill that has transcended multiple Call of Duty titles to remain the ultimate symbol of old-school prestige.

Get your CoD Points today >

13. Pickaxe [Fortnite]

First Appearance Year Creator Type Fortnite 2017 Epic Games Harvesting tool

The humble Pickaxe might seem like an odd entry on a list of iconic weapons, but this harvesting tool has become the symbol of Fortnite‘s revolutionary building mechanics. Every player starts with this simple tool, using it to gather materials for constructing defensive structures and navigating the map.

What makes the Pickaxe so monumental is how it transformed from a tool into one of the most sought-after cosmetics acquired through V-bucks for Fortnite players.

Epic Games brilliantly turned this basic item into a canvas for creativity and personal expression. From simple designs to elaborate animated concepts, Pickaxe variants have become coveted status symbols within the Fortnite community.

Grab a lot of V-bucks today >

14. Hammer Mjolnir [Marvel Rivals]

First Appearance Year Creator Type The Avengers: The Super Heroes 1979 Atari Magical hammer

Mjolnir, the legendary hammer wielded by Thor in Marvel Rivals, perfectly translates the god of thunder’s iconic weapon into a competitive hero shooter context. It’s a versatile tool that allows players to control the battlefield through lightning strikes, area denial, and powerful crowd control abilities. The digital recreation captures the weight and power of the mythological weapon.

As players advance through the game, they can unlock cosmetic variants and effects for Mjolnir using Lattice. For those looking to bling their Thor gameplay, learning how to get Lattice efficiently can help you unlock the most impressive hammer variants available.

Get your Lattice today >

15. Leviathan Axe [God of War]

First Appearance Year Creator Type God of War (2018) 2018 Santa Monica Studio Magical axe

The Leviathan Axe represents one of gaming’s most successful weapon redesigns. When God of War rebooted in 2018, Kratos traded his iconic Blades of Chaos for this Norse-inspired magical axe, complete with frost powers and a recall ability clearly inspired by Thor’s Mjolnir. What could have been a controversial change instead became one of gaming’s most satisfying combat mechanics that got expanded even further in God of War Ragnarök.

What elevated the Leviathan Axe beyond just another cool weapon was its narrative significance. Crafted by Brok and Sindri for Kratos’ wife Faye, the axe carries emotional weight throughout the story. It becomes a bridge between Kratos’ violent past and his attempt at a more purposeful existence.

Get your copy of God of War Ragnarök >

How to Get Weapons in Video Games?

We all love that ‘YES!’ moment when we snag a sweet new weapon in a game, right? But have you ever stopped to think about all the different ways games actually get those weapons into our hands? Turns out, there’s a whole bunch of tricks game developers use. Let’s break down the most common ones:

Method Description Examples Exploration Rewards Hidden weapons in secret areas The Legend of Zelda, Metroid In-Game Purchases Buying weapons from vendors with earned currency The Witcher 3, World of Warcraft Crafting and Gathering Creating weapons from gathered materials Minecraft, Monster Hunter World Level Progression Unlocking weapons as you gain XP Call of Duty multiplayer Quest Rewards Earning unique weapons through completing missions Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring Random Loot Drops Weapons with randomized stats from defeated enemies Destiny 2, Borderlands Season/Battle Passes Exclusive, time-limited weapons through tiered rewards Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone

Each method offers a unique way for players to enhance their arsenal. Whether it was a lucky drop, a hard-earned reward, or a crafting masterpiece, each weapon adds its own little story to your gaming adventure.

FAQs

Why are games with guns so popular?

Let’s be real – shooters are just fun. There’s something super satisfying about the quick action, loud feedback, and flashy visuals that come with pulling the trigger. Plus, they’re easy to pick up but hard to master, which keeps you coming back for that “just one more match” feeling.

What is the most popular video game weapon?

Halo‘s Energy Sword is arguably the most popular video game weapon based on recognition. Its unique design and one-hit-kill capability is a gaming icon – it’s sleek, glowing, and straight-up deadly.

What game has the most guns?

That crown goes to Borderlands 3. Thanks to its wild procedural generation system, it has over a billion possible guns. You’ve got guns that shoot other guns, guns that explode when you reload, guns with legs… it’s basically a loot shooter fever dream.