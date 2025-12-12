PUBG Update 39.1 – Full Patch Notes Breakdown

Krafton has launched a major PUBG update, 39.1, just in time for winter. Erangel: Subzero turns the iconic island map into a frozen battleground, thanks to mysterious crashed satellites that have a freezing effect on the Blue Zone.

Update 39.1 also patches in several weapon balance adjustments, an expanded return of UGC Alpha, and new tactical options include the BZ Grenade and Launcher, which players can use to create localized freeze areas. PUBG was already the best battle royale game (and you can check our full PUBG review) but this chilly update takes things to a new level. Read on to find out more!

Players are in for a frosty treat thanks to PUBG update 39.1, as it includes these major changes:

Several areas across Erangel have now been frozen over ( Stalber, Shelter, Sosnovka Military Base, and Boatyard )

) Gunplay has received various tweaks, especially to recoil (VSS, SLR, SKS, AUG and M416)

New single-shot weapon with freeze effect, the BZ Grenade Launcher

UGC Alpha returning permanently in Custom Match (PC only)

Care Package adjustments for Team Deathmatch, the addition of the Recall system to Intense Battle Royale, and the launch of a new Ranked Season and Survivor Pass

BALENCIAGA collaboration showrooms hidden across Erangel

Multiple bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements

A top-secret climate control experiment has failed, causing multiple Tythonic Satellites to crashland at various points of Erangel and blanket the island in snow and ice. Stalber, where magnetic experiments were conducted, is one of the worst hit places, but Shelter has also been affected. Rumor has it that any players who find a crashed satellite there will also find exclusive loot.

The bridge to Sosnovka Military Base and Boatyard has been partially destroyed by a satellite, but the good news is the river has also turned to ice to create new tactical depth. The Blue Zone has suffered the worst of the new extreme weather. While the the damage, speed, and radius of the Zone remain unchanged, players will encounter the following tweaks:

New visual and sound effects have been added, varying by the level of Blue Zone damage.

The freezing effect is not blocked by the Jammer Pack.

The above changes also apply to both the BZ Grenade and the BZ Grenade Launcher.

Dynamic weather can be switched on for Arcade, which sees Normal Match, Ranked, and Custom Match maps gradually get covered in snow.

Lastly, ferries and the Red Zone are currently disabled for the duration of PUBG update 39.1. Players parachuting onto the map may now find visibility is reduced due to changing weather conditions.

The southwestern plain of Erangel now sports a suitably wintry look, as snow piles up and the remains of crashed satellites can be found peeking out of the tundra. Make sure to check these remains out as they’ll likely hold valuable items. As such, the World Map and Minimap have now been updated to better reflect the changes on Erangel.

Multiple guns have received nerfs and buffs, with highlights including:

VSS – Vertical recoil increased by approximately 10%.

– Vertical recoil increased by approximately 10%. SLR – Horizontal recoil decreased by approximately 5%.

– Horizontal recoil decreased by approximately 5%. SKS – Muzzle velocity drop over distance has been reduced.

– Muzzle velocity drop over distance has been reduced. AUG – Horizontal recoil increased by approximately 4%.

– Horizontal recoil increased by approximately 4%. M416 – Horizontal recoil decreased by approximately 5%.

According to official dev comments accompanying PUBG update 39.1, these changes should encourage experimentation and make things a little fairer overall. “The VSS has received recoil tuning to make sustained fire more challenging, addressing its exceptionally high usage and win rates,” they said.

“For the SLR and SKS, both weapons showed low usage and win rates, so the SLR’s recoil has been eased to improve handling, and the SKS has been adjusted with recoil and muzzle-velocity improvements to enhance overall performance.”

New Weapons & Gear

BZ Grenades and a Launcher can now be found and equipped as a secondary weapon. Grenades are ice-bombs that can also be attached to surfaces. When they explode they create a 7.5m sphere that freezes anything inside it, dealing 8 damage per second for a short time. They’re especially useful for room clearing, anti-camping, reposition denial, and forcing enemies out of cover.

However, they won’t detonate on water, and send a warning sound out before blowing up so players have a chance to hot-foot it away from the impending snow zone. Between two and three rounds spawn with the BZ Grenade Launcher, which itself can appear across the world, in secret rooms, and be found in satellites.

Other gear has had their spawn rates tweaked, too:

The Vikendi Ghillie Suit now spawns in Secret Rooms, Care Packages, and special airdrops.

The world spawn rate of the M79 has been increased.

The world spawn rates of the P1911, P92, and R1895 have been slightly reduced.

PUBG is widely acknowledged as one of the best esports games, so competitive players should note that Team Deathmatch now includes an exclusive loadout via Care Package, plus all Spawn Kits now come with Level 2 gear. The Recall System has been added to Intense Battle Royale, as well as a Pan as default equipment. Supply Drops can now contain an Emergency Cover Flare. You can check out a PUBG Battlegrounds esports guide to get the most out of these game modes.

Casual Mode has seen a daily three-match limit replaced with 60 minutes per day. UGC Alpha returns for good on PC, bringing with it destructible objects, seven new devices (including an AI Player Spawn Device), and a new Defense Mode that supports up to four players.

In Career mode, KDA has been replaced with Avg Kills and shows in Career, Profile, and the Leaderboard. Stats now display Average Survival Time, Headshot Kills, and Revives for Ranked mode.

PUBG update 39.1 adds a 50% BP Boost to the Premium Pass as part of the Survivor Pass. Plus, select key rewards and contraband coupons have been swapped for BP.

Collaboration: BALENCIAGA

A luxury fashion house crossover with BALENCIAGA comes to PUBG update 39.1, with special items hidden across Erangel. These include a Couture Armor look, a pink corset-fitted puffer, a Standard logo T-shirt, distressed jeans, and a cozy blue fur helmet.

Other Details

The full patch notes are extensive, but notable highlights include:

The layout of the single-item preview screen has been improved.

Fixed an issue where players could move outside the Play Area without taking damage on the Boatyard map in Team Deathmatch.

Fixed an issue where a removed structure on the Rondo map still appeared on the World Map and Minimap.

Fixed an issue where the ankles became transparent when the female character wore the Moon Seeker Boots with certain pants.

