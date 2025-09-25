Best Players EAFC 26: Career Mode Stars You Can’t Miss

When it comes to the best players EAFC 26, picking the right squad can make or break your season. EAFC 26 is stacked with players who can bring the heat, from game-changers to future legends.

In this guide, I’ve rounded up the top players you need to get your hands on to kick-start your journey and dominate the competition.

Whether you’re eyeing long-term Career Mode glory or just looking to build a squad that can take on anything, this list has you covered. Keep reading to see who’ll make your team untouchable.

Players With Best Career Mode Potential in EA FC 26

When it comes to building the best future team from the get-go, selecting the best players FC 26 offers early on is crucial for long-term success. These players will bring immediate impact to your club in Career Mode. Starting with the right foundation, you can build a team that evolves as you progress, setting you up for glory in future seasons.

In EAFC 26, I’ve dug into the best talent with the highest rating, covering those who can become world-beaters in just a few seasons. From rising stars in European leagues to top-notch talents already on the radar, this list is your go-to for future-proofing your lineup.

No matter if you’re aiming to develop future superstars or mix in seasoned players with loads of potential, this guide is designed to help you start strong and stay strong. Let’s dive into the key players to target right from day one, and how they’ll shape the future of your squad.

Best Players You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Mohamed Salah 33 Liverpool RM €104-110M 91 91 Kylian Mbappé 26 Real Madrid ST €160-165M 91 94 Ousmane Dembélé 28 PSG ST €85-90M 90 90 Rodri 29 Manchester City CDM €115-120M 90 90 Virgil van Dijk 34 Liverpool CB €57-62M 90 90 Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €175-180M 90 94 Erling Haaland 25 Manchester City ST €157-162M 90 92 Raphinha 28 FC Barcelona LM €97-102M 89 89 Achraf Hakimi 26 PSG RB €78-83M 89 89 Lamine Yamal 18 FC Barcelona RM €141-146M 89 95 Vitinha 25 PSG CM €77-82M 89 91 Gianluigi Donnarumma 26 Manchester City GK €76-80M 89 91 Pedri 22 FC Barcelona CM €110-115M 89 93 Joshua Kimmich 30 FC Bayern München CDM €78-83M 89 89 Alisson 32 Liverpool GK €55-60M 89 89 Harry Kane 32 FC Bayern München ST €118-123M 89 89 Federico Valverde 27 Real Madrid CM €120-125M 89 90 Vini Jr. 25 Real Madrid LW €172-177M 89 92 Florian Wirtz 22 Liverpool CAM €144-149M 89 93 Thibaut Courtois 33 Real Madrid GK €51-56M 89 89

Here’s my take: If you’re going for top-tier, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are absolute game-changers – they’ll wreck defenses all day long. Jude Bellingham and Virgil van Dijk are solid picks, too, if you want to lock down your midfield and defense. But if you’re looking for some future stars, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha are a steal for the future.

Best Players for Lower League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Uğurcan Çakır 29 Galatasaray GK €15-20M 80 81 Wilfried Singo 24 Galatasaray CB €29-34M 80 85 Georgiy Sudakov 23 SL Benfica CAM €43-48M 80 87 Evann Guessand 24 Aston Villa RW €21-26M 79 83 Darwin Núñez 26 Al Hilal ST €29M-34M 79 83

For lower league teams, I’ve gone with players who bring serious potential without the big price tag. Uğurcan Çakır offers solid reliability in goal, while Wilfried Singo is a great full-back with speed and attacking threat.

Georgiy Sudakov is a midfield dynamo who can boss the game, and Evann Guessand is a rising star up front, ready to grow. As for Darwin Núñez, he’s a real threat with his pace and power, perfect for breaking into the big leagues if you’ve got the right development plan.

Best Players for Top League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Mohamed Salah 33 Liverpool RM €104-110M 91 91 Kylian Mbappé 26 Real Madrid ST €160-165M 91 94 Ousmane Dembélé 28 PSG ST €85-90M 90 90 Rodri 29 Manchester City CDM €115-120M 90 90 Virgil van Dijk 34 Liverpool CB €57-62M 90 90

For top league teams, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé are no-brainers – they’re insane in front of goal and can single-handedly change the course of a match. Rodri and Virgil van Dijk bring that stability and control that you need at the top level. And if you want someone dynamic, Ousmane Dembélé is perfect for stretching defenses and creating chaos.

Best Cheap Players in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Dominik Livaković 30 Girona FC GK €16-21M 80 81 Myles Lewis-Skelly 18 Arsenal LB €17-22M 78 87 Mario Pašalić 30 Bergamo Calcio CM €20-25M 80 80 Ethan Nwaneri 18 Arsenal RW €13-18M 76 87 Ermedin Demirović 27 VfB Stuttgart ST €21-26M 80 80

If you’re building a squad on a budget, these are the gems you need. Dominik Livaković is a solid keeper who won’t break the bank but can hold down the fort. Myles Lewis-Skelly is a left-back with great potential to lock down the defense.

Mario Pašalić is a versatile, experienced player who can slot in anywhere. Ethan Nwaneri is one to watch for the future, and Ermedin Demirović has the striker instincts to bag you goals, all for a low cost. Perfect for teams looking to develop on a tight budget!

EAFC 26 Best Wonderkids

Wonderkids can completely change the future of your squad, and I’ve put together more guides that spotlight the best talent across every position. Take a look and stack your roster with players who’ll shine for years.

Keep grinding and find the talent that’ll take your team to the next level!