Best Players EAFC 26: Career Mode Stars You Can’t Miss
When it comes to the best players EAFC 26, picking the right squad can make or break your season. EAFC 26 is stacked with players who can bring the heat, from game-changers to future legends.
In this guide, I’ve rounded up the top players you need to get your hands on to kick-start your journey and dominate the competition.
Whether you’re eyeing long-term Career Mode glory or just looking to build a squad that can take on anything, this list has you covered. Keep reading to see who’ll make your team untouchable.
Players With Best Career Mode Potential in EA FC 26
When it comes to building the best future team from the get-go, selecting the best players FC 26 offers early on is crucial for long-term success. These players will bring immediate impact to your club in Career Mode. Starting with the right foundation, you can build a team that evolves as you progress, setting you up for glory in future seasons.
In EAFC 26, I’ve dug into the best talent with the highest rating, covering those who can become world-beaters in just a few seasons. From rising stars in European leagues to top-notch talents already on the radar, this list is your go-to for future-proofing your lineup.
No matter if you’re aiming to develop future superstars or mix in seasoned players with loads of potential, this guide is designed to help you start strong and stay strong. Let’s dive into the key players to target right from day one, and how they’ll shape the future of your squad.
Best Players You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value (Estimates)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Mohamed Salah
|33
|Liverpool
|RM
|€104-110M
|91
|91
|Kylian Mbappé
|26
|Real Madrid
|ST
|€160-165M
|91
|94
|Ousmane Dembélé
|28
|PSG
|ST
|€85-90M
|90
|90
|Rodri
|29
|Manchester City
|CDM
|€115-120M
|90
|90
|Virgil van Dijk
|34
|Liverpool
|CB
|€57-62M
|90
|90
|Jude Bellingham
|22
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|€175-180M
|90
|94
|Erling Haaland
|25
|Manchester City
|ST
|€157-162M
|90
|92
|Raphinha
|28
|FC Barcelona
|LM
|€97-102M
|89
|89
|Achraf Hakimi
|26
|PSG
|RB
|€78-83M
|89
|89
|Lamine Yamal
|18
|FC Barcelona
|RM
|€141-146M
|89
|95
|Vitinha
|25
|PSG
|CM
|€77-82M
|89
|91
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|26
|Manchester City
|GK
|€76-80M
|89
|91
|Pedri
|22
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|€110-115M
|89
|93
|Joshua Kimmich
|30
|FC Bayern München
|CDM
|€78-83M
|89
|89
|Alisson
|32
|Liverpool
|GK
|€55-60M
|89
|89
|Harry Kane
|32
|FC Bayern München
|ST
|€118-123M
|89
|89
|Federico Valverde
|27
|Real Madrid
|CM
|€120-125M
|89
|90
|Vini Jr.
|25
|Real Madrid
|LW
|€172-177M
|89
|92
|Florian Wirtz
|22
|Liverpool
|CAM
|€144-149M
|89
|93
|Thibaut Courtois
|33
|Real Madrid
|GK
|€51-56M
|89
|89
Here’s my take: If you’re going for top-tier, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are absolute game-changers – they’ll wreck defenses all day long. Jude Bellingham and Virgil van Dijk are solid picks, too, if you want to lock down your midfield and defense. But if you’re looking for some future stars, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha are a steal for the future.
Best Players for Lower League Teams
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Uğurcan Çakır
|29
|Galatasaray
|GK
|€15-20M
|80
|81
|Wilfried Singo
|24
|Galatasaray
|CB
|€29-34M
|80
|85
|Georgiy Sudakov
|23
|SL Benfica
|CAM
|€43-48M
|80
|87
|Evann Guessand
|24
|Aston Villa
|RW
|€21-26M
|79
|83
|Darwin Núñez
|26
|Al Hilal
|ST
|€29M-34M
|79
|83
For lower league teams, I’ve gone with players who bring serious potential without the big price tag. Uğurcan Çakır offers solid reliability in goal, while Wilfried Singo is a great full-back with speed and attacking threat.
Georgiy Sudakov is a midfield dynamo who can boss the game, and Evann Guessand is a rising star up front, ready to grow. As for Darwin Núñez, he’s a real threat with his pace and power, perfect for breaking into the big leagues if you’ve got the right development plan.
Best Players for Top League Teams
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Mohamed Salah
|33
|Liverpool
|RM
|€104-110M
|91
|91
|Kylian Mbappé
|26
|Real Madrid
|ST
|€160-165M
|91
|94
|Ousmane Dembélé
|28
|PSG
|ST
|€85-90M
|90
|90
|Rodri
|29
|Manchester City
|CDM
|€115-120M
|90
|90
|Virgil van Dijk
|34
|Liverpool
|CB
|€57-62M
|90
|90
For top league teams, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé are no-brainers – they’re insane in front of goal and can single-handedly change the course of a match. Rodri and Virgil van Dijk bring that stability and control that you need at the top level. And if you want someone dynamic, Ousmane Dembélé is perfect for stretching defenses and creating chaos.
Best Cheap Players in EA FC 26 Career Mode
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Dominik Livaković
|30
|Girona FC
|GK
|€16-21M
|80
|81
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|18
|Arsenal
|LB
|€17-22M
|78
|87
|Mario Pašalić
|30
|Bergamo Calcio
|CM
|€20-25M
|80
|80
|Ethan Nwaneri
|18
|Arsenal
|RW
|€13-18M
|76
|87
|Ermedin Demirović
|27
|VfB Stuttgart
|ST
|€21-26M
|80
|80
If you’re building a squad on a budget, these are the gems you need. Dominik Livaković is a solid keeper who won’t break the bank but can hold down the fort. Myles Lewis-Skelly is a left-back with great potential to lock down the defense.
Mario Pašalić is a versatile, experienced player who can slot in anywhere. Ethan Nwaneri is one to watch for the future, and Ermedin Demirović has the striker instincts to bag you goals, all for a low cost. Perfect for teams looking to develop on a tight budget!
