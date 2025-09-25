Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » Best Players EAFC 26: Career Mode Stars You Can’t Miss

Best Players EAFC 26: Career Mode Stars You Can’t Miss

Best Players EAFC 26: Career Mode Stars You Can’t Miss
Image credit: EA Canada

When it comes to the best players EAFC 26, picking the right squad can make or break your season. EAFC 26 is stacked with players who can bring the heat, from game-changers to future legends. 

In this guide, I’ve rounded up the top players you need to get your hands on to kick-start your journey and dominate the competition. 

Whether you’re eyeing long-term Career Mode glory or just looking to build a squad that can take on anything, this list has you covered. Keep reading to see who’ll make your team untouchable.

Players With Best Career Mode Potential in EA FC 26

When it comes to building the best future team from the get-go, selecting the best players FC 26 offers early on is crucial for long-term success. These players will bring immediate impact to your club in Career Mode. Starting with the right foundation, you can build a team that evolves as you progress, setting you up for glory in future seasons.

In EAFC 26, I’ve dug into the best talent with the highest rating, covering those who can become world-beaters in just a few seasons. From rising stars in European leagues to top-notch talents already on the radar, this list is your go-to for future-proofing your lineup.

No matter if you’re aiming to develop future superstars or mix in seasoned players with loads of potential, this guide is designed to help you start strong and stay strong. Let’s dive into the key players to target right from day one, and how they’ll shape the future of your squad.

Best Players You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode

Best Players You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode
Player NameAgeClubPositionIn-Game Market Value (Estimates)Current RatingPotential Rating
Mohamed Salah33LiverpoolRM€104-110M9191
Kylian Mbappé26Real MadridST€160-165M9194
Ousmane Dembélé28PSGST€85-90M9090
Rodri29Manchester CityCDM€115-120M9090
Virgil van Dijk34Liverpool CB€57-62M9090
Jude Bellingham22Real MadridCAM€175-180M9094
Erling Haaland25Manchester CityST€157-162M9092
Raphinha28FC BarcelonaLM€97-102M8989
Achraf Hakimi26PSGRB€78-83M8989
Lamine Yamal18FC BarcelonaRM€141-146M8995
Vitinha25PSGCM€77-82M8991
Gianluigi Donnarumma26Manchester CityGK€76-80M8991
Pedri22FC BarcelonaCM€110-115M8993
Joshua Kimmich30FC Bayern MünchenCDM€78-83M8989
Alisson32Liverpool GK€55-60M8989
Harry Kane32FC Bayern MünchenST€118-123M8989
Federico Valverde27Real MadridCM€120-125M8990
Vini Jr.25Real MadridLW€172-177M8992
Florian Wirtz22LiverpoolCAM€144-149M8993
Thibaut Courtois33Real MadridGK€51-56M8989

Here’s my take: If you’re going for top-tier, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are absolute game-changers – they’ll wreck defenses all day long. Jude Bellingham and Virgil van Dijk are solid picks, too, if you want to lock down your midfield and defense. But if you’re looking for some future stars, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha are a steal for the future.

Best Players for Lower League Teams

Best Players for Lower League Teams
Player NameAgeClubPositionIn-Game Market ValueCurrent RatingPotential Rating
Uğurcan Çakır29GalatasarayGK€15-20M8081
Wilfried Singo24GalatasarayCB€29-34M8085
Georgiy Sudakov23SL BenficaCAM€43-48M8087
Evann Guessand24Aston VillaRW€21-26M7983
Darwin Núñez26Al HilalST€29M-34M7983

For lower league teams, I’ve gone with players who bring serious potential without the big price tag. Uğurcan Çakır offers solid reliability in goal, while Wilfried Singo is a great full-back with speed and attacking threat. 

Georgiy Sudakov is a midfield dynamo who can boss the game, and Evann Guessand is a rising star up front, ready to grow. As for Darwin Núñez, he’s a real threat with his pace and power, perfect for breaking into the big leagues if you’ve got the right development plan.

Best Players for Top League Teams

Best Players for Top League Teams
Player NameAgeClubPositionIn-Game Market ValueCurrent RatingPotential Rating
Mohamed Salah33LiverpoolRM€104-110M9191
Kylian Mbappé26Real MadridST€160-165M9194
Ousmane Dembélé28PSGST€85-90M9090
Rodri29Manchester CityCDM€115-120M9090
Virgil van Dijk34LiverpoolCB€57-62M9090

For top league teams, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé are no-brainers – they’re insane in front of goal and can single-handedly change the course of a match. Rodri and Virgil van Dijk bring that stability and control that you need at the top level. And if you want someone dynamic, Ousmane Dembélé is perfect for stretching defenses and creating chaos.

Best Cheap Players in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Best Cheap Players in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Player NameAgeClubPositionIn-Game Market ValueCurrent RatingPotential Rating
Dominik Livaković30Girona FCGK€16-21M8081
Myles Lewis-Skelly18ArsenalLB€17-22M7887
Mario Pašalić30Bergamo CalcioCM€20-25M8080
Ethan Nwaneri18ArsenalRW€13-18M7687
Ermedin Demirović27VfB StuttgartST€21-26M8080

If you’re building a squad on a budget, these are the gems you need. Dominik Livaković is a solid keeper who won’t break the bank but can hold down the fort. Myles Lewis-Skelly is a left-back with great potential to lock down the defense. 

Mario Pašalić is a versatile, experienced player who can slot in anywhere. Ethan Nwaneri is one to watch for the future, and Ermedin Demirović has the striker instincts to bag you goals, all for a low cost. Perfect for teams looking to develop on a tight budget!

EAFC 26 Best Wonderkids

Wonderkids can completely change the future of your squad, and I’ve put together more guides that spotlight the best talent across every position. Take a look and stack your roster with players who’ll shine for years.

  • Best Young Goalkeepers – Having a reliable keeper is the backbone of any great squad. This guide shows you the top young shot-stoppers ready to protect your net with confidence.
  • Best Young Defenders – Defense is where champions are made, and these young prospects have the grit and potential to shut down even the trickiest attackers. You’ll spot future legends who can anchor your backline for seasons.
  • Best Young Midfielders – From playmakers who can thread impossible passes to tireless runners who control the tempo, this list has the best of both worlds. These midfielders bring balance and creativity to every match.
  • Best Young Attackers – Goals win games, and this guide covers the sharpest young talents who can put the ball in the net. With speed, flair, and killer instincts, they’re built to make defenders sweat.
  • Best Young Players – Want a one-stop shop for the best across all positions? This roundup highlights the most exciting under-23 players in EAFC 26, giving you the ultimate scouting shortcut.

Keep grinding and find the talent that’ll take your team to the next level!

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

Read these next:

Most searched