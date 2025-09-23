20 Best Games Like the Last of Us: 2025 Story-Driven Picks

Your search for games like The Last of Us is over. If you crave emotional storytelling, rich character development, and post-apocalyptic intensity , these games deliver it all.

Every title on this list captures the kind of atmosphere that lingers after you put down the controller, whether through haunting environments, desperate survival, or the quiet moments that make characters feel alive.

Some highlight moral choices, others lean on suspense or world-building, but all of them know how to keep you invested. Step into these stories and find your next journey worth remembering.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Last of Us

Not every title can match Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, but a few come close. These five picks stand out for their storytelling, survival mechanics, and emotional weight:

Days Gone (2021) – It’s a gritty, emotional game like The Last of Us. Ride through a world overrun by Freakers. Scavenge, fight, and hold onto loyalty in a bleak tale of survival and loss. State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition (2015) – A game similar to The Last of Us, but with a focus on community. Build safe zones, manage survivors, and fend off the infected. It’s about community over one hero, giving survival a fresh spin. Dying Light 2: Stay Human (2022) – Its mix of parkour, brutal melee combat, and tough moral choices makes every nightfall feel dangerous. The shifting alliances and player-driven decisions add weight to the post-apocalyptic chaos. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (2020) – Storytelling takes center stage here. Choices matter, and every dialogue option can change the fate of beloved characters. Walking Dead is easily among the top games like The Last of Us. A Plague Tale: Innocence (2019) – This hidden gem blends stealth and atmosphere. Guide Amicia and Hugo through war-torn France. Evade soldiers and swarms of rats in a tense, emotional fight for survival.

These are my top five recommendations, but they’re just the beginning. Keep scrolling to see more games like The Last of Us worth playing.

20 Games Like the Last of Us – Survival, Story, Emotion

If you need more post-apocalyptic adventures, this list brings you all the gripping titles you need. Each with deep, well-written stories, tough moral choices, and survival at their core.

Want more replayable games like The Last of Us?

1. Days Gone [Best Game Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Unique features Zombie hordes Metacritic score 71

Days Gone is a thrilling survival game, where you play as an ex-soldier, former biker, and current mercenary Deacon St. John, using his skills to, hopefully, find his wife in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a pandemic. The open roads of Oregon are harsh, unforgiving, and crawling with Freakers.

Sony/Bend nailed the bike riding mechanics. Riding through a zombie-infested landscape on a constantly depleting resource is never boring. The environment feels lived-in with plenty of places to scavenge. Dynamic weather and a day-night cycle also change how the world reacts.

Why we chose it With relentless hordes, emotional stakes, and strategic resource management, Days Gone delivers a post-apocalyptic adventure you won’t forget.

Every trip is risky, fuel runs low, ammo is scarce, and enemies are always hunting. The hordes are the scariest in gaming. They move as one, a shifting wall of death that demands both stealth and firepower. Get careless, and you’re done.

You can sneak, shoot, or mix both. There are enough bike and weapon customizations so it doesn’t feel overwhelming. The learning curve is light, but the mix of survival, exploration, and fast-paced combat keeps tension high. The plot takes a back seat at times, but its unique spin on zombie creation is worth it.

My Verdict: Relive the resource pressure and relentless danger of The Last of Us with bigger hordes in a seamless world.

What do players say?

syedmohdjunaid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ loved the game the story line the music everything about that game is amazing.

2. State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition [Best Community Survival Game Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox ONE, Windows Year of release 2015 Creator/s Undead Labs/Microsoft Studios Unique features Community resource management Metacritic score 72

You return from a fishing trip with your best friend to find the world in a State of Decay, and the zombie apocalypse is your new reality. Your task is simple yet daunting – survive. Defend, build, and manage your own community of survivors.

Instead of following a lone hero, you manage a whole group of survivors. Each person has unique skills, flaws, and limits, making every choice feel weighty. Should you risk a supply run at night? Do you recruit a new survivor or conserve resources for the group you already have?

Losing a survivor is permanent, so each choice sends ripples through your group and reshapes the ravaged world around you. Your main tasks are scavenging supplies, fortifying bases, and fending off the undead. Combat is tense, but resource management is where the game shines.

Why we chose it For its mix of survival strategy, community management, and tense encounters with the infected.

The gritty visuals and run-down environment add to the air of danger and desperation. It blends strategic depth with emotional storytelling well. It’s a gripping test of leadership and survival skills.

Every decision leads to unexpected twists, which means unique and challenging playthroughs.

My Verdict: State of Decay intensifies the emotional stakes as you’re responsible for an entire community.

What do players say?

Gtsweet ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you like open world zombie games, scavenging for equipment, building a base of survivors, and challenge of real consequences (permadeath) then it is AMAZING.

3. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Best Open-World Game Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4. PS5, Windows, Xbox ONE, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Techland Unique features Parkour with day/night zombies Metacritic score 76

Dying Light 2: Stay Human throws you into Villedor, a huge ruined city where society has crumbled. You play as Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim trying to survive and find his missing sister. At night the danger spikes, the infected attack harder, stealth is riskier, and visibility drops.

Navigating this dystopian landscape alone, means mastering parkour. Both speed and precision are crucial for survival. It’s a tactical advantage in combat, finding supplies and outmaneuvering nightmarish creatures.

The visuals are stunning but grim. It’s a seamless but overgrown environment. It captures both the beauty and danger of a society on the edge. Every choice you make ripples through factions, affects resources, and shapes your next quest, much like the moral dilemmas in The Last of Us.

Why we chose it Dying Light 2 blends parkour, brutal combat, and moral choices into an post-apocalyptic adventure.

A unique experience awaits each time. You can also tailor weapons and gear to your playstyle, from simple tools to powerful weapons. There’s endless customization so you can exploit the urban jungle to the fullest.

My Verdict: Dying Light 2: Stay Human is perfect for those who love immersive, high-stakes environments. It’s a thrilling blend of strategy and adrenaline.

What do players say?

Hosav ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think that there is definitely much more replayability to DL2 now for sure…highly recommend anyone to play it.

4. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Best Story-Driven Title Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, Fire HDX, macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Ouya, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, GeForce Now Year of release 2020 Creator/s Telltale Games Unique features Choice-driven narrative Metacritic score 82

If you loved following Joel and Ellie’s story, this is a must-play survival game. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is all about choices, emotions, and character development. You guide Lee, a man with a dark past, as he protects Clementine in a world torn apart by walkers.

It’s a point-and-click adventure at heart. Most of the time, you’re talking, exploring, and making tough moral decisions. Quick-time events keep the action tense. The comic-inspired visuals are worn and emotive, you feel the weight of every scene.

Lee and Clementine’s relationship drives the whole game. Every choice you make feels personal – who to trust, who to save, and what to sacrifice. The consequences stay with you long after you put down the controller.

Why we chose it The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is a complete emotional journey of survival, bundled with bonus content.

The Definitive Series packs in all four seasons, the 400 Days DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. You also get concept art, developer documentaries, and extras. It’s the ultimate way to experience the series.

My Verdict: The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is perfect if you’re looking for an emotional rollercoaster. It delivers choices that hurt and characters you’ll remember long after you finish.

What do players say?

AaronYaygar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ showing off rich character-dynamics, tight and tense narrative, and easily the most gorgeous visuals of the entire series.

5. A Plague Tale: Innocence [Best Stealth Game Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2019 Creator/s Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment Unique features Stealth survival with plague swarms Metacritic score 81

A Plague Tale: Innocence, where you’re one unlit torch away from death. You’re Amicia, a noble young woman in 14th-century France, on the run from the Inquisition and swarms of plagued-ridden rats. Protecting your brother, Hugo, no matter the sacrifice.

It blends puzzle-solving, tense encounters, and sharp stealth mechanics where every move feels risky. Stealth is your strength, sneak past guards, wield light to push back the rats, and craft tools to stay alive.

Why we chose it A Plague Tale: Innocence is a unique mix of stealth and puzzle-solving. The emotional family ties make it stand out as one of the most atmospheric narrative adventures of its time.

It’s a haunting yet beautiful world, with a cinematic style that makes every chapter feel like a film. The unnerving soundscape enhances the immersive stealth game experience.

My Verdict: A Plague Tale: Innocence is perfect if you loved the family relationships and survival themes in The Last of Us.

What do players say?

vintage13132121 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The story is amazing, the lore is fantastic, the characters are incredible! It’s been a while since a game made me tear up🥲

6. Metro Exodus [Best Survival Horror Games Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Linux, macOS, Stadia Year of release 2019 Creator/s 4A Games / Deep Silver Unique features Blends story + open-world survival Metacritic score 82

Metro Exodus sees Artyom emerge from Moscow’s tunnels and into the ruined Russian wilderness. Lead a group of survivors searching for hope in a land scarred by nuclear war. Every stop reveals danger, beauty, and heartbreak.

Your journey in this fantastic FPS game is full of tense firefights, stealth, and exploration. You’ll scavenge for scraps, craft makeshift gear, and upgrade weapons to stay alive. Days are harsh, but nights are worse. Mutants and human threats close in, testing every decision you make.

Why we chose it Metro Exodus perfectly blends tense survival mechanics, open-world exploration, and a gripping narrative, making it a must-play for fans of story-driven survival horror like The Last of Us.

The game shines with its mix of open areas and tight, narrative-driven sequences. Each location feels alive, from frozen rivers to sunburned deserts. The visuals are bleak yet spectacular, pulling you deeper into its apocalyptic world.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus is great if you want survival with heart. It’s gritty, emotional, and filled with moments you’ll never forget.

What do players say?

TheBerkay ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Metro Exodus is sooo good. Such an atmosphere man. Amazing game.

7. Helldivers 2 [Best Co-Op Game Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Arrowhead Game StudioSsSony Interactive Entertainment Unique features Chaotic co-op with friendly fire Metacritic score 82

Helldivers 2 isn’t the first game you’d compare to The Last of Us. But at its core lies teamwork, survival, trust and coordination.

You’ll fight for “managed democracy” across alien and hostile worlds. Drop onto planets swarming with enemies, complete objectives and call down devastating stratagems. But there’s a catch: friendly fire is always on. One wrong move can wipe out your squad.

Every firefight is a mix of tension and comedy. It’s absurd, unpredictable, and endlessly replayable. The Into the Unjust update adds new Hive Worlds, missions, and brutal difficulty spikes, keeping the chaos fresh.

Why we chose it Helldivers 2 is a chaotic co-op fun and relentless combat against evil forces. The developer nailed strategic teamwork and resource management, making this a core addition

It’s an epic TPS game built on cooperative mayhem. Explosions, alien swarms, and squad slip-ups create stories you’ll laugh about long after the mission ends.

My Verdict: Helldivers 2 is perfect for shared anarchy with friends. Tactical, ridiculous, and memorable in all the best ways.

What do players say?

sparetheearthlings ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gunplay is amazing, the combat grounded and intense, the community hilarious, and the tone of the game cracks me up. I own it on ps5 and PC and it is my most played game by a mile..

8. God of War [Best Father-and-Child Story Game Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Portable, PS Vita, Windows, Java ME Year of release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment Unique features Father-son narrative, mythological setting, brutal combat Metacritic score 94

God of War reimagines Kratos in a new light. Once a rage-fueled god, he’s now a father, guiding his son Atreus through the brutal world of Norse mythology. It’s a journey about redemption, loss, and the unbreakable relationship between father and son.

Thunk! The Leviathan Axe slams back into your hand. Combat feels heavy, precise, and strategic. Every swing matters, demanding timing and skill. Side quests and hidden lore flesh out the world, rewarding exploration with upgrades and stories that hit just as hard.

Why we chose it God of War delivers mythic storytelling, family drama, and epic combat. Every season of Kratos’ journey explores evil, redemption, and family.

Snowy peaks, burning realms, and crumbling ruins feel alive and ready to crush you. The soundtrack pulls you deeper into its chilling, mythic atmosphere. Atreus isn’t just a sidekick. He grows in power and purpose, both in combat and in story. And it’s a fun hack-and-slash game.

My Verdict: God of War is a plot-driven adventure delivering heart, weighty combat, and unforgettable moments.

What do players say?

Pegussu ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kratos was always a deeper character than the popular idea of him implies, there just wasn’t as much exploration and conversation about it.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Open-World Drama Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2019 Creator/s Rockstar Games Unique features Cinematic living environment Metacritic score 97

Experience the fading Wild West as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a massive, cinematic western game about loyalty, morality, and the cost of freedom.

Expect tense shootouts and brutal melees. Hunt, fish, rob trains, or ride across breathtaking landscapes. Every encounter feels alive, from chaotic battles to quiet campfire moments with your gang. Your choices shape how the story unfolds.

Why we chose it Red Dead Redemption 2 for its sweeping story, immersive world, and moral complexity. The developer’s attention to detail in every aspect of the outlaw’s journey makes it an essential experience.

The game’s attention to detail is unmatched. Your horse bonds with you, guns need maintenance, and even small gestures affect how NPCs treat you. It’s survival on a frontier as unforgiving as it’s beautiful.

Fans of The Last of Us will feel the same pull toward complex characters and emotional storytelling.

My Verdict: If you want a slow-burn epic full of heart and grit, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of gaming’s greatest stories.

What do players say?

SoulSerpent ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I found RDR2 to be so immersive…how interactive everything is. To me it really did feel like you were in the world and could do most anything you imagined you wanted to with real consequences.

10. Ghost of Tsushima [Best Stealth Action Title Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Unique features Explore feudal Japan, katana combat, stealth mechanics Metacritic score 87

Ghost of Tsushima is Jin Sakai’s tale of sacrifice, honor, and the choices that define you. As Mongol invaders close in, you must decide– follow the strict code of the samurai or become the Ghost.

Combat blends razor-sharp katana duels with stealth. Charge into battle with steel in hand or strike from the shadows with smoke bombs, poison darts, and traps. Follow the guiding wind across feudal Japan’s golden fields, explore mountain shrines, and bamboo groves filled with secrets.

Why we chose it Ghost of Tsushima captures the heart of samurai cinema while giving players the choice between honor and stealth.

There’s no level grind. Just pure immersion and music that shifts seamlessly between quiet reflection and tense battles. Fans of The Last of Us will feel the same pull toward captivating games like Ghost of Tsushima, but wrapped in a new world of honor and survival.

My Verdict: Ghost of Tsushima is perfect if you’re seeking elegant combat, deep strategy, and a story that balances duty, stealth, and heart.

What do players say?

muzieee ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s such a well rounded game. Beautiful visuals, awesome gameplay, fun and immersive story. I’m really looking forward to a sequel down the line.

11. Tomb Raider [Best Classic Action-Adventure Title Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Creator/s Crystal Dynamics Unique features Cinematic exploration & survival adventure Metacritic score 86

In Tomb Raider, you’re stranded on a deadly island as a young archaeologist, forced to adapt or die. As Lara, you’ll learn to hunt, climb, and fight whatever you find, slowly evolving into the hero you’re destined to be. You’ll scale cliffs, solve ancient puzzles, and survive brutal encounters where every choice feels high-stakes.

It’s not all combat. Many of Lara’s struggles tie back to protecting her crew. Their appearances are brief but the character relationships add that Last of Us emotional weight to the plot.

Why we chose it This Tomb Raider remake strikes a rare balance between exploration, action, and storytelling. It’s as much about discovery and character growth as it’s about survival, which sets it apart from most adventure games.

It’s dynamic shots and Lara’s emotional depth keep you hooked. Some textures show their age, but the atmosphere more than makes up for it.

My Verdict: Tomb Raider is a great adventure that mixes survival, puzzles, and story. Anchored by a heroine whose journey makes every struggle worth it.

What do players say?

oscar_redfield ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ the story is tight, the gameplay is fun, and the survival aspect of it all blew my mind when it released.

12. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Best Treasure-Hunting Adventure Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Naughty Dog/ Unique features Witty banter, puzzle-solving & exploration Metacritic score 87

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings together two of Naughty Dog’s biggest adventures. It’s full of danger, mystery, and witty banter. It’s cinematic storytelling at its finest, just like The Last of Us, but on a pulpy, globe-trotting stage.

One minute you’re clinging to a crumbling ledge, the next you’re in a firefight with mercenaries. It balances tense combat with quiet exploration and relationships that ground the chaos. When you’re not dangling from a train over a cliff, exploration rewards you with hidden relics, clues, and the thrill of discovery.

Why we chose it One of the most exciting story-driven games you can play. Uncharted nails the mix of high-stakes action and storytelling.

The visuals are breathtaking. Exotic temples, crashing waves, and sweeping skylines feel like you’re inside a Hollywood blockbuster. Every chase, collapse, and escape leaves your heart racing. On the best gaming monitor, your game captures look ripped straight from a movie.

My Verdict: The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is perfect if you want to star in a nonstop spectacle filled with extraordinary characters.

What do players say?

syedmohdjunaid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Without a doubt, Uncharted 4 is the best game in the series…There are so many “slower” segments in the game that really hamper replays.

13. Death Stranding [Best Unique Storytelling Title Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, iOS, Xbox Series S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Kojima Productions / 505 Games Unique features Strand system, delivery-based boundless world Metacritic score 85

Death Stranding is one of the most unique open world games out there. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by supernatural forces. You play a courier tasked with reconnecting isolated cities and rebuilding a shattered society.

The core gameplay is traversal. You carry cargo across rough terrain, plan routes, and build gear like bridges and zip-lines. Along the way you face aging rain, raiders, and eerie BTs.

The Strand system stands out. You can leave structures and supplies for other players, creating a sense of connection in a lonely world. The visuals are haunting and vast. Stark mountains, rolling plains, and surreal storms blur the line between beauty and despair.

Why we chose it Death Stranding delivers something no other game does. It’s a meditative, co-op experience wrapped in vivid storytelling.

It can feel a bit repetitive. The world doesn’t change much, and much of the game revolves around walking. But the story dives into themes of loneliness, resilience, and the power of connection.

My Verdict: If you’re looking to be transported to a familiar but foreign world, Death Stranding delivers.

What do players say?

maqij ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Death Stranding was one of the most unique AAA gaming experiences and I loved it.

14. Horizon Zero Dawn [Best Post-Apocalyptic Adventures Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Unique features Robotic wildlife, tactical hunting, rich lore Metacritic score 85

It’s the 31st century. Robotic beasts rule the land, and nature has reclaimed the ruins of humanity. Horizon Zero Dawn throws you into this wild future as Aloy, an outcast hunter armed with a bow, traps, and raw determination.

Every fight is a rush. One moment you’re hidden in tall grass, the next you’re blasting parts off a thunderous metal beast twice your size. Salvaging machine parts matters too. Target the right components and you’ll earn better gear for crafting and upgrades.

Why we chose it Horizon Zero Dawn nails the balance of jaw-dropping visuals and tactical combat. It’s about the thrill of adapting, surviving, and uncovering Aloy’s journey.

Exploration is also rewarding. Hidden cauldrons act as dungeon-like challenges where you unlock overrides for new machines. It’s a nonstop action RPG game but Aloy’s search for belonging mirrors Ellie’s journey in The Last of Us, grounding the chaos with emotional weight.

My Verdict: With upgraded visuals and its blend of survival elements and discovery, Horizon Zero Dawn is the ultimate way to experience Aloy’s story.

What do players say?

elroon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Horizon Zero Dawn: Gorgeous world, dangerous machines and dead people

15. Control Ultimate Edition [Best Paranormal Action Game Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment Unique features Telekinesis, shifting environments, surreal lore Metacritic score 85

The Federal Bureau of Control looks normal from the outside, but step inside and reality bends. In Control, you’re Jesse Faden, a determined, young woman searching for answers in the Oldest House. A brutalist skyscraper that shifts and hides impossible spaces.

The building itself is a puzzle. Secret rooms, shifting corridors, and hidden documents expand the mystery and lore. Armed with a shape-shifting Service Weapon and telekinetic powers, you’ll hurl objects, levitate, and blast through corrupted enemies. Combat is fast, fluid, and often chaotic, but exploration matters too.

Why we chose it A supernatural story paired with psychic combat and mind-bending environments. Control makes every encounter feel unforgettable.

The visual design is striking. Stark architecture, surreal lighting, and eerie distortions make every corner feel unsettling. It’s The X-Files and Inception with a touch of The Last of Us. The map can be confusing, but that only adds to the tension of being lost in a place that shouldn’t exist.

My Verdict: If you want action that feels as strange but stylish, Control delivers. The narrative, visuals, and gameplay loop are captivating.

What do players say?

Crissan- ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s one of my favorite games ever, everything about it is exceptional..

16. Resident Evil Village [Best Horror Survival Title Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Capcom Unique features Gothic village setting, Lady Dimitrescu Metacritic score 84

You wake up in a nightmare. Ethan Winters arrives in a snowbound European village to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Nothing is safe in Resident Evil Village. Gothic castles, snowbound cottages, and twisted underground labs hide horrors at every turn. Hands down one of the best Resident Evil games!

Facing down Lycans, grotesque abominations, and the vengeful Lady Dimitrescu– every bullet counts. It’s a mix of tense exploration, resource management, and brutal combat. Puzzles and hidden treasures add breathing space between the scares. Crafting and upgrading weapons give you a fighting chance.

Why we chose it Village perfects the balance of horror and action. It’s heart-stopping scares, overwhelming villains, and lasting moments of quiet dread.

Its detailed architecture, eerie lighting, and hideous creature designs create an atmosphere that grips you from the first moment. It’s survival horror with blockbuster polish.

My Verdict: If you want survival horror at its most terrifying, Resident Evil Village is it. A must-play for horror fans and newcomers alike.

What do players say?

MrShinShoryuken ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ RE8 is incredibly fun, looks great, and I enjoyed not only its atmosphere, but its story.

17. Alan Wake 2 [Best Psychological Thriller Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment Unique features Dual protagonists, light-based combat, psychological horror storytelling Metacritic score 89

Darkness closes in again, but this time it’s deadlier. Alan Wake 2 continues the cult-hit psychological horror saga. It unfolds from two perspectives: Alan, trapped in a nightmare realm, and Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating ritualistic murders. Their stories twist together in a narrative where reality and fiction blur.

Ammo is scarce, enemies are relentless, and your most vital tool is light. Shine your flashlight to weaken shadowy foes, then finish them with gunfire. Exploration reveals clues, manuscripts, and secrets that deepen the mystery, while tense combat keeps you on edge.

Why we chose it Few games match Alan Wake 2’s mix of literary horror, survival mechanics, and cinematic style. It’s as much about unraveling the mystery as surviving it.

Dense forests, flickering neon, and surreal dreamscapes make every moment unsettling. Remedy’s signature storytelling creates an atmosphere thick with dread and intrigue. It’s the ultimate horror game experience, pulling you deeper into its madness.

My Verdict: Perfect for fans of story-driven horror. If The Last of Us hooked you with tension and atmosphere, Alan Wake 2 delivers that with a supernatural twist.

What do players say?

TheSpitRoaster ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Alan Wake 2 is nothing short of a masterpiece.

18. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [Best Emotional Journey Similar to The Last of Us]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ninja Theory Unique features Binaural audio design, psychosis portrayal, cinematic combat Metacritic score 81

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a journey into myth and madness. She must venture into Helheim to reclaim her dead lover’s soul. All while battling both monsters and her own fractured mind.

Every aspect of this game is gut-wrenching. You’ll slash enemies in brutal duels, solve rune puzzles to unlock paths, and use swordplay that demands timing. It’s a stirring game like God of War, grounded in raw human emotion.

Why we chose it Not many games blend myth, mental health, and cinematic storytelling like Hellblade. Its combination of combat, puzzle-solving, and deeply personal narrative creates an extraordinary experience.

Whispered voices, oppressing atmosphere, and sounds crafted to make you doubt what’s real. The audio submerges you in Senua’s struggle with psychosis. It’s a haunting mix of fire-lit ruins, misty forests, and bleeding skies. Every scene carries weight.

The acting is real, the effects are visceral, and the mythic elements are both beautiful and horrifying. It’s not only about surviving fights, it’s about surviving your own mind.

My Verdict: Senua delivers heart and character through myth, horror, and haunting beauty.

What do players say?

thementaltyrant ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I don’t think I’ve ever played a game that stuck such emotion, myself. And I’ve been gaming over 30 years. It is something else for sure.

19. Gears of War [Best Action-Packed Shooter Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator/s Epic Games / The Coalition Unique features Stop-and-pop combat Metacritic score 82

In Gears of War, the Locust Horde has risen, and humanity is on the edge of extinction. As Marcus Fenix, a hardened soldier, you’re leading a desperate fight to take the planet back.

Every battle feels intense, with bullets, explosions, and monsters closing in from all sides. Hide behind walls, flank enemies, and blast them apart with powerful weapons. The Lancer rifle, with its chainsaw bayonet, is one of the most iconic tools in gaming.

Why we chose it Gears of War mixes raw action with strategy. It set the standard for modern shooters and still holds up today.

It leans into the industrial aesthetic. Destroyed cities, tunnels crawling with Locust, and massive set pieces give every mission weight. The cover system demands focus. It turns firefights into tactical battles instead of spray-and-pray chaos.

My Verdict: If you love teamwork, heavy firepower, and an epic fight for survival, Gears of War is a must-play survival horror game.

What do players say?

Just-why-man ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It was just the perfect balance of set pieces, epic action, horror, story, on-foot visceral combat to big vehicle combat.

20. Spec Ops: The Line [Best War Game Like The Last of Us]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Creator/s Yager Development Unique features Third-person, squad shooter Metacritic score 76

Spec Ops: The Line is an excellent war game set in Dubai. The city is buried under sandstorms, and a distress call lures Captain Martin Walker and his squad into the ruins. What starts as a rescue mission quickly spirals into a nightmare of war crimes, betrayal, and impossible choices.

On the surface, it seems like a third-person military shooter. You’ll use cover, command your squad, and gun down enemies across collapsed skyscrapers and storm-swept streets. But this isn’t your standard war game. Every firefight pushes you closer to the edge, and the plot forces you to question who the real enemy is.

Why we chose it Spec Ops: The Line stands out for its bold storytelling and its focus on moral themes. It dares to make you uncomfortable, flipping the shooter genre into a moral reckoning.

The visuals capture a city both stunning and broken. Sunlight cuts through dust, neon signs flicker in ruins, and sudden sandstorms change how battles unfold.

Long after the credits have rolled, you’ll still have questions.

My Verdict: If you want action mixed with a story that challenges your conscience, Spec Ops: The Line is perfect.

What do players say?

Krieg ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is in my list of favorite ever games, yes, the gameplay is a bit clunky but it is from 2012 and I think it was not that bad at the time. The story is really good.

FAQs

What is the best game like The Last of Us?

The top pick is definitely Days Gone, which is a gritty open-world survival game that captures the same emotional depth and high-stakes tension as The Last of Us.

How many The Last of Us games are there?

There are two main games: The Last of Us (2013) and The Last of Us Part II (2020). There’s also The Last of Us Remastered and The Last of Us Part I remake, plus the Left Behind DLC – a TV series adaptation aired in 2023.

What style of game is The Last of Us?

It’s a third-person action-adventure with strong survival horror elements. The game blends stealth, crafting, and exploration with intense combat. What sets it apart is the emotional storytelling and focus on relationships, especially between Joel and Ellie. It’s as much about heart as it is about survival.

Is God of War inspired by The Last of Us?

Yes. While God of War has its own mythology roots, the 2018 reboot took clear inspiration from The Last of Us. The father-son dynamic between Kratos and Atreus mirrors Joel and Ellie’s relationship, blending action-heavy combat with an emotionally driven narrative.

Is The Last of Us connected to Days Gone?

No. Both are PlayStation exclusives with post-apocalyptic settings, but they’re made by different studios. The Last of Us was developed by Naughty Dog, while Days Gone was created by Bend Studio. They share themes of survival but exist in completely separate universes.